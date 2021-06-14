British 800m man runs world lead and breaks Seb Coe’s UK under-23 record in Nice, while shot putter Scott Lincoln enjoys big PB in Brno and top-class performances unfold at NCCA Champs in Eugene

It was another hugely busy weekend of action throughout the world with sensational performances on the tracks of Europe and America with Britain’s Oliver Dustin creating one of the shock results of the year in Nice on Saturday.

To read about the Saucony BMC Grand Prix at Watford on June 12, click here

For news from the Ethiopian Trials in Hengelo on June 8 and Letsenbet Gidey’s world 10,000m record, click here

Coverage Diamond League in Florence on June 10 can be found here

Nice, France, June 12

European under-20 champion Oliver Dustin, who is now 20 years old, had a sensational breakthrough at 800m to go from 1:45.71 to 1:43.82 in a single race.

That time was a world lead and British under-23 record – breaking Sebastian Coe’s 1:43.97 from 1978 – and moved him to No.5 outdoor all-time in Britain.

France’s Gabriel Tual was second in a 1:44.44 PB while Elliot Giles – who ran the fastest 800m of the year indoors in February of 1:43.63 – ran an Olympic qualifying 1:45.05 in third as another Briton, Jake Heyward, set a PB 1:47.95 in ninth.

Ethiopian Yalemerzwe Yehualaw won the women’s 5000m in a 14:53.77 PB with Eilish McColgan getting an Olympic qualifying 14:55.79 in second to add to her 1500m and 10,000m marks this year.

In the women’s 1500m there was an Olympic standard for German Hanna Klein with a 4:02.58 PB while Briton Revee Walcott-Nolan improved her best time to 4:06.28 in second.

In the men’s 1500m, Australian Jye Edwards set an Olympic qualifying 3:34.74 while Santiago Catrofe improved his Uruguay record to 3:35.82. British champion George Mills was seventh in 3:37.00.

In the steeplechase France’s Mehdi Belhadj gained a Tokyo qualifier of 8:17.04 with Briton Mark Pearce setting a PB 8:25.43 in sixth. But in the 5000m the Australian Morgan McDonald just missed out with a 13:13.67 PB ahead of Netherlands’ Mike Foppen’s 13:13.69, while Britain’s Jonny Davies set a PB of 13:21.56 in sixth.

Kenyan Fancy Cherono won the women’s steeplechase in 9:27.30 while in the women’s 800m Georgie Hartigan’s 2:00.88 was edged by Netsanet Desta’s 2:00.86.

American master Mike Rodgers produced the best sprint mark with a 10.09/1.4 100m win.

Brno, Czech Republic, June 13

Scott Lincoln threw a big PB of 21.28m to set an Olympic shot standard and go third all-time in Britain though Andrei Toader’s next throw of a Romanian record 21.29m won the event by a centimetre.

There were British wins for Andy Robertson in the 100m with a wind-assisted 10.02/3.4 after a 10.01/5.5 heat and triple jumper Naomi Ogbeta, who achieved her longest ever jump with a wind-assisted 14.38 (+4.3). That distance would have been an Olympic standard but for the wind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Lincoln (@shotputtlinco)

NCAA Championships women’s events, Eugene, June 10-12

Athing Mu improved her US collegiate record and US under-20 400m mark from 49.68 to 49.57 as she easily won from fellow junior Talitha Diggs’ 50.74.

She then contributed a superb 48.85 relay split as her Texas A&M team clocked a world-leading 3:22.34, a time that would have earned medals in both the last Olympics and World Championships.

Netherlands’ Jorinde van Klinken also set a meeting record with a 65.01m discus win while Britain’s Divine Oladipo was ninth with 57.26m.

Canadian Camryn Rogers substantially improved in the hammer with a 75.52m throw as Tara Simpson-Sullivan was just 64 centimetres from a medal with her fourth place 68.78m for the best ever British result in the event.

Anna Cockrell became the second athlete to gain a hurdles double with 12.58/0.4 and a 54.68 PB.

Cambrea Sturgis achieved a 100m and 200m sprint double with a marginally wind-assisted 10.74 (2.2m/sec). and a PB 22.12/0.2) as Tamara Clark was second with 22.17 and Anavia Battle third with 22.42.

USC narrowly won the 4x100m in 42.82 over LSU’s 42.84 and that helped them win the overall women’s team title.

There were PB wins for Michaela Meyer at 800m (2:00.28), Anna Camp at 1500m (4:08.53) and steeplechaser Mahala Norris (9:31.79).

Other field winners included under-20 Rachel Glenn in the high jump (1.93m), Nigerian Ruth Usoro (14.19m in the triple jump) and Trinidad´s Tyra Gittens (6285 in the heptathlon). In the triple jump, Britain’s under-20 Temi Ojora was eighth with 13.51/1.0.

🥇 COLLEGIATE RECORD 🥇 Texas A&M's Athing Mu sets a collegiate record again with a time of 49.57 in the women's 400m 👏 @athiiing pic.twitter.com/rZaf8Eq9H0 — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2021

To read about the NCAA men’s championships click here and to read about Pat Dever’s 10,000m win click here

For more about the NCAA women’s championships with detailed results click here in the AW Clubhouse.

Hammer Circle, Hull, June 13

Jessica Mayho improved her hammer PB to 67.84m which puts her sixth all-time in Britain while Nick Percy had discus wins in two competitions with 62.80m and 63.03m.

Geneva, Switzerland, June 12

Britain’s Emily Borthwick cleared a 1.93m PB in the high jump to defeat Morgan Lake’s 1.90m and that moved her to equal 10th all-time in the UK.

Lieke Klaver won the women’s 400m in a PB-equalling 50.98 while European indoor silver medallist Liemarvin Bonevacia won the men’s 400m in a European lead of 45.01 from Dutch team-mate Jochem Dobber (45.37) to underline their 4x400m credentials.

Switzerland did likewise in the women’s 4x100m as they ran a world lead of 42.42 ahead of Netherlands’ 42.82.

Their potential was underlined by the women’s individual race as Mujinga Kambundji won the 100m in 11.07 from Swiss team-mates Salome Kora (11.12 PB) and Ajla Del Ponte (11.18) with Dafne Schippers fourth in 11.25.

Kristal Awuah won her 100m race in a European under-23 qualifier of 11.39/0.2.

Estonia’s Rasmus Magi won the 400m hurdles in 48.49 ahead of Germany’s Constantin Preis’ 48.60. Efekemo Okoro was fourth in his race in a season’s best of 50.36 but more encouragingly won the C 400m in a PB 46.35.

Ismael Debjani clocked a Belgian record to win the 1500m in 3:33.06 while Deborah Rodriguez won the women’s 800m in an Uruguayan record 2:00.20.

Marseille, France, June 9

Jemma Reekie was close to her PB with 1:58.41 as she won the 800m in a meeting record. In sixth, European junior champion Isabelle Boffey achieved a PB of 2:01.41.

Kenyan Abel Kipsang won the 1500m with a 3:32.68 clocking with Elliot Giles improving his PB by more than three seconds with 3:33.80 for second. Both Piers Copeland (PB 3:34.62) and Jake Heyward (3:34.63) also set Olympic standards while British champion George Mills set another PB of 3:36.31 in 12th.

There was a British win though in the women’s 100m for Daryll Neita who ran a sparkling meeting record of 11.08/-1.6 despite a strong headwind which would have surely seen a sub-11 had the wind been in the other direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daryll Saskia Neita (@daryllneita)

The men’s 800m was won by Collins Kipruto’s 1:43.95 ahead of Benjamin Robert’s 1:44.54 and Patryk Dobek’s 1:44.80.

Natalia Kaczmarek won the 400m in a meeting record of 51.16 while Laviai Nielsen set a season’s best of 51.42 though that was just outside the Olympic standard of 51.35.

Marietta, USA, June 11

World outdoor leader Katie Nageotte had a very near miss at 5.04m what would have been a world indoor record as the event was brought indoors due to thunderstorms. Her winning mark was 4.94m.

The women’s long jump was held outdoors and Lorraine Ugen jumped an Olympic qualifier of 6.94m/0.3 to top the UK rankings for 2021. It was her longest jump since 2018.

Sollentuna, Sweden, June 13

World discus champion Daniel Stahl won with a 68.03m throw while Fanny Roos added three centimetres to her Swedish shot record with 19.33m.

Mary Moraa took more than half a second off her one-week-old PB with 1:59.25 to win the 800m over Noélie Yarigo (2:00.57). Karyna Demidik took the high jump with 1.96m.

Sarah Healy clocked 4:07.12 to win the 1500m defeating Axumawit Embaye with Joshua Lay fifth in 3:37.90 while other Irish wins were provided by Thomas Barr, who ran 49.25 as he narrowly won the 400m hurdles, and Mark English, who set a season’s best 1:45.70 to win the 800m.

