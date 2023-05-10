An almost ever-present, Steve Smythe gives his admittedly biased view on this great event in addition to final official results from the April 23 extravaganza

As I have completed 42 London Marathons and live about 400 metres from the Green start, where I set off this year, I am biased and probably would still sing its praises even if it was organised by Liz Truss and Diane Abbott instead of what surely is the best organising major running event team in the world.

I’ve also reported on around 30 London Marathons, which was relatively easy when I comfortably finished within a hour of the winners but less so these days when, older and slower, the press conferences are finished by the time I stagger home.

Admittedly, I haven’t run that many major alternatives – Boston, Austin, Seville and Venice top my competition list – but I have done all of the Paris course and the vast majority of the courses of Berlin and New York. However in my view London is the world’s best marathon even if there are better races to do if you are just below elite level and chasing fast times rather than looking at the whole package of what constitutes the greatest race.

London isn’t technically as fast as Berlin, Valencia or Chicago but course record times of now 2:01:25 and 2:15:25 show it is clearly one of the world’s fastest even if its race budget and high quality of field boosts a course which is slightly downhill overall and point to point but within the legal limits, although it has a fair number of turns and slopes.

Based on fastest times (top 50 in and top 50 women all-time), Berlin only just heads London with Valencia a clear third. London is quite easily the best for women times though with 13 to Valencia’s 8 with Berlin only fifth best but Berlin dominates the men’s list with 16 to Valencia’s next best of nine. Note, Boston is not included due to its downhill point to point non-record-attainable course.

1 Berlin 21

2 London 20

3 Valencia 17

4 Tokyo 9

5 Chicago 8

6 Dubai 7

Eq 7 Amsterdam/Rotterdam 4

Eq 9 Nagoya/Milan/Seoul/Eugene 2

Eq 13 Frankfurt/Hamburg 1

London doesn’t have the history of Boston, or is quite the size of New York but it does have the best elite fields, the best infrastructure of race organisation, is far and away the best charity event in the world raising millions every year, and has a city perhaps only surpassed by Paris in terms of its buildings and grandeur.

The crowds at London are also probably the most enthusiastic, aided by the course’s loops which does allow more multi views than most of the other major races. Add it all together and over the last 40 years, London is top.

The 43rd London, though, might have been the best yet.

It had course records and super fast exciting senior races.

In the men’s race, Kelvin Kiptum ran a 59:45 second half including a stunning 13:49 5km between 30km and 35km and a 27:50 10km up to 40km while Sifan Hassan stopped to stretch but still got back to the lead group to produce a blazing sprint to win the women’s race.

Altogether, there were a record 48,599 finishers (down on New York’s highest ever but more than finished the American race last year) and there were huge crowds despite the rain. Additionally there were vets records picking out UK marks for M70 Mike Sheridan (2:59:13) and W60 Treena Johnson (3:00:19) and American W55 Jenny Hitchings’ 2:45:27 world mark.

The day before saw quality junior races follow arguably the greatest individual marathon day ever which helps further pull London away from its rivals.

If you were to start London from scratch you probably wouldn’t bother with the loop around Surrey Quays and the Isle of Dogs and use the riverside more further West but they are so part of the race’s original development of lesser known parts of London from 40-plus years ago that there is little chance of major course revisions.

The course this year, given the huge numbers, did seem a little narrow in places – not helped by the segregated cycle lanes taking up so much of the road in the first half which also meant difficulty in getting to the drinks station. Consequently I did not drink as much as normal, but also thinking it wasn’t as essential due to the rain but though I got through the race all right, I was severely dehydrated and my legs were so thrashed I was unable to even negotiate climbing a kerb or step in the days after the race.

It was perfect conditions though for running and the rain reminded me of the very first London in March 1981, when I set my 2:29 PB.

While well over a hour outside what I ran in the inaugural marathon, set the year the evergreen Chris Thompson was born, on the plus side I was 30 minutes quicker than 2022 and well over an hour up on 2021. At this rate of progress I will be well under two hours by the time I am 70!

Returning from serious lung-related health problems in 2021 is the reason for the slight improvement in form despite modest training which I wouldn’t recommend to anyone but probably got away with it because of my 47 years of marathoning.

My training basically consisted of four months of 5km to four miles each day at about 11-minute miling with a faster parkrun on Saturday and occasional speed sessions. Apart from two half-marathons at goal marathon pace my average Sunday run was 10km and 13 miles was the furthest I had run since the previous London.

I did not run more than the 10km in the final five weeks due to a chest infection. It meant I knew I would slow drastically in the last 10km and just tried to run close to my parkrun 5km pace for the first 30km and then amble in which I pretty much did.

I achieved my target time of a Good for Age for an M65 with 23 minutes in hand which should guarantee me a spot to potentially go for 50 consecutive years of marathons in 2025 as this year was my 48th successive year of marathon running having debuted in Harlow in 1976.

Despite being more than satisfied with my run given the lack of training and mediocre past races, it should be pointed out I didn’t even produce the best age-graded performance by a Greenwich Borough resident M65 called Stephen James Smythe from Dulwich Runners.

Incredibly there are two of us in the same club (we both joined over 30 years ago) and we live a mile apart.

Smythe is not a common name and there were four in total at London this year, so the fact that two have the exact same name, are in the same club and live in the same borough and ran almost identical times is the sort of odds which persuaded me to enter the lottery and I gained a small win a few days after the event!

Off different starts four minutes apart, the two SJ Smythes ran almost identical times (we were 11 seconds apart at 40km and 31 seconds at the finish) and while I was eventually slightly quicker, the elder Steve Smythe produced the better age for age performance (73.18% to 72.63%) despite this being his first race for 10 years and returning from a cancer operation.

While we have both raced for many decades – my debut was back in 1969 and I currently have the most races listed of any individual on Power of 10 at 1866 – my namesake goes for quality and not quantity and has just 10 races listed over 43 years. We have been close a few times in our previous races including being less than three minutes between us in 1985 and 2012 and we share the 2:56:21 club M55 record from two different races five years apart.

Apart from being only the second most impressive Steve Smythe (out of two) I note I finished just behind Guinness record setters for marathoners wearing stars, pirate uniform and pyjamas and a few seconds faster than a woman running as a body part, a monarch and a lumberjack.

As it was my 42nd London, I am ever reminded I missed one (1983 where I did another race that day) and clutching at straws I can claim some consolation in that according to some, I have run all the Londons that were 26.2 miles.

One very prominent course measurer assured me due to a late change due to roadworks that the 1983 race was slightly short but it has never been officially confirmed and those who did run that year dispute this and there were no Garmins or Strava 40 years ago to confirm either way.

Obviously some runners have a tendency to claim that every course they run is slightly long and any one they miss where fast times are run are slightly short but in my view the likelihood of shortness is given extra weight by a look at the current UK marathon all-time lists.

What individual UK race has the most appearances in the men’s 2023 all-time list? A total of 40 years later, it is 1983 with 14 athletes at 2:16:00 or faster – mostly with big PBs they never matched before or after.

Yes, conditions were good in 1983 and there were more top-class UK marathon runners then than there are now but given the advantage of shoes, technology and training knowledge, a 1983 race should not have such a dominant position in the all-time lists in 2023 given that those runners had other opportunities elsewhere before and after to run quicker and didn’t. but despite statisticians doubts, those times will stand forever.

Technically there are now just seven ever presents (runners who have run all 44 London Marathons) with five athletes left who have done all the races and another two who did the virtual race this year so at the very least I can claim to be in the all-time top eight of London Marathon total finishes.

The athlete with the best credentials of the ever presents is Chris Finill who ran a record 33 successive sub-3s in London between 1981 and 2013.

I note I finished ahead of the Harrow athlete for the first two Londons. He then reversed that in the next 22 races up to 2004 and then I was back ahead for the next six to 2010. Apart from that, Finill was clearly the better man by ever increasing margins apart from 2018 when he broke his arm during the race!

Should Finill break three hours in 2024, it would be a world record sub-three span of 44 years – I held it briefly at 40 years in 2017 – and though Finill only ran 3:21:00 this year, that looks feasible based on his form at shorter events but a man who is an international ultra runner who has run across America.

Finally, I am pleased to say the AI of the photographs has got better. You send a selfie and instantly get about 50 photos back and this time they were all me unlike the previous year where I’m sure they sent me any old bloke with glasses!

TCS LONDON MARATHON, London, April 23

Elite men: 1 K Kiptum (Kenya) 2:01:25; 2 G Kamworor (Kenya) 2:04:23; 3 T Tola (Ethiopia) 2:04:59; 4 L Gebresilase (Ethiopia) 2:05:45; 5 S Tura (Ethiopia) 2:06:38; 6 E Cairess (Leeds C) 2:08:07; 7 B Robinson (AUS) 2:10:19; 8 P Sesemann (Leeds C) 2:10:23; 9 M Farah (NEB, M40) 2:10:28; 10 C Thompson (AFD, M40) 2:11:50; 11 F Lara (United States) 2:13:29; 12 T Groschel (Germany) 2:13:29; 13 L Caldwell (DMV) 2:13:29; 14 W Ghebresilasie (Shett) 2:15:41; 15 B Connor (Der) 2:15:47; 16 R Braden (Kent) 2:15:47; 17 N Bowker (Clap C, M35) 2:16:18; 18 A Milne (HW) 2:16:30; 19 D Griffiths (Swan) 2:16:51; 20 F Stewart (Cambus, M35) 2:18:34; 21 R Richmond (Bide, M40) 2:19:00; 22 M Dickinson (Clap C) 2:19:25; 23 A Monroe (United States) 2:22:00; 24 N Earl (Norw, M35) 2:24:32



Elite women: 1 S Hassan (Netherlands, W) 2:18:33; 2 A Megertu (Ethiopia, W) 2:18:37; 3 P Jepchirchir (Kenya, W) 2:18:38; 4 S Chepkirui (Kenya, W) 2:18:51; 5 Y Yehualaw (Ethiopia, W) 2:18:53; 6 J Korir (Kenya, W) 2:20:41; 7 A Ayana (Ethiopia, W) 2:20:44; 8 T Teshome (Ethiopia, W) 2:21:31; 9 S Yaremchuk (Italy, W) 2:24:02; 10 S Sullivan (United States, W) 2:24:27; 11 S Harrison (Charn, W) 2:25:59; 12 D Scott (South Africa) 2:29:19; 13 E Pashley (Australia) 2:29:37

Mass start: 1 Y Kawauchi (Japan, M35) 2:13:18; 2 A Leprêtre (High) 2:15:01; 3 J Hoad (THH) 2:18:38; 4 E Abdulaziz (Norway, M40) 2:18:41; 5 S Hogan (Soton, M35) 2:18:47; 6 M Mendez Cruz (Mexico) 2:19:08; 7 C Sandison (Fulham) 2:19:22; 8 J Gilbert (Kent, M40) 2:19:28; 9 E Bovingdon (Leeds C) 2:20:01; 10 L Parisi (Italy) 2:20:31; 11 J Tilley (RunThrough, M35) 2:21:04; 12 N Kevern (Brack) 2:21:10; 13 D Bishop (Der) 2:21:30; 14 S Rathbun (United States) 2:21:34; 15 P Robinson (Spring S, M35) 2:22:30; 16 S Blake (AFD, M35) 2:22:34; 17 A Miell-Ingram (Rad) 2:22:43; 18 L Aldridge (Billingham RC, M35) 2:22:43; 19 O Garrod (Belg) 2:22:49; 20 W Clarke (Barr R, M35) 2:22:51; 21 J Bromley (Buck) 2:22:54; 22 N Barry (Sale, M35) 2:22:55; 23 D Bagley (Mans) 2:22:56; 24 J Sagar (Spen) 2:23:04; 25 M Nicholls (Kent) 2:23:10; 26 J Ellis (TVH) 2:23:29; 27 G Tomlinson (Chorlton, M40) 2:23:41; 28 J Collier (Harrow) 2:23:52; 29 J Hall (Leeds C) 2:24:18; 30 A Bampton (High) 2:24:22; 31 C McCambridge (NBH) 2:24:27; 32 R McTaggart (B’mth, M35) 2:24:30; 33 P Martin (W’ley, M40) 2:24:31; 34 A Castro Varela (Spain) 2:24:36; 35 M Watson (Great Britain, M40) 2:24:38; 36 M Eccles (Bure, M40) 2:24:44; 37 D Smale (S’end) 2:24:45; 38 M Hashi (ESM) 2:24:47; 39 L Goldsworthy (Great Britain) 2:25:01; 40 M McKelvie (Shett) 2:25:04; 41 M Hensley (Belg, M35) 2:25:12; 42 L Davies (M’bro) 2:25:23; 43 R MacDonald (Great Britain) 2:25:27; 44 C Job (G&G) 2:25:49; 45 F Slemeck (HW) 2:25:53; 46 S Jinks (High) 2:25:54; 47 R Doherty (Best Athletics) 2:25:59; 48 M Speed (Kent) 2:26:07; 49 C Mills (Leeds C) 2:26:07; 50 T Roberts (Meir) 2:26:13; 51 C Darling (C&C) 2:26:20; 52 S Millett (WSEH, M35) 2:26:23; 53 G Suthon (Read) 2:26:26; 54 T Connelly (Bella RR, M35) 2:26:28; 55 S Birch (Hinck) 2:26:33; 56 N Impey (Dulw, M40) 2:26:41; 57 I Bailey (AFD) 2:26:48; 58 W Newnham (Ryde) 2:26:51; 59 R Gollan (E Suth) 2:26:52; 60 N Turco (United States) 2:26:53; 61 C Matthews (Great Britain) 2:27:01; 62 J Entwistle (WG&EL) 2:27:01; 63 E Knudsen (Avon VR, M35) 2:27:03; 64 S Molloy (Ton) 2:27:04; 65 A Ramsier (S Lon, M35) 2:27:07; 66 G De Antonio Cot (Spain) 2:27:13; 67 D Lacy (Camb H, M35) 2:27:16; 68 T Holliday (VP&TH) 2:27:20; 69 H Lancaster (Eden) 2:27:26; ; 71 S Kelly (Great Britain) 2:27:28; 72 W Wetherhill (Tadcaster, M35) 2:27:28; 73 P Molyneux (Spring S, M40) 2:27:28; 74 J McDowell (Vegan) 2:27:41; 75 C Bruchhausen (Best Athletics) 2:27:48; 76 M Edwards (Card) 2:27:54; 77 S Casillas Mercado (Mexico, M35) 2:27:54; 78 D Naylor (Liv H) 2:27:56; 79 R Hogan (Rane) 2:27:59; 80 D McKinnon (GVS) 2:28:10; 81 P Coates (Great Britain, M35) 2:28:11; 82 B Carpendale (Felix) 2:28:12; 83 L Schout (Netherlands, M35) 2:28:13; 84 C Mason (ESM, M35) 2:28:14; 85 N Besson (Serp, M40) 2:28:16; 86 E Heath (United States) 2:28:17; 87 B Gamble (Tip, M40) 2:28:17; 88 S Pearce-Higgins (TVH, M35) 2:28:17; 89 B Ziegler (United States) 2:28:21; 90 L Delderfield (Tring, M40) 2:28:23; 91 R Ellis (Exm H, M35) 2:28:28; 92 A Hatswell (Long E, M35) 2:28:29; 93 R Davis (Wrex) 2:28:35; 94 A Davidson (Chilt) 2:28:37; 95 B Tyler (M&M, M35) 2:28:38; 96 A Hendrix (United States) 2:28:39; 97 O Harradence (RSC, M40) 2:28:42; 98 J Poole (Serp, M40) 2:28:45; 99 J Hurrell (Lon Hth, M35) 2:28:48; 100 J Horman (Liv H, M40) 2:28:49



M40: 15 T Mills (Great Britain) 2:29:11; 16 S Marriott (Stoke) 2:29:16; 17 N Browne (Serp) 2:29:26; 18 D Hudson (Hunts) 2:29:55; 19 J Tipper (Kent) 2:30:24; 20 A Bogle (Derry) 2:30:28; 21 J Eves (Bed C) 2:30:50; 22 J Letson (I’clyde) 2:31:05; 23 J Eaton (Tadcaster) 2:31:22; 24 B Day (Kent) 2:31:40; 25 K Shold (United States) 2:31:55; 26 G McKivett (Phoe) 2:31:58; 27 J Anderson (NSP) 2:32:38; 28 S Courtney (Stad R) 2:32:45; 29 J Herrera (Lon C AC) 2:33:09; 30 P Martin (PNV) 2:33:23; 31 D Bentley (Sedge) 2:33:38; 32 M Kearney (Elv) 2:33:39; 33 C Thomas (Bella H) 2:33:53; 34 C Burgoyne (Spring S) 2:33:57; 35 J Baker (Stad R) 2:34:02; 36 M McCarthy (Belg) 2:34:10; 37 D Higgins (High) 2:34:34; 38 I Harding (Morp) 2:34:36; 39 C Mccaffrey (Saintfield Striders) 2:34:41; 40 A King (Clap C) 2:34:42; 41 M Hayward (Newmkt J) 2:34:45; 42 R Holt (Ponteland) 2:34:48; 43 J Hickinbottom (Shrews) 2:34:54; 44 O Smith (Manx FR) 2:34:58

M45: 1 J Moreno Elias (Spain) 2:29:28; 2 B Underwood (Poole) 2:30:05; 3 M Green (N Wal RR) 2:30:43; 4 A McCarron (QPH) 2:32:21; 5 K Francis (Ware J) 2:32:43; 6 B Hope (Kent) 2:33:15; 7 G Doig (PH Racing) 2:33:21; 8 A Whitwam (Morp) 2:34:09; 9 M Morgan (Ireland) 2:34:12; 10 A Ford (Barns H) 2:34:34; 11 M Walsh (Dumb) 2:35:26; 12 G Whitehouse (Tip) 2:35:55; 13 R Foster (Datch) 2:36:28; 14 C Pilsbury (Unatt) 2:36:36; 15 C Denton (Springw) 2:36:39; 16 D Garcia-Palacios (WSEH) 2:36:45; 17 D Moran (Morn) 2:36:51; 18 J Hunter (Leam) 2:37:07; 19 A Douglas (VP&TH) 2:37:10; 20 I Carroll (Bella H) 2:37:17; 21 J Mosley (Great Britain) 2:37:47; 22 N Collins (Ashf D) 2:37:53; 23 L O’Hare (C’nauld) 2:38:05; 24 C Compton (Kent) 2:38:08; 25 L Johnson (Edin) 2:38:10; 26 R McKenna (Shrews) 2:38:18; 27 J Cazorla (Serp) 2:38:19; 28 D Westergren (Sweden) 2:38:27; 29 A Grenville (TV Tri) 2:38:28; 30 J Mackie (Wirr) 2:38:30; 31 C Mullin (Kent) 2:38:39; 32 M Sayers (N Herts) 2:38:42; 33 B Balaban (United States) 2:39:01; 34 S Warburton (Salf) 2:39:06; 35 N Dixon (Newc S) 2:39:18; 36 D Ware (Stroud) 2:39:21; 37 R Maidment (Lon Hth) 2:39:28; 38 H Davies (McCarkis) 2:39:30; 39 C Newton (Great Britain) 2:39:41; 40 J Hughes (Spring S) 2:39:41; 41 D Elinder (Sweden) 2:39:58; 42 G James (Unatt) 2:40:00

M50: 1 J Walton (Leeds C) 2:30:26; 2 P Jones (Shrews) 2:32:03; 3 S Hobbs (VP&TH) 2:34:38; 4 Y Yamanaka (Japan) 2:36:12; 5 D Williams (S Lon) 2:36:22; 6 R Grantham (Wirr) 2:36:45; 7 J Medina (Spain) 2:36:48; 8 M Milani (Italy) 2:37:32; 9 S Shaw (ESM) 2:38:33; 10 S Mosselmans (Belgium) 2:38:42; 11 Z Kadyrov (Kazakhstan) 2:38:55; 12 F Fernandez Delgado (Spain) 2:39:11; 13 R Farrant (Hunts) 2:39:23; 14 T Gavin (Edin) 2:39:26; 15 J Skillicorn (Canada) 2:39:55; 16 S Robertson (Perth RR) 2:40:43; 17 M Hall (Kent) 2:41:42; 18 W Langlerwatts (Great Britain) 2:41:46; 19 P Sadler (Cranbrook RC) 2:41:50; 20 A Capalbo (Italy) 2:43:03; 21 A Brown (Grange Farm & Dunmow) 2:43:06; 22 J Hayes (Bitt) 2:43:11; 23 D Hicks (Poole) 2:43:31; 24 P Cheetham (THH) 2:43:45; 25 E Boden (Lon Hth) 2:44:47; 26 M Parkinson (NSP) 2:45:37; 27 V Fowler (Littled) 2:45:41; 28 J King (St Alb S) 2:46:14; 29 R Whitelegg (Hinck) 2:46:37; 30 A Mills (Dac) 2:46:38; 31 A Walker (Newc S) 2:47:17; 32 S Spencer (Linc & D) 2:47:18; 33 S West (Kenil) 2:47:21; 34 D Williams (Mid M) 2:47:23; 35 D Robinson (B’ville) 2:47:24; 36 M Fillingham (Salt) 2:47:27; 37 M Messitt (Ireland) 2:47:34; 38 A Wilson (Malvern Buzzards) 2:47:40; 39 S Warnick (United States) 2:47:40; 40 T Adams (United States) 2:47:58; 41 R Brown (Dawl) 2:48:10; 42 R Casserley (Gard CR) 2:48:14; 43 M Ferguson (Datch) 2:48:34; 44 A Pesenti (France) 2:49:09; 45 J Westwood (Stainl) 2:49:17; 46 C Furness (BMH) 2:49:31; 47 M Cornejo (Chile) 2:49:52; 48 D Keogh (Barnes) 2:49:54; 49 Y Ni (China) 2:49:54

M55: 1 J De Raeymaeker (Belgium) 2:36:03; 2 P Senac (France) 2:39:24; 3 G Bale (Plyms) 2:40:48; 4 R Shipway (Western) 2:44:46; 5 P Holley (Newmkt J) 2:45:27; 6 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 2:46:26; 7 M Allen (Ips J) 2:47:27; 8 C Vergotte (Belgium) 2:47:30; 9 R Ashton (NEB) 2:47:31; 10 R McGrath (S’port W) 2:48:23; 11 R Johnson (Alt) 2:49:12; 12 M Colwill (Bide) 2:49:29; 13 D Allaway (Has B) 2:50:51; 14 R Soutar (Unatt) 2:52:39; 15 P Holloway (Ilf) 2:52:50; 16 P Lane (Danum) 2:53:13; 17 A Hope (Severn) 2:53:54; 18 M Murray (New M) 2:54:19; 19 G Spellman (W’boro) 2:54:28; 20 C Wu (Taiwan) 2:54:37; 21 A Taplin (Beeston) 2:55:28; 22 K Klidzia (Folk) 2:55:35; 23 G Dore (Ireland) 2:55:44; 24 G Silva Martinez (Mexico) 2:55:45; 25 D Lewis (Hale) 2:56:41; 26 A Harris (Read RR) 2:56:44; 27 W McGarrell (W Ches) 2:56:55; 28 B Thornton (Fulham) 2:57:01; 29 R Gornall (Stroud) 2:57:05; 30 G Kitchingham (Orp) 2:57:07; 31 R Shulman (Lon Hth) 2:57:10; 32 P Regnier (United States) 2:57:33; 33 J Atkinson (Great Britain) 2:57:53; 34 A Hardy (Billingham RC) 2:58:13; 35 R Andrew (Aln) 2:58:17; 36 D Bartholomew (Unatt) 2:58:24; 37 G Aitken (Tun W) 2:58:28; 38 R Walker (Knaves) 2:58:31; 39 A Bettache (France) 2:58:35; 40 D Paramor (Coas S) 2:58:40; 41 G Drysdale (SoC) 2:59:13; 42 E Seigerman (United States) 2:59:14; 43 K Luxon (Ben) 2:59:18; 44 A Jordan (St Alb S) 2:59:34; 45 R Gomarsall (AFD) 2:59:49

M60: 1 J Guillen 2:50:18; 2 S Mills (Uck) 2:54:21; 3 G Penn (NSP) 2:54:57; 4 I James (Wrex) 2:55:18; 5 I Lloyd (Swan) 2:55:27; 6 C Thunes (Norway) 2:56:43; 7 S Plummer (ESM) 2:58:49; 8 G Morris (Ware J) 3:00:34; 9 B Whitehead (W’boro) 3:00:41; 10 J Saunders (Great Britain) 3:00:49; 11 M Slaney (BMH) 3:01:32; 12 C Lydon (Kent) 3:02:31; 13 K Harrison (Sneyd) 3:02:53; 14 J Miller (Darl) 3:04:04; 15 V Ellefsen (Norway) 3:04:14; 16 R Baltar (Spain) 3:05:36; 17 G Cockrill (Running Colchester) 3:06:30; 18 P Downey (Canada) 3:07:18; 19 N Rees (Great Britain) 3:07:38; 20 D Darnell (Hunts) 3:08:00; 21 A Potter (VPCG) 3:08:00; 22 J Bugeja (Great Britain) 3:08:17; 23 G Norman (Cant) 3:08:42; 24 C Alderson (Great Britain) 3:08:51; 25 C Heckford (Great Britain) 3:08:53; 26 D Rees (Liv PS) 3:09:14; 27 I Burks (Reig) 3:10:44; 28 J Debokx (Netherlands) 3:10:51; 29 S Smith (Strag) 3:11:10; 30 S Sharma (B’mth) 3:12:03; 31 M Suckoo (Unatt) 3:12:51; 32 N Hayhurst (Unatt) 3:12:57; 33 D Walmsley (Manc H) 3:13:31; 34 T Takahashi (Japan) 3:13:41; 35 D McCormick (Ireland) 3:13:53; 36 B Stocks (Great Britain) 3:14:41; 37 S Corfield (SoC) 3:14:48; 38 B Harris (Ciren) 3:15:01; 39 K Tutt (Great Britain) 3:15:01; 40 E Prill (Dulw) 3:15:17; 41 J Sanghera (Great Britain) 3:16:18; 42 S Rundell (Great Britain) 3:16:31; 43 S Crook (Great Britain) 3:16:51; 44 G Fee (Great Britain) 3:17:16; 45 W Yonge (Great Britain) 3:17:34; 46 R Jones (Great Britain) 3:17:38; 47 T Sambahangphe (Great Britain) 3:17:39; 48 G Evans (Lon Hth) 3:17:48; 49 K Shelton-Smith (Great Britain) 3:17:50; 50 K Miyazaki (AFD) 3:18:05; 51 C Stevenson (Col H) 3:18:06; 52 V Helliwell (Bide) 3:18:15; 53 P Brayford (Aldr) 3:18:17; 54 S Georgiadis (Orp) 3:18:22; 55 P Hawes (Great Britain) 3:18:26; 56 I Grandfield (Great Britain) 3:19:07; 57 S Davies (G’town) 3:19:08; 58 S Bennett (Great Britain) 3:19:35; 59 I Roche (Mers Tri) 3:19:44; 60 M Kim (United States) 3:19:50; 61 J Tomlinson (Fife) 3:19:51; 62 A Lowton (Unatt) 3:19:56

M65: 1 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders) 2:54:47; 2 D Thornley (Great Britain) 3:06:38; 3 E Nielsen (Norway) 3:07:35; 4 J Cottle (Ireland) 3:09:25; 5 A Chico Castello (Spain) 3:11:30; 6 G Chapman (Great Britain) 3:14:44; 7 A Deegan (Great Britain) 3:15:52; 8 A Madge (Holme P) 3:16:21; 9 T Boone (Great Britain) 3:19:04; 10 S Tyrrell (Great Britain) 3:22:17; 11 M Momerak (United States) 3:25:10; 12 R Scolari (Italy) 3:25:19; 13 M Pocock (Great Britain) 3:25:28; 14 T Diamond (Australia) 3:25:42; 15 A Boylan (QPH) 3:26:44; 16 J Robertson (P’head) 3:27:17; 17 N Hemsted (Roms) 3:27:45; 18 T Hutchison (Bath) 3:28:12; 19 A Freer (Read RR) 3:29:47

