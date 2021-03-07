In-form distance runner runs 13:05 behind Grant Fisher, while Josh Kerr enjoys big 1500m win in California

There was no sub-13min 5000m for Marc Scott at the Sound Running Invite in California on Saturday night but with 13:05.13 he rose to No.3 on the UK all-time rankings.

Scott was probably still feeling the effects of his recent 27:10 for 10,000m as American Grant Fisher surged away from him with a last lap of 55.3 to win in 13:02.52. But as the Bowerman Track Club man suggested post-race, things are going well when you are disappointed with 13:05.

The Portland-based Yorkshire passed Andy Butchart on the UK all-time lists and sits behind only Dave Moorcroft and British record-holder Mo Farah now.

The elite-only event saw the runners pass 3000m in 7:54. The goal had been to crack the 13-minute barrier but it proved a slight struggle for everyone, although the event still saw great quality with the top four breaking 13:07 as Sean McGorty and Joe Klecker finished a second or so behind Scott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Scott (@marcscott21)

Scott wasn’t the only Briton in form. Josh Kerr destroyed a strong 1500m field in impressive style with a time of 3:35.78.

Pushing the pace in the final two laps, Kerr powered away from his rivals in the last lap to finish almost three seconds clear of runner-up Amos Bartelsmeyer with Johnny Gregorek third, Nick Willis fourth and Olympic champion Matt Centrowitz eighth.

“I stared at my team-mates butts for a couple of laps and then went through the gears,” said Kerr, who has obviously wintered well with his Brooks Beasts squad. “I was hoping to run a little quicker but it’s good to start my season with a win.”

Emily Sisson took the women’s 5000m in 14:55.82 with Allie Buchalski running a big PB of 14:57.54 behind. Eilish McColgan had been prominent in the early stages but dropped out with a couple of laps to go, later saying her legs simply felt heavy.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram