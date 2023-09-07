Croydon Harrier sets PB as we feature our track round-up including quick BMC times at Gillingham and a report of the BMAF Championships

NEWHAM & ESSEX BEAGLES TRACK OPEN MEETINGS SUMMER SERIES 2023, London (CT), September 3



Romell Glave improved his legal 100m PB to 10.02, which incidentally is the British Athletics standard for the Olympics next year to be eligible to gain a World Athletics ranking.

The Croydon Harrier improved his own track record from the 10.04 he ran in August and he ran 10.20/-0.3 in the first round of races before his fast run which sees him move to 13th in the all-time lists just ahead of Darren Campbell, Mark Lewis-Francis, Ojie Edoburun and Jeremiah Azu who he was previously level with with a best of 10.04.

While there is a tradition for British sprinters to go abroad to get fast times, it’s notable that he has only competed outside Britain once in the last four years.

Behind him, Imran Rahman set a Bangladesh record of 10.11 while Korede Awe ran a legal PB of 10.15.

The 2016 Olympic semi finalist Desiree Henry set a season’s best of 11.47 as she continues her comeback.

There was a very close men’s 200m with Thomas Somers (20.75) just edged Richard Akinyebo and Ben Snaith.

With her first legal sub-24, European under-20 400m hurdles fourth-placer Emily Newnham surprised with a 23.27/0.7 as she won her heat by exactly two seconds.

The 2017 European under-20 200m champion Toby Harries won the 400m in 46.15.

Men: 100: A1 (-0.3): 1 R Glave (Croy) 10.20; 2 A Thomas (Brack) 10.40; 3 I Rahman (Shef/Dearn) 10.40; 4 K Awe (Inv EK) 10.42; 5 S Safo-Antwi (E&H) 10.57; 5 J Hanson (Woking) 10.57; 7 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.60. A2 (-1.1): 1 J Williams (Harrow) 10.53; 2 A Robertson (Sale) 10.66; 3 O Isaac (WG&EL) 10.69; 4 T Ogunkanmi (NEB) 10.72; 5 Z Plummer (SB) 10.73; 6 D Ogali (Harrow) 10.74. A3 (-1.0): 1 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 10.64. A4 (-0.1): 1 S Nguie (Traff) 10.68. A8 (0.4): 4 I Okwudi (BFTTA, U17) 11.17; 7 L Slue (Harrow, M40) 11.59. A10 (0.1): 2 E Franklin (WG&EL, U17) 11.14. A11 (-0.1): 1 P Ogbonmwan (BFTTA, U17) 11.18. A13 (0.3): 1 L Francis (WSEH, U17) 11.13. A16 (-0.1): 4 W MacGee (Bed C, M55) 12.01. B1 (1.1): 1 R Glave (Croy) 10.02; 2 I Rahman (Shef/Dearn) 10.11; 3 K Awe (Inv EK) 10.15; 4 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.31; 5 J Williams (Harrow) 10.37; 6 T Somers (NEB) 10.38; 7 S Safo-Antwi (E&H) 10.42; 8 J Hanson (Woking) 10.43. B2 (0.6): 1 T Ogunkanmi (NEB) 10.50; 2 O Isaac (WG&EL) 10.50; 3 S Nguie (Traff) 10.54; 4 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 10.55; 5 A Robertson (Sale) 10.56; 6 D Ogali (Harrow) 10.57; 7 Z Plummer (SB) 10.60. B3 (0.5): 1 H Nwoke (Liv H) 10.63; 2 K Opara (Linc W) 10.65; 3 J George (Rad, U20) 10.70. B4 (0.7): 1 R Coates (B&H) 10.73. B6 (-0.1): 4 L Francis (WSEH, U17) 11.08; 8 E Franklin (WG&EL, U17) 11.17. B7 (-0.3): 1 P Ogbonmwan (BFTTA, U17) 11.00. B9 (1.1): 1 E Wilson (B&W) 10.67. B11 (0.3): 4 L Slue (Harrow, M40) 11.57. B13 (0.8): 3 W MacGee (Bed C, M55) 11.94. 200: r1 (0.9): 1 T Somers (NEB) 20.75; 2 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 20.76; 3 B Snaith (NEB) 20.76; 4 T Ogunkanmi (NEB) 20.99; 5 M Lawler (IRL) 21.05. r2 (0.2): 1 S Nguie (Traff) 21.13; 2 P Shand (Bir) 21.34; 3 K Awe (Inv EK) 21.45; 4 H Taylor (Norw) 21.48. r3 (0.3): 1 E Wilson (B&W) 21.47; 2 J Carrott (Charn, U20) 21.51; 3 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 21.55. r4 (0.9): 1 L Francis (WSEH, U17) 22.05. r7 (0.8): 1 M Dobrescu (BFTTA, U20) 21.71; 2 H Carrott (Charn, U17) 22.21; 3 A Richards (WG&EL, M35) 22.59. r11 (0.3): 2 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 23.05. 400: r1: 1 T Harries (Phoe) 46.15; 2 K Alexander (Jag) 46.79; 3 B Gregan (Sale) 47.26; 4 J Campbell (WG&EL) 47.57; 5 S Derbyshire (Stoke) 47.75. r2: 1 P Shand (Bir) 47.14; 2 M Agnimel (Have) 48.22; 3 M Pamphile (R&N) 48.40; 4 A Richards (WG&EL, M35) 49.16; 5 U Ere (CA Safor-teika Spain, M35) 49.84. r4: 3 P Grange (RRC, M40) 51.37. r6: 1 T Niewczasinski-Kirkland (WG&EL, U15) 53.86

