A busy weekend of cross-country league action in the UK saw many top runners in action

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Stoke, November 12

University students took the top four places at Betley Court, as Edward Potter had a convincing win for Loughborough, Martin Duff reports.

With many top names missing thanks to the staging of the second race in the British Athletics Cross Challenge at relatively nearby Milton Keynes, Potter, who was ninth in this year’s English National, won comfortably by around 150 metres from the Birmingham University pair of Michael Ward and Tomer Tarragano, who was second in the final match of last winter.

In the team stakes, Birmingham comfortably headed their Loughborough rivals with their six scorers in the top 15. The rapidly improving BRAT club had four in the top 20 and headed their longer established Birchfield rivals to take third spot. Birmingham University also took the B team plaudits.

For the first time the League also recognised veteran athletes and it was Tipton who were first masters team home, as Birchfield’s Ed Banks, sporting the top No.1, who led in the individual standings. In a disappointment to many, there was just the single veteran age group highlighted but a clash with the British and Irish Masters International took away some top performers.

Overall: (results not processed yet by Po10)

1 28:34 Edward Potter Loughborough Students

2 29:05 Michael Ward University of Birmingham

3 29:10 Tomer Tarragano University of Birmingham

4 29:16 Thomas Patrick Loughborough Students

5 29:21 Charlie Davis BRAT Club

6 29:23 Joseph Tuffin BRAT Club

7 29:26 Brett Rushman University of Birmingham Junior

8 29:38 Max Heyden Loughborough Students

9 30:01 Elliot Moran University of Birmingham

10 30:03 William Mahoney Loughborough Students

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 50; 2 Loughborough 86; 3 BRAT 134; 4 Birchfield 146; 5 Coventry G 275; 6 Warwick U 298; 7 Tipton 322; 8 Stoke 404; 9 Worcester 463; 10 Sutton Coldfield 552

B TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 158; 2 Birchfield 318; 3 Loughborough 350; 4 Stoke 558; 5 BRAT 613; 6 Tipton 715

M40 TEAM: 1 Tipton 31; 2 Stoke 43; 3 RSC 47; 4 Worcester 84; 5 BRAT 107; 6 Coventry G 136

B TEAM: 1 RSC 154; 2 Worcester 209; 3 BRAT 213

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Gloucester, November 12

The pancake flat grassland course at Plock Court saw Severn AC host the division two match as Calum Hanlon took the individual honours, Martin Duff reports.

It was a relatively comfortable victory for the Leamington runner as Telford’s Dylan Gillett was 120 metres down in second. This division now sees Hanlon’s club up against their breakaway rivals Western Tempo who meet in the league for the first time after the promoted latter join relegated Leamington.

It was the new boys who easily took both senior and master team honours here with their Marcus England top veteran. Further back, as this division noted older masters age groups, Tamworth’s Gordon Smith was top M50.

Jenson Williams was top under-20 in the final match of this division last winter to secure the overall title and looks set for a repeat this time.

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 49; 2 Leamington 93; 3 CLC 173; 4 Telford 196; 5 Cheltenham 328; 6Solihull &SH 331; 7 Tamworth 341; 8 Bromsgrove & R 349; 9 Aldridge 370; 10 Severn 372

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 217; 2 Leamington 328; 3 CLC 485

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 23; 2 CLC 132; 3 Severn 157; 4 Tamworth 164; 5 C&S 166

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Trentham, November 12

Park Hall Country club hosted the third-tier match and Spinx’ David Brewis led home the more than 250 runners.

Second placed Chris Jordan, who ran 2:33:38 in the London marathon, led Nuneaton to the team title and was also top master home as his club cleaned up in all categories.

TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 91; 2 Stratford 121; 3 Sphinx 169; 4 Bourneville 174; 5 Dudley & St 199; 6 Amazing Feet 282

B TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 297; 2 Stratford 391; 3 Bourneville 462

M40 TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 27; 2 Amaz Ft 52; 3 Bourneville 67

B TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 88; 2 Stratford 151; 3 Bourneville 233

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Milton Keynes November 12

Once again, this second fixture played host to the British Athletics Cross Challenge match and league runners did themselves proud with two individual challenge wins, Martin Duff reports.

It was perhaps unfortunate that UKA opted to stage a stand-alone shorter than is normally the case under-20 men’s race, so the winner there, Windsor’s Luke Birdseye, was unable to score for his club in the senior league event.

The other Chiltern league winner was in the under-13 girls’ race where Kara Gorman took the Cross Challenge medal for her Chiltern Harriers club to go with her win in the opening match.

As befitting their hosting status, Milton Keynes took the overall team title on the day but still trail last season’s overall winners Chiltern Harriers by 300 or so points after two matches.

It was Chiltern who were first home in the senior men’s team but Bedford’s Ben Alcock was the best of the league runners in eighth spot in the open race that saw more than 500 finished, a total that included a vastly higher number of league runners than in the opening fixture.

The increased league numbers from the senior race were not replicated in the young athletes age groups. There, Kentish Harris was the best of the under-17 men for Milton Keynes as Harry Scott led for team winners Bedford & County in the under-15 group.

Bedford also had the first league runner home in the senior women’s race as Rebecca Murray headed winner last time out Elle Roche.

Numbers were again higher in the senior women’s open race but again down in the younger age groups. Dacorum had a race league win when under-17 Grace Milnes was first of the league runners home in the under-20 race.

One of the performances of the day went to Banbury’s Isla McGowan in the under-15 girls’ event as she not only again headed all of the division 1 runners but was a close third overall in the Cross Challenge match.

Men

Inc Cross Challenge

1 Mahamed Mahamed 27:49 G England MS 1 M

2 Zak Mahamed 27:55 G England MS 2 M

3 Alex George 28:16 G England MS 3 M

4 Hugo Milner 28:28 G England MS 4 M

5 Calum Elson 28:49 G Cambridge & Coleridge AC MS 5 M

6 Matthew Stonier 28:52 G Invicta East Kent AC MS 6 M

7 James Kingston 28:52 G South of England MS 7 M

8 David Mullarkey 28:53 G Northern Athletics MS 8 M

9 Benjamin Alcock 28:58 D1 Bedford & County AC MS 9 M

10 Jack Gray 28:59 G Midlands Counties MS 10 M

11 Angus McMillan 29:02 G Northern Athletics MS 11 M

12 Jacob Cann 29:07 G South of England MS 12 M

13 Dan Bebbington 29:08 G Northern Athletics MS 13 M

14 Sam Moakes 29:08 G Midlands Counties MS 14 M

15 Zak Seddon 29:20 D2 Bracknell AC MS 15 M

16 Eskander Turki 29:22 G Northern Ireland MS 16 M

17 Ciaran Lewis 29:26 G Wales MS 17 M

18 Jeremy Dempsey 29:28 G South of England MS 18 M

19 Andrew Milligan 29:31 G Northern Ireland MS 19 M

20 Charlie Brisley 29:35 G Newham & Essex Beagles AC MS 20 M

21 Oscar Bell 29:36 G Herts Phoenix AC MS 21 M

22 Joshua Lay 29:37 G Rugby & Northampton AC MS 22 M

23 Jack Millar 29:40 G Bristol & West AC MS 23 M

24 Joseph Massingham 29:42 G Rotherham Harriers & AC MS 24 M

25 Dom James 29:43 G Western Tempo MS 25 M

26 Lee Gratton 29:45 G Midland Counties AA MS 26 M

27 Ricky Harvie 29:48 G Bracknell AC MS 27 M

28 Harry Brodie 29:50 G South of England MS 28 M

29 Jurjen Polderman 29:51 G Netherlands MS 29 M

30 James Edgerton 29:53 G Cambridge & Coleridge AC MS 30 M

31 William Broom 29:55 G Highgate Harriers MS 31 M

32 Jordan Rowe 29:57 G Thames Valley Harriers MS 32 M

33 Max Davis 30:00 G Bristol & West AC MS 33 M

34 Richard Slade 30:08 D1 Chiltern Harriers MS 34 M

35 Thomas Crockett 30:12 D1 Wycombe Phoenix MS 35 M

36 Flynn Jennings 30:14 G Bideford AAC MS 36 M

37 Naphtali Moulton 30:15 G Oxford University MS 37 M

38 William Brown 30:16 D1 Chiltern Harriers MS 38 M

39 Craig Emmerson 30:20 D1 Bedford and County AC MS 39 M

40 Skip Snelson 30:22 G Banbury Harriers MS 40 M

41 Tom Wood 30:29 G Wales MS 41 M

42 Joe Morrow 30:29 G Oxford University MS 42 M

43 Ally Kinloch 30:38 G Midlands Counties MS 43 M

44 Matthew Howard 30:40 G North Somerset MS 44 M

45 Craig McMeechan 30:41 G Northern Ireland MS 45 M

46 William Tighe 30:47 G Chesterfield Harriers MS 46 M

47 George Brown 30:48 D1 Chiltern Harriers MS 47 M

48 Kadar Omar 30:49 G Midlands Counties MS 48 M

49 Phil Matthews 31:05 G Wales M40 1 M

50 Tim Harrison 31:06 G Cambridge & Coleridge AC MS 49 M

51 Alex Miell-Ingram 31:06 D2 Radley AC MS 50 M

52 Jamie Seddon 31:09 D1 Marshall Milton Keynes AC MS 51 M

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2335; 2 Milton K 2308; 3 Bedford & County 2359; 4 Wycombe P 2239; 5 Dacorum 1812; 6 Head RR 1802

M40 TEAM: 1 L Buzzard 782; 2 Dacorum 735; 3 Wyc P 688

U20 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 688; 2 Mil K 485; 3 Watford 232

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 623; 2 Oxford C 617; 3 QPH 580

M40 TEAM: 1 QPH 311; 2 Silson 300; 3 Bucks & Stowe 299

U20 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 220; 2 Silson 87

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Chiltern 4392; 2 Mil K 4377; 3 Bed C 4309; 4 Wyc P 4109; 5 Head RR 3485; 6 Tring 3291

M40 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 1433; 2 Chiltern 1412; 3 Bed C 1366

U20 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1319; 3 Mil K 886; 3 Watford 375

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1255; 2 QPH 1121; 3 Thame 1006

M40 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 625; 2 QPH 571; 3 Olney 506

U20 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 421; 2 Radley 208; 3 Silson 87

U17:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 64; 2 Northampton 46; 3 Mil K 43

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 40; 2 S&NH 40; 3 Bracknell 39

Standings after 2 matches (Best 3 of 4)

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 76; 2 Luton 74; 3 S&NH 60

U15

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 156; 2 Northampton 117; 3 Mil K 100

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 46; 2 S&NH 38; 3 Daventry 29

Standings after 2 matches

D1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 291; 2 Chiltern 247; 3 Northampton 239

D2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 119; 2 S&NH 82; 3 Daventry 77

U13 TEAM

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 132; 2 Wyc P 119; 3 Mil K 88

Div 2: 1 Radley 27; 2 Bracknell 24; 3 S&NH 24

Standings after 2 matches

D1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 305; 2 Mil K 244; 3 Wyc P 232

D2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 67; 2 Radley 57; 3 Oxf C 48

Men Overall

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2615; 2 Mil K 2539; 3 Bed C 2526; 4 Wyc P 2444; 5 Dac & T 1995; 6 L Buzz 1813

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 632; 2 QPH 541; 3 Bracknell 536

Men Standings after 2 matches

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 5122; 2 Mil K 4878; 3 Bed C 4799; 4 Wyc P 4516; 5 Dac & T 3533; 6 Head RR 3485

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1261; 2 QPH 1121; 3 Bracknell 1085

Women:

1 Alexandra Millard 24:13 G England FS 1 F

2 Grace Carson 24:16 G Northern Ireland FS 2 F

3 Jessica Gibbon 24:20 G England FS 3 F

4 Cari Hughes 24:29 G Cardiff AAC FS 4 F

5 Eloise Walker 24:31 G Edinburgh AC FS 5 F

6 Amy-Eloise Markovc 24:34 G Wakefield District Harriers & AC FS 6 F

7 Mary Mulhare 24:45 G Portalaoise FS 7 F

8 Niamh Bridson Hubbard 24:46 G South of England FS 8 F

9 Jennifer Walsh 24:51 G England FS 9 F

10 Melissa Courtney-Bryant 25:01 G Poole AC FS 10 F

11 Mollie Williams 25:07 G Northern Athletics FS 11 F

12 Rebecca Murray 25:10 D1 Eastern Counties FS 12 F

13 Nancy Scott 25:19 G South of England FS 13 F

14 Ellie Wallace 25:20 G Midlands Counties FS 14 F

15 Sophie Tarver 25:24 G England FS 15 F

16 Izzy Fry 25:29 G Newbury AC FS 16 F

17 Charlotte Dannatt 25:37 G South of England FS 17 F

18 Hannah Viner 25:47 G South of England FS 18 F

19 Georgia Malir 25:54 G Leeds City AC FS 19 F

20 Olivia Mason 26:01 G Border Harriers & AC FS 20 F

21 Elle Roche 26:05 D1 Marshall Milton Keynes AC FS 21 F

22 Holly Dixon 26:13 G Cambridge Harriers FS 22 F

23 Anne Kenchington 26:24 G Midlands Counties FS 23 F

24 Rochelle Harrison 26:30 G Northern Athletics FS 24 F

25 Sara Willhoit 26:30 G Midlands Counties FS 25 F

26 Imogen Wood 26:31 G Cardiff Metropolitan University FS 26 F

27 Kate Moulds 26:34 G Northern Athletics FS 27 F

28 Claire Hammett 26:35 G Thames Hare & Hounds FS 28 F

29 Elizabeth Apsley 26:39 G Oxford University/Thames Hare & Hounds FS 29 F

30 Hannah Robinson 26:42 G Midlands Counties FS 30 F

31 Alice Seddon 26:47 D1 Marshall Milton Keynes AC FS 31 F

32 Alice Belcher 26:51 D2 Wellingborough & District AC FS 32 F

33 Alaw Beynon-Thomas 26:54 G Wales FS 33 F

34 Lauren Cooper 26:55 G Wales FS 34 F

35 Maia Hardman 27:02 G Brighton Phoenix FS 35 F

36 Hannah Gilliland 27:05 G Northern Ireland FS 36 F

37 Dominique Corradi 27:07 G Sutton & District AC FS 37 F

38 Olivia Kelly 27:10 G Oxford University Cross Country Club FS 38 F

39 Lindsey Colman 27:18 G Eastern Counties FS 39 F

40 Lauren Major 27:23 G Oxford University/Tonbridge FS 40 F

41 Charlotte Buckley 27:28 G Oxford University/Thames Valley Harriers FS 41 F

42 Mya Taylor 27:30 G Northern Athletics FS 42 F

43 Donna Morris 27:39 G Wales F35 1 F

44 Madeline Williams 27:42 G Oxford University FS 43 F

45 Charlotte Firth 27:51 G Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC FS 44 F

46 Lucy Thompson 27:52 G Oxford University/Tonbridge FS 45 F

47 Alex Cook 27:54 D1 Wycombe Phoenix F35 2 F

48 Klara Hatinova 27:55 G Oxford University FS 46 F

49 Imogen Amos 27:57 G Tonbridge AC FS 47 F

50 Georgia Holden 28:07 D2 Queens Park Harriers FS 48 F

51 Lauren Nichols 28:27 D1 Eastern Counties FS 49 F

52 Hannah Wardley 28:27 D1 Chiltern Harriers FS 50 F

53 Kate Rennie 28:28 D1 Dacorum AC F45 1 F

54 Leonie Glasson 28:29 D1 Headington Road Runners

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bed C 876; 2 Head RR 829; 3 Mil K 820; 4 Chiltern 812; 5 Dacorum 809; 6 St Albans 798

W35 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 562; 2 Dacorum 535; 3 L Buzz 493; 4 Chiltern 434; 5 Tring 427; 6 St Albans 423

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 219; 2 Thame 177; 3 Hazlemere 133

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 180; 2 Silson 118; 3 Hazlemere 116

