Boston University Last Chance Meet, USA, February 27

After finishing third in the Olympic 1500m final last year behind Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Timothy Cheruiyot, Josh Kerr boldly stated this month that he is going for gold at the World Championships in Eugene in July.

In Boston he showed why he carries such confidence when he ran 3:48.87 for the mile at the Boston University Last Chance Meet.

The time puts him No.3 on the world all-time rankings behind Yomif Kejelcha’s world record of 3:47.01 and Hicham El Guerrouj’s 3:48.45.

It also smashes the long-standing British record of 3:52.02 held by Peter Elliott – a mark which was set at East Rutherford in 1990.

Elliott incidentally also held the British 1500m indoor record with 3:34.20 but Kerr’s split en route to his mile was 3:32.85.

In addition, Kerr’s mile time is a European record, as it breaks Eamonn Coghlan’s 3:49.78, which was also set in East Rutherford back in 1983. At the time Coghlan was the first man to run a sub-3:50 mile indoors and even now, 39 years later, Kerr has become only the seventh athlete to achieve the feat.

“It was a great day and a cumulation of a lot of hard work and a lot of history to be broken today,” Kerr said. “You’ve got to be brave and I was brave today. I sat a little bit behind the pacer and then I kicked. So sit and kick, baby.”

Such was Kerr’s confidence, he wrote ‘British record’ on his racing spikes the night before the race and then wrote the times on the same shoes post-race. “I thought I’d be ballsy before the race,” he said.

“But this wasn’t the big goal. I’m doing everything to make sure I’m ready this year for the British Champs, World Champs, Commonwealth Games and even maybe a sneaky Monaco. You might see me in the Diamond League this year, who knows?”

Kerr’s splits saw him pass the first lap in a relatively slow 58.15 and halfway in 1:56.75 before he accelerated with a trademark strong second half of the race to go through three laps in 2:52.04 (55.3) before finishing with a 56.8 final lap.

Men:

200:

1 Akintola Alaba NGR 20.86

400:

1 Javon Francis JAM 46.63

IM:

1 Josh Kerr GBR 3:48.87 European record

2 Cameron Procevait CAN 3:52.54 rec

3 Jack Yearian 3:54.54

4 Reed Brown 3:54.77

5 Brannon Kidder 3:54.91

6 Robert Brandt 3:55.70

7 David Ribich 3:55.80

8 Jack Anstey AUS 3:56.18

9 Charles Hunter AUS 3:57.24

1500 times:

1 Josh Kerr GBR 3:32.86 GB rec

2 Cameron Procevait CAN 3:36.85

3 Brannon Kidder 3:37.06

4 Jack Yearian 3:38.36

5 David Ribich 3:38.52

6 Reed Brown 3:38.68

7 Robert Brandt 3:39.02

8 Charles Hunter AUS 3:40.07

9 Jack Anstey AUS 3:40.11

Race B:

1 Christian Noble 3:56.10

2 Dan Schaffer 3:57.47

3 Kevin Robertson CAN 3:57.98

4 Matthew Beaudet CAN 3:58.15

5 Liam Dee GBR 3:58.87

6 Mael Gouyette FRA 3:59.89

3000:

1 Christian Noble 7:50.98

2 Jordan Mann 7:52.48

3 Thomas Fafard CAN 7:54.36

4 James Dunne IRL 7:54.73

5 Jamie Dee GBR 7:54.87

6 Loic Scomparin 7:55.22

7 Andrew Davies GBR 7:55.85

8 Julius Diehr 7:56.35

9 Spencer Brown 7:58.08

10 Alex Drover CAN 7:58.58

5000:

1 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER 13:21.99 rec

2 Ehab El-Sandali CAN 13:25.01

3 Travis Mahoney 13:29.44

4 Awet Beraki ERI 13:36.22

5 Fearghal Curtin IRL 13:46.12

800:

1 Lindsey Butterworth CAN 2:01.45

2 Cynthia Anais FRA 2:02.35

3 Isabella Giesing 2:03.95

Mile:

1 Karisa Nelson 4:32.36

2 Eusila Chepkemei KEN 4:32.39

3 Maddy Berkson 4:33.55

4 Melissa Lodge 4:34.15

5 Michelle Howell 4:36.43

3000: 1 Allie Buchalski 8:58.35

5000:

1 Mikuni Yada JPN 15:23.87

2 Taylor Werner 15:24.29

WT: 1 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR 20.44

US Championships, Spokane, February 25-26

There were world leads in the men’s 60m, shot and heptathlon.

World champion Christian Coleman equalled the world lead in the 60m with a 6.45 though was pushed hard by three-time US champion Marvin Bracy who tied his PB with a 6.48.

Mikiah Brisco (7.07) edged Marybeth Sant Price (7.08) to retain her women’s title.

The world indoor record-holder Grant Holloway equalled the meeting record in the 60m hurdles with a 7.37 clocking a metre ahead of Jarret Eaton’s 7.47.

The double Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won the shot with a world-leading 22.51m to easily defeat Josh Awotunde’s 21.74m PB.

Tokyo Olympic decathlon fourth-placer and defending champion Garrett Scantling set a world lead in the heptathlon with a 6382 score to go into the world all-time top 10.

Tokyo Olympic finalist Cole Hocker won the 1500m in a meeting record 3:39.09 with a 26.89 last 200m ahead of Josh Thompson 3:39.24 after winning the 3000m the previous day in 7:47.50 with a 26.69 last 200m. Emmanuel Bor was second in 7:48.64.

A 29.14 last 200m saw a clear win for double world indoor 800m silver medallist Ajee’ Wilson in 2:01.72 with Olivia Baker second 2:02.14.

Bryce Hoppel retained his men’s 800m with well paced laps of 25.78, 26.64, 26.44 and 26.46 in a fast 1:45.30.

Isaiah Harris was second in 1:46.30.

American indoor mile record-holder Elle Purrier St Pierre was surprisingly only third in the 1500m in 4:06.14 as she was beaten in a close finish as five hundredths of a second covered the medallists.

Heather MacLean (4:06.09), only fifth with a lap to go, ran a closing 200m of 29.71 ahead of Josette Norris’s 4:06.13.

She bounced back spectacularly in the 3000m the following day as her 28.88 last 200m propelled her to a 8:41.53 win well ahead of Alicia Monson 8:43.96.

Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen won the pole vault with a first-attempt clearance of 5.91m with KC Lightfoot taking the other World Indoor spot with a 5.86m.

Vashti Cunningham 1.91m high jump gained her her sixth straight US indoor title and equalled Eleanor Montgomery for the most wins in the event.

Gabbi Cunningham defended her women’s 60m hurdles title in a 7.82 PB ahead of Alaysha Johnson’s 7.90.

There was a last round long jump victory of 8.19m for Jarrion Lawson taking him up from fourth to deny former world champion Marquis Dendy’s 8.14m

Reigning world indoor champion Sandi Morris defended her title in the women’s pole vault with a 4.80m to defeat Olympic winner Katie Nageotte’s 4.75m.

Amanda Moll, who only turned 17 last month, was fourth equal with a 4.50m leap which is an under-18 all-time indoor best and also equalled the USA under-20 indoor record and high school record.

Keturah Orji won the women’s triple jump with her opening round of 14.28m while there was a third title for Donald Scott with a 16.88m leap as reigning world champion Will Claye could only finish third.

There were 400m wins for Trevor Bassitt (45.75) and Lynna Irby (51.88) who will head potentially unusually vulnerable-looking 4x400m squads in Belgrade.

There was a 19.79m shot PB victory for Maggie Ewen.

Olympic finalist JuVaughn Harrison won the men’s high jump with 2.28m.

Chari Hawkins won the women’s pentathlon with 4492 points.

Quanesha Burks won the long jump with 6.55m.

Men:

60:

1 Christian Coleman 6.45

2 Marvin Bracy 6.48

3 Brandon Carnes 6.54

4 Cravont Charleston 6.55

5 Demek Kemp 6.62

6 Ronnie Baker 6.63

Heat 1:

1 Christian Coleman 6.55

2 Jaylan Mitchell 6.66

Heat 2:

1 Marvin Bracy 6.52

2 Cravont Charleston 6.61

3 Brandon Carnes 6.62

4 Jonte Baker 6.62

Heat 3:

1 Ronnie Baker 6.62

2 Coby Hilton 6.65

400:

1 Trevor Bassitt 45.75

2 Donavan Brazier 46.14

3 Marqueze Washington 46.15

4 Noah Williams 46.44

Race B:

1 Trevor Stewart 46.41

2 Aldrich Bailey 46.73

3 Amere Lattin 46.73

Heat 1:

1 Trevor Bassitt 46.27

800:

1 Bryce Hoppel 1:45.30

2 Isaiah Harris 1:46.30

3 Shane Streich 1:46.86

4 Colin Schultz 1:46.90

5 Erik Sowinski 1:47.46

6 Drew Windle 1:47.72

Heat 1:

1 Bryce Hoppel 1:46.87

2 Isaiah Harris 1:47.14

3 Colin Schultz 1:47.38

1500:

1 Cole Hocker 3:39.09

2 Josh Thompson 3:39.24

3 Henry Wynne 3:39.60

4 Sam Prakel 3:39.92

5 Vincent Ciattei 3:39.97

6 Colby Alexander 3:41.43

7 Craig Engels 3:41.81

3000:

1 Cole Hocker 7:47.50

2 Emmanuel Bor 7:48.64

3 Dillon Maggard 7:49.05

4 Conner Mantz 7:49.43

5 Drew Hunter 7:49.87

6 Brian Barraza 7:50.70

7 Graham Crawford 7:51.59

8 Willy Fink 7:52.32

9 Joshua Yeager 7:52.59

10 Matthew Wilkinson 7:53.44

11 Joey Berriatura 7:54.60

12 Alec Basten 7:54.84

60H:

1 Grant Holloway 7.37

2 Jarret Eaton 7.47

3 Aaron Mallett 7.54

4 Devon Allen 7.55

5 Jamal Britt 7.58

6 Jaylan McConico 7.63

7 Louis Rollins 7.66

8 Daniel Roberts 7.66

Heat 1:

1 Jarret Eaton 7.55

2 Jamal Britt 7.61

3 Daniel Roberts 7.66

4 Sam Brixey 7.73

Heat 2:

1 Grant Holloway 7.43

2 Jaylan McConico 7.59

3 Aaron Mallett 7.60

Heat 3:

1 Devon Allen 7.54

2 Louis Rollins 7.69

3 Michael Dickson 7.71

4 Paris Williams 7.75

HJ:

1 JuVaughn Harrison 2.28

2 Darryl Sullivan 2.25

3 Darius Carbin 2.25

4 Trey Culver 2.20

5 Keenon Laine 2.20

PV:

1 Chris Nilsen 5.91

2 KC Lightfoot 5.86

3 Zach McWhorter 5.81

4 Matt Ludwig 5.81

5 Jacob Wooten 5.81

6 Clayton Fritsch 5.61

6 Nate Richartz 5.61

6 Austin Miller 5.61

9 Cole Walsh 5.51

9 Tray Oates 5.51

9 Deakin Volz 5.51

LJ:

1 Jarrion Lawson 8.19

2 Marquis Dendy 8.14

3 JuVaughn Harrison 8.05

4 Will Williams 7.97

5 Carter Shell 7.71

9 Jeffery Henderson 7.32

TJ:

1 Donald Scott 16.88

2 Chris Carter 16.67

3 Will Claye 16.63

4 Chris Benard 16.49

SP:

1 Ryan Crouser 22.51

2 Josh Awotunde 21.74

3 Roger Steen 21.07

4 Payton Otterdahl 20.78

5 Jordan Geist 19.71

Darrell Hill NM

WT:

1 Alex Young 24.84

2 Daniel Haugh 24.79

3 Rudy Winkler 23.77

4 Michael Shanahan 23.59

5 Vlad Pavlenko 23.20

6 Israel Oloyede 23.19

7 Morgan Shigo 23.16

8 Erich Sullins 22.72

9 Taige Bryant 21.45

10 Dominique Williams 21.28

Hep:

1 Garrett Scantling 6382

2 Sam Black 5866

3 Jack Flood 5803

4 Dylan Cooper 5771

5 Josh Mulder 5704

6 Kyle Martin 5666

Women:

60:

1 Mikiah Brisco 7.07

2 Marybeth Price 7.08

3 Kayla White 7.10

4 Destiny Smith-Barnett 7.11

5 Cambrea Sturgis 7.18

6 Kiara Parker 7.20

Heat 1:

1 Mikiah Brisco 7.09

2 Kiara Parker 7.22

3 Cambrea Sturgis 7.23

Heat 2:

1 Marybeth Price 7.08

2 Kayla White 7.13

3 Destiny Smith-Barnett 7.14

400:

1 Lynna Irby 51.88

2 Jessica Beard 52.05

3 NaAsha Robinson 52.50

4 Quanera Hayes 53.17

Race B:

1 Brittany Aveni 52.50

Heat 1:

1 Jessica Beard 52.79

Heat 2:

1 Lynna Irby 52.49

2 Quanera Hayes 52.87

800:

1 Ajee’ Wilson 2:01.72

2 Olivia Baker 2:02.14

3 Brooke Feldmeier 2:03.01

4 Michaela Meyer 2:03.01

5 Sadi Henderson 2:03.92

6 Sammy Watson 2:03.92

Heat 1:

1 Brooke Feldmeier 2:02.94

Heat 2:

1 Olivia Baker 2:02.96

2 Michaela Meyer 2:03.12

Heat 3:

1 Ajee’ Wilson 2:01.73

2 Nia Akins 2:02.18

3 Sammy Watson 2:03.73

4 Sophia Gorriaran 2:03.85

1500:

1 Heather MacLean 4:06.09

2 Josette Norris 4:06.13

3 Elle Purrier St. Pierre 4:06.14

4 Cory McGee 4:07.27

5 Dani Jones 4:08.14

6 Nikki Hiltz 4:10.87

7 Eleanor Fulton 4:11.96

8 Alexa Efraimson 4:12.23

3000:

1 Elle Purrier St. Pierre 8:41.53

2 Alicia Monson 8:43.86

3 Weini Kelati 8:47.77

4 Dani Jones 8:49.44

5 Millie Paladino 8:53.41

6 Elly Henes 8:54.13

7 Annie Rodenfels 8:54.54

8 Eleanor Fulton 8:54.68

9 Courtney Wayment 9:00.10

60H:

1 Gabbi Cunningham 7.82

2 Alaysha Johnson 7.91

3 Christina Clemons 7.92

4 Dior Hall 7.93

5 Sharika Nelvis 8.08

6 Evonne Britton 8.17

7 Cha’mia Rothwell 8.24

8 Cortney Jones 8.46

Heat 1:

1 Alaysha Johnson 7.98

2 Dior Hall 8.00

3 Cha’mia Rothwell 8.13

4 Evonne Britton 8.17

Heat 2:

1 Christina Clemons 7.96

2 Gabbi Cunningham 8.00

3 Sharika Nelvis 8.05

4 Cortney Jones 8.22

HJ:

1 Vashti Cunningham 1.91

2 Nicole Greene 1.91

3 Jelena Rowe 1.91

4 Rachel McCoy 1.85

5 Inika McPherson 1.85

6 Amina Smith 1.85

PV:

1 Sandi Morris 4.80

2 Katie Nageotte 4.75

3 Bridget Guy Williams 4.70

4 Olivia Gruver 4.50

4 Amanda Moll 4.50 U18 world best

6 Emily Grove 4.50

7 Hana Moll 4.40

8 Sydney Horn 4.40

9 Kortney Oates 4.40

10 Kristen Brown 4.40

LJ:

1 Quanesha Burks 6.55

2 Tiffany Flynn 6.49

3 Sha’Keela Saunders 6.48

4 Rhesa Foster 6.31

5 Madisen Richards 6.30

TJ:

1 Keturah Orji 14.28

2 Tori Franklin 13.78

3 Imani Oliver 13.51

SP:

1 Maggie Ewen 19.79

2 Chase Ealey 19.10

3 Jessica Woodard 18.70

4 Jessica Ramsey 18.66

5 Rachel Fatherly 17.01

WT:

1 Janee’ Kassanavoid 24.28

2 Erin Reese 23.72

3 Lara Boman 23.59

4 Janeah Stewart 23.36

5 Maddy Nilles 22.54

6 Alyssa Wilson 22.48

7 Whitney Simmons-Grub 21.61

8 Monique Hardy 20.99

Pen:

1 Chari Hawkins 4492

2 Kendell Williams 4399

3 Maddie Nickal 4120

4 Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler 4119

5 Sarah Glidden 4102

6 Shaina Burns 4078

SEC Championships, College Station, USA, February 25-26

Abby Steiner’s US record of 22.09 was the second fastest 200m ever behind Merlene Ottey’s 21.87. She ran 22.44 in the heat.

Favour Ofili was second in an African record 22.46 improving her 22.61 from the heat.

Steiner was third in the 60m in 7.19 behind winner Alia Armstrong’s 7.11.

There were three marks which went second in the 2022 rankings – Lance Lang 20.32 200m, Champion Allison’s 400m in 45.04 and Brandon Miller’s 1:45.24 PB in the 800m.

Alexis Holmes won the women’s 400m with 50.77.

Morrocan Anass Essayi won the mile in 3:57.37 ahead of Martin Prodanov’s Bulgarian record of 3:57.65.

Kenyan Amon Kemboi won the 3000m in 7:47.34.

In the women’s 4x400m there was a World lead for Arkansas with 3:24.09 ahead of Texas AM’s 3:25.43

Anna Hall set a world-leading pentathlon of 4618 points with a 8.33 60m hurdles, a 1.79m high jump, 12.85m in the shot, 5.99m in the long jump and a fast 2:05.33 in the 800m.

Jamaican Carey McLeod took the long jump crown with a 8.07m leap.

Jasmine Moore took the women’s title with a 6.75m PB ahead of Ghana’s Deborah Acquah 6.64m.

There were some good British performances.

Amber Anning was fourth in the 400m in a UK lead 51.87.

Katy-Ann McDonald was second in the 800m in 2:02.85.

Divine Oladipo was a close second in the shot with the second longest throw of her career of 17.63m.

Men:

60:

eq1 Dedrick Vanover 6.64

eq1 Matthew Boling 6.64

Heat 2:

1 Devon Achane 6.64

Heat 3:

1 Matthew Boling 6.59

Heat 4:

1 Dedrick Vanover 6.63

200:

1 Lance Lang 20.32

2 Cameron Miller 20.60

3 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 21.02

Race B:

1 Kennedy Lightner 20.60

2 Evan Miller 20.71

3 Dorian Camel 20.90

4 Emmanuel Bynum 21.02

Heat 1:

1 Emmanuel Bynum 20.67

2 Devon Achane 20.88

Heat 3:

1 Lance Lang 20.65

Heat 4:

1 Cameron Miller 20.59

3 Tarsis Orogot UGA 21.07 rec

Heat 5:

1 Evan Miller 20.81

Heat 7:

1 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 20.93

Heat 8:

1 Kennedy Lightner 20.92

400:

1 Champion Allison 45.04

2 Khaleb McRae 46.10

3 Dwight St. Hillaire TTO 46.10

Race B:

1 Ryan Willie 45.63

2 James Benson II 45.88

3 Jacory Patterson 45.97

4 Chevannie Hanson JAM 46.13

Heat 4:

1 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 46.06

Heat 8:

1 Champion Allison 45.57

800:

1 Brandon Miller 1:45.24

2 John Rivera PUR 1:46.82

3 Samuel Austin 1:47.76

4 Tiarnan Crorken GBR 1:48.26

Heat 1:

4 Matthew Harding GBR 1:52.00

Heat 3:

3 Tiarnan Crorken GBR 1:49.43

Mile:

1 Anas Essayi MAR 3:57.37

2 Martin Prodanov BUL 3:57.65

3 Cruz Culpepper 3:57.66

4 Eliud Kipsang KEN 3:58.39

5 Shane Bracken IRL 3:58.50

6 Marquette Wilhite 3:58.90

7 Elias Schreml GER 3:58.92

8 Davis Bove 3:59.03

9 James Young GBR 4:00.08

Heat 3:

3 James Young GBR 4:01.70

3000:

1 Amon Kemboi KEN 7:47.34

2 Hillary Cheruiyot KEN 7:49.00

3 Mario García ESP 7:52.26

4 Ben Shearer 7:54.94

5 Cole Bullock 7:59.33

6 Josh Shearer 7:59.98

60H:

1 Eric Edwards Jr. 7.64

Heat 1:

1 Phillip Lemonious JAM 7.68

HJ:

1 Roberto Vilches MEX 2.23

LJ:

1 Carey McLeod JAM 8.07

2 Matthew Boling 7.90

3 Emmanuel Meyiwa Ineh NGR 7.87

TJ:

1 Sean Dixon-Bodie 16.64

2 Georgi Nachev BUL 16.48

SP:

1 Isaac Odugbesan NGR 20.71

2 Jordan West 20.07

WT:

1 Bobby Colantonio 23.09

2 Yeóryios Korakídis GRE 21.57

3 Kyle Brown 21.52

4 Kieran McKeag 21.35

12 Jake Norris GBR 18.83

Hep:

1 Kyle Garland 6205

2 Alexandros Spiridonidis GRE 5786

3 Yariel Soto PUR 5760

4×400:

1 Georgia 3:02.59

2 Florida 3:02.61

Race B:

1 Kentucky 3:04.04

2 Texas A&M 3:04.30

Women:

60:

1 Alia Armstrong 7.11

2 Jada Baylark 7.18

3 Abby Steiner 7.19

4 Grace Stark 7.19

5 Joella Lloyd ANT 7.21

6 Semira Killebrew 7.26

7 Favour Ofili NGR 7.26

Heat 1:

1 Grace Stark 7.21

Heat 2:

1 Abby Steiner 7.17

2 Joella Lloyd ANT 7.22

Heat 3:

1 Favour Ofili NGR 7.21

2 Semira Killebrew 7.25

Heat 4:

1 Jada Baylark 7.21

2 Alia Armstrong 7.21

200:

1 Abby Steiner 22.09 (US rec)

2 Favour Ofili NGR 22.46

3 Karimah Davis 22.79

Race B:

1 Talitha Diggs 22.92

2 Jada Baylark 23.02

3 Leah Phillips 23.14

Heat 3:

1 Talitha Diggs 23.11

Heat 4:

1 Jada Baylark 22.89

Heat 6:

1 Favour Ofili NGR 22.61

Heat 9:

1 Abby Steiner 22.44

2 Joanne Reid JAM 23.25

3 Rachel Hall 23.97

4 Taejha Badal TTO 24.10

400:

1 Alexis Holmes 50.77

2 Britton Wilson 50.88

3 Talitha Diggs 51.25

4 Amber Anning GBR 51.87

Race B:

1 Charokee Young JAM 51.28

2 Stephanie Davis 51.29

Heat 3:

1 Alexis Holmes 51.89

2 Britton Wilson 51.92

Heat 4:

1 Amber Anning GBR 52.54

Heat 5:

1 Charokee Young JAM 51.54

Heat 8:

1 Stephanie Davis 51.68

800:

1 Shafiqua Maloney VIN 2:02.10

2 Katy-Ann McDonald GBR 2:02.85

Heat 1:

1 Katy-Ann McDonald GBR 2:04.02

Mile:

1 Sintayehu Vissa ITA 4:33.96

2 Lauren Gregory 4:35.63

3 Krissy Gear 4:35.72

3000:

1 Lauren Gregory 8:59.28

5000:

1 Mercy Chelangat KEN 15:43.64

2 Sydney Seymour 15:47.85

3 Joyce Kimeli KEN 15:53.95

60H:

1 Grace Stark 7.91

2 Charisma Taylor BAH 7.93

3 Masai Russell 7.95

4 Leah Phillips 7.97

5 Daszay Freeman JAM 8.02

6 Kaylah Robinson 8.05

7 Rosealee Cooper JAM 8.07

Heat 1:

1 Charisma Taylor BAH 8.02

2 Masai Russell 8.03

Heat 2:

1 Alia Armstrong 7.95

2 Leah Phillips 8.06

Heat 3:

1 Grace Stark 7.91

2 Rosealee Cooper JAM 8.08

HJ:

1 Lamara Distin JAM 1.91

2 Rachel Glenn 1.88

3 Abigail O’Donoghue 1.88

PV:

1 Elien Vekemans BEL 4.47

2 Lisa Gunnarsson SWE 4.37

LJ:

1 Jasmine Moore 6.75

2 Deborah Acquah GHA 6.64

3 Claire Bryant 6.42

TJ:

1 Jasmine Moore 14.11

2 Natricia Hooper GUY 13.84

3 Charisma Taylor BAH 13.74

SP:

1 Jalani Davis 17.69

2 Divine Oladipo GBR 17.63

3 Ana da Silva BRA 17.52

4 Latavia Maines 17.28

WT:

1 Jasmine Mitchell 23.43

2 Shey Taiwo 23.18

3 Chelsea Igberaese 22.46

4 Jalani Davis 22.43

5 Maddie Malone 22.16

Pen:

1 Anna Hall 4618

2 Shayla Broughton 4260

3 Sterling Lester 4143

4 Caroline Lewis 4092

5 Asia Poe 4081

6 Annika Williams 4072

7 Asia Smith 4038

4×400:

1 Arkansas 3:24.09

2 Texas A&M 3:25.43

3 Kentucky 3:25.89

Pac 12, Seattle, USA, February 25-26

Cole Sprout won the 3000m in 7:43.10 ahead of European under-23 cross-country champion’s Charles Hicks in 7:43.84. The latter time would have been an UK under-23 record if it hadn’t of been set on an oversize track (that is, more than 200m per lap).

Micah Williams won the 60m in 6.55 after a 6.53 heat.

In the women’s 60m, Jadyn Mays led the field in 7.15 with the time matched by Jamaican Kemba Nelson.

Turner Washington was first in the shot with a 21.14m throw.

Men:

60:

1 Micah Williams 6.55

2 Kasaun James 6.60

Race B:

1 Brendon Stewart 6.62

Heat 1:

1 Ryan Mulholland 6.62

Heat 3:

1 Brendon Stewart 6.62

Heat 4:

1 Micah Williams 6.53

Heat 5:

1 Kasaun James 6.62

200:

1 Kasaun James 20.65

400:

1 Justin Robinson 46.28

Mile:

1 Eduardo Herrera 3:57.16

2 Zach Stallings 3:58.96

3000:

1 Cole Sprout 7:43.10

2 Charles Hicks GBR 7:43.84

3 Ky Robinson AUS 7:50.35

4 Peter Herold 7:53.92

5 Talon Hull 7:54.09

6 Vincent Mauri 7:55.28

7 Austin Vancil 7:55.54

8 Sam Affolder 7:55.91

9 Jace Aschbrenner 7:56.46

5000:

1 Andrew Kent 13:43.08

SP:

1 Turner Washington 21.14

2 Jordan Geist 20.59

WT:

1 Jayden White 22.58

2 Trey Knight 22.15

3 Dominique Williams 21.48

4 Max McKhann 21.29

5 Connor Jost 21.17

Hep:

1 Maximilian Vollmer GER 5801

2 Ollie Thorner GBR 5491

4 Jami Schlueter GBR 5270

Women:

60:

1 Jadyn Mays 7.15

2 Kemba Nelson JAM 7.15

4 Olivia Okoli GBR 7.50

Heat 1:

3 Olivia Okoli GBR 7.41

Heat 3:

1 Kemba Nelson JAM 7.24

400:

1 Jan’Taijah Ford 52.41

Mile:

1 Madison Boreman 4:33.59

2 Micaela Degenero 4:34.49

3 Rachel McArthur 4:35.45

3000:

1 Kaylee Mitchell 8:58.39

2 Julia Heymach 8:59.69

5 Bella Williams GBR 9:10.16

60H:

1 Jasmine Jones 8.06

Heat 5:

1 Jasmine Jones 8.00

HJ:

4 Allie Routledge GBR 1.70

SP:

1 Jorinde van Klinken NED 17.91

WT:

1 Camryn Rogers CAN 22.73

10 Anna Purchase GBR 17.11

Pen:

1 Skylar Sieben CAN 4072

2 Allie Jones 4055

Swedish Championships, Vaxjo, February 25-27

Men:

60:

1 Henrik Larsson 6.60

200:

1 Carl Bengtström 20.98

Heat 1:

1 Zion Eriksson 20.86

Heat 2:

1 Carl Bengtström 20.92

400:

1 Kasper Kadestål 47.11

2 Nick Ekelund-Arenander 47.16

800:

1 Andreas Kramer 1:48.55

2 Felix Francois 1:49.19

1500:

1 Andreas Kramer 3:40.84

2 Jonathan Grahn 3:43.56 U20 rec

3000:

1 Andreas Almgren 7:57.55

60H:

1 Joel Bengtsson 7.76

2 Max Hrelja 7.77

HJ:

1 Melwin Lycke Holm 2.16

PV:

1 Robin Jacobsson 5.19

LJ:

1 Thobias Montler 8.06

TJ:

1 Gabriel Wallmark 15.87

SP:

1 Daniel Ståhl 19.03

WT:

1 Ragnar Carlsson 21.95

Women:

60:

1 Claudia Payton 7.30

200:

1 Lisa Lilja 23.55

400:

1 Linnéa Frobe 53.93

800:

1 Hanna Hermansson 2:06.73

1500:

1 Yolanda Ngarambe 4:11.30

3000:

1 Meraf Bahta 8:55.75

2 Yolanda Ngarambe 8:56.79

3 Sarah Lahti 8:59.01

60H:

1 Julia Wennersten 8.15

HJ:

1 Maja Nilsson 1.88

PV:

1 Gabriella Jönsson 4.06

2 Linnea Jönsson 4.06

LJ:

1 Khaddi Sagnia 6.69

2 Kaiza Karlén 6.47

3 Ayla Hallberg Hossain 6.40

TJ:

1 Rebecka Abrahamsson 13.17

SP:

1 Fanny Roos 18.95

WT:

1 Sara Forssell 20.54

2 Grete Ahlberg 20.37

3 Vanessa Kamga 20.06

World Indoor Tour, Toruń, Poland, February 22

There were three world leads and four meeting records though the clear highlight athletically was Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay going close to her world indoor 1500m record with the second fastest ever time of 3:54.77 which as only been surpassed by last year’s world record. It was obviously a world-leading time and well back there were Ugandan and Finnish records for

The home crowd’s biggest thrill though came from Ewa Swoboda who won the 60m in a meeting record 7.03 as she built a clear lead with her usual fast start but just repelled the late challenge of Olympic multiple gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah’s 7.04.

Hurdler Pia Skrzyszowska was third with a PB 7.14.

European indoor champion Femke Bol set a world lead and meeting record 50.64 in the 400m though just missed her PB well clear of Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek (51.15) and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (51.40).

Ami Pipi won the B race in a UK lead 52.02.

There was also a world lead in the shot as Filip Mihaljevic equalled his Croatian indoor record of 21.84m to just pip Konrad Bukowiecki’s 21.83m.

Poland fared better in the 60m hurdles as Damian Czykier won the 60m hurdles to equal the Polish record with a 7.48 and his compatriot Jakub Szymanski’s 7.63 also beat Wilhelm Belocian and Orlando Ortega.

Adam Kszczot bowed out to the Polish crowd for the last time with a improving 1:46.29 in fifth but well ahead Elliot Giles gained revenge from his Birmingham defeat to Collins Kipruto by this time holding back longer and kicking past though his 1:45.42 was identical to his Muller run.

Andreas Kramer was second in 1:45.71 with Kipruto third in 1:45.94.

The 3000m was a repeat of a few days earlier in Lieven with again Olympic 3000m steeplechase medallist Lamecha Girma againedging Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega 7:31.09 to 7:31.39.

Kenyan Jacob Krop’s 7:31.90 PB denied a fading Getnet Wale (7:32.50) an Ethiopian clean-sweep.

US sprinters dominated the 60m final with Elijah Hall-Thompson’s 6.53 heading Mike Rodgers’ 6.55

Philippines’Ernest John Obiena won the pole vault with a 5.81m leap while Sweden´s Khaddi Sagnia won the long jump with a 6.70m leap.

Men: 60:

1 Elijah Hall-Thompson USA 6.53

2 Mike Rodgers USA 6.55

3 Adrian Brzeziński 6.57

3 Arthur Gue Cissé CIV 6.57

5 Przemysław Słowikowski 6.61

6 Joris van Gool NED 6.64

7 Travis Collins USA 6.64

8 Dominik Kopeć 6.65,

Heat 1:

1 Mike Rodgers USA 6.64

2 Arthur Gue Cissé CIV 6.65

Heat 2:

1 Elijah Hall-Thompson USA 6.62

2 Adrian Brzeziński 6.66

3 Przemysław Słowikowski 6.70

800:

1 Elliot Giles GBR 1:45.42

2 Andreas Kramer SWE 1:45.71

3 Collins Kipruto KEN 1:45.94

4 Marcin Lewandowski 1:46.01

5 Adam Kszczot 1:46.29

6 Kacper Lewalski 1:46.89 U20 rec

6 Mark English IRL 1:46.89

8 Amel Tuka BIH 1:47.68

3000:

1 Lamecha Girma ETH 7:31.09

2 Selemon Barega ETH 7:31.39

3 Jacob Krop KEN 7:31.90

4 Getnet Wale ETH 7:32.50

5 Elzan Bibić SRB 7:39.96 rec

6 Hamish Carson NZL 7:47.54

7 Adihana Kasaye ETH 7:49.13

8 Michał Rozmys 7:49.83

9 Haftu Teklu ETH 7:52.10

10 Jerry Motsau RSA 7:53.84

11 Mike Foppen NED 7:55.16

60H:

1 Damian Czykier 7.48 eq rec

2 Jakub Szymański 7.63

3 Wilhem Belocian FRA 7.65

4 Orlando Ortega ESP 7.71

5 Krzysztof Kiljan 7.84

6 Jakub Bujak 7.95

7 Tom Wilcock GBR 8.05

Heat 1:

1 Wilhem Belocian FRA 7.60

2 Jakub Szymański 7.64

3 Yaqoub Al-Yoha KUW 7.66

4 Krzysztof Kiljan 7.83

5 Ethan Akanni GBR 7.98

6 Natan Frąckiewicz 8.10

Heat 2:

1 Damian Czykier 7.56

2 Orlando Ortega ESP 7.80

3 Jakub Bujak 7.92

4 Tom Wilcock GBR 7.94

5 Artur Noga 7.95

PV:

1 Ernest John Obiena PHI 5.81

2 Ben Broeders BEL 5.71

3 Thiago Braz BRA 5.71

4 Menno Vloon NED 5.71

5 Piotr Lisek 5.61

6 Rutger Koppelaar NED 5.61

7 Paweł Wojciechowski 5.61

8 Huang Bokai CHN 5.41

9 Harry Coppell GBR 5.41

9 Matvey Volkov BLR 5.41

SP:

1 Filip Mihaljević CRO 21.84 eq rec

2 Konrad Bukowiecki 21.83

3 Nick Ponzio ITA 21.53

4 Zane Weir ITA 21.50

5 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 20.42

6 Michał Haratyk 19.98

7 Jakub Szyszkowski 19.84

Women:

60:

1 Ewa Swoboda 7.03

2 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 7.04

3 Pia Skrzyszowska 7.14

4 Daryll Neita GBR 7.17

5 Gina Bass GAM 7.26

6 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 7.31

7 Marika Popowicz-Drapala 7.34

8 Magdalena Stefanowicz 7.39

Heat 1:

1 Ewa Swoboda 7.06

2 Daryll Neita GBR 7.20

3 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 7.30

4 Nikola Horowska 7.44

5 Alicja Struzik 7.50

Heat 2:

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 7.14

2 Pia Skrzyszowska 7.22

3 Gina Bass GAM 7.34

4 Marika Popowicz-Drapala 7.35

5 Magdalena Stefanowicz 7.38

6 Adriana Gąsior 7.44

400:

1 Femke Bol NED 50.64

2 Natalia Kaczmarek 51.15

3 Justyna Święty-Ersetic 51.40

4 Lieke Klaver NED 51.93

Race B:

1 Ama Pipi GBR 52.02

2 Iga Baumgart-Witan 52.54

3 Roneisha McGregor JAM 53.06

800:

1 Catriona Bisset AUS 2:00.16

2 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 2:00.19

3 Tigist Girma ETH 2:00.19

4 Angelika Cichocka 2:00.53

1500:

1 Gudaf Tsegay ETH 3:54.77

2 Lemlem Hailu ETH 4:02.25

3 Freweyni Hailu ETH 4:02.50

4 Habitam Alemu ETH 4:02.52

5 Hirut Meshesha ETH 4:03.22

6 Winnie Nanyondo UGA 4:03.54 rec

7 Sara Kuivisto FIN 4:06.14 rec

8 Linden Hall AUS 4:07.56

9 Martyna Galant 4:11.86

10 Eliza Megger 4:12.03

11 Weronika Lizakowska 4:12.10

12 Kristiina Mäki CZE 4:12.66

60H:

1 Devynne Charlton BAH 7.90

2 Reetta Hurske FIN 7.96

3 Luca Kozák HUN 7.97 =NR

4 Nooralotta Neziri FIN 8.00

5 Zoë Sedney NED 8.01

6 Laeticia Bapte FRA 8.04

7 Klaudia Wojtunik 8.08

8 Elvira Herman BLR 8.20

Heat 1:

1 Laeticia Bapte FRA 8.02

2 Luca Kozák HUN 8.06

3 Zoë Sedney NED 8.08

4 Reetta Hurske FIN 8.10

5 Klaudia Wojtunik 8.16

6 Marika Majewska 8.22

7 Weronika Nagięć 8.23

Heat 2:

1 Devynne Charlton BAH 8.08

2 Nooralotta Neziri FIN 8.09

3 Elvira Herman BLR 8.16

4 Klaudia Siciarz 8.19

5 Nataliya Yurchuk UKR 8.24

6 Monika Kiepura 8.29

7 Zuzanna Hulisz 8.47

LJ:

1 Khaddi Sagnia SWE 6.70

2 Milica Gardašević SRB 6.66

3 Jazmin Sawyers GBR 6.46

4 Anna Matuszewicz 6.44

5 Magdalena Żebrowska 6.39

6 Larissa Iapichino ITA 6.38

7 Roksana Jędraszak 6.11

ACC Championships, Blacksburg, VA, USA. February 24-26

Men:

60: 1 Sterling Warner Louisville 6.64

(h2)

1 Cole Beck VATech 6.64

2 JoVaughn Martin FloridaSt 6.65

(h3) 1 Dashinelle Dyer JAM Clemson 6.62

3000:

1 Dylan Jacobs NotreDame 7:49.79

2 Antonio Lopez ESP VATech 7:50.42

3 Ahmed Muhumed FloridaSt 7:51.15

4 Nathan Henderson Syracuse 7:51.48

5 Alex Ostberg NCarolina 7:52.16

6 Adrian Wildschutt RSA FloridaSt 7:52.38

7 Aaron Las Heras ESP WakeForest 7:55.69

60H:

1 Trey Cunningham FloridaSt 7.42

2 Devon Brooks Clemson 7.64

3 Giano Roberts Clemson 7.69

4 Cameron Murray NC State 7.73

(h1) 1 Brooks 7.71

(h2) 1 Roberts 7.74

(h3) 1 Cunningham 7.40

LJ:

1 Isaiah Holmes Miami (FL) 8.03

2 Isaac Grimes FloridaSt 7.91

TJ:

1 Owayne Owens JAM Virginia 16.55

2 Chauncey Chambers VATech 16.29

SP: 1 Daniel McArthur NCarolina 21.51

Women:

60:

1 Jacious Sears Miami (FL) 7.28

2 Ofonime Odiong BRN FloridaSt 7.29

3 Alfreda Steele Miami (FL) 7.30

(h1) 1 Sears 7.27

(h2) 1 Odiong 7.23

(h3) 1 Steele 7.30

(h4) 1 Jada Seaman Virginia 7.28

800: 1 Lindsey Butler VATech 2:01.23

3000 (f1): 1 Meghan Scott NotreDame 9:24.76

3000 (f2):

1 Nicole Fegans GATech 9:01.31

2 Kelsey Chmiel NC State 9:04.18

3 Brynn Brown 9:04.55

4 Michaela Reinhart Duke 9:04.95

5 Olivia Markezich NotreDame 9:10.76

6 Samantha Bush NCarolinaSt 9:13.36

7 Savannah Shaw NC State 9:14.36

8 Mackenna Curtis-Collins Malone 9:19.28

9 Lauren White BostonColl 9:19.85

60H (h2): 1 Issy Wakefield GBR Duke 8.16

PV:

1 Rachel Baxter VATech 4.61

2 Gabriela Leon Louisville 4.46

3 Julia Fixsen VATech 4.36

LJ: 1 Anna Keefer NCarolina 6.55

TJ: 1 Viktoriya Gorlova RUS VATech 13.47

ASUN Championships, Lynchburg, VA, USA, February 25-26

Men:

HJ: 1 Kennedy Sauder Liberty 2.24

TJ: 1 Adja Sackor Jacksonville 13.13

America East Conference Championships, Boston, MA, USA, February 25-26

Women: 500: 1 Stephanie Cassens Binghamton 1:12.84

American Athletic Conference Championships, Birmingham, AL, USA February 25-26

Men:

3000:

1 Scott Beattie GBR Tulsa 7:59.43

4 Isaac Akers GBR Tulsa 8:05.18

HJ: 1 Romaine Beckford JAM SFlorida 2.20

Women:

400: 1 Latasha Smith CenFlorida 52.32

Mile: 1 Ellie Leather GBR Cincinnati 4:41.17

60H: 1 Rayniah Jones CenFlorida 7.90

(h3) 1 Jones 8.07

TJ: 1 Asherah Collins CenFlorida 13.15

Big 12 Championships, Ames, IA, USA, February 25-26

Men:

60: 1 Jacolby Shelton TxTech 6.64

(h1) 1 Shelton 6.62

800: 2 Yusuf Bizimana GBR Texas 1:47.78

Mile:

1 Yusuf Bizimana GBR Texas 3:59.85

2 Crayton Carrozza Texas 3:59.99

4 Kian Davis GBR OklahomaSt 4:00.79

(h2)

1 Ryan Schoppe OklahomaSt 3:57.87

2 Cruz Gomez Texas 3:58.04

3 Fouad Messaoudi MAR OklahomaSt 3:58.43

3000:

1 Alex Maier OklahomaSt 7:48.73

2 Wesley Banguria Kiptoo KEN IowaSt 7:50.43

3 Yaseen Abdalla Texas 7:56.29

4 Rodger Rivera Texas 7:57.14

5 Chad Johnson IowaSt 7:58.45

6 Isai Rodriguez OklahomaSt 7:58.57

5000: 1 Yaseen Abdalla Texas 13:33.26

60H: 1 Vashaun Vascianna JAM TxTech 7.75

(h1) 1 Vascianna 7.70

HJ:

1 Vernon Turner Oklahoma 2.23

2 Tejaswin Shankar IND KansasSt 2.20

3 Caleb Wilborn TxTech 2.20

PV: 1 Zach Bradford Kansas 5.62

LJ: 1 Rayvon Allen Oklahoma 7.87

TJ:

1 Jalen Seals TxTech 16.31

2 Chengetayi David Mapaya ZIM TCU 16.28

SP: 1 Adrian Piperi Texas 21.40

4×400:

1 Texas 3:04.19

2 Baylor 3:04.60

Women:

60:

1 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR TxTech 7.17

2 Julien Alfred LCA Texas 7.17

3 Kynnedy Flannel Texas 7.30

(h1) 1 Alfred 7.20

(h2)

1 Chukwuma 7.21

2 Caira Pettway Baylor 7.26

(h3) 1 Flannel 7.28

200 (f1): 3 Kiah Dubarry-Gay GBR TxTech 23.48

(f2) 1 Julien Alfred LCA Texas 22.89

(h2) 1 Dubarry-Gay 23.67

400 (f1): 1 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL Texas 52.33

(f2)

1 Kennedy Simon Texas 51.54

2 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM Texas 51.60

(h4) 1 Simon 52.45

(h5) 1 Williams 52.40

Mile: 1 Taylor Roe OklahomaSt 4:33.56

60H: 1 Ackera Nugent JAM Baylor 7.91

(h1) 1 Nugent 8.05

(h2) 1 Demisha Roswell JAM TxTech 8.13

HJ:

1 Rylee Anderson Kansas 1.87

2 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 1.84

PV:

1 Olivia Lueking Oklahoma 4.42

2 Ariádni Adamopoúlou GRE OklahomaSt 4.37

3 Chloe Wall TxTech 4.37

LJ:

1 Ruth Usoro NGR TxTech 6.59

2 Monae’ Nichols TxTech 6.50

TJ:

1 Ruta Lasmane LAT TxTech 13.85

2 Alex Madlock Baylor 13.18

2 Tikeisha Welcome VIN Oklahoma 13.18

4 Anigbata Chinonyelum NGR KansasSt 13.13

5 Onoara Obamuwagun NGR TxTech 13.11

SP: 1 Payden Montana Oklahoma 17.27

4×400: 1 Baylor Baylor 3:32.77

