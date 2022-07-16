Hammer thrower leads Polish one-two at World Champs as Karsten Warholm begins his 400m hurdles campaign in Eugene

With a giant throw of 81.98m in the third round, Pawel Fajdek won his fifth world title in Eugene on Saturday (July 16). Only pole vaulter Sergey Bubka has won more titles in a single event. “This was the competition that matters the most this year,” said Fajdek, “so I am glad that the major gold is in my hand for the fifth time.”

The 33-year-old threw a world-leading mark to take gold and led a Polish one two as his fellow countryman Wojciech Nowicki finished runner-up with a best of 81.03m. In third was Norway’s Eivind Henriksen with 80.87m.

Fajdek has his eye on Ivan Tikhon’s championship record of 83.63m which was set in Osaka in 2007, although the Belarusian failed drugs tests during his career.

“It is not a secret that I was aiming the new championships record,” said Fajdek, “but the next year, it will be another chance in Budapest so I have the chance to prepare myself even better for this.”

There was disappointment for British record-holder Nick Miller, though, as he fouled his first two throws before achieving a 73.74m mark in round three, which placed him 11th.

He said: “I knew we were a couple of weeks away from being ‘ready, ready’. I would have needed another season’s best to have reached the top eight. I tried to make the top eight but it didn’t happen, but I’m glad I reached the final.

“Me and my coach haven’t had the best year, so we are trying to catch up and hopefully in a couple of weeks, it’ll be there. A home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be fun, so I’m already looking forward to getting back out there.”

After an injury-hit build-up, Karsten Warholm looked relaxed as he breezed through his 400m hurdles heat in 49.34. The world record-holder from Norway said: “I felt things were under control, had a steady race. No pain so that’s a good sign. I feel I did everything I wanted.

“I was here in 2014 (for the World Under-20 Champs doing the decathlon) so I am glad to be here. In sports, I have learned to never say never. For now, it feels good.”

The two men who finished behind him in the Olympic final last year – Rai Benjamin of the United States and Alison dos Santos of Brazil – also qualified comfortably, as did British champion Alastair Chalmers with 49.37 from lane one, although team-mate Chris McAlister went out after hitting hurdles in his heat as he struggled around in 51.55.

Grant Holloway led the qualifiers in the men’s 110m hurdles heats with 13.14 (0.4) as Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica (13.17 in heat four) and world No.1 Devon Allen of the United States (13.47 in the final heat) also progressed.

British trio Josh Zeller (13.41 for third behind Holloway), Andy Pozzi (13.45 for third in heat one) and David King (13.57 for fourth behind Allen) also went through to the semi-finals.

