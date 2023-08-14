Personal bests in the middle-distances for Khahisa Mhlanga, Matt Stonier and Sarah McDonald

SAUCONY BMC GRAND PRIX – WORLD ATHLETICS CHALLENGE, Trafford, August 12

Meeting director Steve Green promised a rousing finale to the Grand Prix season and Saturday’s meeting at Trafford completely lived up to the hype – and more, Kevin Fahey reports.

It delivered one of the best women’s 1500m races of the summer with Sarah McDonald continuing her stirring comeback after long-term injury, with victory after a tremendous battle with Mexico’s No.1 Laura Galvan.

McDonald inched it with a time of 4:03.03 which earned her a £1000 bonus for setting a BMC women’s-only race record, eclipsing Nancy Chepkwemoi’s time of 4:03.09 set at Watford in 2015.

Galvan finished just 0.03 seconds behind to improve her own Mexican record with 4:03.06 – a good boost for her ahead of tackling the 5000m at the World Championships in Budapest.

The men’s 800m boasted one of the strongest fields ever seen at a Grand Prix with four countries represented, reflecting the status of the meeting as part of the World Athletics Challenger Tour. For example, reigning world indoor 800m champion Mariano García took part.

Men's 800m A: MY OH MY! A significant PB for Matt Stonier who sprints down the home straight, passing all of the field to win in 1:45.79 💥#BMCGP #BritishMilersClub — Vinco (@VincoSport) August 12, 2023

But it was Matt Stonier who raced to victory, underlining the strength in depth the country boasts in the middle distances. He became the 14th British man this season to run under 1:46 with a personal best of 1:45.79.

Furthermore, in the women’s 800m the fast-improving Khahisa Mhlanga came within a whisker of becoming the 10th British woman to dip inside two minutes in 2023 but had to be satisfied with a personal best of 2:00.15, to go 10th on the 2023 UK rankings.

“I think it was one of those rare evenings when almost every A race delivered something and there were some very good B races as well,” said Green.

“I was delighted with the meeting and there was some very positive feedback from the athletes. I think that is the best finale we have ever had in the Grand Prix series.”

BMC CEO Tim Brennan also added his praise to a super night of racing. “I wouldn’t be surprised if that wasn’t our best ever Trafford meeting,” said Brennan. “There were some terrific races and also real strength in depth as well.

“There was also a nice mix of foreign athletes and Brits which is the formula we are training to apply. It is all looking very positive.”

Women’s 800m

Four Grand Prix races, two wins, a second and a fourth and two lifetime bests adds up to an impressive tally for Khahisa Mhlanga.

The 23-year-old is ending her season with a flourish as she came within a stride of joining that elite all-time group of 33 British women who have run inside two minutes.

Not that falling short by 0.15 seconds seemed to unduly bother Mhlanga after she burst clear of Denmark international Annemarie Nissen in the final 200 metres, with the latter also rewarded with a personal best of 2:01.82 – a nice boost for her ahead of the Worlds in Budapest.

“I was just happy with another PB and I’m really enjoying my running,” said Mhlanga. “This season I have been happy to be racing and training more consistently and I realise I’m getting closer and closer to that two minutes.”

Men’s 800m

In a very strong field – described by Geoff Wightman as possibly the greatest men’s 800m field ever assembled for a BMC Grand Prix meeting – Stonier bided his time and delivered his decisive blow in the home straight, weaving his way between Noah Kibet and Preston’s Tiarnan Crorken to cross the line in a PB of 1:45.79.

His previous best was 1:46.91 set in this meeting last year.

“I said to my coaches (Chris and Sonia McGeorge) that I wish I could run all my 800m races at Trafford!” said Stonier.

“Being a six-lane track is quite good for me as the fields are not so crowded and because as a 1500m runner I don’t get out so hard over the first 200m as the specialist guys I don’t have as many runners to get through.

“But honestly I didn’t think I’d be winning this race as the field was so stacked; I thought it would be won in 1:45 low so it was a bit of a surprise that with 100m to go they were going backwards.

“And when everyone is so tired gaps tend to open and it was just when I was thinking of going around the outside a gap in the middle opened up for me. I just got fortunate.”

Kenyan junior Kibet, who has been training at St Mary’s University and may be racing at Trafford again on Tuesday night, finished runner-up with Ole Miss University student Crorken, on his first race back in the UK from his base in America, clocking a PB of 1:46.4 in third.

Women’s 1500m A

With a pacemaker of the quality of Tokyo Olympic 800m finalist Alexandra Bell, Sarah McDonald and the other women in the A race really had no excuse not to run fast, even if the blustery conditions at the time weren’t ideal.

McDonald certainly made the most of it sticking closely to Bell, who took her to 1000m before stepping aside.

But the Birchfield Harrier, who has endured a wretched time with injuries since representing Britain at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, didn’t have it easy.

With no help from Galvin who was tracking her, McDonald got her head down and continued to force the pace on the last lap and then literally willed herself across the line in first place under the most intense pressure from the Mexican.

“I tried to support Alex through her rough time recently and when I asked if she could help with the pacemaking she said she wanted to help me so I cannot thank her enough really,” said McDonald.

“It was a shame the Mexican couldn’t have helped out with the pace a bit more as I think we could have gone quicker because I was left out on my own into the wind for that last 500 metres.

“But sometimes that’s when you learn things about yourself. A few years ago I wouldn’t have been confident enough to have gone solo for that long but I just got my head down and there was no way I was going to let her (Galvin) beat me after leading it out for so long!”

Breaking the BMC record and earning a £1000 bonus was certainly a massive consolation for McDonald after falling just short of running the qualifying standard of 4:02.5 for the Paris Olympics next year; her season’s best remains the 4:02.53 in Madrid last month.

McDonald wasn’t the only runner to benefit from Bell’s positive pacemaking as five of the top eight ran PB and two others season’s bests. After Galvan there were further personal bests for Finland’s Nathalie Blomquist, Edinburgh AC’s Eloise Walker, Marta Garcia of Spain and Megan Davies of Sale.

Men’s 1500m A

Three-times Irish champion Cathal Doyle showed his experience and know-how with a perfect tactical race to claim his first Grand Prix victory.

The Clonliffe runner was happy to let Topi Raitanen of Finland – a finalist in the steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics – Australian James Hansen and St Albans AC’s James McMurray make the running over the opening couple of laps but by the bell was well placed.

With 200m to go Doyle unleashed his kick to take the lead which he never looked like losing as he crossed the line in 3:37.43, just outside of his personal best of 3:36.85, almost a second clear of Hansen with another Irishman, Charlie O’Donovan, catching McMurray for third.

Men’s 5000m

After a series of impressive results over 1500m – a personal best of 3:37.54 at Tooting and victory in the Grand Prix A race at Birmingham University – Joe Wigfield opted to make his debut over 5000m and nearly pulled off a stirring victory.

His 1500m speed meant he would always be a big threat if he was still in the race at the bell but he just couldn’t shake off the dogged and much more experienced Mikael Johnsen, the Denmark national champion, who edged ahead in the closing stages.

“I think the 5000m is where my strengths are and I think that is the direction I want to go,” said Wigfield, whose injury problems earlier in the year forced him to postpone his debut at the longer distance.

#BMCGP Men’s 5000m A: Twelve men run sub 14 in a race won by Mikael Johnsen of Denmark 🇩🇰 Johnsen had a winning time of 13:46.52 with Joe Wigfield just behind in 13:46.83 — British Milers' Club (@BritishMilers) August 12, 2023

With the 5000m runners enjoying the best conditions of the evening 12 of the 20 finishers recorded personal bests.

Women’s 5000m A

In the final race of the final Grand Prix of the season it was fitting that we saw a really bold run by Hannah Irwin as she attacked her personal best of 15:45.87 set last season.

Irwin followed the pacemaker before striking out on her own to clip five seconds off her previous best with a winning time of 15:40.57 to follow up her 3000m PB of 9:11.98 at the Watford GP.

“I definitely feel there is more there,” said Irwin.

“I was hoping to hold on and run 15:30 but I slipped off the pace on my own but it has given me a good confidence boost for next year and I’ll be back to get an even bigger PB! That’s me done for the track now.”

Six of the nine finishers ran personal bests including Sophie Wallis in third, who dipped inside 16 minutes for the first time after clocking 16:13.2 on her debut in April.

Alice Wright carved 30 seconds off her personal best and what could be more appropriate for the final runner to cross the finish line of the 2023 Grand Prix series.

Men:

800: A: 1 M Stonier (Inv EK) 1:45.79; 2 N Kibet (KEN, U20) 1:46.15; 3 T Crorken (Prest) 1:46.41; 4 T Keen (C&C) 1:46.70; 5 T Bilyard (Gt Yar) 1:47.36; 6 M Garcia (ESP) 1:48.35; 7 S Evans (CAN) 1:48.50. B: 1 C Dodds (E&H) 1:48.46; 2 N Baltus (NED) 1:48.74; 3 C Kirwan (IRL) 1:49.09; 4 E Savage (Sale, U20) 1:49.31; 5 R Elston (Charn) 1:49.41; 6 S Coppard (Ton) 1:49.72; 7 R Surlis (IRL) 1:50.03. C: 1 S MacKay (Shet) 1:50.47; 2 C Jarpa (CHI) 1:51.30; 3 T Baines (B&W) 1:51.61; 4 J Dickson (K&P) 1:51.85; 6 E Savage (Sale, U20) 1:52.72. D: 3 S O’Loughnane (BMH, U20) 1:54.18. E: 1 O Capps (Exe, U20) 1:51.44; 2 D Proctor (Sale, M35) 1:51.62. G: 2 M Al-Gadi (QAT, U20) 1:53.70; 3 A Glew (Chor ATC, U20) 1:53.82. Ht: 3 J Phillips (Kil’k, U20) 1:55.26.

1500: A: 1 C Doyle (C’liffe) 3:37.43; 2 J Hansen (AUS) 3:38.29; 3 C O’Donovan (IRL) 3:38.44; 4 J McMurray (St Alb) 3:38.85; 5 S Bracken (IRL) 3:40.16; 6 T Dodd (Bir) 3:40.22; 7 T Raitanen (FIN) 3:40.32; 8 A Botterill (York) 3:40.57; 9 P Norman (WG&EL) 3:40.63; 10 A Milligan (NBH) 3:40.70; 11 W Barnicoat (AFD) 3:40.78; 12 D Minors (BER) 3:45.29. B: 1 J Gumm (Phoe) 3:41.02; 2 S Charig (Ports) 3:41.28; 3 M Wharton (Sale) 3:43.55; 4 B West (MKDP) 3:43.93; 5 A Melloy (C&C) 3:44.45; 6 C Morgan (CNDR) 3:45.47; 7 B Davies (Bed C) 3:46.87. C: 1 T Chamberlain (Holm) 3:45.68; 2 M Snowdon (Ips) 3:46.56; 3 L Minale (Gate) 3:46.66; 4 W Singleton (Shrews, U20) 3:46.93; 5 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 3:47.05; 6 P Marron (IRL) 3:47.41. D: 10 C Foley (K&P, U20) 3:56.74. E: 1 C Shennan (Giff N, U17) 3:53.36. F: 3 S Perry (Nthn (IOM), U17) 3:57.45; 13 A Benson (Salf, M35) 4:04.88.