There were British wins for Ama Pipi in the women’s 400m (51.53) and Abigail Irozuru in the long jump (6.68/1.3).

Sodertalje, Sweden, June 11

British discus record-holder Lawrence Okoye continued his good form with another Olympic qualifier of 67.13m, again his best mark since 2012.

Arona, Spain, June 13

In the women’s heptathlon, Nina Schultz (Zheng Ninali), who competes for China, scored a PB of 6358 points ahead of Maria Vicente (6274) and Noor Vidts (6240).

In fourth, after leading overnight by over 100 points, Holly Mills improved her PB to 6211 points to top the UK rankings and strengthen her hold on eighth place in the all-time UK rankings.

Czech Jiri Sykora won the decathlon with 8122 points.

Poznan, Poland, June 13

European hammer champion Wojciech Nowicki continued his winning run as he easily defeated world champion Pawel Fajdek with 78.42m to his compatriot’s 74.28m.

Ethan Cormon won the pole vault with a PB 5.75m ahead of Harry Coppell’s UK lead of 5.65m though the Briton gained some notable scalps with Piotr Lisek third and Renaud Lavillenie fourth.

Laura Zialor finished second in the high jump with a PB 1.90m.

Newham & Essex Beagles Sprint & Hurdles Meeting, Stratford, June 13

Imani Lansiquot showed greatly improved form to win the women’s 100m in 11.18/-1.4 with a 11.21/-0.2 in another race.

Former European champion James Dasaolu won his 100m heat in a season’s best 10.32/-0.5.

The quickest time was set by Samuel Gordon who won his 100m in a PB 10.25/1.3 ahead of Brandon Mingeli’s European under-23 qualifier 10.29 PB.

In third, James Ellington set his fastest time of his comeback after his motorbike accident with 10.39 in third.

Eve Wright set a Euro under-20 standard with 11.64/1.5.

Northern Athletics Championships, Leigh, June 12-13

Joy Eze won the women’s under-20 100m in a PB and Euro under-20 qualifier of 11.61/0.6.

Sophie Walton did likewise in the women’s 200m with 23.59/-1.1 for a UK lead to go fourth in the European under-20 rankings.

Lucy Hadaway won the women’s long jump with a 6.40/0.0 PB.

Ryan Gorman won a 10.61/-0.1 and 21.44/0.2 men’s sprint double.

The clash with the BMC meeting in Watford meant there was just a single women competitor in both the senior women’s 1500m and 5000m.

Midlands Championships, Nuneaton, June 12-13

Craig Murch’s season’s best of 73.07m in the hammer was the pick of the performances. Some ducks stole the show in one of the sprint races, though, when they invaded the track just as a race was finishing.

When you try and finish the race but ducks have other ideas 🦆 📹 @CoachSharonM pic.twitter.com/8mbBb2m9IT — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 13, 2021

BMC Gold Standard Races, Birmingham, June 9

World steeplechase finalist Zak Seddon won in a season’s best 8:28.38.

Turku, Finland, June 8-9

There was a Polish javelin record for Marcin Krukowski of 89.55m to go second in the world rankings to defeat Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott’s 82.84m.

Wojciech Nowicki also went second in the world rankings with a 80.77m hammer throw ahead of France’s Quentin Bigot’s 79.70m PB with world champion Pawel Fajdek third in 78.29m.

Senni Salminen set a Finnish triple jump record of 14.51/0.4 ahead of Kimberly Williams’ 14.29/0.9.

Britain’s Naomi Ogbeta jumped a legal PB of 14.22/0.5 to strengthen her hold on third place in the UK all-time rankings and though it was just short of the Olympic standard, she currently lies 19th in the world lists for 2021.

There was a big British win though for David King who had a huge breakthrough to take the 110m hurdles in 13.37/0.1 and that moves him to 10th all-time among British hurdlers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David King (@dking110h)

The men’s 800m was won by Kenyan Cornelius Tuwei in a stadium record 1:44.42 with Poland’s Mateusz Borkowski setting a PB 1:44.85 to make a late pass on fellow European indoor medallist Jamie Webb, who ran a season’s best and Olympic qualifier of 1:45.13.

Imani Lansiquot won the 100m with a strong finish in 11.40.

Espoo, Finland, June 10

Vladimir Vukicevic clocked a Norwegian 110m hurdles record of 13.49/0.9 to defeat David King’s 13.53 while Wojciech Nowicki won the hammer with 80.56m.

There were British wins for Joshua Lay with a PB 800m in 1:45.99 and world semi-finalist Chris McAlister clocked a UK lead of 49.61 in the 400m hurdles and Kristal Awuah won the women’s 100m in 11.51/0.9.

Copenhagen, June 8

Lawrence Okoye got the first of his Olympic qualifiers with a 66.30m discus win.

Alex Haydock-Wilson won the 400m in a PB 45.90 while Archie Davis won the 1500m in 3:38.49.

Cameron Fillery won the 110m hurdles in a PB 13.46/1.1 to just edge James Weaver’s 13.47.

Efe Okoro won the 400m hurdles in 50.58 well ahead of former world champion Dai Greene’s 51.93.

Ami Pipi won the women’s 200m in 23.13/0.9.

Brazilian Championships, Sao Paulo, June 13

Jorge Vides narrowly won the 200m in 20.411/-1.4 over Paulo Andre’s 20.418.

Elaine Martins won the women’s long jump with 6.67/1.1.

Chinese Championships, Shaoxing, June 11-12

World champion Gong Lijiao gained a women’s world shot lead of 20.31m while Chen Yang won the discus with 64.21m.

Huang Changzhou won the long jump with 8.19/0.9.

Wang Chunyu won the women’s 800m in a 1:59.42 PB.

Su Bingtian clocked 9.98/0.8 to win the 100m while Zhu Yaming achieved 17.39/0.3 in the triple jump.

Olympic women’s hammer medalist Wang Zheng won with a 73.31m throw.

Harry Jerome Classic, Burnaby, Canada, June 12

Lucas Bruchet won the 5000m in an Olympic standard 13:12.56. Michael Mason won the high jump with a 2.30m leap while Evan Dunfee won the 10,000m track walk in a world lead 38:39.72.

Leiden, Netherlands, June 12

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam won the 100m hurdles in 13.57 and the long jump with 6.62m ahead of Anouk Vetter’s 6.49m.

In the 10,000m, France’s Felix Bour won in 27:51.22 ahead of German Richard Ringer’s 27:55.39.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAFI THIAM (@thiam_nafi)

Erzurum, Turkey, June 12-13

Turkey clocked a world leading 38.20 in the 4x100m and a 3:02.50 European lead in the 4x400m. Ukraine won the 4x400m mixed relay in 3:15.46 to go top of the list for Olympic qualifying times.

Ramil Guliyev won the 200m in 20.43/-0.8 while in the 400m Sajjad Hashemi clocked an Iranian record 45.40.

Tver, Russia, June 13

Timur Morgunov cleared 5.90m in the pole vault while Polina Knoroz won the women’s event with 4.70m.

Windsor, Canada, June 12

The 2015 world medallist Melissa Bishop-Nriagu clocked 1:59.60 to win the women’s 800m.

Brussels, Belgium, June 12

Eliott Crestan won the 800m in an Olympic qualifying 1:45.19.

Carquefou, France, June 11

Ethiopian Bosena Mulate won the women’s 5000m in a PB 14:54.22.

Bryansk, Russia, June 11

Yekaterina Koneva achieved a European lead 14.62m in the triple jump.

Chiba, Japan, June 12

Ryuji Miura set a Japanese under-20 3000m record of 7:48.07.

Kanjanpaa, Finland, June 13

Finnish Jarmo Marttila won the javelin with a 82.04m PB.

NYRR Mini 10km, New York, USA, June 12

London Marathon runner-up Sara Hall won in 31:33 to defeat Kenyans Viola Jeptoo (31:39) and Monicah Ngige (31:59). The two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat was sixth in 32:20.

Launceston, Australia, June 13

Thomas Do Canto won the men’s half-marathon race in 62:38 while Milly Clark won the women’s in 71:09 from Brit Calli Thackery (72:16).

Verona, Italy, June 13

There were half-marathon wins for Eyob Faniel (63:26) and Angela Tanui (69:45).

Brading 10km, Isle of Wight, June 13

Joe Wade won in very hot conditions in 31:52.

Larking Gowen City of Norwich Half Marathon, June 13

Norman Shreeve won in 68:30 while sixth overall, as Natasha Cockram won the women’s race in 76:31.

Veterans AC 5km, Battersea Park, June 8

M40 Kevin Quinn won the men’s race by almost a minute in 15:23 while Kay Sheedy was the fastest woman in 18:31.

Carlisle 5km, June 9

M65 Alastair Walker ran a time of 17:09 (17:11 by gun) and this time is over half a minute quicker than the British age-group best though there are doubts because of the required necessary officials that it can count as a record time.

» For more in-depth results and stats head over to our member-only AW Clubhouse