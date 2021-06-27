Early hammer competition gets Tokyo qualifying off to a successful start

Taylor Campbell, twice a silver medallist, won his maiden British title with a 75.10m stadium record to seal his Olympic selection as he was awarded the first gold medal of day three of the national championships.

Already having bettered the Tokyo standard of 77.50m with a 78.23m throw in Budapest earlier in the month, the Windsor athlete opened his Manchester competition with 73.95m and backed that up with 73.53m in the third round.

He saved his best for last, however, with a 75.10m final throw in the knowledge he was already on the way to Japan.

After the event he said: “It’s amazing to go to Tokyo. We have worked for this a long time and I’m in a good place. To throw 75m and not have an amazing day is not something I should be disappointed with.”

The 2016 champion Chris Bennett challenged Campbell with a 73.53m but ultimately ended up with his third silver medal. Defending champion Craig Murch took bronze in 70.10m.

Commonwealth champion Nick Miller, who had the standard, was given a medical exemption but will presumably be added to the team.

Harry Coppell was not quite able to match his heroics from last year where he set the British record of 5.85m, but a third attempt at 5.70m won him his third title and guaranteed his Tokyo spot. It did allow him three attempts at 5.86m, but the height proved to be beyond him.

The happy Wigan athlete said: “I just knew I had to come here and get the job done and luckily I managed to do it. There were a couple of sketchy jumps at the start but I got through it pretty well.

“Conditions were great and suddenly you’re moving up through the pole and nothing feels right but in a good way. I was off the second biggest pole in my bag, where I set the British pole vault last year.

“My outdoor season has been very up and down. I’ve had a few average results and a couple of no heights. We’ve changed a lot from last year and it will either go well like today or it will go terribly.

I think I’ve now got two more competitions until I fly out so now it’s about getting some momentum before going on the plane and then we’re ready to roll.”

Adam Hague took second in 5.15m and Lazurus Benjamin the bronze on countback from five others with a 5.00m vault.

Ben Williams, who had not recorded a single triple jump mark the last two seasons, no-jumping in Turku earlier this month, ensured his Olympic spot thanks to his excellent 2019 season and a 16.37m win which brought his third title.

The relieved City of Stoke athlete said: “It was a tough competition out there. The wind was swirling and the run wouldn’t go my way. But I needed to finish top two and get the job done. I started with a no-jump and then knew I needed to get a jump in so once I did that on my second jump I felt better.

“The distances today don’t do me justice and I want to get back in the 17ms. I am in great shape and now I need to concentrate on the Games. I stayed in the sport to go to an Olympics but I’m not just going there, I want to compete and make the final.”

In terms of British Championships, however, Williams has some way to go to match 38-year-old Nathan Douglas, who won his 14th medal and notched the first of his five titles back in 2004. Efe Uwaifo took bronze in 16.06m.