Women: 100: A1 (0.0): 1 D Henry (E&H) 11.51; 2 D Walker (Bir) 11.68; 3 S Grace (Norw) 11.80; 4 M Scott (IRL) 11.83. A2 (0.0): 1 K Mayindu (BFTTA) 11.97; 2 S Folorunso (Gate, U20) 12.03; 4 O Abbas (BFTTA, U20) 12.25; 5 A Mcleod (BFTTA, U15) 12.40; 6 E Humphrey (Charn, U17) 12.40; 7 A Broadbelt-Blake (TVH, W35) 12.78. A5 (0.8): 4 K Burles (Read, W45) 13.00. A6 (-0.1): 2 M Watson (Herne H, W40) 13.09. B1 (-0.2): 1 D Henry (E&H) 11.47; 2 D Walker (Bir) 11.69; 3 M Scott (IRL) 11.81; 4 S Grace (Norw) 11.83; 5 K Mayindu (BFTTA) 11.91; 6 S Folorunso (Gate, U20) 12.02; 7 O Abbas (BFTTA, U20) 12.17. B2 (-0.6): 1 A Mcleod (BFTTA, U15) 12.10; 2 T Saunders (W&B) 12.13; 3 E Humphrey (Charn, U17) 12.26. B3 (1.0): 2 A Broadbelt-Blake (TVH, W35) 12.60. B4 (0.5): 4 M Watson (Herne H, W40) 13.01. 200: r1 (0.0): 1 S Banjo (NEB) 23.77; 2 C McAulay (Traff) 23.93; 3 S Grace (Norw) 24.34; 4 K Christie (Banc, U20) 24.41. r2 (0.9): 1 T Saunders (W&B) 24.80. r3 (0.7): 1 E Newnham (SB, U20) 23.27; 2 E Humphrey (Charn, U17) 25.27. 400: r1: 1 S Banjo (NEB) 53.96; 2 S Saavedra Araya (FC Barcelona Spain) 54.41; 3 S Harry (Belg) 54.51; 4 K Christie (Banc, U20) 54.69. r2: 1 R McClay (Brack) 55.72; 3 L Amos (Walton, W45) 59.38

AZTEC TRACK & FIELD SERIES, St Peter Port, September 2



British champion and Commonwealth Games medallist Alastair Chalmers again went inside 50 seconds for 400m hurdles.

U13 mixed events: 150: r2 (0.8): 1 E Friedrich (Guern) 18.71



Mixed events: 100: r2 (1.3): 1 A Galpin (Guern, W) 11.97. 200: r1 (0.3): 1 A Galpin (Guern, W) 24.43. LJ: 10 C Johnson (E&E, W60) 3.54/2.1; – C Johnson (E&E, W60) 3.51/1.0. DT: 2 E Friedrich (Guern, U13) 27.31



Men: 400H: 1 A Chalmers (Guern) 49.98



U13: 75H (1.4): 1 E Friedrich (Guern) 12.35

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE, Mansfield, September 3



Mixed events: 400: r1: 2 A Tohovitis (Ret, U15) 53.9. HJ: 1 B Crooks (Works, U20) 1.96. HT: 1 W Medley (SinA, U15) 38.15



Men: HT: 2 M Hayes (Newk, M40) 40.80



U17: JT: 1 M Young (Mans) 55.85



Women: DT: 1 S Joynt (Mans, U17) 34.21

SUSSEX UNDER 13 LEAGUE INC. U15 & U17 3000m CHAMPIONSHIPS, Crawley, September 3



U15 boys: 3000: 1 G Gilbert (B&H) 9:49.55



U17 women: 3000: 1 R Le Fay (Hast) 9:57.11; 2 S Shaw (Craw) 10:02.74; 4 F Pearce (E’bne, U15) 10:47.77

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Gillingham, September 2



Despite quite blustery conditions, Callum Dodds improved his 800m PB by well over a second as he won in 1:46.22.

The women’s race was won by American Elise Cranny who finished ninth in the World Championships 5000m and 12th in the 10,000m at Budapest.

Showing good speed for an endurance runner, she went through 400m in 58 seconds but couldn’t quite hold the sub-two tempo into the breeze down the home straight and ran 2:01.43.

The 2021 Olympic steeplechase silver medallist Courtney Frerichs ran 2:09.37.

W45 Zoe Doyle (2:16.05) and W55 Clare Elms (2:27.79) went top of the 2023 rankings for their age group. Doyle is new to the age group this summer and Elms hits the W60 category later in the year.

Last year’s English Schools junior boys cross-country champion Alex Lennon ran his first sub-two 800m with a 1:56.73 D race win.

Men: 800: A: 1 C Dodds (E&H) 1:46.22; 2 P Robinson (IRL) 1:47.12; 3 H Purcell (IRL) 1:47.63; 4 D Smith (St Alb, U20) 1:51.37. B: 4 C Foley (K&P, U20) 1:54.73; 7 V Nutakor (NEB, M35) 1:56.63; 8 E Taylor (C&C, U17) 1:56.72. C: 1 H Forman Wilshaw (Kent, U20) 1:55.00; 2 E Newell (Sutt, U17) 1:55.01; 4 A Ward (WG&EL, U20) 1:55.60; 6 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 1:56.13; 9 F Cross (Willow, U17) 1:58.73. D: 1 A Lennon (Sutt, U17) 1:56.73. F: 4 S McNally (Dartf, M45) 2:06.20



Women: 800: A: 1 E Cranny (USA) 2:01.43; 2 H Parker (E&H) 2:07.08; 3 M Squibb (B&B) 2:08.36; 4 C Frerichs (USA) 2:09.37; 7 A Matthews (M&M, U17) 2:13.95. B: 1 I Harrison (HW, U15) 2:12.59; 3 E Powell (Abing, U17) 2:15.43; 4 Z Doyle (Wyc P, W45) 2:16.05. C: 7 C Elms (Kent, W55) 2:27.79

MEDWAY & MAIDSTONE AC SUMMER OPEN MEETING, Gillingham, September 2



Almost 30 years after winning a world masters silver medal at 400m, Doug Lucas went high up the UK M70 all-time rankings with a 67.47 400m.

Mixed events: 100: A3 (0.0): 4 O Showemimo (M&M, U17W) 12.27. A6 (-1.8): 4 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 14.82. B2 (0.4): 1 H Nmaju (Camb H, U15) 11.54. B3 (-0.7): 4 O Showemimo (M&M, U17W) 12.37. 200: r2 (-0.1): 1 S Tester (Ton, M40) 23.40. r3 (-1.1): 4 M Wamba (VP&TH, U20W) 24.86. 300: r1: 2 K Balogun (Ilf, W35) 43.08. 400: r1: 1 C West (M&M, U17) 50.49; 3 S Tester (Ton, M40) 51.55; 6 I Jegede (Camb H, U15) 53.41; 7 L Cameron (M&M, U15) 55.29. r2: 1 D Gregory (M&M, U15) 55.38; 7 D Lucas (Camb H, M70) 67.47; 8 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 68.93. HJ: 1 D Leadbeater (Ashf, U15) 1.81. LJ: 1 D Leadbeater (Ashf, U15) 6.40; 2 A Gananathan (Dartf, U13) 4.90. SP: 1 M Bridge (Camb H, U15) 15.54. SP: 1 M Hewitt (Chelm, U15W) 12.19. DT: 1 M Hewitt (Chelm, U15W) 37.57; 3 L Frost (Chelm, U15W) 27.91. HT: 1 T Ryan (M&M, U15W) 33.88



U20 men: HT: 1 T Masters (Bexley) 39.30



U17: HT: 1 M Thorne (M&M) 46.94

HUMBER COUNTY AA OPEN SERIES 4, Scunthorpe, September 2



Mixed events: 5000: 2 M MacDougall (Clee, M50) 16:50.07; 5 J Dagnan (Brid, W40) 18:53.78



Men: SP: 1 G Pell (Scunt, M50) 12.87. DT: 1 G Pell (Scunt, M50) 35.95. HT: 1 G Pell (Scunt, M50) 33.72



U13: SP: 1 L Cowling (Scunt) 10.72



M60: HT: 1 D Gibson (KuH) 35.30



Women: DT: 1 H Adams (KuH) 38.52; 2 J Wilson (Read, W60) 24.52. HT: 1 J Wilson (Read, W60) 28.36. JT: 1 R Chivers (Mil K) 41.00



U15: DT: 1 A Fraser (KuH) 29.03; 2 L Cowling (Scunt, U13M) 26.40



W60: SP: 1 J Wilson (Read) 8.87

BRITISH MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Derby, September 1-3

The three-day championships again went to Derby and began at 2pm on the Friday with the M70 hammer competition before other long throws followed, Martin Duff reports.

With the European Championships in Pescara in Italy later in September, competitors were after pointers to their form and there were a few new British masters records set.

The track programme started on the Saturday and one of the earliest saw Jill Harrison, the 1986 British 10,000m champion, take the W65 1500m in 5:57.24 before Guy Bracken won the M60 event in 4:38.09.

Favourite Joe Appiah, who leads the 2023 rankings and is the current World Masters champion and world record holder, added the M50 100m hurdles in 13.85 seconds before adding two more titles, despite being headed by Irish guest John Corr in the 100m.

He said: “I haven’t done this outdoor championship for years. I entered and won three events for the first time, in 100m hurdles, long jump and 100m in a close race with 11.82. I am very happy with these results, especially as l had an Achilles tendon injury in May.”

Barrie Marsden, the British record-holder, warmed up for the Euros title with an M55 hurdles win in 14.94 seconds.

The champions then kept coming as M65 British record-holder and world runner-up Neil Tunstall retained his M60 title, in 15.52. For the women hurdlers, heptathlete Jodie Albrow moved up from winning the W35 100m hurdles title last year to take the W40 80m hurdles with a 12.28 clocking before Sue Frisby added the W60 event with 13.27.

