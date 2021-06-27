Four women field eventers get automatic selection to the Tokyo team at the Müller British Champs in Manchester

The best quality event of the field programme was the women’s long jump which produced another good contest.

Abigail Irozuru, who gained the Olympic qualifying mark when winning the British Championships in 2019, controlled the early rounds with a 6.54m opener followed by a 6.66m.

Meanwhile, Sawyers, who gained the qualifying mark with a 6.90m at Chula Vista, was slow to get going, opening with a no jump, then a 6.27m and then 6.33m and 6.46m.

She burst to life with a 6.73m to take the lead and then she improved again to a stadium record 6.75/-0.4 to guarantee she will be in Tokyo.

Right after retaining her title, she said: “I can’t tell you how much it means I have booked my ticket and it was good getting the mark in the USA and then knowing all I had to do was compete here and the British Championships is always my favourite competition and the standard is so high.

“I like to keep the drama high. To improve each round is great but I wasn’t looking that good coming into round five but something in my head switched on. I always seem to leave it to the last minute but I am so excited to be going to the Games.”

Irozuru was unable to match Sawyers but a 6.69m fifth round jump confirmed her position in second to join Sawyers on the plane.

Top-ranked at 6.94, and a two-time past winner Lorraine Ugen was unable to match that form but third place in 6.60m, which while not good enough for an automatic spot, should see her added as the third team member.

Paralympic athletes Stefanie Reid jumped 5.28n and Polly Maton 5.20m.

Sophie McKinna will be on her way to her first Olympics after she won her third successive title and her eighth successive medal and won the shot title with a stadium record 18.28m.

It was the longest throw in the Championships since 1996 and her third longest throw outdoors.

McKinna opened with a 17.95m before achieving her record throw in the fourth round backed up by a 18.13m in the fifth.

McKinna said: “I’m happy with the stadium record but the important thing is I have my seat is on the plane to Japan and hope to go a bit further at the Olympics.”

The 2018 champion Amelia Stricker won her fourth silver medal with a 17.16m final round throw while Adele Nicoll took bronze with 16.20m which was just two centimetres ahead of Divine Oladipo.

Former world junior champion Morgan Lake was another to confirm her Olympic spot as she went over 1.93m at the first attempt after going over 1.90m at the third attempt.

She said: “It feels amazing to say I am going to Tokyo. To have the qualifying mark for a while but to cement it at the British Champs is great. The conditions were good – after watching Friday we were all wondering how the weather would be.

To have the standard from indoors has given me a chance to concentrate on a few things without pressure and I want to improve on my 10th place in the last Olympics.”

There was a big gap to second with Laura Zialor taking the silver from Emily Borthwick on countback as both cleared 1.86m.

The women’s javelin was never going to worry the 64.00m Olympic standard but it did feature a PB for Bekah Walton.

The defending champion and favourite Freya Jones led with a 48.95m opener which she improved to 49.42m in the second but Walton took the lead with a fifth round 50.50m before her final round 54.03m.

It was her first medal in the championships, having had two fifths and a seventh in the past three events.

Emma Hamplett took bronze behind Jones with 49.07m.

The distances in the women’s discus were similarly not of Olympic standard but it did see 2012 and 2014 champion Eden Francis regain the title with a season’s best and fifth round 56.32m.

Three-time bronze medallist Shadine Duquemin this time advanced to second with 54.20m with Divine Oladipo going one better than in the shot in third with 53.21m.

Kirsty Law, who threw 59.60m during the week could only throw 52.73m here and finished fourth.

In the heptathlon, overnight leader Katie Stainton increased her lead to 323 points with a 6.04m long jump and she also won the javelin with 39.66m and the 800m with 2:12.27 which gave her the title with 5864 points from Natasha Smith on 5319 and Ashleigh Spiliopoulou on 5101.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram