Former Euro Cross junior gold medallist Harriet Knowles-Jones is among the winners as we bring you news from county champs weekend

Many thousands of British runners competed in the county championships, which traditionally is the busiest weekend of the year and with special assistance from editorial contributor Martin Duff we cover the leading results of over 20 county events.

BEDFORDSHIRE, Ampthill, January 7

Bedford & County dominated the men’s race as Ed Blythman led home a club quartet but they had all been headed by the Buckinghamshire top three, in a combined two county race, Martin Duff reports.

There was more success for Bedford, in the under-15 race, as Oliver Wilson led home a club sextet but, again, they were headed by Bucks runners.

Many-time British & Irish Masters International runner Christine Lathwell took the senior women’s race and split the leading Bucks runners. The 46-year-old has a history of racing and competing a lot, even putting her track spikes on for pentathlons.

English Schools ninth placer, under-17 Sophie Jacobs, was one Bedfordshire runner who did head her Bucks rivals but her under-20 county event only had four finishers.

Men: 1 E Blythman (Bed C) 35:03; 2 C Emmerson (Bed C) 35:05; 3 J Minter (Bed C) 35:44

M40: 1 T Harris (Ampt) 37:06

M45: 1 I Grimshaw (L Buzz) 39:57

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 39:15

TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 35; 2 L Buzz 78; 3 Stopsley 154

M40 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 71; 2 Leighton FR 120; 3 Leighton FR B 191

U20/U17: 1 N Hammett (Mil K, U17) 22:31; 2 E Supple (Bed C, U17) 23;39; 3 J Hampson-Wallace (Luton, U17) 24:12

TEAM: 1 Luton 15; 2 Bed C 15

U15: 1 O Wilson (Bed C) 14:04; 2 M Kotrys (Bed C) 14:06; 3 T Beale (Bed C) 14:09

TEAM: 1 Bed C 6; 2 Bed C B 15; 3 Bed C C 27

U13: 1 F Bent (Bed C) 10:32; 2 O Coombes (Bed C) 10:55;; 3 J Davis (Lut) 11:11

TEAM: 1 Bed C 8; 2 L Buzz 19

U11: 1 A Milner (Bigg) 8:11

TEAM: no teams

Women: 1 C Lathwell (Stops, W45) 30;47; 2 J Dear (L Buzz) 32:38; 3 L Nicholls (Bed C) 32;37

W50: 1 J Naylor (Bed H) 35:59

W65: 1 C Ayers (Leigh FR) 45:12

TEAM: 1 Leighton B 14; 2 Leighton FR 39; 3 L Buzz 58

W35 TEAM: 1 L Buzz 23; 2 Leighton FR 24; 3 Leighton FR B 48

U20/ U17: 1 S Jacobs (St Alb, U17) 17:37; 2 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17) 18;17; 3 I Chesterton (Bed C) 19;14

TEAM: no team

U15: 1 L Farr (Bed C) 15:15; 2 E Harper (Bed C) 18:15; 3 C Fountain (L Buzz) 18:36

U13: 1 E Smith (Bed C) 11;45; 2 M Barnicoat (Bed C) 12;26; 3 C Watrren (Bed C) 12:37

TEAM: 1 Bed C 6; 2 Bed C B 16

U11: 1 L Flitton (Lut) 8:42

TEAM: 1 L Buzz 9

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, Amphill, Bedfordshire, January 7

Chiltern Athletic Club dominated in this event that was held in conjunction with Bedfordshire, Martin Duff reports.

Twins George and William Brown led home a Chiltern 1-2-3 in the senior men’s race as team mate Richard Slade was a distant third.

The senior women’s event went to Wycombe Phoenix’s Kirsten Stilwell, who returned to action after nearly three years out. One of her last races was when finishing second in the 2020 under-17 English National at Woolaton Park just before the Pandemic closed everything down.

Here she won by around 400 metres from Rebecca Nkoane, but they were split by Bedfordshire winner Christine Lathwell.

Maddie Hughes retained her under-17 title as well as heading all junior women and was runner-up in the England Schools Cup final in December.

Chiltern may have had the upper hand in most age groups but Milton Keynes’ Webb twins Katie & Lauren were split at the front of the under-15 girls’ race by team mate Sophia Chapman as this cohort, strong as under-13s, moved up.

Men: 1 G Brown (Chilt) 33:55; 2 W Brown (Chilt) 34:07; 3 A Slade (Chilt) 34:47

M45: 1 A Inchley (L Buzz) 39:48

M50: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 38:49

M55: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 43;17

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 31; 2 Milton K 105; 3 V of Aylesbury 132

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 18: 2 Mil K 36

U20/U17: 1 J Henry (WSEH, U17) 22:08; 2 T Redmond (Chilt, U17) 22:52; 3 H Kentish (Mil K, U17) 22:57

TEAM: 1 Mil K 28

U15: 1 A Hughes (Chilt) 13:46; 2 D Munn (Chilt) 14:02; 3 M Newman (Mil K) 14:21

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 12; 2 Wycombe P 52; 3 Mil K 52

U13: 1 J Smith (Mil K) 9:55; 2 T Reynolds (Chilt) 10:16; 3 C Quantrill (Chilt) 10:25

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 20; 2 Wycombe P 51; 3 VoA 54

U11: 1 A Salifu (Mil K) 7:12

TEAM: 1 Mil K 6

Women: 1 K Stilwell (Wyc P) 30:10; 2 R Nkoane (Chilt, W45) 31:37; 3 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 31:55

W50: 1 S Usher (Wyc P) 35:34

TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 10; 2 Chiltern 11

W35 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 14

U20/ U17: 1 M Hughes (Chilt, U17) 18:12; 2 F Baxter (Chilt, U17) 18:14; 3 M Freeland (Mil K) 18:28

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 7; 2 Mil K 18; 3 Wycombe P 36

U15: 1 K Webb (Mil K) 15:08; 2 S Chapman (Mil K) 15:11; 3 L Webb (Mil K) 15:32

TEAM: 1 Milton J 6; 2 Chiltern 23

U13: 1 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:22; 2 E Wildman (Chilt) 11:09; 3 M Davis (Chilt) 11:18

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 6; 2 Mil K 20; 3 VoA 40

U11: 1 S Roughton Chilt) 8:20

TEAM: 1 Mil K 11

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, St Neots, January 8

Varsity match winner Jeremy Dempsey, the 2019 English National Junior bronze medallist, turned out for Cambridge University and won the men’s race by exactly a minute.

In the younger races, it was Cambridge & Coleridge who dominated and Jasmine Christmas, the under-13 girls’ winner at the Sefton Park leg of the British Athletics Cross Challenge who stood out.

Men: 1 J Dempsey (Camb U) 32:25; 2 C Smith (Hunts) 33:25; 3 C Darling (C&C) 33:49

M40: 1 D Hudson (Hunts) 35:17

M50: 1 A Turnbull (St Neots) 37:36

U20: 1 D Tomaselli (Hunts) 37:32TEAM: 1 Hunts 67; 2 Cambridge & C 74; 3 Peterboro & NV 130

M40 TEAM: 1 Hunts 11; 2 Hunts B 32; 3 (P’boro &NV) 33

U17: 1 E Taylor (C&C) 18:31; 2 L Conway (C&C) 18:44; 3 M Morgan (C&C) 18:52

TEAM: 1 C&C 6; 2 C&C B 17; 3 Hunts 30

U15: 1 N Scott-Donkin (Hunts) 17:29; 2 G Jennings (C&C) 18:17; 3 A Johnson (C&C) 18:31

TEAM: 1 C&C 10; 2 Hunts 13; 3 C&C B 22

U13: 1 L Legge (P’boro &NV) 10:02; 2 H Cantell (Ca&C) 10:08; 3 F Hensted (Hunts) 10:21

TEAM: 1 C&C 11; 2 Hunjts 17; 3 C&C B 40

U11: 1 D Shephard (H’wick Sch) 7:13

TEAM: 1 Histon & Impington 13

Women: 1 K Lowery (C&C) 20:19; 2 H Greenwood (Camb U) 21:03; 3 M Wood (C&C) 22:10

W35: 1 I Klavina (Hunts) 23;25

W45: 1 R Barnes (Camb Tri) 23:38

W55: 1 T Barnes ((Ely) 28:36

U20: 1 H Clayton (C&C) 24:47

TEAM: 1 C&C 8; 2 C&C B 25; 3 Hunts 27

W35 TEAM: 1 Hunts 7; 2 Cambridge Tri 19; 3 Yaxley 42

U17: 1 L Jones (C&C) 19:24; 2 J Leggate (C&C) 19:33; 3 I Mansley (C&C) 20:08

TEAM: 1 C&C 6; 2 C&C B 18

U15: 1 K Shaw (C&C) 18:14; 2 E Walker (P’boro &NV) 18:29; 3 G Feaherstone (C&C) 19:15

TEAM: 1 C&C 7; 2 C&C B 18; 3

U13: 1 J Christmas (C&C) 10:22; 2 E Lyden (Hunts) 11:22; 3 C Booth (Kett) 11:55

TEAM: 1 C&C 12; 2 Hunts 24; 3 (P’boro &NV) 32

U11: 1 C Abraham (Ely) 7:50

TEAM: 1 Histon & Impington 12

CHESHIRE, Winsford, January 8

The 2017 European under-20 champion Harriet Knowles-Jones has endured much disruption since winning the 2018 English National almost five years ago.

Since winning at Parliament Hill, only a pair of parkruns – one in 2020 and one in 2022 – have seen her in action, but here she made her senior race debut at the age of 24 and won easily from W40 Joanna Marsden.

It was a particularly strong vets field as England international Elizabeth Renondeau, who won the overall British masters 5km title last month was only fourth vet in finishing sixth overall.

M40 Gavin Tomlinson, only sixth in 2022, was a clear winner from Harry Dexter, who matched his silver medal from the 2017 under-17 race and Dexter led Vale Royal to a clear team victory.

Overall: 1 G Tomlinson Chorlt M40 38:42; 2 H Dexter Vale R 40:36; 3 A Miles Vale R 40:42; 4 A McGrady VPHTH 40:54; 5 N Williams Vale R 41:17; 6 A Braybrooke Stoke 41:26

M45: 1 P Speake Wilm 42:27

M50: 1 P Rowen Lymm 47:56

M55: 1 S Ellis CTC 49:01

M60: 1 S Ogden Warr 51:03

U20: 1 J Wilson Vale R 39:58; 2 J Knockton Traff 40:12; 3 J Richardson W Ches 41:37

U17: 1 I Leydon Vale R 20:17; 2 H Parker-Mclain Vale R 21:01; 3 A Whitlock Macc 21:14

U15: 1 J Marwood Warr 15:08; 2 M Wood Macc 15:51; 3 A Elliott Stoke 16:10

U13: 1 J Ireland Macc 12:29; 2 E Lawton Warr 12:31; 3 T Rimmer W Ches 12:44

U11: 1 H Millar Warr 6:49; 2 E Walker Warr 6:53; 3 B Spann Vale R 7:05

Women: 1 H Knowles-Jones Warr 32:17; 2 J Marsden Ches D W40 33:48; 3 C Parsons Ches D W45 34:01; 4 H Cowley Ches D 34:07; 5 D Sherwin Stoke W40 34:19; 6 E Renondeau Vale R 34:36

W45: 2 S Murphy Vale R 34:44

W50: 1 H Smith Vale R 39:34

W55: 1 S Avery Ches D 39:12; 2 D Broad Vale R 39:50

W65: 1 A Jones Macc 45:21

U20: 1 G Roberts Vale R 33:30; 2 H Weedall Vale R 34:24; 3 E Bushill Vale R 36:51

U17: 1 H Smith Vale R 24:57; 2 I Rimmer W Ches 26:54; 3 M Roberts Vale R 27:45

U15: 1 I Wharton Warr 17:27; 2 E Heavey Warr 17:56; 3 H Coates W Ches 18:27

U13: 1 E Williams Warr 14:00; 2 E Pyper W Ches 14:10; 3 E Kinsey Warr 14:13

U11: 1 B Metcalfe Leigh 7:14; 2 B Hall C&N 7:26; 3 L O’Brien Sale 7:29

DERBYSHIRE, Derby, January 7

Bulwell Park hosted both Derbyshire and Nottingham events and it was Derby AC who dominated in the team stakes, Martin Duff reports.

However, it was Notts AC’s Sam Moakes who had a convincing senior men’s race win. Last year’s Midland Counties fourth placer will seek to improve on that later this month and his 29:05 personal best 10km from Telford last months shows that he is on track.

Women’s race winner Abbey Van Dijk has switched allegiance from Staffordshire to Derby and comfortably headed Catherine Allen to take the women’s gold medal.

In the age group races, English Schools Cup Final 1500m third placer, Isabella Margiotta retained her 15 title.

Men: 1 S Moakes (Notts) 35:41; 2 D Haworth (Mat) 36:15; 3 A Ediker (C’field) 36:59; 4 D Bishop (Der) 37:08; 5 F Grant (C’field, U20) 37:15; 6 T Spenver (C’field, u20) 37:24

M45: 1 S Gascoyne (N Der) 41:55

M55: 1 S Watson (Bux) 44:08

M65: 1 C Morrison (Sinfin) 47:35

U20: 3 S Gilson (Roth) 37:45

TEAM: 1 Derby 34

M35 TEAM: 1 Matlock 22; 2 Buxton 69; 3 Matlock B 71

U20 TEAM: 1 Buxton 19; 2 Derby 35

U17: 1 T Gilliver (H Peak) 22:28; 2 L Powell (Der) 22:37; 3 T Blythe (Heanor) 24:33

TEAM: 1 Derby 11

U15: 1 S Lowe (Der) 17:17; 2 D Cope (Der) 17:31; 3W Bailey (Stock) 17:49

TEAM: 1 Derby 7; 2 Derby B 23

U13: 1 E Withnall (Burt) 10:59; 2 O Blake (Der) 11:08; 3 L Fairey (Matt) 11;36

TEAM: 1 Derby 17

U11: 1 W Saunders (Derby Tri) 5:58

TEAM: 1 Derby Tri 10; 2 Ashbourne Primary 18

Women: 1 A Van Dijk (Der) 30:57; 2 C Allen (Hallam) 31:21; 3 S Luker-Edwards (Leeds) 31:25

W45: 1 H Gill (Mat) 31:37

W55: 1 K Ruffell (Mat) 39:41

W35 TEAM: 1 Matlock 11; 2 Matlock B 36; 3 Buxton 54

U20/U17: 1 E Jones (Der) 17:58; 2 A Ita (Der) 18:05; 3 M Truman (Burt, U17) 18:10

U17: 2 S Bourne (Derr) 18:22; 3 N Griffin (Start2jog) 18:22

U20 TEAM: 1 Derby 8

U17 TEAM: 1 Derby 7

U15: 1 I Margiotta (Der) 14:50; 2 I Clarke (SinA) 15:16; 3 A Lincoln (Der) 16:00

TEAM: 1 Derby 8; 2 Derby B 21

U13: 1 S Wheeler (Der) 12:34; 2 I Powell (Der) 12:50; 3 C Nettleton (Burton) 12:55

TEAM: 1 Derby 8; 2 Chesterfield 34

U11: 1 E Willis (Bux) 6:47

TEAM: 1 Ashbourne Primary 12

ESSEX, Basildon, January 8

Ahmed Abdulle improved from third last year to take the senior men’s title on an overcast and damp early afternoon, with the only challenge coming from Leigh-on-Sea’s Gus Withers, Martin Duff reports.

The Ilford based former Somalian had taken the London title at Parliament Hill in November and here got home by more than 100m over his rival, who was second in the Brighton 10km that same weekend.

For the women, Lindsey Colman added the Essex senior title to the county veterans title that she had won a month earlier.

A year ago, Sam Plummer placed third in the South of England under-17 championship before going onto collect the bronze medal in the Inter-Counties championships in March. Here the Colchester & Tendring runner was pushed all of the way, in the under-17 event, by Henry Dover, the English Schools 1500m champion who was seventh there.

Men: 1 A Abdulle (Ilf) 37:25; 2 G Withers (LoS) 37:59; 3 S Strange (Ton) 39:19; 4 S Clayton (C&T) 39:25; 5 J Stockings (WG&EL) 39:45; 6 T Wallis (NEB) 40:01

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 114; 2 Southend 135; 3 Havering 162; 4 Colchester H 245; 5 Southend B 310

U20: 1 J Doye 28:15 (WG&EL); 2 J Rashbrook (Bas) 28:33; 3 M Stappleton (S’end) 29:14

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 25; 2 Havering 49

U17: 1 S Plummer (C&T) 19:07; 2 H Dover (SB) 19:11; 3 O Graham-Pereira Braintree) 20:25

TEAM: 1 Col & T 30; 2 Southend 59; 3 Havering 94

U15: 1 F Rowe (Hav) 15:30; 2 J Hurrell (Chelm) 13:42; 3 A Adesanya (S’end) 13:43

TEAM: 1 Southend 33; 2 Chelmsford 38; 3 Havering 45

U13: 1 G Watkins (Harl) 11;46; 2 H Potten (S’end) 11;49; 3 J Parrott (Chelm) 12:01

TEAM: 1 Southend 47; 2 Chelmsford 50; 3 Basildon 68

Women: 1 L Colman (S’end) 33:06; 2 K Fitzgibbon (Bas) 33:15; 3 C Bishop (Bas) 33:33; 4 R Vickers (Col H) 33:41; 5 H Bolton (Chelm) 33:51; 6 L Callan (Col H) 33:51

TEAM: 1 Colchester 35; 2 Basildon 47; 3 Springfield 86; 4 Southend 92; 5 Havering 107; 6 VP&TH 129

U20: 1 M Barker (Hav) 23:57; 2 J Elvin (Thurr) 24:34; 3 V Garcia (Orion) 28:19

U17: 1 L Wellsted (Col H) 20:53; 2 H Watson (Clem) 21:26; 3 K Beeton (WG&EL) 21:37

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 28

U15: 1 L Belshaw (Col H) 14:34; 2 O Forrest (B’wood) 14:46; 3 D Stollery (Chelm) 15:21

TEAM: 1 Colchester 39; 2 Chelmsford 40; 3 Southend 68

U13: 1 S Smith (Hav) 12:16; 2 E Harrold (Chelm) 12:27; 3 A King (Chelm) 12:48

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 16; 2 Havering 40; 3 Chelmsford B 51

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, Cotswold Farm Park, January 7

Guest runners Matthew Rees and Craig Williams led the men’s race home with M40 Rob Green taking the county title.

The women’s race saw Under-20 Tilly Spinney lead home fellow junior Ciara Thornley.

Twins Olivia and Evie Avery led home the under-13 girls while another family connection saw Teddy and Alistair Spurr win respective under-13 and under-11 golds.

Men: 1 M Rees Swan/gst 32:28; 2 C Williams gst 32:58; 3 R Green CLC M40 33:04; 4 F Cooper West U20 33:47; 5 B Leggate Ciren M45 33:57; 6 D Bell Ciren 34:31; 7 M Kelly Chelt 34:35; 8 T Burgess CLC 34:41

U20: 2 F Hawkins Glos 35:16; 3 J Smith 41:00

M45: 2 S Rule FoD 35:10

M50: 1 I Barrett Ciren 36:50

M55: 1 A Hope Sev 37:37; 2 J Mower Glos 37:45

M60: 1 T Marshall FoD 38:39

U17: 1 H Sheffield Stroud 22:19; 2 C Worsfold Glos 23:15; 3 A Cruise Glos 23:58

U15: 1 S Wilson Chelt 15:42; 2 T Wightman Chelt 16:07; 3 B Yates Chelt 17:00

U13: 1 T Spurr Chelt 12:52; 2 J Pennell Chelt 12:59; 3 E Hare Bourt 13:17

U11: 1 A Spurr 9:24; 2 F Rendell Stroud 9:35; 3 G Bull Swin 9:36

Women: 1 T Spinney West U20 24:36; 2 C Thornley Chelt U20 24:47; 3 N Frith Chelt 25:25; 4 E Chandler Stroud 25:42; 5 K Newcombe Stroud W35 26:13; 6 H Knight CLC W40 26:15; 7 K Alhadeff Chelt 26:25; 8 K Telford CLC W35 26:42

U20: 3 A Spackman Glos 29:24

U17:1 I Watt Chelt 26:54; 2 F McFadden Stroud 27:38; 3 S Jones Glos 27:53

W40: 2 R Vines CLC 27:43; 3 E Balfe Chelt 27:57

W45: 1 G Kinsey Stroud 27:46

M65: 1 M Ede Chelt 29:12

M70: 1 D James CLC 30:39

U15: 1 R Brook Glos 16:55; 2 M Thomson Chelt 17:31; 3 B Heath-Smith Chelt 18:10

U13: 1 O Avery Chelt 13:18; 2 E Avery Chelt 13:22; 3 C Rendell Strod 13:22

U11: 1 I Wightman Chelt 9:41; 2 B Cocks Stroud 10:14; 3 H Bennett Chelt 10:26

GREATER MANCHESTER, Bolton, January 7

Joe Steward won the senior men’s race by well over 400m from Alex Lawton.

Bury gained a one-two in the senior women’s race through Hannah Lucas and Sophie Whittaker but it was Trafford who won the team contest.

Men: 1 J Steward Salf 31:47; 2 A Lawton Sale 33:22; 3 B Coop Bury 33:50; 4 L Parker Stock 34:05; 5 T Hartley Wig 34:15; 6 R Worland Salf 34:21

TEAM: 1 Sale 44; 2 E Ches 62; 3 Bury 70; 4 Salf 79; 5 Horw 105; 6 Leigh 133; 7 B’den RR 234; 8 Manc H 270

U20: 1 I Battye Horw 23:06; 2 I Cook Salf 23:17; 3 S Smyth Biry 24:10

U17: 1 T Clark Stock 17:52; 2 E Nation Salf 18:38; 3 B Hall Horw 19:08

TEAM: 1 Salf 1; 2 Traff 25

U15: 1 E Grime Salf 14:03; 2 J Hutchinson Traff 14:08; 3 F Goddard Sale 14:36

TEAM: 1 Traff 11; 2 Salf 22; 3 Sale 24; 4 Stock H 52; 5 Bolt 67

U13: 1 A White Traff 11:27; 2 B Gardner Traff 12:00; 3 O Kershaw Old 12:22

TEAM: 1 Traff 13; 2 Sale 19; 3 Alt 34; 4 Salf 35

Women: 1 H Lucas Bury 26:59; 2 S Whittaker Bury 27:14; 3 R Bailey Bolt 29:09; 4 B Thornton Traff 29:41; 5 K Meeson Traff 30:21; 6 Z Storr Traff 30:36

TEAM:1 Traff 15; 2 Sale 25; 3 Swint 41; 4 B’den RR 47; 5 Leigh 56

U20: 1 E Edwards Wig 20:07; 2 E Platt E Ches 20:14; 3 S Mason Salf 21:11

TEAM: 1 Sale 15; 2 Salf 20; 3 E Ches 23

U17: 1 F Griffiths Traff 20:59; 2 A Clough Traff 21:07; 3 S Roiditis Salf 21:25

TEAM: 1 Traff 7; 2 Salf 21; 3 Sale 29

U15: 1 E Purdy Sale 16:17; 2 D Slattery Salf 16:21; 3 J Wright Salf 16:27

TEAM: 1 Salf 10; 2 Sale 15; 3 Stock H 29; 4 Traff 41; 5 Wig D 82

U13: 1 B Soper Sale 12:15; 2 O McManus Sale 12:24; 3 C Wetters Sale 12:46

TEAM: 1 Sale 6; 2 Bury 35; 3 Traff 54; 4 E Ches 69

HAMPSHIRE, Curdridge, Botley, January 8

Fairthorne Manor again provided a good test but despite the mild weather there were strong winds and rain showers to contend with, Martin Duff reports.

Helen Hall dominated the women’s race after leaving Winchester team mate India Lee well in her wake, but conspicuous by their absence were the once dominant Aldershot runners.

Hall races sparingly but did win this county title back in 2020 over the same course.

Nattalie Whitty, in third spot, took the county veterans title as well as leading the Channel Islanders, Guernsey, to the senior women’s team title.

Tom Syckelmoore has proved a good club man for Basingstoke & Mid Hants without bothering the top places too much, over recent years, but all that changed with victory in December’s Hampshire league fixture.

Here he posted a follow-up win and did so over Southampton’s Sam Costley who was again second but led his club to a good team victory. That was over Guernsey, who placed three teams in the top six after coming over mob-handed from the island. They also had Steve Dawes take the veteran’s title.

Ben Brown had the biggest winning margin of the day when he retained his under-20 title. The Inter-Counties silver medallist, from last March, led his Southampton trio to a solid team win over Guernsey.

The last time under-17 winner Annie Mann ran in these championships she was only 11th in the 2020 under-15 race but since then the 16-year-old has improved to rank third over 1500m and win the European under-18 championship in Jerusalem over the same distance.

The younger age groups saw local club Winchester & District come out on top of seven of the eight races in the team competitions but it was under-15 winner, Portsmouth’s Florence East, who was the stand out athlete.

The daughter of the 2002 Commonwealth Games 1500m champion, Michael East was running in her first Hampshire cross-country championship since 2019 when she won the under-13 title.

Under-15 boys’ winner Jon Pepin was only 11th last year but ran a useful 33:56 in the Poole 10km on Boxing Day.

Men: 1 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 35:22; 2 S Costley (Soton) 35:40; 3 B Willis (Brack) 35:44; 4 W Bryan (Soton) 35:54; 5 M Sharp (Ryde) 36:22; 6 R James (Soton) 36:31

M40: 1 S Dawes (Guen) 37:00

M45: 1 E Hughes (Soton) 40:59

M50: 1 S Holmes (Over) 43;46

M55: 1 J Kane (And) 48:07

M60: 1 A Gates (Tott) 41;41

M70: 1 M West (Win) 54:11

TEAM: 1 Soton 84; 2 Guernsey 92; 3 Basingstoke BMH 101; 4 Winchester 151; 5 Guernsey B 246; 6 Guernsey C 336

M40 TEAM: 1 Winchester 34; 2 Guernsey 37; 3 Hart 77

U20: 1 B Brown (Soton) 23:38; 2 T Le Cheminant (Guern) 25:27; 3 B White (BMH) 25:38

TEAM: 1 Soton 12; 2 Guernsey 18; 3 BMH 22

U17: 1 W Atkins (Win) 18:22; 2 B Andrews-Callec (Jers) 19:’29; 3 O Smith (AFD) 18:40

TEAM: 1 Winchester 11’ 2 Jersey 28; 3 AFD 37

U15: 1 J Pepin (Soton) 13:18; 2 A Pearson (IoW) 13:28; 3 R price (Win) 13:48

TEAM: 1 Winchester 28; 2 Soton 56; 3 Winchester B 71

U13: 1 C Grocott (B’mth) 12:02; 2 A Burniston (BMH) 12:03; 3 J Stafford-Bell (Guern) 12:08

TEAM: 1 Winchester 43; 2 Guernsey 49; 3 BMH 56

U11: 1 J Tildesley (Ports) 7:30

TEAM: 1 Winchester 31; 2 Portsmouth 54; 3 Soton 55

Women: 1 H Hall (Win) 28:26; 2 I Lee (Win) 29:13; 3 N Whitty (Guern, W35) 29:17; 4 A Willis (Brack) 29:30; 5 R Sleap (BMH) 30:02; 6 M Chapple (Guern) 30;14

W40: 1 E Jolly (Ports) 30:50

W45: 1 K Haniver (Stubb G) 32:19

W50: 1 K Bailey (Win) 31:31

W55: 1 E Princepp (Roms) 38:00

W60: I C Wheeler (Over) 35:25

W65: 1 A Jones (E’leigh) 44:46

W70: 1 R Pilbeam (Totton) 51:06

TEAM: 1 Guernsey 31; 2 Winchester 35; 3 Portsmouth 75; 4 BMH 84; 5 Soton 87; 6 Guernsey B 97

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 37; 2 Portsmouth 41; 3 Stubb G 65

U20: 1 R Chesterfield (Win) 23:04; 2 O East (Ports) 23:49; 3 R Horton (AFD) 24:04

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 13

U17: 1 A Mann (Win) 17:37; 2 E Bailey (Win) 18:02; 3 D Wilkinson (Ports) 18:54

TEAM: 1 Winchester 8; 2 Portsmouth 29; 3 Jersey 30

U15: 1 F East (Ports) 15:06; 2 I Hall (Jers) 15:20; 3 H Sterry (Jers) 15:50

TEAM: 1 Winchester 35; 2 Portsmouth 38; 3 Jersey 42

U13: 1 C Oakley (Ports) 12:58; 2 J Smykala (AFD) 13:05; 3 K Hoppe (Soton) 13;13

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 28; 2 AFD 44; 3 Winchester 86

U11: 1 F Williams (Jers) 8:03

TEAM: 1 Winchester 17; 2 Portsmouth 42; 3 Winchester B 54

HERTFORDSHIRE, Watford, January 8

Tom Butler, who was seventh in the 2020 South of England championship, was second in the senior men’s race to Mark Pearce, as former English National winner Lizzy Janes led home Annabel Gummow, the 2012 Midland champion, in the women’s event.

Men: 1 M Pearce SB 37:49; 2 T Butler (SB) 37:57; 3 O Bell (Herts P) 39:12; 4 J Eves (Herts) 39:22

TEAM: 1 St Albans 109; 2 Watford J 136; 3 Ware J 176

U20: 1 E Primett Herts P 25:41; 2 C Woollett (Wat) 26:58; 3 M Winfield (SB) 27:10; 4 B Nour (Wat) 28:05

TEAM: No teams closed in

U17: 1 G Stubbs SB 18:44; 2 T Cropley (S&NH) 18:59; 3 W Galliford (S&NH) 19:04; 4 A McDonald (St Alb) 19:07

TEAM: 1 St Albans 20; 2 Stevenage &NH 20; 3 Chiltern 24

U15:

1 L Dunham Herts P 16:36; 2 O Tom (Herts P) 17:37; 3 T Cadwallader (SB) 17:58; 4 C Powell (Chilt) 18:05

TEAM: 1 Herts P 9; 2 St Albans 31; 3 Dacorum 32

U13: 1 T Ford Chilt 13:11; 2 O McDonald (Dacorum) 13:15; 3 L Oliver (Dac) 13:35; 4 G Ayers (Dac) 13:44

TEAM: 1 Dacorum 9; 2 St Albans 21; 3 St Albans B 39

U11: 1 C Treloar St Alb 6:42; 2 J Cook (S&NH) 6:45

TEAM: 1 St Albans 9

Women: 1 E Janes Herts P 28:07; 2 A Gummow (Herts P) 28:38; 3 L Parry (Gard CR) 30:11; 4 K Rennie (Dac) 30:17

TEAM: 1 Herts P 39; 2 St Albans 41; 3 Garden CR 69

U20: 1 S McGrath St Alb 21:40; 2 L Tse (St Alb) 22:23; 3 G Ingles (Wat) 22:31; 4 J Hoar (Dac) 22:34

TEAM: 1 St Albans 8

U17: 1 P Gill St Alb 21:25; 2 I Frost (Dac) 22:03; 3 A Manson (S&NH) 23:00; 4 G Mason (Herts P) 23:16

TEAM: 1 St Albans 16; 2 Dacorum 17

U15: 1 E Ford Chilt 19:26; 2 Z Hilton (St Alb) 19:52; 2 L Johnson (Dac) 20:15; 3 A Suffield (Harrow) 30:36

TEAM: 1 St Albans 15; 2 Watford 46

U13: 1 E McGinley Watf 14:32; 2 G Tongue (St Alb) 14:43; 3 E Treloar (St Alb) 14:58; 4 I Marriott (Trent P) 15:19

TEAM: 1 St Albans 11; 2 S&NH 28; 3 St Albans B 32

U11: 1 A Drane St Alb 7:31; 2 C Douglas (St Alb) 7:48

TEAM: 1 St Albans 6

HUMBERSIDE, Cleethorpes, January 7

Under-20 Thomas Smales won the senior men’s race for Barton & District but it was second placed Daniel James who led hosts Cleethorpes to their first ever men’s championships, Martin Duff reports.

Lindsay Skinner, last year’s Boston and Hull half-marathon winner took the women’s race.

Men: 1 T Smales (Barton, U20) 40:46; 2 D James (Clee) 41:15; 3 S Spencer (Fit Mums) 42:32

TEAM: 1 Cleethorpes 85; 2 E Hull 106; 3 Off That Couch 163

U17 (nt): 1 L Morgan (Clee); 2 K Davies (Scun) C Smith (Clee)

TEAM: 1 Cleethorpes 11; 2 E$ Hull 24

U15: 1 D Joplin KuH) 16:35; 2 S Pearson (Fit Mums) 17:16; 3 C Proudlove (Bev) 17:42

TEAM: 1 Beverley 19; 2 E Hull 25

U13: 1 R Davies (Scun) 13:08; 2 J Fowler (Scun) 13:11; 3 A Davies (Scun) 13:37

TEAM: 1 Scunthorpe 6; 2 Kingston-u-Hull 21; 3 Cleethorpes 21

U11: 1 T Morgan (Barton) 7:51

TEAM: 1 Barton 22

Women: 1 L Skinner (Odd Couch, W35) 38:22; 2 C Dover (York) 39:36; 3 K Pearson (Roth) 40:40

TEAM: 1 E Hull 29; 2 Off Couh 35; 3 Fit Mums 41

U20: 1 E Greenaway (Clee) 23:59

U17: 1 T Ford (KuH) 17:04; 2 J Robertson-Dover (York) 17:28; 3 C Phillips (Clee) 17:58

TEAM: 1 Scunthorpe 18

U15: 1 S Robertson-Dover (York) 16:51; 2 I Stevens (Goole) 17:36; 3 M Carrotte (Clee) 17:56

TEAM: 1 Beverley 19; 2 Cleethorpes 28; 3 Beverley B 41

U13: 1 L Pottage (Bev) 13:34; 2 D Leonard (KuH) 14:12; 3 I Proudlove (Bev) 14:17

TEAM: 1 Beverley 10; 2 Bridlington RR 18; 3 Kingston-u-Hull 25

U11: 1 E Goulsbra (Linc W) 8:19

TEAM: 1 Kingston-u-Hull 15

KENT, Brands Hatch, January 7

James Kingston went one better than in 2022 with a minute’s victory on a windswept course beside the famous race circuit.

The 20 year-old, who was runner-up in last year’s Southern under-20 Championships and been in good form for Tonbridge in the winter relays, broke clear early on and left runner-up Marshall Smith almost 300 metres in arrears.

Smith moved up from fifth last year and bronze went to Alex Howard who had been 15th in his last appearance in the race back in 2020.

With six in 16, Tonbridge won the six to score by 71 points and they also won the 12 man trophy with Medway and Maidstone again runners-up.

Tonbridge also won individual gold and a team title in the senior women’s race as Varsity runner-up Phoebe Barker won by an even greater margin than Kingston.

The Cambridge University student is looking at the BUCS Championships as her next major target.

Triathlete Kate Curran, only 18th in her past appearance in the event in 2018, was a clear runner-up.

There was an interesting battle for third with first Serpentine New Year’s Day 10km winner Annie Birch clear for bronze only to be run down first by Tonbridge’s Oxford University student Lucy Thompson and then halfway round the final lap, it was Lucy Elms who ran through the field after a steady start.

Thompson was fourth for the second successive year.

Elms, running her first county event for Kent AC, saw her team miss out by a single point in the three to score but her new club easily won the six to score Trophy.

Elms is the daughter of the multi medallist and 2009 winner and world masters record-breaker Clare Elms, who was also in Kent’s winning six-woman team and was first W40 in the race by a minute despite being a W60 later in the year.

Tonbridge won the under-20 men’s race with a perfect score of six points as they hogged the podium with Matthew Dubery two seconds ahead of Edward Coutts.

It was the much improved Dubery’s first ever county cross-country medal.

Invicta East Kent, who otherwise had a quiet Championships, dominated the under-17 race with a clean sweep led by Jake Stevens who won the under-13 race four years ago.

Tonbridge were in command of the under-15 race with Toby Bawtree leading them to another title in his first Championships.

Freddie Gibson was 11th last year but won Medway’s only individual title in the under-13’s where again Tonbridge took team honours.

Tonbridge also won the under-20 women’s team gold but the individual title went to Blackheath and Bromley’s Morgan Squibb who added this title to the under-15 one she won in 2018.

Crowborough’s Annabelle Souter won her under-15 title just last year and here she successfully moved up to the under-17’s though it was Blackheath who won team gold as Tonbridge unusually failed to finish a team.

National Indoor under-15 800m champion Megan Barlow, had only been ninth here last year, won another gold for Blackheath but it was Medway and Maidstone who won the team title.

Blackheath though did win the under-13 team title as well as individual gold through Aoife McDonagh, who only started racing this winter and won her first Kent title following two Kent League victories.

Men (12km): 1 J Kingston Ton 39:33; 2 M Smith Ash 40:41; 3 A Howard Ton 41:01; 4 B Cole Ton 41:19; 5 C Gibbens Inv EK 41:46; 6 C Chalmers Ton 41:58; 7 T Menges M&M 42:01; 8 C Dockerill Kent 42:02; 9 H Reilly M&M U20 42:21; 10 S Brown Ton 42:34

M45: W Levett TWH 43:15

M55: 1 S Male Folk 46:29; 2 B Reynolds Ton 47:21

M60: 1 R Beswick B&B 53:37; 2 S Moss Beck 54:09

M70: 1 J Harley Ton 62:31

TEAM: 1 Ton 40; 2 M&M 111; 3 Kent 170

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Ton 182; 2 M&M 441; 3 Kent 577

U20 (6.1km): 1 M Dubery Ton 20:11; 2 E Coutts Ton 20:13; 3 J MacDonald Ton 20:28

TEAM: 1 Ton 6; 2 B&B 31; 3 Dartf 39

U17 (6.1km): 1 J Stevens IEK 20:18; 2 N Paterson IEK 20:48; 3 A Whitlock IEK 20:54

TEAM: 1 Ton 26; 2 B&B 62

U15 (4.4km): 1 T Bawtree Ton 15:53; 2 J Scanes B&B 15:56; 3 C Prendergast Ton 16:03

TEAM: 1 Ton 25; 2 B&B 48; 3 Camb H 57

U13 (3050m): 1 F Gibson M&M 11:27; 2 C Warren Ton 11:33; 3 D Horgan B&B 11:30

TEAM: 1 Ton 33; 2 B&B 36; 3 M&M 62

Women (8350m): 1 P Barker Ton 31:33; 2 K Curran Camb H 33:05; 3 L Elms Kent 33:43; 4 L Thompson Ton 33:56; 5 A Parker Kent 34:14; 6 A Birch Kent 34:25; 7 A Smith B&B 34:25; 8 A Carter Ton 34:56; 9 S Crichton Kent 35:22; 10 L Atkinson Camb H 35:38

W45: 1 A Pearson B&B 37:42

W50: 1 J Backley Camb H 38:35

W55: 1 C Elms Kent 35:41; 2 M Heslop Ton 36:40

TEAM: 1 Ton 13; 2 Kent 14; 3 B&B 37

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Kent 54; 2 Ton 67; 3 B&B 108

U20 (6.1km):

1 M Squibb B&B 23:45; 2 N Thomson Ton 24:05; 3 H Clark B&B 24:29

TEAM: 1 Ton 12; 2 B&B 17; 3 Inv EK 22

U17 (6.1km):

1 A Souter Crow 23:28; 2 E Nicholson Sev 23:48; 3 C Firth B&B 24:35

TEAM: 1 B&B 14; 2 M&M 19; 3 Dart 50

U15 (4.4km):

1 M Barlow B&B 17:51; 2 A Matthews M&M 17:57; 3 E Baker Sev 18:02

TEAM: 1 M&M 14; 2 Sev 24; 3 B&B 29

U13 (3050m):

1 A McDonagh B&B 11:58; 2 A Chappell Ash 12:11; 3 S Richmond Weald 12:17

TEAM: 1 B&B 14; 2 Ton 35; 3 Camb H 41

LANCASHIRE, Blackburn, January 7

Daniel Bebbington regained the senior men’s title he won in 2018 and 2019.

The Blackburn Harrier, who improved his 800m and 1500m PB’s to 1:49.01 and 3:41.62 last summer, won easily from top M40 Chris Livesey and also led his team to victory.

Ruth Jones won the women’s race ahead of Nichola Jackson and leading under-20 Phoebe Hayashi, who spearheaded Lancaster and Morecambe’s team title.

Men: 1 D Bebbington B’burn 31:46; 2 C Livesey Salf M40 32:25; 3 R Harrison Liv P 32:46; 4 G Cunliffe Ross 32:48; 5 B Fish B’burn M40 32:59; 6 L Foley Horw 33:27; 7 T Cornthwaite Salf 33:53; 8 J Gebbie B’burn 34:47

U20: 1 O Sutcliffe Liv P 34:58; 2 J Geary Chor 35:35; 3 D Holman B’burn 35:42

M45: 1 R Hope P&B 34:55

M50: 1 N Gaskell B’burn 35:43

M55: 1 P Leybourne Salf 37:41

Men TEAM: 1 B’burn 68; 2 Ross 91; 3 Prest 250; 4 BWF 369; 5 Clay 398; 6 Wesh 475;

M40+ TEAM: 1 B’burn 26; 2 Ross 63; 3 Prest 65

U17: 1 J Rees Gara Wig 17:47; 2 D Smith B’burn 18:10; 3 S Perry Northern 18:21

TEAM: 1 Northern 21; 2 B’burn 21; 3 Chorley 39; 4 L&M 47

U15: 1 M Clark Prest 12:08; 2 O Gill B’burn 12:51; 3 S Aspey B’burn 12:54

TEAM: 1 L&M 25; 2 Prest 33; 3 B’burn 34; 4 BWF 107

U13: 1 J Baronowski B’burn 10:15; 2 H Stennett Northern 10:21; 3 S Ridgway Prest 10:22

TEAM: 1 Prest 32; 2 B’burn 46; 3 Northern 69; 4 Chorley 70; 5 BWF 79

U11: 1 A Yates Prest 6:25; 2 C Dobson Ross 6:27; 3 H Hopkinson Ross 6:29

TEAM: 1 Ross 49; 2 Traw 57; 3 Chorley 77

Women: 1 R Jones Salf 24:02; 2 N Jackson Kesw 24:25; 3 P Hayashi L&M U20 24:32; 4 C Davies Prest W35 24:49; 5 E Bolton Salf 25:10; 6 B Reid Chor U20 26:03; 7 M Burns Chor U20 26:14; 8 K Maher L&M U20 27:01

W45: 1 M Cook Skelm 28:34

W50: 1 J Goorney Lyt 29:07

W60: 1 J Rashleigh Horw 29:17

TEAM: 1 L&M 51; 2 Clay 70; 3 Chorley 75; 4 Ross 101; 5 BWF 124; 6 Wesh 184

W35+ TEAM: 1 Clay 37; 2 BWF 52; 3 Ross 55

U20 TEAM: 1 L&M 11; 2 Chorley 14

U17: 1 I Holt B’burn 21:08; 2 E Taylor B’burn 22:42; 3 Z Darken Prest 23:08

TEAM: 1 B’burn 9; 2 L&M 35

U15: 1 A Nicholson L&M 15:07; 2 G Scott BWF 15:23; 3 E Gillan L&M 15:25

TEAM: 1 Prest 43; 2 BWF 61; 3 B’burn 70

U13: 1 P Kershaw BWF 11:01; 2 K Leitch BWF 11:14; 3 A Harling BWF 11:29

TEAM: 1 BWF 10; 2 Ross 47; 3 Chorley 57; 4 B’burn 67; 5 Clay 90

U11: 1 E Martin Western 6:52; 2 E Blackhurst Prest 7:00; 3 T Quaye Western 7:07

TEAM: 1 Western 29; 2 Ross 64; 3 BWF 65

LEICESTERSHIRE & RUTLAND, Rotherby, January 7

Gemma Steel continued her recent run of good form by taking the senior women’s race by more than two minutes, Martin Duff reports.

After missing all of the 2021 racing season, the 37-year-old bounced back last year with a string of victories and relay wins, including a series of National and Area relay best times. Here, Steel won the senior race comfortably to kick start her 2023 campaign, following her 32:52 10km at Clitheroe just after Christmas.

Ultra international Tom Evans was a senior men’s race winner over Daniel Hallam, who repeated his 2020 second place, but has raced sparingly since. Evans had placed third in the World Trail Running Championships in 2018 but this was his first cross-country or road outing since the Olympic marathon trials in 2019.

Alastair Watson was probably the best M45 veteran runner in the country last year and began his 2023 campaign with a six minute masters victory. The Notts runner set British track and road records at will last year.

Here, Watson finished third overall in the main men’s race, although the county split out vets runners.

Wreake & Soar Valley youngsters dominated in the team stakes and Shaikira King took the under-15 girls’ race by nearly two minutes as six club mates followed the English Schools champion home as she retained her title.

Men:

1 T Evans (Lewes) 34:25; 2 D Hallam (Wreake) 34:48; 3 C Main (Moray) 35:36

TEAM: 1 OWLS 55

M40: 1 A Watson (Notts, M45) 35:02; 2 A Quigley (W End, M50) 41:26; 3 G Beetham (Barrow, M45) 42:41

TEAM:: 1 Huncote 62; 2 Barrow 68; 3 Desford 94

U20: 1 A Barber (Harb) 37:28; 2 C Neece (Wreake) 38:12; 3 J Rathod (Hunc) 38:15

U17: 1 D Van Aardt (Wreake) 20:55; 2 M Bloxham (Wreake) 21:18; 3 J Matthews (Wreake) 22;59

TEAM: 1 Wreake & SV 6; 2 Charnwood 18

U15: 1 J Llewellyn (Wreake) 16:14; 2 J Adkin (Charn) 16:23; 3 L Paddison (Wreake) 16:34

TEAM: 1 Wreake 9; 2 OWLS 26

U13: 1 O Lockton (Charn) 12:11; 2 M Muddle (Charn) 12:13; 3 F Sharpe (Wreake) 12;37

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 7; 2 Wreake & SV 14

Women: 1 G Steel (Charn, W35) 28:48; 2 N Bartlett (Race Hub) 30:50; 3 H Seager (Charn) 30:59

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 11; 2 Race Hub 23; 3 Huncote 43

W40:: 1 G Bland (Hunc) 35:32; 2 L Davison (W End, W45) 36:48

W50:1 A Winkless (Barrow) 41:51

TEAM: 1 Wreake & SV 14; 2 Huncote 24; 3 Barrow 24

U20: 1 B Wallis (Harb) 34:03; 2 R Nealon (Hunc) 35:32; 3 K Parker (Charn) 36:53

U17: 1 I Wrightam (Wreake) 21:25; 2 I Sykes (1485 Tri) 21:41; 3 L Bryan (Wreake) 21:49

TEAM: 1 Wreake &SV 8; 2 Charnwood 18

U15: 1 S King (Wreake) 16:59; 2 B Rudkin (Wreake) 18:40; 3 R West (Wreake) 18:49

TEAM: 1 Wreake & SV 6; 2

U13: 1 P Langlands (Wreake) 12:52; 2 M Don (Charn) 12:52; 3 A Towlson (Wreake) 12;59

TEAM: 1 Wreake & SV 8; 2 Charnwood 18

LINCOLNSHIRE, Biscathorpe, January 8

Matt Bowser and Sophie Wallis not only live together but also win races together, Martin Duff reports.

Just a week after winning their respective races at the Cleethorpes New Year’s Day 10km, the Lincoln Wellington pairing retained their county titles over severely undulating ground with its multiplicity of stream crossings.

Bowser showed his intent from the start of the men’s 10km event and led Elliott Smith-Rasmusson by around 20 metres after a short opening circuit. 2020 champion Linton Taylor, runner-up last year, already looked a well beaten third but was tracked by top junior Henry Hewitt.

The gaps increased on the second and much longer circuit and the only change on the positions came on the final lap when George Hatton got up to fourth ahead of the tiring Hewitt.

“I’ve done 12 weeks of solid training, which is the most I have ever done,” said Bowser. “It was tough today and really muddy and the water was really deep and I fell and it was up to my chest.”

He was however disappointed to, once again, only get the M35 medal and not the senior.

The 39-year-old then noted that he now had “about 15” Lincolnshire cross-country titles and will represent the county in the Inter-Counties where his team were a surprising third last year.

Smith-Rasmusson, who was a member of that strong squad lost ground on the last lap but held second, ahead of Taylor. He came into mainstream competition from parkruns.

For his part, top junior and 17-year-old Hewitt said: “that was one of the longest races I’ve ever done.”

George Wilson, who was top under-15 in the Milton Keynes leg of the UK cross Challenge comfortably retained his title and will now look to improve on his fifth spot in last year’s Northern championship.

The under-17 men ran with the senior women and top there was Henry Samkin who had a bit of a battle throughout with Wallis but lost out to the 32-year-old despite closing on the water splashes.

Wallis, who trains with Bowser and is on a 60-miles a week regime and improved her best 10km time to 33:17 at Leeds in November, professes a dislike for cross-country but will represent Lincolnshire in the Inter-Counties.

Of the conditions here, Wallis said: “it’s so hard and difficult to pick up after the water, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought, but the water was freezing.”

Men: 1 M Bowser (Linc W) 34:00; 2 E Smith-Rasmusson (Newark) 34:15; 3 L Taylor, (Leeds) 34:45; 4 G Hatton (Granth) 35:28; 5 H Hewitt (U20) 35:32

M45: 1 S Fell (P’boro &NV) 38:50

U20: 2 J Swindale (Linc W) 38:57

Senior TEAM: 1 Lincoln &D

M35 TEAM: 1 Lincoln & D; 2 Lincoln W; 3 P’boro &NV

U20 TEAM: none closed in

U17: 1 H Samkin (Linc W) 23:03; 2 I Fell (P’boro &NV) 23:21; 3 D Backhouse (Linc W) 24:00

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W

U15: 1 G Wilson (Clee) 13:45; 2 T Morris (Linc W) 15:14; 3 R Buswell (P’boro &NV) 16:15

TEAM: 1 P’boro &NV; 2 Lincoln W

U13: 1 L Hemming (P’boro &NV) 14:02; 2 P O’Connor (Linc W) 15:39; 3 A Cotton (Slea) 15:43

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W; 2 Sleaford Striders

Women: 1 S Wallis (Linc W) 22:52; 2 G Holloway (Linc W) 24:24; 3 P Jackman (Linc W) 24:52

W40: 1 A Rockall (Linc W) 27:26

W55: 1 P Downing (Mable) 27:36

U20: 1 H Knight (P‘boro &NV) 26:06; 2 E Rainbow (P’boro &NV) 28:07; 3 C Hemmings (P’boro &NV) 28:09

Senior TEAM: none closed in

W35 TEAM: 1 Grantham RC; 2 Lincoln W; 3 Lincoln W B

U20 TEAM: 1 Peterborough &NV

U17: 1 J Guy (Linc W) 18:09; 2 H Taylor (P’boro &NV) 18:40; 3 N McBride (Linc W) 19:00

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W; 2 Lincoln W B

U15: 1 E Whitworth (Linc W) 16:12; 2 I Porter (Linc W) 17:16; 3 E Hemmings (P’boro &NV) 19:20

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W

U13: 1 F Lilly (Linc W) 15:27; 2 F West (Linc W) 16:22; 3 F Prestwood (Linc W) 16:34

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W; 2 Lincoln W B

MERSEYSIDE, Birkenhead, January 7

Philip Robertson, the 2020 champion, regained his title after being only fourth last year.

In the women’s race, Kirsty Longley showed the younger runners how to do it as the 45-year-old headed all of the senior women.

In the age group races, Alex Poulston, the 2019 under-15 champion, was back in winning ways, as Holly Cross, who was second in the Milton Keynes UK Cross Challenge, last November, retained her under-15 title.

Men: 1 P Robertson (Sale) 39:41; 2 L Leahy (Liv) 40:12; 3 M Crehan (St H Sutt) 40:45

M45: 1 J MacKie (Liv) 44:25

M55: 1 D Hamilton (S’port W) 45:16

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 36; 2 Southport W 141; 3 Wallasey 167

U20: 1 E Brady-Jones (Wirral) 26:37; 2 T Jones Wirral) 26:43; 3 D Hayes (Wirral) 27:12

TEAM: 1 Wirral 6; 2 Liverpool 23

U17: 1 A Poulston (Wirral) 22:12; 2 J Redmond (Liv) 23:04; 3 L Hatton (Wirral) 23:41

TEAM: 1 Wirral 8; 2 Liverpool 14; 3 Wallasey 32

U15: 1 O Kewley (Liv) 13:12; 2 W Vose (St H Sutton) 13:50; 3 B Williams (Wirral) 13:57

TEAM: 1 Wirral 23; 2 Liverpool 26

U13: 1 W Delamere (S’port W) 11:28; 2 M Phelan (Wirral) 11:41; 3 C Still (S’port W) 11:49

TEAM: 1 Wirral 22; 2 St Helens Sutton 43; 3 Liverpool 44

U11: 1 O Oswick (Wirral) 7:20

TEAM: 1 Wirral 24

Women:

1 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 29:10; 2 S Pyke (Penny L) 29:27; 3 J Morgan (Liv) 30:03

W45: 2 J Clague (Liv) 35:30

W55: M Alty (Wall’sy) 38:27

W65: S Rees (Wall’sy) 45:07

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 18; 2 St Helens Str 64; 3 Penny L 69

U20/U17: 1 F O’Hare (Liv) 17:07; 2 L Milling (S’port W) 17:33; 3 R Theobald (Wirral) 17:36

U17: 1 L Bellingham (Liv) 17:55; 2 G Phelan (Wirral) 18:05; 3 S Smith (Wirral) 18:46

TEAM: 1 Wirral 14; 2 Liverpool 15

U15: 1 H Cross (Liv) 15:01; 2 E Fay (Liv) 15:39; 3 I Doran (Liv) 16:16

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 14

U13: 1 L Graham (S’port W) 12:45; 2 R Murphy (Liv) 13:01; 3 I Pastor (Wirral) 13:06

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 17; 2 Wirral 43; 3 S’port W 52

U11: 1 E Beddow (Wirral) 7:25

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 20

NORFOLK, Norwich, January 8

Callum Bowen-Jones won the senior men’s title for the fourth time in succession whilst women’s winner Jo Andrews did so for the first time since her first recorded race in 2012 after six minor placings.

Men: 1 C Bowen-Jones (NEB) 32;20; 2 L Smith (Norw) 32;24; 3 S Stevens (Norw) 33:02

M40: 1 J Reed (C&C) 33:39

M45: 1 G Crush (Norw) 34:59

M50: 1 A Baker (Orion) 38:20

M60: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 40:58

M65: 1 P Hurr (Bure) 43:24

M70: 1 K Youngs (Norf G) 47:31

TEAM: 1 Norwich; 2 Norwich B; 3 Norwich C

M35 TEAM: 1 Norwich; 2 Norch RR; 3 Norwich

M50 TEAM: 1 N Gazelles; 2 Bure V; 3 Wymondham

U20: 1 H Jonas (Norw) 33:29; 2 A Banfield (Wym) 33:47; 3 Z Houghton (Norw) 33:54

TEAM: 1 Norwich; 2 Norwich B

U17: 1 T Bongaerts (Norw) 20:19; 2 H Smith (Norw) 20:30; 3 Z Dunn (Norw) 20:50

TEAM: 1 Norwich; 2 Norwich B; 3 G Yarmouth & D

U15: 1 M Rose-Brown (Norw) 16:26; 2 E Murray (W Norf) 16:38; 3 W Percival (Norw) 16:43

TEAM: 1 Norwich; 2 Norwich B; 3 W Norfolk

U13: 1 F Winship (Norw) 11;17; 2 P Potrawski (Norw) 12:09; 3 J Ashton (Norw) 12;35

TEAM: 1 Norwich; 2 Norwich B

U11: 1 C Holland 8:15

TEAM: 1 Norwich

Women: 1 J Andrews (Bungay, W45) 38:49; 2 J Watkinson (Wym, W40) 40;11; 3 E Grubb (W35) 40:43

W50: 1 M Lewis (Wym) 46:08

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 47:19

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 46:00

W70: 1 P Bridgeman (G Yar) 80:10

W75: 1 J Potter Beccles) 75:49

W80: E Osborn (Wym) 65:46

TEAM: 1 Norfolk G

W35 TEAM: 1 Wymondham; 2 Bure V; 3 Tri Anglia

W50: TEAM: 1 Wymondham; 2 Wymondham B

U20: 1 H Reynolds (Norw) 21:50; 2 M Gadsby (Norw) 22;10; 3 E Phillips (Norw) 23:42

TEAM: 1 Norwich

U17: 1 G Pegg (Norw) 20:42; 2 S Barrett (Norw) 20;48; 3 E Jonas (N Norf) 21:09

TEAM: 1 Norwich

U15: 1 C Easter (Norw) 17:52; 2 R Dickety (N Norf) 17:59; 3 G Shirley (Norw) 19:12

TEAM: 1 Norwich; 2 N Norfolk

U13: 1 L Heather (Norw) 13:08; 2 M Goode 13:27; 3 L Goddard (Norw) 14:11

TEAM: 1 Norwich; 2 Norwich B; 3 N Norfolk

U11: 1 F Abbott (Norw) 8:39

TEAM: 1 Norwich

NORTHANTS, Northampton, January 7

Rugby & Northampton scooped most of the team awards but senior women’s winner Alice Belcher led Wellingborough to their only team gold.

Belcher only began running 18 months ago and dominated the East-Midlands Grand-Prix and has started 2023 in similar fashion.

In contrast, men’s winner Hayden Arnall has been competing for 14 years and retained his title.

Men: 1 H Arnall (R&N) 35:04; 2 F Batkin (Kett) 35:08; 3 S Nelson (Banb, U20) 35:30

TEAM: 1 Rugby & N 33; 2 Corby 130; 3 Northampton 147

U17: 1 L Starr (R&N) 22:03; 2 M Collins (R&N) 22:04; 3 R Snelson (Banb) 22:29

TEAM: 1 R&N 7; 2 Northampton 21; 3 Kettering 31

U15: 1 O Walls (R&N) 18:44; 2 N Lamb (R&N) 18:52; 3 J Orchard (Dav) 18:56

TEAM: 1 R&N 7; 2 Kettering 31; 3 Northampton 32

U13: 1 L Favier (R&N) 10:31; 2 H Hooker (Kett) 10:48; 3 O Smith (Kett) 10:47

TEAM: 1 R&N 14

U11: 1 R Gray (Banb) 6:36

TEAM: 1 R&N 14

Women: 1 A Belcher (W’boro) 23:44; 2 M Stenhouse (R&N, U20) 24:14; 3 L Stevens (R&N) 24:27

TEAM: 1 Wellinboro 10; 2 R&N 13; 3 Corby 22

U17: 1 T Oakley (North) 28:03; 2 S Wood (North) 28:52; 3 H Dalley (North) 29:12

TEAM: 1 Northampton 6; 2 R&N 23

U15: 1 R McGee (R&N) 20:57; 2 E Brooker (Dav) 22:03; 3 J Ellwood (Kett) 22:32

TEAM: 1 R&N 12

U13: 1 I Bennetts (North) 10:32; 2 E Bennett (R&N) 11:01; 3 J Lamb (R&N) 11:13

TEAM: 1 R&N 9; 2 Northampton 18

U11: 1 B Lamb (R&N) 6:47

TEAM: 1 R&N 10

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, Nottingham, January 7

Triathletes Solomon Okrafo-Smart and Libby Coleman took the two senior titles on offer, whilst Juliet Potter won the veterans title from third spot in the women’s race, Martin Duff reports.

Coleman was the Midland junior champion in 2018 but generally competes more often in triathlons and was silver medallist in the 2019 European mixed relay championships.

Okrafo-Smart is still an under-20 and was second in the 2022 European duathlon championships after finishing second in the Midland junior cross-country championships.

Under-17 men’s winner Jake Greenhalgh was second in this event last year before placing fifth in the Midland championships, while under-15 winner Jacob Nugent won the ERRA 5km title last year.

Men: 1 S Okrafo-Smart (Abs Tri, U20) 36:50; 2 M Tkue (Notts, U20) 37:17; 3 G Phillips (Notts) 37:22

M45: 1 J Bailey (Newark) 38:17

M55: 1 A Toplin (Beest) 41:57

M65: 1 D Oxland (Notts, M70) 51:05

TEAM: 1 Notts 35; 2 Mansfield 85; 3 Holme P 144

M35 TEAM: 1 Newark 12: 2 Holme P 41; 3 Redhill RR 52

U17: 1 J Greenhalgh (Mansf) 21:26; 2 E Sankey (Mansf) 22:58; 3 J Flood (Abs Tri) 23:20

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 11

U15: 1 J Nugent (Mansf) 16:16; 2 S Collins (Notts) 16:46; 3 E Holden (Mansf) 17:00

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 12; 2 Notts 13; 3 Worksop 37

U13: 1 W Reddish (Notts) 11;19; 2 L Carr (R’cliffe) 11:31; 3 O McClements (Mansf) 11:32

TEAM: 1 Notts 20; 2 Mansfield 23; 3 Retford 44

U11: 1 W Norman (Charn) 5:56

TEAM: 1 Rushcliffe 18

Women: 1 L Coleman (Abs Tri) 29:39; 2 F Rihards (Worksop) 29:42; 3 Juliet Potter (Charn, W40) 29:52; 4 R Gallop (Newark, W35) 30;59; 5 Jane Potter (Charn, W40) 31:25; 6 L Edge (R’cliffe) 31:43

W45: 1 C Hay (Red RR) 34:22

W55: 1 C Todd-McIntyre (R’cliffe) 36:59

W65: 1 M Collinge (Mansf) 49:56

TEAM: 1 Worksop 25; 2 Rushcliffe 30; 3 Beeston 42

W35 TEAM: 1 Redhill RR 9; 2 Mansfield 15; 3 Holme P 32

U20/ U17:

1 A Chrispin (Newark) 19:04; 2 A Nicholson (Notts, U17) 19:09; 3 B Munroe (Holme P) 19:23

U17: 2 D Walker (Notts) 19:36; 3 G Manson (Mansf) 19:43

TEAM: 1 Notts 12; 2 Mansfield 36; 3 Retford 34

U15:

1 L Caseldine (Notts) 15:35; 2 N Stretton (Wreake) 15:39; 3 D Oldridge (R’cliffe) 15:50

TEAM: 1 Retford 31

U13:

1 M Mullett (Wreake) 11;57; 2 S Chesterfield (R’cliffe) 12:17; 3 C Whysall (Mansf) 12:19

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 14; 2 Rushcliffe 28; 3 Mansfield B 33

U11:

1 A Kemp (Worksop) 6:15

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 9

STAFFORDSHIRE, Rugeley, January 7

Lee Gratton of Rugeley Runners won the men’s race from top under-20 Elliott Smith though Tipton took the team honours from Stoke.

Newcastle (Staffs) Sophie Goodfellow was a clear women’s winner from the City of Stoke pair of Kelly Butler and Lucy Matthews.

Fred Jones, who won the Liverpool under-13 race, was again in top form winning by close on a minute.

Men: 1 L Gratton Ruge 33:14; 2 E Smith Newc U20 33:32; 3 M Williams Tip 34:23; 4 B Gamble Tip 34:28; 5 T Bentley Tip U20 35:03; 6 J Ward W&B 35:20

U20: 3 L Lambeth W&B 35:31

M40+: 1 M Eardley Stoke 37:54; 2 G Briggs W&B 38:18; 3 T Twentyman Newc 38:39

TEAM: 1 Tip 90; 2 Stoke 99; 3 Newc (Staffs) 107

VETS TEAM: 1 W&B 292

U17:

1 G O’Connor RSC 23:28; 2 G Loska Stoke 24:44; 3 J Neilson W&B 24:56

U15:

1 N Rowe Stoke 16:08; 2 W Evans Tip 16:40; 3 K Fellows Tip 17:18

U13:

1 F Jones W&B 11:33; 2 S Thursfield W&B 12:27; 3 O Davis W&B 12:33

Women: 1 S Goodfellow Newc 26:00; 2 K Butler Stoke 26:43; 3 L Matthews Stoke 27:07; 4 R Twardochleb Newc 27:27; 5 F Vickers Birch W40+ 27:51; 6 N Nokes Stoke 27:56

U20: 1 R Richards W&B 29:45; 2 H Graham Tip 30:35; 3 C O’Connor RSC 30:37

W40+: 2 M Vernon Stoke 27:58; 3 D Thomas Trent 28:10

TEAM: 1 Stoke 18; 2 Newcastle 44; 3 Trentham 59

VETS TEAM: 1 Trentham 59

U17:

1 J Charlton Tip 26:05; 2 S Duval RSC 26:50; 3 N Lee C&S 27:14

U15:

1 I Jones W&B 17:06; 2 P Lamb WSV 17:29; 3 C McCarney Burt 18:25

U13:

1 D Cowden Stoke 13:44; 2 T Thursfield Stoke 13:57; 3 G Hendy W&B 14:06

SUFFOLK, Holbrook, January 8

The Stowmarket twins, Maddie and Millie Jordan-Lee, who are now listed as first claim for Aldershot, came out on top of the women’s race as the county welcomed a large number of entries.

The 2:16 marathoner Norman Shreeve took the men’s race for the first time.

In the younger age groups, Ben Peck, the South of England Inter-Counties champion, led his St Edmund Pacers under-17 team to a one-two-three as he retained his title.

Men: 1 N Shreeve (C&C) 29:23; 2 J Millar (Ips H) 29:39; 3 M Bartram (C&C) 30:05

M40: 1 M Hayward (New J) 33:33

M45: 1 J Last (Fram) 35:22

M50: 1 K Tilley (Ips J) 34:06

M55: 1 M Allen (Ips J) 35:41

M60: 1 C Cooke (Et Ed) 36:04

M65: 1 B Rogers (Ips J) 42:38

M70: 1 S Mead (Stow) 41:23

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds Pacers 61; 2 Newmarket J 63; 3 Ipswich J 75

U20:

1 S Burkett Ips H) 26:45; 2 J Peck (St Ed) 28:10; 3 L Syllivan (St Ed) 29:12

TEAM: 1 St Edmund P 13

U17:

1 B Peck (St Ed P) 20:49; 2 J Trangmar (St Ed) 21:25; 3 L Gambling (St Ed) 21:28

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 6; 2 Ipswich H 18

U15:

1 J McAllen (Waveney) 12;49; 2 F Kelly (Ips H) 13:05; 3 R Gambling (St Ed) 13:13

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 12; 2 Ipswich H 33; 3 Ipswich J 51

U13: 1 M Bramhall (W’bridge) 12:48; 2 A Collins (H’leigh) 13:10; 3 J Georgalas (Ips J) 13:16

TEAM: 1 St Edmund P 15; 2 Hadleigh 33

U11:

1 J Seaman (Ips J) 8:36

Women: 1 Maddie Jordan-Lee (Stow) 27:00; 2 Millie Jordan-Lee (Stow) 28:03; 3 H Pettersson (Ips H) 29:10

W40: 1 C Jeffrey (St Ed) 30:27

W45: 1 V Gladwell (Ips H) 32:04

W50: 1 J Hayward (Stow) 34:47

W55: 1 M Narey (Stow) 34:02

W60: 1 V Godbolt (H’leigh) 37:53

W65: 1 H Garrity (Bungay) 40:52

W70: 1 P Morgan (Ips Tri) 43:31

TEAM: 1 St Edmund P 16; 2 Stowmarket St 20; 3 Ipswich H 35

U20:

1 A Goddard (SB) 26:39; 2 I Sutton (Bungay) 37:06; 3 I Bunnag (Ips H) 27:04

U17:

1 R Vinton (SB) 21:14; 2 A Crabb (Ips J) 21;47; 3 I Mitchell (W’bridge Sch) 22;47

TEAM: 1 Ipswich H 15; 2 St Edmund P 31

U15:

1 B Taylor (St Ed) 14:09; 2 A Mills (St Ed) 14:14; 3 V Valentine (St Ed) 14:31

TEAM: 1 St Edmund P 6; 2 Ipswich H 29

U13:

1 R Adams (W’bridge Sch) 13:44; 2 F Mitchell (W’bridge Sch) 14:05; 3 A Oberholtzer (W’bridge Sch) 14:07

TEAM: 1 Woodbridge Sch 6; 2 St Edmund P 22; 3 Ipswich J 23

U11:

1 M Chong (Waveney) 9:37

SURREY, Croydon, January 7

Lloyd Park always presents a challenge and the recent rains delivered the usual muddy stretches to a well-supported championship, Martin Duff reports.

Aldershot runners took five individual and four team titles as their influence continued its move from Hampshire to Surrey.

Cambridge Blue Nancy Scott was third in the women’s race for Aldershot last year, went on to place ninth in the Inter-counties before, this year moving up to take victory. But she was pushed all of the way by Guildford’s Suzanna Monk.

Dom Nolan was run very close by Cambridge & Coleridge’s Nathan Mapperly, in the senior men’s championship, but the Croydon runner was home by two ticks of the watch.

The South of the Thames 5-mile champion from November had also won a Surrey league Division 2 match over this same Lloyd Park terrain last February

Raphael Rivero-Stevenet retained his under-20 men’s title, as Aldershot team mate and English Schools silver medallist James Dargan was a convincing under-17 race winner.

Southern inter-counties champion Alex Lennon led his Sutton & District team to victory in the under-15 boys’ race. However, he had to overcome a stiff challenge from last year’s undefeated under-13 Jake Meyburgh, as these two were nearly a minute clear of the rest.

Katie Pye has notched up a whole series of South of England championships over the past year and here moved up from second last year to take the under-15 girls’ title. The Aldershot runner looks to retain her southern crown at the end of this month.

Men: 1 D Nolan (Croy) 39:39; 2 N Mzpperley (C&C) 39:41; 3 F Slemek (HW) 39:56; 4 S Eglen (AFD) 40:02; 5 E Chuck (Dulw R) 40:36; 6 E Mallett (HW) 40:37

TEAM: 1 Hercules W 106; 2 Belgrave 149; 3 S London 160; 4 Aldershot F&D 197; 5 Croydon 267; 6 Holland Sp 303

U20:

1 R Rivero-Stevenet (AFD) 20:21; 2 J O’Connell (AFD) 20:32; 3 J Taylor (S Lon) 20:33

TEAM: 1 AFD 8; 2 S London 16; 3 E&E 48

U17:

1 J Dargann (AFD) 19:35; 2 C Norman (S Lon) 20:06; 3 C Chilton (S Lon) 20:09

TEAM: 1 AFD 31; 2 S London 43; 3 Herne H 58

U15:

1 A Lennon (S&D) 13;13; 2 J Meyburgh (WSEH) 13:22; 3 M Hibbins (AFD) 14:07

TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 22; 2 E&E 64; 3 AFD 70

U13:

1 C Holmes (Herne H) 10:30; 2 T Whoreton (HW) 10:55; 3 D Orbell (AFD) 10:56

TEAM: 1 Herne H 17; 2 Hercules W 63; 3 S London 92

Women: 1 N Scott (AFD) 30:03; 2 S Monk (G&G) 30:08; 3 D Corradi (S&D) 30:34; 4 K Bingle (AFD) 31:02; 5 E Weir (HW, U20) 31:09; 6 N Lenane (Belg) 31:55

TEAM: 1 AFD 48; 2 Belgrave 60; 3 Herne H 71; 4 Stragglers 87; 5 Guildford & G 107; 6 THH 100

U20:

1 P Craig-McFeely (Herne H) 23:25; 2 I Parker-Elms (Rane) 24:04; 3 K Hewitt (Herne H) 24:31

U17:

1 E Hudson (G&G) 24:18; 2 L Brown (E&E) 24:43; 3 A kemp (S Lon) 24:59

U20/U17 TEAM: 1 Herne H 17; 2 AFD 24; 3 E&E 29

U15:

1 K Pye (AFD) 15:13; 2 O Carroll (Herne H) 15:40; 3 R Simmons (G&G) 15:43

TEAM: 1 Herne H 30; 2 AFD 40; 3 E&E 62

U13:

1 K Scott (AFD) 11:10; 2 M Robertson (AFD) 11:20; 3 I Harrison (HW) 11:32

TEAM: 1 AFD 12 2 HW 65; 3 S&D 77

SUSSEX, Bexhill, East Sussex, January 7

Ned Potter took the senior men’s title by nearly a minute over last year’s third placer, Finn McNally, Martin Duff reports.

There was a surprise in the senior men’s team race as third placed Jacob Cann led Horsham Blue Star Harriers to a narrow team win over favourites Brighton & Hove, their first for many a year.

Potter was only fifth last year but went on to place ninth in both the BUCS and English National under-20 championships at Parliament Hill.

Women’s race winner Beth Garland, the 2021 Scottish 3000m champion, made it a Chichester Runners double.

Among the younger age groups, one of the biggest wins came from Yasmin Kashdan, the Southern second and English National fourth-placer. The Crawley runner retained her under-17 title with victory by more than a minute over Rosie Gasson and Dulcie Yelling.

Men: 1 N Potter (Chich R) 33:48; 2 F McNally (Phoe) 34:38; 3 J Cann (Horsh BS) 35:49; 4 I Crowe-Wright (B&H) 35:53; 5 O Pritchard (B’wks) 36:04; 6 L Burgess (Horsh BS) 36:06

TEAM: 1 Horsham Blue Star 81; 2 Brighton & H 82; 3 Phoenix 126

U20:

1 N Geddes (Phoe) 29:38; 2 N Grindrod (B&H) 29:51; 3 A Sproston (Craw) 30:23

TEAM: 1 Phoenix 12; 2 B&H 16

U17:

1 A Riley (B&H) 18:48; 2 C Wright (Lewes) 18:56; 3 O Wallek (Phoe) 19:14

TEAM: 1 B&H 12; 2 Phoenix 26; 3 Lewes 34

U15:

1 F Goodman (B&H) 14:01; 2 L Gorrill (B’wks) 14:40; 3 T Matthews (B&H) 14;44

TEAM: 1 B&H 12; 2 Phoenix 42; 3 Lewes 43

U13:

1 G Gilbert (B&H) 12:11; 2 O Goodman (B&H) 12:40; 3 M O’Connor (Lewes) 12:47

TEAM: 1 B&H 14; 2 Lewes 41; 3 Eastbourne 39

Women: 1 B Garland (Chich R) 32:12; 2 V Hopkins (Ton) 33:38; 3 A Harris (Phoe) 33:58; 4 A Cox-Rusbridge (Chich R) 35:41; 5 L Keep (Lewes) 35:42; 6 R Hillman (Lewes) 35:43

TEAM: 1 Lewes 29; 2 Chichester R 34; 3 Phoenix 35

U20:

1 M Edwards (Phoe) 36:42; 2 C Muzio (B&H) 36:54; 3 F Davies (Phoe) 37:58

TEAM: 1 Phoenix 8

U17:

1 Y Kashdan (Craw) 21:42; 2 R Gasson (B&H) 22:47; 3 D Yelling (B&H) 23:06

TEAM: 1 B&H 15; 2 Lewes 33

U15:

1 F Pearce (E’brne) 16:25; 2 D Connor (E’brne) 16:32; 3 E Stephenson (Lewes) 16:33

TEAM: 1 Lewes 19; 2 Crawley 23; 3 Eastbourne 39

U13:

1 I Buchanan (Hy R) 12:36; 2 B Webb (Craw) 13:12; 3 E Lennard (E’brne) 13:55

TEAM: 1 Hy R 12; 2 Crawley 35; 3 B&H 36

YORKSHIRE, Lightwater, January 7

Angus McMillan, fourth last year, won his first senior title on the country as he easily defeated defending champion Joshua Dickinson.

The 3:44.23 1500m performer though could only help his team to sixth as Hallamshire pulled off a narrow win over Leeds.

Hallamshire won the senior women’s title through Phillipa Williams, the 2020 UK Inter-Counties bronze medallist but Leeds gained their revenge in the team categories as she was followed in by Leeds’ trio of Jemima Elgood, Georgia Malir and Rhianne Hughes.

Salford’s Ewan Wheelwright was a clear under-20 men’s winner as Bingley won team gold despite their leading runner only eighth.

Jonson Hughes won the under-17 men’s from his elder brother Sonny Boy as he led Rotherham to team victory.

Archie Peaker led Keighley and Craven to under-15 team gold.

Thomas Thake, the English National and UK Inter-Counties runner-up, easily retained his under-13 title winning by the huge margin of 36 seconds over a distance of well under 3km as runner-up George Marsh led Keighley to another team success.

Eve Whitaker, fourth in last year’s under-17 race, advanced to win the under-20 race to take her first Yorkshire title.

Rebecca Flaherty won a keenly contested under-17 race which saw the first five within 100 metres of each other with defending champion Evie Thomson fourth.

Graihagh Turner won the under-15 girls race and led Rotherham to team success.

Despite two in six in the under-13 girls race, Rotherham were not one of the 10 teams to complete and it was Keighley’s Bethan Buckley who won the individual title and City of York who gained team honours.

Overall: 1 A McMillan York 34:47; 2 J Dickinson Leeds 35:28; 3 G Rush Leeds 35:39; 4 C Bell Hallam 36:29; 5 E Smales Roth 36:52; 7 N Marsh Ton 37:25; 8 G Chalmers Leeds 37:28; 9 J Sagar Spen 37:39; 10 T Power Hallam 37:41

TEAM: 1 Hallam 78; 2 Leeds 81; 3 Wharfe 229

U20:

1 E Wheelwright Salf 29:15; 2 T Shaw 30:10; 3 F Roden Abbey 30:18

TEAM: 1 Bing 33

U17:

1 J Hughes Roth 23:12; 2 S Hughes Roth 23:53; 3 A Darood Skyrac 23:59

TEAM: 1 Roth 15; 2 Keigh 42; 3 York 46

U15:

1 A Peaker K&C 16:03; 2 J Sanderson Settle 16:19; 3 T Hooper Wharfe 16:28

TEAM: 1 K&C 12; 2 York 26; 3 Roth 56

U13:

1 T Thake Hallam 8:50; 2 G Marsh K&C 9:26; 3 O Wright York 9:43

TEAM: 1 K&C 21; 2 Hallam 24; 3 Halifax 45

Women: 1 P Williams Hallam 31:12; 2 J Elgood Leeds 32:27; 3 G Malir Leeds 32:48; 4 R Hughes Leeds 32:56; 5 K Walshaw Holm 33:50; 6 B Penty York K 33:59; 7 L Byram Holm 34:13; 8 C Lambert Midd 34:26; 9 E Byram Holm 35:12; 10 E McLeod Roth 35:44

TEAM: 1 Leeds 27; 2 Holm 55; 3 York Knavesmire 82

U20:

1 E Whitaker Harro 26:07; 2 E Gibbins Ilk 26:40; 3 A Jones Wharfe 27:25

U17:

1 R Flaherty Bing 17:29; 2 L Langan York 17:38; 3 A Lane Wharfe 17:47

TEAM: 1 Roth 19; 2 Ilk 33; 3 Bing 36

U15:

1 G Turner Roth 16:29; 2 M Bellwood K&C 16:43; 3 N Robinson Harro 16:47

TEAM: 1 Roth 10; 2 K&C 23; 3 York 43

U13:

1 B Buckley K&C 10:06; 2 M Schofield Roth 10:12; 3 K Harrison Sargent Hali 0:24

TEAM: 1 York 18; 2 Halifax 39; 3 K&C 40

START FITNESS SHERMAN CUP & DAVIDSON SHIELD & NORTH EAST HARRIER LEAGUE, Temple Park, January 7

With the North East having held their Championships in December, this county title-free event again saw big numbers with well over 600 senior competitors at the former English National venue.

W40 Jane Hodgson won the women’s race while former English National winner Calum Johnson was a clear men’s winner.

Men: 1 C Johnson Gates 28:42; 2 G Jayasurina M&C 30:37; 3 J Fiddamin Blyth 30:48; 4 S Hancox Morp 31:10; 5 P Winkler Morp 31:19; 6 C Coulson Hough U20 31:47

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 17

Women: 1 J Hodgson Morp W40 24:25; 2 R Falloon Morp 24:54; 3 C Penfold NSP W35 25:12; 4 J Heslop Els W40 25:24; 5 J Fox Sund 25:31; 6 K Stevenson Tyne B W50 25:46

TEAM: 1 Jesmond J 25

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE