British athletes had a great final two days to take the gold count up to 49 and only two nations gained more medals – hosts Poland and neighbours Germany – over the championships (March 26-31).

Britain didn’t just win golds, many of the athletes also set record times.

World masters records are not always clear. While the BMAF are quick to ratify, the world body (WMA) are often slow and ponderous in dealing with complicated forms and often the marks in the race programme or announced in the stadium are not always up to date.

The 1500m proved particularly successful for British and Irish athletes.

Dean Richardson had not competed internationally since winning the M45 world 1500m title here in 2019 and had suffered from injury and a bad bout of Covid. He therefore didn’t compete on the track at all in 2021 and 2022 but was now back in shape and out to win his first international M50 title.

Britain’s Dean Richardson breaks the listed world masters M50 1500m record with a 4:06.02 run entirely from the front building pace throughout the last 400m and 3000m winner Anthony O’Brien finishes third pic.twitter.com/oqHXf7k7GK — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 1, 2023

He led all the way passing 200m in 31.98, 400m in 65.55 and 800m in 2:13.61 but he still had company in 800m champion Robert Celinski and 3000m champion Anthony O’Brien.

After passing 1000m in in 2:47.00 he accelerated from the front with laps of 32.82 to drop O’Brien and then a 30.73 lap got rid of the Pole – he carried on at a fast pace and a perfect dip at the finish saw him clock 4:06.02.

That last 300m, which he ran in 46.21, produced a final mark of 4:06.02, taking a second off Sean Wade’s world record of 4:07.01 in the process. It was three seconds off of Mark Symes’ UK mark set when winning the European title last winter.

There were also two British records.

Paul Forbes had won the earlier 800m at a canter at his M65 world record distance. However, he did get beaten over 1500m at the European Indoors in Braga last winter.

Here he was up against 3000m and 5km world record-holder Alastair Walker who had set a world 10km record of 34:18 but had clearly been working at his speed.

In a classic 1500m duel between World Masters 800m champion Paul Forbes and 10km champion Alastair Walker – Forbes sprints by in last 50 metres to set British M65 record of 4:43.43 to just miss world record while Walker runs 4:43.94 pic.twitter.com/WHBqgV6KRz — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 1, 2023

Walker set off fast with a 35.90 opening 200m – which if he’d carried on at that pace would have taken 15 seconds off of Cees Stolwiks’ world mark.

At this stage Forbes was a few seconds back as Walker passed 400m in 75.18 and 800m in 2:32.63 as Forbes gradually closed.

Walker gradually picked up again with laps of 38.78, 37.87 and then 36.55 but Forbes followed and then kicked past in the last 50 metres to win in a UK record 4:43.43 – less than half a second from the Dutchman’s record time.

Walker – who finished third in the standings – was close by and inside 4:44 but was harshly disqualified due to the fact he he had clipped a bollard during the race, even though he never went inside the line.

However, there is no doubt that he could easily break the 1500m record in a open race where he would get more assistance and a more cautious opening lap.

David Clarke carries on GB 1500m success as he sprints ahead down the straight to run a World Masters Championship and British M60 record of 4:33.59 pic.twitter.com/9RrwSOP8LX — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 1, 2023

Northern Irelander Dave Clarke, who had been third in the earlier 800m and 3000m sat back with the first lap a pedestrian 39.22.

Then Sweden’s 3000m silver medallist Hakan Eriksson picked the pace up with a string of 36 second laps to pass 800m in 2:29.25 and 1200m in 3:40.31 but Clarke held on as they got away from France’s 800m winner Xavier Lefay.

Clarke then shot down the straight to claim a championships and UK record of 4:33.59 from Erikkson, Lefay and Canadian Mark Pinckard, who had beaten him in the other races.

There was a world record in the women’s events but curiously by the athlete who was fourth across the line, who was eventually given the bronze.

Susan McDonald of America had turned 60 during the championships and took four seconds off of Virginia Mitchell’s newly set W55 800m mark. Here, she bettered the 1500m time of Lidia Zentner by just over a second with 5:08.88. The actually W60 title was won by Soain’s Esther Pedrosa in 5:32.29.

That W60 record looked in doubt as the W55 field jogged the first 200m in 45.46 and 400m in 42.78.

Then 3000m champion Michelle Rohl, reeled off the next few laps at around world record pace with 37.98, 37.67, 37.06 and 36.12 which dropped McDonald but German 800m winner Eva Trost stayed close.

On the final straight, Trost, who won the W50 double in 2019, kicked but ultimately gold went to Rohl as Trost had stumbled earlier and put her foot momentarily in the line, meaning she received a harsh disqualification. That allowed Richardson to move up one place to fourth.

The only British women’s win came from Alison Bourgeois who sauntered to a very easy 16-second W65 victory in 6:02.59.

Former multi-world and European champion Ros Tabor, in her first track race for three years years following two replacement hips took second in the W70 race, while Iris Hornsey – who had also not raced internationally since Torun 2019 – followed up her 800m gold and 400m bronze with a silver to give her a full set here.

Laura Haggarty (W35 bronze), Elke Hausler (W60 bronze) and Stephen Allen (M55 bronze), also medalled but M35 Mike Cummings, M40 Gareth Price and W40 Zoe Doyle just missed out in fourth.

Pick of the other winners were Ireland’s Joe Gough. The M70 ran the last 200m in 30 seconds including a wave to the crowd as he completed the double in 5:13.84 while M85 Angel Cano Alcolea and M90 David Carr also completed their doubles in impressive style.

Ireland also won a W45 gold.

Joe Gough of Ireland produces a 30 second last 200 including wave to win the M70 1500m world masters title pic.twitter.com/VyPyMiemED — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 1, 2023

Jane Horder, the world 300m hurdles outdoor champion, had won the W65 60m on the flat earlier in the championships against the legendary Karla Del Grande and it was no surprise she won the 60m hurdles.

In fact it was more than a win as her 10.00 left the opposition almost two seconds in arrears. That time is faster than her listed world mark of 10.29 set last winter though the BMAF have ratified her 9.98 from Loughborough earlier this winter as a British best.

The other British winner was former AW Master of the Year Joe Appiah. Two months ago the reigning world outdoor and European indoor hurdles champion ran a time of 8.23 to better American Derek Pye’s world M50 mark of 8.24. That mark was ratified as a British best by the BMAF though the WMA still list Pye’s time as first on the list.

In the final, Appiah clearly won in 8.39 with UK team-mate Gary Smith second in 8.64.

Pye destroyed the M55 world record of 8.56 with 8.41 in his heat and was on his way to another fast time and clear victory when he fell at the last hurdle and got up to finish sixth in 10.48 as Canadian Yannick Le Mouel won in 8.86.

M65 Tennyson James and W50 Paula Williams both came within a metre of victory in silver while other UK hurdle medallists were Gaye Clarke (W60 silver), Jean fail (W70 silver), Liam Collins (M40 bronze), Des Wilkinson (M60 bronze), Cat Pennet (W35 bronze) and Caroline Marler (W70 bronze).

The latter, who competed in the 1976 Olympic Trials 800m where she set her 800m PB of 2:06.9, was one of the busiest competitors here as she was also second in the pentathlon and 400m and fifth in the 60m and eighth in the shot put.

Golds in the 200m were also unusually hard to come by. John Wright had just missed the M60 world record in the 400m as he blasted the first 200m in 24.70 but slowed to 30.95 for his second lap but still set a British and European best.

Winning by almost a second John Wright wins World Masters M60 gold on a world record 24.28 pic.twitter.com/oMxNd8vWVy — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 31, 2023

In the 200m final, drawn on the outside lane, ran his fastest electrical time for 12 years indoors or out as he sped to a 24.28 clocking to shade American Bill Collins’ 12 year-old record of 24.31 and he won by almost a second. According to Power of 10, the 63 year-old Wright has never run faster indoors.

Wright also led off the British 4x200m relay to an easy team gold in 1:43.66 along with fellow finalists Pat Logan and Mike Vassiliou plus Peter Ilo.

Wright to me was the sprint performance of the weekend but the run that got all the attention was the remarkable 92 year-old Hiroo Tanaka. The Japanese showed incredible leg speed to run a world M90 record of 38.79.

Hiroo Tanaka smashes the M90 200m world record with an incredible 38.79 in Torun pic.twitter.com/RDcCvff1y8 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 31, 2023

The resulting tweet of his run has currently been viewed around 40,000 times.

Allan Long, in his first year of indoor competition in the M80 age group, followed up his 60m gold here with a near two second win in 32.51 though he did not approach his UK record set at the British Masters.

Long also won a third gold as he competed in the inaugural mixed 4x200m relay and together with Barry Ferguson – one of Britain’s greatest ever masters hurdlers but sitting out here plus two other champions here Iris Hornsey and Kathleen Stewart, they won in 2:46.69.

The hugely supported relay (14 nations contested the V50 event alone) only saw one other UK medal for the V60 team which came second.

Britain’s Allan Long wins World Masters M80 200m gold in 32.51 pic.twitter.com/CfPIDkxaAz — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 31, 2023

It took a world record to beat Caroline Powell in the 200m. In her final year in the W65s, the British sprinting all-time great was up against the Canadian Del Grande whom she had beaten in a classic battle in the 400m.

The slightly older Canadian had become a W70 out in Torun and set a W70 world mark in the 400m heats and she did so again in the 200m heats with 31.65.

In the final, Powell was drawn in lane six and seemed to have the narrow advantage most of the finishing straight but while in the 400m final the Canadian had wilted and stumbled, this time she finished strongest and edged by to win in 31.18 to 31.20 to improve the W70 world mark though next year .

Winning W65 World masters gold in 31.18 Karla De Grande of Canada sets a world W70 200m record in a fantastic battle with 400m champion Caroline Powell of Britain (31.20) pic.twitter.com/NN0ikrKaRz — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 31, 2023

Powell, who also won a 4x200m gold along with Horder, will also have that time as a W70 target in 2024. Del Grande still holds the W65 record at 29.73 and did hold the W60 world record at 28.23. That W60 mark though was easily eclipsed in Torun.

Eight years after she set the W55 record of 26.13 on the same track, another sprinting legend Nicole Alexis of France ran 27.70 in her heat and then a superb 27.34 in the final as she won by over a second.

Nicole Alexis of France improves her world W60 200m record to 27.34 in winning world masters gold in Torun pic.twitter.com/8QUnVXpaXC — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 31, 2023

Stacey Downie (W35 silver), Lisa Boland (W40 bronze from tight lane two after only being fifth fastest in qualifying), Anne Nelson (W70 bronze), Kathleen Stewart W80 silver), Dot Fraser (W80 silver) and Liz Finlay (W85 bronze) were the other UK women 200m medallists.

The W60 4x200m joined the W65s of Nicola Buckwell, Jeanette Ashton, Horder and Powell as champions.

A strong lead off leg from Virginia Mitchell, who had earlier in Torun set world 400m and 800m records, gave them a good lead and Angela Kelly, Sandra Mitusch and Melanie Garland combined to give them a 12 second win in 2:08:47. The W65 team ran 2:12.16 which was quicker than all bar the Brits in the W60s.

The W80 team of Stewart, Hornsey, Betty Stracey and W85 Dot Fraser won the W80 title unopposed in 3:36.96.

Britain picked up further women’s relay medals with silver for the W40s and W70s and bronzes for the W35.

Britain provided four of the six finalists in the M45 race but were not surprisingly unable to challenge Lion Martinez who after an earlier 60m world record bettered the 22.30 world mark with 22.23 in his semi-final.

Almost everyone ran slower in the final as the Swede ran 22.42 with Dominic Bradley (23.16) and Gavin Stephens (23.36) following him home and Tam Ossai and Ian Horsburgh all ran faster in their heats.

Lion Martinez of Sweden, who set a world M45 60m record a few days ago goes close to 200m record with 22.42 as Brits Dominic Bradley and Gavin Stephens are second and third as GB have 4 of 6 World Masters finalists pic.twitter.com/aIZigQTkqu — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 31, 2023

Most of the quartet combined though with Ciaran Harvey coming in to replace the injured Horsburgh, to dominate the 4x200m relay where they won gold in 1:34.06 compared to USA’s 1:35:45.

Simon Barrett won M70 silver but went one better in the relay where the British team beat the USA 1:54.14 to 1:54.95.

Mike Coogan (M50 bronze) also medalled individually.

Antony Daffun pulled off a great M35 triple jump victory as his final round 14.75m moved him from fourth to first and he won gold by 13 centimetres.

A more predictable winner was former Commonwealth Games representative Irie Hill.

Since a fifth place finish in the 2008 World Indoors, the now 54-year-old has claimed an astonishing 20 successive world or European indoor or outdoor titles and won here with a 3.10m leap.

Sue Yeomans has almost been as dominant in recent years and the W65 world outdoor champion was making her W70 debut but had to settle for second with a below-par 2.20m jump.

Other UK pole vault medallists on the last two days were Dash Newington (W35 silver), Stacey Gonzalez Betancourt (W45 silver) and Rosalind Zeffert (W60 bronze).

Jodie Albrow won W40 gold four years after winning W35 gold in Torun. Second after a 9.26 hurdles, she won the high jump with a 1.45m leap, threw 9.10m for third best in the shot, won the long jump with a 5.11m leap and was second best at 800m with 2:32.59 which gave her gold by 178 points.

Niabari Rutter won the W35 silver and Jeanette Ashton the W65 bronze.

The half-marathon yielded some additional success.

UK W55 marathon record-holder Sue McDonald was the only individual champion as she followed up her 10km success with a 83:49 clocking, confusingly coming on the same day as an American also named Sue McDonald had won a W55 bronze in the 1500m, setting a world W60 mark.

As in the 10km following her home was team-mate Clare Elms. The reigning European champion, who won multi-gold here in 2019, was sitting out the track this year as she is in her last year in the W55 age group, felt better after illness in the 10km and though not at her very best, her time of 1:24:40 will be a three minute British W60 record if repeated at the end of the year.

Elms finished alongside Ireland’s W50 champion Cathy McCourt who has coached Alastair Walker to his recent successes and together with W60 Susan Payne, McDonald and Elms won team gold by over half an hour and beat the times of W35 and W55 winners Poland. McDonald had also won a cross-country team gold which gave her four golds and an individual cross-country bronze from her weekend.

Lisa Finlay won the W50 silver in 1:25:49 and won a silver W45 team medal.

Other UK medallists were M80 Phil Brennan and W45 Sibel Recber Latchman and the M75 team of Geoff Newton, Ken Black and Brennan also won a team gold.

M65 Paul Hughes missed out on a medal by a second while British and Ireland M60 International cross-country champion Steve Watmough matched his fourth place in last summer’s World 10km and half-marathon Championships.

The Belgian M35 Justin Mahieu was the overall winner in 66:44 while the women’s race was headed by the hosts W45 Agnieszka Gortel-Maciuk’s 75:30. The Pole has a 2:30:28 marathon PB.

With a rush of team golds in the walks and cross-country, Poland easily topped the medal table with 83 golds to Germany’s 74 but the latter had the most medals at 234 to Poland’s 202.

USA were third on 56 golds with Britain enjoying a strong last few days to get 49 golds but outscore the USA in medal terms – 156 to 151. Ireland were an excellent seventh with 28 golds and 75 medals as altogether 58 teams medalled. 45 nations won a gold including San Marino.

The event is generally a logistical nightmare with 25 age groups, and as well as indoor events (including 20 plus pentathons), outdoor throws, walks and road races and cross-country and you could argue only the latter is a true winter event but the other events attract extra entries and income to the organisers and local hotels, shops and restaurants.

Curiously though over 80 half-marathon entries did not start. For those who think Masters athletic events should start at 40 and not 35, were given credence by a lack of real quality over most of these age group events and many world titles were won by athletes outside the top 50 in their age group worldwide.

Some of the older events are not necessarily the very best in their age group but the best who can afford to travel to Poland for close on a week.

However, there is no denying though that some are the very best in the world such as Gough, Wright, Forbes, del Grande, Alexis, Richardson, Horder, Hill and Mitchell are competing and it is a very much a true world championships and deserves more coverage.

M35:

200: 1 A Couffe FRA 21.90 (21.70 SF); 6 CRAIG COX GBR 23.51 (23.11 SF, 22.99 ht). SFs: MICHAEL DICKENS 23.70 (23.32 ht)

1500: 1 M Husted USA 4:02.00; 4 MIKE CUMMINGS GBR 4:05.97 (4:12.29 ht)

60H: 1 D Siegel GER 8.18; 6 MICHAEL LOUISE 8.50 (8.59 ht). Hts: MAXIM HALL GBR 8.74

TJ: 1 ANTONY DAFFURN GBR 14.75; 2 O Bulak UKR 14.64

4×200: 1 POL 1:31.32; 3 GBR 1:32.92

10kmW: 1 R Sikora POL 43:25

TEAM: 1 GER 2:40:23

HM: 1 J Mahieu BEL 66:44

TEAM: 1 ESP 3:36:48

M40:

200: 1 A Echols USA 22.33. SFs: RICHARD BEARDSALL GBR 23.05 (23.23 ht)

1500: 1 A Tayebli IRN 4:04.53; 4 GARETH PRICE GBR 4:06.96 (4:09.90 ht). in hts: GURMIT SINGH GBR 4:29.53

60H: 1 J Hinton CAN 8.15; 3 LIAM COLLINS GBR 8.90 (8.93 ht)’ 7 CLINT NICHOLLS 9.49 (9.69 ht)

TJ: 1 L Sobora POL 14.63; 7 JOHN BOWDEN GBR 10.48

4×200: 1 USA 1:33.31; 5 GBR 1:42.11

10kmW: 1 J Morales Del Castillo ESP 43:38

TEAM: 1 ESP 2:27:51

HM: 1 M Akaouch FRA 66:50

TEAM: 1 POL 3:35:04

M45:

200: 1 L Martinez ESP 22.42 (22.23 SF); 2 DOMINIC BRADLEY GBR 23.16 (22.84 SF, 22.92 ht); 3 GAVIN STEPHENS GBR 23.36 (23.10 SF, 23.09 ht)); 5 TAM OSSAI GBR 23.85 (23.21 SF, 23.39 ht)); IAN HORSBURGH GBR DNF (23.06 SF, 23.12 ht). SFs: CIARAN HARVEY GBR 24.65 (24.52 ht). hts: DARREN TOWART GBR 24.59

1500: 1 A Canton Gomez ESP 4:14.63. hts: ANDY BROWN 4:24.91

60H: 1 F Ruiz Gonzalez ESP 8.52 (8.50 ht); 7 TOWART GBR 9.74 (9.69 ht)

TJ: 1 S Okantey USA 13.60; 6 GRANT STIRLING GBR 12.52

4×200: 1 GBR (BRADLEY, STEPHENS, HARVEY, OSSAI) 1:34.06; 2 USA 1:35.45

10kmW: 1 E Sikuku KEN 44:11

TEAM: 1 POL 2:41:00

HM: 1 J Diaz Carretero ESP 68:02

TEAM: 1 POL 3:35:37; 5 GBR 5:13.06

M50:

200: 1 J Mack USA 23.48; 3 MIKE COOGAN GBR 23.94 (23.83 SF, 23.99 ht)). Semis: GUISEPPI MINETTI GBR 24.31 (24.31 ht). Hts: DARREN SCOTT 23.98; CRAIG BEECHAM 25.89

1500: 1 DEAN RICHARDSON GBR 4:06.02 (4:20.45 ht); 2 R Celinski POL 4:09.76; 3 TONY O’BRIEN GBR 4:11.21 (4:19.67 ht)

60H: 1 JOE APPIAH GBR 8.39 (8.41 ht); 2 GARY SMITH GBR 8.64 (8.89 ht); 3 G Allen GER 8.76

4×200: 1 POR 1:38.02; 2 SWE 1:39.39; 3 GBR (MINETTI, BEECHAM, BELTRAMO, COOGAN) 1:39.74

10kmW: 1 T Lipiec POL 46.41

TEAM: 1 AUT 2:46:45

HM: 1 J Nsimirimana ITA 70:09

TEAM: 1 POL 3:48:15; 4 GBR 4:55:17

M55:

200: 1 C Fausti ITA 24.10 (24.10 sf). Hts: IAN ALLEN 26.42; WOLE ODEJE GBR 26.49

1500: 1 C Novak USA 4:22.67; 3 STEPHEN ALLEN GBR 4:24.55 (4:28.89 ht); 7 DAVE COWLISHAW GBR 4:27.20 (4:30.51 ht); 8 ANDREW RIDLEY GBR 4:27.48 (4:36.30 ht); 11 ADRIAN HAINES GBR 4:31.59 (4:28.93 ht). Hts: ROB McHARG 4:37.42; COLIN WILLIAMS 4:40.28

60H: 1 Y Le Mouel CAN 8.86. Hts: D Pye USA 8.41 (WR); BARRIE MARSDEN GBR 9.16

4×200: 1 POL 1:40.39; 4 GBR 1:44:44

10kmW: 1 M Carvajal Ortega ESP 47:58; 2 DAVID ANNETTS GBR 48:22

TEAM: 1 ESP 2:43:12

HM: 1 P Poblocki POL 75:31

TEAM: 1 POL 3:55:27

M60:

200: 1 JOHN WRIGHT GBR 24.28 (WR) (24.93 SF, 26.00 ht); 2 P Carnier FRA 25.22; 4 MIKE VASSILOU GBR 26.20 (25.66 SF, 26.01 ht); 5 PAT LOGAN GBR 26.21 (25.55 SF, 25.95 ht). Semis: STUART LYNN GBR 26.94 (26.79 ht); PETER ILO GBR 26.99 (26.75 ht). Hts: PAUL GUEST GBR 26.88

1500: 1 DAVID CLARKE GBR 4:33.59 (UK rec, CBP) (4:50.11 ht); 2 H Eriksson SWE 4:34.31; 8 JOHN THOMSON GBR 4:49.50 (4:51.49 ht). Hts: JED TURNER GBR 5:02.42; ANDY GANNAWAY 5:10.29

60H: 1 V Zaniauskas LTU 9.34; 3 DES WILKINSON GBR 9.62 (9.46 ht); 4 NEIL TUNSTALL GBR 9.71 (9.72 ht); 6 GLEN REDDINGTON GBR 10.00 (9.96 ht); 8 IAN CRAWLEY GBR 10.67 (11.03 ht)

4×200: 1 GBR (WRIGHT, LOGAN, VASSILIOU, ILO) 1:43.66; 2 USA 1:45.08

10kmW: 1 M Perianez Garcia ESP 49:56

TEAM: 1 ESP 2:41:56

HM: 1 I Kasprzak POL 75:57; 4 STEVE WATMOUGH GBR 80:56

TEAM: 1 POL 4:04:47; 5 GBR 4:30:31

M65:

200: 1 G Zorn GER 26.00 (25.87 SF). Semis: TENNYSON JAMES GBR 26.77 (27.07 SF)

1500: 1 PAUL FORBES GBR 4:43.43 (5:11.57 ht); 2 O Bernes NOR 4:55.94; 7 BRIAN GREEN GBR 5:03.62; 10 PETER MOUNTAIN GBR 5:23.46 (5:19.73 ht); ALASTAIR WALKER DQ (4:43.94) (5:22.43 ht)

60H: 1 W Musial POL 9.68; 2 TENNYSON JAMES 9.78 (10.07 ht). hts: BRIAN SLAUGHTER 10.38

4×200: 1 POL 1:49.61; 4 GBR 2:01.95

10KmW: 1 E Alfieri ITA 54:18; 12 IAN TORODE GBR 68:22

TEAM: 1 ITA 2:59:24

HM: 1 J Kauppila FIN 81:37; 4 PAUL HUGHES GBR 85:38; 8 GAVIN BAYNE 87:57

TEAM: 1 UKR 4:19:31; 4 GBR 5:02:00

M70:

200: 1 M Kish USA 26.91 (26.72 ht); 2 SIMON BARRETT GBR 27.79 (27.63 SF); WALWYN FRANKLYN DNF (29.16 SF, 29.13 ht). Semis: ADRIAN ESSEX 29.87 (29.10 ht). Heats: DAVID HINDS GBR 29.53

1500: 1 J Gough IRL 5:13.84

60H: 1 T Wilson USA 9.73

TJ: 1 A Aartola FIN 10.05

4×200: 1 GBR (FRANKLYN, HINDS, ESSEX, BARRETT) 1:54.14; 2 USA 1:54.95

10kmW: 1 J Camarena Lopez MEX 57:31; IAN RICHARDS GBR DQ

TEAM: 1 GER 3:15:18

HM: 1 C Stolwijk NED 1:29:51

TEAM: 1 ESP 4:59:36

M75:

200: 1 C Allie USA 28.43 (29.07 SF, 29.07 ht)

1500: 1 H Smeets NED 5:44.20; 2 G Patton USA 5:44.71

60H: 1 M Beliansky SVK 11.39 (10.92 ht)

PV: 1 V Cela LAT 3.02

TJ: 1 O Borg SWE 9.79

4×200: 1 GER 2:10.99

10kmW: 1 E Formentin ITA 63:51

TEAM: 1 GER 3:45:59

HM: 1 L Lubenskiy EST 1:46:27; 4 GEOFF NEWTON GBR 1:51:38; 8 KEN BLACK GBR 2:10:52

TEAM: 1 GBR (NEWTON, BLACK, BRENNAN) 6:03:27; 2 POL 6:29:04

M80:

200: 1 ALLAN LONG GBR 32.51 (33.31 ht); 2 L Karlsson SWE 34.33; 4 ANTHONY TREACHER GBR 35.28 (34.39 ht)

1500: 1 J Esnault FRA 6:31.58; 9 BARRIE ROBERTS GBR 8:37.16

60H: 1 N Back SWE 13.86

4×200: GER dq

PV: 1 E Korlko POL 2.20

TJ: 1 J Tennasilm EST 8.27; 2 LONG GBR 8.06

10kmW: 1 W Giese GER 71:03

HM: 1 K Trumper GER 1:56:50; 3 PHIL BRENNAN GBR 2:01:00

TEAM: 1 GER 6:02:19

M85:

200: 1 K Mey CAN 38.60

1500: 1 A Cano Alcolea ESP 8:19.50

60H: 1 P Makkonen FIN 14.10

PV: 1 Makkonen FIN 1.90

TJ: 1 J Johansen NOR 6.42

10kmW: 1 D Parrish 92:43

HM: 1 K Wittig GER 2:04:45

4×200: 1 GER 3:01.92

M90:

200: 1 H Tanaka JPN 38.79

1500: 1 D Carr AUS 9:10.13

W35:

200: 1 S Wiss SWE 25.15 (25.15 ht); 2 STACEY DOWNIE 25.31 (25.34 ht); 4 JOANNE RYAN GBR 27.00 (26.71 ht)

1500: 1 S Michalak POL 4:31.95; 3 LAURA HAGGERTY GBR 4:45.22; 4 ALEXIS DODD GBR 4:49.08

60H: 1 N Chroudi TUN 8.84; 3 CATRIONA PENNET GBR 9.17

4×200: 1 USA 1:49.78; 3 GBR (RYAN, HAGGERTY, DODD, RUTTER) 1:54.38

PV: 1 E Rossi SMR 3.20; 2 DASH NEWINGTON GBR 3.00

PEN: 1 N Chroudi TUN 3942; 2 NIABARI RUTTER 3261

3kmW: 1 E Varoquier FRA 58.26; 3 NEWINGTON GBR 65:10

TEAM: 1 POL 3:20:30

HM: 1 M Brzozowska POL 1:16:43

TEAM: 1 POL 4:47:49

W40:

200: 1 S Caravelli ITA 25.48; 3 LISA BOLAND GBR 25.85 (26.04 SF, 25.85 ht). in ht: CLAIRE SPURWAY GBR 27.60

1500: 1 B Bieganowska-Zajac POL 4:45.66; 4 ZOE DOYLE GBR 4:49.34

60H: 1 S Caravelli ITA 8.91

4×200: 1 USA 1:48.40; 2 GBR (BOLAND, DOYLE, ALBROW, SPURWAY) 1:49.94

PV: 1 P Hidalgo-Fortes ESP 3.10; 4 GILLIAN COOKE GBR 2.90

PEN: 1 JODIE ALBROW GBR 3675; 2 M Figueroa CHI 3497

10kmW: 1 G Njue KEN 51:37

TEAM: 1 ESP 2:54:10

HM: 1 A Lund USA 77:54

TEAM: 1 USA 4:22:00

W45:

200: 1 A Gheorghiu ROM 25.89; SUE McLOUGHLIN GBR DNF (26.50 SF, 26.60 ht). Semi: YVETTE HENRY GBR 27.26 (27.67 ht). Ht: KAREN BURLES 26.48

1500: 1 M Leech IRL 5:02.79

60H: 1 M Hristova BUL 8.96

4×200: 1 POL 1:50.37

PV: 1 B Capellini ITA 3.00; 2 STACEY GONZALEZ BETANCOURT GBR 3.00

PEN: 1 J Gartmann 4028

10kmW: 1 V Molnar-Birone HUN 52:29; 9 CAROLYN DERBYSHIRE 63:18

TEAM: 1 POL 3:06:09

HM: 1 A Gortel-Maciuk POL 75:30; 3 SIBEL RECBER LATCHMAN GBR 84:34

TEAM: 1 IRL 4:12:41; 2 GBR 4:18:36

W50:

200: 1 C Sanulli ITA 26.40

1500: 1 M Camps ESP 4:50.79

60H: 1 T Schilling GER 9.66; 2 PAULA WILLIAMS GBR 9.71 (9.79 ht)

4×200: 1 AUS 1:54.21; 5 GBR 1:57.33

PV: 1 IRIE HILL GBR 3.10; 2 M Eskelinen FIN 3.00

PEN: 1 T Schilling GER 4528

10kmW: 1 A Savarese ITA 55:25

TEAM: 1 FRA 2:52:58

HM: 1 C McCourt IRL 1:24:40; 2 LISA FINLAY GBR 1:25:49; 4 JEANNIE BRADY GBR 1:28:16

TEAM: 1 POL 4:55:39

W55:

200: 1 J Brims AUS 26.92 (26.60 SF). Semis: JULIET SIDNEY 29.17 (29.20 ht); FIONA STEELE 30.03 (30.08 ht)

1500: 1 M Rohl USA 4:53.07; 3 S McDonald USA 5:08.88 (W60 WR); 5 ANNA CRITCHLOW GBR 5:20.82; E Trost GER DQ

60H: 1 P Bajeat FRA 9.75

4×200: 1 USA 1:56:37

PV: 1 M Prat Grau ESP 2.80

PEN: 1 B Gahling GER 4219

10kmW: 1 K Bodorkos-Horvath HUN 55:44

TEAM: 1 POL 3:11:59

HM: 1 SUE McDONALD GBR 1:23:49; 2 CLARE ELMS GBR 1:24:40; 3 L Pushkina UKR 1:32:51

TEAM: 1 GBR (McDONALD, ELMS, PAYNE) 4:29:25; 2 GER 5:02:52

W60:

200: 1 N Alexis FRA 27.34 (WR) (27.70 SF – WR)

1500: 1 E Pedroso ESP 5:32:29; 3 ELKE HAUSLER GBR 5:40.44; 5 CHRISTINE ANTHONY 5:45.60; 9 SHARYN RAMAGE GBR 6:06.85

60H: 1 M Escribano Checa ESP 10.46; 2 GAYE CLARKE GBR 10.85

4×200: 1 GBR (MITCHELL, KELLY, MITUSCH, GARLAND) 2:08:47; 2 GER 2:19:58

PV: 1 B Van de Kamp NED 2.70; 3 ROSALIND ZEFFERTT GBR 2.10

PEN: 1 M Escribano Checa ESP 3910; 2 B Van de Kamp NED 3465

10kmW: 1 J Luniewska POL 62:26

TEAM: 1 ESP 3:19:54

HM: 1 M Slocum IRL 89:39; 2 I Clements IRL 90:13; 6 SUSAN PAYNE GBR 1:40:59

TEAM: 1 POL 5:02:29

W65:

200: 1 K Del Grande CAN 31.18 (World W70 rec); 2 CAROLINE POWELL GBR 31.20

1500: 1 ALISON BOURGEOIS GBR 6:02.59; 2 T Bernett USA 6:19.27

60H: 1 JANE HORDER GBR 10.00; 2 U Karneback SWE 11.97

4×200: 1 GBR (BUCKWELL, ASHTON, HORDER, POWELL) 2:12.16; 2 USA 2:19.15

PV: 1 R Hanscom USA 2.20

PEN: 1 A Akkerman-Smits NED 3377; 3 JEANETTE ASHTON GBR 2984; 6 NICOLA BUCKWELL GBR 2699

10kmW: 1 J Flipsen CAN 61:54

TEAM: 1 CAN 3:16:53

HM: 1 C Kennedy USA 91:38; 2 P Moran IRL 93:51

TEAM: 1 USA 5:09:06

W70:

200: 1 A Micheletti ITA 33.68; 3 ANNE NELSON GBR 35.69 (35.95 ht)

1500: 1 E Westphal GER 6:47.15; 2 ROS TABOR GBR 7:08.97

60H: 1 E Piret FRA 12.07; 2 JEAN FAIL GBR 12.89; 3 CAROLINE MARLER GBR 12.96

4×200: 1 GER 2:34.19; 2 GBR (McMAHON, AHMET, NELSON, MARLER) 2:34.35

PV: 1 U Ritte GER 2.30; 2 SUE YEOMANS GBR 2.20

PEN: 1 1 E Piret FRA 3537; 2 CAROLINE MARLER GBR 3421

10kmW: 1 M Orlete Mendes POR 62:38

TEAM: 1 USA 3:26:55

HM: 1 M Goettnauer GER 1:44:05; 6 JANE GEORGHIOU GBR 1:55:34

W75:

200: 1 I Meier GER 35.54

1500: 1 E Widelund SWE 7:41.13

60H: 1 G Rivenes NOR 14.53

4×200: 1 USA 3:54.96

PEN: 1 C Joannes BEL 2653

10kmW: 1 A Tyshko UKR 69:26

HM: 1 M Nittel GER 2:03:44

TEAM: 1 GER 7:12:22

W80:

200: 1 1 R Dijkman NED 38.91; 2 KATHLEEN STEWART GBR 40.60

1500: 1 J Flores POR 8:35.14; 2 IRIS HORNSEY GBR 8:58.03

4×200: 1 GBR (STEWART, HORNSEY, STRACEY, FRASER) 3:36.96

PV: 1 K Viitanen FIN 1.50

PEN: 1 V Holmberg FIN 1897

10kmW: 1 L Schickert AUS 89:53

W85:

200: 1 J Rosinska POL 54.87; 2 DOT FRASER GBR 57.14; 3 ELIZABETH FINLAY GBR 91.91

Mixed 4×200 Relays

V35: 1 POL 1:36.99; 8 GBR 2:00.14

V40: 1 GER 1:37.68; 4 GBR 1:43.66

V50: 1 GER 1:45.25; 12 GBR 1:59.32

V55: 1 USA 1:47.15; 7 GBR 1:58.57

V60: 1 USA 1:53.30; 2 GBR 2:00.62

V65: 1 SWE 2:03.75

V70: 1 JPN 2:20.09; 4 GBR 2:34.38

V75: 1 USA 2:53.00

V80: 1 GBR (FERGUSON, HORNSEY, STEWART, LONG) 2:46.69; 2 FIN 3:01.28

MEDAL TABLE

1 POL 83 67 52

2 GER 74 73 87

3 USA 56 57 38

4 GBR 49 49 58

5 ESP 37 40 38

6 ITA 33 23 19

7 IRL 28 23 24

8 FIN 27 18 14

9 FRA 26 24 34

10 SWE 22 22 14

11 AUS 12 7 11

12 NED 11 9 11

