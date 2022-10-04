It wasn’t just London that had good performances as there were quality runs in Wales and Scotland plus news of the Kielder and Loch Ness events in our latest results round-up

Wizz Air Cardiff Half Marathon, October 2

The race holds a World Athletics Elite Road Race label and featured its strongest field to date, with more nationalities represented than ever before.

Geoffrey Koech survived a blazing first 10km of 27:42 to win a top quality race but his second 10km was a more sedate 29:15 and he just missed breaking the hour.

The Kenyan has a PB of 59:36 from Houston in 2020 and has a 10km PB of 27:02 when he won in Prague in 2019.

He said: “The course is good. It feels good to win here and I pushed really hard. This is my fastest performance in Cardiff.”

Gizealaw Ayana, who had been 41 seconds back at 15km, closed to 16 seconds at the finish in just getting the better of Chimdessa Gudeta.

Dewi Griffiths was the leading Briton in eighth as he caught Zak Mahamed, who had been nearly a minute clear at halfway which he passed in 29:14.

Relatively little-known Beatrice Cheserek took almost a minute off her PB with a 66:48 victory after a race long battle with Viola Chepngeno, who missed her PB by a few seconds after the winner had passed 10km in a brisk 31:31.

She said: “This was my first time in Cardiff. The support was fantastic and helped me to work hard.”

Commonwealth marathon 12th placer Natasha Cockram was the leading Briton as she won a battle with 2021 Manchester Marathon winner Anna Bracegirdle after the duo had passed 10km in 34:39 together. Cockram ran 73:12 after originally intending to run the London Marathon until a bout of Covid intervened.

“There was no way I was going to be marathon ready so soon after Covidm,” she said. “Obviously today was a lot slower than back in March but I’m happy to come out here and win the domestic part of the race. There were some fast girls up at the front but happy with that at the end of a 100-mile week.

“I love returning here – it’s home and the crowds are amazing. It was all a bit of rush, I only decided on Friday to come but I am so glad I came.”

Naomi Mitchell and Olivia Tsim were also close at that point but ultimately finished third and fourth.

Overall:

1 Geoffrey Koech KEN (13:51, 27:42, 42:03, 56:57) 60:01

2 Gizealaw Ayana ETH (13:53, 28:07, 42:44, 57:20 60:17

3 Chimdessa Gudeta ETH (13:51, 27:55, 42:36, 57:20) 60:18

4 Matthew Chekwurui UGA (13:52, 28:08, 42:44, 57:26) 60:36

5 Geoffrey Yegon KEN (13:52, 28:14, 43:02, 58:09) 61:18

6 Hailemaryam Kiros ETH 62:14

7 Ken Nakayama JPN 63:00

8 Dewi Griffiths(30:07) 64:15

9 Ben Preisner CAN 65:03

10 Zakariya Mahamed (29:14) 65:04

11 Dylan Evans 65:05

12 Kieran Clements 65:28

13 Mike Ward 66:19

M40: Adam Bowden (31:13) 67:35

Women:

1 Beatrice Cheserek KEN (15:41, 31:31, 47:22, 63:25) 66:48

2 Viola Chepngeno KEN (15:42, 31:32, 47:23, 63:30) 66:52

3 Zewditu Aderaw ETH (15:42, 31:32, 48:10, 65:33) 69:16

4 Cynthia Nolari KEN (31:55) 70:17

5 Birhan Mhretu ETH (32:11) 71:16

6 Susy Chemaimak KEN 72:51

7 Natasha Cockram (34:39) 73:12

8 Anna Bracegirdle (34:39) 73:47

9 Naomi Mitchell (34:47) 74:19

10 Olivia Tsim (34:42) 74:45

11 Nina Griffith (W35) 75:32

12 Imogen Amos 77:41

13 Lauren Cooper 78:54

14 Donna Morris 80:24

Great Scottish Run 10km & Half Marathon, October 2

Fiona Matheson set a British W60 record of 38:35 bettering her 38:49 from last year.

Men: 10km:

1 Lewis Hannigan 29:56

2 Callum Tharme 30:18

3 Jamie Burns 30:22

4 Seyd Taha Ghafari 30:29

5 Tom Graham-Marr 30:51

6 Ross A Gray 31:16

7 Christopher Mcgarrity 31:23

8 Angus Wright 31:55

9 Josh Wood 32:17

10 Ross Mckelvie 32:30

Women:

1 Eilish McColgan 30:18 (UK record)

2 Lesley Bell 36:33

3 Ruth Joss 37:01

4 Alison Rowatt 38:07

5 Holly Morrison 38:22

6 Fiona Matheson 38:35 (UK W60 record)

7 Lynsey O’Connor 39:09

8 Grainne Mcgrath 39:39

9 Lucy Mitchell 40:18

10 Jimena Andrade Hoz 40:30

Men: HM:

1 Callum Hawkins 63:35

2 Adam Craig 64:17

3 Derek Hawkins 65:32

4 Fraser Stewart 65:53

5 John Bell 67:26

6 Robbie Ferguson 67:53

7 Alastair Hay 68:40

8 Derek Rae 69:11

9 John Lenehan 69:43

10 Martin Brown 70:04

Women: HM:

1 Michelle Finn 72:33

2 Lily Partridge 72:56

3 Fionnuala Ross 73:25

4 Yvonne Mcnairn 79:47

5 Annabel Simpson 80:55

6 Rhian Dawes 81:49

7 Avril Mason 82:26

8 Aoife Carr 82:31

9 Rebekah Russell 83:36

10 Katy Barden 84:08

Kielder Marathon & Half Marathon, Northumberland October 1-2

With more than 1800 runners taking on the Kielder Marathon and Kielder Half Marathon, and more in the junior races, adding to those in the 10km and Run-Bike-Run on Saturday, a total of around 3000 people took part in the weekend’s activities.

The event took place at Northumbrian Water’s Landal Kielder Waterside Park, with the backdrop of the stunning Kielder Reservoir.

The marathon winner was Kyle Greig from Metro Aberdeen Running Club, who crossed the finish in 2:45:57.

More than 1000 runners and cyclists took part in the first day of races on this 12th year of Britain’s most beautiful marathon weekend.

In the 10km event, Mark Snowball of Morpeth Harriers was the first male finisher, crossing the finish line in 35:40 and beating his time of 2021 when he also won.

Another member of Morpeth Harriers and AC winning female was Rachelle Falloon with a time of 39:34 in the 10km.

Last year’s winner, Russell Maddams, took the runner up spot with a time of 2:48:03 and Mark Hope came third at 3:01:38.

Debbie Greig was the first woman in 3:07:12.

Marathon winner Kyle bought his wife, Debbie, who won the female marathon, her place for their anniversary and announced that her gift was to have a ‘run around the woods’.

Stefan Szablewski was the winner of the Half Marathon, finishing in 75:36 while the first female was Luisa Dorward. She crossed the line in 85:50.

Men: Mar:

1 Kyle Greig Metro Aberdeen 2:45:57

2 Russell Maddams Keswick AC 2:48:03

3 Mark Hope Heat 3:01:38

Women: HM:

1 Debbie Greig 3:07:12

2 Jadwiga Wiktorska 3:35:08

3 Amy Mckechnie Queensbury RC 3:39:32

Men: HM:

1 Stefan Szablewski 75:36

2 John Butters Morpeth H 77:47

3 David Holmes 80:09

Women: HM:

1 Luisa Dorward 85:50

2 Danielle Smythe Heaton H 87:54

3 Claire Davies Stocksfield Striders 91:12

Kielder 10km:

Men:

1 Mark Snowball Morpeth H 35:40

2 Paul Turnbull Tyne Bridge H 37:27

3 Neil Sillence North Shields Poly 37:48

Women:

1 Rachelle Falloon Morpeth H 39:34

2 Rose Mather York Knavesmire H 39:57

3 Ewa Zielinska 46:39

Junior Races

Osprey (U11)

Male

1 Theo Tipping Radley 4:53

2 Jude Mccluskie 5:03

3 Callum Owen 5:06

Female:

1 Alice Maddams 5:27

2 Emily Eggett 5:50

3 Emily Owen 5:58

Falcon (under 16)

Male

1 Jonas Tipping Radley 6:09

2 Adam Robinson Elswick H 6:09

3 Joe Eggett 6:41

Female:

1 Ellie Fellows Blaydon H 6:32

2 Niamh Adams Blyth RC 7:36

3 Martha Thomas Prudhoe Plodders 8:32

BAXTERS LOCH NESS MARATHON & RIVER NESS 10km, Inverness, October 2

Doug Selman, whose only previous marathon was Berlin in 2016, was a clear men’s winner in 2:23:53.

According to Power of 10, the Malta-based Jemima Farley’s last race was at Cannes in 2015 when she ran a PB 3:08:17 but here she ran a staggering 2:42:40 and she won by around two miles, though the far from easy point-to point course is significantly downhill.

UK Inter-Counties and Scottish cross-country champion Mhairi Maclennan’s gun time was 33:00 to match her PB from Brighton in 2019 but she can claim a chip PB as her 32:58 was a second faster than her chip time three years ago though it should be noted the overall course leading down to the finish beside the River Ness is downhill.

According to her Strava, her miles were a very consistent 5:24. 5:24, 5:16, 5:15, 5:14 and 5:20.

In second, Virgine Barrand took over a minute off of her previous best with a time of 33:39.

Lachlan Oates was first man in 30:26 just six seconds up on Owen Hind.

Marathon

Men:

1 Dougie Selman 2:23:53

2 Isaiah Kosgei M40+ 2:26:36

3 Shaun Cumming 2:26:37

4 Chris Richardson 2:28:47

5 Denis Prikulis 2:33:31

Women:

1 Jemima Farley 2:42:40

2 Rosa Donaldson 2:57:01

3 Carolyn Hay W50 3:02:20

10km

Overall:

1 Lachlan Oates 30:26

2 Owen Hind 30:32

3 Sean Chalmers 31:05

4 Stephen Mackay 31:18

5 Joe Wade 31:31

Women:

1 Mhairi Maclennan 33:00 (chip 32:58)

2 Virgine Barrand 33:39

3 Jenny Selman 35:00

4 Louise Cartmell 37:09

5 Valencia Wright 37:14

MBNA CHESTER MARATHON, October 2

Manchester Half Marathon winner Sarah Webster, who ran for Isle of Man in the Commonwealth Games marathon in Birmingham and finished 14th won the women’s race from fellow vet Annabel Granger.

David Bishop had his biggest win to date with a four minute PB of 2:20:26 to take the men’s honours.

Overall:

1 David Bishop 2:20:26

2 Thomas Charles 2:22:58

3 Jack Nixon 2:26:32

4 Michael Young 2:27:14

5 Anthony Woodward 2:30:53

Women (Mar):

1 Sarah Webster W40 2:44:34

2 Annabel Granger W45 2:47:29

3 Sarah Holt W40 2:47:56

4 Helen Waugh W45 2:50:09

5 Alison Thorn W45 2:51:04

6 Sarah Mackness W35 2:51:22

7 Zelah Morrall W50 2:54:58

8 Hannah Roberts W40 2:55:13

DORNEY LAKE MARATHON, October 2

Overall:

1 Stephen Buckle M40 2:33:58

2 Steve Kenyon 2:41:52

3 Oliver Cobb M40 2:41:55

Women:

1 Kathy Dudman W35 3:05:16

2 Vicky Ingram 3:17:53

3 Claudia Baba W35 3:26:16

GAFIRS LIFEBOAT 10km, Southport, Hampshire, October 2

Race win number 1026 was a piece of cake for James Baker.

Overall:

1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 33:36; 2 N Moxham (Gosp, M40) 40:45; 3 J Stone 46:06

Women:

1 T Slade (W40) 51:31; 2 M Smedley (W50) 5714; 3 K Brown (Fare, W40) 57:33

HASTINGS SEAFRONT 10km, East Sussex, October 2

Overall:

1 W Withecombe (Hast R) 36:36; 2 S Powell 37:18; 3 A Shipley (Hast R) 39:52

Women:

1 J French (Hy R, W35) 40:22; 2 J Johnson (RAF, W35) 42:28; 3 L Gill (Hast, W35) 43:11

MAUDESLEY TRAIL 10km MT, Chorley, Lancashire, October 2

Overall:

1 F Rafferty (S’port W, M50) 37:42; 2 T Newberry (Billinge) 38:07; 3 M Singer (S’port W) 38:01

Women:

1 D Sharrock (Leigh) 43:28; 2 D Allen (Leigh) 43:29; 3 B Glaister (Skel’dale, W50) 44:22

Northern Ireland & Ulster Road Relay Championships, Victoria Park, Belfast, October 1

Clonliffe Harriers won the men’s race by nearly a minute from St Malachy’s with their Efrem Gidey fastest overall on stage three, Martin Duff reports.

The former Eritrean was the European 10,000m sixth placer and ran 27:59.22 in Munich, for Ireland and here his 9:04 for the 3.38km lap was the fastest by 21 seconds. Gidey also placed third in the European junior cross-country championship in 2019.

Overall (4×3.38km):

1 Clonliffe 37:48 (S O’Leary 9:42, J Watson 9:38, E Gidey 9:04, I Guiden 9:26); 2 St Malachy’s 38:29; 3 Annadale 38:37; 4 N Belfast 39:26; 5 Annadale B 39;40; 6 Beechmont 41:09

Fastest: Gidey 9:04

M40 (4×3.38km):

1 N Belfast 40:50 (P McGarry 9:58, P Goss 10:17, G Lyons 10:08, C Curran 10:38); 2 Annadale 41:00; 3 Derry Sp 41:12; 4 Willowfield 42:00; 5 N Down 42:45; 6 Annadale B 44:00

Fastest: Stage 4 for Derry 9:52

Women (4×3.38km):

1 Annadale 45:31 (R McKee 11:04, D Cox 12:02, K Gilliland 11:17, C Harvey 11:10); 2 N Down 47:12; 3 Clonliffe 47:20; 4 N Belfast 48:30; 5 St Peter’s 48:36; 6 Ballymena 49:05

Fastest: Stage 3 for Clonliffe 10:39

W35 (4×3.38km):

1 Annadale 48:15 (S Cooke 11:49, E McCracken 12;19, R Spence 12:36, A Stocks 11:33); 2 Beachmont 51:41; 3 Vict Pk 52:05; 4 Lagan V 52:18; 5 E Down 53:34; 6 Tafelta 53:37

Fastest: Stocks 11:33

LONG COASTAL MT RELAYS, Kincardine to Newburgh, October 1

Overall:

1 HBT 14:11:48 (rec) (R Clark 1:59:24, W Cormack 2:44:03, G Kafka 2:22:28 (rec), D Ward 2:50:03, C Houston 2:05:18 (rec), J Samplonius 2:10:32)

2 P’bello 15:03:55 (A Jeffrey 1:52:15, M Bird 2:35:35, D Macrae 2:38:46, C Cowie 3:15:34, D Limmer 2:19:40, C Taylor 2:22:05)

3 Devils B 16:26:02 (N Finnie 2:37:30, C Sinclair 3:00:30, A Ballantine 2:37:40, J Crozier 3:12:15, C Wilson 2:43:08, G Wheatley 2:14:59)

4 PHRC 16:27:19

5 C’gie 16:34:44

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, September 30



Less than 48 hours before setting a UK W55 marathon record at London, Sue McDonald was first W55 here.

Overall: 1 J Simmonds (Kent) 15:51; 2 B Short (Craw) 15:58; 3 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 16:14



M60: 1 T Tuohy (Dulw) 18:44

M70: 1 A Roberts (Serp) 21:05

M75: 1 T Rea (Mote) 24:52



Women:

1 K Thornton (High) 17:58; 2 J Wedmore (Herne H) 18:09; 3 P Ravera (U20) 18:29



W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 20:09

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 20:46; 2 J Harrison (B&W) 21:07; 3 A Davidson 23:29

W65: 1 A Garnier (HW) 22:37. W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 25:59; 2 M MacDonald (Camb H) 26:51