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 2:59:13; 2 D Butler (B’cay) 3:13:52; 3 J Woodnutt (Great Britain) 3:28:56; 4 S Khennas (R&N) 3:30:53; 5 K Byrne (Great Britain) 3:36:30; 6 M Williams (Great Britain) 3:43:05; 7 J Mcglynn (Wig D) 3:44:05; 8 E Madsen (Norway) 3:45:00

M75: 1 G Walsh (Great Britain) 3:42:07; 2 A Jeyes (Great Britain) 3:49:30; 3 S Mann (Herts P) 3:50:05

U20: 1 D Hobbs (Tun W) 2:30:12

Mass start Women: 1 D Bogantes Gonzalez (Costa Rica) 2:33:40; 2 R Hodgkinson (Liv H) 2:34:46; 3 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 2:35:38; 4 H Maridal (Norway) 2:35:50; 5 C Baker (B&W) 2:36:06; 6 H Townsend (Leeds C) 2:37:01; 7 M Guarnerpiquet (Spain) 2:38:35; 8 G Malir (Leeds C) 2:40:09; 9 K Olding (TVH) 2:40:46; 10 A Braham (Eal E, W45) 2:41:07; 11 R Gallop (Newk, W35) 2:41:49; 12 M Wong (Belg, W40) 2:42:47; 13 J O’Regan (Riv, W40) 2:43:36; 14 R Wild (Col H) 2:43:40; 15 S Short (TVH) 2:43:47; 16 C Mason (York) 2:43:57; 17 C Ward (CoH) 2:44:36; 18 S Green (Gala, W40) 2:44:41; 19 I Pickett (Oxf C) 2:44:53; 20 S Holt (Strag, W40) 2:45:04; 21 A Granger (B&W, W45) 2:45:21; 22 S Delderfield (VoA, W40) 2:45:23; 23 J Hitchings (United States, W55) 2:45:27; 24 A Halcarz (Tam, W35) 2:46:01; 25 K Woodward (E&H, W40) 2:46:05; 26 D Nagel-Wallimann (Switzerland, W35) 2:46:11; 27 S Antell (Bide) 2:46:16; 28 J Bijl (Clap C) 2:46:24; 29 J McGrevey (R&Z, W35) 2:46:55; 30 E Marchant (Swan) 2:47:09; 31 A Lawson (Clap C) 2:47:18; 32 V Fouhy (Fulham) 2:47:22; 33 C Nic Fhogartaigh (Kent, W45) 2:47:37; 34 P Law (K&P) 2:47:55; 35 G Baker (AFD) 2:48:24; 36 G Parker (Clap C) 2:48:43; 37 S Lowery (Roth, W40) 2:48:46; 38 J Saunders (Belg) 2:49:13; 39 J Clark (Windrush TC) 2:49:46; 40 L Flynn (Les C, W35) 2:49:49; 41 C Turner (LonelyGoat, W40) 2:49:54; 42 T Estrada Arriaga (Mexico, W35) 2:49:59; 43 C Grima (HW, W45) 2:50:01; 44 L Thompson (Ton) 2:50:09; 45 J Hartenbach (United States, W35) 2:50:19; 46 K Smith (W Ches, W40) 2:50:22; 47 M Chapple (Guern) 2:50:33; 48 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 2:50:42; 49 H Waugh (Aln, W45) 2:50:45; 50 R Ezra Ham (Tamar) 2:50:56; 51 N Wangler (Edin U HH) 2:51:09; 52 B Wright (C-Squad) 2:51:09; 53 B Houghton (FCR) 2:51:09; 54 L Thomas (Ips J) 2:51:12; 55 C Parker (Abing) 2:51:20; 56 J Tyers (Unatt) 2:51:28; 57 C Brenchley (Bath) 2:51:35; 58 C Hammett (THH) 2:51:41; 59 A Kelly (Exe) 2:51:43; 60 J Rockliffe (Western Tempo, W50) 2:51:43; 61 K Nel (South Africa) 2:51:47; 62 T Chapman (Canada, W35) 2:52:02; 63 M Strum (Canada) 2:52:06; 64 M Renfer (High) 2:52:13; 65 R Dawes (Inv EK) 2:52:15; 66 E Robbins (W’vney) 2:52:20; 67 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 2:52:22; 68 M Gibson (Eal E, W35) 2:52:27; 69 G Hillier-Moses (Charn) 2:52:33; 70 E Bond (R&N) 2:52:33; 71 E Baverstock (Great Britain) 2:52:48; 72 M Beever (Stainl, W40) 2:52:51; 73 S Flaherty (Bing, W45) 2:53:06; 74 N Masilioniene (Lithuania, W35) 2:53:10; 75 L Ebbs (Reig, W40) 2:53:14; 76 E Warren (Great Britain) 2:53:19; 77 V Ratcliffe (Somer, W45) 2:53:23; 78 N Burns (Linc W, W35) 2:53:31; 79 M French (Unatt) 2:53:32; 80 S Gunning (Herne H) 2:53:48; 81 K King (St Ed) 2:54:08; 82 S Trahair-Williams (Best Athletics, W35) 2:54:09; 83 Z Cowell-Jones (Elm, W40) 2:54:13; 84 K Van Vulpen (Canada, W35) 2:54:13; 85 L Sogo (Spain) 2:54:20; 86 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 2:54:22; 87 R Ponder (W4H, W45) 2:54:32; 88 Z Chazen (United States) 2:54:39; 89 G Holden (Australia) 2:54:40; 90 G Pearson (Running For Time, W45) 2:54:43; 91 T Biney (N Yks M, W45) 2:54:45; 92 C Lam-Moores (Bury) 2:54:50; 93 H Landheim (Norway) 2:54:51; 94 F Burton (HPH) 2:54:54; 95 L Hulme (W&B, W35) 2:55:04; 96 J Pollack (United States) 2:55:04; 97 F Birkby (Puds P) 2:55:06; 98 H Sceales (High) 2:55:10; 99 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 2:55:13; 100 A Scott (Clap C) 2:55:18; 101 S Swinhoe (Lon Hth, W50) 2:55:23; 102 N Lawrence (Eg H, W35) 2:55:24; 103 G Povall (Eg H) 2:55:30; 104 N Sheel (Serp, W35) 2:55:35; 105 S Logan (Fife, W35) 2:55:57; 106 G Stoneley (Reig, W45) 2:56:01; 107 H Bellerby (Serp) 2:56:04; 108 M Walker (St Alb S) 2:56:05; 109 S Crawford Kelleher (United States) 2:56:23; 110 D Cox (Anna) 2:56:28; 111 L Richens (W’bury, W45) 2:56:32; 112 M Hall (Belg) 2:56:36; 113 J Renfer (High) 2:56:39; 114 H Carr (Wym, W35) 2:56:41; 115 A Gabb (Dac, W35) 2:56:51; 116 R Randell (Great Britain, W35) 2:56:56; 117 N Jones (TROTS, W35) 2:56:58; 118 A Corazzari Ugalde (Costa Rica, W40) 2:56:59; 119 C Wilkinson (Clap C) 2:57:02; 120 N Drakeford (Barns) 2:57:08; 121 E Hawthorn (Strag) 2:57:09; 122 L Nunes (Portugal) 2:57:12; 123 C Bruce (Metro) 2:57:19; 124 A Moran (United States) 2:57:20; 125 S Palmer (Rane) 2:57:23; 126 K Creak (TRISudbury, W35) 2:57:24; 127 L Da Silva (TVH, W35) 2:57:25; 128 F Allard (Dulw) 2:57:28; 129 A Kelahear (Canada, W35) 2:57:31; 130 F Hughes (UTS, W35) 2:57:32; 131 E Kiernan (Taun) 2:57:32; 132 J Brill (United States) 2:57:34; 133 S Pyke (Penny L) 2:57:34; 134 A Sinclair (Clap C, W35) 2:57:35; 135 A Brear Clarkson (Great Britain) 2:57:38; 136 H Cooper (Clap C, W40) 2:57:40; 137 F Hughes (C&C) 2:57:47; 138 A Door (Eg H, W35) 2:57:48; 139 I MacKie (stead) (Great Britain) 2:57:51; 140 V Sesto (Lym Ath, W50) 2:57:58; 141 T Rogers (Buck) 2:57:59; 142 K Godof (Oln, W45) 2:58:00; 143 F Williams (Port T) 2:58:01; 144 F Cook (W Ches, W35) 2:58:03; 145 L Brown (C&C) 2:58:05; 146 L Foreman (Camb H) 2:58:05; 147 D Tarleton (Arena, W50) 2:58:10; 148 B Versey (Great Britain, W50) 2:58:13; 149 R Batchelar (London City Runners) 2:58:19; 150 L McDonnell (Wym, W40) 2:58:20; 151 S Jones (Bram R, W35) 2:58:24; 152 J Welborn (Serp) 2:58:33; 153 K Riches (Fare, W35) 2:58:33; 154 K MacArthur (Best Athletics) 2:58:34; 155 M Kakehi (Manx) 2:58:36; 156 L Totten (Harrow) 2:58:38; 157 E Porter (Great Britain) 2:58:38; 158 I Cousland (Kent) 2:58:40; 159 H Rees (Fife) 2:58:43; 160 A Riddell-Webster (Fulham, W55) 2:58:45; 161 K Lysons (Clap C) 2:58:47; 162 C Thomas (Lud, W40) 2:58:52; 163 A McNeilly (Dund RR, W45) 2:58:53; 164 L Skinner (B&W) 2:58:55; 165 K Mayer (Canada) 2:58:56; 166 K Sung (M’stone, W45) 2:59:01; 167 J Cook (Shrews, W50) 2:59:05; 168 A O’Sullivan (Scar) 2:59:07; 169 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 2:59:10; 170 J Granger (Stubb G, W35) 2:59:12; 171 V Carre (Guern, W45) 2:59:16; 172 V Nealon (R&N, W40) 2:59:19; 173 E Nairn (Selb, W35) 2:59:24; 174 H Anderson (New Zealand) 2:59:25; 175 M Anderson (Great Britain) 2:59:26; 176 A Kyriacou (Jer, W35) 2:59:27; 177 J Robson (Law, U20) 2:59:27; 178 E Vonschewelowwallén (Sweden) 2:59:28; 179 H Moss (Phoe, W35) 2:59:30; 180 A Chapman (Great Britain, W35) 2:59:33; 181 I Stubbs (Wit) 2:59:34; 182 S Stone (Bide, W45) 2:59:38; 183 H Croft (Holm, W35) 2:59:42; 184 L Tang (China) 2:59:43; 185 S Khadka (Nepal, W45) 2:59:43; 186 A Jenkins (Corn, W40) 2:59:43; 187 N Kemp (Unatt, W45) 2:59:45; 188 L Taylor (S Lon, W45) 2:59:46; 189 B McAdam (Ireland, W50) 2:59:51



