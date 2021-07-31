Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee combine to deliver victory in Tokyo

After winning individual silver medals in the triathlon, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee teamed up with Jess Learmonth and Jonny Brownlee to win the new triathlon mixed relay event at the Olympics on Saturday (July 31).

The race saw each of the triathletes complete a 300m swim, 6.8km bike and 2km run and Learmonth got Britain off to a good start before handing over to Brownlee, then Taylor-Brown and finally Yee.

For Brownlee it completed a set of Olympic medals as he has previously won silver and bronze at the Games in 2016 and 2012 respectively. Clearly inspired by the goal of winning his first gold, he produced an inspired performance before Taylor-Brown took over on the third stage to consolidate Britain’s advantage.

After briefly being overtaken by Vincent Luis of France during the bike stage, Yee finished strongly on the run to see off the challenge of the United States, who took silver medals 14 seconds behind Britain, with France coming third.

“The Olympics, I’ve completed it,” said Brownlee. “It feels absolutely amazing. It’s my third Olympics and I finally walk away with gold.

“We knew coming into this race there was a lot of pressure on us, we all had to race very well and do everything right and that’s what we did.”

Taylor-Brown said: “I think I went a bit too hard for the first lap. I had a really good swim actually and had a good gap. So I just wanted to keep that as much as I could and then I had to sit tight and stay calm. It’s difficult being up front. It’s definitely easier to have someone to chase, but we all knew what we needed to do today and we definitely delivered.”

Anchorman Yee added: “Amazing, obviously unbelievable. The guys in the team did the best job in the world. They literally could not have done a better job.

“For me, I knew what I had to do at the that point. I had to deliver on the great work they started and I am over the moon I could do that.”

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram