Former teenage prodigy Charlotte Moore leads home 400 women at Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League in Alnwick while Emile Cairess breaks the UK 10 miles record and Sam Harrison runs a fast 10km

Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, Alnwick Castle, March 4

On the same weekend that the current UK 800m record-holder Keely Hodgkinson was winning another major title, another former junior sensation Charlotte Penfold (née Moore) gained a rare cross-country victory in the shadow of picturesque Alnwick Castle.

Penfold, who 21 years ago ran a 800m of 1:59.75 at the age of 17 when finishing sixth in the 2002 Commonwealth Games final, was first across the line and the fastest woman at Alnwick.

That time in Manchester was the UK junior record until broken by Hodgkinson but Penfold’s time still stands as the UK age-17 record ahead of Jess Judd and Hodgkinson.

Penfold, who became a primary school teacher in her 20s and is now more likely to compete in parkruns, started in the slow pack and was easily the quickest and she was followed home by another former precocious youngster Justina Heslop who won the English National under-15 title in 1994.

Seventh across the line Jane Hodgson was the quickest from the fast pack but her time was 45 seconds slower than Penfold’s.

Altogether 431 women finished and Tyne Bridge won the women’s division one team event.

For the men, under-20 Morgan Kendall from the slow-pack was first across the line from Matthew Briggs as that pair were over two minutes clear of a 499-strong field.

It was fifth across the line, Marcus Shantry, a non-scorer, who recorded the fastest time of 35:34 though Kendall’s time – the fourth best – suggested he should have been with the fast pack.

North Shields Poly easily won the team event on the day.

Men (H’cap):

1 Morgan Kendall Durham City U20 36:44 (actual 36:44)

2 Matthew Briggs Morpeth H 36:52 (36:52)

3 Alex Black North Shields Poly 39:20 (39:20)

4 Neil Sillence North Shields Poly U20 40:27 (40:27)

5 Marcus Shantry Durham City Harriers 40:34 (35:34)

Fastest: Shantry 35:34; 2 Chris Coulson Houghton AC U20 36:21; 3 Conrad Franks Gateshead M35 36:42

Div 1 TEAM: 1 North Shields Poly 53; 2 Tyne Bridge H 104; 3 Morpeth H 112

Women:

1 Charlotte Penfold (North Shields Poly, W35) 27:04 (actual 27:04)

2 Justina Heslop (Elswick, W40) 28:58 (actual 28:58)

3 Jessica Eaton (Tyne Bridge H) 29:28 (29:28)

4 Elizabeth Joyce (Alnwick Harriers) 30:41 (30:41)

5 Laura Cheetham (Jesmond Joggers) 31:59 (31:59)

Fastest: 1 Penfold 27:04; 2 Jane Hodgson (Morpeth, W40) 27:49; 3 Heslop 28:58

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Tyne Bridge H 33; 2 Jesmond Joggers 37; 3 Wallsend H 79

BREAKING 10 Challenge, Barrowford, March 5

There were just two finishers in the attempt to break Richard Nerurkar’s British best of 46:02, which was set in Twickenham back in 1993, but Emile Cairess succeeded with a new mark of 45:57, Martin Duff reports.

With Andy Butchart dropping out, the only other finisher was Birchfield’s Kadar Omar who was left well adrift with 51:02.

Cairess’ previous best was 47:32 from 2019 but the Leeds runner, in his first outing of the year, was in top form late last year with a Euro Cross Trials win followed by a silver in that championship in Italy. These followed a 60:32 half-marathon in Spain in October.

There were more in the mile races, as Henry McLuckie just got the better of Archie Davis and Zak Seddon in 4:07 and Calli Thackery added the women’s race in 4:41. She too was pressed closely by Megan Davis and Bethan Morley.

Overall (10M):

1 E Cairess (Leeds) 45:57; 2 O Kadir (Bir) 51:02

Overall (Elite 1M):

1 H McLuckie (SB) 4:07; 2 A Davis (Phoe) 4:08; 3 Z Seddon (Brack) 4:08; 4 O Dustin (Border) 4:16; 5 D Holman (B’burn, U20) 4:18; 6 T Hodgson (Hali) 4:20

M50: 1 A O’Brien (Liv PS) 4:34

Women:

1 C Thackery (Hallam) 4:41; 2 M Davis (Sale) 4;43; 3 B Morley (Leeds) 4:43; 4 A Stratton (B’burn, U20) 4:54; 5 E Bolton (Salf) 4:45; 6 T Brockley-Langford (Salf) 4:58

Overall (open 1M):

1 L Minns (BWF) 4:22; 2 F Edwards (Chor, U20) 4:54

TRAFFORD 10km, March 5

Sam Harrison was second in this race last year with 31:11, then improved to 31:10 when winning at Telford in December but here headed Jess Warner-Judd to win the women’s race, Martin Duff reports.

The Charnwood runner ducked under 31 minutes when placing sixth in Valencia in January in 30:51 and here was only just outside that mark with 30:55, as Warner-Judd was a distant second in 31:19.

Harrison lies fourth on the women’s all-time list behind Eilish McColgan’s 30:19 and the 28-year-old, who is only recorded as starting running with an 83:46 half-marathon, in 2018, placed sixth in both the European and Commonwealth Games 10,000m last year.

Richard Allen headed the 1635 runners home on a cold day but with ideal running conditions and the Leeds man had a narrow victory over Kent’s Irishman Paul Pollock in 29:03. This time comfortably bettered his previous best of 29:31, set back in 2019.

This year Allen placed fourth in the English National cross-country championships, to head his previous best of 20th in 2020.

Pollock, who does most of his running in his home country of Ireland, has only competed in the UK in a few parkrun events since a 2:16:16 winning time in the Belfast Marathon last year and is a regular member of the Republic’s teams at major games.

The top 30 here all broke 30 minutes and the depth of the field was pretty good with 50 at 30:30 or better and 120 at 32:00.

Overall

1 R Allen (Leeds) 29:03; 2 P Pollock (Kent) 29:07; 3 D Studley (B&W) 29:16; 4 D Bebbington (B’burn) 29:20; 5 R Warner-Judd (B’burn) 29:22; 6 S Stabler (Wreake) 29:24; 7 A Kinloch (Ton) 29:25; 8 D Devine (Liv) 29:25; 9 D Hawkins (Kilb) 29:27; 10 J Skelly (Linc W) 29:28; 11 J Knockton (Traff) 29:33; 12 B Rushman (Herts P) 29:38; 13 M Walker 29:39; 14 H Wakefield (Salf) 29:39; 15 C Davis (BRAT) 29:41; 16 B Branagh (St Malachy’s) 29:42; 17 J Shayler (Abing) 29:43; 18 R Harvie (AFD) 29:43; 19 A Smith (Leeds) 29:45; 20 C Perry (Vale R) 29:46; 21 D Mulryan (TVH) 29:47; 22 J Gilbert (Kent, M40) 29:48; 23 A Brown (Morp) 29:53; 24 T Power (Hallam) 29:54; 25 J Morrow (Oxf U) 29:55; 26 C Bell (Hallam) 29:57; 27 R Slade (Chilt) 29:58; 28 A Pointon (SAFD) 29:58; 29 M Cameron (TVH) 29:58; 30 C Davidson (B’burn) 29:59; 31 T Rogerson (Liv) 30:00; 32 T Cornthwaite (Liv) 30:00; 33 J Tuffin (BRAT) 30:01; 34 D Garbutt (Durh) 30:03; 35 J Moores (Salf) 30:05; 36 A Bampton (High) 30:06; 37 I Lawton (Mersey Tri, M40) 30:15; 38 N Barry (Sale) 30:16; 39 D Bradford (Shett) 30:18; 40 A Niinisto (FIN) 30:18; 41 M Bostock (Wake) 30:20; 42 G Cunliffe (R’dale) 30:20; 43 T Straw (Linc W) 30:20; 44 P Roberson (Sale) 30:20; 45 T Roberts (Meir’d) 30:21; 46 M Campion (Notts) 30:22; 47 C Jones (W Tempo) 30:28; 48 C Thomas (TVH) 30:29; 49 J Boden (Wall’sy) 30:29; 50 K Darcy (Salf) 30:30

M40: 3 M Walsh (Salf) 30:51; 4 M Watson (Barlick) 30:52; 5 S Johnson (Edin) 31:48; 6 C Moulton (Boalloy) 31:50

M45: 1 P Speake (Wilm) 31:45; 2 C Greenwood (Kent) 31:49; 3 I Bailey (Newark) 31:58

M50: 1 N Gaskell (B’burn) 33:42; 2 A Walker 36:24; 3 P Hancock (S Chesh) 36:38

M55: 1 I Johnson (Alt) 34:01; 2 S Page (Glossop) 35:37; 3 D Almond (B’burn) 36:56

M60: 1 G Dale (Salf) 36:31

M65: 1 C Haskett (Dund H) 39:12

M70: 1 M Curley (Chorl) 43:06

M75: 1 A Hillier 51:48

Women

1 S Harrison (Charn) 30:55; 2 J Warner-Judd (B’burn) 31:19; 3 B Kidger-Thomas 32;24; 3 G Grgec (Herne H) 32:29; 5 S Astin (Belg) 32:29; 6 K Holt (Stoke) 32;40; 7 S Wallis (Linc W) 32:42; 8 R Murray (Bed C) 32:45; 9 I Fry (Newb) 32;49; 10 A Gummow (Herts P) 32;59; 11 P Bowden (AFD) 33:03; 12 H Maridal 33:20; 13 S O’Connor (W35) 33:33; 14 E Bolton (Salf) 33:35; 15 A Bracegirdle (Salf) 33:38; 16 M Mulhare 33:38; 17 K Maltby (B&W, W35) 33:46; 18 N Burke (W35) 33:47; 19 S Jervell-Vag 33:48; 20 G Malir (Leeds) 33:53; 21 R Franklin (Manx) 33:58; 22 R Hughes (Leeds) 34:02; 23 C Baker (B&W) 34:05; 24 K Olding (TVH) 34:11; 25 I Bakken 34:16; 26 D Hatfield (CoH, W35) 34:17; 27 C McKnespley (Border) 34:22; 28 B Gunn Bir) 34:27; 29 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 34:36; 30 R Jones (Salf) 34:39

W40: 1 D Sherwin (Stoke) 35:40; 2 J Marsden (Chesh Dr) 35:47

W45: 2 R Marshall (Bury) 38:42

W50: 1 M Vernon (Stoke) 39:48; 2 L Dixon (Newc St) 39:54; 3 T Feran 40:56

W55: 1 S Taylor (Trenth) 42:49

W60: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 44:55

CAMBRIDGE HALF-MARATHON, March 5

The race is growing in reputation as one of the fastest in Britain. Nick Bowker, fifth Briton in last year’s TCS London Marathon with a PB 2:17:35, and coming off a 14:43 5km PB at Battersea a few weeks earlier, took over three minutes off of his previous best with a 65:12 clocking.

Charlie Sandison, who ran a 14:29 PB at Battersea, also set a best at the longer distance as his 65:28 improved on his previous best of 66:48.

British Masters cross-country champion Ed Chuck matched Sandison’s PB to the second at Battersea but more importantly took three minutes off of his PB here as he set a Dulwich club record and came the week after a 38th in the previous week’s English National.

The PBs also continued in the women’s race as Verity Hopkins won in 73:53 as she headed Dani Nimmock by half a minute.

Emma Styles completed the top three.

Overall

1 Nick Bowker 65:12

2 Charlie Sandison 65:28

3 Edward Chuck 65:45

4 Chris Darling 65:48

5 David Bishop 66:21

6 James Reeder 66:29

7 Nick Bester 66:55

8 Adam Peacock 66:59

9 Thomas Wright 67:28

10 Ben Leaman 67:39

Women

1 Verity Hopkins 73:53

2 Dani Nimmock 74:23

3 Emma Styles 75:13

4 Hattie Freeman 75:46

5 Imogen Amos 75:50

6 Jessica Saunders 76:23

7 Katie Harbon 76:30

8 Lucy Barnes 77:26

9 Rebecca Gallop 77:42

10 Charlie Hanson 77:43

CITY OF NEWPORT HALF-MARATHON, March 5

Overall

1 Adam Bowden Bridgend AC M40 67:32

2 Matthew Edwards Cardiff AAC 68:56

3 Simon Nott Calne RC 69:03

4 Aaron Phelps Stroud & District 69:04

5 Michael Roderick Tri Hard 69:24

Women

1 Sioned Howells Swansea Harriers 79:27

2 Alison Thorn Erme Valley W40 81:35

3 Laura Jones Les Croupiers W40 82:25

4 Rachel Doherty Higham 84:26

5 Joanna Callan 84:36

DARTFORD HALF-MARATHON, March 5

The race that famously was headed home in the inaugural event in 1977 by Steve Ovett, continues. While the front-runners are not as fast as they were 46 years ago when this was a mid-summer race, there are more competitors now with 552 finishers compared to 122 in the augural race won by the future Olympic 800m champion from 1976 Olympic marathoner Barry Watson.

The course is much tougher than it was back in the early days and 2:25 marathoner Joshua Teece, from the local Central Park, won it in 71:33 from top vet James McDonald.

Stephanie Hutton was listed as first woman with 83:15.

Men

1 Joshua Teece Central Park 71:33

2 James Macdonald Camb H M40 75:19

3 Blair Wilson Central Park M40 77:51

4 Rob Lowe M50 77:59

Women

1 Stephanie Hutton 83:15

2 Catherine Kandie Kent Ac 85:24

3 Emily Hale M&M 90:06

Essex 20, inc Essex Championship, Saffron Waldon, March 5

Peter Robinson was a class apart when winning in 1:45:59 to also claim the county title, a feat that the Springfield Strider repeated from last year, Martin Duff reports.

His time was just seven seconds down on his 2022 effort as second placed Peter Coates improved his best by more than three minutes with 1:49:09.

Women’s winner Jackie Stretton made it a Springfield double with 2:07:02 and victory by more than five minutes as her time was a PB by more than six minutes.

Overall: 1 P Robinson (S’field) (S’field) 1:45:59; 2 P Coates (Witham) 1:49:09; 3 S Boxall (S’end) 1:49:51; 4 C Burgoyne (S’field, M40) 1:50:41; 5 C Culham (Brain) 1:54:51; 6 D Fewell (Chelm, M40) 1:55:25

M45: 1 G Allen (S’field) 1:58:11

M50: 1 A Grown (Grange F&D) 1:59:38

M55: 1 P Holloway (Ilf) 2:06:55

M60: 1 N Rankin (B’fleet) 2:10:55

M65: 1 M Austin (Witham) 2:26:42

Essex Champs: 1 Robinson; 2 Coates; 3 Boxall

M40: 1 Burgoyne. M45: 1 Allen. M55: 1 Holloway. M60: 1 Rankin

Inter-County Match: 1 Essex; 2 Suffolk; 3 Norfolk

Women: 1 J Stretton (S’field) 2:07:02; 2 E Baverstock Orion) 2:12:35; 3 V Primmer (Col H) 2:16:02; 4 J Lovelock (Col H) 2:16:50; 5 R Matson (Hav’ing) 2:16:54; 6 K Pickering (Halstead, W40) 2:16:54

W40: 2 S Wright (Harlow) 2:20:48

W55: 1 S Rust (Harl Tri) 2:42:02

Essex Champs: 1 Stretton; 2 Baverstock; 3 Primmer

W40: 1 Pickering

Inter-County Match: 1 Suffolk; 2 Hampshire; 3 Sussex

MAD MARCH HARE 10km, Battersea, March 4

Lewis Laylee was a clear men’s winner in 31:45 easily improving his four-year-old PB. The Herne Hill Harrier, who is also a member of Dulwich Runners, led home the Dulwich pairing of Aaron Wilson and Ben Howe who also rewrote their PB’s.

Carole Coulon also set a PB and her 37:03 at the age of 48 gave her a clear victory over Jennifer Nandi.

Men

1 Lewis Laylee Herne Hill 31:45

2 Aaron Wilson Dulwich R 32:04

3 Ben Howe Dulwich R 32:10

4 Jack McVann Hillingdon 32:26

5 Jonathan Poole Serpentine 32:26

6 James Morley ESM 32:32

7 Chris Busaileh Kent 32:32

M50: Simon Baines THH 32:38; 2 Simon Shaw ESM 33:49

M60: 1 Christopher Lydon Kent 38:27; 2 Tony Tuohy Dulw 40:06

Women

1 Carole Coulon B&B W45 37:03

2 Jennifer Nandi Herne Hill 37:55

3 Courtney Hyde 38:24

4 Lucy Connolly SLH 38:35

5 Molly Deely Ealing Eagles 39:00

6 Amy White Kent 39:03

7 Georgia Huddleston Cambridge H 39:21

W50: 1 Sarah Swinhoe London Heathside 39:41; 2 Michelle Lennon Dulwich 42:13

MORAY 10km, Scotland, March 5

Men:

1 Kenny Wilson Moray Road Runners 30:51

2 James Wilson Moray Road Runners 31:47

3 Lucas Cairns Inverness Harriers U20 32:58

Women:

1 Jenny Bannerman 36:47

2 Amy Hudson 37:36

3 Helen Leigh 38:37

NORTH LINCOLNSHIRE 10km & HALF-MARATHON, Scunthorpe, March 5

Dan Haworth, who was a surprise third in the 2022 Inter-Counties, set a new best time of 66:56 as Will Strangeway who has a best of 65:40 from last August was a close second with 67:12, Martin Duff reports.

The women’s race went to Sarah Kemshall in 77:00 for her first outing over the distance on the road.

Overall (13.1M):

1 D Haworth (Mat) 66:56; 2 W Strangeway (Linc W) 67:12; 3 S Birch (Hinck) 67:19; 4 R Page 68:47; 5 D McKinnon (Goole) 69:30; 6 B Gamble (Tip, M40) 70:01

M50: 1 J Walton (Leeds) 70:46; 2 S Barkes (Linc W) 77:47

M55: 1 P Radford (UK Net) 77:54

M60: 1 T Clayton (C’field) 83:23; 2 S Soulsby (Elvet) 83:33

M65: 1 J Gurney (Dart) 93:17

Women: 1 S Kemshall (St Ther) 77:00; 2 A {Pearse (Steel) 78:53; 3 S Hunter (Ack) 79:37; 4 L Skinner (Off Couch, W35) 80:38; 5 S Lovatt (Bev) 80:56; 6 J Roberts (Dart, W40) 81:07

W45: 1 H Gill (Mat) 82:55

W50: 1 D Richardson (Quakers) 85:59

W55: 1 S Avo (Chesh Dr) 83:35

W60: 1 M Norman 1:44:32

W65: 1 J Harmston (Skeg) 1:51:21

Overall (10km): 1 E Stones (Linc W) 31:30; 2 O Donkin (Barton) 32:59; 3 P Lyons (CoH) 33:11; 4 D Smith (T Manvers) 33:22; 5 J Cooper (Hallam, U17) 33:32; 6 J Lown (Bev) 33:36

M70: 1 C Marshall (Wolds) 43:53

Women:

1 A Van Dijk (Der) 37:25; 2 J Grant (St Ther) 37:27; 3 L Race (Barns, W45) 38:02

FRADLEY 10km, Staffordshire, March 4

Overall:

1 J Arnold (Stoke, M40) 33:00; 2 T Shum 33;18; 3 T Bristow (Redditch) 33:24

M40: 2 R Dyjak 34:12

M50: 1 S Rose 36:37

M60: 1 A Chambers (I’hoe) 38;27

Women:

1 J Male (L Eaton) 37:00; 2 N Newton 38:33; 3 N Blunt (RSC) 38:52

ALLAN SCALLY RELAY (inc. Scottish Universities Championships), Glasgow Green, March 4

In a field of 168 finishing teams, Falkirk Victoria Harriers had their first win in the 52nd running of this historic event, missing the course record by just 4 seconds.

However, there was a record for Scott Stirling who pulled Falkirk up from 17th to first on the second leg, clocking 14:31. Two laps later British internationalist Kane Elliott brought Falkirk back up from 9th place to win by 20 seconds from Giffnock North. Jamie Burns anchored Glasgow University into third place to secure the universities title.

Home club Shettleston Harriers smashed their own course record by almost two minutes, having been set on their way by Fionnuala Ross whose 15:49 was just 10 seconds outside the individual record. The team finished almost three minutes ahead of Edinburgh AC, while Glasgow made it a universities double in third.

Overall (4x5km, leg times are approx. and do not add up to total time):

1 Falk VH 60:10 (C Little 15:42, S Stirling 14:11, G Hunter 15:45, K Elliott 14:31)

2 Giff N 60:35 (C Deveril 14:49, R Good 14:56, C Young 14:58, C Drummond 15:51)

3 Glas U 60:47 (S Addison 15:10, A Carey 15:42, M Tait 15:21, J Burns 14:32)

4 Shett 60:56 (T Ghafari 14:28, C Young 16:01, M Turner 15:37, L Oates 14:49)

5 Cors 61:19 (D Cummins 15:23, D MacAulay 15:30, S Livingstone 15:23, E Brown 15:01)

6 Stirl U 62:05 (R Martin 14:45, G Mccaffrey 16:21, J Lange 15:30, D Horston 15:27)

7 Fife 62:32

8 Edin U 62:47

9 Kil’k 63:00

10 E Kilb 63:29

11 Edin 63:34

12 Glas U B 64:05

M40: Cors 68:04 (A Brockie 16:35, C Poxton 16:29, M Lang 16:33, C O’Brien 18:30)

M50: C’nauld 11:07 (S Allen 16:34, W Henderson 17:44, D Martin 18:50, D Hogg 17:57)

Universities:

1 Glas U 60:47

2 Stirl U 62:05

3 Glas U B 64:05 (D Addison 15:38, C Fordyce 15:49, B Thomas 15:59, S Gurling 16:38)

Fastest: Stirling 14:11 (rec)

Women:

1 Shett 68:00 F Ross 15:49, L McKenna 16:36, A Carr 17:44, H Terrance 17:50)

2 Edin 70:50 (B Ansell 16:28, I Scott-Pearce 18:36, F Davies 18:22, K Walker 17:23)

3 Glas U 73:47 (E McNicol 17:49, M Padmanabhan 17:45, A MacFadyen 19:46, L Meinacke 18:26)

4 Shett B 75:28 (T Walker 18:37, R Joss 17:59, E Baird 19:38, K Mann 19:13)

5 Law 76:36

6 Ayr S 76:56

7 Edin U 78:00

8 Cors 78:10

W40: HBT 79:22 (E McKechnie 19:21, C Ward 21:19, M Wright 20:13, J Brown 18:28)

W50: Springb 92:14 (M Callaghan 21:56, L Corr 23:20, B Knox 23:47, M Hunter 23:10)

Mixed: Armagh 73:03 (M Mckenna 15:58, b Heaney 16:07, J Wright 20:03, S Quinn 20:53)

Universities:

1 Glas U 73:47

2 Edin U 78:00 (E Crombie 79:09, I Gobgalves 20:09, C Nankivell 17:53, S Paterson 20:48)

3 A’deen U 20:18 (R Gillies 19:22, E Jenkins 19:21, F Duncan-Morris 21:06, M Radeva 20:28)

Fastest: Ross 15:49

FOXTRAIL SERIES 16km, Dunbar, March 4

Overall:

1 D Sharkey (C’thy, M50) 60:42

2 T Marshall 63:05

3 A Fraser (NBR) 65:13

M60: M Harvey (Tri Br) 78:15

Women:

1 V Reid 67:33

2 A Du Vivier Ellis 68:53

3 M Lutsch 69:45

W40: J Gries 73:00

W50: J Jones 88:06

W60: P Gamble 97:30

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Bournemouth, March 4

Thomas Syckelmoore notched up his third individual win of the campaign, to go with his Hampshire championship victory, on a dry and fast Kings Park course, Martin Duff reports.

His Basingstoke club tied with Winchester on the day, but came first on final scorer and then tied on race points with their rivals but lost out on their best of five match scores.

Under-15 Jon Pepin notched up his fourth league victory for Southampton, as Dan Orbell did the same for Aldershot in the under-13 race. Pepin had finished 10th in the Southern but missed the English National whilst Orbell was12th and then16th in those races.

Aldershot scored again in the women’s race but this time it was under-20 Pippa Roessler who had a comfortable victory and this was over Stubbington Green’s Rebecca Lord

UK Champion Roessler was second in the 2022 South of England championship but slipped to sixth this year, Kate Estlea, who was fifth ahead of Roessler in Beckenham, had previously done enough to secure the overall individual title.

Men:

1 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 29:06; 2 W Boutwood (Win) 29:20; 3 F Slemeck (Win) 29:30; 4 H Smith (Salis) 29:32; 5 R Wood (BMH) 29:35; 6 J Beeks (BMH) 29:47

M40: 1 L Jolly (Read) 30:38

M45: 1 J Baker (Ports) 31:34

M50: 1 L Nortcliff (Read RR) 33:33

M60: 1 M White (Stubb) 38:20

U20: 1 C Coveney (BMH) 30:49

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 38; 2 Winchester 38; 3 AFD 114; 4 Soton 130; 5 Bournemouth 194; 6 Soton U 267

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Littledown 439; 2 Hart 513; 3 Stubbington 517

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Poole R 203

M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 20; 2 Winchester 21; 3 Poole 48; 4 Reading 51; 5 Bournemouth 64; 6 Hart 72

Final standings (best 4 of 5): 1 Syckelmoore 4; 2 Boutwood 14; 3 Wood BMH 28

M40: 1 Jolly 6; 2 Baker 10. M50: 1 S Cooper (AFD) 46. M60: 1 White 457

U20: 1 B White (BMH) 12

Div 1 TEAM (best 4 of 5): 1 Winchester 7 (227); 2 BMH 7 (253); 3 AFD 12 (319); 4 Soton 12 (364; 5 Reading 19; 6 Soton U 23

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Hart 7; 2 Andover 10; 3 Portsmouth 13

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Havant 5

M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 4; 2 Winchester 7; 3 Andover 17

U17:

1 O Sumba (Havant) 18:51; 2 J Pearce (AFD) 18:57; 3 T Wood (Salis) 18:57; 4 B Andrews-Callec (Jers) 19:15; 5 H Richardson (B;mth) 19:20; 6 E Chambers (Win.n/s) 19:22

TEAM: 1 Havant 32; 2 Winchester 42; 3 BMH 45

Final standings: 1 W Atkins (Win) 6; 2 Pearce 10; 3 Andrews-Callec 14

TEAM: 1 AFD 5; 2 Winchester 8; 3 Havant 13

U15:

1 J Pepin (Soton) 13:01; 2 R Price (Win) 13;12; 3 M Gillas (Read) 13:31; 4 O Jermy (Camb’ly) 13:36; 5 J Titmas (Read) 13:37; 6 C Coles (Salis) 13:48

TEAM: 1 Soton 24;,2 Winchester 26; 3 Reading 26

Final standings: 1 Pepin 4; 2 Price 9; 3 R Herd (AFD) 17

TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 Winchester 6 (82); 2 Soton 6 (102); 3 Reading 12

U13:

1 D Orbell (AFD) 10:50; 2 O Knipe (Ports) 11:01; 3 B Rivero-Stevenet (AFD) 11:04; 4 S Weeks (Read) 11:11; 5 C Grocott (B’mth) 11:14; 6 A Burniston (BMH) 11:18

TEAM: 1 Winchester 32; 2 Reading 41; 3 Soton 44

Final standings: 1 Orbell 4; 2 Weeks 12; 3 Knipe 16

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 5; 2 Winchester 8; 3 Reading 13

Women:

1 P Roessler (AFD, U20) 20:21; 2 R Lord (Stubb G) 20:48; 3 R Sleap (BMH) 20:51; 4 C Ragan (BMH) 20:52; 5 P Bramwell-Reekes (B’mth) 20:53; 6 K Hughes (AFD) 21:04

W40: 1 V Gill (Win) 21:08

W50: 1 L Elliott (Win, W55) 21:31

W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 25:05

TEAM: 1 AFD 19; 2 BMH 21; 3 Bournemouth 34; 4 Winchester 44 Soton 62; 6 Portsmouth 52

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 9; 2 Portsmouth 16; 3 Littledown 56

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 7; 2 Soton U 30

Final standings: 1 K Estlea (AFD) 6; 2 S Winstone (Soton) 18; 3 Sleap 24

W40: 1 Gill 5. W50: 1 J Gandee (Win) 16. W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 4

Senior TEAM: 1 AFD 5; 2 BMH 11; 3 Winchester 12; 4 Reading 16; 5 Soton U 17; 6 Portsmouth 22

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 4; 2 Portsmouth 8; 3 Reading 12

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 4

U17:

1 E Wells (Poole) 14:48; 2 E Bailey (Win) 15:28; 3 I Palmer-Ward (Ports) 16:09

TEAM: none qualified

Final standings: 1 Wells 5; 2 Bailey 10; 3 H Masefield (Jers) 21

TEAM: no qualifiers

U15:

1 S Wood (Salis) 14:41;2 E Smart (Ports) 14:48; 3 I Edwards (BMH) 14:54; 4 I Cherrett (B’mth) 14:59; 5 I O’Connor (Wimb) 15:25; 6 R Sharrock (Win) 15:30

TEAM: 1 Salisbury 37; 2 AFD 38; 3 Winchester 38

Final standings: 1 I Hall (Jers) 6; 2 Edwards BMH 13; 3 U Doublet (BMH) 33

TEAM: 1 AFD 8; 2 Winchester 10; 3 Reading 15

U13:

1 C Oakley (Ports) 11:36; 2 K McBride (AFD) 13;43; 3 E Brammall (Ports) 13:49; 4 A Klidjian (Ports) 11:53; 5 K Hoppe (Sopton) 11:56; 6 A Thomas (Ports) 11:59

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 8; 2 AFD 21; 3 BMH 37

Final standings: 1 McBride 6; 2 Hoppe 17; 3 J Smykala (AFD) 24

TEAM: 1 AFD 4; 2 Portsmouth 7; 3 BMH 13

INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS XC ASSOCIATION FINALS, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, March 4

Freddie Cooper, who has not figured much in results of late, retained his title here and headed Alex Bett, who was fourth the National ISA Championships, in this inter-area competition, Martin Duff reports.

In the junior boys’ event, George Gilbert, who was second in the South of England AA under-15 championship this year headed William Humm by about 50 metres.

Amelia Crispin, the 2019 Midland under-15 1500m champion, headed the oldest girls’ age group from Annabelle Wallace, while Madelaine Pearce, the South of England under-17 1500m silver medallist added the inter-title.

Olivia Forrest was second in the South of England championships before placing fourth in the English National at Bolesworth Castle seven days earlier and here she was back in action to win the junior girls’ event from Bella Taylor, the recent southern under-15 indoor 800m champion.

Senior boys (Yr 12/13):

1 F Cooper (SW) 17:20; 2 A Bett (Mids) 18:06; 3 A Bruce-Gonzalez (London W) 18:07

Inters (Yr 10/11):

1 B Smith (North) 16:06; 2 B Everingham (London W) 16:41; 3 L Bourne-Withington (Mids) 16:49

Juniors (Yr 8/9):

1 G Gilbert (London S) 13:29; 2 W Humm (London W) 13:42; 3 Dan P (London W) 13:54

Year 7:

1 J Legg (London W) 10:55; 2 L Gardner (North) 11:01; 3 F Firma (E Anglia) 11;12

Senior Girls:

1 A Chrispin (Mids) 14:59; 2 A Wallace SW) 15:04; 3 G Darcy (Mids) 16:12

Inters:

1 M Pearce (London N) 14:10; 2 P Worthy (Lon W) 14:33; 3 E Sinclair (North) 14:36

Juniors:

1 O Forest (E Anglia) 11:21; 2 B Taylor (E Anglia) 11:31; 3 S Chapman (Lon N) 11;34

Year 7:

1 A King (E Anglia) 11:01; 2 H Woodley (E Anglia) 11;18; 3 S Halford (E Anglia) 11;46

METRO ABERDEEN PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, March 3

Overall:

1 M Mueller (Metro) 9:09; 2 C McGuire (A’deen, U17) 9:10; 3 S Molloy (Grammar RC) 9:13

Women:

1 J Robertson (A’deen) 10:56; 2 J Hoyle (JSKRC, W40) 11:05; 3 K Simpson (Thistle Fitness, W40) 11:18

CHICHESTER CORPORATE CHALLENGE, race 1, West Sussex, March 1

Paul Navesby came out on top of this opener over four laps of the historic town Centre, Martin Duff reports.

The Crawley runner covered the 4.5km in 13:23 for a 24 second margin over his Solent Endurance Team mate Chris Spinks, who was second, just as in the final race of last season.

On a cold night, Cassie Thorp won that last race in 14:49 and here bettered that with 14:44 for14th overall.

Overall (4.5km):

1 P Navesby (Solent End) 13:23; 2 T Spinks (Solent End) 13:47; 3 A Smart 14:05; 4 O Sumba (T Purser) 14:05; 5 C Meager (T Purser) 14:12; 6 E Dodd (Solent End) 14:13; 7 J O’Brien (T Purser) 14:15; 8 M Roustael 14:15; 9 L Banner (T Purser) 14:18; 10 R Fryer (DSTL) 14:21

Women:

1 C Thorp (Solent MD) 14:44; 2 M Billins (T Purser) 16:41; 3 C Bearpark (Solent End) 16:44; 4 A Pirie (T Purser) 16:48; 5 A Brooks (T Purser) 17:02; 6 B Digby (Ports) 17:05

INTER-SCHOOLS ROAD RUNNING CHALLENGE, race 1, Chichester, West Sussex, March 1

The biggest win of the evening came in the boys’ year 9&10 over four short laps totalling 2.8km as Oscar Reynolds blasted out a winning margin of 49 seconds with an 8:35 clocking.

The girls’ race over 2.1km saw Florence East, exactly match her time from the final race of the 2022 series with a 6:38 clocking and a five second margin over Emma Smart.

Boys Year 9 & 10 (2.8km):

1 O Reynolds (B’field) 8:35; 2 L Hill (B Luffa) 9:24; 3 N Collins (B Luffa) 9:33

Year 7&8 (2.1km):

1 B Stewart (B Luffa) 6:31; 2 O Knipe (Cams H) 6:55; 3 L De Giovani (Churchers) 6:59

Boys Year 6 (1.6km):

1 O Cameron (Horndean) 4:34; 2 J Tildersley (St Swithun’s) 4:37; 3 L Pearce (March) 4:41

Year 5: 1 C Carman (St Mary’s) 4:45

Girls Year 9/10 (2.1km):

1 F East (Mayfield) 6:38; 2 E Smart (Oaklands) 6:43; 3 C Jones (Meon) 6:47

Year 7/8:

1 C Oakley (Bohunt) 6:35; 2 A Klidjian (Royal) 7:13; 3 A Thomas (Ditcham) 7:33

Year 6 (1.6km):

1 I Shaw (Sat John’s) 5:01; 2 R Baker (St Jude’s) 5:04; 3 E Anderson (B Tufnall) 5:28

Year 5: 1 E Pemberton (Oakwood) 5:19

SNOW RUNNING GLENSHEE, Glenshee, March 4

Overall (11.5km/950m):

1 R McInally 66:23

2 J Mann 68:03

3 E Sedman (M40) 71:08

4 B Hester 75:14

M60: A Smith (Dees R) 82:14

Women:

1 K Campbell 82:55

2 A Muir 94:16

3 L Cox (W40) 95:07

W50: F Kelsall 1:44:25

SOUTH-EAST LANCASHIRE LEAGUE, Heaton Park, March 4

Final team standings

Men:

1 E Ches 3; 2 Manc Y 6; 3 Salf M 9; 4 G’dale 11; 5 P’wich 14; 6 B’den RR 18; 7 M’ton 21; 8 Radc 23

M40: 1 E Ches 4; 2 G’dale 5; 3 Salf M 10

M50: 1 Salf M 5; 2eq B’den RR/Roch 7

M60: B’den RR 4

U15: E Ches 3

U13: 1 Salf M 3; 2 E Ches 6

U11: 1 E Ches 3; 2 Salf M 5; 3 Horw 12

Women: 1eq E Ches/Salf M 4; 3 B’den RR 10; 4 Manc Y 14; 5 Chorley 18; 6 Belle V 20; 7 Roch 21; 8 Royt R 34

W35: 1 Salf M 3; 2 B’den RR 5; 3 Manc Y 10

W40: 1 Salf M 3; 2 B’den RR 5; 3 Belle V 12

W45: 1 Salf M 4; 2 B’den RR 5

U20: Chorley 3

U17: Horw 5

U15: E Ches 3

U13: 1 Chorley 5; 2eq Bury/E Ches 6; 4 Blackley 8

U11: 1 Horw 3; 2 Bury 6; 3 Chorley 8

