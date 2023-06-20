Barrowford sees fast times on Saturday as we bring you our latest British distance running results round-up

Marc Scott, the world indoor 3000m bronze medallist, was a clear winner in 13:47, well down on his 13:20 from 2020.

The 29-year-old is due to race next week at the BMC Grand Prix in Loughborough and is building up to an attack on the UK 10km record in Durban, South Africa, next month.

Omar Ahmed was the only other runner inside 14 minutes with Linton Taylor getting the better of Jonny Mellor and Kadar Omar for third.

Pick of the women runners was clearly Mary Ngugi, who ran 15:25 in the mixed B race, 30 seconds ahead of Lauren Hayes with Phily Bowden getting the better of Aldershot team-mate Louise Small for third woman.

Men:

1 Marc Scott Richmond & Zetland 13:47

2 Omar Ahmed Birchfield H 13:57

3 Linton Taylor Leeds City AC 14:05

4 Jonny Mellor Liverpool H 14:07

5 Kadar Omar Birchfield H 14:08

6 Ben Alcock Bedford & County 14:28

7 Lawrence McCourt Morpeth H 14:29

8 Ed Bovington Leeds City AC 14:37

9 Matthew Crehan St. Helens & Sutton 14:38

10 Lewis Gamble Thompson New Marske 14:45

M55: Paul Freary Belg 17:00

Women (Mixed B race):

1 Mary Ngugi 15:25

2 Lauren Hayes Hallam 15:55

3 Philippa Bowden AFD 16:07

4 Louisa Small AFD 16:10

5 Eleanor Bolton Salf 16:31

6 Georgia Malir Leeds 16:48

7 Eleanor Curran Leeds 17:16

8 Becky Briggs Hull 17:46

C Race (mixed):

Women:

1 Becky Straw Birch 17:00

2 Lucy Crookes Tyne B 17:01

3 Sally O’Gorman Salf 17:05

4 Katie Hawkins Tip 17:20

5 Rosie Woodhams Lough 17:23

6 Helen Smith Salf 17:43

“I’ve had a heavy training base and am running 100 miles a week.”@_MarcScott outlines his season after winning the @podium5k 5km this eve in 13:47 💥 He wants the British 10km record next month + is aiming to make a marathon debut later in the year 🇬🇧 🎙️ @runningshoeguru pic.twitter.com/G2uSLnG8gK — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 17, 2023

MARTOCK 10km, Somerset, June 18

Overall: 1 Z Hurrell (Wells) 33:02; 2 W Loveridge (Chard) 33:44; 3 M Adams 35:56

M60: 1 S Simcock (Oke) 39:33

M70: 1 R Seward (Axe V) 47:06

Women: 1 G Peirson (R Time, W40) 38:39; 2 L Fox (Dorch) 39:26; 3 R Stacey (BRAT) 39:45

W70: 1 L Nesbitt (Yeo) 55:00

RACE THE TRAIN, Bury to Rawtenstall, Lancashire, June 18

Overall (11M): 1 J Hopey (Rossendale, U20) 63:20; 2 J Burke (Middleton, M40) 66:48; 3 J Cleverley (Hyde) 67:06

Women: 1 R Marshall (Bury, W45) 72:59; 2 S Hudak (Traff) 78:08; 3 I Bramley 78:42

WOMEN’S 10km GLASGOW, June 18

Women: 1 K Taylor 39:49; 2 N Watt 40:27; 3 J Gilchrist 40:40

W50: A Gilchrist 44:23

W55: S Lewis (Giff N) 44:44

MEN’S 10km GLASGOW, June 18

Men: 1 T Connelly (Bella R) 32:49; 2 S Lamb (Bella R) 33:12; 3 G Murphy (Bella R) 33:54; 4 E Duernberger 34:07; 5 P Murphy (C’glen, M40) 34:57

M50: N Gemmell (Garsc) 35:23

M55: 1 C Upson (Cambus) 37:13; 2 R Skilling 37:40

M65: T Coyle 42:21

M70: 1 P Burns (Cambus) 39:52; 2 R Sweeney 46:44

BROAD TOWN 5, Swindon, Wiltshire, June 17

Overall: 1 S Nott (Calne) 25:25; 2 B Rawlins (W’bury) 26:04; 3 M Beckett (Salis) 26:18

M50: 1 G O’Brien (Swin) 27:54

M55: 1 H Bampton (Chelt) 29:42

Women: 1 E Hines (Swin) 32:30; 2 J Steuber (Higham, W40) 32:31; 3 E Daley (Woott B) 33:59

W50: 1 V Cooper (Corsh) 35:14

SYDLING HILL RACE MT, Sydling St Nicholas, Dorset, June 17

Overall (tough 11km): 1 C Peck (Eg H, M40) 47:50; 2 A Bristow (Erme V, M50) 48:49; 3 C Rodiger (L’down) 50:21

Women: 1 V Morris (Dorch, W40) 57:14; 2 R Dawson (W40) 60:23; 3 P Spodzeija (Totton, W40) 60:59

GWR TOWPATH 10km, Bristol, Avon, June 16

Overall: 1 R Farley (Bitt) 34:53; 2 A Hall (B&W, M40) 38:14; 3 D Kearney 38:15

Women: 1 K Entwistle (B&W) 39:06; 2 S Voller (W’bury, W45) 43:30; 3 F Rawlings (Cleve, W40) 43:47

HAWKSHEAD 10km, Hawkshead, June 14



Overall: 1 P Stock (Helm) 33:17; 2 B Riddell (Salf, M35) 33:48; 3 B Smith (L&M) 34:47



Women: 1 K Maltby (B Combe, W35) 35:07; 2 L Browne (Hoad) 37:50; 3 K Percival (Amble) 41:42

SOUTH WEST PB SERIES 5km, Bath, June 14



Overall: 1 D James (Western Tempo) 14:48; 2 H Smith (Salis) 14:52; 3 T Moreau (Unatt, U20) 14:55



M40: 1 B Price (Western Tempo) 14:55

U20: 2 B Pearce (Ton) 15:35; 3 F Goodhew (W’bury) 15:52; 4 R Rigby (Sale) 16:00

U17: 1 D Stoneman (Bath) 15:02; 2 A Marshall (St Alb) 16:10

Women: 1 M Marchant (Western Tempo) 16:29; 2 I Padfield (Stroud) 17:38; 3 G Palmer (Chelt, U20) 17:46



W55: 1 A Martin (Tewkesbury RC) 21:30

W60: 1 J Thompson (Bath) 20:24

U20: 2 T Robin Redmond (Chelt) 18:00

FAB 4, Halewood, Merseyside, June 14

Overall (4M): 1 S Campbell (Liv) 21:24; 2 B Lewington (Kirkby) 21:50; 3 R Jones (Kirkby) 22:01

M55: 1 B Park (S’port W) 23:34

Women: 1 L Gawthorne (Liv PS, W40) 24:13; 2 C Edwards (Kirby, W40) 24:50; 3 L Crosby (W45) 28:21

W55: 1 M Murphy (Liv) 30:14

COPYTHORNE CARNIVAL 10km, Hampshire, June 12

Overall: 1 D Healy (L’hill) 35:06; 2 S Egan (Totton) 35:25; 3 T Parker (Roms) 36:28

Women: 1 K Bailey (Win, W55) 41:24; 2 H Shutt (Roms) 43:20; 3 J Barlow (Totton, W45) 45:12

SCOTTS MIDWEEK LEAGUE Div 2/Div 3, Race 3, Royston, Hertfordshire, June 15

Barnet’s Tom Butler headed the winner of the previous race in the series, Jude Bell.

The 46-year-old Helen Mussen scored her third women’s victory of the series in 39:52.

Overall: 1 T Butler (Barn) 31:49; 2 J Bell (Wat J) 33:35; 3 O Hill (Wat J) 33:46; 4 D Van Wyk (B Stort) 33:51; 5 A Edgworth (Dac) 33:52; 6 A Patterson (FVS, M40) 34:12; 7 S Fraser (FVS) 34:15; 8 P Oddy (Dac) 34:55

M40: 2 B O’Connor (Royst) 34:59; 3 S Jackson (FVS) 35:04

M50: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 35:44; 2 S Townsend (Dac) 37:34

M60: 1 P Hobson (Harl) 40:47

Div 2 TEAM: 1 FVS 345; 2 Royston 346; 3 Watford J 379

M40 TEAM: 1 FVS 74; 2 Royston 85; 3 Watford J B 110

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 188; 2 Hitchin 276; 3 Harpenden 562

M40 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 67; 2 Harpenden 80; 3 Hitchin 81

Standings after 3 races

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Watford J 16; 2 FVS 15; 3 Royston 13

M40: 1 Watford J 16; 2 FVS 15; 3 Royston 14

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Hitchin 26; 2 Dacorum 24; 3 Harpenden 22

M40 TEAM: 1 Harpenden 26; 2 Dacorum 24; 3 Hitchin 21

Women: 1 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 39:52; 2 T Parr (Dac, W35) 40:07; 3 T Woodhouse (Herts P, U20) 40:41

W55: 1 J Kent (Barn) 42:44; 2 K Murphy (Barn) 42:38

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 48:29

Div 2 TEAM: 1 FVS 152; 2 Royston 153; 3 Watford J 201

W35 TEAM: 1 FVS 32; 2 Barnet 38; 3 Watford J 54

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 142; 2 Hitchin 180; 3 Stevenage Striders 266

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 20; 2 Hitchin 26; 3 Harpenden 40

Overall (M&W)

Div 2 Senior: 1 FVS 497; 2 Royston 499; 3 Wat J 580

Vet TEAM: 1 FVS 106; 2 Royston 148; 3 Barnet 161

Overall (M&W)

Div 3 Senior: 1 Dacorum 330; 2 Hitchin 456; 3 Stevenage Striders 1006

Vet TEAM: 1 Dacorum 87; 2 Hitchin 107; 3 Harpenden 120

Standings after 3 races

Women Div 2 TEAM: 1 Royston 16; 2 Watford J 14 (509); 3 FVS 14 (569)

W35 TEAM: 1 FVS 16; 2 Watford J 14; 3 Barnet 13

Overall (M&W): 1 Watford J 30; 2 Royston 29 (1529); 3 FVS 29 (1755)

Vet TEAM: 1 FVS 21; 2 Watford J 20; 3 Royston 17

Women Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 27; 2 Hitchin 22; 3 Harpenden 20

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 27; 2 Hitchin 23; 3 Harpenden 22

Overall (M&W): 1 Dacorum 51; 2 Hitchin 47; 3 Harpenden 42

Vet TEAM: 1 Dacorum 51; 2 Harpenden 47; 3 Hitchin 44

EYE COMMUNITY RUNNERS 5km, Cambridgeshire, June 14

Overall: 1 K Chilvers (P’boro &NV, U20) 15:42; 2 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 15:50; 3 L Brown (P’boro &NV) 15:59

M45: 1 D Lewis (P’boro &NV) 16:33; 2 S Fell (P’boro &NV) 16:35; 3 K Brawn (P’boro &NV) 16:40

M50: 1 S Mead (Hunts) 17:33

M60: 1 K Doherty (Corby) 19:35

U17: 1 T Goodwin (P’boro &NV) 16:25; 2 E Goodwin (Thorney) 17:51

Women: 1 L Mapp (Hunts) 17:28; 2 K Vargison (3 Counties) 20:07; 3 J Treachey (W45) 20:08

W50: 1 R Lee (P’boro &NV) 21:18; 2 A Staines (P’boro &NV) 21:55

W55: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 20:37; 2 C Payne (Granth) 22:21; 3 Y Scarrott (Werr) 22:53

W60: 1 A Wood (Werr) 22:11; 2 C Sayers (Corby) 23:46

W65: 1 Newton (BRJ) 25:32

SHROPSHIRE 4, Telford, June 14

Overall: 1 R Carpenter (Tip) 20:26; 2 P Townsend (Brat) 20:40; 3 I Williams (Tip) 21:06

M40: 1 D Perry (Tip) 21:59

M45: 1 P O’Brien (Telf) 22:53

M50: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 21:27

M55: 1 D Hands (Telf) 24:34

M60: 1 H Jones (Shrews) 25:27

M70: 1 P Johnson (Mercia) 29:38; 2 P Savill (Shrews) 29:44

U20: 1 C Costello (Shrews) 21:22

Women: 1 L Cooper (Shrews, W35) 23:21; 2 F Hughes (Wirral, W35) 24:52; 3 L Calrow (W&B) 25:01

W50: 1 J Cook (Shrews) 26:07; 2 R Coupe 27:31

WASHLANDS RELAYS, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, June 14

Men (4×2.09M): 1 Lichfield 43:30 (R Simms 11:13, J Pickering 11:14, A Parkinson 10:33, M Orford 10:30); 2 Tamworth 44:32 (C Horton 11:22, R Baltins 11:07, R Dyjak 10:53, A Baldwin 11:10); 3 S Derbyshire 45:23 (D Bower 11:40, S Bullock 11:30, W Roe 11:21, A Hurdman 10:52); 4 Ivanhoe 45:25; 5 S Derby B 47:57; 6 Team Derby 48:11

Fastest: Orford 10:30; Parkinson 10:33; T Potter Ivanhoe) 10:39

M35 (4×2.09M): 1 S Derby 47:48 (A Hawtin 11:41, S Green 12:15, M Slade 12:19, R Eaton 11:43); 2 Hatton Mx 49:27; 3 Ivanhoe 49:36

Fastest: Djack (M40) 10:53; J Fletcher (Hatton) 11:07; A Baldwin (Tam) 11:10

M45: C Horton (Tam) 11:22

56 men’s teams finished

Women (3×2.09M): 1 Lichfield 40:29 (H Knowles 12:47, E Hunt 13:34, H Stokes 14:08); 2 S Derby 40:49 (J Laing 13:01, S Insley 13:43, C Hawtin 14:05); 3 Burton 41:02 (P Barker 13:33, S Higgs 13:06, M Smith 14:23); 4 Ivanhoe 42:19, 5 T Derby 43:18, 6 Washlands 43:45

Overall fastest: A Halcarz (Tam, W35) 11:51; Knowles 12:47; A Lowe (Washlands) 12:53

W35 (4×2.09M): 1 S Derby 43:37 (D Reid 4:45, R Moult 14:05, D Gilmn 14:47); 2 Ivanhoe 45:49; 3 Ivanhoe B 47:46

Fastest: Halcarz 11:51; Laing 13:01; S Higgs (Burton, W50) 13:06

37 women’s teams finished

CLEVEDON MIDSUMMER 10km, Somerset, June 13

Overall: 1 A Stokes (B&W) 32:44; 2 M Davies (B&W) 34:16; 3 C Moore (GWR) 34:39; 4 J Crawford (B&W) 34:52; 5 K Summers (Weston, M40) 34:50

M40: 2 A Drake (B&W) 35:06

M50: 1 C Newby (GWR) 36:45

M60: 1 C Street 39:08

M70: 1 S Ellis (Portis) 45:19; 2 J Malone (Nailsea) 46:31

Women: 1 L Skinner (B&W) 39:35; 2 H Haines (Cleve) 39:57; 3 H River (B&W) 41:29

AVR WESTBURY 5km SERIES, Westbury, June 13



Overall: 1 T Cooper (Salis) 16:03; 2 T Loughlin (Bath, U15) 16:13; 3 A Bradburn (Unatt) 16:30

U15: 2 C Coles (Salis) 16:47

Women: 1 F Spruit (Bath, U20) 17:58; 2 E Davies (Bath) 19:29; 3 K Rose (Calne RC, W35) 19:48

W60: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 22:25

ROSE INN 4 SERIES, Redwick, June 13

Overall: 1 H Evans (Newp, U17) 20:35; 2 S Richards (P’pridd R) 20:39; 3 J Blackburn (P’pridd R) 21:00



M50: 1 R Jones (Llis) 22:23.

M55: 1 J Wherlock (Llis) 22:47; 2 A Blair (Les C) 23:41



Women: 1 H Oliver (Les C) 24:54; 2 C Patterson (Parc BB, W40) 25:01; 3 L Flynn (Les C, W35) 25:03



W50: 1 N Jukes (Parc BB) 25:40; 2 C Fowler (Chep) 26:24

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 26:20

EMGP HARBOROUGH 5, Northamptonshire, June 13

Overall:

1 D Brewis (Sphinx) 26:32; 2 J Chennell (Harb) 27:07; 3 S Tuttle (Mil K) 27:13

M40: 1 D Ball (R&N) 27:41; 2 A Siggers (R&N) 28:15

M45: 1 J Wayland (W’boro) 28:47

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphinx) 29:30

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 30:20; 2 B Whitehead (W’boro) 32:07

M70: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 33:31; 2 R Searle (Kett) 34:55

TEAM: 1 R&N 1:53:10; 2 Milton Keynes 1:59:33; 3 Wellinborough :200:57

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 1:53:56; 2 Wellingborough 2:03:57; 3 Higham 2:07:35

Women: 1 H Berry (Rutland Tri) 30:00; 2 R Doherty (Higham) 30:30; 3 K Godof (Olney, W45) 31:12; 4 A Walters (Corby, U20) 31:32

W40: 1 H Gibbs (Shenly) 33:40

W45: 2 K Sharman (Higham) 32:32

W55: 1 J Hanmer (Harb) 35:49

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 37:31

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 37:24

W75: 1 A Copson (R&N) 44:15

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Higham 97:33; 2 Harborough 1:41:51; 3 Wellingborough 1:43:11

W35 TEAM: 1R&N 1:49:29; 2 Wellingborough 1:54:12; 3 Harborough 1:56:10

Fell races

SEVEN HILLS OF EDINBURGH, Calton Hill, Edinburgh, June 18

Overall (14.3M/2200ft, age not declared under M50): 1 R Gardiner (Cors) 95:29; 2 R Lara Molina (C’thy) 99:45; 3 M Pryde (Loth) 1:41:54; 4 G Malcolm (HBT) 1:45:18; 5 S Smith (C&C) 1:45:33; 6 A Luetchford (HBT) 1:45:49; 7 J Barrable (Cors) 1:47:45; 8 T Ferrington (Cors) 1:49:22

M50: K Speirs (Cors) 1:56:47

M60: J Mayes (Muss) 2:11:06

TEAM: 1 Cors 16; 2 HBT 22; 3 C’thy 33

Women (age not declared under W45): 1 M McClelland (HBT) 2:02:04; 2 K Williams (HBT) 2:03:56; 3 N Duncan (C’thy 2:19:07; 4 M MacAllister (Edin) 2:19:54; 5 K Hawkins (HBT) 2:26:35

W45: J Atkinson (Loth) 2:27:12

TEAM: HBT 154

BEAMSLEY BEACON, Addingham nr Ilkley, June 15

Overall (5.5M/900ft): 1 E Hobbs (Ilkley, U21) 33:26; 2 S Bentham (Ilkley, U21) 34:31; 3 A Osborne (Calder V, M40) 35:05; 4 A Smallwood (Bing) 35:40; 5 J Wynne (Felland) 35:44; 6 J Mountain 37:24

M50: Neil Armitage (Puds P) 38:28

M60: A Carruthers (Bail) 48:41

M70: I Smith (Ribb) 56:16

TEAM: Ilkley 11

Women: 1 C Lambert (M’bro) 37:50; 2 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 40:45; 3 N Jackson (N Leeds FR, W40) 42:55; 4 L Ensor (Wharf, W40) 45:07

W50: A Weston (Ilkley) 52:31

U21: M Wilkinson (K&C) 48:49

TEAM: Wharf 27

MEELS, Trassey, Co Down, June 15

Overall (3.5M/1800ft): 1 A Crutchley 42:04; 2 J Mcatee (Mourne) 42:59; 3 A Tees (BARF, M40) 43:41; 4 A McGrady (E Down) 44:39; 5 E O’Kane (U20) 44:53; 6 L Crutchley (U20) 45:53; 7 M Harte (Newry, M45) 46:22; 8 P Rooney (M40) 46:34

M55: B Reed (E Antr) 52:09

M65: D McGreevy (Newc) 54:09

M70: P McGuckin 63:52

Women: 1 E Dickson ((Newry) 50:17; 2 D Wilson (Drom, W50) 51:27; 3 B O’Kane (Spr’well 54:56; 4 N McCurry (Glens) 56:02; 5 S O’Kane (Lagan, W55) 56:20

W60: P Shields (Murl) 64:54

U20: C Savage (Newc) 61:49

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, June 12

Overall (4.25M/550ft): 1 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 27:37; 2 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 27:39; 3 J Wade (Dark Pk) 27:55; 4 T Brook (Holm) 28:08; 5 J Street (Clowne, M40) 28:17; 6 P Morris (Clowne) 28:47; 7 A Turner (W’sop) 28:54; 8 D Winer (Askern) 29:09

M50: A Frost (Dark Pk) 29:22

M70: K Yewlett (Holm) 38:13

Women: 1 N Drakeford (Barns) 33:14; 2 E Norman (W40) 34:38; 3 Ellie Crownshaw (Bradf) 35:04; 4 S Cromwell (Holm) 35:31; 5 J Wilson (Hallam, W50) 35:57

W60: S James (Dark Pk) 45:55

W70: B Hague (P’stone FPR) 51:44

U16 (2M/250ft approx): 1 E Reed 13:35; 2 E Frost (Dark Pk, W) 14:17; 3 F MacKenzie (Dark Pk) 14:20

U16 women: 1 Frost 14:17; 2 S Ellis (Denb DT) 15:17; 3 B-M Minichello (Dark Pk) 16:05

