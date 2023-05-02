Muzala Samukonga runs 43.91 for 400m in Botswana while there is a sub-60min half-marathon in Turkey despite windy conditions as we bring you our latest international round-up

FNB BOTSWANA GOLDEN GRAND PRIX, Gaborone, April 29

African and Commonwealth champion Muzala Samukonga clocked a huge world lead and Zambian record of 43.91 in the 400m at a Continental Tour meeting that had 1014m altitude.

Samukonga goes third on the African all-time list behind Wayde Van Niekerk and Isaac Makwala.

Former Olympic and world champion Kirani James was second in 44.76.

Double world under-20 100m champion Letsile Tebogo set a world lead in the 200m with 19.87/-0.3 ahead of Canada’s Aaron Brown (20.00) with Olympic champion Andre De Grasse only seventh in 20.41.

Kenyan Commonwealth champion Ferdinand Omanyala clocked a wind-assisted 9.78/2.3 by easily winning the 100m ahead of Tebogo (9.91) and Kenya produced a national record in the 4x100m of 38.26 to move to a qualifying position in the Road to Budapest.

Nigeria’s Ese Brume set a world lead in the long jump with 6.77/0.6.

There was also a Kenyan record in the 400m by Commonwealth 800m champion Mary Moraa who showed impressive speed with 50.44

Marquise Dendy of USA won a good-quality long jump with 8.34/-0.1 ahead of Ingar Bratseth-Kiplesund Norwegian record of 8.21/-0.8).

Abel Kipsang had his best run since his return from a doping ban with a hand-timed 1:44.6 800m.

Men:

100 (2.3): 1 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 9.78w; 2 Letsile Tebogo 9.91w; 3 Kenny Bednarek USA 10.02w; 4 Aaron Brown CAN 10.06w; 5 Kyree King USA 10.06w; 6 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 10.11w

200 (-0.3): 1 Letsile Tebogo 19.87; 2 Aaron Brown CAN 20.00; 3 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 20.14; 4 Alexander Ogando DOM 20.22; 5 Brendon Rodney CAN 20.28; 6 Jerome Blake CAN 20.39; 7 Andre De Grasse CAN 20.41; 8 Antony Pesela 20.69

400: 1 Muzala Samukonga ZAM 43.91 NR; 2 Kirani James GRN 44.76; 3 Leungo Scotch 44.92; 4 Lythe Pillay RSA 45.07; 5 Bayapo Ndori 45.13; 6 Zakithi Nene RSA 45.53; 7 Gardeo Isaacs RSA 46.28; 8 Isaac Makwala 46.35

800 (hand timed): 1 Abel Kipsang KEN 1:44.6h; 2 Tshepo Tshite RSA 1:44.9h; 3 Koitalol Kitasi KEN 1:45.0h; 4 Tshepiso Masalela 1:45.4h; 5 Efrem Mekonnen ETH 1:45.6h; 6 Cornelius Tuwei KEN 1:45.6h; 7 Clayton Murphy USA 1:45.6h; 8 Ferguson Rotich KEN 1:45.6h; 9 Nicholas Kebenei KEN 1:45.7h; 10 Boitumelo Masilo 1:46.6h; 11 Ethan Hussey GBR 1:46.8h

400H: 1 Trevor Bassitt USA 48.43; 2 Sokwakhana Zazini RSA 48.58; 3 Wiseman Mukhobe KEN 49.29; 4 Thomas Barr IRL 49.79

LJ: 1 Marquis Dendy USA 8.34; 2 Ingar Bratseth-Kiplesund NOR 8.21 NR; 3 LaQuan Nairn BAH 8.10; 4 Jarrion Lawson USA 8.09; 5 Chenoult Coetzee NAM 8.04; 6 Thapelo Monaiwa 7.88; 7 Ruswahl Samaai RSA 7.67

SP: 1 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 21.32; 2 Zane Weir ITA 21.09; 3 Scott Lincoln GBR 20.32; 4 Kyle Blignaut RSA 19.80

National Events 100 (0.2): 1 Samwel Imeta KEN 10.10; 2 Benji Richardson RSA 10.15

200 (-0.3): 1 Benji Richardson RSA 20.40; 2 Boniface Mweresa KEN 20.76

400: 1 Laone Ditshetelo 45.73; 2 Zibani Ngozi 45.76

Women:

100 (0.4): 1 TeeTee Terry USA 11.05; 2 Bassant Hemida EGY 11.09; 3 Kiara Parker USA 11.16; 4 Javianne Oliver USA 11.40

200 (-0.5): 1 Kayla White USA 22.38; 2 Sha’Carri Richardson USA 22.54; 3 Bassant Hemida EGY 22.7

400: 1 Mary Moraa KEN 50.44 NR; 2 Miranda Coetzee RSA 51.14; 3 Candice McLeod JAM 51.17; 4 Zeney Van Der Walt RSA 51.37; 5 Marlie Viljoen RSA 52.21

800: 1 Habitam Alemu ETH 1:59.35; 2 Prudence Sekgodisa RSA 2:00.39; 3 Frezewde Tesfaye ETH 2:00.52; 4 Naomi Korir KEN 2:00.70; 5 Nowe Oratile 2:01.71 NR; 6 Charne Swart RSA 2:03.31

LJ: 1 Ese Brume NGR 6.77; 2 Marthe Yasmine Koala BUR 6.69 NR; 3 Maryse Luzolo GER 6.61; 4 Esraa Owis EGY 6.50; 5 Lorraine Ugen GBR 6.50w (6,44m); 6 Diána Lesti HUN 6.44

SP: 1 Adelaide Aquilla USA 18.53; 2 Amelia Strickler GBR 17.24; 3 Jessica Inchude POR 17.11

National Events 400: 1 Rhodah Njobvu ZAM 51.96

N KOLAY ISTANBUL HALF-MARATHON, April 30

In windy conditions, Purity Komen was the surprise winner overtaking fellow-Kenyan and race favourite Ruth Chepngetich as she set a PB of 66:30. Course record-holder Chepngetich (who led through 5km in 15:16, 10km in 31:09) followed in second with 67:18 while Evaline Chirchir made it an all-Kenyan podium with 67:31.

“My body did not respond after the early part of the race. I don’t know why, but I assume that may be the race came a bit too soon after the Nagoya Marathon in March,“ said Chepngetich. “I have not yet decided if I will run the World Championships’ marathon or an autumn race. The big goal is the Olympic Games next year and I hope to be selected for the team.”

Komen said: “This victory was unexpected. I was surprised when I suddenly saw Ruth in front of me and was then able to pass her,“ said Purity Komen. “I had hoped to achieve a 65 minutes time, but it was too windy today. I now plan to run my marathon debut next year.”

After 10 athletes passed 10km in 28:22, Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya was the men’s winner of with 59:52 from Hicham Amghar (59:58) and Haftu Teklu (60:03).

Britain’s Marc Scott was the best European runner in 63:17 for 12th place as a record number of 12,300 runners competed in the 18th edition of the event.

Men:

1 Daniel Ebenyo KEN 59:52

2 Hicham Amghar MOR 59:58

3 Haftu Teklu ETH 60:03

4 Charles Langat KEN 60:07

5 Vincent Kipkemoi KEN 60:09

6 Boniface Kibiwott KEN 60:23

7 Benard Biwott KEN 60:47

8 Ashenafi Kiros ETH 61:21

9 Alfred Ngeno KEN 62:24

10 Alene Mekonen ETH 62:32

12 Marc Scott GBR 63:17

Women:

1 Purity Komen KEN 66:30

2 Ruth Chepngetich KEN 67:18

3 Evaline Chirchir KEN 67:31

4 Bosena Mulatie ETH 67:43

5 Tigist Gezahagn ETH 68:49

6 Betelihem Afenigus ETH 69:04

7 Beatrice Cheserek KEN 69:14

8 Bekelech Gudeta ETH 69:35

9 Shamilah Kipsiror KEN 69:38

10 Stella Rutto ROM 70:05

MADRID RACE WALKS, Spain, April 30

On a 1km circuit of Gran Via, Italian Francesco Fortunato and the Chinese 10km world record-holder Jiayu Yang won the World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold Label competition over the 10km.

10km Walk

Men:

1 Francesco Fortunato ITA 38:56

2 Caio Bonfim BRA 39:03

3 David Hurtado ECU 39:06

4 Massimo Stano ITA 39:06

5 Paul McGrath 39:09

6 Christopher Linke GER 39:11

7 Karl Junghannß GER 39:25

8 Gabriel Bordier FRA 39:25

9 Diego García 39:50

10 Perseus Karlström SWE 40:04

Women: 10kmW:

1 Yang Jiayu CHN 43:20

2 Wu Quanming CHN 43:33

3 Alegna Gonzalez MEX 43:35

4 Clemence Beretta FRA 44:06 NR

5 Ana Cabecinha POR 44:16

6 Ma Zhenxia CHN 44:29

7 Ma Li CHN 44:36

8 Antigóni Drisbióti GRE 44:38

9 Antia Chamosa 44:49

10 Valentina Trapletti ITA 44:53

RABAT MARATHON, April 30

Home athletes Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi and Yassine El Allami won their respective events in world championships qualifying times (2:25:03 and 2:09:27).

Men: Mar:

1 Yassine El Allami 2:09:27

2 Mustapha Houdadi 2:09:34

3 Adane Kebede ETH 2:09:44

4 Solomon Mutai UGA 2:10:22

5 Hassan Toriss 2:11:01

6 Gilbert Muge KEN 2:11:48

7 Sammy Kigen KEN 2:12:02

8 Mountasser Zaghou 2:12:20

9 Soufiyan Bouqantar 2:15:11

10 Hamza Sahili 2:15:41

Women: Mar:

1 Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi 2:25:03

2 Rkia El Moukim 2:26:51

3 Kaltoum Bouaasayriya 2:26:54

4 Worknesh Alemu ETH 2:28:06

5 Kasu Bitew ETH 2:29:19

6 Meseret Hailu ETH 2:31:35

7 Aberu Mekuria ETH 2:32:10

8 Hanane Qallouj 2:32:50

9 Fatima Zahra Ouhrisse 2:34:17

10 Sabah Es-Seqally 2:39:50

DESENZANO DEL GARDA, Italy, April 30

American heptathlete Taliyah Brooks won the heptathlon with a world-leading outdoor total of 6330 points highlighted by a 6.65m long jump.

Great Britain’s Jade O’Dowda finished second with 6178 points.

Estonia’s Karel Tilga won the decathlon by more than 400 points with a European lead and Budapest qualifier 8482.

Men: Dec: 1 Karel Tilga EST 8482 (11.16/0.4, 7.66/-0.3, 16.19, 2.07, 48.71, 14.85/1.4, 45.46, 4.75, 64.05, 4:21.91); 2 Fredrik Samuelsson SWE 8070; 3 Devon Williams USA 7956; 10 Lewis Church GBR 7468 (11.44/+0.7 6.84/-1.1 13.47 1.95 50.27 14.84/+0.9 38.87 4.45 51.23 4:20.69)

Women: Hep: 1 Taliyah Brooks USA 6330 (13.23/0.6, 1.77, 13.01, 24.06/-0.9, 6.65/0.9, 39.00, 2:15.02); 2 Jade O’Dowda GBR 6178 (13.62/-0.7 1.77 13.19 24.87/-0.9 6.33/+0.7 40.51 2:12.07); 3 Chari Hawkins USA 6036; 4 Sarah Lagger AUT 6010

CORKY CROFOOT SHOUTOUT, Lubbock, USA, April 28-29

Taking advantage of the 3000 feet altitude, James Dadzie clocked a Ghanaian 200m record and world lead of 19.79/1.3 ahead of Courtney Lindsey (19.94) and under-20 Issam Asinga (19.97) which moved him to fifth all-time in the world junior lists.

Courtesy of a stiff 3.2m/sec tailwind, Asinga achieved a wind-assisted 9.89 for 100m which was matched by Dadzie with Briton Adam Clayton running 10.08 in fourth. The Scot’s legal best is 10.30 but a 6.63 60m during the winter suggests his 100m time is due for major revision.

Men:

100 (3.2): 1 Issam Asinga 9.89w; 2 James Dadzie GHA 9.89w; 3 Don’drea Swint 10.06w; 4 Adam Clayton GBR 10.08w

200 (1.3): 1 James Dadzie GHA 19.79 NR; 2 Courtney Lindsey 19.94; 3 Issam Asinga 19.97; 4 Tapiwa Makarawu ZIM 20.10 NR; 5 Takudzwa Chiyangwa ZIM 20.20; Adam Clayton GBR DQ

400: 1 Zarik Brown 45.38

110H (2.3): 1 Antoine Andrews BAH 13.46w; 2 Justin Guy TTO 13.57w

400H: 1 Rivaldo Leacock BAR 49.91

HJ: 1 Vernon Turner 2.20; 2 Kudakwashe Chadenga ZIM 2.20

LJ: 1 Nikaoli Williams JAM 7.87

Women:

100 (1.7): 1 Kennedy Blackmon 11.06; 2 Adaejah Hodge IVB 11.11 NR U20R

200 (5.0): 1 Adaejah Hodge IVB 22.31w; 2 Kennedy Blackmon 22.56w

400: 1 Grace Obour GHA 52.71; 3 Nayanna Dubarry-Gay GBR 54.25

100H (3.4): 1 Demisha Roswell JAM 12.89w

400H: 1 Michelle Smith ISV 56.66 NR

PV: 1 Olivia Lueking 4.50; 8 Natasha Purchas GBR 3.31

TJ: 1 Ruth Usoro NGR 14.12; 2 Rūta Lasmane LAT 13.85w; 3 Obamuwagun Onoara NGR 13.73w

SP: 1 Keayla Dove 17.79

CALIFORNIA v STANFORD, Berkeley, USA, April 29

Lithuanian European discus champion Mykolas Alekna set a European under-23 discus record with a 71.00m throw.

There was British success for Anna Purchase in the hammer (by almost 14 metres!) and Charles Hicks at 3000m.

Men:

1500: 3 Charles Hicks GBR 3:47.75

3000: 1 Charles Hicks GBR 8:09.51; 2 Cole Sprout 8:09.74

DT: 1 Mykolas Alekna LTU 71.00 Eur U23 rec; 2 Iffy Joyner 60.14

Women:

100 (1.1): 3 Olivia Okoli GBR 11.87,

400: 1 Maya Valmon 52.07

HT: 1 Anna Purchase GBR 69.69

LSU INVITATIONAL, Baton Rouge, USA, April 29

Aleia Hobbs won the 100m in 11.04/1.0 with Imani Lansiquot third in 11.16.

Shamier Little won the 400m in 50.61 and the 400m hurdles in 55.76.

Jamaican Ackera Nugent took the 100m hurdles in 12.52/0.2 while Tara Davis-Woodhall won long jump with a very windy 7.05/5.9, but also achieved a legal 6.86/0.8 though the world lead went to runner-up Quanesha Burks who achieved 6.95/1.6.

Men:

100 (3.3): 1 Godson Oghenebrume NGR 10.01w; 2 Da’Marcus Fleming 10.10w; 3 Erriyon Knighton 10.13w; 7 Matthew Boling 10.26w; 8 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 10.29w

Race B (1.6): 1 Brandon Hicklin 10.15 7 Ojie Edoburun GBR 10.32

200 (-0.2): 1 Vernon Norwood 20.41; 2 Javonte Harding 20.44; 3 Dorian Camel 20.56; 4 Matthew Boling 20.64; 5 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 20.68,

400: 1 Ryan Willie 44.93; 2 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 45.06; 3 James Benson II 45.57; 4 Elija Godwin 45.70; 5 Chris Bailey 45.77; 6 Khaleb McRae 45.90

Race B: 1 Chris Giles 45.34

Race C: 1 Chris Robinson 45.83; 3 Kevin Borlée BEL 46.62; 4 Dylan Borlée BEL 46.86

110H (-0.2): 1 Phillip Lemonious JAM 13.63; 2 Omar McLeod JAM 13.67

Race B (1.8): 7 Mayowa Osunsami GBR 14.67

400H: 1 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 49.47

TJ: 1 Jaydon Hibbert JAM 17.17

SP: 1 John Meyer 20.42; 2 Jordan West 20.18

DT: 1 Roje Stona JAM 67.02; 2 Ralford Mullings JAM 62.16

4×100: 1 LSU 38.26

4×400: 1 Georgia 3:04.57; 2 NGR 3:05.42

Women:

100 (1.9): 1 Aleia Hobbs 11.04; 2 Mikiah Brisco 11.15; 3 Imani Lansiquot GBR 11.16; 4 Kaila Jackson 11.23; 5 Favour Ofili NGR 11.28

Race B (1.5): 1 Jacious Sears 11.08; 2 Khamica Bingham CAN 11.22

Race D (1.8): 6 Alisha Rees GBR 11.58

200 (1.5): 1 Rosey Effiong 22.87; 2 Kenondra Davis 22.89; 3 Shamier Little 23.02; 4 Imani Lansiquot GBR 23.27

400: 1 Shamier Little 50.61; 2 Rosey Effiong 51.31; 3 Talitha Diggs 51.51; 4 Imeobong Nse Uko NGR 51.89; 5 Amber Anning GBR 52.30

100H (0.2): 1 Ackera Nugent JAM 12.52; 2 Alia Armstrong 12.56; 3 Michelle Harrison CAN 12.93

Race B (0.9): 1 Anna Hall 13.09

400H: 1 Britton Wilson 55.76

LJ: 1 Tara Davis Woodhall 7.05w; 2 Quanesha Burks 6.95; 3 Claire Bryant 6.52

TJ: 1 Shanieka Ricketts JAM 14.06; 2 Charisma Taylor BAH 13.82; 3 Jasmine Moore 13.77w

SP: 1 Ana da Silva BRA 17.62; 12 Anna Hall 13.94

4×100: 1 Georgia 42.94; 2 Ole Miss 43.53; 3 LSU 43.56; 4 GBR 43.66

East Coast Relays, JACKSONVILLE, USA, April 28-29

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100m hurdles in a wind-assisted 12.29/3.2.

Men:

100 (2.9): 1 Cejhae Greene ANT 10.01w; 2 Xie Zhenye CHN 10.06w; 3 Muhd Azeem Fahmi MAS 10.14w; 4 Abdul Hakim Sani Brown JPN 10.16w

Race B (3.3): 1 Dominique Alexander 10.11w; 2 Yan Haibin CHN 10.11w; 3 Cole Beck 10.14w

200 (0.9): 1 Xie Zhenye CHN 20.31; 2 Joshua Hartmann GER 20.54,

400: 1 Trevor Stewart 44.95; 2 Rusheen McDonald JAM 44.97

800: 6 Robert Howorth GBR 1:50.85

110H (1.7): 1 Trey Cunningham 13.45

TJ: 1 Will Claye 17.13w

Women:

100 (3.9): 1 Natasha Morrison JAM 10.93w; 2 Melissa Jefferson 10.98w

Race B (2.3): 1 Dajaz Defrand 11.14w; 2 Rayniah Jones 11.17w; 3 Tia Clayton JAM 11.25w

200 (-0.5): 1 Dajaz Defrand 22.75

400: 1 Ronda Whyte JAM 52.00

100H (3.2): 1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.29w; 2 Rayniah Jones 12.63w; 3 Lin Yuwei CHN 12.82w; 4 Alexis Glasco 12.83w; 5 Michelle Atherley 12.99w

400H: 1 Ronda Whyte JAM 55.32

TEXAS INVITATIONAL, Austin, USA, April 29

Olympic 200 m medalist Gabby Thomas improved her 400m PB while Olympic discus winner Valarie Allman threw 68.20m.

European indoor champion Sondre Guttormsen cleared a Norwegian outdoor record and world lead of 5.90m in the pole vault while Julien Alfred won the 100m in 10.95/1.8.

Men:

100 (2.7): 1 Ismael Kone CIV 9.98w; 2 Marcellus Moore 10.11w; 5 Tommy Ramdhan GBR 10.38w,

Race D (1.2): 3 Joseph Harding GBR 10.51

200 (2.5): 1 Amir Willis 20.35w; 2 Ismael Kone CIV 20.37w; 3 Diego Aldo Pettorossi ITA 20.50w; 4 Denzell Feagin 20.58w

1500: 1 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 3:47.77

PV: 1 Sondre Guttormsen NOR 5.9#

LJ: 1 Jeremiah Davis 8.02w; 2 Jacob Fincham-Dukes GBR 7.89w,

TJ: 1 O’Brien Wasome JAM 16.80

4×100: 1 Florida State 38.88

Women:

100 (1.8): 1 Julien Alfred LCA 10.95; 2 Kevona Davis JAM 11.14; 3 Ashanti Moore JAM 11.14; 4 Ezinne Abba 11.15; 5 Lanae-Tava Thomas 11.16; 6 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 11.32

Race B (5.2): 1 Annie Tagoe GBR 11.38w

200 (1.2): 1 Gabby Thomas 22.21; 2 Lanae-Tava Thomas 22.38; 3 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 22.47; 4 Ashanti Moore JAM 22.49; 5 Anavia Battle 22.62; 6 Lynna Irby-Jackson 22.69; 7 Ezinne Abba 22.86

400: 1 Gabby Thomas 49.68; 2 Lynna Irby-Jackson 50.40; 3 Charokee Young JAM 50.64; 4 Kennedy Simon 50.84; 5 Shiann Salmon JAM 51.99

100H (2.3): 1 Sharika Nelvis 13.05w

400H: 1 Shiann Salmon JAM 55.83

LJ: 1 Ackelia Smith JAM 6.69w

DT: 1 Valarie Allman 68.20

DRAKE RELAYS, Des Moines, USA, April 26-29

Ryan Crouser won the shot put with 22.39 after a 22.42m indoor competition.

Brooke Andersen threw 78.69m in the hammer.

There was a fast 100m hurdles for Tia Jones in 12.44/1.1.

Men: Indoor SP: 1 Ryan Crouser 22.42; 2 Adrian Piperi 21.45; 3 Chuk Enekwechi NGR 20.81; 4 Nick Ponzio ITA 20.59

Women: Indoor SP: 1 Chase Ealey 19.54; 2 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.52 NR; 3 Maggie Ewen 19.45; 4 Jessica Woodard 18.10

Championship HJ: 1 Kyle Rollins 2.25

Invitational 800: 1 Isaiah Jewett 1:47.05

1500: 1 Paul Ryan 3:40.23; 2 Charlie Da’Vall Grice GBR 3:40.67; 3 Adam Fogg GBR 3:40.87

110H (2.0): 1 Jamal Britt 13.29; 2 Darius Luff 13.48; 3 Eric Edwards Jr. 13.56; 4 Hansle Parchment JAM 13.60; 5 Shane Brathwaite BAR 13.67

400H: 1 CJ Allen 48.78; 2 Amere Lattin 50.00; 3 Khallifah Rosser 50.27

SP: 1) Ryan Crouser 22.38; 2 Adrian Piperi 21.49; 3 Payton Otterdahl 20.83; 4 Nick Ponzio ITA 20.52; 5 Chuk Enekwechi NGR 20.12

HT: 1 Rudy Winkler 76.70; 2 Denzel Comenentia NED 74.67

Open 5000: 1) Edwin Kurgat KEN 13:34.11; 13 George Watson GBR 14:04.56

Unseeded 800 (29th): 4) Joseph Morrison GBR 1:49.44

Race C (29th): 4) Iestyn Williams GBR 1:51.34

5000: 3 Christopher McLeod GBR 14:06.62

Women:

400H: 1 Jacy Pulse 56.79; 2 Hannah Antkoviak 56.97

Inv 1500: 1 Nikki Hiltz 4:09.02

3000SC: 1) Madison Boreman 9:36.86; 2 Alicja Konieczek POL 9:39.46; 3 Simone Ferraz BRA 9:42.84

100H (1.1): 1) Tia Jones 12.44; 2 Tonea Marshall 12.61; 3 Nia Ali 12.67; 4 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.69; 5 Devynne Charlton BAH 12.71; 6 Danielle Williams JAM 12.99

400H: 1 Anna Cockrell 55.52; 2 Andrenette Knight JAM 56.17; 3 Gianna Woodruff PAN 56.62

SP: 1 Chase Ealey 19.12; 2 Maggie Ewen 18.76; 3 Axelina Johansson SWE 18.72; 4 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.56

HT: 1 Brooke Andersen 78.69; 2 Maggie Ewen 72.47; 3 Janeah Stewart 71.60; 4 Annette Echikunwoke 70.57; 5 Stamatía Skarvélis GRE 69.57; 6 Beatrice Nedberge Llano NOR 68.82; 7 Erin Reese 68.75; 9 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR 65.22

Open 5000 (27th): 1 Ma Xiuzhen CHN 15:43.92; 2 Lindsay Cunningham 15:45.91; 7 Julia Paternain GBR 16:10.38

MUSIC CITY CHALLENGE, Nashville, April 29

Double world shot put champion Joe Kovacs opened the season with a 22.69m world lead.

Men: SP: 1 Joe Kovacs 22.69

Haspa Marathon Hamburg, April 22

Bernard Koech of Kenya won with a course record of 2:04:09. The 35 year-old tied his PB as fellow-Kenyans Joshua Belet and Martin Kosgei took second and third with 2:04:33 and 2:06:18 respectively. Germany’s European champion Richard Ringer finished sixth in a PB 2:08:08 which is just inside the Olympic qualifying time.

Kenya’s Dorcas Tuitoek took the women’s race with 2:20:09 as long-time leader Tiruye Mesfin of Ethiopia struggled in the final section and fell. She finished second with 2:20:18. Third placed Stella Chesang clocked an Ugandan record 2:20:23 in her debut

Men: Mar:

1 Bernard Koech KEN 2:04:09

2 Joshua Belet KEN 2:04:33

3 Martin Kosgei KEN 2:06:18

4 Daniel do Nascimento BRA 2:07:06

5 Rhonzas Kilimo KEN 2:08:08

6 Richard Ringer GER 2:08:08

7 Martin Musau UGA 2:08:45

8 Haftom Welday GER 2:09:40

Women: Mar:

1 Dorcas Tuitoek KEN 2:20:09

2 Tiruye Mesfin ETH 2:20:18

3 Stella Chesang UGA 2:20:23

4 Tsige Haileslase ETH 2:22:10

5 Marion Kibor KEN 2:22:35

6 Giovanna Epis ITA 2:23:46

7 Zenebu Bihzong ETH 2:24:16

8 Fabienne Königstein GER 2:25:48

