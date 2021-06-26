Timing error sees star sprinter’s 100m run of 10.71 revised to 10.97 as CJ Ujah lands men’s title in Manchester

For one glorious moment, it had looked as if Dina Asher-Smith had brought day two of the Müller British Championships to an uproarious conclusion by breaking her national 100m record and moving to third in the world this year as the trackside clock flashed up an unofficial time of 10.71. Sadly, the moment was all too brief.

Just as the crowd within the Manchester Regional Arena was reaching full voice and the performance was starting to sink in, the official mark was shown.

In truth, Asher-Smith admitted it had not felt like a record-breaking run, but 10.97 (1.2) – the number that will now be entered into the history books – is a world away from what the 200m world champion thought she’d done and not such a perfect response to the 10.71 which had been run by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in winning the Jamaican title earlier in the day.

The newly-crowned British champion was still able to smile about it all, however, and it was still a case of mission accomplished, first place rubber-stamping her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. Regardless of the day’s events, there is also a quiet confidence that she is in “great shape” and that the times will come.

The day two conditions were completely different to the cold and the headwinds of Friday, with the wind either having dropped or even providing a helping hand.

With Asher-Smith having broken the stadium record in the semi-finals with 10.91 (0.7), minutes after Daryll Neita had gone under the previous mark with 11.09 (0.7), the scene was beautifully set for an uplifting finale.

It was not to be, however, although Asher-Smith was followed home by Asha Philip, whose season’s best of 11.16 also brought with it Olympic selection. Daryll Neita was third in 11.21.

When it came to the men’s race, all of the drama came early as European champion Zharnel Hughes, who had looked to be in brilliant form in qualifying, was disqualified for a false start.

There were no problems second time around, however, and CJ Ujah raced to his second British title – his first since 2015 – in 10.05 (-0.4) and another Olympic campaign. Eugene Amo-Dadzie was second in 10.27, with Jona Efoloko third in a PB of 10.30.

“It’s more relief than anything,” said Ujah, who has struggled with a back injury. “I’ve had a tough couple of years and I’m really pleased to put that performance together.”

The women’s 400m produced a brilliant final as European Indoor bronze medallist Jodie Williams ran superbly to win in 51.01 and miss her PB by just one hundredth of a second. It was close for second to seal the other automatic Olympic spot as NCAA fourth-placer Nicole Yeargin clocked 51.26 and just caught Ama Pipi but her 51.33 was also inside the qualifying standard.

Jodie’s sister Hannah was fourth in a big PB of 51.60 to give herself a good chance of consideration for the relay squad.

The men’s 400m did not match the women and no athlete has come near the 44.90 qualifying mark this season but Niclas Baker excelled to win easily in a PB of 46.05 which should put him to the forefront of consideration for relay selection.

Ojora and Turner take hurdles honours

There was a surprise winner in the men’s 110m hurdles as Tade Ojora produced a breakthrough performance to clock a stadium record 13.38 (-1.0) and see off defending champion David King (13.51), plus pre-race favourite Andrew Pozzi (13.54).

Ojora’s time was just outside the Olympic standard of 13.32, a mark which only Pozzi possessed in the Manchester field, but the Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow athlete must surely have put himself in selection contention with a run which destroyed his previous best of 13.57.

World Indoor champion Pozzi, who had broken the stadium record with 13.49 in the heats, looked on course for the win which would have cemented his Tokyo spot but making contact with the penultimate barrier proved costly.

Jessica Turner won the women’s 400m hurdles final and secured her Olympic place in the process, her stadium record time of 54.83 bringing with it victory over Meghan Beesley (55.80), who is also on the plane to Tokyo.

Defending champion Jessie Knight was a narrow third in 55.91 and, as she also has the Olympic standard, will have to wait to see if she has done enough for selection.

In the heats of the men’s 400m hurdles, Alastair Chalmers (51.65), Alex Knibbs (52.06), Chris McAlister (51.85) and Efe Okoro (50.42) went through to the final as heat winners. They were joined by non-automatic qualifiers Adam Booth (51.84), Samuel Clarke (52.07), Jason Nicholson (52.51) and Jacob Paul (51.13).

Former world champion Dai Greene withdrew from heat two.

There were two para athletics races staged as part of the programme. Thomas Young won the 100m mixed class race in 11.23 (-1.3), from Ola Abidogun’s 11.42 and the 11.91 produced by Shaun Burrows. Nathan Maguire won the men’s 400m wheelchair race in 49.78, Mo Jomni coming second in 49.78 and Dillion Labrooy clocking 53.74 for third.

