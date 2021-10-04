Bahrain athlete sets new mark of 29:38 in Switzerland as we bring you our regular results summary

While the Virgin Money London Marathon received the biggest interest in the road running world on Sunday (Oct 3), there was a world record elsewhere on a busy day of competition on the roads.

Giants Geneva 10km, Switzerland, October 3

Bahrain’s surprise Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Kalkidan Gezahegne broke the world 10km record by five seconds.

The 30-year-old went out quickly in just her fourth ever road race and had a five-second lead at halfway (14:46) over Kenyan duo Celliphine Chespol and Agnes Tirop. The latter recently set a women-only world record of 30:01.

Over the second half, Gezahegne pulled away and covered it in 14:51 for a time of 29:38 to improve on Joyciline Jepkosgei’s world record set in Prague in 2017.

Tirop finished second in 30:20, eight seconds clear of 8:58.78 steeplechaser Chespol.

Former world indoor 1500m medallist Dawit Seyaum was fourth, clocking 31:25 after a sub-15 first half.

In the men’s race, world half-marathon record-holder Kibiwott Kandie passed halfway in 13:28 alongside fellow Kenyans Felix Kipkoech and Boniface Kibiwott.

Kandie and Kipkoech eventually broke clear and then Kandie’s 13:23 second 5km proved sufficient for him to win by six seconds in 26:51.

Kibiwott was third in 27:13 while, in fourth, Pietro Riva set an Italian record of 28:06.

10km Valencia Ibercaja, Spain, October 3

World 5000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi went equal third all-time (later moved down to fourth after the Geneva race) with a 29:50 clocking.

They had reached 5km in 14:48 with Norah Jeruto accompanying the eventual winner despite being on world record pace.

Eventually Jeruto had to give way as the pacemakers tried to maintain a record pace but it proved too much for Chelimo though she broke 30 for the first time in setting a 47 second PB.

Jeruto, the world leader in the steeplechase this year, finished runner-up in 30:08 while Sandrafelis Chebet came from behind to complete a Kenyan clean sweep in 30:45.

Norway’s Zerei Kbrom, who is 35 years old, set a big PB of 27:39 improving Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s Norwegian record by 15 seconds after a 13:45 first half.

Collins Koros, who had broken clear of the rest in the second half, was second in 27:41.

Kosice International Peace Marathon, Slovakia, October 3

Ethiopia’s Ayuntu Tadesse took well over a minute from the course record with a marathon debut of 2:24:35 at the 98th running of one of the world’s oldest races.

Six seconds behind was Shegae Maeregu’s 2:24:42 with Dinknesh Tefera, third in 2:25:00, completing an Ethiopian clean sweep.

Kenyan Reuben Kerio regained a title he last won in 2017 to take the men’s victory in 2:07:18. Compatriot Hiribo Shano clocked a PB of 2:07:48 to finish second and Albert Kangogo was third in 2:07:52 to ensure Kenya’s men matched the Ethiopian women.

Trento, Italy, Februrary 2-3

Double world 5000m champion Muktar Edris won the 10-km in 28:14 to edge Yassin Haji’s 28:15 while the half-marathon saw victories for Alemitu Tariku (68:50) and Debele Gudeta Chimdessa (60:15).

Vienna, Austria, October 3

Kenyan Gladys Chepkurui headed the women-only 5km in 14:49 well clear of Britain’s Charlotte Arter’s 15:26.

Belfast Marathon, October 3

Mick Clohisey was first home and also took the Irish title with 2:20:48. Kelye Doherty (2:22:48) and Colin Herron (2:27:25) were second and third.

Fionnuala Ross took the Irish women’s title in 2:43:42 ahead of Ciara Hickey (2:44:40) and Gladys Ganiel (2:45:03).

Ulm, Germany, October 3

Alina Reh regained her title taking two seconds off her PB with 31:21 to go second in the 2021 European rankings behind Eilish McColgan’s 30:52 at Manchester.

Kielder Marathon and Half-Marathon, October 3

The winners of this tough and scenic multi-terrain event were Russell Maddams, who took the men’s race by 10 minutes in 2:54:25, and Jo Ballantyne (3:35:08), who was successful by just under five minutes.

The half-marathon saw victories for David Holmes (76:39) and Anna McClean (1:38:32).

Baxters Loch Ness Marathon, Inverness, October 3

There were victories for Stuart Livingstone (2:32:21) and Megan Crawford (2:48:11).

Dorney Marathon, October 3

Henry Hart (2:29:25) and Heather Hann (3:03:03) enjoyed clear wins.

MBNA Chester Marathon, October 2

The winners of this race that had 1711 finishers were Michael Young (2:27:32) and Melissah Gibson (2:48:44).

Bruce Kirsh Cross-Country Cup, Hopkinton, USA, October 2

Britain’s Bethaney Donnelly won the 5km race in 18:04 by exactly half a minute.

Charles Bowles Invitational Cross-Country, Salem, USA, October 2

George Duggan, the 2012 English National U15 cross-country winner and now an indoor sub-four- minute miler, took the 8km race title in 24:40 for a 10-second victory.

Red Rose Cross-Country League, Leigh, October 2

There were clear senior victories for Bury’s Hannah Price (19:21) and Blackburn’s Lawrence Fairclough (33:06) and both led their squads to team success on the day.