5000: A: 1 M Johnsen (DEN) 13:46.52; 2 J Wigfield (Wirr) 13:46.83; 3 G Wheeler (MKDP) 13:47.78; 4 M Dahl-Jessen (DEN) 13:48.36; 5 F Martinez (MEX) 13:49.28; 6 M Kotiranta (FIN) 13:51.63; 7 P Murchan (IRL) 13:52.43; 8 N Johnston (Harrow) 13:53.53; 9 M Byrne (IRL) 13:54.24; 10 F Stewart (Derry) 13:55.11; 11 A McMillan (York) 13:56.61; 12 B Alcock (Bed C) 13:56.89; 13 A Kinloch (Ton) 14:08.07; 14 D Bebbington (B’burn) 14:09.84; 15 E Brown (Hallam) 14:10.77; 16 H Wakefield (Salf) 14:11.12; 17 E Pierce (NEB) 14:22.68. B: 1 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 14:25.55; 2 C Fielding (Sale) 14:29.36



Women:

800: A: 1 K Mhlanga (Herts P) 2:00.15; 2 A Nissen (DEN) 2:01.82; 3 J Selman (Fife) 2:03.45; 4 S Driscoll (Liv H) 2:03.82; 5 S Billings (AUS) 2:03.94; 6 J Bromell (IRL) 2:03.98; 7 R Hawker (Card) 2:05.77; 8 I Vasiliou (GRE) 2:06.52. B: 1 H Bains-Kaur (IND) 2:04.37; 2 A Gisbourne (Bury, U17) 2:04.70; 3 J Spilsbury (Sale) 2:06.06; 6 J Lark (W Ches, U17) 2:14.36. C: 1 L Holmes (IRL) 2:06.56; 2 S Huxham (Hallam) 2:08.51; 3 H Tuson (Yeov O) 2:09.63; 4 M Butterworth (Donc) 2:09.99. D: 1 E Bartalotta (Salf, U17) 2:13.00; 2 R Dilworth (Macc, U20) 2:14.88. E: 2 R Moore (Lisb, U17) 2:14.11; 5 Z Doyle (Wyc P, W45) 2:20.17.

1500: A: 1 S McDonald (Bir) 4:03.03; 2 L Galvan (MEX) 4:03.06; 3 S Lappalainen (FIN) 4:05.93; 4 Y Ngarambe (SWE) 4:08.43; 5 N Blomquist (FIN) 4:08.46; 6 E Walker (Edin) 4:09.09; 7 M Garcia (ESP) 4:10.26; 8 M Davies (Sale) 4:12.36; 9 N Bridson Hubbard (B&B) 4:12.67; 10 I Fitzgerald (Exe, U20) 4:15.65; 11 P Stone (M’bro) 4:19.69. B: 1 M Deadman (BMH) 4:19.58; 2 I Jones (W&B, U17) 4:19.73; 3 T Wilson (Bed C) 4:20.14; 4 E Hartnett (IRL) 4:22.13; 5 B Wood (Salis) 4:23.61; 6 C Nolan (HW) 4:23.93; 7 E Curran (Leeds C) 4:24.30; 8 B Barlow (Manc H) 4:24.98; 10 L Armitage (Sale, U20) 4:30.20; 12 M Freeland (Mil K, U20) 4:35.64. C: 1 B Trow (Shrews, U17) 4:30.05; 2 I Burke (Sale, U20) 4:34.13; 3 K Maher (Prest, U20) 4:34.42; 4 Z Hunter (Leeds C, U20) 4:35.94; 7 G MacDonald (A’deen, U20) 4:39.36.

5000: A: 1 H Irwin (C&C) 15:40.57; 2 S Pingpank (GER) 15:52.30; 3 S Wallis (Linc W) 15:54.88; 4 J McCann (IRL) 16:18.23; 5 K Wood (York) 16:41.93; 6 C Murphy (IRL) 16:45.35; 7 L Huxley (Prest, U20) 16:47.52; 8 F Stapleton (SB) 16:48.47; 9 A Wright (Sale) 17:10.08

Full results are here