W35: 29 J Young (Swaled) 3:00:13; 30 S Horner (W End) 3:00:23; 31 R Hillman (Lewes) 3:00:46; 32 S Barron (Bram R) 3:00:57; 33 N Jackson (RRAMS) 3:01:29; 34 N Arthur (Manx FR) 3:02:02; 35 M Okubo (Lon Hth) 3:02:15; 36 L Coucill (Salf) 3:02:43; 37 H Swann (Worth) 3:03:24; 38 C Gibbons (H&R) 3:03:24; 39 R Matson (Have) 3:03:37; 40 S Crichton (Kent) 3:04:02; 41 A Braithwaite (Prestwich) 3:04:03; 42 L Davies (Llis) 3:04:10; 43 N Flanagan (Torbay Tri) 3:04:26; 44 C Doyle (Unatt) 3:04:29; 45 R Goodwin (Windrush TC) 3:05:00.

W40: 21 C Edwards (Kirkby Milers) 3:00:53; 22 L James (Read) 3:01:04; 23 T Millmore (Birt) 3:01:06; 24 L Jones (Les C) 3:01:12; 25 C Broadway (Australia) 3:01:29; 26 H Woods (Kimb) 3:01:41; 27 N Densley (C’ley) 3:01:54; 28 V Hill (SWRR) 3:01:59; 29 R Jeff (C’land) 3:02:09; 30 C Hutton (Desf) 3:02:26; 31 C Kersey (New Zealand) 3:02:27; 32 R Luthi (Canada) 3:03:00; 33 L Roth (United States) 3:03:10; 34 Z Hristova (Bulgaria) 3:03:15; 35 K Pickering (Hals) 3:03:18; 36 K Ward (Has B) 3:03:19; 37 N Marrs (Glens) 3:03:27; 38 L Talman (Darl) 3:03:33; 39 J Hartley (Merc) 3:03:40; 40 R Garcia-Cabrera (Sheff TC) 3:03:51; 41 M Wieczorek (Canada) 3:04:03; 42 E Reichert (Lon Hth) 3:04:04; 43 L Folscher (Tri-Anglia) 3:04:06; 44 J Donovan (Wimb W) 3:04:27; 45 K Wise (CoH) 3:04:37; 46 I Klavina (Hunts) 3:04:55; 47 N Hamilton (United States) 3:05:05; 48 A Hounslow (Black W) 3:05:28; 49 C Mullenger (Wimb W) 3:05:40; 50 J White (Marlb) 3:05:46; 51 A Vallarino (Panama) 3:06:11; 52 S Watts (Australia) 3:06:15; 53 C Fowler (Rane) 3:06:20; 54 A Jones (SWRR) 3:06:20; 55 K Williams (Read RR) 3:07:09.

W45: 24 A Fegan (Newry) 3:02:28; 25 R Stowell (Bitt) 3:03:07; 26 P Tramte (Slovenia) 3:03:26; 27 S Bell (Chep) 3:04:01; 28 L Ahrendsen (Camb H) 3:04:44; 29 S Wightman (Great Britain) 3:04:55; 30 S Wright (Arena) 3:04:56; 31 M Lagu (Eal E) 3:05:03; 32 A Pearson (B&B) 3:05:49; 33 A Smith (Lon C AC) 3:06:35; 34 B Pelster (Worc) 3:06:35; 35 D Stevens (Rush) 3:07:25; 36 J McNeilly (Bella RR) 3:07:37; 37 N Steel (Wake) 3:08:47; 38 R Van Oort (Netherlands) 3:08:53; 39 A Hall (Spen) 3:09:06; 40 J Sangster (Redway) 3:09:10; 41 C Curtin (Strag) 3:09:32; 42 A Halton-Hanley (Chipp) 3:09:52; 43 T Beloou (Best Athletics) 3:09:54.

W50: 8 S Birkin (Metros) 3:01:41; 9 D Godwin (M’head) 3:01:45; 10 A Stearns (Grave) 3:01:52; 11 L Tait-Harris (Great Britain) 3:02:10; 12 C Hay (Red) 3:03:02; 13 J Brady (Tyne) 3:05:49; 14 S Atkinson (Dronfield RC) 3:07:19; 15 J Stanfield (Trent) 3:07:45; 16 M Zubizarreta (Les C) 3:07:46; 17 C Wolden (United States) 3:08:14; 18 C Galpin (HIRunners) 3:08:40; 19 M Neant Ozawa (Japan) 3:09:32; 20 S McTigue (Great Britain) 3:09:49; 21 E McDowall (Head) 3:11:05; 22 A Banner (Els) 3:11:58; 23 C Siveter (Read RR) 3:12:11; 24 S Benton (Great Britain) 3:12:24; 25 S Pearson (Burn J) 3:12:33; 26 S Lamb (VP&TH) 3:13:01; 27 S McKeever (Ireland) 3:13:13; 28 L Darby (Sedge) 3:13:58; 29 M Jesson (Corby) 3:14:39.

W55: 3 F Maycock (Western Tempo) 3:02:07; 4 J Johnson (Laun RR) 3:07:55; 5 R Hutton (S Lon) 3:11:18; 6 J Murdy (SSh) 3:12:30; 7 A Vanadrichem (Netherlands) 3:17:03; 8 M Lennon (Dulw) 3:18:09; 9 J Amble (United States) 3:20:05; 10 J Phillips (Great Britain) 3:23:47; 11 J Worster (Serp) 3:25:37; 12 B Valtierra (Mexico) 3:27:07; 13 S Lahmann (Germany) 3:27:12; 14 L Merlo (Italy) 3:27:26; 15 K Chown (Skip) 3:27:54; 16 M Lahtinen (Finland) 3:28:19; 17 V Oliveira (Brazil) 3:29:05.

W60: 1 T Johnson (Dews) 3:00:19; 2 A Mair (Les C) 3:00:54; 3 M Slocum (Ward Park) 3:11:44; 4 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 3:14:33; 5 R Oberholzer (Blay) 3:16:50; 6 S Harrison (G&G) 3:17:44; 7 N Hoblyn (Great Britain) 3:18:25; 8 C Middleton (Australia) 3:18:54; 9 K Munn (Kett) 3:24:00; 10 C Ferguson (Serp) 3:24:37; 11 S Petrovskis (United States) 3:24:58; 12 C Kluth (Hedge End) 3:30:21; 13 E Eyjólfsdótti (Iceland) 3:30:28; 14 H Bolt (Datch) 3:33:49; 15 D Hier (Avon VR) 3:35:27; 16 Y Yu (South Korea) 3:38:56; 17 C McCarthy (P’fract) 3:39:01; 18 E Danby (Team Balancise) 3:39:19; 19 L Burke (Australia) 3:39:30; 20 C Findlay (Dac) 3:40:10; 21 L Clements (Bide) 3:40:18; 22 S Payne (Has B) 3:40:29; 23 U Gavin (Derry) 3:40:32; 24 S Turner (Australia) 3:41:36; 25 H Herman (Prestwich) 3:42:14; 26 M Ortiz (United States) 3:42:27; 27 L Tyler (Farn) 3:42:37; 28 T Buchmiller (United States) 3:43:47; 29 C Dalrymple 3:44:19; 30 M Davis (Strag) 3:44:43

W65: 1 J Kidd (Kenil) 3:33:21; 2 S Masters (W’bury) 3:34:33; 3 J Bremner (Tamar) 3:35:36; 4 J Binns (Datch) 3:45:41; 5 N Smith (United States) 3:46:01; 6 M Huecas Fernández (Spain) 3:49:02; 7 L Bradley (United States) 3:49:15; 8 K Isachsen (Norway) 3:50:04; 9 T Hirst (Great Britain) 3:53:47; 10 A Simmons (Great Britain) 3:55:57; 11 B Weekes (S’oaks) 3:57:14; 12 S Diaz (Ecuador) 3:59:11; 13 A Stanley (Great Britain) 4:01:04; 14 M Jackson (Dac) 4:01:47; 15 S Polkey (Great Britain) 4:03:24; 16 A Rutherford (Great Britain) 4:03:51; 17 M Roberts (United States) 4:04:22; 18 J Kemp (Great Britain) 4:04:36; 19 J Barrow-Green (VP&TH) 4:05:19; 20 K Douglas (Great Britain) 4:06:47; 21 B Cahill (Great Britain) 4:06:58; 22 D Lazaroff (United States) 4:10:37; 23 L Renton (Great Britain) 4:11:00; 24 E Routley-Driver (Lords) 4:11:19; 25 L Compton (Ling) 4:12:36; 26 Y Robinson (United States) 4:12:42; 27 K Hulbert (United States) 4:14:35; 28 J Hall (Great Britain) 4:14:47

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 3:28:20; 2 J Radford (Win) 4:03:37; 3 J Davies (E&E) 4:05:38; 4 J Tombs (Great Britain) 4:20:21; 5 J Wall (Great Britain) 4:21:27; 6 J Millett (Great Britain) 4:21:33; 7 H Coulsey (Ilkley) 4:23:31; 8 M MacDonald (Camb H) 4:27:21

W75: 1 G Little (Great Britain) 4:38:42

U20: 2 I Parker-Elms (Strag) 3:04:43

Wheelchair men: 1 M Hug (Switzerland) 1:23:44; 2 J Plat (Netherlands) 1:28:44; 3 T Suzuki (Japan) 1:30:00; 4 D Romanchuk (United States) 1:30:18; 5 D Weir (Weir Arc, M40) 1:32:45; 6 S Watanabe (Japan) 1:35:03; 7 J Lappin (Australia) 1:35:15; 8 M McCabe (Great Britain) 1:35:15; 9 E Correll (United States) 1:35:15; 10 E Van Dyk (South Africa) 1:35:18



Wheelchair women: 1 M De Rozario (Australia) 1:38:51; 2 M Schar (Switzerland) 1:38:52; 3 C Debrunner (Switzerland) 1:38:54; 4 S Scaroni (United States) 1:38:57; 5 W Tsuchida (Japan) 1:47:40; 6 A Rocha (Brazil) 1:47:41; 7 E Rainbow-Cooper (Weir Arc) 1:47:43; 8 J Fesemyer (United States) 1:47:43; 9 T Kina (Japan) 1:47:48; 10 M Menje (Germany) 1:51:31

Mini Marathon

U17 (2.6km): 1 J Dargan (South East) 7:19; 2 C Campbell (Scotland) 7:22; 3 L Mallon (Northern Ireland) 7:22; 4 W Rabjohns (South West) 7:27; 5 B Pye (North East) 7:29; 6 H Sheffield (South West) 7:34; 7 L McCay (North West) 7:36; 7 H Maxwell (South West) 7:36; 9 G Stubbs (London) 7:36; 10 J Stevens (South East) 7:37; 11 J Rees Gara (North West) 7:37; 12 L Roche (North East) 7:39; 13 W de Vere Owen (North East) 7:39; 14 D Thompson (North West) 7:41; 15 L Lindsay (Scotland) 7:42; 16 Q Miell-Ingram (South East) 7:42; 17 N Paterson (South East) 7:43; 17 S Hughes (Yorkshire and Humberside) 7:43; 18 C Norman (London) 7:43; 20 C Bell (Scotland) 7:43; 21 E Taylor (East) 7:44; 22 J Phillips (Scotland) 7:44; 23 B Peck (East) 7:45; 24 S Plummer (East) 7:45; 25 E Bond (North East) 7:47; 26 F Diver (Northern Ireland) 7:48; 27 A Breeze (Wales) 7:49; 28 T Cumberland (Wales) 7:50; 29 T Redmond (South East) 7:51; 30 F Buchanan (Northern Ireland) 7:51; 31 J Marks (London) 7:52; 32 J Connor (Scotland) 7:53; 32 T Bowman (North West) 7:53; 34 J Hughes (Yorkshire and Humberside) 7:53; 35 O MacDonald (Scotland) 7:54; 35 A Starvis (London) 7:54; 36 F Meredith (North West) 7:54; 38 H Evans (Wales) 7:54; 39 J Geller (London) 7:57; 40 F Bruce (Wales) 7:59; 41 S Holloway (South West) 8:00; 41 M Cattini (London) 8:00; 43 H Bell (London) 8:00; 44 B Simpson-Alexander (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:01; 45 B Marr (North East) 8:01; 46 O Buck (London, U15) 8:02; 47 F Hart (South West) 8:03; 47 F Kent (London) 8:03; 48 T Bongaerts (East) 8:03; 50 C West (East Midlands) 8:03; 51 C McCannon (London) 8:04; 52 G Barnett (London) 8:04; 53 D Turk (London) 8:05; 53 A Middleton (London) 8:05; 55 D Smith (North West) 8:05; 56 T Webb (London) 8:06; 57 I Henderson (South West) 8:06; 58 N Hammett (East) 8:08; 58 R Fabian (London) 8:08; 60 R Forbes (London) 8:08; 61 J Neilson (West Midlands) 8:09; 62 I Thomas (Wales) 8:10; 62 A Mulvihill (London) 8:10; 62 G Astbury (West Midlands) 8:10; 64 L Bailey (London) 8:10; 66 F Cullen (Wales) 8:10; 67 J Gospel (East Midlands) 8:11; 68 M Bloxham (East Midlands) 8:11; 69 A Tilt (East Midlands) 8:13; 70 J Grange (London) 8:14; 71 B Sproats (North East) 8:15; 72 J Greenwood (London) 8:15; 73 M Constable (London) 8:16; 73 E Sankey (East Midlands) 8:16; 75 W Pridden (West Midlands) 8:16; 76 B Jamieson Wannell (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:17; 76 M Hill (West Midlands) 8:17; 78 H Reilly Stuart (Northern Ireland) 8:17; 79 C Sydenham (London) 8:18; 80 C Brook (London) 8:20; 81 E Heath (London) 8:21; 82 J Orr (East Midlands) 8:21; 83 J Hayes (London) 8:22; 83 G Hopkins (South East) 8:22; 84 J McDonnell (Northern Ireland) 8:22; 86 N D’Haese (London) 8:22; 87 R Edwards (London) 8:24; 88 J Walker (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:25; 89 T Treadwell (London) 8:26; 90 S Bentham (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:28; 90 K Burke (London) 8:28; 92 D Wort (West Midlands) 8:28; 93 B Whyatt (London) 8:29; 94 E Jackson (London) 8:31; 95 M Lorke (London) 8:31; 96 C Richardson (London) 8:33; 97 D Baah-Okyere (London) 8:33; 98 A Newton (London) 8:34; 98 M Marsh (London) 8:34; 100 J Brooks (London) 8:34

U15 (2.6km): 1 E Grime (North West) 7:39; 2 M Clark (North West) 7:40; 3 J Pepin (South East) 7:42; 4 C Dick (Scotland) 7:45; 5 F Rowe (London) 7:46; 6 J Marwood (North West) 7:51; 7 A Lennon (London) 7:51; 8 S Hembry (West Midlands) 7:52; 9 H Mckenzie (Northern Ireland) 7:52; 10 A Wilkinson (Scotland) 7:53; 10 J Scanes (London) 7:53; 11 R Price (South East) 7:53; 13 L Culliton (Scotland) 7:53; 14 T Hooper (Yorkshire and Humberside) 7:54; 15 L Thomas (Scotland) 7:54; 16 J Nugent (East Midlands) 7:55; 17 O Cresswell (West Midlands) 7:58; 18 O Kewley (North West) 8:02; 19 S Wyatt (South West) 8:02; 20 J Sanders (Wales) 8:03; 21 O Gill (North West) 8:04; 22 A Grant (Scotland) 8:04; 23 M Falle (South West) 8:05; 24 N Scott-Donkin (East) 8:05; 25 M Jenkins (Wales) 8:06; 25 J Starvis (London) 8:06; 26 D Jelfs (London) 8:06; 28 T Loughlin (South West) 8:06; 29 L Dunham (East) 8:07; 29 I Stabler (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:07; 29 J McAllen (East) 8:07; 31 A Hughes (South East) 8:07; 33 L Salvage (Wales) 8:07; 34 J Hill (London) 8:08; 35 J Sanderson (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:09; 36 J Hurrell (East) 8:09; 37 J Brown (North East) 8:10; 38 N Watt (Northern Ireland) 8:11; 39 O Davis (West Midlands) 8:11; 40 I Froley (Wales) 8:13; 40 F McLaren (London) 8:13; 41 J Orchard (East Midlands) 8:13; 43 J Bradley (West Midlands) 8:13; 44 T Robin (Scotland) 8:14; 45 L Paddison (East Midlands) 8:17; 45 N Harper (Northern Ireland) 8:17; 47 J Tyrell (East Midlands) 8:17; 48 M Solomon (London) 8:18; 49 P Aron (North West) 8:19; 50 H Mythen (London) 8:19; 51 N Gallagher-Thompson (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:20; 52 T McManus (Northern Ireland) 8:20; 53 L O’Doherty (Northern Ireland) 8:21; 54 M Hudson (London) 8:22; 55 D Watson (North East) 8:23; 56 E Manning (London) 8:23; 57 T Cloves (London) 8:24; 58 O Tomlinson (North East) 8:24; 59 M Sanderson (London) 8:25; 59 W Birchall (South West) 8:25; 61 B Carr (London) 8:25; 62 D Asmelash (North East) 8:26; 63 C Oliveira (South West) 8:26; 64 A Pearson (South East) 8:28; 65 S Griffiths (Wales) 8:29; 65 F Baker (South West) 8:29; 67 I Mezey (London) 8:29; 68 H Klein (London) 8:30; 69 A Wilson (London) 8:30; 70 L McDonogh (North East) 8:33; 71 E Holden (East Midlands) 8:34; 72 B Fudge (London) 8:35; 73 S Toqeer (South East) 8:35; 74 A Peaker (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:36; 75 M Omell (London) 8:36; 76 D Mills (London) 8:37; 77 M Rose-Brown (East) 8:37; 78 N Fernandez (London) 8:38; 78 T Cadwallader (London) 8:38; 80 J Llwellyn (East Midlands) 8:38; 81 A Phillips (London) 8:39; 82 S Murray (London) 8:39; 83 G Wagstaff (West Midlands) 8:41; 84 D Walsham (London) 8:42; 85 A Didaskalou (South East) 8:43; 86 W Muffett (London) 8:44; 87 A McGuigan (London) 8:44; 88 B Lesenne-Ward (London) 8:45; 89 J Wellings (London) 8:45; 90 T Prance (London) 8:47; 90 J Agambar (London) 8:47; 92 C Cull (London) 8:47; 93 B Bannon (London) 8:48; 94 E Sone (London) 8:49; 94 W Wilson (London) 8:49; 96 S Horsley (London) 8:49; 97 M Bacon (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:50; 98 J Jones (London) 8:52; 99 G Turner (London) 8:53; 100 B Matos Bitencourt (London) 8:54

U13 (2.6km): 1 T Thake (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:05; 2 J Baranowski (North West) 8:06; 3 F Jones (West Midlands) 8:07; 4 E Withnall (East Midlands) 8:12; 5 E Sparey (South West) 8:19; 6 F Burns (Wales) 8:20; 7 N Williamson (North East) 8:22; 8 W Delamere (North West) 8:22; 9 C Still (North West) 8:28; 10 G Marsh (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:29; 10 A White (North West) 8:29; 12 A Kadar (London) 8:29; 13 S Ball (West Midlands) 8:30; 14 L Howard Machado (Wales) 8:32; 15 G Watkins (East) 8:33; 16 C Holmes (London) 8:37; 17 R Steel (North East) 8:38; 18 T Garrod (Wales) 8:42; 19 J Sturman (North East) 8:42; 20 E Cunniffe (London) 8:44; 21 T Ford (East) 8:45; 22 D Orbell (South East) 8:46; 23 A Lessard (London) 8:46; 24 M Muddle (East Midlands) 8:47; 25 L Davies (Wales) 8:47; 26 O Wright (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:48; 27 L Legge (East) 8:48; 28 J Pares (East Midlands) 8:51; 29 M Foster (North East) 8:52; 30 J Ireland (North West) 8:53; 31 S Dyson (London) 8:54; 31 H Harding (London) 8:54; 33 S Tsolo (London) 8:54; 34 M Bramhald (East) 8:55; 35 W Hughes (West Midlands) 8:56; 36 C Warren (South East) 8:56; 37 C Hilton (London) 8:57; 38 T Creed (London) 8:59; 38 W Reddish (East Midlands) 8:59; 40 T Hennessey (South West) 8:59; 41 B Beale (North East) 9:00; 42 J Longworth (West Midlands) 9:00; 43 P Paul (South West) 9:01; 44 A Steer (London) 9:02; 45 M Phelan (North West) 9:02; 46 F Winship (East) 9:03; 47 L Elliott (London) 9:03; 48 J Shaw (London) 9:04; 49 F Hollings-Yates (London) 9:05; 50 A Evans (Wales) 9:06; 51 F Jenkin (London) 9:06; 52 G Gilbert (South East) 9:07; 53 F Sharpe (East Midlands) 9:08; 54 W Lambert (London) 9:09; 55 P Toner (Northern Ireland) 9:10; 56 J Peters (South West) 9:10; 57 E Rushton (London) 9:11; 57 W Hughes (London) 9:11; 58 T Whorton (London) 9:11; 60 M Watts (Wales) 9:11; 61 W Oakden (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:13; 62 L Nishida (London) 9:13; 63 J McClune (Northern Ireland) 9:14; 63 A Smith (London) 9:14; 63 A Williamson (West Midlands) 9:14; 65 H Allen (London) 9:14; 67 J Hayward (London) 9:14; 68 H Stedeford (South West) 9:16; 68 E Pascal (London) 9:16; 70 L Furby (South East) 9:16; 71 G Bone (London) 9:17; 72 A Barikor (London) 9:17; 73 E Kelly (London) 9:18; 74 M Meurs (London) 9:18; 75 J Clements-Nash (London) 9:19; 76 F Bent (East) 9:20; 77 D Horgan (London) 9:21; 78 H Mythen (London) 9:21; 79 M Delea (London) 9:22; 80 J Abrahams (London) 9:22; 81 S Smith (South West) 9:23; 82 Z Van Der Graaf (London) 9:23; 83 S Ferguson (Northern Ireland) 9:24; 84 C McGarry (Northern Ireland) 9:25; 85 S Watson (London) 9:26; 86 T Black (Northern Ireland) 9:28; 87 J Duthie-Brown (North East) 9:28; 88 L Boulton (London) 9:29; 89 T Querfurth Waterman (London) 9:30; 89 L Wake (London) 9:30; 91 J Ledgard (West Midlands) 9:30; 92 L Hemmings (East Midlands) 9:31; 92 M Taylor (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:31; 94 L Tomlinson (London) 9:31; 95 C Rushton (London) 9:32; 96 J Sewell (London) 9:33; 97 D Street (London) 9:33; 98 R Greenwood (London) 9:35; 98 J Fraser (London) 9:35; 99 L Roch (London) 9:35

U17 women (2.6km): 1 I Fitzgerald (South West) 8:11; 2 S Nicholls (South West) 8:26; 3 I Jones (West Midlands) 8:32; 4 L Foster (Northern Ireland) 8:33; 5 F Murdoch (North West) 8:38; 6 M McClelland-Brooks (Scotland) 8:41; 7 S Jacobs (East) 8:43; 8 A Teasdale (Scotland) 8:44; 9 E Nicholson (London) 8:45; 10 C Dillon (North East) 8:48; 11 A Morrison (Northern Ireland) 8:52; 11 A Gardiner (Northern Ireland) 8:52; 13 C Heggie (Scotland) 8:52; 14 L Russell (London) 8:53; 15 K Sandilands (Scotland) 8:53; 16 H Haldane (South East) 8:54; 17 E Davey (South East) 8:56; 18 S Clough (North West) 8:57; 19 S Roiditis (North West) 8:58; 20 R Clutterbuck (South East) 9:01; 21 L Whyte (London) 9:01; 22 L Harris (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:03; 23 M Freeland (South East) 9:03; 24 A Clough (North West) 9:04; 25 G Bell (North West) 9:05; 26 P Gill (East) 9:07; 27 E Wells (South West) 9:08; 28 A Kemp (London) 9:09; 28 J Inglis (Scotland) 9:09; 30 L Jones (East) 9:09; 31 I Wrightam (East Midlands) 9:12; 31 C Scullion (Northern Ireland) 9:12; 32 P Old (North East) 9:12; 34 R Vinton (East) 9:12; 35 M Hughes (South East) 9:13; 35 P Lamb (West Midlands) 9:13; 36 B Rogers (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:13; 38 C Harris (London) 9:13; 39 M MacDuff (Wales) 9:14; 40 H Coy (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:14; 41 E McCluskey (London) 9:16; 42 S McNulty (Scotland) 9:16; 43 L Bryan (East Midlands) 9:18; 44 L Brown (London) 9:19; 45 L Langan (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:20; 46 A Svihalkova (London) 9:21; 47 I Fornesasi Watkins (London) 9:22; 47 C Griffiths (Wales) 9:22; 47 H Watson (London) 9:22; 49 T Ford (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:22; 51 M Kelly (North East) 9:22; 52 L Milliner (South West) 9:24; 52 L Mico (West Midlands) 9:24; 54 R West (East Midlands) 9:24; 55 E Bartlett (South East) 9:26; 56 C Jones (Wales) 9:26; 57 H Reid (South West) 9:27; 57 E Bailey (Wales) 9:27; 59 O Aldham (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:27; 60 G Martin (London) 9:31; 61 K Graham (Northern Ireland) 9:34; 62 A Lawrence (London) 9:36; 63 Z Jetha (London) 9:36; 64 E Fellows (North East) 9:37; 65 B Bown (Wales) 9:39; 65 H Munday (London) 9:39; 66 R James (London) 9:39; 68 F Griffiths (North West) 9:39; 69 A Aberley-Barker (West Midlands) 9:40; 70 M Spriggs (West Midlands) 9:41; 71 C Firth (London) 9:43; 72 L Rimmer (Northern Ireland) 9:45; 73 K Beeton (London) 9:46; 73 G Manson (East Midlands) 9:46; 75 P Mitchell (London) 9:46; 76 G Eminson (London) 9:47; 77 M Griffiths (Wales) 9:49; 78 E Shield (London) 9:50; 79 S Foot (London) 9:50; 80 S Barrett (East) 9:51; 80 M Heil (London) 9:51; 82 L Morgan (London) 9:51; 83 O Magee-Brown (London) 9:52; 84 E Ashman (North East) 9:52; 85 I Spink (London) 9:53; 86 H Bye (London) 9:56; 87 M Sutaria (London) 9:58; 88 C Evans (London) 9:58; 89 E O’Hanlon (London) 9:59; 90 A Stark (London) 10:00; 91 H Evans (London) 10:03; 92 R Stockley (London) 10:05; 93 M Coleman (London) 10:07; 94 N McBride (East Midlands) 10:08; 95 K Simakova (London) 10:09; 96 J Milburn (North East) 10:09; 97 S Butter (London) 10:10; 98 K Pomerleau (East Midlands) 10:13; 99 I Perry (London) 10:13; 100 L Hilber (London) 10:18

U15 (2.6km): 1 L Belshaw (East) 8:26; 2 M Gold (Wales) 8:33; 3 K Pye (London) 8:36; 4 H Cross (North West) 8:40; 5 O Forrest (London) 8:44; 6 E Heavey (North West) 8:48; 7 I Waugh (Yorkshire and Humberside) 8:49; 8 I McGowan (South East) 8:50; 9 L MacRae (Scotland) 8:50; 10 S Wood (South West) 8:52; 11 M Hoshiko (North West) 8:53; 12 M Carvell (North West) 8:57; 13 K Shaw (East) 8:59; 14 O Steer (South West) 9:00; 15 E Whitworth (East Midlands) 9:01; 16 L Wilkinson (South East) 9:01; 17 P Quinn (South West) 9:03; 18 L Quinn (South East) 9:04; 18 M Hughes (Wales) 9:04; 18 E Spencer (South West) 9:04; 20 I Porter (East Midlands) 9:04; 22 E Dallas (Scotland) 9:04; 23 A Diver (Northern Ireland) 9:07; 24 S Wilson (Scotland) 9:07; 25 O McGhee (East Midlands) 9:08; 26 A Williams (Wales) 9:08; 27 N Nyabadza (Scotland) 9:09; 28 B Taylor (East) 9:09; 29 G Bennett (Northern Ireland) 9:10; 30 I Williams (London) 9:11; 31 N Robinson (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:11; 32 Z Redmond (Scotland) 9:14; 33 A Doherty (Wales) 9:15; 34 I Wharton (North West) 9:16; 34 M McCourt (Wales) 9:16; 36 L Farr (East) 9:16; 37 J Foster (Northern Ireland) 9:18; 38 M Rungusumy (London) 9:18; 39 V Rudkin (East Midlands) 9:19; 40 F Pearce (South East) 9:19; 41 F Collins (West Midlands) 9:20; 42 F Taylor (East Midlands) 9:23; 42 C Lunt (West Midlands) 9:23; 44 O Carroll (London) 9:23; 45 L Smith (London) 9:24; 46 K Corkin (London) 9:24; 47 P Henson (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:26; 48 E Morris (Northern Ireland) 9:27; 49 M Jobbins (South East) 9:27; 50 R Riedlinger (London) 9:28; 51 A Stewart (Scotland) 9:28; 52 I McCarron (Northern Ireland) 9:29; 52 Z Jones (North East) 9:29; 54 G Turner (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:29; 55 A Van Zyl (London) 9:30; 56 A Kirk (London) 9:30; 57 I Taylor (London) 9:31; 58 M Reeves (London) 9:31; 59 E Foster (South West) 9:32; 60 C Easter (East) 9:33; 61 E Creasey (North East) 9:33; 62 K Nee (West Midlands) 9:37; 62 N Mossi (London) 9:37; 63 H Humphreys (Wales) 9:37; 65 G Carter (North East) 9:37; 66 E Woodings (London) 9:39; 67 A Hutchinson (North East) 9:39; 68 P Evans (South West) 9:43; 69 M Minielly (London) 9:45; 69 R Simons (London) 9:45; 70 E Warn (London) 9:45; 72 A McAndie (London) 9:45; 73 K Wellbourne (West Midlands) 9:46; 74 C Gilodi-Johnson (London) 9:46; 75 M Barlow (London) 9:47; 76 E Tynan (London) 9:47; 77 I Saunders (East Midlands) 9:48; 78 A Johnson (North East) 9:48; 79 M Rosen (London) 9:49; 80 D Silverman (London) 9:52; 81 M White (West Midlands) 9:52; 82 P Shaw (London) 9:54; 83 G Igoe (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:57; 84 H Saunders (West Midlands) 9:57; 85 L Wright (London) 9:59; 86 G Brough (London) 10:00; 87 E Ford (East) 10:00; 88 S Massie (South East) 10:01; 89 B Hughes (North West) 10:01; 90 L Kitto (London) 10:04; 91 H Smith (London) 10:05; 92 N Stanley (London) 10:05; 93 N Bennett (London) 10:06; 94 J Booth (London) 10:06; 95 I Cannell (London) 10:07; 96 I Blakey (London) 10:10; 97 Z Hughes (London) 10:11; 98 M Parkin (North East) 10:11; 99 A Suffield (London) 10:12; 100 L Marston (London) 10:17; 101 V Jonczyk (London) 10:18

U13 (2.6km): 1 I Harrison (London) 8:47; 2 I Buchanan (South East) 8:56; 3 J Christmas (East) 9:00; 4 J March (London) 9:00; 5 O Murphy (North East) 9:04; 6 O McManus (North West) 9:05; 7 B Boyce (Wales) 9:06; 8 K Scott (South East) 9:07; 9 S Smith (London) 9:08; 10 K Gorman (South East) 9:08; 11 L Power (East Midlands) 9:09; 12 S Maxwell (South West) 9:10; 13 A McDonagh (London) 9:11; 14 M Robertson (South East) 9:12; 15 E Harrold (East) 9:13; 16 H Watson (Wales) 9:17; 17 M Mullett (East Midlands) 9:17; 18 M Don (East Midlands) 9:19; 19 T Ferguson (South East) 9:19; 20 S Evans (East Midlands) 9:24; 21 Z Allan (South East) 9:26; 22 E Lole (London) 9:26; 23 P Kershaw (North West) 9:27; 24 M Schofield (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:31; 25 I Pastor (North West) 9:31; 26 P Boyle (North West) 9:32; 27 O McCusker (Northern Ireland) 9:33; 28 L Mason (East Midlands) 9:34; 29 N Graham (North East) 9:34; 30 O Thomas (West Midlands) 9:36; 31 C Hamilton (Northern Ireland) 9:36; 32 F Wheeler (East Midlands) 9:37; 33 B Soper (North West) 9:39; 33 A Tharmakulasingam (London) 9:39; 35 E Birchall (South West) 9:39; 36 K Pye (North East) 9:44; 37 R Cormacain (London) 9:45; 38 P Guest (London) 9:45; 39 N Watson (North East) 9:47; 39 O Paul (South West) 9:47; 39 D Yohannes (London) 9:47; 41 E Sheffield (South West) 9:47; 43 K Graham (North East) 9:47; 44 K Leitch (North West) 9:48; 45 D Larkin (London) 9:49; 46 S Eagland (West Midlands) 9:49; 47 B Buckley (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:50; 47 E Archer (London) 9:50; 49 L Heather (East) 9:50; 50 Z Bratt (West Midlands) 9:51; 51 T Conway (West Midlands) 9:51; 52 D Booth (London) 9:53; 53 K Harrison-Sargent (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:53; 54 S Mossi (London) 9:54; 55 A Keefe (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:54; 56 I Forrest (London) 9:55; 56 J Gilkes (London) 9:55; 58 J Page (London) 9:55; 59 I Kaur (London) 9:56; 60 C Rendell (South West) 9:57; 61 S Allen (London) 9:58; 62 M Lister (Yorkshire and Humberside) 9:58; 63 J Falkowska (London) 9:59; 64 E Milbourne (Yorkshire and Humberside) 10:00; 65 N Griffiths (Wales) 10:01; 66 M Hearson (West Midlands) 10:01; 67 A Jackson (London) 10:03; 68 O Garcia Davis (London) 10:03; 69 C Park (Northern Ireland) 10:04; 70 L Williams (West Midlands) 10:04; 71 O Friel (London) 10:05; 72 M Blair (Northern Ireland) 10:05; 73 F Harper-Tee (London) 10:06; 73 T Garrard (London) 10:06; 75 E Smith (East) 10:06; 76 A Palomares-Dominguez (London) 10:07; 77 R Adams (East) 10:07; 78 M Bown (Wales) 10:08; 79 A Porter (London) 10:10; 79 A Jenner-Heard (London) 10:10; 81 I Wilson (London) 10:10; 82 A McKenzie (Northern Ireland) 10:11; 83 C Yeatman (London) 10:11; 84 R Hsieh (London) 10:12; 85 F Mills (London) 10:12; 86 E McGinley (East) 10:13; 87 B Dalton (London) 10:14; 88 E Davis (Northern Ireland) 10:14; 89 S Gadzama (London) 10:16; 90 A Bramwell (London) 10:17; 91 C Roberts (London) 10:19; 92 E Kestell (London) 10:19; 93 L Codling (Wales) 10:20; 94 A Homans-Yau (London) 10:20; 95 I Osikoya (London) 10:23; 96 J Asmal (London) 10:23; 97 M Lepine (London) 10:26; 98 S Mendes (London) 10:26; 99 C Marsden (London) 10:28; 100 C Fraser (London) 10:29

