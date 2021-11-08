Welsh runner enjoys victory in California while Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum sets mixed race women’s 5km world record in Lille

In another busy weekend of action, dominated by the TCS New York City Marathon and major cross-country championship events in England and Scotland, there was plenty of action elsewhere highlighted by a modest 5km world record and a British win in Los Angeles.

» Saucony English Cross-Country Relays saw wins for Aldershot’s women and Shaftesbury’s men – CLICK HERE

» Lindsays Scottish Athletics Short Course Cross Country Championships with wins for Laura Muir and Andy Butchart – CLICK HERE

» TCS New York City Marathon report on the Kenyan double victory – CLICK HERE

Urban Trail Lille 5km, France, November 6

Ethiopia’s 2016 World Indoor 1500m silver Medallist Dawit Seyaum broke the women’s world 5km record in a mixed race with 14:41 to break Beatrice Chepkoech’s previous mark of 14:43.

As records go, it was rather underwhelming as the best women-only race which should be at a disadvantage is a much more respectable 14:29 from Senbere Teferi and given the advantage of the current road shoes, it’s worth noting 16 runners this year have been quicker on the track than Seyaum managed here and there is a yawning 35-second gap between the track (14:06.62) and mixed road record just set.

Kenya’s Norah Jeruto equalled the previous world record mark in second with 14:43 while fellow Ethiopian Meskerem Mamo was third in 14:55.

The men’s performance was actually of a far higher quality than the women’s as fellow Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi, fourth in the Olympic 10,000m, just missed Joshua Cheptegei’s world record of 12:51, winning in 12:52.

Uganda’s Hosea Kiplangat was a distant second in 13:25.

In the 10km races, Celliphine Chespol led home the women’s race in a fast 30:19 from fellow Kenyans Daisy Cherotich (30:31) and Glorious Jepkirui (30:50).

Ethiopia’s Debele Gudeta took men’s 10km victory in 27:14 from Kenya’s Kenneth Kiprop’s 27:23.

Los Angeles Marathon, USA, November 7

There were victories for Kenya’s John Korir (2:12:47) and Britain’s Natasha Cockram (2:33:16).

Cockram, second in the British Olympic Trials in 2:30:02 in March and 17th in London five weeks earlier in 2:32:32, took the pace out at a steady pace and only made her decisive move at 18 miles.

“I wasn’t sure how my body was going to be feeling after London,” said Cockram. “About halfway, I felt sure and comfortable. I kind of wish I’d gone earlier. I didn’t want to wait any longer. I dropped the hammer and went with it.”

It is the third time that Cockram has bettered the Welsh Commonwealth Games standard of 2:35:30 this year.

Antonia Kwambai finished second to Cockram in 2:37:36.

Korir joined his brother Wesley as a winner and came after he had been caught in the last 200 metres two years ago.

Unleashed Performance Reading Half-Marathon, November 7

Omar Ahmed was a clear men’s winner in 62:14 with Paulos Surafel (63:18) and Joshua Grace (65:14) completing the top three men.

Philippa Bowden took two minutes off her Great North Run PB with a 73:29 clocking for her best run since her big PB in finishing fifth in the European Cup 10,000m in 2018 and this was her biggest win to date.

Naomi Mitchell was second in 74:25 and Michelle Pearson was third in 74:42.

Kolay Istanbul Marathon, Turkey, November 7

Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat, a training partner of Joshua Cheptegei and aged just 21, made a successful debut in 2:10:18 from Kenya’s Robert Kipkemoi’s 2:10:23 with former world bronze medallist Solomon Mutai from Uganda third in 2:10:25.

Defending champion Daniel Kibet was sixth in 2:11:09.

Sheila Jerotich narrowly beat her sister Jackline Chepngeno in 2:24:15 to edge the women’s race in 2:24:21.

Ethiopia’s Ayantu Abdi was third with 2:24:45.

In the accompanying 15km races there were victories for Kenyans Victor Chepkwony (45:02) and Naomi Chepngeno (50:21).

Barcelona Marathon, Spain, November 7

Ethiopia’s 20-year-old debutante Tadu Teshome, won in 2:23:53 and led an Ethiopian clean sweep from Meseret Gola (2:24:09) and Meseret Belete (2:24:26), the latter finishing third only a month after finishing ninth in the Chicago Marathon.

In the men’s race, Samuel Kosgei made a decisive break in the latter stages to win in 2:06:03 from Moroccans Othmane El Goumri (2:06:30) and Mohamed Ziani (2:06:33).

Italy’s former European champion Daniele Meucci was the first European finisher in 12th in a PB 2:10:03.

Porto Marathon, Portugal, November 7

Zablon Chumba won in 2:08:58 from Kenyan teammate Bernard Kiprotich in 2:09:42 and Ethiopian Asnake Dubre 2:10:14.

Kidsan Alema won the women’s race in 2:28:01 and led an Ethiopian clean sweep ahead of Shewarge Alene Amare (2:28:16) and Motu Megersa (2:28:56).

Priory Relays, Reigate, Surrey

In this event that was once the premier cross-country relay in the South until the English Relays chose the same date saw Crawley win the four-stage relay men’s race in 56:20 from South London’s 56:54.

Belgrave Harriers won the women’s event in 48:52 well clear of Guildford and Godalming’s 50:26.

Charlie Wyllie of Dorking, a 1:50.99 800m performer this summer, was fastest man in 13:32. Carolyne Baxter of Guildford, fifth in the first Surrey League race, was fastest woman with a 15:24 opening stage.

NCAA Div II East Regionals Cross-Country Championships, Rochester, New York USA, November 6

Callum Elson was second in the men’s race in 30:57 over 90 seconds down on winner Ezra Mutai of Kenya (29:17).

Bethaney Donnelly was third woman in 21:37 as Fransiscah Cherotich (21:11) led the way.

NCAA Div II South East Regionals Cross-Country Championships, Spartanburg South Carolina, USA, November 6

Teenager Scott Nutter finished third in the men’s race in 30:42 in a race won by Jan Becker (30:19).

NCAA Div II South Regionals Cross-Country Championships, Saint Leo, Florida, USA, November 6

Toni Moore, a former Irish and Ulster Schools 1500m steeplechase champion, was second woman in 21:53 to her Lee (Tennessee) team-mate Celine Ritter’s 21:26.

Cross Internacional de San Sebastian, Spain, November 7

Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera won the senior men’s race in 26:56 from Uganda’s Thomas Ayeko’s 26:58.

Spain’s Abdessamad Oukhelfen (27:23) and Adel Mechaal (27:42) were third and fourth.

Ethiopians Zenebu Fikadu (25:28) and Zerfe Wondemegegn (25:39) headed the women’s senior race with Spain’s Carolina Robles third in 25:45.

Sun Conference Championships, Lakeland, Florida, USA, November 6

Jake Barraclough was third in 27:13 in a race won by John Perez-Dunn’s 26:53.

Belgian Cross Cup, Mol, November 7

Germany’s Samuel Fitwi won the men’s 9.2km in 28:42 from Michael Somers’ 28:49.

Julia Van Velthoven took the glory in the women’s 6.2km in 22:12 from Olympian Mieke Gorissen in 22:20. European Indoor 1500m champion Elisa Vanderelst won the 1.5km in 4:53.

Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5km (Inc USATF Championships), New York, USA, November 6

Drew Hunter (13:53) and Weini Kelati (course record 15:18) gained both USA titles and a $12,000 first prize.

Hunter won an exciting five-way sprint which was spread over just two seconds with Rio Olympic 1500m champion Matt Centrowitz and Sydney Gidabuday shared the winning time of 13:53.

Nordic Cross Country Championships, Tullinge, Sweden, November 7

There was a Swedish double for David Nilsson (29:11) and Sara Christiansson (34:07).

Tatton Half-Marathon, November 7

There were victories for Jason Bennett (69:59) and Sophie Wood (77:10).

Bjornar Lillefosse from Norway was second man in 29:28 with Sweden´s Oliver Lofqvist third (29:35) while Charlotte Andersson (34:18) and Norway´s Mathilde Theisen (34:24) completed the women’s top three.

Dorney Lake Half-Marathon and 10km, November 7

James Share won the men’s race in 71:00 while Tracy Barlow, who ran for Britain in the 2017 World Championships Marathon in London, won the women’s race in 83:20.

The 10km race saw victories for Max Davis (32:14) and Carla Molinaro (36:46) with the latter finishing second overall.

Asda Foundation Middlesbrough 10km, November 7

There were victories for Lewis Gamble-Thompson (31:02) and Caroline Lambert (35:12).

RunThrough Victoria Park Half-Marathon, November 6

Ben Shearer, who was third M45 in the London Marathon, was a clear winner in 70:58 while Jem Armson was first woman in 82:59.

Machakos, Kenya, November 6

Emmanuel Kiplagat won the men’s 10km in 29:41 just ahead of Vincent Kipkurui’s 29:43

Esther Borura easily took the women’s 10km in 34:08 well clear of Caren Chebet’s 34:29.

Gideon Rono (23:27) and Janet Jepkoech (20:51) won the junior races over 8km and 6km respectively.

Rome Half-Marathon, November 7

Kenyans Panuel Mkungo (62:30) and Joel Mwaina (62:31) headed the men’s race but it was third-placer Iliass Aouani took the Italian title in a 62:58 PB.

Giovanna Epis won the the women’s race and Italian title in 71:01 just ahead of Rebecca Lonedo’s 71:07.

Warsaw, November 7

There were Polish 5km road championships for Patryk Kozlowski (14:15) and Izabela Paszkiewicz (16:11).

» For more in-depth results and stats head over to our member-only AW Clubhouse