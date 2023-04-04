Area wins for Morpeth and Aldershot’s men, Birchfield’s men and women and Thames Valley’s women

NORTHERN COUNTIES MEN 12 & WOMEN 6-STAGE ROAD RELAYS, Redcar, April 1

Jess Warner-Judd starred, as her Blackburn club took the women’s race after Leeds had led for four laps before falling out of contention, Martin Duff reports.

Morpeth made the most of a relatively short trip down the coast to Redcar to take the men’s title after hitting the front mid-race.

On the out-and-back course, the north, north-easterly wind blew the runners down to the turn on each stage but was in their faces on the way back to the hand-overs.

Women

Last year Warner-Judd also posted the fastest lap when running the fourth stage, with her Blackburn squad down in ninth spot at Birkenhead. But this time around the 28-year-old, led her club to a narrow team victory, with another fastest lap.

It was again on leg four where Warner-Judd moved Blackburn up from seventh to second before Abigail Stratton gave them a lead that then saw Ellen Sagar-Hesketh finish the job.

39 teams of six started the women’s race and Jenny Walsh gave Leeds a solid lead after a 32:50 split that remained as second best of the day. This was over City of Hull’s Della Hatfield’s 32:53 which stayed as third best.

Eventual winners, Blackburn, were 97 seconds down in seventh spot before dropping even further back on stage two when Rachel Friend opened out some 98 seconds, for Leeds, over Ty Brockley-Lanford’s Salford.

Alice Leake kept Leeds ahead at the mid-race point as Becky Briggs’ 17:16, for City of Hull, closed with the stage fastest, but Blackburn were still in seventh spot and still more than four minutes down on the lead.

Not much slower was Vale Royal’s 18-year-old Holly Weedall with a 17:19 split for Vale Royal. Then it was Judd’s turn and a five-place gain to second after 30:51 for the 9.5km out and back run brought Blackburn into contention. However, they were still over 100 seconds down on Eleanor Curran’s lead for Leeds.

Stratton then all but reversed that margin to take Blackburn ahead for the first time as Leeds slipped badly but Charlotte Ward, who took City of Hull up to second, was the penultimate lap’s quickest with 17:23.

Blackburn went into the glory leg with a 93 second lead and that was enough for Sagar-Hesketh to hold on, albeit with just 15 seconds to spare over Salford. The reds had Sinead Bent slicing into the Blackburn advantage and the 26-year-old duly posted the fastest 5km stage lap with a 16:49, the afternoon’s best. Next was Sale’s Isabelle Burke also on stage six but her 17:14 was deep in the field and only gained three slots for her club.

Women (5.38M, 2×3.165M, 5.38M, 2x 3.165M): 1 Blackburn 2:20:52 (E Charnley (6) 34:27, K Buckingham (10) 20:16, A Davies (7) 18:13, J Warner-Judd (2) 30:51, A Stratton (1) 17:42, E Sagar-Hesketh (1) 19:23); 2 Salford 2:21:07 (H Smith (7) 34:29, T Brockley-Langford (2) 17:57, N Mason (5) 19:18, A Bracegirdle (4) 33:31, L Lombard (5) 19:03, S Bent (2) 16:49); 3 Leeds 2:21:15 (J Walsh (1) 32:50, R Friend (1) 18:02, A Leake (1) 17:30, E Curran (1) 33:42, C Demaria (3) 21:23, S Luker-Edwards (3) 17:48); 4 City Of Hull 2:21:44 (D Hatfield (2) 32:53, N Wileman (3) 19:35, B Briggs (2) 17:16, A Hammersley (5) 35:45, C Ward (2) 17:23, K Pearson (4) 18:52); 5 Vale Royal 2:22:00 (A Howarth (4) 34:17, H Carrington (7) 19:01, H Weedall (4) 17:19, L Gray (3) 34:15, A Begbie (4) 19:09, S Dufour-Jackson (5) 17:59); 6 Rotherham 2:24:46 (M Taylor (9) 34:49, S Cowper (5) 18:07, E McLeod (3) 17:33, S Hughes (6) 35:24, N Clegg (6) 20:34, J Blizard (6) 18:19); 7 North Shields Poly 2:26:00 (J Penn (12) 35:34, M Pace (8) 18:23, H Williams (8) 19:11, C Penfold (7) 35:03, V Houghton (7) 20:09, H Waugh (7) 17:40); 8 Holmfirth 2:27:59 (L Byram (8) 34:37, K Walshaw (6) 18:27, I Richardson (6) 18:45, E Byram (8) 36:32, C Leaver-Hewitt (9) 20:30, H Croft (8) 19:08); 9 York Knavesmire 2:28:24 (B Penty (3) 33:11, H Hall (4) 19:43, M Ellwood (10) 21:03, E Baines (10) 36:00, C Jones (10) 19:05, N Tarrega (9) 19:22); 10 Bury 2:28:29 (S Whittaker (11) 35:26, R Marshall (9) 18:47, S Taylor (9) 18:58, H Lucas (9) 35:31, N Ryan (8) 19:57, C Cole (10) 19:50); 11 Liverpool 2:29:38 (J Morgan (10) 35:12, H Short (13) 20:41, A Preece (11) 19:45, N Donnelly (11) 37:08, S Ryan (11) 19:27, F O’Hare (11) 17:25); 12 Steel City 2:32:32 (A Pearse (5) 34:18, Y Chaffer (11) 20:32, K Gill (13) 20:57, C Brock (13) 37:41, G Allen (12) 19:35, H Mainprize (12) 19:29); 13 Sale 2:36:24 (L Cooke (22) 38:23, A Edgson (15) 18:45, S Goulden (16) 21:07, A Brooks (16) 38:59, E Finney (16) 21:56, I Burke (13) 17:14); 14 Wakefield 2:37:55 (J Briscoe (14) 36:27, H Beck (12) 19:15, N Steel (12) 20:03, C Knowles (12) 37:20, A Dales (13) 21:31, N Harris (14) 23:19); 15 Birtley 2:39:09 (L Graham (24) 39:42, K Francis (21) 19:10, T Graham (19) 20:21, C Price (14) 37:00, A Leigh (14) 19:43, E Southern (15) 23:13); 16 N Marske 2:29:37; 17 Rothwell 2:39:35; 18 Morpeth 2:40:53; 19 Elswick 2:42;21; 20 Gateshead 2:42;29; 21 Elvet 2:43;46; 22 Bury B 2:46:19; 23 Roundhay 2:47:38; 24 Sunderland 2:48:13; 25 York Knaves B 2:50:49

Fastest (9.5km): 1 Warner-Judd 30:51; Walsh 32;50; Hatfield 32:53; B Penty (York Knaves) 33:11; Bracegirdle 33:51; Curran 33:42

Fastest (5km): Bent 16:49; Burke 17:14; Briggs 17:16; Weedall 17:19; Ward 17:23; O’Hare 17:25

(nn) = position at end of each stage

Men

Behind Morpeth, second place Hallamshire threatened by leading from stage two through to stage four while holders Leeds never really recovered from a modest start, despite a bold attempt by their Linton Taylor mid-race which moved them up to second after posting the fastest long stage.

Although he was not to know that his club would take the women’s championship, as he was running, northern junior cross-country champion Matthew Ramsden took the first 9.5km stage, for Blackburn, after a tight battle with Hallamshire’s Tommy Power.

Ramsden, 19, just got the nod by a tick in 29:43 and the pair were third and fourth best overall, on the long stage. Morpeth’s Finn Brodie just lost out to Rotherham’s Joe Massingham in the battle for third on the opening leg as Holders, City of Leeds were down in eighth spot, albeit less than a minute off of the lead.

James McCrae hit the front for Hallamshire on the 5km leg two but there were nine clubs separated by less than a minute at the front and, among them.

Joe Armstrong gained 11 places for Sunderland, to fourth, with the fastest 5km leg of the afternoon at 14:42.

Hallamshire kept control at the front, through Cameron Bell, on the long third stage as Robert Warner-Judd kept Blackburn honest in second.

After a quiet fourth stage, it was long-time Morpeth servant Carl Avery who gained three slots for the eventual winners to lead by 26 seconds over Phil Robertson’s Sale. The 36-year-old posted 28:41, a time that was to stand as the second best of the race.

Thereafter, Morpeth kept the race lead through Lawrence McCourt and Alexander Brown, who had more than enough in hand to see off the challenge of Leeds’ Lindon Taylor. The 32-year-old English National 2020 third placer has again had an up and down winter but his 28:28 for the 9.5km leg compared well with his 10km best of 29:37.

James Young and Will Cork increased the Morpeth lead on the next two short stages as Leeds lost ground before pulling back some time on the tenth through Cal Mills but Hallamshire were closing on the holders on the penultimate outing.

Then it was all over as Phil Winkler took the tape for Morpeth and Euan Brown moved up to second for Hallamshire.

Men (9.5km & 5km alternately, then 5x5km): 1 Morpeth 4:00:48 (F Brodie (4) 29:06, G Lowry (3) 15:32, S Hancox (5) 29:42, A Douglass (4) 16:06, C Avery (1) 28:41, L McCourt (1) 15:17, A Brown (1) 29:20, J Young (1) 14:55, W Cork (1) 15:26, C Marshall (1) 15:39, M Briggs (1) 15:54, P Winkler (1) 15:10); 2 Hallamshire 4:02:11 (T Power (2) 28:44, J McCrae (1) 15:21, C Bell (1) 29:24, D Lewis (1) 16:00, J Bartlett (3) 30:25, J Birch (2) 15:25, E Demello (3) 30:03, J Hall (3) 15:23, C Milnes (3) 15:40, M Fuller (4) 15:39, B Houghton (3) 15:05, E Brown (2) 15:02); 3 Leeds 4:02:32 (J Hall (10) 29:39, G Chalmers (5) 15:05, J Woodcock-Shaw (6) 30:02, A Bellew (5) 15:54, J Beattie (5) 29:32, J Stewart (4) 16:21, L Taylor (2) 28:28, J Ashcroft (2) 15:29, M Abshir (2) 15:52, C Mills (2) 15:04, N Hooker (2) 15:33, M Salter (3) 15:33); 4 Salford 4:04:08 (T Cornthwaite (7) 29:22, J Dutton (8) 15:35, C Richards (4) 29:22, A Birkett (3) 15:33, J Moores (4) 30:14, S Hopkins (3) 15:54, H Wakefield (4) 29:40, M Brown (4) 15:38, K Darcy (4) 15:23, E Wheelwright (3) 15:11, R Smyk (4) 16:38, M Walsh (4) 15:38); 5 Blackburn 4:07:01 (M Ramsden (1) 28:43, D Holman (2) 15:34, R Warner-Judd (2) 29:31, C Davies (6) 16:58, B Fish (6) 30:02, L Betts (6) 16:01, C Davidson (5) 29:10, B Walmsley (5) 16:48, B Makin (5) 15:45, N Gaskell (5) 16:52, J Birmingham (5) 15:55, T Raynes (5) 15:42); 6 Sale 4:13:21 (M Wharton (5) 29:11, W Onek (7) 15:37, T Moran (3) 29:18, E Savage (2) 15:37, P Robertson (2) 29:50, T Stephenson (5) 17:02, A Bradford (6) 31:55, R Rigby (6) 17:16, M Kidd-Rossiter (6) 17:08, A Curvis (6) 17:14, K Hunt (6) 16:33, N Tynan (6) 16:40); 7 Liverpool 4:13:51 (M McCarthy (18) 30:36, M Ryan (15) 16:16, A Ferris (12) 30:38, L Towers (13) 16:33, D Naylor (10) 31:15, E Dunn (9) 16:16, T Rogerson (8) 29:32, J Stafford (8) 17:25, S Campbell (8) 16:15, R Whiston (8) 16:46, M Skaife (8) 15:45, H Care (7) 16:34); 8 Sunderland 4:14:04 (S Jackson (15) 30:00, J Armstrong (4) 14:42, C Gunn (8) 31:31, S Armstrong (7) 15:36, S Rankin (7) 31:42, A Hughes (7) 16:07, J Ridding (7) 31:26, N Reed (7) 17:01, M Barker (7) 16:30, J Pomfret (7) 15:58, A Seed (7) 16:29, S Thurlbeck (8) 17:02); 9 Border 4:16:34 (J Douglas (16) 30:11, J Hatcher (16) 16:41, A Holliday (13) 30:41, T Humphries (9) 15:49, N Postill (9) 31:55, A Todd (12) 17:34, B Rooney (11) 31:14, M Emmerson (10) 16:19, J Salt (9) 15:55, H Butler (10) 16:20, R Landon (9) 16:44, G Millican (9) 17:11); 10 Rotherham 4:18:39 (J Massingham (3) 29:05, J Wragg (9) 15:55, S Gilson (7) 30:14, R Hastey (10) 18:10, B Burton (13) 32:54, S Oak (14) 18:45, E Smales (12) 29:38, E Morton (12) 16:23, C Griffiths (12) 17:03, G Sampson (11) 16:50, A Johnson (11) 16:46, S Clegg (10) 16:56); 11 Vale Royal 4:19:20 (A Miles (27) 31:45, J Wilson (20) 15:53, C Perry (11) 29:46, S Stephens (11) 16:26, A Doyle (11) 32:06, M McCormack (11) 16:13, A Dight (10) 31:39, R Moore (11) 16:38, C Standidge (10) 15:54, J Griffiths (9) 15:27, S Doyle (10) 17:42, S Lumsden (11) 19:51); 12 Richmond & Zetland 4:22:25 (R Scott (13) 29:58, T O’Mahoney (12) 16:03, C Stephenson (9) 30:47, C Gibson (8) 16:02, J Stephenson (8) 30:48, S Wardman (8) 17:03, C Jones (9) 32:06, S Middleton (9) 17:21, I Christon (11) 16:57, D Spencer (12) 18:09, A Jefford (12) 18:28, P Ellis (12) ); 13 Gateshead 4:22:35 (C Franks (14) 30:00, J Douglas (14) 16:28, D Alexander (16) 31:50, J Cripwell (14) 16:12, D Richardson (12) 31:32, J Wales (10) 15:43, R Jefferson (13) 34:52, D Dawson (13) 17:12, S Hansen (13) 17:03, P Jamieson (13) 16:55, P Grimoldby (13) 17:54, S Medd ); 14 Salford B 4:25:33 (J Bailey (31) 32:33, M Latham (28) 16:29, K Waterhouse (23) 31:59, C Rowlinson (18) 16:06, P Henderson (17) 31:54, E Williams (16) 16:48, D Rigby (14) 31:20, B McCartney (14) 17:22, C Tully (16) 19:49, M Collier (15) 17:05, S Warburton (14) 16:50, P Banni); 15 Liverpool Pembroke & Sefton 4:28:28 (R Harrison (8) 29:30, M Wynne (11) 16:19, S Loughlin (10) 31:17, A Jones (12) 16:51, T Fair (15) 33:34, D Brookfield (15) 18:11, O Sutcliffe (16) 33:16, J Bride (15) 17:15, D Jones (15) 17:27, T Mattack (16) 17:52, A Procter (16) 18:39, K Usher (15) 18:17);

16 Valley Striders 4:29:25; 17 Leeds B 4:29:49; 18 Doncaster 4:31:38; 19 Tyne Br 4:32:11; 20 York Knaves 4:34:28; 21 Bury 4:34:59; 22 Wakefield 4:35:09; 23 E Cheshire & Thameside 4:35:11; 24 Elvet 4:37:52; 25 Leigh 4:41:59

(nn) = position at end of each stage

Fastest (9.5km): Taylor 28:28; Avery 28:41; Ramsden 28:43; Power 28:44; Massingham 29:05; Brodie 29:06

Fastest (5km): Armstrong 14:42; Young 14:55; Willis 14:58; Brown 15:02; Mills 15:04; Chalmers 15:05

DERBY RUNNER MIDLAND 12 and WOMEN’S 6 STAGE ROAD RELAY, Sutton Park, April 1

Birchfield moved up from third last year to take the men’s race as their Omar Ahmed was again fastest overall on the long stages while Lily Partridge’s fastest lap helped the ‘Stags’ make it a double, as they won by a street, Martin Duff reports.

Men

Notts AC made a valiant attempt to retain their title and led for all of the four successive long stages and well into the eight short ones, but ran out of steam on the final four, as they even slipped out of the medals.

Conversely Birchfield had a slow start before closing through their two Ethiopians, Kadar Omar and Ahmed, then finally hitting the front on the eighth stage.

It was a steady first lap before Milan Campion brought Notts home ahead on the first of four consecutive 5.38-mile stages and they then maintained the lead on the second thanks to George Phillips.

Tipton had Luke Vine blast through 13 places on that second stage with a 26:24 split that was to stand as the second best of the afternoon.

Notts stayed in front on leg three thanks to Cameron Smith but finally Birchfield stirred as Omar gained five places with 26:51, which was eventually the equal third best of the race.

Top veteran Alastair Watson matched that time on the fourth and final long stage but Ahmed slashed into the Notts Lead with that fastest split of 25:53, as Dom James’ 26:58 gained three places for Western Tempo to third.

The next three stages saw Stuart Spencer, Anthony Woodward and Matthew Williams inch out a few more seconds for Notts before they ran out of steam to let Birchfield take the lead on stage eight after a modest run by Jonathan Bradford.

Then it was Birchfield’s turn to eke out a bigger margin as Dominic Smith and Shaun Evans took their lead out to two minutes as the end of stage 10.

The Birmingham Running & Triathlon club then came into the picture as their Adam Peacock ate into the Birchfield lead on the penultimate leg with a 15:23 split, the second best of the day. Behind, Western Tempo edged Notts out of the podium places.

James Vaughan then brought Birchfield home for victory over the BRAT outfit by more than two minutes. Further back, Bristol & West were having an up and down day and their Kurt Taylor popped in a last leg 15:19, for sixth and the fastest short lap medal was his.

Men (4×5.38M, 8x 3.165M): 1 Birchfield 3:58:10 (E Banks (11) 28:10, M Scarsbrook (7) 28:07, K Omar (2) 26:51, O Ahmed (2) 25:53, D Swain (2) 16:08, J Heathcock (2) 16:23, O Corea (2) 16:35, J Bradford (1) 16:11, D Smith (1) 15:53, S Evans (1) 15:54, J Bennett (1) 16:16, J Vaughan (1) 15:49); 2 Birmingham Running AT 4:00:17 (J Tuffin (5) 27:32, G Anderson (5) 28:16, P Townsend (5) 28:23, C Davis (4) 27:30, D Robinson (4) 16:13, H Brocklehurst (4) 16:19, S Turner (4) 16:57, W McKemey (4) 16:15, J McGraw (4) 15:38, A Hill (4) 16:10, A Peacock (2) 15:23, J Stolberg (2) 15:41); 3 Western Tempo 4:01:10 (L Davis (13) 28:28, P Wylie (6) 27:32, M England (6) 28:38, D James (3) 26:58, C Jones (3) 15:54, M Brunnock (3) 16:23, B Price (3) 15:46, A Lee (3) 15:53, J Denne (3) 16:03, D Aubrey (3) 16:41, E Taylor (3) 16:29, W Douglas (3) 16:25); 4 Notts 4:01:17 (M Campion (1) 26:57, G Phillips (1) 27:48, C Smith (1) 27:06, A Watson (1) 26:51, S Spencer (1) 16:00, A Woodward (1) 16:10, M Williams (1) 16:10, T Dejong (2) 17:41, J Holland (2) 16:03, J Muddeman (2) 17:21, T Hartley (4) 16:41, J Perkins (4) 16:29); 5 Tipton 4:07:36 (I Williams (15) 28:48, L Vine (2) 26:24, B Gamble (4) 28:32, J Read (6) 30:09, T Quiney (6) 16:48, M Banks (5) 16:37, R Carpenter (5) 16:07, R Meredith (5) 17:04, E Compton (5) 17:15, N Hardy (5) 16:32, J Carter (5) 16:09, G Whitehouse (5) 17:11); 6 Bristol & West 4:12:13 (F McGrath (7) 27:47, L Burgess (4) 27:54, J Thewlis (8) 29:11, J Bancroft (5) 28:05, A Stokes (5) 16:06, A Stewart (16) 25:45, W Christofi (16) 17:09, D Studley (14) 15:42, A Wilson (13) 16:22, O Jones (10) 16:08, G Breen (8) 16:45, K Taylor (6) 15:19); 7 Rugby & Northampton 4:12:29 (M Almond (4) 27:28, F Ward (8) 29:00, P Melling (10) 29:49, D Green (8) 28:07, L Cherry (9) 17:35, A Wright (6) 15:58, N Gilford (6) 17:24, J Cooper (8) 18:25, M Hill (6) 16:28, A Siggers (7) 17:53, D Birtwistle (6) 17:34, F Scott (7) 16:48); 8 Swindon 4:13:06 (B Lines (8) 28:02, L Byrne (11) 29:13, S Byrne (7) 27:28, M Harrison-Tosatto (9) 30:04, M Woodward (8) 16:53, S Dill (8) 17:21, B McIntyre (8) 17:52, H Woods (6) 16:17, O Homer (7) 18:04, C Chessell (6) 16:40, C Reade (7) 18:19, I McAdam (8) 16:53); 9 Mansfield 4:15:22 (A Hampson (3) 27:14, P Wright (3) 28:20, K Watson (3) 28:07, J Boam (7) 30:19, D Nugent (7) 16:44, C Dale (7) 17:59, A Wright (7) 17:51, B Caress (7) 16:57, G Berzins (8) 18:33, D Hurst (8) 17:41, J Mee (9) 17:48, R Talbot (9) 17:49); 10 Team Bath 4:16:28 (A Carter (6) 27:35, T Davies (12) 29:52, D Jones (12) 29:54, E Avis (11) 29:06, S Rawes (12) 17:41, A Tanner (12) 17:51, A Fooks (13) 16:59, P Grist (12) 17:02, A Pritchard (9) 16:10, E Malloch (9) 17:57, O Copping (10) 19:07, A Daniel (10) 17:14); 11 North Somerset 4:19:27 (J Gentry (14) 28:38, W Cheek (14) 29:16, A Baker (14) 29:57, S Leaney (16) 30:23, S Hemmings (15) 16:40, O Lock (11) 16:25, J Wilkinson (11) 16:48, N Saillard (11) 17:29, C Day (12) 18:06, M Davies (12) 19:01, R Forsbrook (12) 18:40, J Emery (11) 18:04); 12 Worcester 4:19:38 (B Duncan (19) 28:54, S Lea (13) 28:42, J Watson (9) 28:08, D Geisler (10) 29:37, J Hurst (14) 19:29, M Fritchley (14) 17:18, A Jeavons (12) 16:45, W Morris (13) 17:13, R Campbell (14) 18:14, L Sheppard (13) 18:32, D Kirby (13) 18:40, A Pollock (12) 18:06); 13 Shrewsbury 4:20:13 (M Costello (12) 28:23, D Husbands (9) 28:11, J Hickinbottom (11) 30:26, R McKenna (14) 30:13, E Garamszegi (11) 16:03, J Carroll (10) 17:57, C Middleton (10) 16:46, L Butler (10) 17:20, S Hall (10) 17:38, J Jones (14) 20:42, M Wooden (14) 18:30, M McKibbi); 14 Telford 4:20:50 (J Egleston (17) 28:52, O Rose (19) 29:32, J Cole (16) 30:14, D Gillett (13) 28:29, A Burrows (10) 15:45, J Tindall (9) 17:03, J Mensah (9) 17:51, P O’Brien (9) 17:22, D Gapper (11) 18:18, D Hands (11) 19:05, B Watkinson (11) 18:17, S Bennett (14) 20:02); 15 BRAT B 4:24:01 (M McCullagh (31) 29:37, A Tsolakis (31) 32:06, D Dalmedo (26) 30:00, J Williamson (19) 29:38, R Vaughan (18) 17:24, C Bailey (18) 17:23, P Coughlan (18) 18:13, O Fleming (17) 17:28, A Adedimeji (17) 18:11, M Ince (16) 17:30, L Neal (16) 19:24, M Pollard (15) 17:07; 16 R Sutton Coldfield 4:24:45; 17 Newark 4:24:49; 18 W Tempo B 4:26:22; 19 Clevedon 4:28:13; 20 B&W B 4:29:51; 21 Halesowen 4:30:33; 22 Cannock & Stafford 4:31:50; 23 Bromsgrove & R 4:32:07; 24 Coventry G 4:33:16; 25 Gloucester 4:33:26; 26 W&B 4:33:36; 27 Aldridge 4:33:58; 28 Knowle &D 4:36:36; 29 Tipton B 4:38:33; 30 Westbury 4:40:55

56 teams finished

(nn) = position at end of each stage

Fastest (5.38M): Ahmed 25:53; Vine 26:24; Omar/Watson 26:51; Campion 26:57; James 26:58

Fastest (3.165M): Taylor 15:19; Peacock 15:23; Stabler 15:27; McGraw 15:28; Stolberg 15:41; Studley 15:42

Women

After finishing a close second on the opening 5.38-mile stage, Birchfield soon hit the front before opening out a near six-minute margin by the tape.

It was Bristol & West’s Chelsea Baker who led on that first leg with a 31:31 clocking, narrowly ahead of the eventual winners’ Hannah Robinson, with Western Tempo’s Abbie Milnes next.

Then it was all Birchfield after Sarah McDonald’s 17:30 gave them a lead of more than a minute on stage two. Lily Partridge was next up over the long third leg and her 30:03 was comfortably the quickest on offer in the race, as their lead was suddenly nearly five minutes over what proved to be the minor medallists Western Tempo and Bristol.

Hayley Carruthers popped in another fastest stage time of 18:16 to give Birchfield a more than comfortable six-minute margin that Carli Baldwin maintained on the penultimate leg.

Naomi Collier lost a few seconds of that lead by the line as Jordan Matthews brought Western Tempo home second, but Bristol were another five minutes down in third.

Women (5.38M, 3.165M, 5.38M, 3x 3.165M): 1 Birchfield 2:15:37 (H Robinson (2) 31:43, S McDonald (1) 17:30, L Partridge (1) 30:03, H Carruthers (1) 18:16, C Baldwin (1) 19:24, N Collier (1) 18:41); 2 W Tempo 2:21:30 (A Milnes (3) 32:03, N Eaton (3) 19:17, R Brown (2) 32:42, H Havelock-Allan (2) 19:44, J Rockliffe (2) 19:21, J Matthews (2) 18:23); 3 Bristol & West 2:26:38 (C Baker (1) 31:31, H Pollak (2) 19:10, E Gard (3) 35:39, J Sanzo (3) 19:41, H Dyer (3) 20:07, S Everitt (3) 20:30); 4 Stroud 2:28:21 (E Chandler (13) 35:14, K Newcombe (7) 19:05, R Felton (4) 32:18, C Pinto-Pearson (4) 20:03, G Greenwood (4) 21:04, T Bird (4) 20:37); 5 City of Stoke 2:28:31 (D Sherwin (5) 32:31, L Matthews (5) 20:09, K Butler (5) 35:59, N Nokes (5) 19:32, S MacKness (5) 20:18, M Vernon (5) 20:02); 6 Cheltenham 2:31:35 (K Dee (12) 35:12, E Balfe (14) 20:42, G Palmer (6) 33:57, R See (6) 19:49, J Fairbairn (6) 20:35, P Vymetalova (6) 21:20); 7 Charnwood 2:34:05 (E Smith (4) 32:07, O Bonshor (6) 21:34, L Smith (12) 37:47, A McCann (9) 20:05, E Damant (9) 21:27, C McKittrick (7) 21:05); 8 R Sutton Coldfield 2:35:03 (G Delaney (18) 36:00, S Duval (11) 19:19, O Harris (7) 34:46, G Sidaway (8) 21:26, E Jones (7) 20:56, E Martin (8) 22:36); 9 W Tempo B 2:36:27 (F Maycock (14) 35:20, E Powell (9) 19:46, H Peters (9) 35:25, B Teague (7) 20:19, I Axford (8) 22:07, D Machackova (9) 23:30); 10 Birchfield B 2:37:10 (E Watters (8) 34:12, V Bradbury (8) 20:42, A McAree (11) 36:15, G Rogers (10) 20:27, G Bahimhouari (11) 23:41, R Jansen-van (10) 21:53); 11 Tipton 2:38:00 (A Hadley (20) 36:23, C Holden (17) 20:13, L Kendrick (21) 39:11, J Walker (17) 20:09, H Graham (13) 20:58, S Street-Hall (11) 21:06); 12 Bitton 2:38:18 (R Stowell (16) 35:22, L Newing (10) 19:46, L Wallace (10) 35:35, C Parsons (13) 23:58, H Clark (12) 21:32, L Sanigar (12) 22:05); 13 Newcastle Staffs 2:40:39 (R Twardochleb (9) 34:14, O Cunningham (15) 21:47, J Watson (14) 36:14, M Cunningham (15) 23:13, C Capper (14) 23:07, M Davis (13) 22:04); 14 Bromsgrove & Redditch 2:41:52 (N Newton (19) 36:16, R Woolley (23) 22:22, S Fox (26) 39:43, L Vaughan (23) 21:15, S Groom (20) 21:50, E Ranger (14) 20:26); 15 Bournville 2:41:56 (I Peck (11) 35:00, S Hewison (16) 21:19, L Alani (20) 38:45, F Lucas (18) 21:05, F Barker (16) 23:45, J Goodman (15) 22:02); 16 Trentham 2:42:20; 17 BRAT 2:43:12; 18 B&W B 2:43:20; 19 Rugby &N 2:43:36; 20 Mansfield 2:44:51; 21 W&B 2:45:11; 22 CLC 2:45:19; 23 Nuneaton 2:45:36; 24 Clevedon 2:48:53; 25 Stroud B 2:50:13

61 teams finished

(nn) = position at end of each stage

Fastest (5.38M): Partridge 30:03; Baker 31:31; Robinson 31:43; Milnes 32:03; E Smith 32:07; R Felton (Stroud) 32:18

Fastest (3.165M): McDonald 17:30; Carruthers 18:16; Matthews 18:23; Collier 18:41; L Stevens (R&N) 18:52; Newcombe 19:05

SOUTH OF ENGLAND 12 & WOMEN’S-6 STAGE ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, East London, April 2

It was all change for the winners in the southern relays as Aldershot’s men and Thames Valley’s women prevailed over a multi-lap course, Martin Duff reports.

At the Olympic Park venue, a loop of 2.4km was used for both long and short legs, which meant that the long stages were run over three laps, totalling just 7.2km, compared to the more usual 8km plus and the short over two, for their 4.8km.

The chip timing, with the start and hand overs off of the main loop but on the grass, managed to cope well with the 32-lap total for the men’s race.

Men

Winners Aldershot were in fifth at the end of the first 7.2km stage as their Josh Grace was timed at 21:35 well down on Reading’s Jonny Davies, who was well clear of the rest with a 20:41 split that was to stand as the second-best long stage of the day.

18-year-old Joe O’Connell then moved Aldershot up to fourth on the short stage two and then Alex Pointon and Joe Morwood edged the eventual winners up to third before the long fifth stage saw Steve Scullion pop in a 20:56 to take the Hampshire outfit ahead.

They then lost the lead before Ellis Cross took them back ahead on the long stage nine with the fastest race split of 20:32 before handing over at the front to Callum Charlston who maintained the lead.

It was then Jack Rowe’s turn with a front run 20:44 for the third best overall time as Ricky Harvie then finished the job, with the fastest short stage time of 14:14 and victory over Highgate by nearly three minutes.

Last year’s winners Tonbridge were third more than four minutes behind the winners.

Aldershot team manage Mike Boucher said of Scullion’s appearance: “On leg 5 it must have been a shock to some other teams to see someone who hadn’t worn the red, white and green in over 10 years, since the National Six Stage at Clumber Park in 2012, but step forward Stephen Scullion.

“Stephen Blake wasn’t expecting to go out in the lead but he maintained it to hand over still first. Sam Eglen kept us in touch, before sending Thomas Renshaw out 17 seconds behind Highgate.”

Boucher continued: “from here we ran faster than Highgate on every leg – with Thomas running the second fastest short leg of the day, of 14:21, before handing over to Ellis Cross just 13 seconds behind Highgate.

“Ellis quickly took us back into the lead – running 20:30, the fastest long leg of the day and stretching our lead to over a minute. Callum Charleston ran a solid leg and added another 5 seconds to our lead, before handing over to Jack Rowe, who closed off a heavy week’s training before his trip to the USA next week with the third fastest time of the day at 20:43.

“By now Highgate were two and a half minutes behind us, and Tonbridge another minute back, so it was left to Ricky Harvie to run the fastest short leg of the day, at 14:13 and secure our victory.”

Men (6×7.2km & 6 x 4.8km alternately): 1 Aldershot Farnham & DAC ‘A’ 3:34:50 (J Grace 21:35, J O’Connell 14:52, A Pointon 21:53, J Morwood 14:31, S Scullion 20:56, S Blake 14:43, S Eglen 21:52, T Renshaw 14:22, E Cross 20:33, C Charleston 14:41, J Rowe 20:44, R Harvie 14:14)

2 Highgate Harriers ‘A’ 3:37:45 (C Haywood 21:54, R Bahelbi 14:43, A Leprêtre 20:56, F Grierson 14:40, T Fawden 21:41, H Allan 14:55, J Allen 21:16, P Chambers 14:24, R Poolman 21:43, D Lewis 14:57, A Bampton 22:01, R Wilson 14:40)

3 Tonbridge AC ‘A’ 3:39:04 (M Ellis 22:16, S Molloy 14:50, J West 21:27, C Chambers 14:44, A Howard 22:09, S Brown 14:32, C De’ath 22:20, D Bradley 14:54, B Cole 21:43, M Weatherseed 14:36, J Kingston 20:57, B Murphy 14:41)

4 Hercules Wimbledon ‘A’ 3:42:56 (G Mallett 22:12, S McCallum 14:59, J Cornish 21:21, E Mallett 14:43, F Slemeck 22:10, A Robinson 14:41, A Walton 22:36, C Wyllie 14:41, C Eastaugh 22:47, F Johnson 15:06, D Cliffe 22:43, O Carrington 15:04)

5 Kent AC ‘A’ 3:44:25 (C Greenwood 22:31, J Tipper 14:59, J Simmonds 22:24, C Busaileh 15:30, R Sesemann 22:12, S Fitzpatrick 14:55, O Hind 22:22, M Speed 15:07, M Nicholls 21:36, J Boustead 15:24, C Dockerill 22:16, B Clarke 15:13)

6 Highgate Harriers ‘B’ 3:48:00 (S Jinks 22:06, M Watson 14:49, J Johnson 22:21, A Crossland 14:40, L Greaves 23:31, J Bailey 15:37, S Renfer 22:51, A Chau 15:34, J Gilfedder 23:30, S Brashaw 15:07, J Barber 23:12, N Jones 14:46)

7 Bedford & County AC ‘A’ 3:48:34 (B Davies 21:52, S Winters 14:47, H Brodie 22:18, A Yabsley 15:01, N Campion 22:30, T Powell 16:26, J Eves 23:03, P Mizon 15:24, A Headley 23:38, J Webster 15:23, C Emmerson 22:41, J Strange 15:35)

8 Herne Hill Harriers ‘A’ 3:49:35 (L Laylee 21:55, D Shaw 14:58, B Dewar 23:29, M Cartwright 15:16, M Roberts 22:50, O Mills 15:14, S Bramwell 22:30, B Paviour 15:39, J Fenwick 23:14, J Elliott 15:22, J Cunningham 23:51, D Moyse 15:22)

9 Newham & Essex Beagles 3:49:40 (N Potter 21:05, E Pierce 14:31, C Brisley 21:33, V Nutakor 15:06, J Gordon 22:59, N Armstrong 15:38, F O’Brien 22:57, J El-Houssami 16:06, L Tharme 24:09, W Bell 16:40, T Wallis 22:42, O Kent-Egan 16:20)

10 Belgrave Harriers ‘A’ 3:51:19 (S Gebreselassie 21:53, S Sommerville 15:07, O Prior 22:36, F Dyer 15:18, M Merrick 21:42, L Kempson 18:09, J Trigwell 23:18, O Smith 15:16, M Holman 23:37, R Kelly 15:57, J Fox 23:20, C McNally 15:11)

11 Tonbridge AC ‘B’ 3:52:20 (T Emm 23:12, J MacDonald 14:49, W Beeston 22:55, J Chambers 15:28, J Smith 24:23, E Coutts 14:59, H Paton 24:20, B Pearce 15:10, S Strange 22:24, C Laing 15:37, M Dubery 23:50, C Crick 15:17)

12 Guildford & Godalming AC 3:53:00 (J Sanderson 21:13, C Kershaw 15:29, T Foster 22:39, D Wallis 15:12, J Harvey 25:20, K Davies 15:22, M McDaniel 22:56, M Brimicombe 16:11, E Dixon 22:45, A Crooks 16:27, C Job 23:26, O Gosden 16:06)

13 Dulwich Runners AC ‘A’ 3:53:48 (J Dazeley 22:41, A Russell 15:52, A Wilson 23:21, F Bungay 15:55, N Impey 23:06, E Gibson 15:37, R Armstrong 23:44, T South 16:01, J Hallsworth 23:33, T Bowen 16:07, J Ramm 22:20, A Bond 15:36)

14 London Heathside AC ‘A’ 3:54:23 (T Archer 22:23, R Metcalfe 15:14, G Gurney 22:22, H Kleiman 15:29, C Coleman 23:51, C Brown 16:07, J Wooldridge 24:13, S Lewis 15:36, J O’Flaherty 23:57, S Keenan 16:17, M Rallison 23:03, Y Sevestre 15:57)

15 Woodford Green w Essex L 3:54:24 (A Kirk-Smith 22:08, J Doye 15:01, A Holford 23:52, V Weerakkody 15:46, J Donnelly 22:58, D Steel 15:33, E Shepherd 22:11, S Beedell 16:00, T Rehal 22:44, J Everitt 18:24, T Beedell 22:36, P Caton 17:16)

16 Brighton & Hove AC 3:54:37 (J Turner 22:10, S Wilkinson 15:17, J Hobbs 22:50, R Clayton 15:36, C Halsey 23:26, M Grindrod 15:16, Z Hale 24:23, O Callum 16:36, D James 23:50, H Bristow 16:01, T Niner 22:51, L Taub 16:26)

17 Reading AC 3:55:21 (J Davies 20:41, H Razzaq 15:18, G Suthon 23:17, T Ryan 17:45, J Rennie 22:25, M Turton 15:26, R Price 23:09, M Booth 15:19, L Jolly 22:48, C Madelaine 16:17, I Farnworth 24:51, D Lewis 18:10)

18 Victoria Park H & Tower H AC 3:55:42 (J Hotham 22:29, J Dale 15:30, C Palfreeman 23:45, J Walker 15:16, E Cameron 23:00, T MacIntyre 15:41, D Howarth 23:46, M Boulton 16:13, S Yule 24:04, N Sharp 15:34, C Selya-Hammer 24:49, J Lepetre 15:41)

19 City of Norwich AC 3:56:14 (L Smith 21:50, H Jonas 14:35, Z Houghton 23:21, G Crush 15:35, D Adam 23:10, P Thomas 15:53, S Coyne 24:38, S Cornforth 16:25, J Senior 23:30, R Hopkins 18:02, M Jeffries 23:32, L Alden 15:49)

20 Aldershot Farnham & DAC ‘B’ 3:56:31 (A Matthews 23:21, L Vilimanovic 17:08, S Nesbitt 23:32, F Cross 15:23, S Connor 23:21, H Hyde 15:59, T Chandler 22:38, J Boswell 16:10, L Stone 22:28, S Cooper 16:01, G Morris 24:06, T Mount 16:29); 21 Cambridge & Doleridge 3:57:10; 22 S London 3:57:13; 23 TVH 3:58:04; 24 Hercules W B 4:00:46; 25 Kent B 4:00:47; 26 THH 4:01:07; 27 Harrow 4:01:59; 28 Abingdon 4:03:27; 29 ESM 4:05:00; 30 Herne H B 4:05:25

47 teams finished

Fastest 7.2km: Cross 20:33; J Davies (Read) 20:41; Rowe 20:44; Lepretre/Scullion 20:56; Kingston 20:57

Fastest 4.8km: Harvie 14:14; Renshaw 14:22; Chambers 14:24; Morwood/Pierce 14:31; Brown 14:32

Women (4.8km, 7.2km, 4.8km, 7.2km, 2×4.8km):

In contrast to the men, the women set off with a short 4.8km stage and Thames Valley took an early lead through Yvette Lock’s 15:55, which then stood up as the best of the afternoon by some 42 seconds.

The Valley then stayed ahead for the rest of the six-lap race as Katie Olding took their first 7.2km stage with a 25:14 second stage split, but Aldershot’s Emily Moyes had the stage best at 24:58. This took her club up to third behind Herne Hill’s Gabriel Reynolds after a steady first leg by Laura Gent, the Aldershot opener.

Charlotte Buckley then kept the winners ahead on the shorter stage three. before Thames Valley threw in their ace card of Tracy Barlow. The 37-year-old long-term Valley stalwart put in a 24:44 split that wound up as the second-best of the day.

Behind, the honour of fastest long stage went to Georgie Grgec, the Herne Hill New Zealander, who moved her club up to second, from fourth, with a 24:13 split. Despite a nippy 25:05 from Kate Estlea, Aldershot slipped a notch to third and these two clubs then diced for the minor places. The silver medals then went to Herne Hill by just 10 seconds, as Sarah Grover got the better of Katie Hughes whose Aldershot club took third for the second year in a row.

The importance of having stronger distance runners was emphasised by Thames Valley who had the second and third best of the day.

1 Thames Valley Harriers A 1:57:12 (Y Lock 15:55, K Olding 25:15, C Buckley 17:13, T Barlow 24:44, E Carroll 17:02, A Mundell 17:05)

2 Herne Hill Harriers A 1:59:57 (A Hobday 16:38, G Reynolds 25:33, K Hewitt 18:29, G Grgec 24:13, J Nandi 17:47, S Grover 17:20)

3 Aldershot Farnham & DAC A 2:00:07 (L Gent 17:14, E Moyes 24:58, N McLoughlin 17:46, K Estlea 25:05, H Angell 17:32, K Hughes 17:34)

4 Belgrave Harriers A 2:00:09 (S Hewitt 17:13, O Papaioannou 27:10, L Adamson 16:46, K Popadich 25:00, A Sharp 17:42, G Curry 16:19)

5 Kent AC A 2:02:06 (B Proctor 17:28, A Birch 25:46, G Wiley 17:47, C Nic Fhogartaigh 26:09, E Freeden 17:56, A Parker 17:03)

6 Thames Hare & Hounds A 2:02:28 (B Murray 16:57, S Carter 26:02, K Hedgethorne 18:38, C Hammett 26:26, E Fennelly 17:17, E Apsley 17:11)

7 London Heathside AC A 2:05:17 (R Male 18:22, R Piggott 26:36, O Lukasewich 18:59, K Brown 26:49, S Swinhoe 17:56, B Hawling 16:37)

8 Belgrave Harriers B 2:06:19 (L Goodson 17:51, L Goldie-Scot 26:43, Z MacDonald 17:25, S Amend 27:07, N Beadle 17:57, E Hards 19:18)

9 Highgate Harriers A 2:06:28 (E Donald 17:09, H Viner 25:13, J Renfer 17:50, K Thornton 27:19, L Faherty 19:08, R Littlewood 19:51)

10 Tonbridge AC A 2:06:34 (P Pitcairn-Knowles 18:37, I Amos 25:39, J Murphy 18:22, N Evans 27:34, A Hales 18:25, M Heslop 17:59)

11 Herne Hill Harriers B 2:09:12 (J Clancy 18:05, S Swaine 28:21, C Davies 17:48, L Donnelly 28:04, E Cottington 18:55, S Gunning 18:01)

12 Victoria Park H & Tower H AC A 2:09:45 (L Thompson 17:56, S Allen 28:10, L Zechmann 18:41, E Seager 27:26, K Clark 18:54, J Dos Santos 18:41)

13 South London Harriers 2:10:59 (A Rollason 18:35, M Kenny 27:09, K Mooney 18:35, S Kelleher 27:50, T Billups 20:07, A Billups 18:46)

14 City of Norwich AC A 2:11:05 (I Morris 18:29, I Lake 27:39, M Symonds 19:45, M Beckett 26:18, E Phillips 18:05, M Bacon 20:51)

15 Belgrave Harriers C 2:12:14 (S Riceman 18:27, D Maggs 28:05, P Davies 18:32, E Bradley 28:01, S Dewhirst 19:48, M Corden-Lloyd 19:23)

16 Kent AC B 2:12:33 (S Crichton 17:35, J Berg 28:52, A White 18:25, N Sabanci 29:04, P Williams 19:25, E Day 19:15)

17 Serpentine RC 2:12:44 (V Crawford 18:01, N Sheel 26:18, H Woodhead 18:14, K Casterton 27:37, S Flanagan 19:03, V Brown 23:33)

18 Thames Valley Harriers B 2:14:02 (I Franco 17:21, C Baker 26:40, J Dring-Morris 26:18, L da Silva 27:01, S Sa 18:13, L Blythe 18:33)

19 Wycombe Phoenix Harriers & AC 2:14:23 (A Cook 17:47, C Newman 31:16, M Wilkins 19:08, M Phair 27:56, J Roberts 18:23, Y Gutteridge 19:54)

20 Bedford & County AC C 2:15:02 (E Garraway 18:21, A Burgin 27:09, J Smith 20:46, C Kent 28:07, E Coombes 23:47, R Murray 16:54)

21 Dulw R B 2:15:43; 22 Hercules W 2:26:20; 23 THH 2:17:00; 24 VP&TH B 2;17:48; 25 Harrow 2:17:54

31 teams finished

Fastest 7.2km: Grgec 24:13; Barlow 24;44; Moyes 24:58; Popadich 25:00; Estlea 25:05; Viner 25:13

Fastest 4.8km: Lock 15:55; Curry 16:19; Hawling 16:37; Hobday 16:58; Adamson 16:46; Murray 16:57

SOUTH OF ENGLAND YOUNG ATHLETES 5km, CHAMPIONSHIPS, QUEEN ELIZABETH PARK, Stratford, April 2

Participation in these events remains low but the biggest field in the four races was the under-17 men where Windsor’s Henry Johnston, only 10th in the area Cross-country championships, won in 15:45.

Abigail Reid, who was fourth in the 2022 South of England cross-country championships, moved up to win the under-17 women’s race in 17:56.

Under-17 men

1 H Johnston (WSEH 15:45; 2 B Andrews-Callec (Jersey) 15:46; 3 O Sumba (Havant) 15:49; 4 M Cattini (Harrow) 15:51; 5 E Carney (Jersey) 16:01; 6 H Richards (Abingdon) 16:09; 7 G Carney (Jersey) 16:13; 8 A Lydon (Huntingdonshire) 16:15; 9 L English (Waveney) 16:25; 10 N Davis (Luton) 16:32

U15 boys:

1 J McAllen (Waveney) 16:20; 2 C Copeman (Waveney) 16:27; 3 B Eccles (Bure) 16:34; 4 B Barber (Framlingham) 16:36; 5 L Norden (WGEL) 16:54; 6 H Stockill (WG&EL) 17:02; 7 R Baines (Jersey) 17:32; 8 R Depledge (Jersey) 17:41; 9 S Crane (Ilford) 17:49; 10 W Muffett (Orion) 18:03

U17 women:

1 A Reid (WG&EL) 17:56; 2 M Freeland (Mil K) 18:07; 3 K Atkinson (Chelmsford 18:30; 4 M Pearce (Mil K) 18:38; 5 E Bartlett (WSEH) 18:41; “6 A Saha (WSEH) 19:13

U15:

1 L Wilkinson (Chiltern) 18:07; 2 I Hall (Jersey) 18:11; 3 B Davies (WG&EL) 18:34; 4 P Worthy (Havant 19:04; 5 A Suffield (Harrow) 19:06; 6 S Massie (WSEH) 19:29

NORTHERN ATHLETICS YOUNG ATHLETES 5km Championships, Redcar, April 1

William De Vere Owen led a near Morpeth domination in the under-17 event as his 15:29 winning time was enough to see off the only interloper to his club’s five in the first six.

It was just Rotherham’s Johnson Hughes who upset the Morpeth party with a second spot in 15:38. De Vere Owen, the top under-17 in the North East Harrier League, was outside his best of 15:11 set in Sunderland last year.

Leading the under-17 women home was Charlotte Dillon, the Great North Run 5km age group winner. There, the Houghton Harrier had run 17:06, but the damp, seven degree celsius temperature and a breeze here kept her winning time down to 17:29.

Evan Grime was the class athlete of the under-15 event and the Salford Harrier duly won with a 15:42 clocking some 150 metres ahead of Owen Ashdown. It was the first outing over the distance for the English Schools’ 800m and England Athletics 1500m champion, who led his club to team golds too.

Darcy Slattery made it a Salford individual and team double as team mate Jasmine Wright was left well down on the winning 17:57. A year ago Slattery was fifth in a time more than a minute slower.

Conditions on the out and back course were subject to a North, Northeast wind that did seem to slow times on the way back.

Before the races began hosts New Marske Harriers officially unveiled the installation of the illumination of the Pink-Path training area along the promenade where the runners were invited to warm up.

U17 men:

1 W de Vere Owen (Morp) 15:29; 2 J Hughes (Roth) 15:38; 3 L Roche (Morp) 15:42; 4 E Kelson (Morp) 15:48; 5 E Phillips (Morp) 15:53; 6 T Bowman (L&M) 15:55

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 8; 2 Durham 546; 3 E Hull 82

U17 women:

1 C Dillon (Hought) 17:29; 2 I Bungay (Elsw) 17:51; 3 P Old (Elsw) 17:57; 4 L Langan (York) 18:00; 5 N Dinnie (NSP) 19:34; 6 M Byrnes (Salf) 20:07

TEAM: 1 Elswick 14; 2 Salford 21

U15 boys:

1 E Grime Salford 15:42; 2 O Ashdown (K&C) 16:06; 3 J Sanderson (Settle) 16:17; 4 O Gill (B’burn) 16:26; 5 J Barber (Salf) 16:31; 6 D Asmelash (TS H) 16:52

TEAM: 1 Salford 16; 2 Blackburn 29; 3 NSP 67

U15 girls:

1 D Slattery (Salf) 17:57; 2 J Wright (Salf) 18:26; 3 G Carter (Durh) 19:01; 4 S Nation (Salf) 19:21; 5 G Derry (Allerton J) 19:57; 6 A Nicholson (L&M) 20;11

TEAM: 1 Salford 7; 2 Durham 36

MIDLAND COUNTIES YOUNG ATHLETES 5km CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sutton Park, April 1

The Midland Counties Spring senior relays were preceded by their young athletes’ 5km road championships and entries, apart from the under-17 women, were significantly higher than hitherto.

The under-17 men’s race in contrast saw a tight battle between George Astbury and Jake Greenhalgh that was only resolved on the last run to the line in favour of Astbury, who moved up from seventh last year.

Also improving this time was under-17 women’s winner Isabella Wrightam who moved from second to take her race in 18:30.

Ella Spencer, who was 12th in the CAU Inter-counties, took the under-15 girls’ race from Swindon team mate Eloise Foster in 18:06.

U17 men:

1 G Astbury (BRAT) 16:15; 2 J Greenhalgh (Mansf) 16:16; 3 E Sankey (Mansf) 16:32; 4 L Starr (R&N) 16:41; 5 T Brinkley (R&N) 16:42; 6 J Burns (Sin) 16:43

TEAM: 1 R&N 22; 2 Mansfield 25; 3 BRAT 26

U15 boys:

1 N Lamb (R&N) 16:40; 2 J Price (BRAT) 16:46; 3 S Collins (Notts) 16:48; 4 J Orchard (Dav) 17:16; 5 A Taylor (Hales) 17:24; 6 A Molina-Zekri (Swin) 17:30

TEAM: 1 Notts 36; 2 Tipton 39; 3 Halesowen 42

U13:

1 L Howard (Telf) 17:49; 2 W Reddish (Notts) 17:51; 3 O McClemens (Mansf) 18:38; 4 J Taylor (BRAT) 18:53; 5 S Edwards (Heanor) 18:59; 6 E MacIntyre (Mansf) 19:10

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 20; 2 Notts 23; 3 Telford 30

U17 women:

1 I Wrightam (Wreake) 18:30; 2 L Mico (Worc) 18:53; 3 S Banks (Tip) 19:31

TEAM: 1 RSC 18

U15 girls:

1 E Sencer (Swin) 18:06; 2 E Foster (Swin ) 18:26; 3 E Collins (Hales) 18:46; 4 L Hellingsworth (Hales) 19:48; 5 K Welbourn (B&R) 19:56; 6 J Wright (RSC) 20:27

TEAM: 1 Swindon 11; 2 Halesowen 19; 3 RSC 31

U13:

1 C Whysall (Mansf) 19:00; 2 L Mason (Mansf) 19:06; 3 T Alfrink (Worc) 19:29; 4 M Slack (Mansf) 19:57; 5 O Thomas (Hales) 20:05; 6 S Purves (Worc) 21:16

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 7; 2 Tipton 29

