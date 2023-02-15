Phenomenal spate of fast 5km times in Northern Ireland plus news of some masters records in our latest road and multi-terrain round-up

Henry McLuckie of Shaftesbury Barnet impresses again over 5km while Pudsey and Bramley athlete Alex Bell wins 3km in Armagh, whereas recent days have seen masters records in the 20 miles for M40 Ronnie Richmond and M60 Nigel Rackham.

ARMAGH INTERNATIONAL ROAD RACES, Armagh, February 10

Henry McLuckie destroyed his 5km PB and also set a course record as he won in 13:37. The 20 year-old, who ran a 3:57.89 mile PB last summer, won by nine seconds from American Tai Dinger as just five seconds covered second to 13th.

Britons Jacob Allen, Ben MacMillan, Josh Dickinson and Alfie Manthorpe all achieved sub-13:50 PB’s.

The depth was astonishing as the first 17 broke 14 minutes and 130 broke 15 minutes as the Northern Ireland event again attracted a top class field to its superfast circuit.

Sadly, the women don’t get a chance to run 5km but compete over 3km and there too was a top class event with amazing depth.

Three years ago, Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell finished second in this race to Anna Moller but this year she used her superior speed to outkick Cari Hughes as she won by a second in 9:02.

Hughes, who won a team medal for Britain in the European Championships, is clearly in the form of her life and her 9:03 time here compares favourably to her 9:18.93 track PB which is clearly due for major revision.

European Championships 5000m sixth-placer Calli Thackery narrowly won the battle for third as 27 runners finished within half a minute of the winner.

Men (5km): 1 H McLuckie (SB) 13:37; 2 T Dinger (USA) 13:46; 3 F Curtin (IRL) 13:46; 4 P Kozlowski (Poland) 13:46; 5 J Allen (High) 13:47; 6 B MacMillan (Centr) 13:48; 7 J Dickinson (Leeds C) 13:48; 8 A Manthorpe (Shef/Dearn) 13:48; 9 J Davies (Read) 13:49; 10 A Craig (I’clyde) 13:49; 11 J Gray (C&C) 13:50; 12 P Sesemann (Leeds C) 13:50; 13 A Milligan (NBH) 13:51; 14 S Stirling (Falk) 13:57; 15 S Moakes (Notts) 13:57; 16 T McGowan (USA) 13:57; 17 P Norman (WG&EL) 13:59; 18 K Clements (SB) 14:00; 19 K Taylor (B&W) 14:00; 20 N Johnston (Harrow) 14:01; 21 I Guiden (IRL) 14:02; 22 B Branagh (St Mal) 14:02; 23 M Pearce (SB) 14:02; 24 G Smith (Cambus) 14:03; 25 C McClean (St Mal) 14:04; 26 M Byrne (IRL) 14:04; 27 J Burns (Glas C) 14:05; 28 K Reilly (Ton) 14:05; 29 M Knowles (L&M, U20) 14:05; 30 A Howard (Ton) 14:06; 31 C Morgan (CNDR, U20) 14:06; 32 B Cole (Ton, M35) 14:07; 33 A Smith (Leeds C) 14:07; 34 C Jones (Corn) 14:07; 35 A Glogowski (Poland) 14:08; 36 J Battle (Mull) 14:08; 37 F Stewart (Cambus, M35) 14:08; 38 Y Michiels (ATK) 14:09; 39 J Patton (Kilb, U20) 14:09; 40 S Ghafari (High) 14:10; 41 C Tharme (Cambus) 14:11; 42 I Crowe-Wright (B&H) 14:13; 43 J Donald (Dund H) 14:13; 44 M Davis (B&W) 14:14; 45 F Lydon (Charn) 14:14; 46 N Shreeve (C&C, M35) 14:14; 47 K Kelly (IRL) 14:15; 48 J Edgar (Lisb) 14:15; 49 C Avery (Morp, M35) 14:15; 50 C Harper (Giff N, U20) 14:16; 51 C Perry (Vale R) 14:16; 52 D Mulryan (TVH) 14:17; 53 E Everard (IRL, M35) 14:18; 54 C Graham (Lass) 14:18; 55 T Graham-Marr (Centr) 14:18; 56 C Bell (Hallam) 14:19; 57 E Turki (Anna) 14:20; 58 M Bostock (Wake) 14:20; 59 J Butler (Swan) 14:20; 60 E Hussey (Leeds C, U20) 14:20; 61 A Barber (Harb, U20) 14:21; 62 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 14:21; 63 T McCambridge (St Mal) 14:21; 64 T Wood (Eryri) 14:22; 65 S Dorozynski (Poland) 14:23; 66 S Corthouts (ATK) 14:24; 67 J Fenlon (St Abbans AC) 14:25; 68 J MacKinnon (Cambus) 14:26; 69 C McMeechan (N Down) 14:26; 70 T Gostelow (Charn) 14:26; 71 C Thomas (TVH) 14:27; 72 A Burrows (Tel) 14:27; 73 A Thomson (Fife, U20) 14:27; 74 P Winkler (Morp) 14:27; 75 O Dustin (Bord H) 14:29; 76 A Bailes (Birt) 14:29; 77 S Byrne (Swin) 14:30; 78 A Hampson (Mans) 14:30; 79 M Abernethy (Fraser) 14:30; 80 D Scanlon (IRL) 14:31; 81 J Craig (Anna, M35) 14:31; 82 C Bowen-Jones (NEB) 14:31; 83 H Colbert (Waterford, U20) 14:31; 84 W Fitzgerald (Craughwell AC) 14:32; 85 G Crummy (Newry) 14:33; 86 D Bradford (Shett, M35) 14:35; 87 S Cotter (Craughwell AC) 14:35; 88 J Beattie (Leeds C, M35) 14:36; 89 R Serif (Vale R, U20) 14:36; 90 T Kupper (Germany) 14:38; 91 P Mielewcyzk (Poland) 14:38; 92 J Boden (W’sey) 14:39; 93 M Murphy (Tulla) 14:39; 94 A Keil-Forneck (Germany) 14:40; 95 N McCartan (E Down) 14:40; 96 S Addison (Cors) 14:40; 97 V Connolly (Mull) 14:42; 98 D Jones (Carm, U20) 14:42; 99 O Davis (Craughwell AC) 14:43; 100 N Howlett (HPH) 14:43; 101 L Johnston (Moy) 14:44; 102 M Weatherseed (Ton) 14:45; 103 K Moore (B&H) 14:46; 104 J Williamson (Derry TC) 14:46; 105 W Munday (Swan) 14:47; 106 C Marshall (Morp) 14:47; 107 E Lagan (Mull) 14:47; 108 P Noonan (Craughwell AC) 14:47; 109 A Miles (Vale R) 14:48; 110 L McCourt (Ilkley) 14:49; 111 T Renshaw (AFD) 14:50



M40: 1 M Hobbs (Swan) 15:10; 2 L Byrne (Swin) 15:10; 3 C Stanford (Warr) 15:17; 4 A Baker (N Som) 15:36; 5 C Chessell (Swin) 15:41

U20: 11 F Campbell (NBH) 14:54; 12 S Griffin (A’deen) 14:54; 13 F Hines (Swan) 14:59; 14 M Sanderson (Fife) 15:04; 15 B Wright (Giff N) 15:19; 16 L Cairns (I’ness) 15:35; 17 J Cruickshank (Metro) 15:47

