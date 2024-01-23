News from Parliament Hill plus English county school races, some veteran championships and a rearranged county event

LONDON INTERNATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY, Parliament Hill, January 20



The event incorporated the British Athletics Cross Challenge, home countries international and trials for the World University and World Cross Country Championships.

Men (4km): 1 A Melloy (C&C, U20) 12:57; 2 S Mills (Exe, U20) 12:58; 3 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 13:01; 4 J Tuffin (BRAT) 13:02; 5 T Bilyard (Gt Yar) 13:14; 6 L Minale (Gate) 13:27; 7 S Coppard (Ton) 13:35; 8 J Keir (Inv EK, U20) 13:36; 9 F O’Brien (NEB) 13:43; 10 F Vaughan (S Lon, U20) 13:51; 11 T Bridger (Birm U) 14:00; 12 M Grindrod (B&H) 14:08; 13 G Rowland (C&C) 14:11; 14 A Rainbow 14:34; 15 C Wright (Lewes, U20) 14:35; 16 W Driscoll (Belg) 14:55; 17 A Bruce 15:13; 18 R McKelvie (Leeds C, M35) 15:51; 19 I Ellwood (Kent) 16:07; 20 N Clarke (Barn, U20) 16:21

Men (10km): 1 H Milner 29:58; 2 T Evans (Lewes) 30:00; 3 M Mahamed 30:05; 4 J Crowe (Centr) 30:11; 5 J Dempsey 30:26; 6 J Kingston 30:28; 7 J Millar (B&W) 30:29; 8 A McMillan (York) 30:30; 9 T Terragano 30:42; 10 A Manthorpe 30:54; 11 M Willis (Wrex) 31:01; 12 S Stirling (Falk) 31:05; 13 J Gray (C&C) 31:09; 14 R Slade (Chilt) 31:21; 15 L Small (Ashf, U20) 31:29; 16 T Crockett (Wyc P) 31:32; 17 C Charleston 31:34; 18 S Hodgson (WSEH, U20) 31:34; 19 P Molloy (Camb U HH) 31:36; 20 C Davies ( C) 31:41; 21 A Teuten (Soton) 31:43; 22 K Taylor (B&W) 31:45; 23 O Smart (TRP) 31:53; 24 J Millar ( E) 31:55; 25 F Grierson (High) 31:55; 26 T Butler (SB) 31:56; 27 M Ramsden ( D) 32:02; 28 S Moakes (Notts) 32:03; 29 M Ward 32:05; 30 M Milarvie 32:06; 31 G Beardmore (Worc) 32:07; 32 J Morrow (Oxf U) 32:08; 33 M Campion (Notts) 32:08; 34 A Douglas (I’clyde, M35) 32:09; 35 S Burkitt (Ips, U20) 32:09; 36 T Wood 32:11; 37 S Tyas (NEB) 32:15; 38 J Rowe (Corn) 32:16; 39 B Wills (Brack) 32:17; 40 M Walk (C&C) 32:19; 41 J Small (Ashf, U20) 32:21; 42 A Milligan 32:25; 43 E Buck (Newk) 32:26; 44 M Bartram (C&C) 32:33; 45 J Rennie (Read) 32:39; 46 L Fisher (THH) 32:43; 47 E Blythman 32:44; 48 T Power 32:50; 49 J White (Norw) 32:52; 50 I Barnes (K&P) 32:55; 51 E Spencer (C’field) 33:08; 52 J Noblett (Lut) 33:08; 53 B Rushman (Herts P) 33:13; 54 D Smith (Bir, U20) 33:16; 55 G Watson (Chelt) 33:21; 56 G Gurney (Lon Hth) 33:22; 57 T Humphries 33:25; 58 J Fielding (ESM) 33:26; 59 W Zerom (Ashf) 33:28; 60 S Snelson (Banb) 33:29; 61 P Roddy (THH) 33:29; 62 S Gebreselassile (Belg) 33:36; 63 T Spencer (C’field) 33:38; 64 J Hobbs (B&H) 33:41; 65 J Connor 33:43; 66 O Fox (THH) 33:45; 67 C McMeechan 33:46; 68 A Miell-Ingram (Rad) 33:46; 69 W Mahoney (Norw) 33:54; 70 O Garrod (Belg) 33:57; 71 M Snowdon (Ips) 34:04; 72 M Leahy (Liv H, M35) 34:11; 73 L Hollom (THH) 34:15; 74 T Harrison (C&C) 34:20; 75 J Niven (Liv PS) 34:21; 76 J Ackland (Camb U HH) 34:30; 77 D Melling (Morp) 34:33; 78 M Cox (THH) 34:34; 79 E Smith-Rasmussen (Newk) 34:37; 80 J Wragg (Roth, U20) 34:39; 81 C McCambridge 34:45; 82 H Read (Abing) 34:45; 83 D Ervine (HIRunners) 34:56; 84 B Draper (Der, U20) 35:11; 85 S Stevens (Norw) 35:12; 86 R Soh (High) 35:24; 87 J Hooley (TVH) 35:27; 88 M Elbayan (Stop) 35:35; 89 W Christofi (B&W) 35:56; 90 J Read (Tip) 36:04; 91 M Chesterton (Newk) 36:15; 92 C Fielding ) 36:26; 93 H Liu (Oxf U CC) 36:38; 94 M Rimicans (Irv) 36:48; 95 G Crush (Norw, M45) 37:06; 96 O Williams (Vale R) 37:13; 97 J Young (Kett) 37:35; 98 T Bentley 37:45; 99 T Dixon (Chilt, M40) 38:17; 100 H Beech-Mcphilbin 38:55



U20 (8km): 1 J Dargan 25:32; 2 Q Miell-Ingram (Rad) 25:37; 3 L Beagley (Livingstone) 25:38; 4 M Ruby ( B) 25:50; 5 J Stevens 26:00; 6 W Rabjohns (Poole) 26:15; 7 H Yelling (B&H) 26:21; 8 A Burgess ( D) 26:36; 9 L McCay ( C) 26:39; 10 K Green (C&C) 26:40; 11 E Primett ( B) 26:46; 12 A Poulston ( C) 26:49; 13 E Hobbs ( C) 26:51; 14 H Evans (Newp) 26:54; 15 H Pickard (Stock H) 27:02; 16 H Johnston ( B) 27:16; 17 W Sutcliffe 27:20; 18 A Sproston (Craw) 27:36; 19 O Graham-Pereira ( E) 27:48; 20 F Roden (Abbey R) 27:59; 21 R Llewellyn (P’broke) 28:03; 22 M Banks ( D) 28:04; 23 H Smith (Norw) 28:04; 24 H Hewitt ( E) 28:08; 25 J Peck (St Ed) 28:30; 26 P Welsh (Der) 28:43; 27 A Jeavons ( D) 28:46; 28 B Peck ( E) 28:54; 29 H Bond 29:08; 30 J Fisher (SB) 29:24



U17 (6km): 1 A Collier (WSEH) 20:00; 2 I Thomas (Wales DS) 20:02; 3 H Maxwell (Bath) 20:23; 4 M Clark (Prest) 20:29; 5 S Perry (Nthn (IOM)) 20:44; 6 N Paterson (Inv EK) 20:45; 7 R Gayer (SB) 20:49; 8 L Dunham (Herts P) 20:51; 9 S Tilley (Ips) 20:54; 10 B Eccles (Bure) 21:01; 11 J Trangmar (St Ed) 21:05; 12 C Collins (Poole) 21:05; 13 A Hughes (Chilt) 21:10; 14 C Harold (Wales DS) 21:11; 15 W Atkins (Winchester RC) 21:20; 16 F Bruce (Wales Developemnt Squad) 21:23; 17 J Maxwell (Bath) 21:31; 18 W McNally (Lev V) 21:43; 19 J Wallace (Lut) 22:01; 20 M Cattini (Harrow) 22:02; 21 D Stevens (N&P) 22:09; 22 A O’Gorman (SB) 22:10; 23 B Barber (Ips) 22:11; 24 I Bowen (Wales DS) 22:12; 25 E Carney (Jer) 22:23; 26 S Toqeer (WSEH) 22:29; 27 J Murphy (Brec) 22:47; 28 A Mulvihill (High) 22:52; 29 W Harries (P’broke) 22:58; 30 R Cowell (C&C) 23:00; 31 M Hazlehurst (Lev V) 23:08; 32 L Paddison (W&SV) 23:14; 33 W Potts` (Oxf C) 23:31; 34 T Narvaez-White (SB) 23:42; 35 F Roderick (IIF) 23:42

U15 (4km): 1 J Scanes (B&B) 13:42; 2 E Grime (Salf) 13:54; 3 A Lane (Leam) 13:55; 4 H Berry 14:09; 5 S Collins (W&SV) 14:17; 6 E Skipwith (Winchester RC) 14:21; 7 R Gambling (St Ed) 14:28; 8 A Phillips (SB) 14:37; 9 C Holmes (Herne H) 14:38; 10 E Phillips (SB) 14:44; 11 L Hemmings (PNV) 14:52; 12 T Silvey (WSEH) 15:01; 13 I Collier (WSEH) 15:02; 14 T Garrod (Newp) 15:07; 15 S Noott (Winchester RC) 15:17; 16 D Phelps (Bath) 15:20; 17 W Chalk (Newp) 15:24; 18 A Iyengar (Camb H) 15:25; 19 A Lessard (VP&TH) 15:26; 20 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 15:27; 21 E Pilley (Jer) 15:43; 22 O Harrison (Poole) 15:45; 23 E Kaloukian (Lon Hth) 15:48; 24 K Hussein (VP&TH) 15:59; 25 S Oldham (Jer) 16:19; 26 E Gallagher (Moy) 16:24; 27 M Delea (B Beagles) 16:56; 28 A Mitchell (Salis) 17:05; 29 Z Simpson (Jer) 17:11; 30 J Abrahams (SB) 17:11



U13 (3km): 1 C Calver (W Suff) 11:07; 2 A Wolpert (VP&TH) 11:17; 3 D Gallagher (Moy) 11:18; 4 A Paget (Rush) 11:24; 5 J Hayward (ESM) 11:26; 6 R Willis (Lon Hth) 11:35; 7 L Boulting (ESM) 11:38; 8 D Pascal (SB, U11) 11:41; 9 E Pascal (SB) 11:41; 10 M Muers (ESM) 11:46; 11 S Mckay (A’deen) 11:47; 12 E Dafforn (Norw) 12:05; 13 A Berg (Camb H) 12:11; 14 W Kershaw (BWF) 12:14; 15 T Tighe (Moy) 12:16; 16 A Small (Mil K, U11) 12:25; 17 C Harrison (Poole) 12:30; 18 E Moss (SB) 12:42; 19 K Dixon (Chilt) 12:55; 20 R Parkes (SB) 13:06



Women (4km): 1 B Morley (Leeds C) 14:20; 2 T Wilson (Bed C) 15:01; 3 D Chattenton (MKDP) 15:10; 4 E Parker (Unatt) 15:14; 5 E Palmer (Birm U) 15:16; 6 Z Hunter (Leeds C, U20) 15:23; 7 A Shipley (MKDP) 15:25; 8 L Neate (Birm U) 15:50; 9 N Thomson (Ton) 15:51; 10 H Weedall (Birm U) 15:58; 11 G Campbell (Strat) 16:10; 12 H Rayden (High) 16:57; 13 Z Levin (N&P) 17:01; 14 N Edmunds (High) 17:10; 15 G Knapp (Exe) 17:46; 16 K Butler (Lon Hth, W35) 22:31



Women (10km): 1 A Donnelly (Linc W) 34:32; 2 L McNeil 34:55; 3 N Brown (AFD) 35:11; 4 E Wallace 35:14; 5 P Barker 35:14; 6 N Scott (AFD) 35:18; 7 S Adkin (Moorf) 35:27; 8 A Goodall (Edin) 35:27; 9 L Hall (AFD) 35:28; 10 F Everard 35:29; 11 D Donegan 35:39; 12 J Gibbon (Read) 35:59; 13 G Grgec (Herne H) 36:11; 14 L James ( B) 36:21; 15 C Alexander (Ton) 36:35; 16 B Kidger (Phoe) 36:41; 17 H Page (C’thy) 36:54; 18 K Walker (Read) 36:56; 19 R Hamilton-James (W’bury) 36:59; 20 H Dixon (Camb H) 37:02; 21 M Marchant ( D) 37:08; 22 K Hughes (AFD) 37:12; 23 G Bruinvels (AFD, W35) 37:16; 24 C Dannatt (C’ley) 37:29; 25 R Murray ( B) 37:31; 26 E Monaghan ( C) 37:37; 27 E Tait (Gate) 37:40; 28 M Owen (Dees) 37:57; 29 I Patel (SB) 38:06; 30 E Curran 38:07; 31 E Carroll (TVH) 38:12; 32 L Cooper (Western Tempo) 38:21; 33 R McKee ( C) 38:34; 34 B Wood (Salis, U20) 38:48; 35 L McKenna (Shett) 38:52; 36 O Duffy ( C) 39:01; 37 H Fisher ( B) 39:11; 38 E Platt 39:16; 39 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 39:36; 40 A Evans (Les C) 39:51; 41 H Gilliland 39:58; 42 A Fuller ( D) 40:01; 43 K Entwistle (B&W) 40:09; 44 L Nichols 40:17; 45 R Woodhams 40:29



U20 (6km): 1 I Fitzgerald 21:08; 2 E Nicholson 22:17; 3 J Bailey 22:28; 4 I Barwell ( B) 22:34; 5 N Phillips ( D) 22:40; 6 L Wellsted ( C) 22:45; 7 A Lane ( B) 22:53; 8 M Brooks ( D) 23:03; 9 I Jones 23:04; 10 Z Redmond (Kilb, U17) 23:14; 11 J Leggate (C&C) 23:16; 12 G Bell (Lev V, U17) 23:23; 13 L Wilkinson (WSEH, U17) 23:27; 14 L Russell (High) 23:33; 15 M Trueman ( E) 23:35; 16 I Holt ( B) 23:36; 17 B Homer (W&SV) 23:50; 18 B Rogers 24:07; 19 E Powell (Abing, U17) 24:10; 20 S Jacobs (St Alb, U17) 24:13; 21 J Charlton ( E) 24:13; 22 L Jones ( G) 24:17; 23 J Inglis ( D) 24:23; 24 M Gold (Wales DS, U17) 24:24; 25 M Hughes 24:24; 26 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17) 24:26; 27 M Freeland (Mil K) 24:35; 28 B Rawlinson ( F) 24:38; 29 T Nickell (Bath, U17) 24:46; 30 V Valentine (St Ed, U17) 24:53; 31 P Lamb (W&SV, U17) 24:58; 32 I Wharton (Warr, U17) 25:04; 33 I Mansley ( G) 25:07; 34 A Massey (TVH, U17) 25:10; 35 E Bailey (Wales DS, U17) 25:14; 36 S Latham 25:16; 37 A Doherty (Wales DS, U17) 25:17; 38 L Macdonald (VP&TH, U17) 25:24; 39 F Baxter (Chilt, U17) 25:26; 40 I Gray (Salis, U17) 25:27; 41 C West (Worth) 25:29; 42 I Wrightam (W&SV) 25:48; 43 K Woods (Shett, U17) 25:57; 44 M Bailey (Lev V, U17) 26:00; 45 C Jones ( F) 26:02; 46 A Lawrence (Camb H, U17) 26:11; 47 R James (VP&TH, U17) 26:20; 48 M Griffiths ( F) 26:24; 49 E Shield (Chilt) 26:25; 50 S Hartley-Green (Wales DS, U17) 26:27



U15 (4km): 1 O Forrest (B Beagles) 15:20; 2 J March (Barn) 15:36; 3 E Whitworth (Linc W) 15:41; 4 G Igoe (Roth) 15:58; 5 G Turner (Roth) 16:08; 6 S Chapman (Mil K) 16:09; 7 K Webb (Mil K) 16:15; 8 P Boyle (Lev V) 16:22; 9 P Langlands (W&SV) 16:25; 10 P Shaw (SB) 16:38; 11 S Wood (Salis) 16:45; 12 S Chesterfield (Rush) 16:51; 13 L Power (W&SV) 17:05; 14 M Gairn (Aird) 17:08; 15 E Gillespie (Aird) 17:11; 16 A Towlson (W&SV) 17:15; 17 C Hartley-Green (Swan) 17:19; 18 L Webb (Mil K) 17:24; 19 B Taylor (St Ed) 17:30; 20 L Bell (Barr) 17:32; 21 N Mossi (B&B) 17:37; 22 M Hunt (Lon Hth) 17:40; 23 I Forrest (B Beagles) 17:46; 24 I Robinson (Chilt) 18:09; 25 E White (Salis) 18:12; 26 J Needs (A’deen) 18:25; 27 M Powell (Abing) 18:42; 28 C Yeatman (Camb H) 18:43; 29 I Mullin (N&P) 18:50; 30 C Allen (Camb H) 19:53



U13 (3km): 1 M Mullett (W&SV) 11:14; 2 I Buchanan (HY Runners) 11:28; 3 K Gorman (Chilt) 11:32; 4 L Connell (Strathe) 12:11; 5 F Lilly (Linc W) 12:15; 6 R Sands (Moy) 12:17; 7 M Davis (Chilt) 12:26; 8 P Kershaw (BWF) 12:28; 9 V Muralidhar (ESM) 12:40; 10 F Tewkesbury (HY Runners) 12:41; 11 A Porter (SB) 12:48; 12 C Cooper (Barn) 13:24; 13 O Abbott (SB) 13:27; 14 S Bonnar (Camb H) 13:42; 15 S Phelps (Chipp) 13:44; 16 S Yeatman (Camb H) 13:48; 17 T Conway (Barn) 13:55; 18 A Twydell (Brain) 13:57; 19 E Ingham (Chilt) 13:59; 20 C Marsden (VP&TH) 14:03

CAMBRIDGESHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, St Neots, January 21

Two weeks ago, the course in Priory Park was deemed unsafe to host the event, due to serious acres of waterlogged ground but here, all was well, if somewhat muddy, Martin Duff reports.

The experienced Ellen Leggate came out on top in the women’s race after scoring minor medals in this championship 10 years ago with a win by more than a minute.

The former women’s AAA 1500m bronze medallist back in 2001 with 4:18.13 was also a several time Varsity Track & Field winner for Oxford University, but has raced sparingly in recent years.

Men’s winner Chris Smith took his first senior title but had won the under-17 Cambridgeshire title back in 2017.

Men: 1 C Smith (Hunts) 33:33; 2 C Darling (C&C) 34:23; 3 I Morgan (C&C, U20) 34:39; 4 O Mills (Hunts, U20) 34:45; 5 N Morgan (C&C, U20) 34:58; 6 S Beedell (P’boro &NV, U20) 35:04

M40: 1 S Smith (C&C) 35:55

M50: 1 T Farrer (Hunts) 38:56

M60: 1 S Howard (Rly) 45:43

TEAM: 1 Cambridge & Coleridge 49; 2 Hunts AC 65; 3 Cambridge Tri 153

M40 TEAM: 1 C&C 18; 2 Hunts 21; 3 St Neots R’side 39

U20 TEAM: 1 C&C 9; 2 Hunts 15

U17: 1 L Conway (C&C) 18:14; 2 N Scott-Donkin (Hunts) 18:22; 3 C Benyan (C&C) 18:29

TEAM: 1 C&C 9; 2 Hunts 21; 3 C&C B 26

U15: 1 A Johnson (C&C) 17:52; 2 S McDonald (C&C) 18:09; 3 O Albone (Hunts) 18:12

TEAM: 1 C&C 8; 2 Hunts 15; 3 C&C B 22

U13: 1 H Cantell (C&C) 9:45; 2 C Calver (W Suff) 9:55; 3 J Spavins (Kett) 10:18

TEAM: 1 C&C 15; 2 Hunts 31; 3 C&C B 40

Women: 1 E Leggate (C&C, W45) 21:07; 2 L Drummond (C&C) 22:28; 3 J Edmonds (Royst) 22:56; 4 R Seabright (Hunts) 23:09; 5 P Keen (C&C, W35) 23:11; 6 J Williams (Hunts) 23:20

W45: 2 R Barnes (Camb Tri) 23:38; 3 S Duffey (Hunts) 24;44

W55: 1 Y Nelson (Hunts) 29:40

U20: 1 I Wilkins (Hunts) 24:22

TEAM: 1 C&C 8; 2 Hunts 20; 3 Hunts B 40

W35 TEAM: 1 Hunts 15; 2 Hunts B 40

U17: 1 K Shaw (C&C) 19:32; 2 R Green (C&C) 21:35; 3 K Russell (H’hill) 23:22

U15: 1 C Hughes (C&C) 17:55; 2 J Christmas (C&C) 19:12; 3 F Harris (Hunts) 19:37

TEAM: 1 C&C 7; 2 C&C B 19; 3 P’boro & NV 31

U13: 1 Y Guthrie-Brown (Kett) 10:53; 2 E Lydon (Hunts) 11;16; 3 C Booth (Kett) 11:21

TEAM: 1 Hunts 21; 2 C&C 25; 3 Hunts B 43

AVON SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Winscombe, January 21



U20 men (5.45km): 1 I Bradley 19:01; 2 T Darton 19:08; 3 V Bakrania 19:29; 4 N Pestell 19:46; 5 T Davies 19:51; 6 J Trevithick 19:54; 7 J Smith 19:56; 8 A Hearn 20:05; 9 O Robertson-Kurd 20:13; 10 T Moreton 20:33



U17 (4.85km): 1 R Wadey 16:58; 2 B Collins 16:59; 3 S Wyatt 17:01; 4 A Enstone 17:34; 5 C Haines 17:59; 6 T Cummins 18:12; 7 O Dix 18:17; 8 J Cooke 18:20; 9 F Goddard 18:23; 10 S Barker 18:28



U15 (4km): 1 E Sparey 14:11; 2 O Squire 14:32; 3 N McLleland-Lofters 14:38; 4 E Buscemi 14:38; 5 A Hordern 14:42; 6 O Smith 14:43; 7 T Board 14:46; 8 F Barnes 14:48; 9 A Rice 14:52; 10 D Scott 14:55



U13 (2.45km): 1 Z Fleming 8:57; 2 O Finch 9:04; 3 K Faubel 9:24; 4 S Baker 9:33; 5 E Colclough 9:36; 6 H Maher 9:46; 7 A Allen 9:48; 8 V Brooks 9:49; 9 S Powell 9:50; 10 E Hurd 9:52



U20 women (4km): 1 L Chance 15:46; 2 T Hughes 16:09; 3 M Thomas 16:53; 4 S Skidmore 17:05; 5 E Hersch 17:08; 6 L Stuart-Hunt 18:31; 7 H Strachan 18:33; 8 M Higashino 18:49; 9 M Orris 18:50; 10 L Bradley 19:08



U17 (4km): 1 E Lowe 16:32; 2 F Lowe 16:36; 3 G Sherratt 16:44; 4 P Houghton 16:50; 5 A Sinclair 16:54; 6 H Massey-Jones 17:02; 7 F Poore 17:08; 8 E Weston 17:09; 9 I Williams 17:10; 10 A Fereday 17:13



U15 (3.35km): 1 L Simpson 13:48; 2 D Simpson 14:01; 3 P Williams 14:03; 4 L Beazley-Long 14:06; 5 T Coomber 14:11; 6 M Braun 14:25; 7 P Pennicott 14:40; 8 C White 14:42; 9 A Barratt 14:47; 10 M Pope 14:59



U13 (2.45km): 1 E Hutchings 9:42; 2 B Reveler 10:08; 3 J Fry 10:08; 4 I Beazley-Long 10:11; 5 M Hughes 10:12; 6 K Osborne 10:18; 7 C Lambourne 10:22; 8 B Martineau 10:30; 9 L Shipway 10:35; 10 E Haimes 10:37

BERKSHIRE SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Newbury, January 20



Over 500 competitors took part making it one of the biggest county championships of the weekend.

U20 men (7.09km): 1 G Thomas 22:46; 2 A Methven 23:34; 3 J Barnes 23:59; 4 D Bavazzano 24:02; 5 B Russell 24:35; 6 T Thurstan 24:39; 7 C Adams 25:26; 8 M Carter 25:31; 9 S Aggarwal 25:40; 10 A Bater 26:12

U17 (5.7km): 1 M Gillas 19:00; 2 J Glendenning 19:02; 3 J Norton 19:07; 4 J Titmas 19:08; 5 T Mingret 19:09; 6 J Colings 19:32; 7 W Humm 19:35; 8 E Hily 19:53; 9 C Chowdury 19:55; 10 E Kuijten 19:55

U15 (3.9km): 1 D Orbell 12:56; 2 B Lucas 13:02; 3 G Hilliar 13:34; 4 E Langley-Arbor 13:41; 5 S Weeks 13:51; 6 J Brooker 13:53; 7 A Charles 13:56; 8 T Sharp 13:58; 9 J Legg 13:58; 10 A Lamacraft 14:08

U13 (2.88km): 1 T Bainbridge 9:58; 2 E A.j. 10:10; 3 B Hilliar 10:14; 4 T Westmore 10:34; 5 R Knight 10:49; 6 O Larkin 10:50; 7 J Telling 11:07; 8 J Suarez 11:08; 9 H Smith 11:11; 10 C Healy 11:21

U20 women (3.9km): 1 J Heller 13:46; 2 C Westcott 13:49; 3 L Sheridan 14:02; 4 E Bartlett (Berkshire Schs, SEN) 14:10; 5 G Langdom 14:15; 6 Z Rennie 14:20; 7 E James 14:32; 8 A Passos 14:38; 9 M Sichova 14:40; 10 E Chappell 14:43

U15 (3.28km): 1 A Hamilton-Martin 12:09; 2 C Bailey 12:16; 3 M Boyce 12:27; 4 C Healy 12:41; 5 E Dias 12:46; 6 C Bullock 12:48; 7 K McCrabbe 12:51; 8 E Bradshaw 12:56; 9 Q Bookless 13:00; 10 I Nation 13:03

U13 (2.28km): 1 H Lucas 8:18; 2 F Staker 8:33; 3 T Davies-Dixon 8:34; 4 A Haldane 8:52; 5 M Bond 9:03; 6 H Saunders 9:05; 7 M Hamilton-Martin 9:07; 8 E Vié 9:08; 9 L Lamacraft 9:09; 10 L Banham 9:14

HAMPSHIRE SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Aldershot, January 20

U17 men (XC): 1 O Sumba 18:31; 2 O Smith 18:48; 3 N Thomas 18:57; 4 I Thomas 19:07; 5 A Bishop 19:17; 6 J Pearce 19:19; 7 H Richardson 19:25; 8 E Chambers 19:34; 9 B Everingham 19:50; 10 L Hamblen 20:05

U15 (XC): 1 J Pepin 15:47; 2 A Pearson 15:55; 3 R Price 16:07; 4 H Worship 16:13; 5 W Smith 16:18; 6 C Coles 16:22; 7 S Wilkinson 16:24; 8 C Wilson 16:28; 9 A Rattray 16:32; 10 O Wheeler 16:33

U13 (XC): 1 O Knipe 14:06; 2 T Moore 14:08; 3 N Manoj 14:14; 4 W Avery 14:25; 5 M Davey 14:33; 6 A Burniston 14:39; 7 L De Giovanni 14:44; 8 M McIntosh 14:47; 9 L Furby 14:49; 10 S White 15:03

U17 women (XC): 1 I Palmer-Ward 15:45; 2 A Mead 15:56; 3 K Youp 16:00; 4 L South 16:05; 5 S Johnson 16:31; 6 L Johnson 17:04; 7 H Bond 17:05; 8 E Marshall 17:10; 9 S Yates 17:52; 10 A Smith 17:59; 11 E Boghurst 18:11; 12 C Vickers 18:29; 13 J Reynolds 22:06

U15 (XC): 1 I Edwards 11:46; 2 B North 11:51; 3 E Smart 11:58; 4 L Quinn 12:13; 5 U Doublet 12:19; 6 C Jones 12:28; 7 E Pemberton 12:30; 8 E Churcher 12:34; 9 C Mitchell 12:35; 10 E Higgins 12:36

U13 (XC): 1 M Thomas 12:12; 2 E Bramail 12:23; 3 J Smykala 12:25; 4 K Hoppe 12:30; 5 E Gill 12:41; 6 B Young 12:42; 7 Z Robinett 12:47; 8 M Spiers 12:51; 9 A Spiers 12:53; 10 A Price 13:05

KENT COUNTY SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Dartford, January 20



A strong Kent cohort returned to the spectator-friendly venue of Central Park, James Taylor reports.

The mix of open sport fields and the short closing technical section, plus the novelty of schools’ age groups, led to an interesting range of tactics and some surprise winners.

Both individual and district team medals are awarded, but the main prize remains selection for the English Schools’ Championships, guaranteed here to the top four finishers.

The Tonbridge pair of Josh Prendergast and Tom Claridge pushed the pace throughout the Senior Boys’ race, gradually dropping all except the eventual winner, Franklin Shepherd. Better known as a track athlete, this was the Thanet man’s best cross country result to date. With Jake Stevens and Noah Paterson (both competing instead at Parliament Hill) to add, this Kent team will take some beating in Pontefract.

Bexley’s Iris Williams was a very impressive winner of the joint senior and intermediate girls’ race, leading throughout despite being in the lower age group. Medway’s Lauren Mitchell was second over the line but took the senior title narrowly from defending champion Carys Firth (Tonbridge).

In the absence of the usual pace-setter Joseph Scanes, the intermediate boys’ race was a scrappy affair. Maidstone contender Henry Gibson seemed to be involved throughout, with allegations of a shove mid-race and further argy-bargy in the finish tunnel with someone else. Following a heated conversation with the referee, Gibson was dramatically disqualified.

The race itself was rather cagey in the opening miles before the Tunbridge Wells pair Toby Bawtree and Connor Prendergast broke clear from the leading pack into the last lap, but perhaps they went too soon and were mugged by Joseph Hill (Bromley) and surprise winner Hayden Kelk (Canterbury), who judged his effort to perfection. Kelk, with only parkruns to show for his winter form, placed only 14th in this race last year.

Maidstone’s Freddie Gibson had a happier day than his brother, dominating the junior boys’ field. Charlie Warren (Tonbridge) expectedly nicked the silver in a close fight with Bromley’s James Shaw who had his best run on the mud to date.

Ashford’s Sophie Richmond made it three wins out of three this month with a clear victory in the junior girls’ race, having moved away from Aoife Macdonagh (Bexley) mid-race.

The Year 7 races saw the bottom-age U13s relishing the chance to race against their own year group for the first time all season. The boys’ event was an open affair, even into the last 400m, when the previously unknown Murphy Macdonagh (Bexley) came from behind to break clear in the final technical section.

The girls’ race was comparatively calm, as Tyler Jade Thomas expectedly upgraded her Kent U13 silver with a clear victory. Though representing Medway here, being a Dartford Harrier, she could consider this a memorable home win

U20 men (6.1km): 1 F Shepherd 19:13; 2 T Claridge 19:14; 3 J Prendergast 19:24; 4 A Dack 19:39; 5 H Fraser 19:53; 6 A Starvis 20:00; 7 J Sharpe 20:24; 8 M Bridger 20:33; 9 H Fage 20:40; 10 M Malkinson 20:41



U17 (5.1km): 1 H Kelk 16:23; 2 J Hill 16:24; 3 T Bawtree 16:27; 4 C Prendergast 16:36; 5 J Starvis 16:42; 6 P Fitzmaurice 16:57; 7 T Ronchetti 17:21; 8 R Alford-Smith 17:23; 9 B Catchpole 17:25; 10 B O’Grady 17:35

U15 (3.3km): 1 F Gibson 10:43; 2 C Warren 11:13; 3 J Shaw 11:14; 4 O Goodman 11:19; 5 K Farrell 11:23; 6 L Moloney-Pedro 11:26; 7 L Szumilewicz 11:28; 8 L Gear 11:32; 9 A Adeoti 11:34; 10 W Reed 11:34; 11 S Galliard 11:40; 12 S Watson 11:50; 13 E Brooks 11:52; 14 C Cousins 11:56; 15 J Martin 11:56; 16 H Lawrence 12:00; 17 J Carroll 12:03; 18 F Gotkine 12:04; 19 O Lester 12:0



U13 (2.6km): 1 M McDonagh 9:44; 2 T Vallins 9:48; 3 V Watling 9:49; 4 Z Ward 9:50; 5 J Williams 9:52; 6 Z Povlier 9:56; 7 T Brown 9:56; 8 I Pottle 9:57; 9 T Rose 9:58; 10 Z Johnson 9:58



U20 women (4km): 1 I Williams 14:20; 2 L Mitchell 14:41; 3 C Firth 14:47; 4 A Matthews 14:57; 5 L Sutton 15:01; 6 A Royden 15:08; 7 L Crossley 15:10; 8 A Clarke 15:14; 9 E Geake 15:18; 10 H Diprose 15:19



U15 (3.3km): 1 S Richmond 11:48; 2 A McDonagh 12:01; 3 A Chappell 12:04; 4 I Gowing 12:33; 5 A Keen 12:35; 6 K Bryan 12:42; 7 A Homans-Yau 12:48; 8 H Calvert 13:05; 9 S Tran 13:08; 10 A Jenner-Heard 13:10

U13 (2.6km): 1 T Thomas 10:00; 2 A Watts 10:10; 3 I Jenkins 10:16; 4 A Launders 10:19; 5 Z Chappell 10:36; 6 A Temmerman 10:43; 7 M Payne 10:47; 8 C Daniells 10:57; 9 E Rae 11:00; 10 E John 11:06

SURREY SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Reigate Priory Park, January 20

U20 men (XC): 1 M Pickering 21:52; 2 S Stapley 21:59; 3 C Norman 22:08; 4 T Adler 22:13; 5 C Chilton 22:18; 6 E Willis 22:27; 7 A Middleton 23:06; 8 J Hunt 23:34; 9 O Shuttleworth 24:00; 10 H Hayman 24:05

U17 (XC): 1 A Lennon 17:09; 2 J Meyburgh 17:35; 3 E Newell 17:42; 4 M Hudson 17:52; 5 E Manning 17:56; 6 D Jelfs 18:06; 7 O Jermy 18:14; 8 M Armstrong 18:19; 9 T Mythen 18:25; 10 R Haigh 18:30

U15 (XC): 1 B Rivero-Stevenet 12:53; 2 J Bowyer 13:03; 3 T Clerkin 13:08; 4 S Tsolo 13:19; 5 A Whitton 13:20; 6 T Liasides 13:22; 7 S Dyson 13:33; 8 T Whorton 13:33; 9 F Jenkin 13:38; 10 F Shaughnessy 13:42

U13 (XC): 1 S Foster 10:57; 2 E Bridges 11:02; 3 T Hennigan 11:09; 4 L Fry 11:09; 5 M Jones 11:15; 6 B Smith 11:25; 7 E Smythe 11:32; 8 L Wayne 11:38; 9 I Derian 11:41; 10 S Huseyin 11:46

U20 women (XC): 1 A Kemp 14:09; 2 V Isaacs 14:23; 3 A Bloomfield 14:37; 4 L Denece 14:42; 5 L Bressler 14:46; 6 S Glencross 14:47; 7 E Robinson 14:52; 8 A Bushell 14:53; 9 Z Girling 14:54; 10 E Symmonds 15:00

U17 (XC): 1 K Pye 13:29; 2 S Johanssen 14:01; 3 L Roake 14:14; 4 K Ealden 14:17; 5 M Jobbins 14:27; 6 S Hawthorn 14:33; 7 E Orbell 14:55; 8 I Freeman 14:59; 9 E Norman 15:08; 10 M Woodhatch 15:18

U15 (XC): 1 K Scott 11:58; 2 T Ferguson 12:16; 3 N Walmsley 12:18; 4 T Robertson 12:26; 5 A Tharmakulasingam 12:27; 6 P Guest 12:37; 7 Z Allan 12:42; 8 K McBride 12:54; 9 J Allen 13:01; 10 I Kaur 13:05

U13 (XC): 1 E Davenport 11:36; 2 H Robertson 11:42; 3 A Jones 11:56; 4 N Davies 11:58; 5 R Davies 12:01; 6 A Greenbank 12:08; 7 G Booth 12:10; 8 J Wood 12:20; 9 M Imbastari 12:21; 10 A Zyl 12:22

WARWICKSHIRE SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Princethorpe College, January 20

U20 men (4.7km): 1 I Achchi 15:19; 2 S Lambert 15:30; 3 A Adams 15:32; 4 T Brinkley 15:55; 5 R Snelson 16:10; 6 D Davies 16:13; 7 J Delahaye 16:17; 8 Z Lambert 16:23; 9 B Smith 16:24; 10 F Batty 16:2

U15 (3.2km): 1 W Hovell 11:07; 2 J Smith 11:25; 3 W Smith 11:26; 4 J Ledgard 11:29; 5 J Lappin 11:52; 6 D Kerr 12:00; 7 A Cooper 12:01; 8 R Pettifer 12:01; 9 J Bostock 12:04; 10 S Plumb 12:08

U13 (2.5km): 1 Z Rush 9:45; 2 A Newton 9:53; 3 J Boon 10:41; 4 Z Ballinger 10:45; 5 T Yates 10:48; 6 I Brierley-York 10:48; 7 R Jones 10:48; 8 T Green 10:48; 9 F Simcox 11:14; 10 V Tran 11:15

U20 women (3.6km): 1 O McGhee 13:24; 2 M Jacks 14:06; 3 G Darcy 14:14; 4 N Hillard 14:24; 5 M Spriggs 14:28; 6 L Crofts (Warwickshire Schs, U15) 14:51; 7 L Hunter 14:56; 8 E Hills 15:01; 9 A Robgerson 15:17; 10 A Silvers 15:21

U15 (3.2km): 1 M Tear-Vereij 12:56; 2 I Pennington 13:24; 3 E Morant 13:38; 4 M Morant 13:46; 5 H Hanson 13:53; 6 L Ford 14:01; 7 P Nabney 14:06; 8 N Reeves 14:09; 9 S Sant 14:17; 10 E Seaber 14:17

U13 (2.5km): 1 F Mustin 11:21; 2 L Ogilvie-Putt 11:29; 3 L Golding 11:45; 4 L Delahaye 12:04; 5 E Card 12:07; 6 E Ward 12:23; 7 I Marriott 12:38; 8 E Gane 12:43; 9 S Wilkinson 12:51; 10 S Chan 12:55

WEST MIDLANDS COUNTY SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Warley Woods, January 20

U20 men (4.8km): 1 O Cresswell 14:50; 2 J Price 15:19; 3 G Astbury 15:20; 4 N Crees 15:32; 5 E Naisbitt 15:35; 6 P Mitchell 15:39; 7 D Garnett 15:42; 8 A Taylor 15:50; 9 J Bradley 15:56; 10 W Jameson 15:57

U15 (3.2km): 1 F Jones 10:09; 2 S Ball 10:35; 3 M Randhawa 11:27; 4 J Taylor 11:32; 5 G Harradence 11:51; 6 J Mitchell 11:59; 7 O Allen 12:06; 8 D Dalmedo 12:10; 9 J Clay 12:13; 10 C Ashford 12:19

U13 (2.5km): 1 D Tyler 9:04; 2 J Larkin 9:15; 3 E Hartland 9:17; 4 B Crowe 9:23; 5 W Oakley 9:47; 6 J Baker 9:51; 7 N Gordon 9:58; 8 S Burrows 10:00; 9 W Dainty 10:21; 10 L Ager 10:24

U20 women (3.2km): 1 M White 11:33; 2 K Nee 11:46; 3 S Banks 12:08; 4 Z Mzuku 12:09; 5 J Wright 12:15; 6 A Hamilton 12:19; 7 E Tromans 12:21; 8 L Barker 12:23; 9 H Dale 12:34; 10 J Dale 12:37

U15 (2.5km): 1 G Hendy 8:47; 2 L Williams 8:53; 3 G Deavey 9:13; 4 A Emery 9:30; 5 E Spencer 9:38; 6 Z Lees 10:05; 7 S Taylor 10:20; 8 T Friend 10:22; 9 E Huxtable 10:23; 10 A Soesan 10:33

U13 (1.9km): 1 H Perks 6:42; 2 F Rankin 6:47; 3 S Potocka 6:50; 4 C Newby 6:57; 5 O Woodman 7:03; 6 C Duncan 7:05; 7 S Denwette 7:11; 8 Z Bayliss-Buckley 7:13; 9 K Kolinska 7:17; 10 O Murphy 7:20

SUSSEX MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Lancing, West Sussex, January 20

Linda Schofield, who topped the W50 10km rankings in both 2021 and 2022 and was second in 2023, won the women’s race overall comfortably and, with it, the W45 medal, Martin Duff reports.

On the Coombe Farm course, which was again pressed into service, the Brighton & Hove City runner led home all of the other younger women masters by a 40-metre margin as Worthing’s Alice Robinson was best of the rest.

Back in fifth overall and second W50 was former three-time AAA 10km road champion Caroline Hoyte, in only her second outing since September 2020.

Masters International Caroline Wood, who is a W60 athlete, won the W55-64 gold.

All of the women ran together but the male masters were split into two races; and it was Craig Halsey who made it Brighton & Hove double by leading his club to the M40 team championship as the few under-40s had their own team medals to go for,

Behind Halsey, who moved up from second last year, it was Brighton team mate Zared Hale who placed a close second with top M45 Howard Bristow some way further back.

The over-50 race was led home by the Haywards Heath pairing of James Skinner, the 2018 M45 British & Irish International Masters winner and Marcus Kimmins as they easily took the team golds.

In fourth spot in this older age group outing was Jonathan Burrell, the British Masters M60 1500-metres silver-medallist.

M35 men (8km): 1 C Halsey (B&H, M40) 27:20; 2 Z Hale (B&H, M40) 27:37; 3 H Bristow (B&H, M45) 28:14; 4 N Hutchison (Worth) 28:28; 5 Z Wattar (B&H, M40) 28:30; 6 J Clays (Phoe, M40) 28:51; 7 J Stoddart (Henf) 29:15; 8 G Russ (Steyn) 29:18; 9 T Clarke (Phoe, M40) 29:34; 10 J Barnes (Phoe) 29:46; 11 L Taub (B&H, M45) 30:01; 12 M Burchett (Worth) 30:04; 13 J Ashley (Phoe, M40) 30:14; 14 R Brocklehurst (Phoe, M40) 30:20; 15 I Kenton (Hay H, M40) 30:23; 16 V Lindberg (Lewes, M45) 30:33; 17 M Footman (Worth, M40) 30:35; 18 T Van Well (Phoe, M45) 30:36; 19 J Risdale (Phoe, M40) 30:56; 20 S Turk (Steyn, M40) 31:15; 21 N Alexandrou (Phoe, M40) 31:34; 22 J Moffat (Hay H, M40) 31:50; 23 A Born (Worth, M40) 31:57; 24 A Hind (Hay H, M40) 31:59; 25 P Woodward (Ton, M40) 32:14; 26 M King (Hay H, M40) 32:22; 27 T Jukes (Phoe, M40) 32:26; 28 G Newlyn-Bowmer (Phoe, M40) 32:31; 29 M Greenall (Phoe, M40) 33:01; 30 A Clayton (B&H, M40) 33:14

M50 (8km): 1 J Skinner (Hay H) 29:06; 2 M Kimmins (Hay H) 30:42; 3 G Witton (Worth) 31:37; 4 J Burrell (Lewes, M60) 31:44; 5 K Hoyte (Phoe, M60) 31:59; 6 D Benton (B&H, M55) 33:00; 7 M Wilson (Worth) 33:18; 8 P Luttman (Saint&S) 33:27; 9 S Eastty (RAW) 33:39; 10 C Bennett (Lewes) 33:46; 11 J Lowden (B&H, M60) 33:59; 12 M Noakes (Hast R, M60) 34:02; 13 M Dooley (B&H, M60) 34:14; 14 D Dunstall (Seaf, M60) 34:32; 15 R Swaine (Steyn) 34:34; 16 C Brandt (Hast R) 34:36; 17 P Grabsky (Phoe, M60) 34:41; 18 A Styles (Crow) 34:44; 19 J Watson (Arena) 34:50; 20 D Curtis (B&H, M55) 34:54; 21 T Miller (Hay H, M55) 35:02; 22 S Davy (Chich) 35:04; 23 M Mellish (RAW) 35:34; 24 S Powell (Craw, M55) 35:41; 25 M Whyman (Horsh J) 35:43; 26 T Kimber (Craw) 35:50; 27 C Russell (Crow, M60) 35:53; 28 A Bishop (Steyn) 36:11; 29 P Harding (Hay H) 36:23; 30 B Blackwell (Phoe, M55) 36:28; 34 G Christie (B&H, M60) 37:41; 35 S Gibson (B&H, M60) 37:51; 36 G Purdye (Hail, M60) 37:54; 38 T Hicks (Hay H, M60) 38:22; 39 M Miller (Arena, M60) 38:38; 40 D Allen (Phoe, M60) 38:55; 43 D Tibbals (Craw, M60) 39:03; 49 J Sankey (Bexhill, M60) 39:44; 52 K Lowe (Phoe, M60) 40:11; 53 P Wirtzfeld (RAW, M60) 40:17; 55 C Berry (Phoe, M60) 40:49; 56 T Lintern (Craw, M70) 41:20; 58 M Flint (Saint&S, M65) 42:10; 62 A Haig (Phoe, M70) 43:18; 65 C Simpson (Phoe, M70) 43:30; 67 J Miles (Chich, M70) 43:52; 73 W Hill (Craw, M70) 47:09

M35 women (8km): 1 L Schofield (B&H, W50) 32:12; 2 A Robinson (Worth) 32:28; 3 J French (Lewes) 33:21; 4 R Knights (Phoe, W40) 34:48; 5 S Rushforth (Phoe, W45) 34:58; 6 C Hoyte (Arena, W50) 35:05; 7 M Laidlaw (Phoe, W40) 35:09; 8 K Wright (Arena, W40) 35:44; 9 S Recber Latchman (Phoe, W45) 35:46; 10 K Phillpot (Burg HR, W45) 35:58; 11 P Blackledge (B&H, W50) 36:23; 12 A Culshaw (Phoe, W50) 36:43; 13 K Scott (Phoe) 36:49; 14 C Wood (Arena, W60) 37:33; 15 S Amer (Hay H, W45) 37:36; 16 S Fenmor Collins (Chich, W45) 37:39; 17 V Berrington (Steyn, W40) 38:16; 18 S Norris (Lewes, W45) 38:19; 19 H Jenner (E’bne) 38:20; 20 B Trotman (Lewes, W45) 38:22; 21 H O’Sullivan (Hail, W45) 38:24; 22 J Kenneally (B&H, W50) 38:48; 23 M Nixon (Saint&S, W45) 38:58; 24 W Robson (Hail, W45) 39:16; 25 P Sutcliffe (Worth, W50) 39:28; 26 S Ridley (Hay H, W55) 39:40; 27 E Russ (Steyn) 39:44; 28 S Jones (RAW, W50) 39:46; 29 K Parker (Arena, W50) 39:49; 30 A Feakes (Hail, W45) 39:52; 31 M Amess (Steyn, W55) 39:55; 32 L Blain (Hay H, W50) 40:20; 35 N Anderson (Chich, W55) 40:50; 42 J Hughes (Arena, W60) 43:16; 50 Y Patrick (Arena, W65) 45:43; 56 J Carder (B&H, W65) 51:40; 57 S Baker (Chich, W65) 52:39; 63 W Whelan (Chich, W75) 64:37

Summary and Team M35/44: 1 C Halsey (B&H, M40) 27:20; 2 Z Hale (B&H, M40) 27:27; 3 H Bristow (Phoe, M45) 28:14; 4 K Hutchison (Worth) 28:28; 5 Z Wattar (B&H, M40) 28:30; 6 J Clays (Phoe) 28:51

M45: 2 L Taub (B&H) 30:01; 3 J Ashley (Phoe) 30:14

M35 TEAM: 1 Worthing 12

M40 TEAM: 1 Brighton & H 10; 2 Phoenix 28; 3 Phoenix B 65

M50+: 1 J Skinner (Hay H) 29:06; 2 M Kimmins (Hay H) 30:42; 3 G Witton (Worth) 31:37; 4 J Burrell (Lewes, M60) 31:44; 5 K Hoyte (Phoe, M60) 31:59; 6 D Benton (B&H, M55) 33:00

M55: 2 C Bennett (Lewes) 33:46; 3 C Brandt (Hast R) 34:36

M60: 3 M Noakes (Hast R) 34:02

M65: 1 J Lowden (B&H) 33:59; 2 G Purdye (Hails) 37:54; 3 M Miller (Arena) 38:38

M70: 1 T Lintern (Craw) 41:20; 2 C Simpson (Phoe) 43:30; J Miles (Chich R) 43:52

M75: 1 A Haig (Phoe) 43:18

M50 TEAM: 1 Haywards H 19; 2 Worthing 47; 3 B&H 48

M60 TEAM: 1 B&H 17; 2 Phoenix 21; 3 Haywards H 48

Women (35+): 1 L Schofield (B&H, W50) 32:12; 2 A Robinson (Worth) 32:28; 3 J French (Lewes) 33:21; 4 R Knights (Phoe, W40) 34:48; 5 S Rushforth (Phoe, W45) 34:58; 6 C Hoyte (Arena, W50) 35:05

W40: 2 M Laidlaw (Phoe) 35:09; 3 K Wright (Arena) 35:44

W45: 2 S Recber-Latchman (Phoe) 35:46; 3 K Phillpot (Burg HR) 35:58

W50: 3 P Blackledge (B&H) 36:23

W55: 1 S Ridley (Hay H) 39:40; 2 M Amess (Steyn) 39:55; 3 N Anderson (Chich R) 40:50

W60: 1 C Wood (Arena) 37:33; 2 J Hughes (Arena) 43:16; 3 E Halliday (Phoe) 43:30; 4 C Ulliott (B&H) 43:56

W65: 1 Y Patrick (Arena) 45:43; 2 J Carder (B&H) 51:40; 3 S Baker (Chich R) 52:39

W75: 1 W Whelan (Chich R) 64:37

W35 TEAM: 1 Phoenix 15; 2 Arena 23; 3 Steyning 29



W45 TEAM: 1 Phoenix 11; 2 B&H 18; 3 Lewes 43

W55 TEAM: 1 Arena 15; 2 Haywards H 18; 3 B&H 27

VETERANS AC CHAMPIONSHIPS, Wimbledon, January 20

Richard McDowell easily retained his overall title with a one minute victory over fellow M40 Jani Kraner.

Steve Winder, the 2022 national M50 champion, was third overall and won his age group by three minutes.

Tony Pamphilon, who won the national M65 5km title in December, easily won the M60 category.

Another British Masters 5km champion – W50 Nikki Sturzaker – won her age group here but lost out to W35 Matilde Lomba, who was second to Sturzaker last year.

Lomba, from Hercules Wimbledon like the men’s winner, has Portuguese citizenship.

Sturzaker who had a big breakthrough in 2023 and won the European Masters 800m title and was second in the 1500m and 5000m in Pescara, was actually quicker this year despite conditions being colder and windier.

Lucy Woolhouse, the BMAF W60 5km runner-up, won her age group by over a minute.

Overall: 1 R McDowell (Vets, M40) 25:30; 2 J Kraner (Vets, M40) 26:38; 3 S Winder (Vets, M50) 27:27; 4 N Henderson (E&E, M45) 27:36; 5 M Gazzelloni (E&E, M45) 27:39; 6 J Wilson (E&E, M45) 27:52; 7 D Mason (HW, M40) 28:12; 8 M Tay (Herne H, M35) 28:42; 9 M Tennyson (G&G, M60) 29:07; 10 P Bennett (Herne H, M40) 29:42



M50: 2 C Ness (Walton) 30:31; 3 F Allen (Vets) 32:16; 4 J Moore (Croy) 33:33; 5 J Armstrong-Plieth (Vets) 33:52

M55: 1 M Webber (Vets) 30:13; 2 M Haile (Vets) 30:52; 3 D Moore (DMV) 30:54; 4 T Booth (G&G) 33:00; 5 T Cheetham (HW) 33:40

M60: 2 D Williams (Vets) 30:28; 3 C Hampden-Smith (Vets) 33:18; 4 I Butler (THH) 35:16

M65: 1 T Pamphilon (WG&EL) 31:45; 2 S Smythe (Dulw) 35:23; 3 V Pauzers (Herne H) 36:54

M70: 1 P Kennedy (Lewes) 38:49

M75: 1 M Mann (Dulw) 39:56

Women: 1 M Lomba (HW, W35) 30:52; 2 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W50) 31:03; 3 M Armstrong-Plieth (Vets, W40) 33:23; 4 R Berry (W4H, W50) 33:34; 5 R Pickard (Vets, W45) 33:58; 6 C Constantine (Vets, W50) 34:25; 7 V Filsell (Vets, W55) 34:30; 8 L Woolhouse (Vets, W60) 34:37; 9 R Lewis (W4H, W55) 35:20; 10 E Viljoen (HW, W50) 35:30



W45: 2 J Sinfield (Coll) 36:18; 3 S Pine (Vets) 38:38

W55: 3 M Setyabule (Vets) 38:50

W60: 2 P Whitter (Vets) 36:02; 3 A Beausire (W4H) 37:31.

W65: 1 J Quantrill (Vets) 40:35

W70: 1 J Georghiou (Farn) 43:48

SCOTLAND WEST LEAGUE, Bellahouston, Glasgow, January 20

Men: 1 R Grey Inver 24:54; 2 J Downey Kilm U20 25:27; 3 V Weerakkody VPCG 25:28; 4 H Sutton VPCG 25:37; 5 S Lesley Shett 28:02; 6 T Connolly Bella 26:02

TEAM: 1 Bella H 49; 2 Shett52; 3 Bella R 69; 4 Cambus 76; 5 VPCG 153; 6 E Kilb 155

VETS TEAM: 1 Cambus 10; 2 Bella R 54; 3 Bella H 54

U20 TEAM: 1 Kil’k 17; 2 Cambus 28

U17: 1 J Work Kilm 19:30; 2 R Kellock Law 20:03; 3 L McCrae Green Glen 20:43

TEAM: 1 Kil’k 13; 2 Ayr S 18; 3 Calderg 43; 4 Law 46

U15: 1 A Fraser-Moodie Spring 11;30; 2 C Campbell Gars 12:07; 3 J Turner VPCG 12:19

TEAM: 1 Spr’burn 35; 2 VPCG 36; 3 Garsc 38; 4 Helen 46

U13: 1 G McNaught Spring 7:43; 2 A Wotherspoon Law 7:57; 3 L Relly Ayr S 8:08

TEAM: 1 Law 28; 2 Kilb 38; 3 Kil’k 45; 4 I’clyde 47

U11: 1 C Cameron Giff N 4:32; 2 C Cooke Kilm 4:37

TEAM: 1 Giff N 14; 2 Kilb 28; 3 Shett 62

Women: 1 K White Gars V 31:11; 2 C Heasman Helens V 31:22; 3 J Clark Shett 32:07; 4 A Blake Ayr S 32:34; 5 K Greig Bella 32:47; 6 H Andrews Bella 33:06

TEAM: 1 Bella R 55; 2 Bella H 68; 3 Law 116; 4 Garsc 134; 5 E Kilb 134; 6 Calderg 138

VETS TEAM: 1 Bella H 46; 2 Law 50; 3 Calderg 55

U17: 1 E Starrit Kilm 24:18; 2 N Elliot Law 24:23; 3 G Wilson Aird 24:57

TEAM: 1 Law 23; 2 Kil’k 24; 3 Aird 37; 4 G’nock 39

U15: 1 H Simpson Giff N 12:58; 2 N Yates Giff N 14:01; 3 G Barry Inver 14:26

TEAM: 1 Giff N 10; 2 Kil’k 43; 3 Spr’burn 45; 4 I’clyde 59

U13: 1 L Tonner Giff N 8:10; 2 E Nicholson Kilb 8:27; 3 E Taylor Law 8:32

TEAM: 1 Giff N 11; 2 N Ayrs 48; 3 Spr’burn 65; 4 Law 69

U11: 1 A Boyle Law 4:57; 2 C Buchanan Calder 5:02

TEAM: 1 Law 36; 2 Aird 45; 3 VPCG 56

Road

RunThrough Top Flight Elite NEWCASTLE 10km, January 20

The inaugural Newcastle 10km marked the sensational launch of the £60,000 Top Flight Elite Race Series.

Cam Allan and Calum Johnson had a nail-biting finish for top spot with Allan pulling away just before the line to break the course record.

Jasmine Wood easily won the women’s race.

Men: 1 Cam Allan 29:29; 2 Calum Johnson 29:29; 3 Denis Kiplangat 29:46; 4 Lawrence Mccourt 30:46; 5 Joe Armstrong 30:55; 6 Alex Kilby 31:02; 7 Alex Brown 31:10; 8 Jordan Rowe 31:22; 9 Joseph Wilson 31:38; 10 Monte Watson 31:54

Women: 1 Jasmine Wood 33:37; 2 Lauren Dickson 34:48; 3 Emily Kearney 34:59; 4 Rebecca Robinson 35:36; 5 Sophie Pikett 35:42; 6 Kara Mckenzie-Tait 36:20; 7 Leonora Lynn 37:14; 8 Alexandra Sneddon 37:51; 9 Anna Macfadyen 39:14; 10 Samantha Gair 39:16

BRASS MONKEY HALF-MARATHON, York, January 21

Sarah Potter took almost two minutes off of her PB to head Becky Briggs by over a minute with a 72:33 clocking while Tommy Power narrowly won the men’s race.

Men: 1 T Power Hallam 66:58; 2 M Bostock Leeds 67:01; 3 C Coulson 67:07; 4 M Nelson 67:27; 5 K Walker 67:30

M40: 1 J Anderson 70:26

M60: 1 D West 81:54

Women: 1 S Potter 72:33; 2 B Briggs 73:38; 3 E Bell 76:35; 4 C Mason 76:49; 5 S Hunter 78:00

W40: 1 N Curtis 79:12

W55: 1 K Neesam 88:42

NIGEL BARGE 10km, January 21

Men: 1 S Ghafari 31:42; 2 L McAlpine 31:49; 3 M O’Connor 32:35

Women: 1 M Miller 35:04; 2 M Blair 35:51; 3 C Stewart 37:06

FOUR VILLAGES HALF-MARATHON, Helsby, January 21

Men: 1 M Collins 69:11; 2 H Jones 69:24; 3 T Charles 69:44

Women: 1 R Burns W40 78:40; 2 H Tomlinson 80:24; 3 J Marsden W40 80:56

CANTERBURY 10, January 21

Men: 1 Cole Gibbens 53:33; 2 Barry Stephenson 53:43; 3 Oliver Knowles 53:55

Women: 1 Chelsea Baker 58:13; 2 Grace Baker 58:27; 3 Imogen Amos 61:42; 4 Helen Gaunt 62:49; 5 Amy Dixon 64:02

FARNBOROUGH WINTER HALF-MARATHON, January 21

Men: 1 C Rainsford 67;43; 2 A Pointon 68:17; 3 B Clarke 70:17

M40: 1 M Burt 71:28

Women: 1 M Gibson 77:44; 2 A Granger W50 81:49; 3 H Pullen 82:39

W45: 1 L Locks 82:57

LINDA FRANKS 5, Cheltenham, January 21



Overall: 1 R Green (CLC, M40) 25:50; 2 B Gregory (Stroud) 26:33; 3 J Willgoss (CLC, M35) 26:47



M45: 1 A Bailey (Western Tempo) 27:45

M50: 1 A Wilson (Malvern Buzzards) 27:29; 2 J Parker (Western Tempo) 27:57.

M55: 1 D Smith (Western Tempo) 29:18.

M70: 1 M Strange (FoD) 36:00

M80: 1 C Harrison (Unatt) 51:17



Women: 1 E Hilliar (Poole, W35) 28:54; 2 A Watson (Western Tempo) 29:39; 3 S Lane (Bourt) 29:58



W35: 2 K Newcombe (Stroud) 30:32.

W45: 1 K Jacobs (Ciren) 30:04

W50: 1 T Hinxman (Glouc) 30:33; 2 J Fairbairn (Chelt) 31:47; 3 E Millman (Severn) 32:59; 4 W Nicholls (Ciren) 33:13

BRAUNTON 10 & 10km, Devon, January 21

Overall (10M): 1 S Wordley (Train X) 55:30; 2 A Kearney (Bide, M40) 57:59; 3 J Stanley (S Molt) 60:29

M55: 1 J Matthews (N Dev) 61:15

Women: 1 S Baker (S Molt, W35) 70:36; 2 L Carolan (N Dev) 72:34; 3 J Page (Oke, W35) 74:47

Overall (10km): 1 J Blackburn (P’pridd) 34:12; 2 K Shapland (Bide, M40) 35:59; 3 D Nutt (N Dev, M40) 37:00

Women: 1 B Barrington (Ilfra, W40) 47:29; 2 K Bailey (W40) 47:34; 3 A Pearce (Torr, W50) 49:27

FOLKSWORTH 15, Cambridgeshire, January 21

Overall: 1 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 82:58; 2 F Krylander (C&C) 85:38; 3 L Mullen (Skeg) 86:56

M40: 2 A Martin (Hunt) 85:56

M50: 1 S Mead (Huts) 89:55

M60: 1 B Whitehead (W’boro) 1:41:35

Women: 1 R Doherty (Higham) 97:28; 2 S Barton (Higham) 98:51; 3 K Sharman (Higham, W45) 1:41:51

W50: 1 A Turner (Bed H) 1:46:47

W55: 1 P Taylor (Help) 1:46:23

NEWHAVEN 10km, East Sussex, January 21

Overall: 1 B Short (Pers F) 34:55; 2 O Spragg (Seaf) 35:38; 3 T O’Neil 35:54

Women: 1 K McDermott 42:57; 2 A Feast (Seaf) 43:30; 3 S Alvarez (Seaf, W50) 43:43

TAVY 5km, Tavistock, January 20



Overall: 1 M Budge 16:17; 2 M Bradley (Ply, M35) 16:59; 3 C Russell (Tav, M35) 17:51



M65: 1 R Drage (Tav) 19:12



Women: 1 H Silvester (Tav, U11) 23:22; 2 J Bremner (Tamar, W65) 23:37; 3 O Walkerdine (Tav, U11) 24:07

WESTON PROM 5 (IncL JUNIOR MILE), Weston-super-Mare, January 18



Overall (5M): 1 S Byrne (Swin, M35) 24:19; 2 B Lines (Swin) 25:35; 3 C Moore (GWR) 26:19



M60: 1 T Marshall (Chep) 29:37



Women: 1 H Green (B&W) 30:30; 2 K Dicks (GWR) 30:33; 3 V Ratcliffe (Bath, W45) 31:05



W40: 1 J Lench (BurnS) 31:16; 2 C Meraz (GWR) 31:39; 3 A Smith (Weston) 31:45; 4 R McKissock (Somer) 31:52.

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 36:13



Overall (1M): 1 S Barker (N Som, U17) 5:10; 2 F Byrne (U11) 5:15; 3 E Salter (U11) 5:48



Women: 1 H Hobbs (U11) 7:08; 2 L Hawkins (U11) 7:14; 3 E Salter (U11) 7:37



DARK HART 5 MT, Stebbing, January 17



Overall: 1 A Jones (L Bad) 48:03; 2 A Hunter (Mid E, M40) 48:07; 3 S Jordan (Hals, W45) 48:41



Women: 1 Jordan 48:41; 2 T Wood (Mid E) 57:36; 3 S Smith (Witham) 63:05

Fell

ARDWHALLAN, Baldwin, January 20

Overall (7.8M/2461ft, all Manx F): 1 H Kneen 73:57; 2 O Chambers 74:36; 3 J Bond 74:54; 4 N Colburn 76:33; 5 P Knox 76:42; 6 T Cringle (M40) 78:37

M50: A Watson (Manx H) 85:52

M60: J Norrey (Manx F) 98:46

M70: I Callister (Manx H) 2:21:56

Women (all Manx F): 1 A Carridge 85:34; 2 R Craine (W50) 98:29; 3 V Jacobsen (Manx F, W40) 98:55; 4 K Cubbon 99:06

W60: J Gledhill (Manx F) 1:43:29

BLAKE FELL, Kirkland, January 20

Overall (7.5M/1800ft): 1 J Hartley (B Combe) 33:14; 2 M Lamb (Kesw) 33:25; 3 C Tinnion (Kesw) 34:01; 4 D Mills (Kesw) 34:27; 5 S Leckey (Amble) 35:25; 6 T Dobbing (Dur F) 35:25

M40: C Marsh Kesw) 37:58

M50: J Skelton (C’land F) 40:07

M60: P Crompton (C’land F) 45:08

U17: M Wightman (Kesw) 38:27

Women: 1 N Jackson (Kesw) 36:30; 2 P Wakefield (Kesw, W40) 40:51; 3 R Stanley (C’land F) 44:31; 4 J Chatterley (C’land F, W50) 46:32

W60: A Cummings (C’land F) 55:44

BOX HILL FELL RACE, Dorking, January 20

Overall (7.5M/1800ft): 1 M Nicholls (Kent) 48:54; 2 J Morwood (StGeo H) 50:16; 3 M Marshall (Head RR) 52:12; 4 F Smithers (Serp) 52:41; 5 J Hoad (TH&H) 52:44; 6 M Wainwright (Mat) 53:28; 7 T Wright (Bex) 53:44; 8 T Brooke (Camb) 54:19; 9 L Pettit (Bright Ph) 56:08; 10 L Piper (Bright Ph) 56:22

M40: H Torry (Serp) 56:25

M50: R Tansey (Kesw) 61:44

M60: E Jackson (Amble) 65:07

M70: J Manning (Tring) 82:58

TEAM: 1 Serp 64; 2 Camb 74; 3 R’lagh 99

Women: 1 S Whatmough (R’lagh) 62:26; 3 J Nandi (St Geo H) 62:54; 3 E Leason (R’mede) 63:17; 4 P Wardley (Amble) 66:48; 5 C Cutler (Wimb W, W50) 67:18; 6 A Soper (St Geo H) 67:45

TEAM: 1 St Geo H 28; 2 R’lagh 33; 3 Wimb W 38

HOOFSTONES, Todmorden, January 20

Overall (12.9km/425m): 1eq S Godsman (Calder V, M50)/A Whittem (Calder V, M40) 66:21; 3 S Hall (Barl, M40) 70:09; 4 C Kay (Tod) 70:13; 5 B Blosse (Tod) 70:13; 6 M O’Connor (Calder V, M40) 70:23

M60: I Ferguson (Bing) 79:11

M70: K Taylor (Ross) 88:05

TEAM: Calder V 9

Women: 1 L Kaye (Vegan, W40) 84:34; 2 Z Tweed (Leeds U OC) 85:31; 3 J Powell (Wharf, W50) 87:56; 4 C Harding (P&B, W40) 94:12

WHITESTONES, Staveley-in-Cartmel, January 21

Overall (4M/650ft): 1 J Wright (Amble) 30:49; 2 T Simpson (Amble) 31:24; 3 S Burnstone (Helm H) 32:43; 4 R Allison (Dark Pk0 33:30; 5 J Bowen (Amble, U21) 34:20; 6 P Stock (Helm H) 35:06

M40: P Mather (Lons) 35:21

M50: J Dyer (Helm H) 38:58

M60: D Griffin (Helm H) 40:37

M70: A Stokes (Dallam) 49:06

Women: 1 R Douglas (Bord) 43:17; 2 E Kearsey (Helm H) 43:22; 3 B Dyer (Helm H, W50) 44:38; 4 J Reedy (Amble, W40) 45:10

W60: D Budgett (Horw) 55:31

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 56:38

