New marks on Ilkley Moor plus a big win for Victoria Wilkinson at Pendle in our latest coverage from the fells

ILKLEY MOOR FELL RACE (inc. Yorkshire senior championships), Ilkley, March 5

Ben Rothery not only won the race by half a minute but he also took three seconds off of the course record and also won the Yorkshire title held in conjunction.

He was followed home by Ben Sharrock and Joe Baxter.

There was also a course record in the women’s race as Amelie Lane also clipped the previous mark by a few seconds.

Lane, who is in the under-18 category, finished 24th overall in a time of 42:00.

She finished two minutes clear of Rosalind Mather who had the consolation of the Yorkshire title.

Overall (5M/1320ft):

1 B Rothery (Ilkley) 35:28

2 B Sharrock (Amble) 36:03

3 J Baxter (P&B) 36:31

4 J Cummings (Ilkley) 36:33

5 G Rush (Leeds C, W40) 37:31

6 M Howard (Calder V) 37:33

7 B Houghton (Dark Pk) 37:34

8 T Saville (Dark Pk) 37:47

M50: J Green (Ilkley) 42:28

M60: C Parrack (Old Box) 49:27

M70: K Robinson (Wharf) 62:56

U18: S Bentham (Ilkley) 37:54

Yorkshire: 1 Rothery; 2 Baxter; 3 Cummings

TEAM: Yorkshire: Ilkley

Women:

1 A Lane (Wharf, U18) 42:00

2 R Mather (Knave) 44:12

3 B Penty (Knave) 44:32

4 E Hopkinson (Wharf, W40) 44:46

5 B Bergstrand (M’bro) 46:02

W50: R Thackray (Bing) 50:04

W60: J Collins (Wig D) 59:12

Yorkshire: 1 Mather; 2 Penty; 3 Hopkinson

TEAM: Yorkshire: Knave

MOORHOUSE’S STAN BRADSHAW PENDLE ROUND, Burnley, March 4

Victoria Wilkinson, a regular in Britain’s team in the major mountain running championships, won the women’s race by a stunning 13 minutes.

Joshua Holgate won the men’s race by a much tighter 11 seconds.

Overall (9M/2250ft):

1 J Holgate (B’burn) 62:20

2 E Bland (Bowl) 62:31

3 I Holmes (Bing, M50) 64:38

4 M McGoldrick (Sett, M40) 65:04

5 J Craig (Barl) 65:52

6 S Atkinson (Bowl) 66:12

7 D Mirfield (Barl) 66:20

8 S Watson (Wharf) 68:16

M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 78:31

M70: J Holt (Clay) 87:43

Women:

1 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 70:08

2 K Macfarlane (C’thy) 83:56

3 M Ralphson (Barl, W40) 85:02

4 F Hall (Barl, W40) 85:06

5 J Greenhalgh (Lost, W50) 85:18

W60: K Brierley (Tod) 96:07

BLACK COMBE, Silecroft, Cumbria, March 4

Overall (8M/3400ft):

1 F Grant (Dark Pk) 69:01

2 H Bolton (Kesw) 69:50

3 T Simpson (Amble) 73:40

4 J Hartley (B Combe) 73:48

5 L Bowness (Helm H) 75:34

6 A Perry (Helm H) 75:49

M40: K Collison (B’dale F) 75:54

M50: A Dunn (Helm H) 78:44

M60: P Crompton (C’land F) 97:43

M70: S Brearley (Bowl) 2:02:00

Women:

1 H Russell (Helm H) 79:01

2 C Taylor (B Combe) 80:52

3 A Fan (Amble) 81:02

4 E Pannone (Eden) 83:21

W40: P Wakefield (Kesw) 92:34

W50: J Powell (Wharf) 1:48:56

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 1:52:52

CLOUD NINE, Congleton, March 5

Overall (9M/1250ft):

1 J Scott (Inov-8) 55:52

2 S Harding (Macc) 58:18

3 L Beresford (Mat, M40) 59:47

4 J Ross (Staffs M) 61:36

5 M Basnett (Staffs M) 61:40

6 M Burley (Macc) 61:50

7 M Taylor (S Ches, M40) 61:58

8 R Whitby (Macc) 63:10

M45: A Mason (R Nxt Sea) 64:37

M50: N Lindop 68:47

M55: D Barlow 70:31

M60: A Renfree 76:23

M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 80:33

Women:

1 C Leather (Liv PS) 65:16

2 C Brock (Steel) 66:20

3 N Reece (Wilm, W40) 66:32

4 F Sharpley (Macc) 68:57

5 R Jackson (Wilm) 70:37

W55: N Skilton (C&S) 71:20

W60: J Searle (Dark Pk) 81:21

W65: A-M Jones (Macc) 89:29

IAN ROBERTS MEMORIAL, Marsden, March 5

Overall (6.4M/853ft):

1 R James (Royt R) 45:06

2 L Hinchcliffe (Sadd) 49:54

3 J Wood (Holm) 50:10

4 M Tibbot (Sadd, W) 50:32

5 V Jubbs (Sadd, M40) 50:57

6 A Storer (M50) 52:17

M60: S Booth 63:18

M70: D Agnew (Sadd) 82:20

Women:

1 Tibbot 50:32

2 R Pymm (Sadd) 57:32

3 A Wilson (Sadd) 59:15

4 J Brown (Roch) 62:57

W50: J Goorney (Lyth) 64:43

W60: K Forster (Spec) 70:52

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 82:37

SADDLEWORTH 10 RES’S, Saddleworth, March 4

Overall (38.6km/1220m):

1 A Smith (Slaith, M40) 3:39:18

2 R Scott (Agile O) 4:04:10

3 T Campbell (Eden, M45) 4:04:13

4 Joshua Southall (G’dale) 4:07:50

5 Jake Southall (G’dale) 4:07:59

6 M Fleming (Sadd, M40) 4:16:28

M45: T Campbell (Eden) 4:04:13

M55: B Johnson (Calder V) 4:24:30

M60: T White 4:56:37

Women

1 C Horsfall (CHC, W45) 4:32:50

2 N Butterfield (Calder V, W40) 4:37:30

3 A McGushin (Clap C) 4:38:48

4 S Richardson (Calder V, W40) 4:44:16

W50: S Chrisanthou (Calder V) 5:07:25

W55: L Goddard (Bowl) 5:43:53

W60: J Scarf (Tod) 6:03:55

PIPE DREAM, Dolgarrog, March 4

Overall (6.8km/390m):

1 T Haynes (Eryri) 32:50

2 G Roberts (Calder V) 32:56

3 T Gill (Mat) 34:53

4 S Godsman (Calder V, M50) 35:59

5 T Land (GOGT) 36:37

6 N Hockley (Eryri, M40) 36:49

M60: S Toogood (Buck) 43:33

M80: D Williams (Eryri) 59:47 (rec)

Women:

1 K Reynolds (Eryri) 40:03

2 L Richardson (Eryri) 40:11

3 S Richards (Eryri) 41:32

4 R Probert (Mynydd D, W50) 41:42

W60: E Collins (Denbigh) 48:26

W75: M Oliver (Eryri) 70:07 (rec)

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE

» Subscribe to AW magazine here