Women (3km): 1 A Bell (P&B) 9:02; 2 C Hughes (Card) 9:03; 3 C Thackery (Hallam) 9:12; 4 M Davies (Sale) 9:13; 5 N Kearney (IRL) 9:14; 6 M MacLennan (Prest) 9:14; 7 F Ross (Shett) 9:14; 8 S Pennycook (Fife) 9:15; 9 G Carson (Mid U) 9:16; 10 L Church (Read) 9:18; 11 R Johnson (High) 9:18; 12 E Wallis (N Som) 9:20; 13 P Stone (M’bro) 9:22; 14 N Burke (IRL, W35) 9:23; 15 C Nolan (HW) 9:23; 16 S Calvert (Living) 9:24; 17 A Davies (Carm) 9:25; 18 F Everard (Bandon AC) 9:25; 19 A Goodall (University Of Edinburgh Hare & Hounds) 9:25; 20 C Arter (Card) 9:25; 21 S Tait (Jag) 9:26; 22 M O’Sullivan (IRL) 9:28; 23 L McNeil (Hallam) 9:29; 24 L McKenna (Glas U HH) 9:31; 25 N Carr (B&A) 9:31; 26 D Donegan (UCD AC) 9:31; 27 J Wood (Hill, U20) 9:32; 28 O Tsim (P’pridd R) 9:35; 29 V Hopkins (Ton) 9:36; 30 A Murray-Gourlay (Taun) 9:37

W35: 2 C O’Connor (E Down) 9:47; 3 N Scanlon (L’kenny) 9:53; 4 J Bannerman (I’ness) 10:05; 5 E Gaffney (Trim) 10:18.

W40: 1 G McCrory (Stpl) 10:13; 2 K Booth (Taun) 10:20

W45: 1 C Diver (Beech) 10:53; 2 A Mendes (FSGT) 10:56

U20: 2 T Brockley-Langford (Salf) 9:43; 3 S Hugh (Newry AC) 9:46; 4 M Reid (I’clyde) 9:51; 5 I Hedley (Fife) 9:56; 6 M Lyons (Card) 10:01; 7 K Foster (Willow) 10:02.

U17: 1 C Heggie (Ross C) 9:47; 2 E Loosley (C&C) 10:06; 3 L Foster (Willow) 10:15

U15: 1 G Bennett (Lag V) 10:14; 2 J Foster (Willow) 10:19; 3 A Diver (Beech) 10:22; 4 E Morris (Willow) 10:31; 5 I McCarron (Lag V) 10:31; 6 O Morgan (Lag V) 10:32

Men (3km): 1 L Mallon (Lag V, U17) 8:27; 2 O Murray (An Riocht AC) 8:30; 3 R Hagen (Unatt) 8:40

M40: 1 M Cox (Carmen R) 9:03. M45: 1 C Curran (NBH) 8:58; 2 K Scullion (Ballym R) 9:27. M50: 1 C McDowell (NBH) 9:33; 2 D Power (C’liffe) 9:39. M55: 1 F Marsh (N Down) 9:43; 2 S Hoey (Jog Lisburn) 9:55. M60: 1 D Clarke (NBH) 10:24; 2 M Burton (Lagan Valley Orienteers) 10:35. M65: 1 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders) 10:20

ASHFORD & DISTRICT 10km, Ashford, February 12



Charlie Brisley, who won the South of England under-15 title at Parliament Hill six years ago, confirmed he is making a successful transition to the senior ranks with a two-minute victory though on a tougher course, he couldn’t approach his 29:21 PB from Telford in December.

Becky Morrish, who ran the North Downs Way 100 last summer, narrowly won the women’s race.

Overall: 1 C Brisley (NEB) 30:07; 2 A Ramsier (S Lon) 32:14; 3 B Stephenson (Dartf, M40) 32:17

Women: 1 B Morrish (Ton, W35) 39:05; 2 A Seager (S Kent) 39:15; 3 K Painter (MedwayTri, U20) 40:55

BRAMLEY 10 / 20, Bramley, February 12



Ronnie Richmond, a 2:16:59 marathoner, who was ninth in the European 50km Championships, improved his official 20 mile PB to 1:43:04 as he won by almost ten minutes.

While it is not an official BMAF record distance, according to Power of 10 this is a British best.

Women’s winner Lesley Locks missed the British W45 best by less than a minute with her 2:07:30.

Arguably though the performance of the race came from Nigel Rackham.

Last year he set a temporary British M60 marathon of 2:41:16 at Berlin and here his 2:02:14 was a British age-group best for a 20 miles race, taking six minutes off of David Butler’s time.

Overall (10M): 1 A Stokes (B&W, M35) 53:45; 2 T Harding (BMH) 53:51; 3 D Hawkins (Newb) 54:26

M40: 1 A Wilson (Salis) 54:41

M50: 1 C Furness (BMH) 59:27

M60: 1 B Kirsopp (Read RR) 65:49

Women: 1 C Baker (B&W) 58:13; 2 C Ragan (BMH) 59:46; 3 R Sleap (BMH) 60:18

W50: 1 K Streams (Read RR) 64:46

W60: 1 M Dowling 74:52

Overall (20M): 1 R Richmond (Bide, M40) 1:43:04; 2 S Blake (AFD, M35) 1:52:36; 3 I Bailey (AFD) 1:53:05

M40: 2 G McKivett (Arena) 1:55:55

M45: 1 R Foster (Datch) 1:58:43

M50: 1 A Bridgman (BMH) 2:01:18

M55: 1 P Summers (Handy C) 2:17:41

M60: 1 N Rackham (Metros) 2:02:14; 2 G Evans (Lon Hth) 2:19:20; 3 C Alderson 2:20:51; 4 S Sharma (B’mth) 2:26:15

M65: 1 J Cross (Hart RR) 2:16:01

M70: 1 K Byrne (Head) 2:53:52; 2 G Smith (E&E) 2:55:32

Women: 1 L Locks (AFD, W45) 2:07:33; 2 L James (Read, W40) 2:20:03; 3 E McDowall (Head, W50) 2:20:51



W50: 2 V Carter (TVH) 2:25:20

W55: 1 E Prinsep (Roms) 2:33:36

W60: 1 J Davies (Read RR) 2:38:09

NORFOLK GAZELLES VALENTINE 10km, Norwich, February 13

Overall: 1 R Andrews (Norw, U20) 31:02; 2 M Eccles (Bure, M40) 31:53; 3 B Felton (Chelm) 32:07

M60: 1 S Elvin 39:19

M75: 1 G Walsh (Wym) 48:04

Women: 1 D Nimmock (Norw) 34:32; 2 J Andrews (Bung, W45) 36:17; 3 E Grubb (Norw, W35) 36:31

W40: 1 A Beck (Norw RR) 36:38

STAMFORD STRIDERS VALENTINES 30km, Stamford, February 13

Overall: 1 R Byers (Steel) 1:47:33; 2 A Brighton (Unatt, M40) 1:48:05; 3 L Harrison (Stam S, M35) 1:50:39

Women: 1 K O’Neil (March, W35) 2:03:30; 2 R Doherty (Higham) 2:03:46; 3 A Thackray (Charn) 2:04:50

W55: 1 P Taylor (Helpston) 2:15:01; 2 P Downing (Mab) 2:15:34

BRADLEY’S EXMOUTH SPRING 10km, Devon, February 12

Overall: 1 S Allen (Chard) 35:12; 2 D Carhill ( DC perf) 35:52; 3 J Pearson (Ex’mth) 37:19

Women: 1 E Jeffries (Torbay Tri) 40:48; 2 A Watson (SWRR) 41:09; 3 A Bindon 42;13

WILTSHIRE 10, Melksham, February 12

Overall: 1 S Nott (Calne) 53:02; 2 P Grist (T Bath) 55:48; 3 N Roberts (B&W) 55:53; 4 N Gawler (B&W) 56:27; 5 A Drake (B&W, M40) 56:29; 6 M Waite (Calne, M40) 56:39

M40: 3 M Gilbert (Woott B) 56:58; 4 P Daniels (Calne) 58:07

M50: 1 M Crane (B’brook) 58:46; 2 J Beavan (St Mary’s Tri) 59:50

M60: 1 P Reddaway ((Ware) 62:26

Women: 1 A Stainthorpe (Calne) 61:58; 2 V Ratcliffe (Somer, W40) 63:17; 3 L Parsonage (T Bath) 64:41; 4 F Rawlings (Cleve) 65:29

W50: 1 W Nicholls (Ciren) 66:08; 2 L Letman (Newb) 71:38; 3 F Price (Avon VR) 73:28

HYDE PARK RELAYS, London, February 11

Cambridge University took the event with a team coached by long time runner and mentor, Phil O’Dell, Martin Duff reports.

