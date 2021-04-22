Athletes defy cold and blustery conditions to register decent results at the University of Birmingham Track & Field Series event

Phil Norman went to No.8 on the UK all-time rankings for the 2000m steeplechase with 5:26.06 at the University of Birmingham Track & Field Series meeting on Wednesday (April 21).

Racing the rarely run event, he broke into an all-time top 10 list that is headed by Mark Rowland’s national record of 5:19.86.

Maisie Grice also made an impact in the women’s 2000m steeplechase as she went No.10 on the UK all-time rankings with 6:32.15. The national record is held by Elizabeth Bird with 6:11.79.

Conditions were far from ideal but the good early-season performances continued with Henry McLuckie running a World Under-20 Championships qualifying mark in the 1500m with 3:42.71.

The venue is gearing up to hosting the British Olympic 10,000m trials on June 5 and Wednesday night proved a good dress rehearsal.

British Milers’ Club races were incorporated into the programme with Jess Judd setting a BMC record for a women-only 3000m with 8:52.73 as she beat Jenny Nesbitt (9:04.75).

Jonny Davies also impressed in the men’s 3000m as he out-kicked Phil Sesemann in the last half lap to clock 7:53.61. Behind, steeplechase junior Kristian Imroth ran 8:13.18 in sixth.

Alex Bell, the 800m specialist, had an early-season endurance test over 1500m and beat Revee Walcott-Nolan with 4:14.39.

The BMC women’s 800m was won by Katie Kirk in 2:05.17 but Mari Smith went even quicker in the open 800m races with a 2:03.77 stadium record.

In the field, Laura Zialor set a stadium record with 1.81m in the high jump, while in the 400m there was a good breakthrough by Charlie Carvell as the 16-year-old Telford AC sprinter clocked 46.96 to take almost a second off his PB.

For full results, CLICK HERE and to watch the event again, see below.