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 Senior (best 3 of 4):

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1455; 2 Head RR 1372; 3 St Albans 1367; 4 Mil K 1368; 5 Dacorum 1407; 6 Wyc P 1325

W35 TEAM: 1 Dac & T 897; 2 Wyc P 808; 3 Chiltern 805; 4 Tring 802; 5 L Buzz 790; 6 Gade 727

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bucks & St 1394; 2 Gade V 1201; 3 Luton 1140

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1039; 2 Silson 1012; 3 Gade V 987

U20/U17

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 96; 2 Mil K 84; 3 St Albans 79; 4 Bed C 60; 5 Wyc P 56; 6 Northampton 53

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 36; 2 S&NH 18; 3 Banbury 12

Standings after 2 matches

Div1 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 180; 2 Mil K 173; 3 Chiltern 152

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 159; 2 Luton 100; 3 Bicester 78

U15

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 174; 2 Chiltern 155; 3 Bed C 136; 4 St Albans 113; 5 Vale of Aylesbury 101; 6 Dacorum 67

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 62; 2 Oxf C 52; 3 Banbury 47

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 367; 2 Chiltern 358; 3 Bed C 255

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 286; 2 Northampton 241; 3 Oxf C 160

U13

Div 1 TEAM: 1 St Albans 120; 2 Mil K 89; 3 Bed C 73; 4 VoA 62; 5 Chiltern 55; 6 Northampton 49

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 72; 2 S&NH 59; 3 Bracknell 26

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 St Albans 290; 2 Chiltern 246; 3 Mil K 237

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf C 182; 2 Northampton 170; 3 S&NH 145

Overall Women

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 1157; 2 Bed C 3145; 3 St Albans 1110; 4 Chiltern 1067; 5 Dacorum 1002; 6 L Buzz 851

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Wellingborough 365; 2 Bucks & Stowe 359; 3 Thame 230

Overall (M&W combined)

Div 1: 1 Milton K 3706; 2 Chiltern 3682; 3 Bed C 3671; 4 Wyc P 3155; 5 Dac & T 2997; 6 St Albans 2855

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 997; 2 Thame 791; 3 QPH 775

Standings after 2 matches

Overall Women

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 2211; 2 Mil K 2145; 3 St Albans 1958; 4 Dac & T 1796; 5 Bed C 1610; 6 Wyc P 1453

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 580; 2 W’boro 503; 3 Thame 457

Overall Combined (M&W)

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 7333; 2 Mil K 7023; 3 Bed C 6409; 4 Wyc P 5969; 5 Dac & T 5323; 6 Head RR 4857

Div 2: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1841; 2 Oxf C 1476; 3 Thame 1463

U11 Combined D1 & 2

Boys TEAM: 1 St Albans 148; 2 Chiltern 136; 3 VoA27

Girls TEAM: 1 Milton K 103; 2 Chiltern 83; 3 Oxford C 75

Standings after 2 matches

Boys TEAM: 1 St Albans 304; 2 Chiltern 271; 3 VoA 231

Girls TEAM: 1 Milton K 207; 2 Oxford C 176; 3 Chiltern 166

ESSEX LEAGUE, Epping Forest, November 12

Master Rachel Wiseman enjoyed a near two minute winning margin in the women’s race while Ben Davis had a clear men’s advantage.

Men:

1 SM Ben Davis Havering AC 27:32

2 SM Peter Coates Witham Running Club 27:48

3 SM James Stewart Havering AC 27:51

4 SM Sam Norris City of Southend AC 28:00

5 SM Sam Atkins Havering AC 28:17

6 SM Oliver Randall City of Southend AC 28:30

7 V40 David Fewell Chelmsford AC 28:33

8 SM Tom Gardner Ilford AC 28:36

9 SM Rhys Gillard City of Southend AC 28:37

10 U20 Joseph Perry Chelmsford AC 28:39

Women:

1 V40 Rachel Wiseman Basildon AC 22:23

2 U20 Jayne Elvin Thurrock Harriers 24:14

3 SW Charlotte Bishop Basildon AC 24:15

4 SW Kirsy Fitzgibbon Basildon AC 24:19

5 SW Lucy Barnes Harlow Running and Tri Club 24:31

6 SW Molly Sweetman Havering AC 24:37

7 SW Rachel Broome Chelmsford AC 24:50

8 SW Lydia Callan Colchester Harriers AC 24:59

9 SW Rebecca O’Kill City of Southend AC 25:01

10 SW Ginte Bailey Havering AC 25:18

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Aldershot, November 12

Aldershot’s men dominated their home fixture, where their only age group team loss was in the veteran men’s section, Martin Duff reports.

They had seven of the top ten finishers as Jack Rowe, Ellis Cross and Ben Bradley were the first three senior men home.

After winning the League November fixture last year Rowe won the 2021 Euro Cross Trial race and will be looking for a repeat this time.

Cross said the previous week that he fancied an easy run out before the Euro Trials in Liverpool and may have opted for a Kent league race where he lives but was persuaded to run here, but the three protagonists were not flat out.

English Schools 3000m champion James Dargan was a run-away under-17 men’s race winner for the hosts as he won by nearly a minute from Winchester’s Will Atkins, the overall under-15 winner last winter. Jacob Pearce and Alex Bishop followed to give Aldershot a team win.

Jon Pepin took the under-15 boys’ race comfortably from Aldershot’s Marcus Hibbins, who led his club to another team win.

Finally for the boys, it was an AFD 1-2-3 in the under-13 event as Daniel Orbell led home Blas Rivero-Stevenet and Jack Procopakis.

It was a similar story in the senior women’s race where the hosts had the first four runners to finish and three more in the top 10. They were led by Olympic marathoner and former world junior 1500m champion Steph Twell who was well clear of her team mates.

It was all but a tie between second-placed Kate Estley, Niamh Brown and junior Megan Gadsby who were about 150 metres down.

Plaudits went elsewhere in the younger women’s events where Salisbury’s Imogen Gray narrowly came out on top from Poole’s Erin Wells in the under-17 women’s race and Florence East was a comfortable winner of the under-15 girls’ event from Jersey’s Isla Hall.

Nevertheless, Aldershot’s under-13 girls have been doing well of late and here it was their Katie McBride who narrowly won over Portsmouth’s Evie Brammal and helped take the team narrowly.

Overall (results not processed by Power of 10):

1 Jack Rowe Aldershot, Farnham & District 29:21

2 Ellis Cross Aldershot, Farnham & District 29:39

3 Ben Bradley Aldershot, Farnham & District 29:59

4 Henry McLuckie Isle of Wight 30:27

5 Scott Halsted Aldershot, Farnham & District 30:47

6 Sam Eglen Aldershot, Farnham & District 30:54

7 Thomas Syckelmoore Basingstoke & Mid Hants 31:12

8 Alex Pointon Aldershot, Farnham & District 32:12

9 Harry Smith City of Salisbury 32:15

10 Freddy Richardson Aldershot, Farnham & District 32:17

Men Div 1 TEAM: 1 AFD 17; 2 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 84; 3 Winchester 117; 4 Salisbury 167; 5 Reading 236; 6 Soton 241; 7 Soton U 358; 8 Bournemouth 389

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 285; 2 Hart 405; 3 Andover 623; 4 Wimborne 643; 5 Ports U 788; 6 Littledown 919

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Havant 263; 2 Poole R 415; 3 Fleet 419

M40 TEAM: 1 Winchester 18; 2 AFD 33; 3 Portsmouth 33; 4 BMH 44; 5 Andover 64; 6 Read RR 71

U17 TEAM: 1 AFD 8; 2 Jersey 26; 3 Winchester 26; 4 Portsmouth 65; 5 Reading 67; 6 Havant 74

U15 TEAM: 1 AFD 15; 2 Soton 30; 3 Winchester 32; 4 Reading 43; 5 BMH 70; 6 Salisbury 75

U13 TEAM: 1 AFD 6; 2 Portsmouth 42; 3 BMH 56; 4 N Forest J 70; 5 Fleet 71; 6 Winchester 76

Women (not processed by Power of 10)

1 Stephanie Twell Aldershot, Farnham & District 22:13

2 Kate Estlea Aldershot, Farnham & District 22:40

3 Niamh Brown Aldershot, Farnham & District 22:40

4 Megan Gadsby U20 Aldershot, Farnham & District 22:40

5 Maddie Deadman Basingstoke & Mid Hants 22:41

6 Cassie Thorp City of Portsmouth 22:42

7 Lauren Hall Aldershot, Farnham & District 22:46

8 Lauren Church Reading AC 22:54

9 Juliet Hodder Aldershot, Farnham & District 23:22

10 Maddie Jordan-Lee Aldershot, Farnham & District 23:24

Women TEAM: 1 AFD 6; 2 Reading 37; 3 BMH 43; 4 Winchester 44; 5 Portsmouth 68; 6 Stubbington G 94; 7 Soton 97; 8 Soton U 98; 9 Andover 200; 10 Reading RR 243

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 14; 2 AFD 28; 3 Portsmouth 28; 4 Reading 51; 5 Soton 65; 6 Fleet 72

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 14; 2 Winchester 25; 3 Portsmouth 27; 4 Reading 31; 5 Soton U 50

U17 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 23; 2 Poole 23; 3 BMH 43; 4 Reading 46

U15 TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 16; 2 Winchester 21; 3 BMH 22; 4 Reading 52; 5 AFD 86; 6 Fleet 112

U13 TEAM: 1 AFD 14; 2 Portsmouth 15; 3 BMH 45; 4 N Forest J 51; 5 Guernsey 61; 6 Winchester 98

KENT LEAGUE, Danson Park, November 12

There was no senior men’s race at this fixture but the senior women’s race saw British masters champion Andrea Clement repeat her league win from a few weeks ago.

U20 men (5.25km):

1 I Arnott (Ton) 17:35; 2 A Whitlock (Inv EK, U17) 17:44; 3 M Brown (B&B) 17:51; 4 A Currie (Ton) 18:03; 5 J Bruce (Folk, U17) 18:19; 6 A Starvis (B&B, U17) 18:23; 7 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 18:28; 8 R Maisey (M&M, U17) 18:42; 9 A Middleton (B&B, U17) 18:45; 10 T Sugden (B&B) 18:51; 11 A Tutt (B&B) 18:52; 12 F Adams (Ips) 18:52; 13 A Jeddo (Ton) 18:54; 14 H Fage (B&B, U17) 18:57; 15 F Hillier (B&B, U17) 19:00; 16 M Brierley (Dartf) 19:03; 17 C Ellison (Ton, U17) 19:04; 18 J Greenwood (Central P, U17) 19:05; 19 T Beghein (Ton, U17) 19:18; 20 L Brook (B&B, U17) 19:28; 21 T Marston (B&B) 19:30; 22 A Newton (Camb H, U17) 19:36; 23 A Ganguli (Ton) 19:41; 24 D Moulton (Dartf) 19:43; 25 D Jeddo (Ton, U17) 19:45; 26 J Healy (B&B, U17) 19:46; 27 O White (Ton) 19:55; 28 L Eldred (Than, U17) 20:15; 29 M Quogan (Dartf, U17) 20:18; 30 M Bridger (Ton, U17) 20:32

U15 (4.2km):

1 J Scanes (B&B) 14:38; 2 O Scott (MedwayTri) 14:58; 3 J Hill (B&B) 15:06; 4 T Ronchetti (M&M) 15:17; 5 E Berhe (S Factor) 15:18; 6 J Starvis (B&B) 15:21; 7 L Elmqvist (B&B) 15:27; 8 S Sanz-Kozyra (Inv EK) 15:29; 9 D Walsham (Bexley) 15:33; 10 H Gibson (M&M) 15:43; 11 A Everitt (Ton) 15:49; 12 R Ostle (Inv EK) 15:56; 13 J Wellings (Camb H) 16:08; 14 H Brookes (Central P) 16:12; 15 T Chambers (B&B) 16:17; 16 R Alford-Smith (S’oaks) 16:25; 17 A Iyengar (Camb H) 16:35; 18 B Daly (Greenwich Tritons) 16:40; 19 B O’Grady (B&B) 16:41; 20 J Breeze (S Factor) 16:49

U13 (3.1km):

1 F Gibson (M&M) 11:22; 2 J Shaw (B&B) 11:30; 3 K Farrell (B&B) 11:35; 4 C Ugoji (Dartf) 11:52; 5 O Balaam (CP Tri) 11:53; 6 C Cousins (M&M) 12:08; 7 A van den Berg (Camb H) 12:10; 8 O Barker (Ashf) 12:10; 9 J Foster (Inv EK) 12:12; 10 A Smith (B&B) 12:19; 11 J Willcox (Ashf) 12:20; 12 O Cowling (Judd Sch) 12:22; 13 J Hanton (Ashf) 12:24; 14 L Gear (M&M) 12:29; 15 S Watson (Central P) 12:29; 16 J Bunn (B&B) 12:32; 17 A Sebuwufu (B&B) 12:38; 18 D Davidson (Ashf) 12:40; 19 O Lester (Ton) 12:41; 20 F Gotkine (B&B) 12:48

Women (8.2km):

1 A Clement (B&B, W35) 30:46; 2 C Sharp (B&B) 32:01; 3 A Weston (Inv EK) 32:54; 4 A Carter (Ton) 33:17; 5 H Woolley (Ton) 33:51; 6 G Huddleston (Camb H) 33:52; 7 C Johnston (M’stone) 33:57; 8 R McDonnell (Deal TC, W45) 34:01; 9 E Hale (M&M) 34:07; 10 A Seager (S Kent) 34:28; 11 N Evans (Ton, W35) 34:34; 12 A Karlsson (Tun W) 34:43; 13 J Keene (B&B) 34:47; 14 J Backley (Camb H, W50) 35:12; 15 S Hall (Inv EK) 35:17; 16 L Everson (B&B) 35:38; 17 H Behagg (Dartf RR, W45) 35:49; 18 K Sung (M’stone, W45) 36:02; 19 J Philpot (Camb H) 36:11; 20 E Owen (Ton, W45) 36:13; 21 A Pearson (B&B, W45) 36:14; 22 A Farrall (Tun W, W50) 36:15; 23 H Stenning (Beck) 36:25; 24 S Humphries (Ton, W50) 36:27; 25 C Warren (Ton, W35) 36:31; 26 A Osborne (Beck, W45) 36:49; 27 K Marchant (Beck, W55) 36:52; 28 L Stewart (M’stone, W35) 36:58; 29 A O’Brien (Central P, W50) 36:59; 30 N Goodwin (Folk, W40) 37:02

W50: 5 D Mewis (Beck) 38:23

W55: 2 M Hjorth (NEJ) 40:17; 3 T Byrne (Beck) 41:07

W60: 1 G Arnott (Beck) 44:54

Overall (U20W, U17W & W65, M70+) (5.25km):

1 E Nicholson (S’oaks, U17W) 20:12; 2 M Squibb (B&B, U20W) 20:28; 3 L Mitchell (MedwayTri, U17W) 20:42; 4 H Clark (B&B, U20W) 20:53; 5 E Webb (M&M, U20W) 21:05; 6 L Procter (Inv EK, U20W) 21:17; 7 A Royden (M&M, U17W) 21:26; 8 L Crossley (M&M, U17W) 21:49; 9 L Whyte (B&B, U17W) 21:59; 10 A Goodhand (Inv EK, U20W) 22:10; 11 B Palmer (M&M, U17W) 22:10; 12 A Barnes (B&B, U20W) 22:26; 13 A Clarke (Dartf, U17W) 22:31; 14 K Painter (MedwayTri, U20W) 22:33; 15 A Lawrence (Camb H, U17W) 22:55; 16 E Mills (Inv EK, U17W) 23:08; 17 I Spink (B&B, U17W) 23:13; 18 E Ayden (Ton, U20W) 23:22; 19 N Nicoll (Than, U20W) 23:24; 20 H Mitchell (MedwayTri, U20W) 23:26; 21 M Knightley (Inv EK, U20W) 23:27; 22 A Hawkes (M&M, U17W) 23:33; 23 A Young (M&M, U20W) 23:49; 24 L Meers (B&B, U20W) 24:04; 25 M Shaw (B&B, U17W) 24:17; 26 P Kybert (Dartf, U17W) 24:25; 27 A Cockburn (B&B, U17W) 24:51; 28 M Marsh (M&M, U17W) 25:20; 29 E Deveney (B&B, U17W) 25:31; 30 I Pearson (B&B, U17W) 25:35; 31 E Armitage-Woods (Camb H, U17W) 25:37; 32 I Linn (M&M, U17W) 25:41; 33 P Ross-Davies (B&B, M70) 25:42; 34 F Perry (Harv HH, U17W) 25:52; 35 R Seabrook (Beck, M75) 26:07; 36 C Harrop (M&M, U20W) 26:25; 37 L Bischoff (B&B, U17W) 26:29; 38 I Tyler (Than, U20W) 27:06; 39 M Ellsmore (Camb H, M70) 27:10; 40 N Austin (M&M, U17W) 27:27; 41 L Hulm (Than, U20W) 27:53; 42 J Wilkins (I&I, M70) 28:39; 43 S Elphick (M&M, U20W) 28:45; 44 M Morters (Than, U20W) 28:48; 45 K Dungate (Camb H, M70) 28:54; 46 W Brierley (Dartf, M70) 29:09; 47 S Richardson (Tun W, W65) 29:47; 48 P Hadley (Camb H, M75) 29:59; 49 M MacDonald (Camb H, W70) 30:15; 50 F Streatfield (Larkf, M70) 30:19

M75: 3 V Thomas (Greenwich Tritons) 33:24

W65: 2 J Moorekite (Larkf) 31:26; 3 J Ellis (Beck) 32:19

U15 (4.2km):

1 M Barlow (B&B) 16:32; 2 E Tynan (Greenwich Tritons) 16:33; 3 A Matthews (M&M) 16:33; 4 I Crossley (M&M) 16:36; 5 M Reeves (Greenwich Tritons) 16:42; 6 N Mossi (B&B) 16:45; 7 R Crossley (M&M) 17:02; 8 M Watts (Ton) 17:03; 9 I Williams (Camb H) 17:03; 10 N Raymond (Ton) 17:22; 11 E Clayton (Folk) 17:33; 12 S Cudmore-Smith (M&M) 17:48; 13 L Smith (B&B) 17:59; 14 H Painter (MedwayTri) 18:01; 15 J Kelly (B&B) 18:07; 16 B Regan (B&B) 18:21; 17 H Hughes (M&M) 18:27; 18 L Marston (B&B) 18:32; 19 K Dervish (B&B) 18:38; 20 A Hagger (Ashf) 18:52

U13 (3.1km):

1 A McDonagh (B&B) 11:49; 2 A Chappell (Ashf) 12:07; 3 S Richmond (Weald Tri) 12:19; 4 A Homans-Yau (B&B) 12:32; 5 E De Bruyn (B&B) 12:34; 6 S Mossi (B&B) 12:50; 7 I Gowing (Ton) 12:52; 8 P Hutchings (Ton) 12:56; 9 M Holliday (Dartf) 13:00; 10 A Jenner-Heard (B&B) 13:02; 11 A Foley (Ton) 13:03; 12 A Ramdeen (B&B) 13:14; 13 D Lester (Camb H) 13:14; 14 S Tran (B&B) 13:19; 15 S Bonnar (Camb H) 13:27; 16 R Pearson (B&B) 13:38; 17 O Baker (M&M) 13:48; 18 L Copp (S’oaks) 13:57; 19 S Thwaites-Ramaiya (Dartf) 14:08; 20 L Steer (Inv EK) 14:32

Manchester Area XC League, Match Two, Kenworthy Woods, November 12

Joe Steward, fresh from from 16th place in the World Uphill Mountain Running Championships in Thailand, was a convincing winner over this varied course of playing fields and woodland, held under pleasant autumnal weather, Steve Green reports.

Steward was in an early lead group with Salford teammate and winner of match one Callum Rowlinson, plus Chorlton M40 Gavin Tomlinson on the first of the short laps.

By the start of the third long lap, the Salford Harrier used his hill running skills to pull clear of the chasing duo.

Sale’s Nigel Martin moved steadily through the field to finish second and was given the same time as Tomlinson, who was 30 metres to the good of Rowlinson.

Salford took the team spoils, ahead of close rivals Sale.

Over 550 runners completed the course as the league goes from strength to strength.

Sarah Dufour-Jackson made her intentions clear of the first short lap quickly gaining a 40m advantage from the chasing pack, from the field of almost 400.

The long-striding Vale Royal runner increased her lead to 12 seconds by the tape. Naomi Kingston of Altrincham closed quickly to finish second, around 80m ahead of Sale’s Beatrice Cordingley.

Cordingley led Sale to another team win, continuing their impressive streak.

Beth Reid, of MMU was the first under-20 home, with Charlie Roberts of St Helens winning the award for the leading under-20 male. First W40, in sixth was Laura Lombard of Salford Harriers.

Noa Vaughan of Eyri, was an emphatic under-17 victor, coming home over 40 seconds to the good ahead of Benjamin Hall.

Freya Griffiths came home first under-17 woman with close to a minute’s advantage from Nia Griffiths.

Men:

1 Joe Steward Salford Harriers & AC 29:33

2 Nigel Martin Sale Harriers Manchester 29:56

3 Gavin Tomlinson M40 Chorlton Runners 29:56

4 Callum Rowlinson Salford Harriers & AC 30:02

5 Nicholas Barry Sale Harriers Manchester 30:36

6 Ryan Worland Salford Harriers & AC 30:43

7 J Scott-Farrington Horwich R M I Harriers 30:54

8 Thomas Charles Chorlton Runners 31:02

9 Steven Curley M40 Chorlton Runners 31:05

10 Matthew Leahy Liverpool Harriers & AC 31:15

TEAM:

1 Salford Harriers & AC 70

2 Sale Harriers Manchester 92

3 Chorlton Runners 108

Women:

1 Sarah Dufour-Jackson Vale Royal Ac 26:48

2 Naomi Kingston Altrincham & District AC 26:56

3 Beatrice Cordingley Sale Harriers Manchester 27:12

4 K Fitzpatrick W35 1 Chorlton Runners 27:14

5 Bethany Reid U20 1 Manchester Metropolitan Uni 27:30

6 Laura Lombard W40 1 Salford Harriers & AC 27:31

7 Alice Wright Sale Harriers Manchester 27:57

8 Nicola Reece W40 2 Wilmslow Running Club 28:05

9 Rebecca Jackson Wilmslow Running Club 28:07

10 Diane McVey W45 1 Wilmslow Running Club 28:22

TEAM:

1 Sale Harriers Manchester 50

2 Altrincham & District AC 64

3 Wilmslow Running Club 74

FITNESS FIRST METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Race 2 Wormwood Scrubs, November 12

Alex Lepretre led from the start to win the second league race of the season in surprisingly warm

sunshine on a dry grassland course, Alastair Aitken reports.

Lepretre, a solicitor in criminal investigation, considered his best run was his club half marathon record of 63:28 in the Copenhagen half-marathon, when he was chosen to represent England in September.

At Wormwood Scrubs behind Lepretre, there was an intense race between Luca Minale and Robel Bahelbi but Minale went over a goal post hole and, lost his rhythm on the last of three laps and Seyfu Jamaal who the previous Saturday won the North of Thames/Liddiard race, shot past them both to come in second with Bahelbi third but the latter, content to be part of the winning Highgate team who had 12 in 62, to stay ahead in the league.

In eighth place was the first under-20 runner Abdi Hamud and, the oldest in the race was Roger Green, an M75 in 450 out of 458 finishers.

Rebecca Bunting, a speech therapist who is coached by Jacob Howe, helped London Heathside go further ahead in the women’s league. She has had an impressive season with fifth in the European Championship 50km race and a 2:41 marathon in Manchester.

In the race at half way there was a group together and Verity Hopkins came out of that to get second place behind Bunting. In fifth place in the race at the Scrubs was the first W40 Sofia Latham.

The oldest competitor was Angela Duncan, a W80, who brought the field home in 199th It was interesting to see Lisa Da Silva come in 14th as, she is the mother of the 9 year old, Luca Da Silva, who won the under- 11s and his father is Manuel Da Silva, head of competition at TVH.

Remarkable James Branch, who won the under-13s boys at Claybury once again, in only his second cross-country race.

Alya Johnson, who won the U13 girls race, leading all the way, is at Ealing Fields High School and captain of the netball team.

Digby Turk, 17, is the current Middlesex champion at 1500m. Kiera Shaw is still an under-15 girl but was first home in the combined under-17/under-15 race.

Men

1 24:05 Alexander Lepretre High

2 24:15 Seyfu Jamaal Lon H

3 24:22 Robel Bahelbi High

4 24:24 Luca Minale VPH&TH

5 24:26 Peter Chambers High

6 24:31 Jake Shelley SBH

7 24:33 Hugo Cayssials TVH

8 24:36 Abdirahim Hamud SBH U20

9 24:36 Chris Thomas TVH

10 24:37 Ethan Primett Herts P U20

11 24:40 Frank O’Brien NEB

12 24:42 Flurry Grierson High

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 1488; 2 VP&TH 1388; 3 TVH 1288; 4 London H 1114; 5 Harrow 1074; 6 Highgate B 805; 7 VP&TH B 662; 8 Serpentine 656; 9 ESM 640; 10 WG&EL 558

D2: 1 Shaftesbury 1335; 2 Trent P 1277; 3 L Front 1169; 4 Ealing E 1039; 5 Eton M 988; 6 Harrow B 932

D3: 1 TVH B 951; 2 Highgate C 875; 3 L Front B 765

M40

D1: 1 VP&TH 414; 2 L Heathside 399; 3 Trent P 371; 4 Serpentine 370; 5 Harrow 335; 6 Lon H B 273

D2: 1 Ealing E 256; 2 Eton M 233; 3 VP&TH 207; 4 Barnet 184; 5 Ealing E B 179; 6 Trent P B 156

D3: 1 Ealing E C 172; 2 VP&TH C 155; 3 Serpentine B 145

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 2933; 2 VP&TH 2774; 3 Lon H 2178; 4 Harrow 1985; 5 TVH 1906; 6 Highgate B 1766

D2: 1 Trent P 2334; 2 L Front 2087; 3 Ealing E 2048; 4 Shaftsbury 2024; 5 Eton M 1886; 6 LOM H C 1454

D3: 1 Highgate C 1549; 2 L Front B 1324; 3 TVH B 1288

M40

D1: 1 VP&TH 772; 2 Lon H 701; 3 Trent P 698; 4 Serpentine 592; 5 Harrow 538; 6 Lon H B 453

D2: 1 Eton M 463; 2 Ealing E 458; 3 VP&TH B 410; 4 Barnet 357

D3: 1 VP&TH C 258; 2 Ealing E C 223; 3 Barnet B 207

U17/U15 TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 257; 2 Lon H 239; 3 Shaftesbury 230; 4 Barnet 210; 5 Harrow 203; 6 Highgate 189

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 484; 2 Shaftsbury 473; 3 Lon H 464; 4 WG&EL 440; 5 Barnet 427; 6 Herts P 411

U13 TEAM: 1 Herts P 208; 2 Shaftesbury 195; 3 Hillingdon 190; 4 VP&TH 180; 5 WG&EL 159l 6 ESM 153

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 354; 2 WG&EL 318; 3 Herts P 271; 4 VP&TH 260; 5 Hillingdon 254; 6 ESM 234

U11 TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 204; 2 ESM 165; 3 VP&TH 159

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 360; 2 VP&TH 294; 3 ESM 234

Women

1 28:47 Rebecca Bunting Lon H

2 29:15 Verity Hopkins TVH

3 29:28 Eilish O’Grady Harrow

4 29:39 Stephanie Ainley TVH

5 29:49 Sofia Latham Harrow U20

6 30:14 Rebecca Piggott Lon H

7 30:16 Suzanne Phillips WG&EL

8 30:18 Olivia Desborough Lon H

9 30:21 Josie Hinton Lon H

10 30:32 Kelly Clark VPH&TH W40

11 30:35 Katy Casterton Serp

12 30:37 Lily Woolcock Lon H

TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 342; 2 VP&TH 283; 3 TVH 265; 4 Serpentine 199; 5 Lon H B 194; 6 VP&TH B 146; 7 Ealing E 137; 8 Hillingdon 129; 9 WG&EL 108; 10 Highgate 82

D2: 1 Harrow 266; 2 Barnet 183; 3 Ealing E B 175; 4 Eton M 167; 5 3 VP&TH C 166; 6 Lon H C 152

D3: 1 Harrow B 177; 2 TVH B 173; 3 Met P 127

W35 TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 137; 2 Ealing E 105; 3 ESM 83; 4 Highgate 79; 5 Hillingdon 79; 6 Barnet 70

D2: 1 TVH 34; 2 Ealing E B 30; 3 Eton M 27

D3: 1 Harrow 19

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 666; 2 VP&TH 616; 3 Serpentine 465; 4 TVH 465; 5VP&TH B $10; 6 Highgate 297

D2: 1 Harrow 468; 2 Barnet 358; 3 Herts P 339; 4 VP&TH C 328; 5 Eron M 3426

D3: 1 Harrow B 295; 2 Mornington 256; 3 Met P 246

W35

D1: 1 VP&TH 296; 2 Highgate 189; 3 Ealing E 188; 4 Barnet 185; 5 Hillingdon 164; 6 Lon H 143

D2: 1 Eton M 105; 2 TVH 98; 3 L Front 75

D3: 1 Harrow 38

U17/U15 TEAM: 1 Lon H 219; 2 Herts P 207; 3 Highgate 201; 4 WG&EL 174; 5 TVH 166; 6 St Mary’s 135

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Lon H 379; 2 WG&EL 366; 3 TVH 322; 4 VP&TH 309; 5Herts P 299; 6 Highgate 297

U13 TEAM: 1 ESM 127; 2 Shaftesbury 118; 3 Lon H 117; 4 WG&EL 109; 5 Trent P 102; 6 St Mary’s 94

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Trent P 272; 2 WG&EL 261; 3 Lon H 257; 4Shaftesbury 245; 5 St Mary’s 191; 6 ESM 161

U11 TEAM: 1 ESM 105; 2 WG&EL 104; 3 Shaftesbury 90

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 214; 2 ESM 195; 3 Shaftesbury 194

Howard Williams Trophy

Seniors: 1 eq Lon H/VP&TH 44 (1 win each); 2 Highgate 42

Juniors: 1 WG&EL 99; 2 Shaftesbury 94; 3 Lon H 87

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Div 1, Stoke on Trent, November 12

Just as was the case in the league last winter the racing again saw the students of Birmingham and Loughborough Universities come out on top and, in doing so, mirrored the results in the men’s league at this same venue, Martin Duff reports.

It was Birmingham who comfortably came out on as their Mia Atkinson, who had been part of Charnwood’s winning cross-country relay victory the previous week, had a dominant victory by some 200m over Birchfield’s Bryony Gunn, who club just pipped Loughborough for second spot.

Sarah McDonald, the 4:00.46 1500m performer, has only raced once since winning a European cross-country relay gold in 2019, was another Birchfield participant and she finished an encouraging ninth.

Women:

1 Mia Atkinson 22:09 University of Birmingham

2 Bryony Gunn 22:54 Birchfield H

3 Elsa Palmer 22:58 University of Birmingham

4 Rosie Hamilton-James 23:03 U20 University of Birmingham

5 Abby Rex 23:31 University of Birmingham

6 Kelly Edwards 23:46 Masters Leamington C

7 Georgie Campbell 23:50 U20 Stratford Upon Avon

8 Bethan Sykes 23:54 Bromsgrove & Redditch

9 Sarah McDonald 23:56 Birchfield H

10 Katie Hopkins 24:01 University of Birmingham

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Birmingham U 13; 2 Birchfield 59; 3 Loughborough 61; 4 Wolverhampton & B 86; 5 Stoke 118; 6 BRAST 130; 7 Stratford 173; 8 Tipton 208; 9 Leamington 219; 10 Nuneaton 225

W35 TEAM: 1 Stoke 14; 2 Knowle & D 56; 3 Leamington 56; 4 Nuneaton 63; 5 Stratford 64; 6 Rugby & N 66

DIVISION 2, Stoke on Trent, November 12

There was a run-away victory for Tallulah Robin Redmond in this match which was held along side the division one fixture.

The Cheltenham junior who, according to the Power of 10 rankings website is in her first year of running, led her team to a comfortable victory over Worcester.

TEAM Div 2: 1 Cheltenham 22; 2 Worcester v73; 3 Telford 108; 4 Tamworth 113; 5 Warwick U 114; 6 Coventry G 114

W35 TEAM: 1 Trentham 10; 2 CLC 25; 3 Cheltenham 33; 4 Aldridge 62; 5 Mass F 73; 6 B Pear 73

Final standings (best 3 of 4):

Overall: 1 D Sherwin (Stoke, W35)) 4; 2 L Kyte (B&R, W35) 6; 3 K Butler (Stoke) 10

Senior: 1 Butler 3; 2 N Turner (Worc) 10; 3 T Lea (R&N) 15

W35: 1 Sherwin 4; 2 Kyte 4; 3 T Freeman (B&R) 9

TEAM: 1 Stoke 88; 2 B&R 136; 3 R&N 358

W35 TEAM: 1 B&R 47; 2 R&N 227; 3 Aldridge 317

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE, Wimbledon Common, November 12

This week, both the men’s and women’s division one matches and boys’ and girls’ young athletes’ races combined over Wimbledon’s famous common, as the unseasonably mild weather continued, Martin Duff reports.

With the second British Athletics Cross Challenge races at Milton Keynes also hosting a home countries and inter-area match, the top end of the senior races was a bit thin. A clash, with the British and Irish Masters International also affected the races.

Men

In the event, last year’s men’s champions, Hercules Wimbledon moved up from a well-beaten second last time out to stage a convincing win over Belgrave, as first match winners Guildford & Godalming slipped to third. The biggest fallers down the pecking order were Dulwich Runners who slipped from fourth to eighth. Behind them, additionally newly promoted Croydon also struggled.

The league tends not to allow guests but, on the principle that it is here to allow competition, gave a place to Olympian and world indoor 3000m medallist Marc Scott who normally represents Richmond & Zetland from Yorkshire rather than the Surrey Richmond and he headed Belgrave’s second claimer Ian Crowe-Wright to the line. Hercules Wimbledon’s Andrew Penney was nearly a minute down in third.

Further back Gary Laybourne was first veteran in 19th overall.

The young runners’ under-17 race saw Alex Lennon, who was the fastest under-15 runner in the autumn young athletes’ relays in Sutton Park, score a repeat victory, albeit closely over top under-17 Sam Stapley. Two more under-17s followed in close order, as George Pittwood and Euan Ellis completed the top four.

Lennon led home under-15 English road relay champions Sutton & District to a team win over Epsom & Ewell and Stapley’s Reigate Priory.

In the under-13 event Hercules Wimbledon also came good as Thomas Wharton just got home by a nose over Kingston & Polytechnic’s Albert Kadar to lead them to a team win over Herne Hill.

Women

Georgie Grgec won comfortably for Herne Hill from Thames Hare & Hounds’ Ruby Woolfe to repeat her victory from the final fixture of last season. The Kiwi won by around 80 metres as Guildford’s Susie Monk was a comfortable third.

Belgrave, who had to wait until 10th place for their first scorer then closed all of their five runners in before 18th and were the first club to do so, just squeezed the team honours by a single point from Grgec’s Herne Hill.

Kent AC, who had four in the first nine, had a long wait for their final scorer and were third.

Veteran honours also went Herne Hill’s way as Gabriel Reynolds claimed top W40 spot as the top W50, Sophie Biggs, was a minute down in 29th overall.

Just as in the boys young athletes race, an under-15 led home all of the under-17s as Herne Hill also came out on top through Orla Carroll, who was 30 metres clear of the older Annice Kemp. Lily Brown was a similar distance back as she led Epsom & Ewell to the under-17 team on the day.

Men Div 1

Overall (currently not processed on Po10)

1 Marc Scott H/W/gst 25:30

2 Ian Crowe-Wright (2C) BEL 25:48

3 Andrew Penney H/W 26:38

4 Jonathan Cornish H/W 26:40

5 Freddie Hessian (2C) G&G 26:43

6 Josh Trigwell BEL 26:58

7 Sebastian Anthony (2C) G&G 27:02

8 Samuel Gebreselassie BEL 27:04

9 Fred Slemeck H/W 27:09

10 Ed Mallett H/W 27:12

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Hercules W 181; 2 Belgrave 284; 3 Guildford & G 289; 4 Herne Hill 396; 5 Kent 408; 6 Thames H&H 506; 7 S London 586; 8 Dulwich R 709; 9 Croydon 736

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 172; 2 Hercules W 200; 3 Kent 222; 4 G&G 377; 5Herne H 427; 6 THH 515; 7 S London 622; 8 Dulw R 718; 9 Croydon 842

Standings after 2 matches:

Men TEAM: 1 HW 485; 2 G&G 491; 3 Belgrave 637; 4 Kent 913; 5 Herne H 967; 6 THH 987; 7 Dulw R 1136; 8 S London 1239; 9 Croydon 1486

B TEAM: 1 HW 344; 2 Belgrave 355; 3 Kent 462

U17/U15 TEAM (4 to score): 1 Sutton & D 320; 2 Epsom & E e95; 3 Reigate P 290; 4 Holland Sp 286; 5 Herne H 285; 6 Hercules W 271

Standings after 2 matches: 1 S&D 609; 2 Herne H 576; 3 Rei P 569; 4 Holl Sp 538; 5 E&E 531; 6 HW4

U13 TEAM: 1 Hercules W 205; 2 Herne H 180; 3 Epsom & E 158; 4 S London 156; 5 Woking 135; 6 Sutton & D 129

Standings after 2 matches: 1 HW 379; 2 Herne H 368; 3 S London 335; 4 E&E 320; 5 Woking 223; 6 Reigate P 163

Women Div 1:

1 Georgie Grgec HHH 16:34

2 Ruby Woolfe THH 16:52

3 Suzie Monk G&G 17:03

4 Amelia Pettitt (2C) KEN 17:14

5 Georgie Bruinvels (2C) SLH 17:24

6 Bethanie Murray THH 17:39

7 Catherine Kandie KEN 17:41

8 Alexa Parker KEN 17:45

9 Katie Rowland KEN 17:46

10 Lea Adamson BEL 17:47

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Belgrave 73; 2 Herne H 74; 3 Kent 82; 4 Belgrave B 141; 5 Stragglers 158; 6 Clapham 189; 7 Herne H B 220; 8 G&G 222; 9 Ranelagh 225; 10 THH 231; 11S London 284; 12 Fulham 342; 13 Hercules W 327; 14 Kent B 367; 15 Dulw R 404

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Herne H 151; 2 Kent 172; 3 Belgrave 191; 4 THH 307; 5 Stragglers 314; 6 Belgrave B 351; 7 Ranelagh 400; 8 G&G 406; 9 Clapham 413; 10 Herne H B 453

U17 TEAM: 1 Epsom & E 27; 2 Herne H 38; 3 Hercules W 48; 4 S London 96; 5 HW B 97; 6 G&G 110

Standings after 2 matches: 1 E&E 50; 2 Herne H 101; 3 Hercules W 108; 4 S London 182; G&G 215; 6 HW B 218

U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 19; 2 S London 47; 3 Woking 49; 4 G&G 68; 5 Epsom & Ewell 114; 6 Hercules W 117

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Herne H 37; 2 Woking 110; 3 S London 115; 4 HW 185; 5 E&E 191; 6 G&G 192

U13 TEAM: 1 S London 37; 2 Reigate P 58; 3 E&E 65; 4 Hercules W 76; 5 Sutton & D 80; 6 Kingston & Poly 82

Standings after 2 matches: 1 HW 95; 2 S London 98; 3 Reigate P 127; 4 S&D 135; 5 K&P 189; 6 Belgrave 244

SURREY LEAGUE, Divisions 2, 3 & 4, Oxshott Woods, November 12

It was down to the woods as Oxshott hosted the three minor men’s divisions along with the women’s second flight match, Martin Duff reports.

In the men’s match, Clapham Chasers notched up their second team win of the campaign as Ranelagh Harriers sought to bounce back from their demotion again in second.

Leading the men home, after a very close race was Clapham’s Nick Bowker as the top four were separated by just six seconds. Charlie Wyllie had just nabbed second from Clapham’s Rue Yong Soh, who was again third and Fulham’s Charlie Sanderson.

The combined division three and four race saw Harry Lawson win for Holland Sports over Woking’s junior Martin Sunderland as these two led their clubs to first and second in the third flight team stakes.

The women’s division two match was, again, totally separated from their division one sisters and Martha Collings won for Woking with Croydon’s second claimer Penny Oliver 40 metres down in second for Croydon.

There were 256 in this second flight women’s competition and 243 in the division one match confirming that on Surrey’s twisty courses the decision to split the women’s league in two remains justified.

Men TEAM Div 2: 1 Clapham 219; 2 Ranelagh 285; 3 Epsom & E 348; 4 Dorking & MV 401; 5 Reigate P 484; 6 Stragglers 509; 7 Fulham 562; 8 Wimbledon W 643; 9 Walton 644

B TEAM: 1 Clapham 95; 2 Ranelagh 141; 3 E&E 409; 4 Reigate P 477; 5 Stragglers 490; 6 Wimb W 501

Men TEAM Div 3: 1 Holland Sp 172; 2 Woking 273; 3 Striders Croydon 366; 4 Kingston & P 379; 5 L City 446; 6 Barnes 540; 7 W4H 578; 8 26.2RRC 608; 9 Sutton R 733

B TEAM: 1 Holland Sp 83; 2 L City 218; 3 SoC 362.5; 4 Woking 430.5; 5 Barnes 444; 6 26.2RRC 486

Men TEAM Div 4: 1 Elmbridge 242; 2 Tadworth 328; 3 Ful-on-Tri 4625; 4 Vets 621; 5 Tri Surrey 686; 6 Runnymede 694

B TEAM: 1 Tadworth 85; 2 Vets 363; 3 Elmbridge 421

Standings after 2 matches:

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Clapham 472; 2 Ranelagh 611; 3 E&E 761; 4 Reigate P 878; 5 DMV 880; 6 Stragglers 988; 7 Wimb W1144; 8 Fulham 1179; 9 Walton 1277

B TEAM: 1 Clapham 233; 2 Ranelagh 411; 3 Reigate P 747

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Holl Sp 354; 2 Woking 604; 3 K&P 694; 4 SoC 742; 5 L City 822; 6 Barnes 1136; 7 W4H 1141; 8 26.2RRC 1282; 9 Sutton R 1415

B TEAM: 1 Holl Sp 335; 2 L City 358; 3 SoC 586

Div 4 TEAM: 1 Tadworth 586; 2 FoT V888; 3 Elmbridge 925.5; 4 Tri Surrey 1090

B TEAM: 1 Tadworth 142

Women Div 2 TEAM: 1 Ful-on-Tri 79; 2 Wimb W 132; 3 Reigate P 153; 4 Woking 161; 5 W4H 194; 6 Windrush 224

Standings after 2 matches: 1 FoT 190; 2 Wimb W 254; 3 Reigate P 285

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Ardingly, West Sussex, November 12

Despite a good number of Sussex athletes competing with distinction in the latest round of the British Athletics Cross Challenge, there were still some good performances at a venue that has not been used recently, Martin Duff reports.

Middle-distance specialist Archie Davis, who ran the 800m in 1:44.72 last year, had a comfortable victory for Phoenix over Brighton rival James Turner in the men’s race that saw a good field of about 200 runners.

The men’s race also gave a starting place to Beth Kidger, the Welsh 1500m champion, who was seeking a longer outing than that provided in the women’s race and placed 16th overall, less than three minutes down on Davis.

Amy Harris, who races only sparingly, had plenty in hand in the women’s event to see off a challenge from opening race winner, junior Amelia Cox the English Schools steeplechase eighth-placer.

Close behind, another Crawley under-20 saw off 53-year-old Julie Briggs, who has been racing in and winning Sussex League races for years.

Miles Waterworth, the English Schools 800m champion, was a convincing under-17 winner over Alexander Riley who improved on his sixth spot in the opening league match.

Finlay Goodman, the English Schools 10th placer, scored a repeat victory in the under-15 boys’ race as did Molly Smithers the girls.

Katherine Haslip, the Inter-Counties under-13 gold medallist, continued where she left off last winter with her second league victory and led Brighton to another team win as team mate George Gilbert added the boys’ race.

Men

TEAM

Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Phoenix 52; 2 Brighton & H 102; 3 Lewes 168; 4 Arena 291; 5 Haywards H 294; 6 Crawley 313; 7Hy R 358; 8 Hastings 776

Div 2 (4 to score): 1 B&H B 117; 2 Phoenix B 176; 3 Lewes B 211; 4 Horsham 212; 5 Worthing 244; 6 B&H C 256

M40 TEAM: 1 B&H 10; 2 Lewes 26; 3 Hay H 40; 4 Phoenix 46; 5 Arena 46; 6 Lewes B 66

U17 TEAM: 1 B&H 15; 2 Phoenix 16; 3 Crawley 29; 4 Lewes 38; 5 B&H B 51; 6 Worthing 53

U15 TEAM: 1 B&H 8; 2 B&H B 28; 3 Crawley 40; 4 Bodyworks 49; 5 Phoenix 51; 6 Lewes 60

U13 TEAM: 1 B&H 10; 2 Eastbourne 23; 3 B&H B 34; 4 Lewes 37; 5 Phoenix 51; 6 Bodyworks 58

Women:

TEAM

Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Crawley 26; 2 Lewes 31; 3 Phoenix 44; 4 B&H 65; 5 Arena 89; 6 Eastbourne 130

Div 2 (3 to score): 1 Lewes B 72; 2 Phoenix B 80; 3 Crawley B 96

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Lewes 15; 2 Arena 18; 3 Eastbourne 45; 4 Lewes B 68; 5 Hy R 76; 6 Chich R 79

U17 TEAM: 1 B&H 20; 2 Crawley 21; 3 Lewes 42; 4 Phoenix 49; 5 B&H B 53; 6 Eastbourne 65

U15

TEAM: 1 Crawley 15; 2 Lewes 19; 3 Chich R 28; 4 B&H 36; 5 Worthing 37; 6 Crawley B 69

U13 TEAM: 1 B&H 13; 2 Hy R 24; 3 Crawley 37; 4 Bodyworks 46; 5 Horsham 51; 6 Eastbourne 55

English Schools AA Cross Country Cup, East Midlands Region, Leeds. November 12

Junior boys:

1 T Thake 8:33

2 K James 9:04

3 O Stenhouse 9:23

4 L Brown 9:23

5 T Minchin 9:30

Inter boys:

1 A Peaker 13:25

2 W Phillips 13:30

3 N Gallagher-Thompson 13:45

4 J Diacon 13:52

5 S Lees 14:13

Senior boys:

1 H Hewitt 15:39

2 S Beedall 15:57

3 J Greenhalgh 16:03

4 F Roden 16:19

5 J Walker 16:47

Junior girls

1 C Jones 9:25

2 S Chesterfield 9:28

3 A Stirk 9:34

4 L Bolton 9:37

5 L O’Boyle 9:42

Inter girls:

1 M Bellwood 9:22

2 L Parr 10:02

3 C Clark-Taylor 10:04

4 L Caseldine 10:07

5 I Stevens 10:14

Senior girls:

1 R Flaherty 11:18

2 E Gibbins 12:08

3 A Lane 12:14

4 C Bareness 12:41

5 I Pieters 12:47

