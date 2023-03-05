Kenyan becomes sixth quickest woman in history with 2:16:28 in the Japanese capital on Sunday while Gelmisa wins exciting three-way sprint in men’s race

Rosemary Wanjiru took more than a minute and a half off her best to clock a fast 2:16:28 at the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

The Japanese-based Kenyan won by 28 seconds from Tsehay Gemechu of Ethiopia, who clocked 2:16:56, while 2019 Berlin champion Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia was third in 2:19:11.

Wanjiru made her move at around the 40km mark and looked on course to break Brigid Kosgei’s course record of 2:16:02 before cruising home a little outside that mark.

Gelmisa won a thrilling men’s race as he clocked the same time of 2:05:22 as fellow Ethiopian Mohamed Esa with Tsgegaye Getachew just three seconds further behind.

Gelmisa won the Paris Marathon last year and here led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium places.

Cam Levins of Canada ran a North American record of 2:05:36 in fifth, beating a record set by Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.

All-time women’s marathon rankings

2:14:04 Brigid Kosgei, Chicago 2019

2:14:18 Ruth Chepngetich, Chicago 2022

2:14:58 Amane Beriso Shankule, Valencia 2022

2:15:25 Paula Radcliffe, London 2003

2:15:37 Tigist Assefa, Berlin 2022

2:16:28 Rosemary Wanjuru, Tokyo 2023

2:16:49 Letesenbet Gidey, Valencia 2022

2:16:56 Tsehay Gemechu, Tokyo 2023

2:17:01 Mary Keitany, London 2017

2:17:16 Peres Jepchirchir, Valencia 2020

2:17:20 Almaz Ayana, Amsterdam 2022

2:17:23 Yalemzerf Yehualaw, Hamburg 2022