Jane Horder, the record-holder there, has won a host of British and world hurdles titles and here won the W65 80m event in 13.23 before returning on the Sunday to be a fraction outside her British 300m hurdles record with 52.96.

The 100m sprint races also began on Saturday and Tennyson James took the M65 event in 13.51 and British record-holder Dominic Bradley then added the M45 title in 11.18, before Moira West set a British record in the W70 100m with 15.51. Then on Sunday West just edged out Joylyn Saunders-Mullins to add the 200 in 33.39.

The Friday field events had seen British record-holder Barry Hawksworth take the M75 hammer with a 38.21m effort before moving over to the discus where he was headed by Michael Fearn’s 35.40m but bounced back to win the weight with 13.57m.

Saturday’s field events had begun with Rachel Wilcockson taking the W35 hammer with a final round 57.61m effort to re-enforce her top ranking.

The 3000m walk saw W50 record holder Melanie Peddle move up an age group to win the W55 event in another British record of 15:49.30 as M55 British record-holder David Annetts added his event with 15:05.29, but world champion Ian Richards again fell-foul of the judges in his M75 age group.

Whilst most of the men’s sprints had heats, the women’s were often straight finals and many time champion Caroline Powell was again on form in winning the W65 100m in 14.76 and 200m in 30.91. Top ranked Louisa Vallins won her W45 100m in 12.86, as did Lisa Boland her W40 event in 12.49.

Former Commonwealth Games 200m sixth placer Chris Monk won his M70 100m heat in 14.13 but was headed in the final by the perennial Steve Peters who replicated his heat time of 13.04 in the final.

Later, British record-holder Dominic Bradley won his M45 final in 11.18 seconds, after heats, but in the M35 and M40 100m events there were only straight finals. A British record was set by Monica West in the W70 100m with 15.51 (0.6w), as she retained her title.

In an open women’s pole vault competition, multiple world champion Irie Hill cleared at 3.10m but then had three failures at 3.30m. She still took W50 gold but was headed by top W40 Caroline Parkinson’s 3.30m.

Steve Linsell holds the British M55 high jump record with 1.74m but here found 1.65m enough for gold. Also in the jumps, second on the all-time long jump list, Mel Garland, had a good opening day with a couple of golds, including that event with two 4.18m jumps.

Elsewhere in the throws on day two, a tight M60 discus event saw British record-holder John Moreland win again with a 46.09m sixth round effort to see off Kevin Murch before adding the weight with 15.83m.

Top-ranked Karen Jones improved to 37.83m to win the W60 hammer, while top-ranked David Sketchley added the M45 javelin with 58.02m.

John Pearson won the M55 hammer with 57.56m and holds the M55 11.34kg weight record with 21.21m but here found 19.46m enough for an easy victory. Lucy Marshall took the W40 9.08km weight title with 15.29m, which was less than a metre shy of her British best of 16.18m.

Olympian Roald Bradstock holds the British M60 javelin record with 59.78m but second all-time ranked Kevin Murch comfortably took the title here with 50.79m.

Saturday finished off with the 400m finals and Virginia Mitchell won the W60 event with 65.81 as Caroline Powell added the W65 group in 70.61 for her trio of wins.

W80 record-holder Kathleen Stewart retained her 400m title with a 99.67 circuit on the Saturday and was only fractionally outside her British 200m record with 39.74 on Sunday.

Tennyson James added his second M65 title with 63.79 before the Saturday track programme finished with two foreign athletes winning the youngest men’s age groups. Romanian Daniel Halapciuc took the M40s in 50.29 and Jamaican Damaine Benjamin the M35s in 50.07.

Elsewhere in the 200m, on Sunday, M80 British record-holder Allan Long was only just outside his 2022 mark with 33.80.

Long distance track races were previously a feature of the championships but the 10,000m disappeared from the main programme many years ago. Now there is no 5000m either so the longest events are the 3000m steeplechase for men and 3000m walk.

The meeting programme closed with the 800m events and John Skelton headed the M70 record-holder David Oxland to take gold in 2:38.81. The women’s saw W60 world indoor champion Virginia Mitchell back in action with a 2:32.41 victory as she missed Yvonne Crilly’s British outdoor record by less than a second. Mitchell already holds the indoor record at a faster 2:29.96.

The final race of the meeting was the M55 800m and Adrian Haines just snatched victory over his namesake Alex Haines in 2:08.24.

Results to follow if processed by Power of 10.

HEREFORDSHIRE 1 MILE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Hereford, August 30



Mixed events: Mile: r1: 4 A Haines (Here C, M55) 5:09.5

TRACKSMITH LONDON TWILIGHT 5000m #2, Battersea Park, August 30



Mixed events: 5000: r1: 10 K Willis (London City R, W55) 21:47.66. r2: 17 D Pitt (Serp, M65) 19:56.10. r3: 14 D O’Brien (Kent, W45) 19:27.26. r5: 4 S Grover (Herne H, W) 17:14.77; 10 M Barker (Have, U20W) 17:35.52; 18 D Williams (G&G, M60) 18:15.05. r6: 9 I Pickett (Oxf C, W) 16:49.63. r7: 6 H Archer (C&C, W) 16:12.29; 20 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2, M50) 16:41.98. r8: 1 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 15:21.17; 6 A Winterbottom (Win, M35) 15:38.92; 7 R McTaggart (B’mth, M35) 15:44.79. r9: 1 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 13:58.51; 2 A Penney (HW) 14:06.08; 3 A Fyfe (Edin) 14:12.40; 4 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 14:27.23; 5 A Milne (HW) 14:27.85; 6 M Revier (Soton) 14:28.13; 7 R Slade (Chilt) 14:28.56; 9 M Geddes (Phoe, U20) 14:41.42

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracksmith (@tracksmithrunning)

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Exeter, August 29



W45 steeplechase world record-holder Kirstie Booth showed good speed as her 2:16.98 800m PB put her temporarily top of the UK W45 rankings.

Men: 800: B: 4 O Williams (Les C, M35) 2:01.79

Mixed events: 800: D: 3 S Livingstone (Exe, U20W) 2:15.00. E: 2 K Booth (Taun, W45) 2:16.98. F: 1 I Bater (N Dev, U13W) 2:20.79; 2 S Price (Les C, M60) 2:23.37; 11 D Bedwell (B&W, M65) 2:44.24. 1500: B: 7 T Hennessey (Tav, U13) 4:32.73; 12 P Quinn (Torb, U15W) 4:36.72; 13 E Spencer (Swin, U17W) 4:38.84

EXETER OPEN, Devon, August 29



Mixed events: 300: r1: 4 K Little (Torb, U15W) 41.15; 5 D Coslett (L’nelli, U15W) 41.38. 400: r1: 1 N Maczugowski (Ply, U17) 50.91; 3 M Morant (Bath, M45) 55.10; 4 S Stevens (Exe, U15) 55.46. r2: 4 C Collins (B&W, M65) 65.27. 800: 10 J Walpole (Exe, W65) 3:02.37



