Promising teenager sets fastest indoor 400m by over three seconds at Lee Valley on New Year’s Day

INDOOR

LEE VALLEY NYD OPEN, January 1

Commonwealth Youth 800m champion Phoebe Gill took over three seconds off of her indoor PB set in this meeting last year with an encouraging 54.82 clocking over 400m.

The 16-year-old, who ran a 2:01.82 UK under-17 800m record in her previous track race in August, only ran 58.10 last winter and her previous two races this winter had been wins in the Chiltern Cross Country League.

Mary Abichi, who ran in Britain’s European indoor 4x400m team last winter, clocked a strong 38.24 PB over 300m.

English National under-13 cross country champion Jorjia March set an indoor 800m PB with 2:13.97.

Towards the other end of the age group scale, Clare Elms was not at her best in her W60 debut but went second all-time in the UK rankings with a time that would have easily been a world record this time last year.

Mixed events

200: r1: 1 S Nguie Traff 22.09; 2 E Franklin WGEL U20 22.33. r4: 3 B Ironside B’mth, W 24.10

300: r2: 1 E Olalele Camb H U17 37.69; 2 M Abichi Enf, W 38.24

400: r3: 4 P Gill St Alb U20W 54.82

800: r5: 4 J March Barn U15W 2:13.97. r10: 4 C Elms Kent, W60 2:34.16. r13: 4 C Anthony St Ed W60 2:46.26

Sheffield, December 29

Lee Thompson ran 33.58 for 300m and also ran a pair of 60m races while Sam Talbot ran a sub-eight hurdles and promising multi eventer Abigail Pawlett was timed at a big PB of 8.30 in her hurdles.

There was also a world W45 best for the rarely run 4x800m featuring two nominations for AW masters athlete of the year, Zoe Doyle and Kirstie Booth, and a fellow European champion W50 Nikki Sturzaker plus European masters W45 800m runner-up Maria Shaw.

The British quartet ran a top class 9:34.20 (an average of 2:23) and a well beaten Steel City M50 team ensured it was a bona fide competition and they took well over half a minute off the previous record set by Spain of 10:12.76 set in 2021.

Men: 60 Race 1: 1 Darian Moore 6.85; 2 Callum Winchester-Wright 6.98; 3 Oliver Armitage 6.98; 4 Lee Thompson 6.98. Race 2: 1 Bradley Whitehead 6.81; 2 Darian Moore 6.85; 3 Patrick Pearce 6.99; 4 Lee Thompson 6.99

200: 1 Bradley Whitehead 21.33; 2 Jason Kalala 21.88; 3 Harry Taylor 22.28; 4 Nicholas Pryce 22.28; Race B: 1 Darian Moore 22.13; 2 Christian Tansey 22.31

300: 1 Lee Thompson 33.58; 2 Pamphile Marvric LCA 34.21; 3 Hakan Dalbal 34.52

400: 1 David Chapman 48.52

600: 1 Joseph Rogers 1:20.40; 2 Robert Shipley 1:20.64; Alfie Ryan 1:20.64

60H: 1 Sam Talbot 7.96

Women: 60 Race 1: 1 Mollie Rose Wood 7.37

200: 1 Harita Kirtan Bhadra IND 24.53; Race B: 1 Hannah Kelly 24.56

300: 1 Ella Blakey 39.68; 2 Lauren Blakey 40.09; 3 Annette Quaid IRL 42.14

400: 1 Hannah Kelly 55.74; Race B: 1 Ffion Roberts 55.74

600: 1 Tess McHugh 1:33.64; 2 Kara Dacosta 1:34.19; 3 Annette Quaid IRL 1:36.08

60H: 1 Abigail Pawlett 8.30; 2 Chelsea Walker 8.86

4×800: 1 GB 9:34.20 (World W45 rec)

GAA BIG SPLASH – POLE VAULT (1), Tollcross, December 29



Mixed events: PV: R Nairne (Jag) 4.70; A MacKay (Tm E Loth) 4.15; M Herbert-Ruiz (Jag, U20) 4.05; N Mobbs (N Ayr, U17) 3.85; S Barbour (Jag, W) 3.65; R Todd (Centr, M60) 3.15

