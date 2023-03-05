The 23-year-old athlete wins astonishing seventh gold medal at a European senior level in space of three years

When Femke Bol anchored a Dutch 4x400m team that were already in the lead at 1200m, courtesy of the work from Lieke Klaver, Eveline Saalberg and Cathelijn Peeters, the result was a foregone conclusion.

The Olympic bronze and double world 400m hurdles silver medallist is renowned for clocking sub-50 400m splits, especially given the fact that she has done that three times in the individual 400m this season.

This relay was no different. Bol recorded the fastest split from the Dutch team with 49.58 and with it the quartet stormed to a championships record of 3:25.66, bettering their own mark from Torun two years ago of 3:27.15.

The European record, set by the Russians in 2006, still stands at 3:23.37.

“I achieved everything I wanted this season, could not ask for more,” said Bol. “But it is just an indoor season and I miss my hurdles.

“I’m glad we managed to defend our titles and we also have next medals so it was amazing. See you in Budapest, we will be there.”

Italy took a stunning silver with a national record of 3:28.61 while Poland completed the podium in 3:29.31.

The British foursome of Hannah Kelly, Carys McAuley, Nicole Kendall and Mary Abichi finished sixth and clocked 3:32.65.

In an utterly chaotic men’s 4x400m relay, Belgium stormed to a European leading time of 3:05.83 to win gold, courtesy of the brilliant Kevin Borlee and Julien Watrin on the last two legs who clocked splits of 45.80 and 45.98 respectively.

France and Netherlands had to settle for silver and bronze while the British quartet of Ben Higgins, Joe Brier, Sam Reardon and Lewis Davey learnt how bonkers a 4x400m can be at a championships. They finished in fifth and clocked 3:08.61.

Mahuchikh strikes the jackpot again

After a nervy qualification to it, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold with ease in Sunday’s (March 5) final.

She enjoyed first-time clearances at 1.91m, 1.94m, 1.96m and 1.98m to win another gold to set alongside the one she took in Torun two years ago.

Britt Weerman, just 19, equalled her national record of 1.96m to take silver as Mahuchikh’s team-mate Kateryna Tabashnyk won bronze with 1.94m.

“I know physically where I’m at, it’s just that mental side I need to get a hold of.” A raw and open conversation with @morgan_a_lake 🙏 She finished 7th in the Euro Indoor high jump 🇬🇧 She’s had an amazing indoor season with a NR of 1.99m 🙌 🎙️ @TimAdams76 #Istanbul2023 pic.twitter.com/Tlmlqi2V7R — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 5, 2023

“The qualification was so nervous but I used the two days to relax and to recover, and today, I can celebrate that I managed to defend my title,” said Mahuchikh. “I am glad I was able to jump every height with the first attempt but of course, the 1.98m is not so good for me. I expected to get a little bit higher.”

Despite being in UK record-breaking form this season, Morgan Lake cleared 1.86m but was disappointed to go out after three failed attempts at 1.91m and finished seventh.