Men: LJ: 2 D Thomas (Exe, M50) 5.37. TJ: 1 D Thomas (Exe, M50) 11.67



U17: 100H (1.7): 1 J Taylor (Exe) 13.24. JT: 1 J Simpson (N Dev) 50.14



U15: DT: 1 J Aillaud (Dev Sch) 36.80



U15 girls: DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 34.83

MIKE ROWBOTTOM MEMORIAL BANK HOLIDAY OPEN MEETING INC. KENT U13 PENTATHLON CHAMPIONSHIPS, Tonbridge, August 28



U20 mixed events: HJ: 2 J Kyne (Ton, U13W) 1.57. JT: B: 1 I Ridge (Ton) 50.98



U13: JT: B: 1 S Gibson (Ton) 35.52



Mixed events: 100: r10 (-1.0): 1 M Clark (B&B, U17) 11.00. r7 (-0.4): 1 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 12.38. r9 (-0.8): 1 S Tester (Ton, M40) 11.72; 6 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 12.12. 300: r3: 2 S Harry (Belg, W) 39.18; 3 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 40.64; 4 I Firla (B&B, M50) 41.01. r5: 1 H Kendall (Ton) 34.77; 3 S Tester (Ton, M40) 36.49. 1500: r2: 1 I Buchanan (HY Runners, U13W) 4:43.9; 3 C Elms (Kent, W55) 5:02.2. r4: 3 R Johnson (High, W) 4:23.4. Mile: r2: 1 I Buchanan (HY Runners, U13W) 5:03.45; 5 C Elms (Kent, W55) 5:23.35. r3: 1 P Palmer-Malins (Phoe, U20W) 5:00.34. r4: 3 R Johnson (High, W) 4:44.39. 5000: r1: 1 E Coutts (Ton, U20) 15:29.68; 2 D Bradley (Ton, M35) 15:52.18; 3 P Barker (Ton, W) 15:54.05. 3000W: 1 G Thomas (Ton) 12:20.38; 2 J Ellerton (B&B, U20) 15:34.17; 3 J Wilton (Ashf, U20W) 15:44.54; 5 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 16:24.91; 7 M Culshaw (Camb H, M55) 17:44.22. PV: A: 1 E Brooker (B&B, U13W) 2.50; 7 T Eades (Dartf, W60) 2.10. B: 1 L Church (Ton) 4.65; 2 C Platt (B&B, U15) 4.33; 3 D Noel (Inv EK) 4.20; 4 L Williams (Have, M35) 3.70; 5 M Hilborne (Craw, W35) 3.60; 6 R Platt (B&B, M50) 3.30; 7 B Yeandle (Ashf, U20W) 3.20; 8 E Pawson (Ton, U15W) 3.00; 9 M Dodd (E&E, U17W) 2.90; 11 M Hilborne (Craw, U13) 2.70. DT: A: 1 K Ebbage (Ton, W) 42.00; 2 N Barton (S Lon, M60) 40.54; 3 N Grover (B&H, M60) 39.51. HT: 1 K Ebbage (Ton, W) 47.26; 2 J Simmonds (Kent Sch, U15) 37.90; 3 C Capon (Dartf, W35) 37.27. JT: B: 1 E Ibrahim (B&B, U17) 49.52; 2 R Maguire (Reig, M50) 36.55. JT: B: 1 J Larsen (Soton, U20W) 42.10; 2 K Baker (B&H, M60) 37.10; 4 W Howe (SC Vets, M60) 35.49



Men: DT: A: 1 D Claydon (B&B) 46.85. HT: 1 H Blake (M&M) 47.65



U13: 75H: r3 (-1.4): 1 J Ruby (B&B) 12.55; 2 S Bundy (Inv EK) 12.57. Pen: 1 S Bundy (Inv EK) 2037 (12.57, 5.23, 1.57, 11.16, 2:58.57); 2 J Ruby (B&B) 1843 (12.55, 4.32, 1.45, 8.81, 2:34.54); 3 L Amartey (Dartf) 1641 (14.23, 5.06, 1.45, 6.12, 2:37.10); 4 I Machin (B&H) 1612 (14.22, 4.40, 1.42, 6.68, 2:30.11); 5 J Phillips (Ashf) 1573 (13.57, 4.47, 1.33, 6.85, 2:34.93); 6 A Rogers (B&H) 1504 (13.33, 3.69, 1.27, 7.89, 2:33.67); 7 V Watling (Ton) 1336 (14.60, 3.52, 1.39, 6.33, 2:35.62); 8 P Mihailov (Kent Sch) 1332 (14.74, 4.20, 1.30, 6.88, 2:42.68); 9 T Connop (M&M) 1229 (17.00, 3.52, 1.45, 8.33, 2:45.72)



M50: 100H (-0.7): 1 J Appiah (Kent) 14.10



U13 girls: 70H: r4 (-1.3): 1 T Junaid-Evans (Dartf) 11.56; 2 M Rumley (Swale) 11.89. Pen: 1 F Pearson (B&B) 2126 (12.47, 1.33, 6.02, 3.89, 2:36.96); 2 A Scala (B&B) 2058 (13.40, 1.57, 4.72, 4.20, 2:59.62); 3 T Oyewale (Ton) 2033 (12.39, 1.36, 6.71, 3.85, 2:52.08); 4 M Rumley (Swale) 2008 (11.89, 1.30, 6.28, 3.95, 2:52.77)

SOUTHEND CITY OPEN, Southend, August 28



U15 boys: 300: 1 M Agbolegbe (Esx Sch) 38.16



U13: HJ: 1 J Read (Chelm) 1.45. SP: 1 B Karabulut (S’end) 12.19



M35: 100 (-0.8): 4 J Browne (Mil K, M70) 13.52. 200: r2 (-1.5): 1 J Browne (Mil K, M70) 29.53. 800: 4 P Berrett (Have, M60) 2:31.75; 6 T Back (Ips J, M65) 2:39.27. 1500: 6 T Back (Ips J, M65) 5:24.59. HJ: 3 S Le Mare (S’end, M60) 1.35. LJ: 1 N Barton (BMH, M40) 6.16



Women: 100 (-1.0): 1 S Grace (Norw) 12.07. DT: 1 K Ennis (Have, U20) 32.37



U17: DT: 1 E Delea (B Beagles) 33.22



U15: 800: 1 O Forrest (B Beagles) 2:15.39. DT: 1 M Malagala (Col H) 29.72



U13: 100: r1 (-1.3): 1 H Oteng (S’end) 13.17. 200: r1 (-1.5): 1 K Bryan (B&B) 27.54; 2 H Oteng (S’end) 27.63. HJ: 1 Z Pilgrim (VP&TH) 1.52. LJ: A: 1 E Boygle (S’end) 4.47. B: 1 M Larter (VP&TH) 4.30



W35: 800: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH, W50) 2:37.85. 1500: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH, W50) 5:22.03. HJ: 1 L Donnelly (S’end, W65) 1.00

TRAFFORD MEDAL MEETINGS, Stretford, August 28



U13 mixed events: 75: r8: 1 J McMaster (Prest, U13W) 10.23. 150: r7: 2 J McMaster (Prest, U13W) 20.23. HJ: A: 1 R Fagan (Wake, U13W) 1.40. JT: A: 1 K Badrock (Liv H, U13W) 33.57



U17: 300: r1: 4 A Jones (Liv H, U15W) 42.58



U15: 1500: 4 P Quinn (Torb, U15W) 4:38.94. DT: A: 1 A Rushton (Stoke, U13) 24.32



Mixed events: 100: r8 (0.0): 3 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 11.96. r11 (0.0): 4 Y Henry (SC Vets, W50) 13.45. 200: r5 (0.0): 2 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 23.90. 400: r1: 1 K Alexander (Jag) 47.32. r3: 5 G Clare (N Masters, M55) 59.81. 800: r2: 1 H Brown (Vale R, U13) 2:15.73. r5: 1 L O’Brien (Sale, U15) 2:04.17; 2 J Baranowski (B’burn, U13) 2:04.62



U15 boys: SP: B: 1 B Roberts (Prest) 12.68. DT: A: 1 B Roberts (Prest) 42.56; 2 J Greenhalgh (Leigh) 36.59; 3 A Dodds (Leigh) 34.97. HT: 1 A Dodds (Leigh) 48.06



U13: 75H: r1: 1 B Jeffs (C&N) 12.77



U15 girls: HT: 1 I Beca (Bolt) 34.51



U13: 70H: r1: 1 J Seddon (Traff) 11.39

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE