North Isle of Man AC athlete takes down mark from 1993 as Jarlath McKenna claims the men’s title

Eilish McColgan wasn’t the only runner breaking British records on the road this weekend (April 2), as Adrian Stott reports.

Sarah Webster, North Isle of Man AC, in her debut at the distance, recorded 7:03:40 at the Anglo Celtic Plate 100km event, that incorporated the annual Home countries International, held at Craigavon in Northern Ireland. This was an astonishing 23 minute improvement on the time of 7:27:19 set by Carolyn Hunter-Rowe, when winning the World Championship 100km in Torhout, Belgium in 1993.

The event also included the British Athletics 100km Championship and the national championships of Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland and Ulster.

BRITISH RECORD ALERT Sarah Webster In winning @BritishAthletics 100km champs in a time of 7:03:40, broke Carolyn Hunter-Rowe’s time of 7:27:19 from 1993. Also 5th best world All time. TBC pic.twitter.com/jkfoPqY70u — Adrian Stott (@TaritTweets) April 2, 2023

In a strong mens field, Northern Ireland’s Jarlath McKenna of Bristol and West AC, was a popular home winner of the men’s championship. Pre-race favourites, Northern Ireland’s Gareth King and England’s Ollie Garrod, were prominent in a small group that included McKenna in the early stages.

Approaching half-way, GB international King upped the pace and only fellow British teammate, Garrod stayed with him.

King looked strong and was drawing away from Garrod and looking on course for a sub-six hour 30 minute time.

Those familiar with 100km racing know full well that after 40 miles, the real racing starts and things can, and often do, change quickly.

Approaching 75 km, King pulled up with a knee issue that forced him to drop out .

This left Garrod in the lead with five laps of the approximate 5km course to cover and also looking good for a sub 6:30 time. The Belgrave athlete then experienced his own issues and started slowing very quickly.

Possibly still feeling the effects of his phenomenal world 40 mile record the previous month, he was overtaken by a few of the runners chasing him. McKenna, from being four minutes behind Garrod at 80km, found himself in the lead by a minute at 85km.

Behind him, Swansea’s Daniel Rothwell and Cambridge and Coleridge’s Jo Turner were in a battle for the silver and bronze medals.

It was Turner that eventually prevailed, taking second place in 6:41:06, over two minutes ahead of Swansea’s Rothwell who ran 6:43:25.

Rothwell had the satisfaction of setting a new Welsh record. He cut it fine, beating the time of 6:43:55 set by fellow Swansea Harrier Trevor Hawes, set at Nottingham in 1989, by a mere 20 seconds. Garrod despite continuing to slow, hung on to finish in 8th in 6:58:10.

In a continued sign of the resurgence of the quality over 100km, nine men dipped under seven hours, improving on the seven men in last years championships in Perth.

MENS PODIUM @BritAthletics 100km champs Craigavon NI.

1Jarlath McKenna @Bristolwestac 6.37.19

2. Jo Turner Cambridge & Coleridge 6:41:06

3.Daniel Rothwell Swansea 6:43:25

McKenna moves to 6th on GB AT 100k list Rothwell to 9th TBC

Rothwell new @WelshAthletics recordTBC pic.twitter.com/Qqk4UZjF6o — Adrian Stott (@TaritTweets) April 2, 2023

McKenna now sits sixth on the GB all-time list with Turner in ninth and Rothwell in 13th.

In the women’s championship, the margin of record setting was nothing short of phenomenal.

In a stunning display of committed running, Sarah Webster bravely committed from the start.

While some experienced observers, on appreciating the speed of her early laps splits, were voicing concerns that she just would not be able to sustain this pace, others were content to see her continue lap after lap.

Between three and four laps to go, it was obvious barring a disaster, that the British women’s record would go. People were even wandering if Northern Ireland was about to see only the third woman in history to run under seven hours for 100km.

A noticeable slowing in the last two laps though took Webster’s finishing time out to 7:03:40.

In addition to shattering the British record, it is the second fastest time ever by a European, behind Dominika Stellmach’s 6:53:20, and the fifth fastest all-time ever by a female athlete.

Over an hour behind her there was a race going on for the other women’s podium placings.

WOM PODIUM @scotathletics 100k champs 2023

1 Emma Murray. JSKintore centre

2 Amanda Woodrow L

@EdinburghAC

3.Catherine. Cowie R Portobello RC pic.twitter.com/UBLk6Fr7y1 — Adrian Stott (@TaritTweets) April 2, 2023

Scotland’s Emma Murray had worked her way steadily up to second place ahead of Ireland’s Pat McLaughlin, while Northern Ireland’s Karla Borland was also involved in the mix.

Over the closing laps, McLaughlin stayed strong to comfortably take second place in 8:19:25.

Murray and Borland ended up almost in a sprint finish, Borland winning by 10 seconds with 8:26:26 to 8:26:36. With McLaughlin ineligible for the GB championships, this left Borland and Murray in silver and bronze medal positions.

McLaughin took the Irish women’s title, Borland the Northern Ireland and Ulster title and Murray the Scottish title.

For the men, Ciaran McGoniagle finished seventh and claimed the Irish title. Dougie Selman, in fifth, got the Scottish crown with McKenna taking the Northern Ireland and Ulster title.

In the Anglo Celtic Plate home countries team competition, England comfortably beat Scotland and Ireland taking silver and bronze respectively. In the women’s team, Scotland had a close tussle with Northern Ireland, eventually winning out by a small seven minute interval.

Anglo Celtic Plate Home Countries team Competition

Men’s Competition

England 21:00:54

Scotland 21:19:57

Ireland 22:01:57

Women’s Competition

Scotland 25:58:39

Northern Ireland 26:06:51

*Only two full women’s team finished

Women’s Individual Competition

Sarah Webster Isle of Man 7:03:40

Karla Borland Springwell AC 8:26:26

Emma Murray JSKintore 8:26:36

Men’s Individual Competition

Jarlath McKenna Bristol & West 6:37:19

Joseph Turner Cambridge & Coleridge 6:41:06

Daniel Rothwell Swansea Harriers 6:43:25

» Full results can be found here

