Pole vaulter smashes national mark to lead the field performances on day two of the British Championships

Holly Bradshaw produced the performance of the day at the Müller British Championships as she broke national records twice on the way to pole vault victory.

The European indoor bronze medallist, who had jumped a British outdoor record of 4.82m at the beginning of the month and 4.85m indoors at the start of the year, moved to another level in Manchester.

Having made clearances of 4.55m and 4.70m at the second time of asking, she then moved on to 4.83m to break her British outdoor record. A subsequent clearance of 4.90m was an outright British record and obliterated her nine-year-old indoor mark of 4.87m. It puts the double Olympic top six-placer third in the world rankings for 2021.

Under-23 Molly Caudery set a season’s best of 4.45m to take silver while Sophie Cook took bronze with 4.25m.

“I don’t think it has hit me yet,” said Bradshaw, who earned a $5000 bonus for her record-breaking exploits. “I have dreamt about jumping 4.90m since 2012.

“It’s not so much a bugbear of mine but since jumping 4.87m I have known for years that it is in me and finally I have been healthy, training well and it has all come together for me.

“The competition that matters is the Olympic final and all the other competitions are preparation for that. Today I was super, super nervous but also relaxed and I was able to execute well.”

She added: “I know it will take anything between 4.80m and 4.95m to take a medal in Tokyo and I know I can be in the mix with six or seven others. I just need to stay healthy.”

Elswhere in the field, Scott Lincoln dominated the men’s shot with a 20.22m throw and he also sealed his Olympic selection as he won by over three metres. Patrick Swan was second in 16.98m and Daniel Cork third with 16.61m.

Lawrence Okoye became British champion for the first time in nine years and booked his ticket to Tokyo by taking the men’s discus title. The 2012 Olympian, who had thrown 67.13m earlier this month, had just one valid throw in Manchester – his opening round 61.71m – but it proved enough to take gold.

Four-time champion and defending champion Nick Percy came closest to the former American football player with a fifth-round 60.17m.

Tom Gale also confirmed his team place for the Olympics with a win in the men’s high jump thanks to a first-time clearance of 2.24m. Defending champion Joel Khan was second with a 2.21m leap while David Smith won bronze on countback.

There was a fifth successive senior British outdoor title for Naomi Ogbeta in the women’s triple jump thanks to her fourth-round leap of 14.04m (2.0). Silver went to Temi Ojora after her best of 13.25m (0.7), with bronze to Lia Stephenson 12.82 (2.5).

The first gold medal of the day was awarded in the women’s hammer, which was won by Tara Simpson-Sullivan. The Wigan athlete’s victory was secured with a final-round 67.38m which overhauled Jessica Mayho’s 67.08m. Bronze went to Rachel Hunter thanks to a season’s best 65.46m.

The men’s long jump was one of the closest contests of the day, with just four centimetres covering the medallists.

Alex Farquharson won on countback with a 7.69m leap, backed up by a jump of 7.54m, to defeat James Lelliott who had a second-best of 7.41m to back up his 7.69m. Defending champion Reynold Banigo was third with 7.65m.

The distances in the men’s javelin won’t interest the Olympic selectors but it was a great contest as a last round 72.66m from Daniel Bainbridge pipped Joe Harris, who threw a centimetre less in the fifth round. Greg Millar was a close third in 71.90m.

Tim Duckworth shows his staying power

This is the first British Championships to incorporate the multi-events and Tim Duckworth made sure of victory in the men’s decathlon.

Having had to be helped from the track with a groin problem at the end of the previous day, there had been some doubt over whether or not he would return to compete over the final five events.

However, he was fastest in the 110m hurdles contest as the competition resumed, clocking 14.59, and kept the good results going with a 41.16m discus throw, though it was Lewis Church who went furthest with 42.21m. After seven events Duckworth led by 278 points.

The man in front had the best pole vault with 4.94m and followed it up with a 46.66m javelin and 5:05.63 1500m. That gave Duckworth victory in 7447 points, with Church second in 7308 and his Tonbridge clubmate Harry Kendall third with 7249.

In the women’s heptathlon, Katie Stainton holds a huge overnight lead.

Emily Tyrrell led after the 100m hurdles with a PB of 14.02 but it was Ellen Barber, disqualified from the hurdles for a false start, who was the best high jumper with a 1.75m leap as Stainton hit the front after a clearance of 1.69m.

She finished the day on 3409 points after season’s bests of 12.02m in the shot and 24.38 in the 200m. Natasha Smith is second on 3190 and Ella Rush third with 3091 points.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram