Coverage of the Welsh Championships and English area road relay championships, plus a top quality alternative Southern event put on by Aldershot

AFD RELAYS, Rushmoor Arena, Hampshire, September 24

With disillusionment over past official championships relays, organisation and cancellations, many of the Southern area clubs supported Aldershot, Farnham & District’s plans to put on a race, Martin Duff reports.

Aldershot thus re-instated the races at Rushmoor Arena, which last hosted the Southern event in 2015.

The clubs claim that, after initially not responding, the South of England refused a request to include their championships within the event and instead went ahead with belated plans to hold their own event at Crystal Palace which held the last championships put on back in 2019.

The English Road Running Association then decided that men’s qualification for the national event at Sutton Park next month would be for the first eight teams at each event with discretionary places offered to more teams down to 18th spot. Due to the poor turn-out at the official event it is likely that most of those spots will be awarded to clubs who raced here.

The majority of Southern clubs voted with their feet to give the South of England Road Running hierarchy a thumbs down.

Regular top club rivalry was resumed in the men’s race between hosts Aldershot and visitors Tonbridge and it was the latter who recovered from a steady start to narrowly lead going into the final 6km double lap.

However, Jack Rowe was up to the task and comfortably brought the hosts home with a 17:30 time that narrowly trumped that of James Kingston on Tonbridge’s fifth stage. His club’s 1:48:03 was a race record, beating that of Southampton in 1997 by 22 seconds.

Earlier in the race, three consecutive sub-18 second laps by Josh Grace, Adam Clarke and Ellis Cross had given Aldershot a big lead by half-distance before Tonbridge began their fightback.

The masters race was of a lower standard and winners Herne Hill were more than five minutes outside the inaugural 1989 time here when your correspondent was part of the winning Aldershot team, along with club coach Mick Woods.

In a change for the Aldershot Relays, the senior women ran the same 6km double-lapper as the men and the host club made it a double.

Louise Small, opening with 20:08, was behind Tonbridge’s Nicole Taylor’s 19:55 but they soon hit the front and then closed with Steph Twell’s second fastest lap of 19:48.

Bracknell took a surprise second spot after seeing off Aldershot’s B team and Tonbridge, but these three were four minutes down on the winners. Bracknell had to thank Amelia Quirk for their silver medals as the UK indoor 3000m silver medallist, in her first outing since February, stormed round in 19:24 – comfortably the quickest women’s time of the race.

Aldershot’s women also added the W40 victory, with their Lesley Locks quickest with 22:01.

The young athletes races were the usual melee of highly competitive athletes all racing here for the first time and realising just what they had been denied by South of England AA’s stance.

Finlay Goodman’s fastest under-15 boys’ split on the final leg gave Brighton & Hove City a narrow victory over Blackheath and Windsor.

Blackheath’s women comfortably won the under-17 race and Fleur Todd-Warmoth closed them in with 15:52 for their 4.6km lap but that was just down on Wells’ Sophie Nicholls, the double English Schools 2022 medallist, who had taken their opener with 15:50.

Aldershot’s girls also added the under-13 and under-15 races as Katie Pye came from behind on the last 3km lap with the fastest under-15 split of 10:14. She had to overcome Portsmouth, whose Florence East had put them ahead mid race with the second-best split of 10:25.

Cambridge & Coleridge took the under-17 men’s race from Windsor, with both clubs’ last leg runners running identical race fastest times of 9:48 for the 3km lap.

Men (6x6km)

1 AFD 1:48:03 (J Grace 17:57, A Clarke 17:51, E Cross 17:45, R Harvie 18:52, S Eglen 18:08; J Rowe 17:30); 2 Tonbridge 1:48:59 (A Howard 18:20, C De’Ath 18:25, B Cole 17:49, J Goodge 18:21, J Kingston 17:36, B Murphy 18:29); 3 Cambridge & C 1:49:49 (B McCrawley 18:51, T Keen 18:19, C Elsen 17:58, A Melloy 18:26, J Escalante-Phillips 17:52);; 4 Bedford & C 1:49:51 (H Brodie 18:00, B Davies 18:52, B Alcock 17:55, G Mallett 18:43, S Winters 18:26, M Bergin 18:18); 5 Highgate 1:50:10 (R Behelbi 18:19, T Ghafari 19:22, A Lepretre 17:50, P Chambers 18:10, A Bampton 18:46, J Allen 17:42); 6 Hercules W 1:50:40 (T Jervis 18:00, A Penney 18:22, J Cornish 18:19, G Mallett 18:43, D Cliffe 18:20, F Slemeck 18:56); 7 Kent 1:52:54 (R Bentley 18:37, S Fitzpatrick 19:00, O Hind 18:44, C Dockerill 18:59, R Braden 18:43, R Sesemann 18:51); 8 AFD B 1:52:58 (A Pointon 18:14, J Boswell 19:17, R Lovejoy 19:11, J Bowles 19:44, S Blake 18:40, J Morwood 17:52); 9 Guildford & G 1:53:23 (D Wallis 18:15, J Van Deventer 18:54, M McDaniel 18:54, J Sanderson 19:37, J Harvey 19:48, A Coley-Maud 17:54); 10 Soton 1:53:30 (B Brown 17:59, M Revier 18:41, R James 18:12, P Hart 18:50, D Hargreaves 20:32, S Pulley 19:16); 11 C&C B 1:53:39 (J Dunce 18:57, W Newcombe 19:05, J Stanton-Stock 18:25, M Gilbert 19:18, T Bridger 18:35, I Rothwell 19:20); 12 Shaftesbury 1:53:55 (K Clements 17:58, J Dempsey 18:29, J Fisher 20:06, K Imroth 18:41, T Butler 18:14, S Greenstein 20:28); 13 Bed C B 1:54:04 (E Blythman 18:34, J Minter 18:46,C Emmerson 18:59, J Goodwin 18:54, J Eves 18:36, J Strange 20:14); 14 TVH 1:54:08 (D Mulryan 18:08, M Ferguson 18:21, M Cameron 19:01, W Perkin 19:27, O Newton 19:50, T Clyde 19:20); 15 Hercules W B 1:54:41 (E Mallett 18:36, C Eastaugh 18:35, F Johnson 19:15, J Croft 19:30, A Walton 19:33, J Stockings 19:11); 16 Belgrave 1:54:55 (S Gardner 19:10, S Gebreselassie 19:21, H Hart 19:24, N Buckle 19:20, C McNally 19:11, J Neville 19:29); 17 Tonbridge B 1:56:32 (M Dubery 18:55, E Coutts 19:24, M Taylor 18:46, J Arnott 19:46, C Chambers 19:43, M Weatherseed 19:58) ; 18 Medway & M 1:56:41 (T Menges 18:04, B Tyler 19:34, A Webb 19:55, J Cunningham 20:28, J Walsh 19:30, T Collins 19:10); 19 C&C C 1:56:46 (B Jones 19:04, I Williamson 19:22, G Parmenter 19:40, T McCusker 19:43, G Keen 19:37, J Reed 19:20); 20 Brighton & H 1:56:58 (C Halsey 19:27, T Tarragano 19:38, T Niner 20:27, I Crowe-Wright 18:17, J Turner 19:00, H Yelling 20:09); 21 Herne H 1:57:37; 22 Basingstoke & MH 1:57:43; 23 Ealing SM 1:58:18; 24 Highgate B 1:58:40; 25 Kent B 1:58:58; 26 Reading 1:59:23; 27 Hercules W C 1:59:25; 28 Bracknell 1:59:38; 29 Inv EK 2:00:02; 30 AFD C 2:00:33

59 teams finished

Fastest: Rowe 17:30; Kingston 17:36; Allen 17:42; Cross 17:45; Cole 17:49

M40 (4x6km): 1 Herne H 81:37 (S Coombes 20:31, J Cunningham 19:55, R Paranandi 20:26, B Paviour 20:45); 2 B&H 83:04 L Taub 21:07, H Bristow 20;45, Z Hale 20;56, C Halsey 20;16); 3 AFD 83:50 (S Cooper 20;50, D Bradley 21;19, M Symes 20:26, M Boucher 21;14); 4 Winchester 85:06; 5 Bed C 86:42; 6 Lewes 88:33; 7 G&G 88:51; 8 TVH 89:37; 9 AFD B 89:52; 10 Read RR 90:21

18 teams finished

Fastest: Cunningham 19:55

M55 (4x6km): 1 Phoenix 94:24 (A Haines 23:23, G Pike 24:43, P Grabsky 24:15, S Atkinson 22:03); 2 Read RR 94:27 (G Rennie 23:51, P Jewell 23:21, C Webber 23:36, T Dowling 23:39); 3 AFD 98:03 (C Addison 23:28, C Try 24:33, R Gomarsall 22:54, A Hislop 27:07); 4 P’boro & NV 1:41:25; 5 Herne H 2:02:58; 6 Camberley 2:12:03

Fastest: Atkinson 22:03

U17 (3×4.6km): 1 C&C 42:48 (E Taylor 14:24, L Conway 14:27, I Morris 13:58); 2 AFD (O Smith 14:35, A Bishop 14:37, J Dargan 13:58); 3 Medway & M (A Dack 14:29, H Gear 14:39, F Shepherd 15:04) 4 AFD B 44:25 (T Spencer 15:10, J Pearce 14:38, D Shattock 14:38); 5 WSEH 44:40 (F Thomas 14:54, H Johnston 14:39, J Mingoia 15:07); 6 Inv EK 44:57 (J Stevens 14:14, N Paterson 14:42, A Whitlock 16:01); 7 Chiltern 45:21 (A Pinder 14:57, T Redmond 14:49, I Jessop-Tranter 15:34); 8 C&C B 45:33 (I Morgan 15:00, G Christmas 15:52, M Morgan 15:12); 9 Reigate P 45:48 (E Willis 15:01, S Rolaston 15:29, S Staphy 15:17); 10 Tonbridge 45:51 (G Hopkins 15:11, J Sharpe 15:18, Y Claridge 15:21); 11 B&H 46:08; 12 Poole 46:42; 13 Crawley 46:49; 14 St Albans 47:30; 15 E&E 47:42; 16 Shaftesbury 47:47; 17 Chiltern B 47:52; 18 Wells 48:01; 19 WSEH B 48:12; 20 B&B 48:31

39 teams finished

Fastest: Dargan/Morris 14:58; Stevens 14:14; A Riley (B&H) 14:16; E Taylor 14:24; Conway 14:27

U15 (3x3km): 1 B&H 29:19 (S Bennett 9:49, T Matthews 10:01, F Goodman 9:29); 2 B&B 29:32 (L Elmqvist 9:42, J Hill 10:15, J Scanes 9:35); 3 WSEH 29:37 (S Togeer 10:01, G Branston 10:04, A Didaskalou 9:33); 4 Wells 29:52 (T Webb 9:34, G Chatard 10:34, C Court 9:45); 5 Tonbridge 30:13 (F Fujimon 10:23, T Bawtree 10:07, O Head 9:43); 6 AFD 30:57 (T Taylor 10:36, M Hibbins 10:31, R Herd 9:53); 7 Chiltern 31:01 (A Hughes 9:45, T Holdworth 10:42, C Powell 10:34); 8 C&C 31:04 (K Molloy 10:10, S Wright 10:26, O Villis 10:28); 9 Bracknell 31:06 (P Diplock 10:07, T Lewis 10:32, D Weller 10:28); 10 Reading 31:12 (E Hilly 10:54, M Gillas 10;17, J Titmas 10:01); 11 Shaftesbury 31:36; 12 Tonbridge B 31:39; 13 WSEH B 31:42; 14 C&C B 31:54; 15 Epsom & E 31:56; 16 Bed C 32:03; 17 Crawley 32:10; 18 AFD B 32:16; 19 C&C C 32:18; 20 Lewes 32:19

47 teams finished

Fastest: Goodman 9:29; Didaskalou 9:33; Webb 9:34

U13 (3x3km): 1 C&C 32:10 (O Seaborn 11:03, H Pearson 10:36, H Cantell 10:31); 2 B&B 32:32 (H Collins-Smith 10:49, D Horgan 10:46, J Shaw 10:57); 3 AFD 32:52 (E Squire 11:55, D Orbell 10:30, B Rivero-Stevens 10:27); 4 Bed C 33:04 (B Barnicoat 10:41, F Bent 10:53, O Coombes 11:30); 5 Hercules W 33:16 (S Dyson 10:51, H Allen 11:15, T Greed 11:11); 6 Chiltern 33:18 (T Ford 10:43, C Quantrill 11:05, J Martin 11:30); 7 Shaftesbury 33:24 (C Hilton 10:42, L Shaw 11:29, E Pascal 11:13); 8 WSEH 34:17 (A Charles 11:03, G Hilliar 11:29, J Hughes 11:45); 9 Portsmouth 34:21 (O Knipe 11:04, J Klepacz 11:48, L De Giovanni 11:29); 10 G&G 34:22 (H Williams 11:11, H Wilson 12:04, G Bone 11:08); 11 B&H 34:33; 12 E&E 34:41; 13 Reading 34:44; 14 Abingdon 34:58; 15 Tonbridge 35:19; 16 M&M 35:26; 17 Chiltern B 35:34; 18 AFD B 35:56; 19 Wycombe P 35:59; 20 Ipswich J 36:04

28 teams finished

Fastest: B Lucas (Brack) 10:10; Rivero-Stevens 10:27; Orbell 10:30

Women (4x6km): 1 AFD 81:11 (L Small 20:08, P Bowden 20:33, K Estlea 20:41, S Twell 19:48); 2 Bracknell 85:19 (E Jones 22:42, E Carey 21:12, A Quirk 19:24, A Willis 22:02) ; 3 AFD B 85:27 (K Bingle 21:20, E Moyes 21:45, A Garner 21:45, N Scott 20:38); 4 Tonbridge 85:44 (N Taylor 19:55, I Amos 21:53, L Thompson 22:24, C Alexander 21:32); 5 Reading 86:19 (L Marlow 22:49, K West 23:07, N Mitchell 20:25, J Gibbon 19:53); 6 Highgate 87:34 (N Griffith 20:58, H Viner 21:06, K Thornton 22:39, Z MacDonald 22:51); 7 Winchester 88:35 (H Hall 20:17, L Neate 22:14, R Chesterfield 22:51, E Wimers 23:13); 8 AFD C 88:37 (K Hughes 22:29, M Jordan-Lee 21:28, L Gent 22:34, E Wicks 22:07); 9 C&C 89:13 (H Archer 20:21, J Colley 23:31, L Shanahan 21:36, L Brown 23:46); 10 BMH 90:03 (C Ragan 21:48, M Deadman 21:54, R Sleap 22:42, K Towerton 23:38); 11 TVH 90:19; 12 Herts P 91:31; 13 WSEH 91:34; 14 Herne Hill 91:36; 15 St Mary’s 92:15; 16 Clapham 92:20; 17 Soton 92:29; 18 B&B 92:32; 19 G&G 92:47; 20 AFD D 93:46

44 teams finished

Fastest: Quirk 19:24; Twell 19:48; Gibbon 19:53; Taylor 19:55, Small 20:08; Hall 20:17; S Astin (Belg) 20:20

W40 (3x6km): 1 AFD 71:27 (B Lefrenerie 25:00, L Locks 22:01, N McKensie 24;27); 2 Camberley 72:30 (N Densley 22:38, S Stallwood 25:08, R Smith 24:44); 3 Read RR 73:57 ( K Stream 22:49, H Pool 25:18, S Dooley 24:43); 4 Herts P 75:50; 5 Portsmouth 79:36; 6 G&G 82:17

Fastest: Locks 22:01; E Jolley (Ports) 22:33; Densley 22:38

U17 (3×4.6km): 1 B&B 50:13 (L Whyte 17:14, C Firth 17:07, F Todd-Warmoth 15:52); 2 WSEH 51:19 (E Harvey 18:55, J Heller 17:43, R Clutterbuck 16:41); 3 Wells 51:45 (S Nicholls 15:50, M Noad 18:27, I Courtney 17:27); 4 Chiltern 52:01 (M Hughes 16:34, E Shield 18:14, F Baxter 17;12); 5 Shaftesbury 53:12 (N McGovern 17:27, M Maris-Ingram 18:49, R Vinton 16:26); 6 St Albans 53:40 (P Fisher 19:37, B Cray 18:09, P Gill 15:53); 7 Chelmsford 54:10 (K Atkinson 18:31, H Watson 16:54, K Atkinson 18:46); 8 AFD 54:18 (A Mead 18:14, L Roberts 18:20, L Barlow 17:43); 9 M&M 54:35 (N Astin 18:21, L Sutton 17:56, L Crossley 18:19); 10 Bracknell 55:13 (J Bailey 17:50, M Hill 19:03, K Flockhart 18:20); 11 C&C 55:17; 12 Poole 55:25; 13 Tonbridge 55:27; 14 WSEH 55:30; 15 B&H 55:41

28 teams finished

Fastest: Nicholls 15:50; Todd-Warmoth 15:52; Gill 15:53

U15 (3x3km): 1 AFD 32:01 (E Orbell 10:56, L Quinn10:50, K Pye 10:14); 2 Portsmouth 32:35 (C Jones 10:51, F East 10:25, E Smart 11:19); 3 Crawley 33:17 (R Daniels 10:50, K Foss 11;13, A Cox 11:14); 4 Lewes 33:25 (E Stephenson 10:57, I Somerville 11:35, A James 10:53); 5 C&C 33:30 (K Shaw 10:40, S Harris 10:53, K McCluskey 11:58); 6 Bracknell 33:45 (M Sichova 10:57, E Davies 11:34, M Fieldsend 11:14); 7 G&G 33:53 (E Easton 11:42, K Ealden 11:28, R Simons 10:43); 8 Chelmsford 34:06 (D Stollery 10:57, S Shipton 11:16, L Wilkin 11:53); 9 Woking 34:13 (L Roake 10:53, I Freeman 11:34, S Price 11:46); 10 B&B 34:36 (M Barlow 11:10, L Witcombe 11:49, L Smith 11:36); 11 Poole 34:48; 12 Chiltern 34:59; 13 Wells 35:02; 14 WSEH 35:13; 15 C&C 35:18

36 teams finished

Fastest: Pye 10:14; East 10:25; Shaw 10:40

U13 (3x3km):

1 AFD 32;35 (T Robertson 10:48, N Walmsley 11:13, K Scott 10:33); 2 Chelmsford 32:55 (A Shipton 10:57, A King 11:10, E Harrold 10:48); 3 Portsmouth 33:28 (E Bramall 10:43, A Thomas 11:26, C Oakley 11:19); 4 WSEH 33:48 (T Ferguson 10:58, Z Davey 12:09, Z Allen 10:41); 5 Chelmsford B 34:43 (H Harrison 11;18, E Kelly 11:34, F Philipps 11;50); 6 Chiltern 35:03 (E Wildman 12:15, K Gorman 10:58, M Davis 11;49); 7 AFD B 36:13 (A Rattray 12:03, F Croucher 11:23), J Smaykala 11;47); 8 AFD C 36:24 (K Dover 10:50, P Guest 12:22, S Hooper 12;12); 9 Hercules W 36:46 (I Harrison 11:14, L Paulson 12:23, B Eminson 13:09); 10 Portsmouth 37:00 (A Hendley 11;47, F Biggs 12;24, A Klidjian 12;29); 11 B&H 37:33; 12 Crawley 37:45; 13 B&H B 37:54; 14 St Albans 38:06; 15 BMH 38:18

27 teams finished

Fastest: J Christmas (C&C) 10:37; Bramall 10:43; Robertson 10:48

SOUTH, OF ENGLAND ROAD RELAYS, Crystal, Palace, September 24

The numbers and quality were more evident at the rebel event at Aldershot but there were still some excellent performances at a generally well organised but lacklustre championship event at Crystal Palace with the senior women’s event standing out, Steve Smythe reports.

Cambridge Harriers women won the Southern six-stage at Milton Keynes in March by almost four minutes from Belgrave and, while the vast majority of leading teams from previous four-stage events were competing in Aldershot, it was the same one-two here but an entirely different sort of race.

Despite fielding a quartet that were all in the winning team six months ago, Cambridge had to come from well back to deny Belgrave and they only got back into the lead in the final 200 metres on the famous Crystal Palace track.

However, it should be noted that Belgrave also had a team at Aldershot and Sarah Astin ran one of the quickest legs even though they eventually failed to finish.

Overall Kent League winner Megan Marchant had led early on for Cambridge as she had at Milton Keynes but not at full health and fitness, she struggled on the second of two laps and Lea Adamson (17:20.90) gave Belgrave a 100m lead over Cambridge (17:39.20).

On the second lap Belgrave went well clear with a 17:21.10 from Inter-Varsity steeplechase winner Anna Sharp as Cambridge faded to sixth as triathlete Natasha Sinha (19:40.80) was well below her Milton Keynes form and they were now over two and a half minutes back with Victoria Park, South London, Kent and Serpentine also now in the medal hunt ahead of the big favourites.

Cambridge were clearly not out of it though as Holly Dixon, the London and South of England Inter- Counties champion ploughed through the field on leg three,

At the start of the final leg, Belgrave still had a huge lead of around 90 seconds through Anna Price’s 18:03.10 but Dixon’s 16:56.05, the fastest of the day, had moved up to second ahead of Victoria Park.

On the first of two laps around the old Motor Racing Circuit, former national age group champion Sabrina Sinha clearly closed but at halfway was still around a minute down and looked as if Cambridge were going to have to settle for second.

However on the final descent, Sinha using her 4:12.80 1500m speed was closing fast and she carried her momentum onto the track, powering past on the final bend as a not surprisingly demoralised Olivia Papaioannou (18:47.65) jogged in. Sinha’s time (17:05.95) was second best of the day, 10 seconds slower than Dixon and she was wildly congratulated by her shocked team-mates at the finish.

Victoria Park were a clear third but proof that at least this event was a worthy championships saw fourth to sixth separated by a few seconds with South London outsprinting Guernsey and Kent.

Guernsey had only been 11th at the end of leg one but their anchor Megan Chapple (17:09.50) ran the third fastest leg of the day.

The men’s race was not as competitive as the women’s and just 13 teams from 11 clubs finished with perhaps a few put off by a small dangerous and pointless lap around the car park with tight bends, speed bumps and a narrow road with runners going in both directions which has no place in a championships relay and was the only real black mark in the event’s organisation on the day.

Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets, eighth in the Southern 12-stage, led all the way and ended up over a minute clear.

Their team of Alex Lawrence (17:20.40), Adam Milberry (18:09.70), Jack Bibbings (18:35.75), James Hotham (18:49.15), Matt Stevens (19:11.20) and Greg Divall (18:54.6) made the most of the absent teams to win their biggest relay title to date in style.

In second, a much improved Dulwich team, who closed on the second half had their greatest ever male team performance to move into second on leg five.

Newham & Essex Beagles were third.

All the first three teams won generous but rather pointless and undeserved prize money (a pot of £3000 plus was provided by a wealthy benefactor) which at its late introduction made no difference to who actually competed and the South will lose considerable money on the event due to the much lower race entry fee income than normal and could have an impact on what future events they can support.

Alex Lawrence of the winning team was fastest with fellow first leg runners Charlie Brisley (17:26.50) and Tom Higgs (17:52.25) the only other runners to break 18 minutes.

South London initially dominated the under-17 men’s race, leading through all four legs through Christo Chilton (15:49.15), Conrad Norman (15:56.45), Ben Whyatt (17:00.55) and Matthew Pickering (16:07.30) but Herne Hill finished strongly and ended up only just over 10 seconds back.

City of Norwich won an all Eastern battle with St Edmund Pacers to take bronze.

Kingston and Poly’s English Schools 1500m fifth-placer Connor Foley was quickest with a 15:41.00 on the fourth and final leg that didn’t actually pass a single runner such were the gaps at this stage.

Paling into a poor comparison with Aldershot, only six teams ran the under-17 women’s race and London Heathside gained a comfortable win through their team of Hattie Munday (11:36.75), Ruby Walls (12:46.35) and Isabella Watkins (11:24.60).

Silver medallists South London’s Gabrielle Holland was fastest with a time of 11:12.15.

They also had the quickest under-13 thanks to Darcey-Mae Booth’s 12:04.80 and she led in leg one and Grace Sone (13:03.40) and Maya Watson) 12:41.60 maintained the lead with St Mary’s and Herne Hill the other medallists.

English Schools junior boys 1500m champion Alex Lennon (9:48.65) was over 27 seconds quicker than anyone else in his under-15 age group and that was done solo on leg four as his Sutton and District team-mates Rafferty Haigh (19:32.65), Ethan Newell (10:16.40) and Elliott Manning (10:23.85) set him off with an already big lead.

Herne Hill’s Caspian Holmes, UK’s fourth-ranked under-13 1500m runner, was fastest U13 by over 30 seconds with his 10:25.50 but South London’s consistent quartet of Aaron Morrell (11:50.20), Finley Shaughnessy (11:43.00), Wilfred Hughes (11:32.75) and Fynn Jenkin (11:13.90) proved unbeatable.

Herne Hill, whose senior teams all went to Aldershot, also provided the fastest under-15 through Orla Wright’s 11:28.95 and won the event by half a minute from St Edmund Pacers and also had the third team.

Serpentine won the male vets race comfortably as their team of Nicolas Besson (19:13.45), Nick Torry (18:41.05) , Nick Browne (19:18.55) and Glenn Hughes (19:44.60) fought off an early challenge from Victoria Park with Kent AC third. 2:15:04 marathoner Torry was quickest.

South London who provided the most marshalls, won the M50 race by 13 minutes with their Dave Williams (20:14.65) and Stuart Major quickest (20:15.25).

They also won the better-attended M60 by five minutes from Kent AC with Dave Ogden (21:06.75) easily fastest from new M60 Tony Tuohy (22:15.65) of bronze medallists Dulwich.

Kent AC won a very poorly supported women vets event with their Victoria Buck’s 19:20.55 quickest but there were a number of faster vets competing in the senior race.

South London were the W50 winners with their Debbie Jackson (19:24.50) quickest by over two minutes with Kent second.

Men (6x6km): 1 VP&TH 1:51:01 (A Lawrence 17:21, A Millbery 18:10, J Bibbings 18:36, J Hotham 18:50, M Stevens 19:12, G Divall 18:55); 2 Dulwich R 1:52:21 (N Impey 18:27, B Howe 19:07, E Chuck 18:37, A Wilson 18:47, J Hallsworth 18:57, J Ramm, 18:29); 3 Newham, &, EB 1:54:03 (C Brisley 17:27, M Hanrahan 18:54, F O’Brien 18:53, C Van Eitzen, 19:11, L Zangari 21:10, T Wallis 18:29); 4 Norwich 1:54:44 (W Mahoney 18:47, H Jonas 18:41, J Ocal 19:27, G Crush 19:38, Z Houghton 19:55, D Adams 18:18); 5 Guernsey 1:55:16 (R Bartrum 18:48, S Lesley 20:18, S Galpin 19:27, J Priest 18:38, S Dawes 18:39, A Rowe 19:29); 6 S London 1:55:35 (T Higgs 17:53, G Ogden 19:25, J Taylor 18:40, I Makkar 18:49, D Cyprien 19:49, B Morrell 21:02); 7 VP&TH B 1:55:46, (D Howarth 19:30, D Baxter 18:47, S Yule 19:13, L Vandamme 18:55, J Walker 19:12, N Sharp 20:11); 8 Dulwich R B 1:56:19 (S O’Neil 19:13, R Armstrong 19:03, J Phillips 19:23, E Gibson 19:06, F Nugent 19:57, T Bowen 19:40); 9 Chelmsford 1:56:46 (J Perry 19:39, Z Bridgeland 18:47, E Reilly 21:05, B Felton 18:20, S Thomas 19:40, W Nuttall 19:17); 10 Oxford C 2:04:59 (M Marshall 18:40, R Doorly 20:04, B Davies 20:16, P Wright, 22:33, C Milbourne 22:23, C Paul 21:05); 11 Stragglers 2:06:11; 12 Guernsey 2:07:58; 13 Croydon 2:22:18

Fastest: Lawrence 17:21; Brisley 17:27; Higgs 17:53

M40 (4x6km): 1 Serpentine 76:58, (N, Besson 19:14, N Torry 18:42, N Browne 19:19, G Hughes 19:45); 2 VP&TH 78:11 (J Dale 19:02, S Fabes 19:27, C Selya-Hammer 20:12, S Hobbs 19:31); 3 Kent 78:57 (N, Phillips 20:06, R Giles 20:21, P Lighting 19:00, B Hope 19:31); 4 Dulwich R 79:50 (K Chadwick 20:57, T South 19:30, A Russell 19:09, B Shephard 20:16); 5 Ilford, 87:57 (F Stefanoni 21:56, D MacDonnell 22:39, S Rahman 22:15, M Muir 21:07); 6 S London 94:56 (G Englefield 21:29, J Skinner 26:09, S Cooney 23:29, M Hughes 23:50); 7 Croydon 99:55; 8 Stragglers 1:41:27; 9 Vegan 1:42:30

Fastest: Torry 18:42; Lighting 19:00, Dale 19:02; Russell 19:09

M50 (4x6km): 1 S London 1:25:21 (D Williams 20:15, N Reissland 21:28, J Burdett 23:23, S Major 20:16); 2 Stragglers 98:19; 3 Dulw R 1:40:27

Fastest: Williams 20:15

M60 (4x6km): 1 S London 93:19 (D Ogden 21:07, P Scarles 24:00, G Quarton 23:47, J Foss 24:26); 2 Kent 98:30 (D Child 25:23, J Barron 27:02, C Lydon 22:40, L Reilly 23:26); 3 Dulwich R 1:40:00 (T Tuohy 22:16, H Balfour 27:48, M Kelsen 25:24, E Prill 24:33); 4 Southampton 1:49:55; 5 Dulw R B 1:57:36

Fastest: Ogden 21:07

U17 (3×4.5km):1 S London 64:54 (C Chilton 15:50, C Norman 15:57, B Whyatt 17:01, M Pickering 16:08); 2 Herne H 65:05 (R Bebbington 16:18, K Sriskandarajah 16:12, H Bell 16:31, M Alimi 16:05); 3 Norwich 66:04 (Z Dunne 16:02, J Machin 17:08, H Smith 16:27, T Bongaerts 16:29); 4 St Edmund P 66:25 (T Taylor 16:05, L Gambling 16:11, J Trangmar 17:44, A Taylor 16:26); 5 Herne 68:25 (S Maloney 18:20, A Jack 16:40, P Watson 16:58, J Lee-Baum 16:28); 6 Kingston & P 68:44 (S Atkins 16:57, N D’Haese 18:19, T Harvey-Smith 17:48, C Foley 15:41); 7 St Mary’s 73:33; 8 S London 75:58

Fastest: Foley 15:41, Chilton 15:50; Norman 15:57; Alimi/T Taylor 16:05

U15 (4x3km): 1 Sutton & D 41:02 (R Haigh 10:33, E Newell 10:17, E Manning 10:24, A Lennon 9:49); 2 St Edmund P 42:46 (R Gambling 10:25, S Blackwell 10:36, M Jeffery 11:12, S Melero 10:35); 3 Norwich 42:54 (M Rose-Brown 10:30, J Linstead 11:03, H Ashton 10:58, W Percival 10:25); 4 Herne H 43:05 (A Atkinson 10:35, F Hake 10:58, W Wilson 10:53, A Wilson 10:40); 5 St Mary’s 44:43 (R Breen 10:17, R Powell 11:52, M Goddard 12:05, A Other 10:31); 6 S 46:31 (E Sone 10:46, T Englefield 12:25, J Ely-Johnston 12:01, W Weyham 11:21); 7 Herne J B 47:07; 8 Norwich 51:47; 9 Herne H 54:05

Fastest: Lennon 9:49; Breen/Newell 10:17

U13 (4x3km): 1 S London 46:20 (A Morrell 11:51, F Shaughnessy 11:43, W Hughes 11:33, F Jenkin 11:14); 2 Herne H 47:03 (H Clark 12:25, T Clerkin 12:04, Z Kelman 12:09, C Holmes 10:26); 3 Norwich 47:55 (F Winship 11:02, P Potrawski 11:36, J Aston 12:37, E Dafforn 12:42); 4 Hillingdon 49:56; 5 Kent 50:27; 6 Herne H 53:14

Fastest: Holmes 10:26

Women (4×4.5km): 1 Cambridge H 71:22 (M Marchant 17:40, N Sinha 19:41, H Dixon 16:57, S Sinha 17:06); 2 Belgrave 71:33 (L Adamson 17:21, A Sharp 17:22, A Price 18:04, O Papaioannou 18:48); 3 VP&TH 73:00 (H Somani 18:24, L Kaye 17:37, S Allen 18:31, L Thompson 18:30); 4 S London 73:50 (M James 17:52, M Kenny 18:34, L Taylor 18:47, A Billups 18:38); 5 Guernsey 73:51 (C Barby 19:48, N Petit 18:42, E Etheredge 18:13, M Chapple 17:10); 6 Kent 73:55 (C Elms 18:54, C Kandie 17:56, A Thompson 19:29, A Parker 17:38); 7 Cambridge H B 75:38; 8 Belgravem B 76:02; 9 Kent B 76:16; 10 Serpentine 76:53; 11 Dulw R 79:12; 12 Vegan 85:08

Fastest: Dixon 16:57; S Sinha 17:06; Adamson 17:21

W40 (4×4.5km): 1 Kent 78:04 (V Buck 19:21, A Farrall 19:46, D O’Brien 19:32, V Boyle 19:26); 2 Dulwich 87:48

Fastest: Buck 19:21

W50 (4×4.5km): 1 S London 87:00 (D Jackson 19:25, C Welch 21:31, J Quantrill 24:26, S Chan 21:39); 2 Kent 94:22

Fastest: Jackson 19:25

U17 (3x3km): 1 Lon H 35:48 (H Munday 11:37, R Walls 12:47, I Watkins 11:25); 2 S London 36:31 (G Holland 11:13, L Morrell 13:12, A Kemp 12:07); 3 Norwich 37:03 (G Pegg 11:30, H Colby 13:06, M Adams 12:28); 4 Herne H 37:46; 5 St Edmunds P 44:15

Fastest:, Holland 11:13

U15 (3x3km): 1 Herne H 34:59 (O Carroll 11:55, S Jack 11:36, O Wright 11:29); 2 St Edmund P 35:26 (I Moore 11:41, L Hitchcock 12:14, B Taylor 11:32); 3 Herne B 36:08 (L Wright 12:07, L Brown 12:11, I Blakey 11:51); 4 S London 36:52 (J Booth 12:07, M Rungusumy 12:08, M Morrell 12:38); 5 Norwich 37:19 (G Shirley 11:34, E Hernon 13:36, C Easter 12:10); 6 VP&TH 37:25 (M Panoutsou 12:04, E Gould 13:32, L MacDonald 11:49); 7 Lon H 37:32; 8 St Edmunds P 38:14; 9 St Mary’s 38:16; 10 Herne H B 38:26

Fastest: Wright 11:29; Taylor 11:32; Shirley 11:34

U13, (3x3m): 1 S London 37:51 (D Booth 12:05, G Sone 13:04, M Watson 12:42); 2 St Mary’s 39:05 (R Williamson 13:16, M McCarthy 13:15, E Ponkratieva 12:34); 3 Herne H 39:07 (F Mills 12:14, S Wright 13:40, S Mendes 13:14); 4 Kingston & P 39:28 (S Murase 13:06, I Osikoya 13:15, E Holyday 13:08); 5 Sutton & D 39:35 (I Kaur 12:43, M Crompton 14:19, A Tharmakulasingam 12:34); 6 St Edmunds P 39:39; (I Whiting 13:24, O Taylor 13:12, E Stewart 13:03); 7 S London B 40:12; 8 Norwich 40:50; 9 St Edmunds P B 44:50

Fastest: Booth 12:05; Mills 12:14; Ponkratieva 12:34

MIDLANDS ROAD RELAYS, Sutton Park, September 24

Perfect running weather welcomed the athletes to Sutton Park and onlookers witnessed an extremely tight finish to the women’s 4-stage event as Charnwood took the honours as Notts came from behind to win the men’s 6-stage event, Martin Duff reports.

Notts, the Midland 12-stage winners in March, made it a double but had to rely on Freddie Hessian on the final stage to deliver the goods, which he did with the fastest split of the race at 17:14.

They were only seventh on the opener as Luke Duffy ‘won’ for Mansfield in 17:48 and they lost ground, if not positions on leg two as Dom James took Western Tempo to the front with a fastest stage time of 17:23. He said: “I finished quite strong on the last couple of hills.”

They stayed ahead through Phil Wylie to the half-distance as Notts lost more ground as Max Davies took Bristol & West up to second.

Stage four saw Western Tempo and Bristol maintain position as the only sub-18-minute time came from Notts’ Cameron Smith as they began their move; to fifth.

The Birmingham BRAT club have been making waves this year and Charlie Davis gave them a surprise lead at the end of stage five but Notts now looked ominous as 45-year-old Alastair Watson was quickest with 17:27.

It was then down to Hessian and he duly delivered with that best overall time of 17:14. BRAT took their first area medals in second through Adam Peacock as Kurt Taylor gained a slot for Bristol to third.

Hessian said: “I knew we would get them and I I took the lead by the ice cream van on the dog-leg.”

BRAT did take the Masters title with Dan Dalmedo their best with 19:21 on the opening stage but he was headed there by Tipton’s Robert Meredith whose 18:59 was the section best.

Birchfield looked to be in control of the women’s 4-stage event after Lily Partridge gave them a solid stage one lead with that equal fastest split of 14:24 but after veteran Juliet Potter brought Charnwood home in seventh before they began to move up.

Partridge said: “It’s nice to be back as I had surgery last year,” before adding that she was targeting the cross-country season and a possible Euro cross championship selection. “I am going off to Fort Romeu.”

Firstly, it was Mia Atkinson who took the to second a place marginally improved by Ella Taylor on lap three.

However, Birchfield held a good lead going into the final 4.33km lap and pinned their hopes on Bryony Gunn who was fastest overall for them in 2021.

They should have worried as Steel dominated the timings in both the Midland and National 6-stage race here back in the spring and first closed down the Birchfield lead before going well clear. But in a do-or-die effort Gunn refused to give up and stormed up the final hill only to fall just short as Steel flung her arms in the air in victory and equal the fastest lap time of 14:24.

Steel said: “We’ve got the team together and I passed her (Gunn) down the hill,” but admitted she was tired and was suffering from stomach cramps, adding: “I’ve put in a hard week’s training with a 30x200m session.”

Potter chipped in, saying: “It was nice to win again.” Gunn was rewarded with a third best 14:39.

Wolverhampton & Bilston took the youngest boys’ age groups and Wreake & Soar Valley did the same for the girls.

Owen Ulfig secured the Wolves title with a mid-race split of 12:13 that proved to be the best of the under-15 age group. “I went from eighth to first and took the lead at the top of the hill,” he said.

It was a similar story in their under-13 win when the diminutive Fred Jones’ mid-race 12:19 was the best there. Jones, who has a history of going off very fast said: “I tried to pace it a bit better” – and his reward was being fastest by 28 seconds.

For the girls, the under-15 win by Wreake was totally dominating as Imogen Saunders and Shaikira King closed with the second and third best splits. Both were upstaged by Banbury’s Isla McGowan with 13:05 split for their 3.88km lap. She said: “I took the lead at the top of the first hill,” thereafter she went right away.

Wreake’s domination was even more complete in the under-13 race as they had the three quickest times, led by Luan Power’s 14;19. She said: “I led all of the way,” as their mid-race runner Sian Evans said: “I sprinted most of it.”

With a solid if unspectacular team Swindon Harriers won the under-17 men’s race by about 60m from Wreake, but the fastest time went to stage one ‘winner’ Henry Sheffield of Stroud, with his 12:03. He said: “Everyone was bunched early on and I was trying to keep with the pace. Then I pushed up the last hill,” added the English Schools Cup 1500m winner.

The under-17 women’s race was tight as Wolverhampton led going into the last lap with Exeter second and Wreake third, but with Zoe Gilbody yet to run. However, Wolves and Wreake were worried about Exeter’s Innes Fitzgerald and their fears proved to be right as the English Schools 3000m champion and UK under-17 record-holder blasted her way to the front to give the Devon club victory by nearly a minute and her 12:15 was 41 seconds quicker than Gilbody, the under-15 Midland cross-country champion.

Nevertheless, Fitzgerald said she was running scared as she added: “I thought they were going to catch me.”

Men (6×5.88km): 1 Notts 1:47:40 (M Tkue (7) 18:04, G Phillips (7) 18:21, M Williams (7) 18:44, C Smith (5) 17:50, A Watson (3) 17:27, F Hessian (1) 17:14); 2 BRAT 1:48:03 (D Robinson (15) 18:27, K Welborn (8) 18:00, J McGraw (3) 17:57, J Tuffin (3) 18:00, C Davis (1) 17:46, A Peacock (2) 17:53); 3 Bristol & W (J Millar (3) 17:52, J Moody (4) 18:19, M Davis (2) 17:46, J Thewlis (2) 18:06, A Stokes (4) 18:29, K Taylor (3) 17:42); 4 W Tempo 1:49:11 (C Jones (8) 18:06, D James (1) 17:23, P Wylie (1) 17:58, B Price (1) 18:22, M England (2) 18:30, D Owen (4) 18:52); 5 Birchfield 1:51:29 (T Beasley (2) 17:49, M Price (12) 19:09, E Banks (6) 18:08, J Bennett (6) 18:16, D Smith (6) 19:13, J Vaughan (5) 18:54); 6 Mansfield 1:51:43 (L Duffy (1) 17:48, A Hampson (3) 18:18, K Watson (4) 18:26, D Bagley (4) 18:20, J Boam (5) 19:22, D Nugent (6) 19:29); 7 Coventry G 1:51:57 (S Hudspith (4) 17:56, W Fuller (11) 18:52, J Mcleod (11) 19:00, J Hnatushka (10) 19:27, P Clisham (10) 18:59, M Clisham (7) 17:43); 8 Swindon 1:52:21 (B Lines (23) 18:43, S Byrne (6) 17:38, L Byrne (8) 18:56, M Woodward (8) 18:45, I Mould (8) 19:18, E Pierce (8) 19:01); 9 BRAT B 1:53:35 (W McKemey (20) 18:37, J Stolberg (13) 18:27, J Williamson (13) 18:54, S Turner (13) 19:58, A Hill (13) 18:57, O Jones (10) 18:42); 10 W Tempo B 1:53:41 (M Brunnock (17) 18:34, J Harper (14) 18:31, D Aubrey (15) 19:22, E Taylor (12) 19:18, H James (12) 19:03, A Lee (11) 18:53); 11 Tipton 1:53:52 (T Bentley (28) 19:08, L Vine (10) 17:39, R Carpenter (10) 18:59, T Acha (11) 19:39, J Read (11) 19:08, N Hardy (12) 19:19); 12 N Somerset 1:54:04 (M Howard (14) 18:23, S Gentry (15) 18:46, A Hocking (12) 18:41, W Cheek (9) 19:08, O Lock (9) 19:09, B Hamblin (13) 19:57); 13 Bristol & W B 1:55:22 (W Christofi (42) 19:53, P Bains (33) 19:22, D Studley (22) 18:25, A Watt (18) 18:53, A Drake (18) 20:20, J Bancroft (14) 18:29); 14 T Bath 1:55:36 (D Jones (38) 19:39, A Pritchard (28) 19:07, J Howorth (19) 18:31, A Daniel (17) 19:15, D Soltys (15) 19:30, E Avis (15) 19:34); 15 Leamington 1:55:51 (B Kandola (6) 18:02, C Hanlon (2) 17:39, T Foulerton (9) 20:00, D Priest (21) 21:19, F Knowles (14) 18:49, J Hunter (16) 20:02); 16 Newark 1:56:14 (O Crampton (45) 20:04, C Pacey (27) 18:34, E Smith-Rasmussen (17) 18:10, J Palmer (15) 19:28, D Wheat (16) 20:12, L Marshall (17) 19:46); 17 Telford 1:57:33 (D Galloway (13) 18:19, D Gillett (9) 18:27, P Obrien (20) 20:35, J Egleston (16) 18:59, J Mensah (20) 21:24, J Cole (18) 19:49); 18 W Tempo C 1:57:46 (A Doherty (36) 19:17, D Wight (19) 18:40, S Hall (24) 19:50, M Fallows (26) 20:14, J Parker (19) 19:33, C Roxburgh (19) 20:12); 19 Birchfield B 1:58:17 (D Swain (19) 18:36, O Corea (18) 19:01, S Evans (14) 18:22, A Ridley (14) 20:01, M Biggs (17) 20:32, M Tanner (20) 21:45); 20 R Sutton Coldfield 1:58:19 (O Harradence (22) 18:41, D Floyd (22) 19:23, A Bradley (27) 20:30, D Sutton (25) 19:26, A Seabright (22) 20:13, B Lloyd (21) 20:06); 21 Knowle & D 1:58:31 (N Woolley (12) 18:14, C Sharp (16) 19:08, G Wainwright (18) 19:39, C Morgan (22) 20:02, T Roesler (25) 21:19, G Polhill (22) 20:09); 22 Swindon B 1:58:45 (C Chessell (30) 19:11, O Homer (26) 19:17, J Gunning (30) 20:42, C Reade (27) 19:54, M Harrison-Tosatto (27) 20:11, H Woods (23) 19:30); 23 Tipton B 1:58:46 (D Lewis (43) 19:59, E Compton (41) 20:08, T Quiney (32) 20:01, M Banks (28) 19:05, C Lomax (28) 20:23, B Gamble (24) 19:10); 24 Heanor 1:59:17 (C Rainsford (11) 18:13, C Patterson (21) 19:49, J Fletcher (25) 19:58, J Rainsford (19) 18:44, E Rowley (21) 21:11, S Rice (25) 21:22); 25 Bromsgrove & R 1:59:24 (L Richardson (18) 18:35, M Appleton (24) 19:31, H Mayne (21) 19:33, T Adkins (24) 20:19, H Gibbs (26) 20:49, P Ball (26) 20:37); 26 BRAT C 1:59:38 (M Ince (55) 20:17, P Townsend (30) 18:42, M McCullagh (26) 19:26, C Farrell (29) 20:50, O Hudson (29) 20:23, B Carrington (27) 20:00); 27 Westbury 2:00:02 (A Swaine (25) 18:53, S Robinson (17) 18:40, B Rawlins (16) 19:09, J Derrick (20) 20:17, A Sampson (23) 21:17, B Stone (28) 21:46); 28 Nuneaton 2:00:09 (K Coleman-Smith (24) 18:45, C Jordan (25) 19:38, S Howard (29) 20:40, S Yates (30) 20:19, A Massey (30) 20:54, T Dixon (29) 19:53); 29 Notts B 2:00:27 (O Teasel (93) 23:45, J Holland (65) 19:22, J Perkins (48) 19:02, P Clark (33) 19:05, S King (32) 19:46, T Hartley (30) 19:27); 30 W&B 2:00:32 (P Patel (31) 19:12, D Turner (29) 19:36, A Atkinson (35) 21:33, T Hawley (31) 19:44, B Foster (33) 21:04, J Bonser (31) 19:23); 31 Stoke 2:01:22; 32 W Tempo D 2:01:25; 33 ClLC 2:01:39; 34 Worcester 2:02:59; 35 W Tempo E 2:03:04; 36 Charnwood 2:03:10; 37 Shrewsbury 2:03:14; 38 Bournville 2:04:24; 39 Kenilworth 2:04:26; 40 Kettering 2:05:00; 41 Wreake & SV 2:05:12; 42 Holme P 2:05:14; 43 RSC B 2:05:16; 44 Cheltenham 2:05:47; 45 BRAT D 2:05:57; 46 Gloucester 2:06:12; 47 Severn 2:06:33; 48 Rugby & N B 2:06:55; 49 Aldridge 2:06:57; 50 Cannock & S 2:07:16

97 teams finished

Fastest: Hessian 17:14; James 17:23; Watson 17:27; Byrne 17:38; C Hanlon (Leam)/Vine 17:39

M40 (6×5.88km):

1 BRAT 1:58:40 (D Dalmedo (2) 19:21, M Pollard (2) 19:48, A Tsolakis (2) 20:01, M Burgess (1) 19:50, R Vaughan (1) 20:18, J Marshall (1) 19:22); 2 Tipton 2:01:23 (R Meredith (1) 18:59, G Whitehouse (1) 19:39, T Holden (1) 20:09, D Perry (2) 20:18, D Hill (2) 21:59, M Williams (2) 20:19); 3 Worcester 2:04:31 (T Farnsworth (8) 21:41, C Harle (6) 21:15, D Geisler (4) 19:54, B Dunnett (4) 21:32, R Campbell (3) 19:39, M Fritchley (3) 20:30); 4 T Bath 2:04:59 (P Grist (3) 19:34, S Rose (3) 21:09, P King (3) 21:34, E Malloch (3) 21:44, J Donald (4) 20:54, A Fooks (4) 20:04); 5 Bromsgrove & R 2:08:35 (S Beverley (7) 21:16, J Sosko (7) 22:04, B Elesmore (7) 21:09, L O’Gorman (6) 21:34, D Gemmell (5) 20:37, K Fisher (5) 21:55); 6 Nuneaton 2:09:59 (D Rowen (4) 19:48, J Easthope (4) 22:24, J Ritchie (6) 21:30, E Fowler (7) 23:15, P Smith (7) 22:46, I Mansell (6) 20:16); 7 Wolverhampton & B 2:13:50 (D Norman (15) 23:22, G Briggs (13) 22:24, D Lewis (12) 22:34, S Ulfig (8) 21:36, R Cartwright (8) 21:02, S Bennett (7) 22:52); 8 Leamington 2:15:52 (C Staveley (6) 20:50, P Andrew (5) 21:52, H Farazmand (5) 20:22, J Hill (5) 21:49, J Knibb (6) 23:33, D Potter (8) 27:26); 9 RSC 2:18:53 (E Stead (12) 22:27, C Bannister (10) 22:10, D Lucas (9) 23:06, M Bennett (9) 22:59, S Marklew (9) 24:21, S Dave (9) 23:50); 10 Bournville 2:19:50 (S Whiting (16) 23:28, X Gogouvitis (14) 23:04, P Anderson (13) 22:48, T Robinson (12) 24:15, G Whigham (12) 23:21, S Bond (10) 22:54); 11 Worcester B 2:20:03; 12 Severn 2:21:00; 13 Tipton B 2:26:22; 14 Stroud 2:28:52; 15 Nuneaton 2:29:18

22 teams finished

Fastest: Meredith 18:59; Dalmedo 19:21; Marshall 19:22; Grist 19:34; Campbell/Whitehouse 19:39

U17 (4×3.88km): 1 Swindon 37:45 (J Burns (5) 12:38, T Cinnamond (3) 12:51, F Hart (1) 12:16); 2 Wreake & SV 37:59 (M Bloxham (2) 12:11, D Vanaardt (1) 12:05, J Matthews (2) 13:43); 3 Rugby & N 38:03 (L Starr (3) 12:24, M Collins (2) 13:00, A Tilt (3) 12:39); 4 Birchfield 38:53 (J Sohna (12) 13:02, L Bradley (8) 13:09, A Burgess (4) 12:42); 5 Tipton 38:59 (K Fellows (7) 12:48, T Lucas (5) 12:56, S Avery (5) 13:15); 6 BRAT 39:11 (M Hill (10) 12:52, W Walker (6) 13:11, G Astbury (6) 13:08); 7 N Somerset 39:22 (P Hipkiss (22) 13:36, H Cooksley (16) 13:15, S Holloway (7) 12:31); 8 Stoke 39:28 (J Whittingham (4) 12:32, L Smith (14) 13:59, D Hilditch (8) 12:57); 9 Banbury 39:46 (A McLaren-Dobbie (17) 13:20, R Snelson (13) 13:10, R Brooks (9) 13:16); 10 Stroud 40:25 (H Sheffield (1) 12:03, I Boyd (4) 13:40, P Crampton (10) 14:42); 11 RSC 40:39 (N Crees (6) 12:46, C Stroud (15) 13:46, I Cartwright (11) 14:07); 12 W&B 40:46 (J Neilson (11) 12:58, Z Sandhu-Whitton (9) 13:17, T Palmer (12) 14:31); 13 Bristol & W 40:46 (N Pestell (19) 13:30, O Draper (23) 14:41, I Bradley (13) 12:35); 14 Swindon B 41:09 (J Choules (13) 13:02, H Edwards (7) 13:06, A Williams (14) 15:01); 15 Birchfield 41:14 (C Smith (15) 13:08, J Malecki (11) 13:17, T Adams (15) 14:49); 16 Gloucester 41:18; 17 Worcester 41:46; 18 Tipton B 41:51; 19 N Somerset B 41:54; 20 Telford 42:30; 21 Solihull & SH43; 22 Burton 43:15; 23 N Somerset C 43:21; 24 Nuneaton 43:41; 25 Dudley & S 43:49

26 teams finished

Fastest: Sheffield 12:03; Vanaardt 12:05; Bloxham 12:11; Hart 12:16; Starr 12:24; Holloway 12:31

U15 (4×3.88km): 1 W&B 38:08 (O Davis (6) 12:58, O Ulfig (1) 12:13, S Thursfield (1) 12:57); 2 N Somerset 38:31 (R Wadey (2) 12:40, J Finch (2) 13:09, B Collins (2) 12:42); 3 Cheltenham 39:46 (S Wilson (5) 12:57, T Wightman (5) 13:59, D Martin (3) 12:50); 4 Bromsgrove & R 40:01 (W Hembry (12) 13:26, G Wagstaff (3) 13:25, S Hembry (4) 13:10); 5 Wreake & SV 40:34 (L Paddison (9) 13:15, J Llewellyn (7) 13:53, J Tyrrell (5) 13:26); 6 Birchfield 40:44 (J Bradley (17) 13:39, S Swain (15) 14:24, O Cresswell (6) 12:41); 7 Birchfield 40:46 (C Cunliffe (8) 13:02, A Bolding (4) 13:49, D Wood (7) 13:55); 8 Telford 40:56 (S Bagshaw (13) 13:26, R Brown (11) 14:21, P Harrison (8) 13:09); 9 BRAT 41:04 (J Price (4) 12:55, E Dawlatly (9) 14:41, N Vanmourik (9) 13:28); 10 Swindon 41:21 (A MolinaVazquez (3) 12:53, J Steward (6) 14:14, A Widdows (10) 14:14); 11 N Somerset B 41:49 (J Bennett (27) 14:02, J Martineau (21) 14:35, S Leaney (11) 13:12); 12 Charnwood 41:50 (J Adkin (7) 13:01, S Tansey (10) 14:41, J Norman (12) 14:08); 13 Wreake & SV C 42:10 (M Brotherton (21) 13:52, J Hatherley (16) 14:16, E Mckittrick (13) 14:02); 14 OWLS 42:28 (E Orchard (20) 13:44, C Allen (20) 14:41, H Campion (14) 14:03); 15 Kettering 42:45 (D Ransom (16) 13:37, E Willis (18) 14:39, F Brooker (15) 14:29); 16 W&B B 42:47; 17 Worcester 42:49; 18 Wreake & SV B 42:53; 19 Leamington 43:32; 20 Halesowen 43:37; 21 Cannock & S 43:48; 22 Stratford 43:49; 23 Westbury 43:51; 24 Kettering B 44:01; 25 Burton B 44:12

40 teams finished

Fastest: Ulfig 12:13; Lane 12:39; Wadey 12:40; Cresswell 12:41; Collins 12:42; Martin 12:50

U13 (3×3.88km): 1 W&B 40:01 (W Hughes (6) 14:21, F Jones (1) 12:19, S Ball (1) 13:21); 2 Wreake & SV 42:21 (K James (2) 13:22, B Moore (3) 14:53, F Sharpe (2) 14:06); 3 Charnwood 42:45 (O Lockton (3) 13:23, M Muddle (2) 14:23, H Fletcher (3) 14:59); 4 Cheltenham 43:13 (C Green (11) 14:43, O Wilson (9) 15:14, P Paul (4) 13:16); 5 Bristol & W 43:31 (O Squire (7) 14:26, E Buscemi (5) 15:10, E Sparey (5) 13:55); 6 BRAT 44:02 (J Longworth (15) 15:12, J Taylor (7) 14:38, O Knight (6) 14:12); 7 Swindon 44:05 (R Linscott (5) 14:20, O Hogan (8) 15:34, H Burdekin (7) 14:11); 8 Bristol & W B 45:17 (H McKee (8) 14:36, F Rogers (6) 15:11, C Skidmore (8) 15:30); 9 W&B B 45:43 (W Bassford (12) 14:48, I Danbury (10) 15:33, H Dornan (9) 15:22); 10 Burton 45:45 (D Kolodziej (25) 16:09, E Withnall (11) 14:14, L Boyce (10) 15:22); 11 Stratford 45:54 (J Ledgard (13) 14:56, S Plumb (16) 16:08, A Cooper (11) 14:50); 12 Kettering 46:24 (H Hooker (9) 14:39, H Ambery (15) 16:12, R Davey (12) 15:33); 13 Charnwood B 46:31 (J Duncombe (14) 15:06, E Harris (13) 15:24, A Suart (13) 16:01); 14 Bristol & W D 46:46 (F Barnes (10) 14:41, K Horler-Erasmus (26) 18:53, D Davies (14) 13:12); 15 Rugby & N 47:18 (T Leeson (26) 16:13, L Favier (12) 14:12, C Gercs (15) 16:53); 16 Worcester 48:07; 17 Birchfield 48:39; 18 Wreake & SV B 48:48; 19 N Somerset 48:52; 20 Bromsgrove & R 48:55; 21 BRAT B 49:03; 22 Wreake & SV 50:17; 23 Swindon B 50:32; 24 Stroud 51:15; 25 RSC 52:18

32 teams finished

Fastest: Jones 12:19; Homer 12:47; D Davies 13:12; Paul 13:16; Ball 13:21; James 13:22

Women (4×4.33km): 1 Charnwood 60:51 (Juliet Potter (7) 15:27, M Atkinson (2) 14:58, E Taylor (2) 16:02, G Steel (1) 14:24); 2 Birchfield 60:52 (L Partridge (1) 14:24, N Collier (1) 15:44, A Taylor (1) 16:05, B Gunn (2) 14:39); 3 W Tempo. 63:15 (H Jenkins (14) 16:22, J Matthews (4) 14:53, N Eaton (4) 15:53, A Bullingham (3) 16:07); 4 Stoke 64:13 (E Taylor (6) 15:26, D Sherwin (3) 15:24, L Matthews (3) 16:16, M Vernon (4) 17:07); 5 W&B 64:42 (E Semple (8) 15:30, M Mastrolonardo (13) 17:11, B Tabor (7) 15:50, I Cotham (5) 16:11); 6 Cheltenham 65:10 (T Robin-Redmond (20) 16:59, K Dee (11) 15:29, C Thornley (5) 15:35, R See (6) 17:07); 7 Kettering 65:12 (A Bates (2) 14:57, E Albery (5) 16:18, D Locker (6) 16:53, E Williams (7) 17:04); 8 Bristol & W 65:52 (C Baker (4) 15:05, C Buckeridge (9) 17:10, E Gard (8) 16:41, C O’Donoghue (8) 16:56); 9 Stoke B 68:44 (K Butler (16) 16:36, L Hayes (14) 16:47, K Williams (15) 18:15, T Bloor (9) 17:06); 10 RSC 68:46 (O Harris (13) 16:18, S Duval (12) 16:14, E Jones (10) 17:58, G Delaney (10) 18:16); 11 Worcester 68:58 (N Turner (17) 16:56, E Robertson (17) 17:02, H (12) 16:51, I Jeavons (11) 18:09); 12 Wreake & SV 69:41 (R Cullen (26) 17:10, R Timlock (22) 17:51, K Stabler (16) 16:39, E Bradshaw (12) 18:01); 13 Nuneaton 69:55 (K Spencer (18) 16:57, O Bailey (21) 17:36, E Negus (17) 17:27, E Fowler (13) 17:55); 14 T Bath 70:00 (A Gascoigne (23) 17:02, E Treby (30) 18:50, C Oshea (25) 18:28, R Moon (14) 15:40); 15 Leamington 70:24 (R Gifford (11) 15:56, K Sykes (10) 16:29, N Bhangal (13) 18:43, J Holt (15) 19:16); 16 Shrewsbury 70:30 (J Gunner (33) 17:29, M Jones-Walters (20) 16:58, L Morley (18) 17:57, J Brown (16) 18:06); 17 Westbury 70:32 (V Tester (24) 17:06, T Spinney (15) 16:25, H Batchelor (22) 19:42, S Cummins (17) 17:19); 18 Birchfield 70:36 (R Jansenvan (29) 17:24, R Nicholls (19) 16:38, S Mcnamee (19) 18:38, S Conway (18) 17:56); 19 W Tempo 70:49 (F Maycock (22) 17:01, E Powell (18) 17:01, H Havelock-Allan (14) 17:22, R Jones (19) 19:25); 20 Huncote 71:10 (T Unwin (43) 18:14, K Evans (38) 19:20, R Nealon (26) 17:08, G Bland (20) 16:28); 21 Knowle & D 71:18 (F Sharp (32) 17:26, J Jones (28) 18:18, E Horsfield (21) 17:24, A O’Leary (21) 18:10); 22 Gloucester 71:44 (B Bishop (30) 17:25, J Hill (23) 17:42, M Porter (20) 17:53, E Jeffery (22) 18:44); 23 Tipton 71:46 (L Hill (44) 18:15, C Hollis (24) 17:14, B Walker (24) 18:27, J Walker (23) 17:50); 24 Newark 72:40 (H Schofield (12) 16:06, A Gibbs (53) 24:43, A Chrispin (38) 16:32, R Gallop (24) 15:19); 25 Mansfield 73:14 (K Huntington (40) 18:05, S Toyn (29) 17:45, H Pritchett (27) 18:58, P Roadley (25) 18:26); 26 Stratford 74:07 (G Campbell (9) 15:36, C Marshall (7) 16:22, M Odell (23) 21:17, S Graham (26) 20:52); 27 Notts 74:24 (E Gallie (41) 18:11, M Rosier (16) 15:45, D Davenport (36) 22:28, J Clamp (27) 18:00); 28 Bournville 74:47 (E Pitcher (15) 16:34, A Cox (31) 19:23, F Lucas (32) 19:46, G Robson (28) 19:04); 29 RSC 75:06 (C O’Connor (36) 17:33, G Sidaway (26) 18:06, J Lloyd (28) 19:14, N Ross (29) 20:13); 30 Stroud 75:07 (E Chandler (27) 17:20, C Pinto-Pearson (34) 19:18, R Gibbs (33) 19:21, S Bruce (30) 19:08); 31 Kenilworth 75:21; 32 W&B B 5:53; 33 Tipton 76:01; 34 Hinckley 76:15; 35 Cheltenham B 76:21; 36 Shrewsbury B 78:36; 37 Solihull & SH 78:43; 38 Mansfield B 79:28; 39 Knowle & DB 79:30; 40 BRAT B 79:37

67 teams finished

Fastest: Partridge/Steel 14:24; Gunn 14:39; Matthews 14:53; Bates 14:57; Atkinson 14:58

W35 (4×4.33km):

1 Trentham 69:47 (J Stanfield (2) 17:11, D Thomas (1) 16:54, J Dickens (1) 17:01, A Turner (1) 18:41); 2 CLC 72:18 (A Mullins (16) 19:17, H Knight (3) 16:59, F Brady-Miller (4) 18:53, L Bradshaw (2) 17:09); 3 Cheltenham 73:05 (P Vymetalova (4) 17:44, C Hawling (5) 19:14, E Balfe (5) 18:23, J Fairbairn (3) 17:44); 4 Westbury 73:34 (T Chick (3) 17:32, A Rogers (6) 19:31, R Huckett (6) 18:45, B Lee (4) 17:46); 5 Wolverhampton & B 74:11 (S Thurley (5) 17:55, C Card (7) 19:28, S Thomas (2) 17:08, E Simmonds (5) 19:40); 6 Charnwood 74:27 (K Lomas (6) 17:57, M Lomas (15) 21:50, E Damant (10) 17:54, V Baddick (6) 16:46); 7 Holme P 74:30 (J Atkinson (8) 18:36, C Hayes (9) 19:32, L Chan (7) 18:26, C Apps (7) 17:56); 8 Weston 75:02 (K Gormley (10) 18:43, K Roberts (11) 19:39, L Davison (8) 18:43, N Davies (8) 17:57); 9 Bournville 75:42 (J Goodman (11) 18:44, K Holliday (4) 18:04, C Hurd (9) 20:22, L Alani (9) 18:32); 10 Redhill RR 76:03 (L Doyle (19) 19:48, V Craven (14) 19:27, C Sykes (12) 19:39, C Hay (10) 17:09); 11 Rugby & N 76:39; 12 Worcester 76:56; 13 Severn 79:07; 14 Aldridge 79:45; 15 Westbury B 79:55

23 teams finished

Fastest: 1 A Sarkies (R&N) 16:35; Baddick 16:46; Thomas 16:54

U17 (3×3.88km): 1 Exeter 40:26 (S Livingstone (2) 13:42, I Bryson (2) 14:29, I Fitzgerald (1) 12:15); 2 W&B 41:21 (S Williams (5) 14:19, I Jones (1) 13:16, A Kind (2) 13:46); 3 W41:27 (I Wrightam (3) 14:15, A Fearn (3) 14:16, Z Gilbody (3) 12:56); 4 Notts 43:51 (R Challender (6) 14:23, A Nicholson (5) 14:39, K Gardner (4) 14:49); 5 Stratford 44:36 (M Spriggs (8) 14:32, N Hillard (6) 15:05, M Linfoot (5) 14:59); 6 Worcester 45:55 (A Lazenbury (29) 16:40, B Rusby (16) 15:09, L Mico (6) 14:06); 7 Stoke 46:11 (A Aberley-Barker (11) 15:13, N Bould (9) 15:18, L Donnelly (7) 15:40); 8 Stroud 46:32 (S Rosewell (1) 13:33, F McFadden (4) 15:16, D Rossiter (8) 17:43); 9 Notts B 47:05 (D Walker (16) 15:35, S Hall (13) 15:56, A Hall (9) 15:34); 10 Burton 47:26 (M Trueman (4) 14:18, S Bowley (8) 15:36, M Smith (10) 17:32); 11 Swindon 48:22 (R Cornell (21) 15:57, M McCalla (14) 15:45, K New (11) 16:40); 12 Bromsgrove & R 48:36 (H Dale (19) 15:43, P Taylor (15) 16:05, E Dyer (12) 16:48); 13 Cheltenham 48:49 (I Watt (14) 15:16, A Thornley (19) 17:16, E Wightman (13) 16:17); 14 Rugby & N 49:18 (A Rogerson (9) 14:50, J Lambert (12) 16:39, L Isaac (14) 17:49); 15 Westbury 50:06 (M Robinson (20) 15:47, M Orriss (21) 16:56, A Woodworth (15) 17:23); 16 RSC 50:13; 17 Gloucester 50:32; 18 Heanor 51:08; 19 Coventry G 52:52; 20 Telford 53:15; 21 Banbury 53:41; 22 Solihull & SH 54:30; 23 Newcastle Staffs 54:32; 24 Stratford B 57:16; 25 Halesowen 58:12

Fastest: Fitzgerald 12:15; Gilbody 12:56; Jones 13;15; Rosewell 13:33; Livingstone 13;42; Kind 13:46

U15 (3×3.88km): 1 Wreake & SV 41:08 (V Rudkin (3) 14:05, I Saunders (1) 13:38, S King (1) 13:25); 2 Stoke 43:56 (C Lunt (6) 14:46, D Cowden (3) 14:35, T Thursfield (2) 14:35); 3 Swindon 44:15 (E Spencer (2) 14:04, B Ryder (4) 15:41, E Foster (3) 14:30); 4 Banbury 44:40 (I McGowan (1) 13:05, I Wild (2) 16:09, L Denne (4) 15:26); 5 Halesowen 44:50 (J Dale (8) 15:05, F Collins (5) 14:43, L Hellingsworth (5) 15:02); 6 Kettering 45:52 (M Gancheva (13) 15:19, E Brooker (9) 15:42, J Davey (6) 14:51); 7 Rugby & N 46:16 (O McGhee (4) 14:21, S Hancock (6) 15:37, J Cooper (7) 16:18); 8 Wreake & SV C 47:02 (L Donaghey (14) 15:21, S Wrightam (10) 15:48, L Holford (8) 15:53); 9 Wreake & SV B 47:07 (E Geary (11) 15:17, R Ashmore (8) 15:21, E Barton (9) 16:29); 10 W&B 47:56 (R Read (9) 15:07, S Willoughby (7) 15:29, R Buggins (10) 17:20); 11 Swindon 49:04 (C Lainton (18) 15:42, L Costa-Jafrate (18) 17:05, F Herring (11) 16:17); 12 Leamington 49:09 (A Modi (17) 15:39, E Vaughan (17) 17:02, L Hunter (12) 16:28); 13 Gloucester 49:27 (R Brook (5) 14:46, A Stalberg (16) 17:45, L Wang (13) 16:56); 14 Stoke 49:44 (J Jeffries (31) 16:56, L Smith (20) 15:55, G Burge (14) 16:53); 15 Bristol & W 49:54 (G Ritter-Sherratt (12) 15:19, I Sparrow (23) 18:08, H Massey-Jones (15) 16:27); 16 Cannock & S 49:54; 17 Worcester 50:08; 18 Coventry G 51:01; 19 Wreake & SV D 51:15; 20 Stroud 51:32; 21 Rugby & N B 51:35; 22 W&B B 52:34; 23 Solihull & SH 52:38; 24 BRAT 53:11; 25 Corby 53:18

30 teams finished

Fastest: I McGowan (Banb) 13:05; King 13:25; Saunders 13;38; Spencer 14:04; Rudkin 14:05; McGhee 14:21

U13 (3×3.88km):

1 Wreake & SV 43:52 (L Power (1) 14:19, S Evans (1) 14:54, P Langlands (1) 14:39); 2 Cheltenham 46:15 (O Avery (7) 15:45, S Eagland (2) 15:12, E Avery (2) 15:18); 3 Stoke 46:38 (Z Bratt (3) 15:11, A Harrison (4) 15:49, M Hearson (3) 15:38); 4 W&B 48:34 (G Hendy (2) 15:02, L Horton (5) 16:18, M Roberts (4) 17:14); 5 Charnwoo 48:41 (F Wheeler (4) 15:24, F Suart (6) 17:14, M Don (5) 16:03); 6 Wreake B 48:43 (E Barfield (10) 16:24, F Castledine (8) 16:29, E Morley (6) 15:50); 7 Stoke B 49:53 (L Dundas (5) 15:28, F Haile-Michael (7) 17:25, E Marsh (7) 17:00); 8 Somerset 50:19 (A Hunter (20) 17:18, O Leaney (16) 17:30, H Martineau (8) 15:31); 9 Bristol & W 50:32 (M Pope (16) 16:42, M Carver-Brown (11) 16:43, A Chowdhury-Barratt (9) 17:07); 10 Rugby & N 50:44 (E Hutchins-Morant (11) 16:27, M Hutchins-Morant (12) 17:21, C Terrell (10) 16:56); 11 Stroud 51:21 (E Sheffield (6) 15:39, C Rendell (3) 15:20, A Hasant (11) 20:22); 12 Bromsgrove & R 51:59 (C Pridden (13) 16:31, P Ranger (15) 18:11, C Barker (12) 17:17); 13 Wreake C 52:04 (E Morley (8) 16:06, F Brotherton (13) 18:08, G Hatherley (13) 17:50); 14 Tipton 52:15 (A Harris (12) 16:30, L Williams (10) 16:41, O Emms (14) 19:04); 15 Burton 52:37 (C Nettleton (15) 16:41, J Golder (17) 18:17, A Nettleton (15) 17:39); 16 Rugby & N B 53:12; 17 Swindon 54:00; 18 Charnwood B 54:18; 19 Corby 54:25; 20 W&B B 55:19; 21 RSC 55:47; 22 Bromsgrove & R B 56:22; 23 Bristol & W B 57:02; 24 Nuneaton 57:23; 25 Cannock & S 57:45

28 teams finished

Fastest: Power 14:19; Langland 14:39; Evans 14:54; Hendy 15:02; Bratt 15:11; England 15:12

NORTHERN AUTUMN ROAD RELAYS, Sportcity, Manchester, September 25

City of Leeds took the men’s race and Salford the women’s on a busy day that saw huge fields for both events, Martin Duff reports.

As the races returned to Sportcity after its trip to the seaside in Redcar last year, fields were back up to pre-pandemic levels and the senior events, particularly, were the largest of the three areas.

Leeds City’s men retained the title that they won at Redcar and, after a steady start, took the lead on stage two through Josh Dickinson’s 19:58 and they retained their advantage to the end, winning by well over two minutes.

Ten of the fastest 16 times among the men came on the opening stage as Hugo Milner dominated with a 19:17 return for the 6.4km trip and, although his club fell back, they still finished in the top half-dozen.

Junior Matthew Ramsden of Blackburn was second home on the opener and, after dropping to fourth, his club rallied in the second half to secure bronze medals.

Hallamshire’s Connor Milnes followed Dickinson through on the second leg and, after they dropped to third, came back in the second half to secure silvers despite Blackburn closing slightly on the last two legs.

Meanwhile, Leeds was cracking on ahead and Ed Bovingdon, Graham Rush and Richard Allen secured victory before sending Phil Sesemann away on the ‘glory’ leg. Not content with a steady jog round, he piled on the pressure to clock the second fastest split of the afternoon at 19:19.

It was also a case of deja-vu in the women’s four stage event as Salford too retained their title and did so by nearly two minutes from Leeds after Anna Bracegirdle took them ahead on the third stage.

At the start, it was Stockport’s Molly Williams, who took the honours with a 22:21 clocking for their 5.4km distance, a time that was to stand up as the best of the day. Sadly, her club drifted right back through the field as the race unfolded.

Jenny Walsh was a close second for Leeds on the stage before Leila Armoush took them ahead as Sophie Wallis helped Lincoln Wellington into second at the half-way point.

Thereafter, Bracegirdle’s 22:29 effort followed by Sinead Bent’s 23:06 saw Salford comfortably home. Georgia Malir moved Leeds back up to second at the finish ahead of Vale Royal, who had 17-year-old Holly Weedall on the anchor with a split of 23;14.

Rotherham had a good day in the young athletes’ races, but were headed in the under-17 men’s race by Morpeth, who had three of the top six runners in their threesome. They raced over a 3.7km twisted circuit and wound up winning by 28 seconds from Rotherham, whose Zak Ferguson reduced the gap on the final stage with the fastest split of 11:22.

The under-17 women ran the same loop and the best leg to be on was the first as the top three times came there, led by Liverpool’s Lara Bellingham’s 12:59 and Stockport’s Freya Murdoch. Rotherham, whose Lilia Harris brought them in third on that opener, went on to win by 15 seconds from Salford who had a small lead with just a stage left to run but could not hold on as Caitlin McCloy went through for victory.

Rotherham also took the under-15 girls’ event over the shorter 3.1km lap, but did so with no runner posting any of the top six times. The best on show was Warrington’s Imogen Wharton with 12:02.

Birtley won the under-13 girls’ race, over the same distance, with their middle runner Olivia Murphy posting the second-best time of 12:52 but Maya Schofield had the best time after a 12:50 on the opener.

Salford took the under-15 boys’ event but it was Preston’s Myles Fraser quickest with 10:51 for the 3.1km lap. Preston also had first leg ‘winner’ Matthew Drummond-Clark in the top three and wound up second. It was this U15 age group for both girls and boys that easily was the most popular, with big fields.

The first race of the day had been the under-13 boys’ and saw Wirral head local rivals Warrington and they had Michael Phelan to thank for that, with a 12;10 split that moved the club up from second with the fastest time.

Men (6×6.4km): 1 Leeds 1:59:17 (O Meslek (8) 20:01, J Dickinson (1) 19:58, E Bovingdon (1) 20:00, G Rush (1) 19:53, R Allen (1) 20:06, P Sesemann (1) 19:19); 2 Hallamshire 2:01:54 (C Bell (6) 20:00, C Milnes (2) 20:05, J McCrae (3) 21:00, A Heyes (2) 19:59, T Power (2) 20:36, E Brown (2) 20:14); 3 Blackburn 2:02:17 (M Ramsden (2) 19:44, L Betts (4) 20:55, J Birmingham (4) 20:28, C Davidson (3) 20:36, B Fish (3) 20:13, D Bebbington (3) 20:21); 4 Leeds B 2:04:30 (W Indelbu (20) 20:45, M Salter (14) 20:47, F Hutchinson (8) 20:58, M Abshir (8) 21:09, J Woodcock-Shaw (5) 20:33, M Grieve (4) 20:18); 5 Vale R 2:04:35 (R Serif (23) 20:50, C Perry (7) 20:08, M McCormack (6) 21:04, J Wilson (6) 21:02, A Miles (4) 20:49, D Lloyd (5) 20:42); 6 Derby 2:05:00 (H Milner (1) 19:17, G Cummings (5) 21:33, D Haymes (2) 20:14, J Davies (4) 21:36, J Booth (8) 22:02, D Bishop (6) 20:18); 7 Leeds 2:05:25 (A Bellew (27) 20:55, J Ashcroft (18) 21:02, B Douglas (9) 20:56, C Mills (9) 20:51, R Smith (6) 20:55, J Norman (7) 20:46); 8 Morpeth 2:05:46 (S Hancox (16) 20:33, F Brodie (6) 20:19, K Reay (5) 20:48, P Smallcombe (7) 21:41, C Marshall (7) 21:20, M Briggs (8) 21:05); 9 Salford 2:06:08 (T Cornthwaite (17) 20:38, R Worland (16) 21:07, B Riddell (10) 21:18, C Rowlinson (10) 20:46, A Benson (9) 21:05, C Hardman (9) 21:14); 10 Hallamshire 2:06:22 (B Houghton (24) 20:52, A Mason (20) 21:19, J Bartlett (12) 20:56, J Birch (13) 21:09, D Lewis (10) 21:25, J Crickmore (10) 20:41); 11 Chorlton 2:06:31 (G Tomlinson (13) 20:21, F MacDonald-Oulds (23) 21:58, S Curley (17) 21:06, P Taylor-Bray (14) 20:52, M Devlin (11) 21:43, T Charles (11) 20:31); 12 Lincoln W 2:06:52 (M Bowser (21) 20:47, R Page (12) 20:42, S Robinson (7) 20:38, R Wilson (5) 20:50, M Thorpe (15) 23:59, J Skelly (12) 19:56); 13 Border 2:07:13 (J Douglas (28) 20:59, N Postill (21) 21:14, K Hull (11) 20:53, T Humphries (12) 21:09, M Emmerson (12) 21:51, A Holliday (13) 21:07); 14 Liverpool 2:07:40 (T Rogerson (9) 20:03, M McCarthy (17) 21:48, J Doherty (16) 21:32, D Naylor (11) 20:51, E Dunn (14) 22:09, M Jackson (14) 21:17); 15 Sale 2:08:38 (C Fielding (14) 20:26, D Kashi (11) 21:02, T Stephenson (20) 22:10, P Robertson (16) 21:31, J Godwood (16) 21:50, J Wignall (15) 21:39); 16 York 2:08:41 (A McMillan (4) 19:52, J Tucker (3) 20:46, A Bateman (13) 22:30, M Bolland-Cage (15) 21:55, T Stratton (13) 21:14, T Shaw (16) 22:24); 17 Trafford 2:09:22 (J Knockton (10) 20:04, J Ferns (8) 20:57, C Williams (15) 22:19, S O’Meara (17) 21:58, J Prest (17) 22:02, D Bowers (17) 22:02); 18 Liverpool PS 2:09:43 (L Edwards (22) 20:47, S Loughlin (19) 21:20, A Jones (26) 22:31, R Harrison (18) 21:05, C Maher (18) 21:48, A Obrien (18) 22:12); 19 Rotherham 2:10:09 (L Milburn (11) 20:10, J Gilbert (33) 23:09, E Morton (25) 21:18, J Wragg (26) 22:09, S Gilson (19) 21:03, B Burton (19) 22:20); 20 Halifax 2:10:54 (T Hodgson (18) 20:38, B Crowther (13) 20:53, M Wharton (19) 21:59, H Johnson (22) 22:45, E Wheelwright (20) 22:01, A Franklin (20) 22:38); 21 Vale R B 2:11:28 (R Moore (46) 21:43, M Rowlinson (34) 21:37, H Dexter (27) 21:20, A Doyle (23) 21:36, J Brown (21) 22:30, A Doyle (21) 22:42); 22 Gateshead 2:11:31 (J Blevins (26) 20:54, D Alexander (24) 21:35, J Douglas (23) 21:59, D Richardson (24) 21:56, J Cripwell (22) 22:36, P Grimoldby (22) 22:31); 23 Valley St 2:11:46 (G Taylor (44) 21:38, D Song (30) 21:26, P Radford (24) 21:26, F Beresford (25) 22:11, R Panesar (23) 22:38, J Young (23) 22:27); 24 Rossendale 2:12:03 (G Cunliffe (32) 21:13, A Mellor (29) 21:51, W Curry (28) 22:03, R Webb (27) 22:07, C Clare (26) 22:39, M Law (24) 22:10); 25 Hallamshire C 2:12:12 (K Sexton (50) 22:00, W Hill (41) 22:08, B Sharrock (37) 22:08, T Antcliff (29) 21:46, H Mackie (24) 21:32, C Battersby (25) 22:38); 26 Sunderland 2:12:45; 27 Salford B 2:12:50; 28 NSP 2:12:53; 29 Bury 2:13:57; 30 Birtley 2:13:59; 31 Leeds D 2:14:38; 32 Chorlton B 2:14:59; 33 Blackburn B 2:15:18; 34 Wakefield 2:15:21; 35 Wirral 2:15:31; 36 Wallasey 2:15:33; 37 Salford C 2:16:28; 38 Barlick 2:16:40; 39 Bingley 2:17:09; 40 Tyne Br 2:17:14; 41 E Cheshire 2:17:33; 42 Salford D 2:17:53; 43 York Knaves 2:17:59; 44 Kendal 2:18:02; 45 Rotherham 2:18:08; 46 Altrincham 2:18:25; 47 Horwich 2:18:32; 48 Derby B 2:18:35; 49 Liverpool PS B 2:18:36; 50 NSP B 2:18:46

109 teams finished

Fastest: Milner 19:17; Sesemann 19:19; Ramsden 19:44; D Green (NSP) 19:46; McMillan 19:52; Rush 19:53

U17 men (4×3.7km):

1 Morpeth 34:51 (R Davies (1) 11:35, B Marr (1) 11:37, W Devereown (1) 11:39); 2 Rotherham 35:19 (S Hughes (6) 12:05, J Hughes (3) 11:52, Z Ferguson (2) 11:22); 3 Salford 35:41 (E Nation (2) 11:36, M Russell (2) 11:48, A Simons (3) 12:17); 4 Vale R 36:33 (I Leydon (4) 11:50, T Taylor (4) 12:27, R Price (4) 12:16); 5 Derby 37:17 (E Busfield (3) 11:39, J Rouse (7) 12:52, L Powell (5) 12:46); 6 Darlington 37:27 (A Boyer (8) 12:08, D Wilson (9) 12:58, D Richardson (6) 12:21); 7 Wirral 37:34 (L Hatton (9) 12:09, J Heap (8) 12:46, J Bernhemparter (7) 12:39); 8 Lincoln W 37:56 (E Barnes-Heath (22) 13:39, H Samkin (18) 12:20, T Carpenter (8) 11:57); 9 Preston 38:08 (G Rainford (12) 12:22, J Warren (5) 12:00, J Winstanley (9) 13:46); 10 Chorley 38:10 (M Thomasson (17) 12:35, F Edwards (17) 13:22, T Murphy (10) 12:13); 11 Vale R B 38:12; 12 Liverpool 38:18; 13 Sale 38:29; 14 Rotherham B 38:35; 15 Tyne Br 38:52; 16 Salford 38:56; 17 NSP 38:58; 18 Border 39:10; 19 Trafford B 39:31; 20 Halifax 40:21

22 teams finished

Fastest: Ferguson 11:22; R Davies 11:35; Nation 11:36; Marr 11:37; Busfield/Devereown 11:39;

U15 boys (4×3.1km):

1 Salford 34:04 (J Barber (8) 11:27, E Grime (1) 10:58, B Burton (1) 11:39); 2 Preston 34:25 (M Clark (1) 10:55, T Jepson (6) 12:39, M Fraser (2) 10:51); 3 Liverpool 34:32 (O Kewley (4) 11:17, B Leatherbarrow (2) 11:31, M Taylor (3) 11:44); 4 Keighley & C34:50 (A Peaker (3) 11:05, Z Jardine (4) 12:02, G (4) 11:43); 5 Blackburn 35:04 (O Gill (5) 11:24, S Aspey (3) 11:25, K Hamilton (5) 12:15); 6 Morpeth 35:07 (B Moll (38) 12:46, O Calvert (7) 10:54, O Tomlinson (6) 11:27); 7 Trafford 35:33 (P Aron (9) 11:28, T Ye (5) 11:59, J Hutchinson (7) 12:06); 8 Sale 35:49 (J O’Brien (25) 12:05, A Fraser (16) 12:07, F Goddard (8) 11:37); 9 Harrogate 35:50 (T Matthews (11) 11:37, A Charlton (10) 12:19, L Shacklock (9) 11:54); 10 Rotherham 35:58 (J Parker (18) 11:53, R Hughes (14) 12:15, M Bacon (10) 11:50); 11 Lancaster & M 35:58 (B Brassington (13) 11:39, W Wareing (11) 12:19, J Eccles (11) 12:00); 12 NSP 36:10 (D Watson (15) 11:46, M Maley (12) 12:12, C Furness (12) 12:12); 13 Kendal 36:18 (J Todd (17) 11:50, A Todd (20) 12:51, A Addison (13) 11:37); 14 Wirral 36:28 (J Barnes (24) 12:01, B Williams (9) 11:52, B Cronshaw (14) 12:35); 15 Leven V 36:42 (W McNally (7) 11:25, J Clarke (13) 12:42, J Williamson (15) 12:35); 16 Halifax 36:47; 17 Liverpool B 36:48; 18 Wirral B 36:58; 19 Trafford 37:25; 20 Warrington 37:32; 21 Sale B 37:39; 22 Liverpool C 38:21; 23 Chorley; 24 Derby 38:31; 25 York 38:31; 26 Wirral C 38:52; 27 Stockport 39:03; 28 Vale R 39:18; 29 CleM 39:25; 30 E Cheshire 39:31

41 teams finished

Fastest: Fraser 10:51; Calvert 10:54; Drummond-Clark 10;55; Grime 10;58; Marwood 11:03; A Peaker (Keighley) 11:05

U13 boys (3×3.1km): 1 Wirral 37:30 (J Hatton (5) 12:40, M Harty (2) 12:40, M Phelan (1) 12:10); 2 Warrington 38:06 (E Lawton (3) 12:34, I McGuffie (1) 12:36, O Davenport (2) 12:56); 3 Preston 39:09 (L Nelson (10) 13:07, S Ridgway (6) 13:26, H Smith (3) 12:36); 4 Darlington 39:17 (R Steel (2) 12:27, F Pentland-Rice (4) 13:15, M Foster (4) 13:35); 5 Harrogate 39:18 (A Robson (6) 12:45, C Baxter (8) 14:01, M Fletcher (5) 12:32); 6 Liverpool 40:01 (R French (7) 12:47, C Finch (7) 13:48, P Herring (6) 13:26); 7 Wirral B 40:14 (D Bojarski (12) 13:10, F Marsden (9) 13:38, T Kaye (7) 13:26); 8 Rotherham 40:40 (R Hughes (26) 14:23, H Orr (14) 13:09, S Johnson (8) 13:08); 9 St Helens Sutton 40:46 (B Birkett (8) 12:56, D Roberts (11) 14:06, S Callaghan (9) 13:44); 10 Warrington B 40:49 (J Reason (15) 13:14, A Marwood (13) 14:10, A Blizzard (10) 13:25); 11 Salford 40:53 (J Farrington (25) 14:03, S Burton (15) 13:30, F Slattery (11) 13:20); 12 Sale 40:59 (O Howell (13) 13:10, C McManus (12) 14:01, J Harrison (12) 13:48); 13 Leven V 41:05 (R Scott (11) 13:09, D Kyriacou (10) 13:51, O Scott (13) 14:05); 14 Wirral C 41:59 (H Cullen (17) 13:28, W Fludger (22) 14:56, N Glascott-Tull (15) 13:35); 15 Liverpool B 42:16 (M Midgley (18) 13:29, J O’Rourke (19) 14:48, H Spencer (16) 13:59); 16 Salford B 42:50; 17 Liverpool C 42:59; 18 Keighley & C 43:06; 19 Lincoln W 43:24; 20 Halifax 43:43

26 teams finished

Fastest: 1 Phelan 12;10; White 12:22; Steel 12;27; Fletcher 12:32; Lawton 12:34; Keighley/McGuffie/Smith 12:36

Women (4×5.4km): 1 Salford 92:29 (R Jones (4) 23:21, H Smith (3) 23:33, A Bracegirdle (1) 22:29, S Bent (1) 23:06); 2 Leeds 94:25 (J Walsh (2) 22:27, L Armoush (1) 23:53, K Ballantyne (3) 24:45, G Malir (2) 23:20); 3 Vale R94:59 (S Dufour-Jackson (6) 23:45, A Howarth (5) 23:50, K Moulds (4) 24:10, H Weedall (3) 23:14); 4 Lincoln W 95:07 (N Burns (9) 24:04, S Wallis (2) 22:42, R Harrison (2) 24:02, I Barwell (4) 24:19); 5 Rotherham 98:36 (M Taylor (17) 24:43, S Hughes (9) 25:06, S Cowper (7) 24:42, Z Knappy (5) 24:05); 6 Salford B 1:40:11 (A Beaman (30) 25:40, T Brockley-Langford (10) 24:22, S Mason (6) 24:25, E Russell (6) 25:44); 7 Sale 1:41:07 (L Armitage (12) 24:30, L Candioli (7) 24:36, H Armitage (8) 26:15, R Rozhdestvenskaya (7) 25:46); 8 Hallamshire 1:41:13 (L Robertson (19) 24:47, H Metherall (16) 26:09, N Birch (11) 25:24, N Squires (8) 24:53); 9 Cheshire Dragons 1:41:39 (C Parsons (20) 24:51, S Avery (17) 26:08, H Harrington (16) 26:43, H Cowley (9) 23:57); 10 Liverpool 1:41:53 (J Morgan (11) 24:24, N Donnelly (8) 25:18, F Corrick (9) 25:50, I Elliott (10) 26:21); 11 Border 1:42:05 (O Mason (8) 24:03, V Rankin (12) 26:09, F Smith (12) 26:22, R Douglas (11) 25:31); 12 Salford C 1:42:19 (L Crawford (27) 25:30, N Mason (23) 26:24, S Carroll (15) 25:26, L Lombard (12) 24:59); 13 York 1:42:36 (K Wood (5) 23:43, C Mason (4) 23:35, L Gaskin (10) 28:54, C Dover (13) 26:24); 14 NSP 1:42:44 (H Waugh (7) 23:47, M Pace (6) 24:45, J Penn (5) 24:47, G Davies (14) 29:25); 15 Chorley 1:43:28 (M Burns (35) 26:09, G Hodson (19) 25:23, B Reid (13) 25:37, K Mathison (15) 26:19); 16 Blackburn 1:43:36 (E Charnley (15) 24:40, E Sagar-Hesketh (24) 27:19, A Davies (19) 26:20, A Stratton (16) 25:17); 17 Holmfirth 1:43:46 (I Richardson (38) 26:14, C Leaver-Hewitt (28) 26:16, R Sykes (14) 24:46, H Croft (17) 26:30); 18 Bury 1:44:11 (N Ryan (47) 26:52, F Potts (41) 27:07, R Marshall (26) 25:12, S Whittaker (18) 25:00); 19 Harrogate 1:44:23 (A Whatmuff (34) 25:58, S Barlow (15) 24:56, T Oldroyd (18) 27:07, D Ellis (19) 26:22); 20 Derby 1:44:37 (A Ita (48) 26:56, V Costa (40) 26:57, M Hudson (23) 25:10, B Hudson (20) 25:34); 21 Steel 1:44:39 (A Pearse (14) 24:35, G Allen (11) 25:30, K Liddiard (27) 29:27, C Brock (21) 25:07); 22 Wigan 1:45:10 (S Walker (46) 26:50, A Alcock (27) 25:35, E Robinson (32) 27:35, L Williams (22) 25:10); 23 Rothwell 1:45:20 (E Hardy (26) 25:30, l Robbsde (29) 27:03, L Thornton (24) 26:32, S Tolkin (23) 26:15); 24 Vale R B 1:45:24 (I Ashcroft (28) 25:32, E Bushill (22) 26:21, H Carrington (21) 26:54, A Begbie (24) 26:37); 25 Hillsborough & Rivelin 1:46:26 (J Bonilla-Allard (45) 26:48, S Imbush (38) 26:47, E Clossick (29) 26:04, N Neville (25) 26:47); 26 Rotherham 1:46:34; 27 Chorlton 1:46:36; 28 Tyne Br 1:46:45; 29 York Knaves 1:46:59; 30 Hull 1:47:15; 31 Lincoln W 1:47:52; 32 Hallamshire B 1:47:58; 33 Wirral 1:48:00; 34 Valley St 1:48:15; 35 Rotherham 1:48:38; 36 Sale B 1:48:59; 37 Salford Met 1:49:55; 38 Chorlton B 1:50:16; 39 CleM 1:50:20; 40 Wigan Ph 1:51:30

83 teams finished

Fastest: Williams 22:21; Walsh 22:27; Bracegirdle 22;29; Wallis 22:42; Hurley 22:57; Bent 23:06

U17 women (3×3.7km): 1 Rotherham 40:49 (L Harris (3) 13:16, E Bott (2) 13:53, C McCloy (1) 13:40); 2 Salford 41:04 (M Caldwell (4) 13:44, S Roiditis (1) 13:23, E Bartalotta (2) 13:57); 3 Vale R 41:35 (A Gale (6) 13:53, S Harding (5) 14:08, H Smith (3) 13:34); 4 Liverpool 42:24 (L Bellingham (1) 12:59, B Cole (4) 14:35, P Melia (4) 14:50); 5 Trafford 44:04 (S Clough (5) 13:51, A Clough (3) 13:42, R Morrello (5) 16:31); 6 Bury 44:21 (A Gisbourne (8) 13:58, N Starrs (9) 15:17, L Potts (6) 15:06); 7 Stockport 44:23 (F Murdoch (2) 13:09, S Meade (6) 15:18, R Bradshaw (7) 15:56); 8 Preston 44:25 (G Rayner (12) 14:33, L Waddington (11) 14:50, M Rayner (8) 15:02); 9 Wirral 44:44 (E Smith (10) 14:28, S Theobald (13) 15:25, S Smith (9) 14:51); 10 Salford B 44:53 (A Davidson (16) 14:59, S Bratt (14) 15:03, M Byrnes (10) 14:51); 11 Derby 45:22; 12 Sale 45:38; 13 CleM 45:46; 14 Liverpool PS 48:04; 15 NSP 49:38; 16 Longwood 50:06; 17 Wirral 51:38; 18 Lincoln W 54:21

Fastest: Bellingham 12;59; Murdoch 13:09, Harris 13:16; Roiditis 13:23; H Smith 13:34; McCloy 13:40

U15 girls (3×3.1km): 1 Rotherham 37:28 (K Battle (3) 12:25, G Igoe (2) 12:36, I Waugh (1) 12:27); 2 Salford 37:52 (S Nation (10) 12:50, J Wright (8) 12:45, D Slattery (2) 12:17); 3 Liverpool 37:53 (H Cross (1) 12:18, I Doran (3) 12:54, B Hughes (3) 12:41); 4 Rotherham 38:17 (L Roden (8) 12:49, A Sibley (7) 12:45, G Turner (4) 12:43); 5 Warrington 38:36 (E Heavey (6) 12:45, I Wharton (1) 12:02, S Gregory (5) 13:49); 6 Salford 38:42 (S Bartalotta (9) 12:49, I Backhouse (9) 13:05, H (6) 12:48); 7 Wakefield 39:01 (R Thistlewood (2) 12:21, J Watson (5) 13:08, L Cree (7) 13:32); 8 Liverpool B 39:46 (M Carvell (4) 12:29, E Fay (4) 12:59, L Ford (8) 14:18); 9 Sale 40:18 (I Hill (13) 13:08, I Hall (6) 12:25, M Holt (9) 14:45); 10 Wirral 40:25 (H Brearton (7) 12:48, L Smout (18) 15:18, M Hoshiko (10) 12:19); 11 Harrogate 40:45 (E Dickson (21) 13:29, R Tetley (17) 14:25, N Robinson (11) 12:51); 12 Vale R 40:48 (E Carney (24) 13:57, Z Broughton (22) 14:30, E Jha (12) 12:21); 13 Leigh 40:54 (R Parry (19) 13:24, G Taylor (14) 14:01, J Hodgkinson (13) 13:29); 14 Stockport 41:26 (E Buckley (15) 13:16, N Mackintosh (12) 13:54, R Philbin (14) 14:16); 15 Rotherham C 41:44 (E Surgey (23) 13:40, H Berry (10) 13:15, G Fidler (15) 14:49); 16 Leven V 42:05 (M Bailey (17) 13:18, H Morton (27) 15:23, L Bell (16) 13:24); 17 Lincoln W 42:15 (I Porter (5) 12:38, F Taylor (11) 14:25, H Urquhart (17) 15:12); 18 Trafford 42:43 (M McCormack (25) 13:59, S Bowman (26) 14:37, U Bailey (18) 14:07); 19 Preston 42:46 (A Jones (12) 13:02, L Washington (15) 14:47, A Pilling (19) 14:57); 20 Warrington B 42:49 (C Gregory (29) 14:10, S Ashcroft (20) 14:15, E Barker (20) 14:24); 21 W Cheshire 42:50; 22 Blackpool W&F 42:56; 23 Trafford 43:13; 24 NSP 43:24; 25 E Cheshire 43:38; 26 Lancaster & M 44:01; 27 Keighley & C B 44:21; 28 Halifax 44:24; 29 Derby 44:31; 30 Morpeth 44:55

40 teams finished

Fastest: 1 Wharton 12:02, Slattery 12:17; Cross 12:18; Hoshiko 12:19; Jha/Thistlewood 12:21

U13 girls (3×3.1km): 1 Birtley 39:20 (K Graham (4) 13:19, O Murphy (1) 12:52, N Graham (1) 13:09); 2 Rotherham 40:26 (M Schofield (1) 12:50, R Bailey (3) 13:56, E Milbourne (2) 13:40); 3 Liverpool 40:31 (R Murphy (3) 13:09, M McGuirk (2) 13:34, B Kewley (3) 13:48); 4 Wirral 40:51 (I Pastor (2) 12:57, H Webster (4) 13:50, E Fraser (4) 14:04); 5 Sale 41:01 (G Hill (11) 14:06, B Soper (5) 13:19, O McManus (5) 13:36); 6 Rossendale 42:28 (H Nicholls (16) 14:12, A Carr (10) 14:11, R Cleaver (6) 14:05); 7 Liverpool B 42:39 (E Worrall (15) 14:11, F O’Brien (9) 14:03, L Rotheram (7) 14:25); 8 Vale R 42:44 (I Ward (5) 13:37, N Carrington (7) 14:23, E Harvey (8) 14:44); 9 Kendal 42:54 (L Slater (22) 14:41, C Bradley (16) 14:17, A Cobley (9) 13:56); 10 Liverpool C 43:08 (M Burney (17) 14:24, M Williams (12) 14:07, I Kavanagh (10) 14:37); 11 Halifax 43:22 (L Atkinson (21) 14:37, K Harrisonsargent (8) 13:30, A Atkinson (11) 15:15); 12 Warrington 43:32 (E Kinsey (9) 13:56, E Hayes (11) 14:31, S Parkinson (12) 15:05); 13 Chorley 43:55 (M Reid (18) 14:25, M Jordan (17) 14:43, I Reid (13) 14:47); 14 Sale B 44:23 (M Appleby (24) 14:53, L Richardson (15) 13:57, P Carroll (14) 15:33); 15 E Cheshire 44:42 (D Baxter (10) 13:59, M Holness (13) 14:35, I Mcburnie (15) 16:08); 16 Sale C 45:03; 17 Stockport 45:04; 18 Derby 45:14; 19 NSP 45:30; 20 Bury 45:36

30 teams finished

Fastest: 1 M Schofield (Roth) 12:50; O Murphy (Birt) 12:52; I Pastor (Wirr) 12:57; N Graham (Birt)/R Murphy (Liv) 13:09; K Graham (Birt)/B Soper (Sale) 13:19

(nn) is team position after the appropriate stage

WELSH ROAD RELAYS, Pembrey Country Park, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, September 24

Swansea Harriers took both men’s and women’s championships at this popular Pembrey venue, Martin Duff reports.

Long term stalwart Dewi Griffiths ran the third 5.4km stage in 16:36 and put them comfortably ahead but Pontypridd’s James Heneghan ate into their lead on the fourth and final leg but was unable to get a sniff despite running the second-best time at 17:02.

While they dominated the women’s race, Swansea was upstaged in the individual stakes as Pontypridd’s Olivia Tsim was a run-away first stage ‘winner’ with 18:49, a time that remained as the fastest for the remainder of the race.

Men (4×5.4km): 1 Swansea 69:14 (M Hobbs 17:37, D Rothwell 17:21, D Griffiths 16:36, J Butler 17:40); 2 Pontypridd 70:04 (S Richards 17:53, A Bull 17:15, P Graham 17:54, J Heneghan 17:02); 3 Les Croup 71:24 (D Nazareth 17:39, O Morris 18:35, E Richards 17:49, C Lewis 17:21); 4 Swansea B 72:36 (M Harvey 18:14, G Smith 17:32, J Hopkins 17:54, J Turner 18:56); 5 P’Pridd B 75:58 (J Blackburn 18:44, D Thrift 19:30, T Baird 17:54,D Hamilton 17:50); 6 Cardiff 74:41 (A Jackson 17:21, R Hardman 18:33, B Hughes 19:33, O Price 19:14); 7 Neath 76:07; 8 Swansea C 76:26; 9 Les C 76:56; 10 Newport 77:40

25 teams finished

Fastest: Griffiths 16:56; Heneghan 17:02; Jackson/Lewis 17:21

M35 (3×5.4km): 1 P’Pridd 56:13 (N Ellis 18:31, S Murphy 19:15, D Bishop 18:27); 2 P Bryn 56:39 (P Matthews 17:25, R Matthews 20:33, D Devlin 18:41); 3 P’Pridd B 57:29

Fastest: Matthews 17:25

M45 (3×5.4km): 1 Les C 58:59 (R Ross 19:04, M Hurford 19:56, P Francis 19:59); 2 P Talbot 61:50; 3 R4All 63:53

Fastest: Ross 19:04; W Sheldon (P Talb) 19:30

M55 (3×5.4km): 1 Les C 61:59 (D James 20:21, C Williams 19:54, A Blair 21:44); 2 Swansea 65:16; 3 Les C B 67:49

Fastest: Williams 19:54; I Lloyd (Swan) 20:06

M65 (3×5.4km): 1 P Bryn 74:30 (C Williams 25:42, K Brewer 23:57, S Dallow 24:51); 2 Les C 75:38

Fastest: D Walker (Les C) 24:08

U17 (3×3.3km): 1 Carmarthen 28:36 (J Lynock 9:38, I Thomas 9:26, F Bruce 9:32); 2 Maldwyn 29:13 (C Morgan 9:29, F Cullen 10:05, A Breeze 9:39); 3 Newport 29:22 (H Evans 9:22, M Jenkins 10:06, H Morgan 9:58); 4 NMenai 29:47; 5 Cardiff 31:11; 6 Carmarthen B 32:28

Fastest: H Evans 9:22; I Thomas 9:26; Bruce 9:32

U15 (3×3.3km): 1 Cardiff 30:37 (J Sanders 9:55, I Froley 9:59, T Davies 9:43); 2 Newport 30:46 (V Hughes 10:38, T Gilbert 10:21, D Evans 9:47); 3 Cardiff B 31:40 (G Cook 10:04, H Turner 10:48, R Amos 10:48); 4 Carmarthen 32;12; 5 Carmarthen B 32:38; 6 Aberdare 33:00

Fastest: D Evans 9:47; Sanders 9:55; Froley 9:59

U13 (4×1.9km): 1 Neath 24:58; 2 Cardiff 25:16; 3 Pembroke 26:11

Fastest: no individual splits

Women (4×5.4km): 1 Swansea 84:36 (S Howells 20:00, E Davies 22:28, K Roberts 20:03, S Harrison 22:05); 2 Les C 94:05; 3 P’pridd 94:18

Fastest: O Tsim (P’pridd) 18:45; A Benyon-Thomas (Les C) 19:38; L Cooper (P Bryn) 19:51

W35 (3×5.4km): 1 Les C 66:47 (L Jones 21:33, D Phillips 23:38, L Flynn 21:36); 2 Bridgend 70:12; 3 Swansea 72:17

Fastest: L Jones (Les C) 21:33; Flynn 21:36; L Jones (Swan) 21:55

W45 (3×5.4km): 1 Swansea 72:35 (D Brownhill 24:18, H Davies 23:25, R Allcock 24:52); 2 Bridgend 75:59; 3 Neath 76:03

Fastest: H Davies 23:25; C Stephens (B’end) 24:17; Brownhill 24:18; C Goddard Les C) 24:25

W55 (3×5.4km): 1 Les C 77:17 (K Chapman 27:31, S Watson 23:52, Y Bullen 25:54); 2 Les C B 87:48; 3 3M Gors 88:06

Fastest: 1Watson 23:52

U17 (3×3.3km): 1 Cardiff Arch 34:05 (B Hardman 11:14, O Morgan 11:46, M MacDuff 11:05); 2 Maldwyn 34;19 (C Bloor 11:22, M Griffiths 12:03, M McCourt 10:54); 3 Menai 34;58 (C Scott 11:12. P Golanski 13:19, B Bown 10:27); 4 Cardiff 36:19; 5 Carmarthen 36:28; 6 Newport 36:35

Fastest: Bown 10:27; McCourt 10:54; MacDuff 11:05

U15 (3×3.3km): 1 Swansea 32:21 (M Pierce 10:51, L Hale 10:25, A Davies 11:05); 2 Cardiff 32:49 ( M Gold 10:17, M Phillips 11:09, R Harries 11:23); 3 Cardiff B 34:54 (I Davies 10:55, S John 11:39, I MacIntyre 12:20); 4 Cardiff C 35:19; 5 Swansea B 35:50; 6 Newport 36:38

Fastest: Gold 10:17; Hale 10:25

U13 (4×1.9km): 1 Cardiff 27:21 (B Boyce 5:47, I Davies 6:35, P Osborne 7:33, L Parsons 7:16); 2 Swansea 27:43 (H Hartley-Green 7:29, T Shelmerdine 6:35, G Davies 6:39, E Drew 7:00); 3 Carmarthen 28:55 (E Lynock 6:46, L Morgan 7:11, G Fflur-Jones 7:44, N Richards 7:14); 4 Bridgend 29:13; 5 Pembroke 29:25; 6 Bridgend B 30:07

Fastest: Boyce 5:47; I Davies/Shelmerdine 6:35

