Saint Lucia athlete is emerging as an Olympic medal contender after landing her first global title in Glasgow on Saturday

If anyone thinks the Olympic women’s 100m in Paris is going to be a shoot-out between Sha’Carri Richardson and the Jamaican dream team of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson then think again.

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia has been a growing threat – thriving on the US collegiate scene lately – and on Saturday (March 2) in Glasgow she struck global gold with 60m victory in the World Indoor Championships.

The 22-year-old equalled the world leading mark of 6.98 to pip Ewa Swoboda of Poland to the post by two hundredths of a second as Zaynab Dosso of Italy was third in 7.05.

In such form and with a 100m PB of 10.65, Alfred looks poised to become the first athlete from Saint Lucia to win an Olympic medal. It just depends what colour.

“I think losing last season at the World Championships and coming that close to a medal in both the 100m and the 200m, gave me a boost,” said Alfred. “I was very hungry coming to the next season. I feel like I was disappointed last season.

“My coach came all the way from Austin to be with me, so I wanted to make him proud. I’m just going to keep hungry and train hard and keep chasing what I want. I’ll trust in my coach and myself.”

Her performances potentially bode well for Dina Asher-Smith, too, as the Briton trains with Alfred in the United States and, as the saying goes, success breeds success.

It was not to be for Amy Hunt, though, as the British champion went out in the heats with 7.29 for fifth in her heat.

There was also pain and disappointment for Aleia Hobbs of the United States who seemed to get cramp just before the final and had to be wheeled away.

