Teenager runs over two seconds quicker than Jess Warner-Judd’s 12-year-old mark of 4:14.21 at the BMC Watford Gold Standard meet

Phoebe Gill, the 16-year-old runner who impressed over 800m at the recent English Schools Track and Field Championships (July 1), has now set a UK U17 1500m record.

The St Albans based athlete clocked 4:11.96 at the BMC Watford Gold Standard meet on Wednesday (July 12) and saw off fellow teenage prodigy Innes FitzGerald, who ran a personal best of her own in 4:15.04.

That 4:11.96 is astonishingly more than two seconds quicker than Jess Warner-Judd’s previous under-17 record of 4:14.21, set in 2011.

It’s another achievement for Gill who in the last month has become England under-20 and English Schools inter girls 800m champion.

Gill ran 2:03.12 in Birmingham – just outside of her personal best of 2:03.10 – and it was the third time in as many months she had recorded 2:03 over the distance.

That time put her third on the UK under-17 800m all-time list behind Jo White and Warner-Judd. In the 1500m though, she is now at the top of the tree for her age group.

Phoebe Gill (Andy Cox)

“It’s been a great season so far,” Gill told AW, in an exclusive interview at the English Schools Championships. “After cross country I was left with a bit of a calf injury. I started the 800s to build some speed up for the 1500m and I’ve been consistent. Running 2:03 was a good time.

“I’ve always been a swimmer and that’s helped with the running. My PE teacher at primary school told me to go to a friendly cross country meet and I found out I was pretty good. I started with that and then transitioned to the track. The stamina you get from it is great.”

Gill studies the sport quite a bit and is inspired by the likes of Keely Hodgkinson, stating that she has watched a lot of her races and that Hodgkinson “is mentally amazing”.

The next step is to branch out to international level and represent Great Britain at junior championships.

“On the track I’m a gun to tape runner and I go out quite quick,” she added, off the back of a scintillating 57.6 first 400m in Birmingham. “However, I look at the tactics for heats and finals and you have to be smart about it, following what they [elite runners] do.

“I’d love to experience international meets and really enjoy it. Sometimes it’s hard and it’s a very big mental challenge to race so it’s about getting more insight to tackle races and championships over the next few years.”