They were led off by Rob Dorley, who finished just behind Oxford University’s Sacha Salphati, and the dark Blues extended their lead through Matthew Kunov before Matthew Dubery and Tom Adolphus finished things off for the Light Blues.

It was on that final 5km stage that the fastest laps came. Adolphus got home with 15:29, as Imperial College’s Ishaan Makkar, with 15:14 and fourth placed Portsmouth, with Jacob O’Hara’s 15:19 both running faster.

Oxford ran Frenchman Salphati for a second time on the final stage but they were an isolated third.

In a low-key women’s event, Oxford University had the first three teams home as their Rhiannon Paton and Mared Owen were fastest overall.

Whilst the men’s event saw an increased participation race compared to the last couple of outings, entries are still well down on pre-pandemic levels.

Overall (6x5km): 1 Cambridge U 63:37 (R Dorley 15:55, D Hobbs 16:08, M Dubery 16:03, T Adolphus 15:29); 2 Imperial C 64:08 (V Steinwood 17:25, J Pomfret 15:41, A Goodall 15:46, I Makkar 15:14); 3 Oxford U 64:29 (S Salphati 15:48, M Kunov 16:03, J Kucera 16:41, S Salphati 15:56); 4 Portsmouth U 65:09; 5 Sherborne 66:30; 6 Imperial C B 67:51

Fastest: Makkar 15:14; O’Hara 15:19; Adolphus 15:29

38 men’s teams finished

Women (4x5km): 1 B Munro 19:58, R Paton 17:22, G Masback 19:39, M Owen 17:53); 2 Oxf U B 80:00; 3 Oxf U C 82:02

Fastest: Paton 17:22; Owen 17:53; R Puckett (Oxf U B 18:14

FETTERESSO FOREST MT MARATHON, Stonehaven, February 12

Overall: 1 M Heggie 2:55:06; 2 S Ross 3:04:26; 3 G Taylor (Pyllon) 3:06:55

M40: A Rose 3:20:53

M50: A Robertson (LTRC) 3:30:41

M60: A Gillespie 4:24:40

Women: 1 M Cooper (Dees R) 3:17:55; 2 E Murray (JogS Kint) 3:25:40; 3 J Rees-Jenkins (Insch TR, W40) 3:45:22

W50: J Dey (Insch TR) 4:05:59

W60: H Mackie (Forfar) 4:42:59

PARBOLD HILL RACE (MT), Bispham, February 11

Overall (6.75M): 1 O Sutcliffe (Liv PS) 41:15; 2 J-J Doherty (Liv H) 42:06; 3 D Jones 42:51; 4 W Hine (Mossley) 44:22; 5 D Berry 44:39; 6 T Fair (Liv PS) 44:43

M50: T Harkin (Liv PS) 45:49

M55: K Usher (Liv PS) 47:06

M60: S Burthem (Warr) 51:28

M75: T Burke (Penny L) 75:59

Women: 1 K Sutcliffe (Liv PS) 50:14; 2 K Klunder (Chorley, W40) 53:59; 3 A Woolgar (Ches TC, W45) 54:05; 4 L Vidamour (Penny L, W40) 54:36

W50: P Gaterell 61:12

W55: C James (S’port W) 62:52

W60: K Forster (Spec) 63:01

W65: R Symms (Ches TC) 63:11

W75: S Stewart (S’port W) 76:39

POWER OF 5km, Morecambe, February 10

Overall: 1 N Postill (Bord H) 15:11; 2 B Riddell (Salf, M35) 15:14; 3 R McKelvie (Lyth) 15:38



U20: 1 L Suffolk (Prest) 15:51

U15: 1 W McNally (Lev V) 16:05



Women: 1 K Maltby (B Combe, W35) 16:32; 2 N Sutton (Prest, W35) 18:26; 3 K Percivell (Amble) 19:09



W55: 1 C Flitcroft (Prest) 21:20

