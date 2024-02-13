Records for Jessica Duncton and Leila Newth while fast times for Jorjia March and Olivia Forrest as up and coming youngsters rewrite the all-time lists in Sheffield

ENGLAND ATHLETICS U20, U17 & U15 INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sheffield, February 10-11

European under-20 hurdles finalist Jessica Duncton broke Alicia Barrett’s UK under-20 hurdles record with a top class 8.18 as Mia McIntosh who won this event in 8.22 two years ago, won her heat but did not contest the final.

Another UK record was set in the under-15 triple jump as Leila Newth showed great improvement to equal Amy Williams’ indoor mark of 11.48m.

Newth’s previous best was 11.03m last summer when she won the South of England title.

The three female 800m winners all ran similar times with English National cross-country winner Jorjia March’s indoor PB of 2:10.15, which gave her an eight second under-15 victory, being the most impressive as it moved her to second all-time indoors in her age group only headed by Tilly Simpson’s 2:09.11 in 2015.

Under-20 Ava Lloyd (2:09.38) and under-17 Grace Tuesday (2:10.75) also won while the 1500m races saw both under-17s quicker than the under-20s.

Racing-machine Olivia Forrest (main image, above) followed up a fast mile midweek and an Essex League win the day before with a 4:26.83 1500m indoor PB.

In the first few weeks of 2024 she has notched up Essex, South of England and England title victories as well as two British Athletics Cross Challenge victories and a debut 10km race win in addition to rising high up the UK all-time under-17 lists at 1500m (fifth here), mile and 3000m!

The other winners at the distance were Fraser Lupton (PB 3:58.95) and under-20s Jessica Lark and Isaac Leydon.

In a top-class under-20 women’s 60m, six of the first seven set PBs led by Mabel Akande’s 7.26 who enjoyed a big improvement on her previous PB of 7.37 set when winning the North of England title.

Only Bev Kinch (7.19), Jodie Williams (7.21), Dina Asher-Smith and Desiree Henry (7.22) have gone faster among British under-20s than the Commonwealth Youth Games sixth-placer.

Runner-up Faith Akinbileje went seventh all-time with 7.29.

Commonwealth Youth Games 100m champion Teddy Wilson won the under-20 men’s 60m just in 6.77 but he ran 6.76 in his heat and a PB 6.70 in his semi final.

Joel Masters was faster in the under-17 final than Wilson’s final time.

Masters started the winter season with a 7.18 PB before improving to 6.91 in December and he ran a 6.81 PB in the Midland Championships in January.

Only Olympic relay medallist Mark Lewis-Francis (with 6.69 in 1999) has run faster among UK under-17 athletes.

English Schools 100m champion Divine Iheme won the under-15 race by a three metre margin with a superb 6.94 – matching his UK under-15 record heat time. He is the only UK under-15 to go sub seven.

Fifteen-year-old Nell Desir was a clear winner of the under-17 women’s 60m title in 7.50 which moves her to equal eighth UK all-time in her age group.

Commonwealth Youth Games runner-up Dean Patterson ran a superb outright PB of 21.07 in his semi final to set a Scottish under-20 record go fifth all-time indoors in the UK behind Tim Benjamin, Ade Mafe, Chris Clarke and Charlie Dobson. He was slightly slower with 21.15 in the final.

Only 0.06 of a second covered the leading quartet in the under-17 200m with Joshua Welford’s 21.98 PB snatching gold.

The under-20 women’s race was also tight with Precious Akpe-Moses and Hannah Falvey sharing the winning time of 24.44.

Even quicker was under-17 winner Tami George whose 24,34 was quicker than she has run outdoors and moves her into the all-time top 20 indoors.

However quicker than all the under-20s and under-17s was under-15 champion Aliyah Afolabi who won by a second in 24.13 and only Sale’s Success Eduan and Cardiff Archer clubmate Desir have gone faster in the age group. The previous day Afolabi had gone equal fourth all-time on electrical timing with a 7.55 60m heat before winning the final in 7.56 just ahead of Celine Obinna-Alo’s 7.58 which went sixth all-time.

The other sprint double winner was Iheme who won the under-15 title with a 22.84 victory of just under a second.

Daniel Goriola won the 60m hurdles in a PB 7.66 to go equal fifth UK all-time to edge Noah Hanson (7.67) who was unable to match his 7.58 form from last month that saw him second in the all-time rankings.

Over 400m there were victories for under-20’s Kara Dacosta (54.07 PB) and Stanley Chevous (47.84) and under-17 Ruben Stovell (49.06 PB).

Under-17 Darcy Coslett (38.96) and under-15s Sam Steadman (36.99) and Holly Ryan (40.18) won gold over 300m.

Henry Jonas was the pick of the under-20 male 800m runners while Scot Joseph Mungin controlled the under-17s. William Hapgood, second in the South of England race went one better in the under-15s and the Peta Bee-coached athlete set a three second PB of 2:01.74.

On a good day for Welsh athletes, Luca Phillips (8.03) and Menna Grant (8.54) won the under-17 hurdle titles and Alden Angillleta (8.42) the under-15 boys event to go equal 10th all-time.

Isabelle Rae won the under-15 hurdles in 8.95.

In the field, Joshua Akintolu went second all-time to win the under-15 high jump in 1.93m with only Kenny McKeown’s 1996 1.95m higher.

There were also PBs for under-20 Matthew Tait (2.10m) and Mia Judd (1.74m), Under-17 Otis Poole (2.03m) and under-15 Leanna Elliot (1.64m).

Dahlia Corp equalled her indoor PB (1.70m) to win the under-17 title.

In the pole vault there were wins for under-20s William Lane (5.00m) and Manon Baines (3.55m) under-17s Calum Park (4.05m) and Isabella Turner (3.60m) and under-15s Max Merriman (3.51m) and Beth Boyes (2.88m).

England Pentathlon champion Thea Brown lost out in the hurdles to Duncton despite a PB 8.40 but she did win the under-20 long jump courtesy of a 6.10m PB to narrowly defeat Daisy Snell (6.09m) and Phoebe Clayton (6.07m).

Commonwealth Youth finalist Sam Wright (7.16m) won the men’s equivalent while under-17 titles went to Luca Philips (7.14m) and Olivia Schrimshaw (5.92m) and Oscar Chan (5.99m) and Tina Odugbesan (5.27m).

Philips also won the triple jump (14.23m) while hurdles winner Angilletta (12.42m) gained a more unusual double in the under-15s.

Under-20 titles were won by Brandon Lee (14.35m) and Michelle Yalekhue (12.25m) while Under-17 Olivia Schrimshaw (12.53m) and under-15 Leila Newth (11.48m)

Lewis Capes, the grandson of Britain’s greatest ever shot putter Geoff, won the under-17 event with a 16.84m PB while other shot titles went the way of under-20s Alastair Brown (15.07m) and Cleo Agyepong (14.15m), under-17 Issy Stamp (13.64m) and under-15s Keirath Dhillon (PB 15.79m) and Emilia Adese (12.68m).

U20 men: 60: 1 T Wilson (SB) 6.77; 2 E Nwokeji (SB) 6.78; 3 R Elias (Mans) 6.81; 4 E Imatitikua-Davidson (BFTTA) 6.87; 5 L Stephens (Card) 6.90; 6 N Hanson (NEB) 6.91; 7 E Lowe (VP&TH) 6.93; 8 A Houchin (Worc) 6.95. Ht1: 1 T Wilson (SB) 6.76; 2 D Bhatti (Glouc) 6.92; 3 E Imatitikua-Davidson (BFTTA) 6.94; 4 M Smart (Mans) 6.99; 5 H Christer (BMH) 7.02. Ht2: 1 E Nwokeji (SB) 6.87; 2 N Hanson (NEB) 6.88; 3 G Imante (Shett) 6.95; 4 E Cunningham (Jag) 6.98; 5 P Lambrecht (C&C) 7.03; 6 G Warburton (Stock H) 7.05; 7 K Taylor (BFTTA) 7.05. Ht3: 1 A Tugwell (Card Arch) 6.93; 2 D Williams (BFTTA) 6.94; 3 L Alvin (Charn) 6.97; 4 H Thomas (Croy) 7.02; 5 S Lawson (Bas) 7.03. Ht4: 1 R Elias (Mans) 6.85; 2 L Stephens (Card) 6.89; 3 E Assande (NEB) 6.99; 4 E Franklin (WG&EL) 7.02; 5 K Obeng (BFTTA) 7.03. Ht5: 1 E Lowe (VP&TH) 6.89; 2 A Anderson (Croy) 6.98; 3 A Houchin (Worc) 7.01; 4 O Armitage (Leeds C) 7.02. SF1: 1 T Wilson (SB) 6.70; 2 N Hanson (NEB) 6.85; 3 L Stephens (Card) 6.87; 4 L Alvin (Charn) 6.97; 5 G Imante (Shett) 6.97; 6 O Armitage (Leeds C) 7.05. SF2: 1 R Elias (Mans) 6.84; 2 E Imatitikua-Davidson (BFTTA) 6.86; 3 K Obeng (BFTTA) 6.94; 4 A Tugwell (Card Arch) 6.96; 5 E Franklin (WG&EL) 7.00; 6 M Smart (Mans) 7.01; 7 E Assande (NEB) 7.03. SF3: 1 E Nwokeji (SB) 6.78; 2 E Lowe (VP&TH) 6.92; 3 A Houchin (Worc) 6.93; 4 D Williams (BFTTA) 6.94; 5 A Anderson (Croy) 6.94; 6 P Lambrecht (C&C) 6.96; 7 H Christer (BMH) 7.02; 8 E Cunningham (Jag) 7.02. 200: 1 D Patterson (Jag) 21.15; 2 A Houchin (Worc) 21.63; 3 E Franklin (WG&EL) 21.99. Ht1: 1 D Patterson (Jag) 21.68. Ht2: 1 E Nwokeji (SB) 21.71; 2 A Tugwell (Card Arch) 21.73. Ht3: 1 A Houchin (Worc) 21.93; 2 M Warzocha (Swan) 21.94. Ht4: 1 C Crawford (SB) 21.91. Ht5: 1 S McAlinden (Dac) 21.85; 2 R Voss (Pit) 21.96. SF1: 1 D Patterson (Jag) 21.07. SF2: 1 A Houchin (Worc) 21.56; 2 F Powell (R&N) 21.99. SF3: 1 Z Jones (BFTTA) 21.84; 2 E Franklin (WG&EL) 21.95; 3 S McAlinden (Dac) 21.98. 400: 1 S Chevous (Ips) 47.84; 2 O Irwin (WSEH) 47.90; 3 C Kelly (HW) 48.37. Ht3: 1 O Irwin (WSEH) 48.96. SF1: 1 O Irwin (WSEH) 48.73. 800: 1 H Jonas (Norw) 1:53.84; 2 C Mcleod (Pit) 1:54.44; 3 J Organ (Brec) 1:54.57; 4 D Smith (St Alb) 1:54.68; 5 T Waterworth (Hunts) 1:55.29. Ht1: 1 H Jonas (Norw) 1:51.89; 2 J Organ (Brec) 1:51.94; 3 K Green (C&C) 1:53.21; 4 M McKenna (Walton) 1:53.75. Ht2: 1 M Ayling (St Ed) 1:54.13; 2 T Cheesbrough (Norw) 1:54.40; 3 S Stapley (Reig) 1:55.21; 4 L Starr (R&N) 1:55.46. Ht3: 1 D Smith (St Alb) 1:52.89; 2 S Temple (Hart AC) 1:54.45. Ht4: 1 C Mcleod (Pit) 1:54.96; 2 L Parker (Roth) 1:55.29. Ht5: 1 T Waterworth (Hunts) 1:55.44. 60H: 1 D Goriola (B&B) 7.66; 2 N Hanson (NEB) 7.67; 3 J Dean (Norw) 7.81; 4 J Taylor (Exe) 7.95; 5 I Grant (Card Arch) 7.96; 6 J Elphick (BWF) 8.04; 7 C Staddon (Bath) 8.07; 8 C West (M&M) 8.14. Ht1: 1 N Hanson (NEB) 7.80; 2 J Elphick (BWF) 8.06; 3 C West (M&M) 8.10; 4 T Wright (Taun) 8.17; 5 R Wells (Wyc P) 8.40; 6 F Clemons (Strat) 8.54. Ht2: 1 D Goriola (B&B) 7.73; 2 J Taylor (Exe) 7.91; 3 C Staddon (Bath) 8.02; 4 R Mourtada (B&B) 8.10; 5 J Wheatley (PNV) 8.28; 6 A Street (Banb) 8.63. Ht3: 1 I Grant (Card Arch) 7.90; 2 J Dean (Norw) 7.91; 3 M Roe (PNV) 8.25; 4 E Ferguson (B&B) 8.26; 5 C Eley (Newp) 8.38; 6 S Coulson (Der) 8.52. HJ: 1 M Tait (Dunf) 2.10; 2 E Glyde (Ply) 2.07; 3 R Corrin (Manx) 2.04; 4 S Davies (Swan) 2.01; 5 T Cherry (Dac) 2.01; 6 W Jackson (Wig D) 1.94; 7 T Lay (S’end) 1.94; 8 J Holmes (Shef/Dearn) 1.94; 9 S Lok (Corby) 1.94; 10 C Seago (Thurr) 1.90; 11 A Street (Banb) 1.90. PV: 1 W Lane (Shef/Dearn) 5.00; 2 O Witcombe (B&B) 4.40; 3= M Herbert-Ruiz (Jag) 4.40; 3= A Brown (SB) 4.40; 5 C Shuall (Swan) 4.10; 6 S Ouiles (Chelt) 4.10. LJ: 1 S Wright (Chelm) 7.16; 2 K Masukume (Der) 6.94; 3 W Reid (York) 6.89; 4 L Whyte (Jag) 6.89; 5 S Lok (Corby) 6.80; 6 I Mahop (Leeds C) 6.74; 7 A Sharif (Sutt) 6.73. TJ: 1 B Lee (Mans) 14.35; 2 J Hilton (Wig D) 14.10; 3 D Ayodele (Mil K) 13.87; 4 V Anah (Craw) 13.83; 5 S Mbimu-Kiambi (Card) 13.47; 6 W Taverner (And) 13.42; 7 J Iwhiwhu (Yate) 13.24. SP: 1 A Brown (Chelm) 15.07; 2 L Mitchell (Kil’k) 14.53; 3 J Cook (Bury) 13.74; 4 C Uzoigwe (Traff) 13.45



U17: 200: 1 J Welford (W&B) 21.98; 2 M Evans (Maldwyn) 22.00; 3 H Nash (R&N) 22.02; 4 F Fabusiwa (Croy) 22.04. Ht3: 1 M Evans (Maldwyn) 22.41. SF1: 1 M Evans (Maldwyn) 22.31. SF2: 1 H Nash (R&N) 22.22; 2 F Fabusiwa (Croy) 22.22. SF3: 1 J Welford (W&B) 22.27. 400: 1 R Stovell (Shef/Dearn) 49.06; 2 R Whittaker (York) 49.57; 3 J Ward (Leam) 50.18; 4 R Taylor-Young (Giff N) 50.18. Ht3: 1 R Whittaker (York) 50.74; 2 R Taylor-Young (Giff N) 50.84. 800: 1 J Mungin (Kilb) 1:54.62; 2 E Newell (Sutt) 1:55.54; 3 J O’Brien (Sale) 1:55.94; 4 O Nagalingam (St Alb) 1:56.79; 5 W Percival (Norw) 1:57.59. Ht1: 1 J Mungin (Kilb) 1:58.05; 2 M Riddell (Tyne) 1:58.32; 3 L Ward (S’port W) 1:59.29. Ht3: 1 E Newell (Sutt) 1:58.54; 2 O Gill (B’burn) 1:58.97; 3 J Rowley (Macc) 1:59.01. Ht4: 1 W Percival (Norw) 1:59.96. Ht5: 1 J O’Brien (Sale) 1:56.54; 2 O Nagalingam (St Alb) 1:57.47. 1500: 1 F Lupton (Harm) 3:58.95; 2 T Webb (Yeov O) 4:00.36; 3 F Rowe (Have) 4:01.13; 4 M Sanderson (B Beagles) 4:01.27. 60H: 1 L Phillips (Card Arch) 8.03; 2 L Shaw (Warr) 8.05; 3 O Dieppe (B&R) 8.25; 4 M Dennis (Lon Hth) 8.35; 5 L Woodthorpe (Leeds C) 8.38; 6 H Nmaju (Camb H) 8.39; 7 C Penney (Craughwell Athletic Club) 8.50. Ht1: 1 L Shaw (Warr) 8.08; 2 M Dennis (Lon Hth) 8.29; 3 H Nmaju (Camb H) 8.38; 4 A Eldridge (WSEH) 8.60; 5 R Bradley (C&N) 8.76; 6 E Ogilvie (Dac) 8.76. Ht2: 1 L Phillips (Card Arch) 8.12; 2 L Woodthorpe (Leeds C) 8.31; 3 J Allen-Bramble (R&N) 8.54; 4 H Douglas-Reeves (Darl) 8.73. Ht3: 1 O Dieppe (B&R) 8.19; 2 L Pichler (Blyth) 8.31; 3 C Penney (Craughwell Athletic Club) 8.42; 4 E Hughes (Chelm) 8.43; 5 O Wilson (Glouc) 8.59. HJ: 1 O Poole (Bath) 2.03; 2 A Onyekwe (Leam AA) 1.95; – R Onoh (Leevale AC) 1.92; 3 R Stewart (Worc) 1.92; 4 H Robson (Poole) 1.86; 5 S Newton (Ton) 1.86; 6 Z Bryan (Bed C) 1.86; 7 F Powell (Bir) 1.86. PV: 1 C Park (Sale) 4.05; 2 C Platt (B&B) 4.05; 3 T Hill (Darl) 3.95; 4 P Zapantis (Sale) 3.95; 5 M Oyetti (Dartf) 3.85; 6 J Mellor (Card Arch) 3.65. LJ: 1 L Phillips (Card Arch) 7.14; 2 R Onoh (Leevale AC) 6.74; 3 J Hooper (Shett) 6.73; 4 L Pichler (Blyth) 6.57; 5 J Allen-Bramble (R&N) 6.52. TJ: 1 L Phillips (Card Arch) 14.23; 2 M Berkoh-Gyamfi (Bas) 14.04; 3 A Onyekwe (Leam AA) 13.46; 4 W Langridge (W’borne) 13.38; 5 B Foulger (York) 13.14. SP: 1 L Capes (PNV) 16.84; 2 O Garrett (Yate) 14.43; 3 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 14.29; 4 R Stovell (Shef/Dearn) 13.32; 5 N Brassington (W Ches) 13.00

U15: 60: 1 D Iheme (Rad) 6.94; 2 J Nyman (SB) 7.23; 3 P Spencer-Simms (B&B) 7.25; 4 J Ige (Horw) 7.42; 5 T Davies (Liv H) 7.48; 6 L Foster (WG&EL) 7.50; 7 C Clydesdale (WG&EL) 7.51; 8 B Nelson-Adomako (Saff) 7.55. Ht1: 1 D Iheme (Rad) 6.94; 2 J Ige (Horw) 7.40; 3 L Foster (WG&EL) 7.43; 4 B Nelson-Adomako (Saff) 7.46; 5 R Smith (TLJT) 7.52; 6 L Tardivel (Dees) 7.55; 7 N Taylor (Traff) 7.56. Ht2: 1 J Nyman (SB) 7.27; 2 P Spencer-Simms (B&B) 7.34; 3 T Davies (Liv H) 7.47; 4 C Clydesdale (WG&EL) 7.49; 5 C Kerr (Wirr) 7.51. 200: 1 D Iheme (Rad) 22.84. Ht1: 1 D Iheme (Rad) 23.23. Ht2: 1 J Nyman (SB) 23.61. SF1: 1 D Iheme (Rad) 23.42. 300: 1 S Steadman (Chelm) 36.99; 2 A Wood (Strat) 37.72. Ht1: 1 S Steadman (Chelm) 37.87. Ht2: 1 A Wood (Strat) 37.89. 800: 1 W Hapgood (WSEH) 2:01.74; 2 T Whorton (HW) 2:03.31; 3 C Pearson (C&S) 2:05.49. Ht1: 1 W Hapgood (WSEH) 2:05.07; 2 C Reed (Hill) 2:05.55. 60H: 1 A Angilletta (Dees) 8.42; 2 K Rogan (Dartf) 8.53; 3 M Taylor (I’ness) 8.86; 4 E Morti (Chilt) 8.92; 5 T Lamprecht (Macc) 8.96; 6 B Lee (Oxf C) 9.03; 7 S Briggs-McKellar (R&N) 9.16; 8 G Edwards (Lon Hth) 9.16. Ht1: 1 K Rogan (Dartf) 8.60; 2 E Morti (Chilt) 8.96; 3 S Briggs-McKellar (R&N) 9.10; 4 J Durotoye (S Factor) 9.28; 5 T Awuku-Chan (Chilt) 9.34. Ht2: 1 A Angilletta (Dees) 8.60; 2 B Lee (Oxf C) 8.93; 3 G Edwards (Lon Hth) 9.18; 4 A Walach (Swale) 9.28. Ht3: 1 M Taylor (I’ness) 8.91; 2 T Lamprecht (Macc) 8.95; 3 D Niewczasinski-Kirkland (WG&EL) 9.33; 4 R Michaels (R&N) 9.39. HJ: 1 J Akintolu (Wake) 1.93; 2 M Taylor (I’ness) 1.78; 3 E Adams (NSP) 1.72. PV: 1 M Merriman (G&G) 3.51; 2 O Cooper (Bury) 3.51; 3 J High (E&H) 3.21; 4 L Nicholls (Sale) 3.21; 5 J Adegbola (Bexley) 3.11; 6 B Scott (Lewes) 3.01; 7 J Pattenden (Leam) 2.91. LJ: 1 O Chan (Read) 5.99; 2 M Maguire (Reig) 5.80; 3 C Ajet (Horw) 5.80. TJ: 1 A Angilletta (Dees) 12.42; 2 M Maguire (Reig) 12.08; 3 C Reilly (Shef/Dearn) 11.96. SP: 1 K Dhillon (Dartf) 15.79; 2 O Woods (Shef/Dearn) 14.48; 3 L Robbie (Card Arch) 13.91; 4 L Samarasekera (Notts) 13.39



U20 women: 60: 1 M Akande (Linc W) 7.26; 2 F Akinbileje (B&B) 7.29; 3 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow) 7.34; 4 K Mensah (Chelm) 7.39; 5 M Angelo (Leeds C) 7.46; 6 A Gittens (Herts P) 7.52; 7 A Honey (AFD) 7.57; 8 F Dockerty (Sale) 7.62. Ht1: 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow) 7.54; 2 A Gittens (Herts P) 7.58; 3 H Falvey (IRL) 7.66; 4 E Edwards (Glouc) 7.68. Ht2: 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 7.39; 2 A Honey (AFD) 7.55; 3 M Angelo (Leeds C) 7.56. Ht3: 1 M Akande (Linc W) 7.49; 2 K Mensah (Chelm) 7.56; 3 F Dockerty (Sale) 7.58; 4 J Wilkins (Bed C) 7.63. 200: 1 P Akpe-Moses (Bir) 24.44; 2 H Falvey (IRL) 24.44; 3 M Wamba (VP&TH) 24.68; 4 C Downey (BFTTA) 24.71. Ht1: 1 H Falvey (IRL) 24.74; 2 C Downey (BFTTA) 24.86; 3 A Freeman (Bir) 25.07. Ht3: 1 P Akpe-Moses (Bir) 24.58; 2 N Le’Gall (Warr) 25.01. 400: 1 K Dacosta (Traff) 54.07; 2 E Holmes (W Ches) 55.13; 3 S Osborn (E&E) 55.85; 4 O Bell (Roth) 56.34. Ht1: 1 K Dacosta (Traff) 54.49; 2 O Bell (Roth) 57.36. Ht2: 1 E Holmes (W Ches) 56.25; 2 S Osborn (E&E) 57.04. 800: 1 A Lloyd (Wig D) 2:09.38; 2 H Ovens (Fife) 2:10.84; 3 A Bennett (Kett) 2:11.58; 4 M Mairs-Ingram (SB) 2:12.84; 5 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B) 2:13.04; 6 A Svihalkova (TVH) 2:13.27. Ht1: 1 A Lloyd (Wig D) 2:11.38; 2 M Sutaria (TVH) 2:14.18; 3 L Unwin (Reig) 2:14.19. Ht2: 1 A Bennett (Kett) 2:11.64; 2 A Svihalkova (TVH) 2:13.29. Ht3: 1 H Ovens (Fife) 2:12.75; 2 M Mairs-Ingram (SB) 2:13.02; 3 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B) 2:13.61; 4 K Devereux (N Som) 2:14.93. 1500: 1 J Lark (W Ches) 4:29.57; 2 I Courtney (Wells) 4:31.80; 3 S Livingstone (Exe) 4:32.23; 4 R Vinton (Chelm) 4:33.10; 5 K Brady-Jones (Wirr) 4:39.28. 60H: 1 J Duncton (Bir) 8.18; 2 T Brown (Sale) 8.40; 3 L Bonsu (Croy) 8.45; 4 F Dockerty (Sale) 8.51; 5 J Self (B&B) 8.67; 6 O Backari (IRL) 8.69; 7 S Lisk (Card Arch) 8.75. Ht1: 1 M McIntosh (Harrow) 8.45; 2 F Dockerty (Sale) 8.50; 3 O Backari (IRL) 8.66; 4 E Roberts (G&G) 8.97; 5 E Olivier (Herts P) 9.06; 6 I Mur (R&N) 9.06. Ht2: 1 J Duncton (Bir) 8.37; 2 J Self (B&B) 8.66; 3 A Rabbidge (Ton) 8.92; 4 A Wedrychowski (WSEH) 9.10; 5 A O’Sullivan (Wat) 9.10. Ht3: 1 T Brown (Sale) 8.42; 2 L Bonsu (Croy) 8.47; 3 S Lisk (Card Arch) 8.61; 4 A Cofie (SB) 8.82. HJ: 1= M Judd (Win) 1.74; 1= C Coates (Shef/Dearn) 1.74. PV: 1 M Baines (SB) 3.55; 2 C O’Neill (Bir) 3.40; 3 S Wilkinson (Sale) 3.40; 4 L White (Ton) 3.25; 5= A Taylor (SNH) 3.25; 5= L Pinchess (Notts) 3.25; 7 E Rees (WSEH) 3.25; 8 A Scott (Shef/Dearn) 3.25; 9 H Davies (Worth) 3.05; 10 C Prince (RSC) 3.05. LJ: 1 T Brown (Sale) 6.10; 2 D Snell (B&B) 6.09; 3 P Clayton (Notts) 6.07; 4 J Lee (Carm) 5.96; 5 H Falvey (IRL) 5.83; 6 E Woods (Bir) 5.81; 7 D Belgrave (Swin) 5.67. TJ: 1 M Yalekhue (Amber) 12.25; 2 H Yelling (Worth) 11.88; 3 J Boachie (Harrow) 11.77; 4 K Partridge (WG&EL) 11.60; 5 A Brown (Traff) 11.57; 6 M Woodley (WSEH) 11.45; 7 P Oliarnyk (Hale) 11.39; 8 J Nzekwe (Thurr) 11.12. SP: 1 C Agyepong (B&B) 14.15; 2 A Amadin (Sale) 13.87; 3 M Hopkins (Chelm) 12.08; 4 H Dimond (R&N) 11.98



U17: 60: 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 7.50; 2 I Walkey (Yate) 7.68; 3 T George (SB) 7.69; 4 I Akpoveta (Craw) 7.71; 5 E du Bois (R&N) 7.72; 6 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 7.73; 7 M Wilkinson (Gate) 7.75; 8 O Showemimo (M&M) 7.78. Ht1: 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 7.62; 2 M Wilkinson (Gate) 7.77; 3 O Showemimo (M&M) 7.78; 4 G McCollin (R&N) 7.89; 5 C Hancock (WG&EL) 7.89. Ht2: 1 T George (SB) 7.71; 2 S Thomas (Dunf) 7.72; 3 E du Bois (R&N) 7.73; 4 L Lihe (Hallam) 7.81; 5 S Kenion (Cov) 7.81; 6 K Little (Torb) 7.86. Ht3: 1 I Walkey (Yate) 7.68; 2 I Akpoveta (Craw) 7.71; 3 O Monk (R&N) 7.83; 4 M Brai-Aloye (SB) 7.88. Ht4: 1 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 7.75; 2 A Brockley (Edin) 7.80; 3 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law) 7.81; 4 H Evans (TVH) 7.83. SF1: 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 7.51; 2 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 7.65; 3 I Akpoveta (Craw) 7.69; 4 E du Bois (R&N) 7.71; 5 A Brockley (Edin) 7.76; 6 H Evans (TVH) 7.78; 7 L Lihe (Hallam) 7.81; 8 K Little (Torb) 7.88. SF2: 1 I Walkey (Yate) 7.64; 2 T George (SB) 7.68; 3 M Wilkinson (Gate) 7.70; 4 O Showemimo (M&M) 7.74; 5 S Kenion (Cov) 7.76; 6 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law) 7.78; 7 O Monk (R&N) 7.88. 200: 1 T George (SB) 24.34; 2 S Morgan (R&N) 24.61; 3 I Akpoveta (Craw) 24.86; 4 T Adesina (Notts) 25.06; 5 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law) 25.26. Ht1: 1 S Morgan (R&N) 24.82; 2 M Brai-Aloye (SB) 25.20. Ht2: 1 S Thomas (Dunf) 25.49. Ht3: 1 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law) 25.46. Ht4: 1 T Adesina (Notts) 25.09. Ht5: 1 T George (SB) 24.62. Ht6: 1 B Idoko (Sale) 25.08. Ht7: 1 I Akpoveta (Craw) 25.35. SF1: 1 T George (SB) 24.41; 2 T Ikechukwu-Okonkwo (Law) 24.99. SF2: 1 S Morgan (R&N) 24.54; 2 I Akpoveta (Craw) 24.57. SF3: 1 T Adesina (Notts) 24.99; 2 B Idoko (Sale) 25.13. 300: 1 D Coslett (L’nelli) 38.96; 2 S Omotosho (Bas) 39.33; 3 I Davies (Bir) 39.74; 4 E Brindle (Win) 40.13; 5 G Sikora (WSEH) 40.75. Ht1: 1 S Omotosho (Bas) 40.20. Ht2: 1 D Coslett (L’nelli) 39.56; 2 I Davies (Bir) 40.73; 3 J Jeffries (C&S) 41.08. Ht3: 1 C Hadfield (Der) 41.04; 2 R Phillips (Wirr) 41.15. Ht4: 1 M Paitoo (Lon Hth) 41.12; 2 G Sikora (WSEH) 41.12; 3 I Knight (R&N) 41.15. Ht5: 1 E Brindle (Win) 40.59; 2 C Poore (Win) 41.06; 3 E Bowker (E Ches) 41.18. SF1: 1 D Coslett (L’nelli) 39.37; 2 I Davies (Bir) 39.92; 3 I Knight (R&N) 40.60; 4 C Poore (Win) 40.89. SF2: 1 S Omotosho (Bas) 39.73; 2 G Sikora (WSEH) 40.26; 3 M Paitoo (Lon Hth) 40.97. SF3: 1 E Brindle (Win) 40.30; 2 R Phillips (Wirr) 40.31; 3 C Hadfield (Der) 41.15; 4 A Firla (B&B) 41.21. 800: 1 G Tuesday (Lewes) 2:10.75; 2 F Bateman (IRL) 2:11.41; 3 P Shaw (SB) 2:12.54. Ht1: 1 G Tuesday (Lewes) 2:12.91; 2 P Shaw (SB) 2:13.24; 3 M Cossins (Stroud) 2:13.48; 4 S Robertson-Dover (York) 2:14.87; 5 E McArthur (Ork) 2:15.82. Ht3: 1 L Roden (Roth) 2:15.08. Ht4: 1 B Taylor (St Ed) 2:12.93; 2 D Allford (BMH) 2:15.25. 1500: 1 O Forrest (B Beagles) 4:26.83; 2 L Hale (Swan) 4:39.64. 60H: 1 M Grant (Card Arch) 8.54; 2 L Wagstaff (C&C) 8.61; 3 G McCollin (R&N) 8.63; 4 L Gayle (Camb H) 8.74; 5 H Whittaker (Elgin) 8.79; 6 S Slater (PNV) 8.89; 7 I Banks (R&N) 8.90; 8 A Coshell (Thurr) 8.95. Ht1: 1 M Grant (Card Arch) 8.68; 2 L Gayle (Camb H) 8.78; 3 S Slater (PNV) 8.87. Ht2: 1 L Wagstaff (C&C) 8.82; 2 A Scott (Chelm) 9.01; 3 M Brett (W Ches) 9.04; 4 J Miles (Bury) 9.06; 5 I Knight (R&N) 9.08. Ht3: 1 A Coshell (Thurr) 8.71; 2 H Whittaker (Elgin) 8.73; 3 R Smith (Win) 9.01; 4 E Lacey (Ton) 9.06. Ht4: 1 G McCollin (R&N) 8.79; 2 I Banks (R&N) 8.89; 3 M Brockley (Edin) 8.93; 4 S Catchpole (Chelm) 9.00. SF1: 1 M Grant (Card Arch) 8.62; 2 L Wagstaff (C&C) 8.66; 3 H Whittaker (Elgin) 8.81; 4 S Slater (PNV) 8.88; 5 I Knight (R&N) 8.97; 6 A Scott (Chelm) 8.98. SF2: 1 G McCollin (R&N) 8.75; 2 A Coshell (Thurr) 8.81; 3 L Gayle (Camb H) 8.82; 4 I Banks (R&N) 8.91; 5 M Brockley (Edin) 8.97; 6 R Smith (Win) 9.03; 7 E Lacey (Ton) 9.05; 8 J Miles (Bury) 9.09. HJ: 1 D Corp (Dac) 1.70; 2 E Thomas (Ton) 1.67; 3 E Moir (Yate) 1.64. PV: 1 I Turner (Dac) 3.60; 2 L Jervis-Allan (WSEH) 3.50; 3 C Crawford (Spring) 3.25; 4 A Hayes (Lewes) 3.25; 5 I Clarke (Lewes) 3.25; 6 E Pawson (Ton) 3.10; 7 M Hewitt-Chapple (Gate) 2.90; 8 L Trott (Win) 2.90; 9 D Roberts (Liv H) 2.90; 10 M Dodd (E&E) 2.90; 11 C Berry (Wig D) 2.90; 12 M Samuel (Leeds C) 2.90; 13 E Wilkinson (Leam) 2.90. LJ: 1 O Schrimshaw (Dees) 5.92; 2 T Mason (Bed C) 5.87; 3 G Osman (Win) 5.61; 4 S Parker (Blyth) 5.55; 5 B Morgan (Carm) 5.45; 6 C Hancock (WG&EL) 5.42. TJ: 1 O Schrimshaw (Dees) 12.53; 2 Q Ukpai (B&B) 12.36; 3 A Scott (Chelm) 11.44; 4 M Brockley (Edin) 11.41; 5 S Madigan (Liv H) 11.40; 6 A Hewitt (Wig D) 11.23; 7 A Ammam (Dartf) 11.01; 8 J Best (B&H) 10.84. SP: 1 I Stamp (S Lon) 13.64; 2 A Dumbuya (Leigh) 13.40; 3 Y Baker (Wig D) 13.37; 4 M Hewitt (Chelm) 12.70; 5 I Lane (Cov) 12.65; 6 E Thomas (Bas) 12.27; 7 L Thompson (Gate) 12.13



U15: 60: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 7.56; 2 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 7.58; 3 A May (Bolt) 7.78; 4 S Marshall (Croy) 7.82; 5 P Iwelu (Bolt) 7.88; 6 H Oteng (BFTTA, U13) 7.93; 7 J Jessamy (R&N) 7.95; 8 M Johnson (W Ches) 7.97. Ht1: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 7.55; 2 J Jessamy (R&N) 7.86; 3 I Rae (Brack) 7.93; 4 L Hartman (Bas) 7.94; 5 M Hall (Bolt) 7.96; 6 E Quartey (BFTTA, U13) 8.06. Ht2: 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 7.67; 2 P Iwelu (Bolt) 7.84; 3 H Oteng (BFTTA, U13) 7.89; 4 C Smart (Notts) 7.94; 5 E Eze (WG&EL) 7.95; 6 A Kamara (SB) 7.97; 7 C Murray (Croy) 8.10. Ht3: 1 A May (Bolt) 7.80; 2 S Marshall (Croy) 7.81; 3 M Johnson (W Ches) 7.88; 4 A Cambridge (Glouc) 8.06; 5 T Sze (Warr) 8.10. 200: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 24.13; 2 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 25.10; 3 P Iwelu (Bolt) 25.68. Ht1: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 24.94; 2 M Johnson (W Ches) 25.83. Ht2: 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 25.43. Ht3: 1 W Ofor (M’bro) 24.62. Ht4: 3 E Quartey (BFTTA, U13) 26.87. Ht5: 2 H Oteng (BFTTA, U13) 26.34. SF1: 1 P Iwelu (Bolt) 25.50; 2 M Johnson (W Ches) 25.78. SF2: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 24.96; 3 H Oteng (BFTTA, U13) 26.35. SF3: 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 25.32; 2 A May (Bolt) 25.73. 300: 1 H Ryan (SB) 40.18; 2 M Taylor (R&N) 40.99; 3 M Rhodes (Spen) 41.19; 4 L Hartman (Bas) 41.64; 5 J Mann (Warr) 41.74; 6 T Garrard (K&P) 41.75. Ht1: 1 M Rhodes (Spen) 41.33; 2 T Garrard (K&P) 41.40. Ht2: 1 H Ryan (SB) 40.84; 2 L Hartman (Bas) 41.46; 3 J Mann (Warr) 41.94; 4 B Manson (W Ches) 43.00. Ht3: 1 M Taylor (R&N) 41.61; 2 M Fairweather (Pit) 42.01; 3 R McHugh (Sale) 42.17. 800: 1 J March (Barn) 2:10.15. 60H: 1 I Rae (Brack) 8.95; 2 R Johnson (W Norf) 9.08; 3 M Hall (Bolt) 9.15; 4 T Odugbesan (Card Arch) 9.18; 5 O Crawford (Warr) 9.19; 6 S Purnell (B’mth) 9.35; 7 K Pang (NSP) 9.49. Ht1: 1 I Rae (Brack) 8.98; 2 K Pang (NSP) 9.43; 3 L Flute (Win) 9.45; 4 C Clarke (Chelm) 9.50. Ht2: 1 T Odugbesan (Card Arch) 9.11; 2 R Johnson (W Norf) 9.14; 3 S Purnell (B’mth) 9.21; 4 M Hall (Bolt) 9.23. Ht3: 1 O Crawford (Warr) 9.12; 2 J Callau (York) 9.25; 3 T Hepple (Kent) 9.32; 4 R Warde (IRL) 9.44; 5 L Newth (ESM) 9.49. HJ: 1 L Elliot (Aird) 1.64; 2= E Archer (S’end) 1.57; 2= L Newth (ESM) 1.57; 4 G Taylor (Liv PS) 1.57; 5 C Clarke (Chelm) 1.57; 6 I Bamber (Prest) 1.57. PV: 1 B Boyes (Lewes) 2.88; 2 O Isherwood (Hallam) 2.68; 3 E Brooker (B&B) 2.68; 6 M Stevens (Bir, U13) 2.48; 10 T Webb (Bir, U13) 2.18. LJ: 1 T Odugbesan (Card Arch) 5.27. TJ: 1 L Newth (ESM) 11.48; 2 H Thomas (Bir) 10.50; 3 L Hewitt (Wig D) 10.39; 4 E Brooks (W’borne) 10.24; 5 C Allan (VPCG) 10.22; 6 M Grant (W Ches) 10.01. SP: 1 E Adese (B&B) 12.68; 2 J Nkoso (Herne H) 12.46; 3 B Pendlebury (Traff) 11.88; 4 M Malagala (Col H) 11.84

EASTERN MASTERS AC AND VETERANS AC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Lee Valley, February 11



Helen Godsell, new to the W70 category this month, destroyed the UK record over 200m with a time of 31.87 with the world record of 31.18 possibly in sight later in the season.

After setting a W60 world mile record a few days earlier, Clare Elms had hoped for a fast time over 3000m.

However with no one of a similar pace, her request to run in a men’s race and forfeit a medal was’t answered and though she won the overall women’s race by over a minute, it meant she was unable to reach her time target in a solo time trial requiring multiple lapping.

V55 mixed events: LJ: 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS) 5.55; 3 B Slaughter (E’bne, M65) 4.23; 8 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 3.92



Mixed events: 60: r1: 1 K Balogun (Ilf, W35) 8.33; 2 E Fry (Soton, W40) 8.34. r2: 1 D Leek (Ips, W45) 8.99; 2 S Westrap (Ton, W45) 9.06. r3: 1 K Miles (Win, W50) 8.69; 2 S Van Vuuren (Win, W50) 9.03; 3 R Waters (E&E, W55) 9.23; 4 J Dickinson (B’mth, W55) 9.57; 5 S Dooley (TVH, W50) 9.59. r4: 1 E Font Freide (AFD, W60) 9.25; 2 C St. John-Coleman (Chelm, W60) 9.71; 3 J Nottingham (Diss, W60) 9.73; 4 E Welbourn (Ips, W60) 10.08; 5 L Hopkins (E&H, W60) 10.36. r7: 1 A Meikle (Herts P, M40) 7.42; 2 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 7.47; 3 D Halapciuc (Mil K, M40) 7.50; 4 G Gavriel (Mil K, M40) 7.62. r8: 1 S Tester (Ton, M40) 7.49; 2 M Harwood (SACL, M40) 7.70. r9: 1 G Stephens (Worth, M45) 7.37; 2 A Elegbede (S’end, M45) 7.69; 3 C Christian (R&N, M45) 7.76. r11: 1 L Braithwaite (E&H, M50) 7.73; 2 Y Opaleye (Hunts, M50) 7.97. r12: 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 7.68; 2 P Canning (Mil K, M55) 7.83; 3 R Samuel (Harrow, M55) 8.19; 4 D O’Leary (Mil K, M55) 8.37. r14: 1 M Vassiliou (E&H, M60) 8.14; 2 M Woods (Padd W, M60) 8.32; 3 A Smerdon (Fleet, M60) 8.86; 4 R Nelson (Rad, M60) 8.95. r15: 1 R Huskisson (EMAC, M60) 8.61; 2 S White (HW, M60) 8.74. r16: 1 B Slaughter (E’bne, M65) 9.13. r17: 1 J Browne (Mil K, M70) 8.41; 2 D Hinds (Serp, M70) 9.16; 3 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 9.21; 4 G Kitchener (S’oaks, M70) 9.77. 200: r1: 1 K Balogun (Ilf, W35) 26.99. r3: 1 L Amos (Walton, W45) 27.20; 2 S Loades (Walton, W50) 28.96; 5 R Waters (E&E, W55) 31.38. r4: 1 C Anthony (St Ed, W60) 33.07; 2 J Nottingham (Diss, W60) 33.69. r5: 1 H Godsell (B&B, W70) 31.87; 2 E Caux (EMAC, W65) 33.09; 3 J Roginski (Harb, W65) 33.71. r6: 1 D Benjamin (WSEH, M35) 23.43. r8: 1 D Halapciuc (Mil K, M40) 23.84; 2 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 24.29. r9: 1 G Stephens (Worth, M45) 23.21. r12: 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 25.25; 2 P Canning (Mil K, M55) 25.64; 3 B Marsden (Wyc P, M55) 26.60. r14: 1 M Vassiliou (E&H, M60) 26.45; 2 M Woods (Padd W, M60) 27.76. r17: 1 D Hinds (Serp, M70) 30.80; 2 A Long (Herne H, M80) 33.52; 5 T Wells (Corby, M75) 34.61. 400: r1: 1 A Hector (Western Tempo, W40) 60.49; 2 S Williams (B&B, W40) 60.83. r2: 4 L Carpenter (Swin, W50) 63.60. r3: 1 C Anthony (St Ed, W60) 64.49; 2 S Wisdom (E&E, W60) 65.51; 3 E Caux (EMAC, W65) 65.76; 4 J Nottingham (Diss, W60) 68.26. r4: 1 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 52.39. r5: 1 S Tester (Ton, M40) 52.94. r6: 1 D Brown (PNV, M45) 54.46. r10: 1 M Vassiliou (E&H, M60) 59.73; 2 R Nelson (Rad, M60) 62.79; 3 C Bates (Dartf, M60) 62.98. r11: 1 T James (Bed C, M65) 63.47; 2 A Day (Lon Hth, M65) 67.82. r12: 1 D Hinds (Serp, M70) 70.81; 2 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 71.20. 800: r1: 2 C Anthony (St Ed, W60) 2:54.96. r2: 1 C Loudon (Camb H, M35) 2:03.46; 2 C Lamb (R&N, M35) 2:03.66. r3: 1 R Datnow (TVH, M50) 2:11.67. r5: 1 S Corfield (SoC, M60) 2:23.37; 2 P Grabsky (Phoe, M60) 2:28.68; 3 A Waddington (BMH, M60) 2:30.91. 1500: r1: 1 D Bedwell (B&W, M70) 5:23.35; 2 D Oxland (Notts, M70) 5:28.77; 3 A Critchlow (W4H, W55) 5:33.63; 4 P Kennedy (Lewes, M70) 5:43.76. r2: 1 C Loudon (Camb H, M35) 4:07.49; 2 A Parmenter (C&C, M45) 4:26.28; 4 M Waller (S’end, M50) 4:37.73; 5 A Macdonald (VP&TH, M55) 4:39.98; 8 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2, M55) 4:47.64. HJ: 2 B Slaughter (E’bne, M65) 1.33; 4 C Johnson (Vets, W60) 1.25; 7 J Dickinson (B’mth, W55) 1.25; 9 J Roginski (Harb, W65) 1.20; 10 G Kitchener (S’oaks, M70) 1.15; 10 G Clarke (Ryst, W60) 1.15. PV: 1 L Williams (Have, M35) 3.51; 2 J Eastwood (Bed C, W40) 3.26; 4 R Phelan (Hunts, M60) 2.50; 7 R Zeffertt (SB, W60) 2.20; 8 S Pedley (Hunts, W55) 2.00. TJ: 1 T Howell (Walton, W40) 9.65; 2 A Moindrot (C&C, W40) 9.63; 6 J Spriggs (EMAC, M70) 7.37



Men: 60H: r2: 4 P Davey (Ashf, M45) 9.77. 60H: r3: 1 G Smith (Lut, M50) 8.71; 2 B Marsden (Wyc P, M55) 9.28; 3 S Bass (Bed C, M50) 10.00. 60H: r4: 1 T James (Bed C, M65) 9.64. TJ: 2 V Ramsay (Rane, M50) 10.58



M35: 3000: 1 S Coombes (Herne H, M50) 9:22.31. HJ: 1 M Hall (PNV) 1.75; 2 C Nicholls (Bas, M40) 1.70; 3 A Brown (Taun, M45) 1.55; 4 V Ramsay (Rane, M50) 1.55; 6 G Palmer (SMR, M55) 1.50; 7 A Waddington (BMH, M60) 1.50; 8 A Smerdon (Fleet, M60) 1.40; 9 A Pringle (Reig, M60) 1.35; 10 R Phelan (Hunts, M60) 1.35. LJ: 1 M Hall (PNV) 5.88; 2 L Sinnott (B’mth, M40) 5.78; 4 R Skedd (Chelm, M40) 5.61; 6 S Nash (TVH, M50) 5.50; 7 E Ogunniyi (Worth, M50) 5.49. SP: 1 D Larrington (Bed C, M40) 12.75; 2 R Skedd (Chelm, M40) 11.83. SP: 1 G Degutis (NEB, M50) 14.00; 2 D Bauer (Harl, M55) 11.01



M55: 3000: 1 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2) 10:12.01; 5 P Giles (HW, M75) 12:45.87



M60: SP: 1 A Leiper (AFD) 13.65; 2 M Hausler (C&C) 13.63; 3 J Fenton (Dartf, M65) 10.43; 4 B Slaughter (E’bne, M65) 10.33; 5 P Wishart (Camb H) 10.04



Women: 3000: 1 C Elms (Kent, W60) 11:02.91; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets, W60) 12:19.01; 3 A Garnier (THH, W65) 13:14.26. 60H: r6: 1 C Williams (Have, W35) 9.15. 60H: r6: 2 S Gilding (Norw, W40) 10.99. r7: 2 L Bartlett (Walton, W45) 10.73; 3 S Westrap (Ton, W45) 11.47. 60H: r8: 1 J Roginski (Harb, W65) 11.06; 2 G Clarke (Ryst, W60) 12.94



W35: LJ: 1 N Le Beau (Thurr) 5.01; 2 E Fry (Soton, W40) 4.93; 4 J Dickinson (B’mth, W55) 4.15. SP: 1 E Beardmore (Harrow) 11.52; 2 A Marginean (Herne H) 9.70



W50: SP: 1 S McGrath (C&C) 10.87; 2 S Lawrence (Thurr) 9.82; 3 J Roginski (Harb, W65) 8.77; 4 C Johnson (Vets, W60) 8.63; 5 S Wisdom (E&E, W60) 7.96

GAA BIG SPLASH – POLE VAULT (3), Glasgow, February 9



Mixed events: PV: 1 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 4.70; 2 A Mackay (Tm E Loth) 4.16; 4 N Mobbs (N Ayr, U17) 3.96; 6 D Graham (Edin, M45) 3.86; 7 R Todd (Centr, M60) 3.16; 14 G Cooke (Jag, W40) 2.86; 18 A Murray (HW, W55) 2.56

GAA BIG SPLASH – HIGH JUMP, Glasgow, February 8



Mixed events: HJ: 8 J Lanahan (Shett, U13) 1.61; 15 E Ross (Giff N, U13W) 1.42

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE