Cherono and Jelagat triumph on the roads of Spain, pole vault Holly Bradshaw wins a beachside event in Thailand and the Fukuoka Marathon bows out after 75 years

Two major marathons took place over the weekend in Valencia and Fukuoka but there was also some interesting track and field action despite the fact it is early December. Holly Bradshaw won a beachside pole vault contest in Thailand while there were some good results indoors in Boston especially. In cross-country, it was a busy weekend for domestic leagues.

Maratón Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP, December 5

Lawrence Cherono of Kenya ran 2:05:12 to win after fighting off a challenge from Chalu Deso of Ethiopia and Philemon Kacheran of Kenya in an exciting finish.

Chalu clocked 2:05:16 and Kacheran 2:05:19 as the former New York Marathon winner Geoffrey Kamworor was fourth in 2:05:23 in blustery conditions.

Behind, Abebe Negewo (2:05:27), Goitom Kifle (2:05:28) and Kinde Atanas (2:05:54) were also inside 2:06:00 with a further half dozen runners breaking 2:07:00. They included Daniel Do Nascimento with 2:06:11 to beat Ronaldo da Costa’s Brazilian record and former world record, plus there was Amanal Petros who ran a big German record of 2:06:27.

The women’s race was won by Nancy Jelagat of Kenya in 2:19:31 as she took 14 minutes off her PB. Etagegne Woldu finished runner-up in 2:20:16, while fellow Ethiopian Beyenu Degefa was third in 2:23:04

In fifth place there was a terrific run by Ireland’s Fionnuala McCormack with 2:23:58 as she took three minutes off her PB. The 37-year-old is planning to race the Euro Cross on home soil in seven days too.

Fukuoka International Marathon, Japan, December 5

Michael Githae won the 75th and last-ever Fukuoka Marathon in 2:07:51 – almost half a minute ahead of Kyohei Hosoya of Japan with James Rungaru third.

The event has seen world records in the past from Derek Clayton and Rob de Castella with Britain’s Bill Adcocks also among the former winners with 2:10:48 in 1968.

Golden Fly beach event, Phuket, Thailand, December 4

Holly Bradshaw ended her brilliant year with an enjoyable victory in a beachside jumps competition. The Olympic bronze medallist cleared 4.51m to take victory and said: “Hands down one of the most fun meets I’ve ever done! Thank you Phuket and Golden Fly Series!”

She added: “I was 50/50 about flying to Thailand in December to do a competition in the middle of a prep block but boy I’m glad I came!”

Austin Miller of the United States won the men’s pole vault with 4.70m and Nastassia Myronchik-Ivanova of Belarus took the women’s long jump with 6.47m.

The men’s long jump saw a local victory from Suttisak Singkhon of Thailand with 7.59m – just 5cm ahead of Britain’s James Lelliot.

USATF Half-Marathon Championships, Hardeeville, South Carolina, December 5

Conner Mantz, the recent winner of the NCAA cross-country title, won the national title at 13.1 miles on his debut at the distance in 60:55 to go equal No.8 on the US all-time rankings.

He beat Sam Chelanga by four seconds with Nico Montanez third.

English Schools Cross Country Cup, Newquay, Cornwall, December 4

Rebecca Flaherty led the Brownlee brothers’ former school, Bradford Grammar, to the senior girls’ title on a windswept course in the south-west of England. To read our full report, CLICK HERE

SIAB International Pentathlon, Glasgow, December 4

Sammy Ball of Reading won scored 4000 points to win the pentathlon. The 17-year-old, who won the English Schools and England Athletics combined events titles earlier this year, clocked PBs in the 60m hurdles, 200m and 800m as Jake Minshull finished runner-up with 3866.

Podium 5km, Leicester, December 4

The popular Podium 5km was held in Leicester with Samantha Harrison taking the women’s race in 15:59 from Philippa Stone (16:39) and Joseph Tuffin of Rushcliffe AC the men’s in 14:29 from Michael Ward (14:31) and Frank Baddick (14:33) in windy conditions.

Sam Harrison wins @podium5k elite race at Leicester pic.twitter.com/HmLAeZQdef — James Rhodes (@James_Athletics) December 4, 2021

Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, Boston University, December 4

In his collegiate debut at Boston University, Toby Makoyawo, the European under-20 100m champion and AW junior male athlete of the year, ran 6.70 for 60m to beat a 22-year-old school record.

Olli Hoare of Australia was in impressive form as he won the men’s 5000m in 13:09.96 as he beat Geordie Beamish by three seconds.

In 17th Britain’s Neil Gourley made a welcome return from injury to run a PB of 13:34.35.

Pan American Junior Games, Cali, Colombia, December 2

Cali is gearing up to stage the World Under-20 Championships in August next year and in recent days some South American under-23 records fell in the Colombian city. They included the 4x100m where Brazil’s men clocked 39.21 and Colombia’s women ran 43.59. Luis Aviles, meanwhile, the world under-20 400m silver medallist from 2021, ran 45.59.

Percy Pud 10km, Sheffield, December 5

Omar Ahmed of Birchfield Harriers ran 30:05 to beat Andrew Heyes by 12 seconds as Sally Ratcliffe was first woman home in 34:15.

Hampshire Cross Country League, Wellesley Woodlands, Aldershot, March 5

Sam Eglen took the win by 24 seconds from Aldershot team-mate Joe Norwood while Naomi Mitchell of Reading was a winner of the women’s race by three seconds from junior Pippa Roessler.

Birmingham & District Cross Country League, Northampton, December 4

George Beardmore of Worcester AC took senior men’s victory from Connor Bentley of City of Stoke as University of Birmingham won the team honours to strengthen their lead in division one of the league.

Scottish District Cross Country Championships, December 4

Senior winners included Morag Millar of Central and Scott Stirling of Falkirk Victoria Harriers at the East District event in Stirling, Catriona Fraser of Inverness Harriers and Max Abernethy of Fraserburgh at the North District in Elgin, plus Fionnuala Ross and Lachlan Oates of Shettleston Harriers at the West District in Balloch.

Chiltern League, Mob Match, Luton, December 4

Harry Brodie of Bedford & County beat Richard Slade of Chiltern Harriers as Elle Roche of Marshall Milton Keynes was first woman.

Kent Masters Cross Country Championships, Dartford, December 4

The W40 athlete Hannah Roberts of Dartford Harriers beat W55 Clare Elms of Dulwich in the women’s race as Micah Evans of Blackheath & Bromley beat fellow M40 Nick Collins of Ashford RRC in the men’s race.

Manchester Area Cross Country League, Kenworthy Woods, December 4

Sophie Tarver enjoyed a clear win in the senior women’s race as she led Wirral AC to team victory. In the men’s race, Nigel Martin of Sale won by half a minute from Ed Shepherd of Vale Royal as Sale took the team win from Chorlton Runners.

Midland Women’s League division one, Stratford-upon-Avon, December 4

Amelia Samuels of Wolves & Bilston came out top ahead of Kirsty Walker of Loughborough Students and Charlotte Alexander of the University of Birmingham.

Red Rose League, Rossendale, December 4

Luke Betts of Blackburn Harriers won the men’s race as Emma McColm took the women’s category.

John H Collins Gwent Cross Country League, Pembrey Country Park, December 4

Senior victories went to Josh Griffiths of Swansea Harriers and Lauren Cooper of Parc Bryn Back Runners.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram