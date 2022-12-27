Fast times traditional year-end event in Lancashire on Tuesday plus news of Boxing Day races in Ayr and Poole

RIBBLE VALLEY 10km, Clitheroe, December 27

This traditional end-of-year event that often rewrites the UK annual rankings again saw some fast times as this year it included the North of England Championships although it was cold, wet and breezy and not ideal for PBs.

Calum Johnson and Jess Warner-Judd, no stranger to winning titles, dominated the races.

Johnson, the former English National and reigning UK Inter-Counties champion on the country, won by half a minute from Rory Leonard in 29:10 to equal his PB set in much different conditions at the Great North 10km at Gateshead in July.

Leonard placed 11th in Turin as part of Britain’s winning European under-23 team earlier in the month and ran his first sub-30 while Matt Ramsden won a battle for third in 29:50 and the next six were inside 30 minutes, including Warner-Judd’s husband, Rob, who was seventh in 29:56.

His wife, who ran the 10,000m in all three track championships this summer and was the leading Brit in the recent European Cross-Country Championships, came close to her PB from Trafford in March with 31:19.

Former European champion Gemma Steel was second woman home and went slightly quicker than her Telford 10km run of the week before and her 32:52 was her fastest for six years.

Mollie Williams was a clear third.

Men:

1 Calum Johnson 29:10

2 Rory Leonard 29:40

3 Matt Ramsden 29:50

4 Daniel Bebbington 29:52

5 Carl Avery 29:54

6 Daniel Studley 29:55

7 Rob Warner-Judd 29:56

8 James Knockton 29:58

9 Daniel Dixon 29:59

10 Chris Perry 30:03

11 Lewis Gamble-Thompson 30:20

12 Josh Lunn 30:31

13 David Devine 30:36

14 Brandon Quinton 30:38

15 Adrian Bailes 30:47

M40: 1 Andrew Davies 30:57; 2 James savage 31:08; 3 Ben Fish 32:11

M50: 1 Tony O’Brien 32:50

Women:

1 Jess Warner-Judd 31:19

2 Gemma Steel W35 32:52

3 Mollie Williams 33:33

4 Emily Kearney 34:12

5 Carla Davies 34:48

6 Jo Marsden W40 35:52

7 Sarah Johnson 36:08

8 Catherine Allen 36:25

9 Jade Morgan 36:30

10 Helen Smith W35 36:33

11 Hannah Cowley 36:41

12 Alice Wright 37:07

W40: 2 Elizabeth Renondeau 38:13

W45: 1 Hinda Ismail 38:13

W55: 1 Sarah Avery 38:25

POOLE ROUND THE LAKES 10km, December 26

Sam Costley led home his younger brother Max in a time of 31:31 while M45 James Baker was third.

Overall: 1 S Costley 31:31; 2 M Costley 32:28; 3 J Baker 33:09

Women: 1 F Kimber 38:42; 2 L Baker-Little W35 39:31; 3 L Fox W40 40:46

AYRODYNAMIC TURKEY TROT 5km / 10km, Ayr, December 26

Overall (5km): 1 M Monachello (Kil’k, U17) 18:29; 2 C Scobie (Ayr S, U17) 18:42; 3 A Maclean (Ayr S, U15) 18:56



Women: 1 I Hubbard (Ayr S, U20) 20:15; 2 I Hubbard (Ayr S, U20) 21:46; 3 L Mitchell (G’nock, W45) 22:02



Overall (10km): 1 R McGavock 33:51; 2 C Ferguson (Kil’k) 34:00; 3 M Rimicans (Irv) 34:48



Women: 1 L Baird (Kil’k) 38:56; 2 G Blee (Gars, W40) 40:14; 3 K Oakley (Ayr S) 40:18

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE