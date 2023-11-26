Nine-time Olympic champion is on hand to give out the medals as Megan Keith and Hugo Milner round off an eventful day at Sefton Park

As anyone who has ever competed in a cross country event will tell you, every single one is memorable in one way or another. The same rule certainly applied to this year’s edition of the Liverpool Cross Challenge on Saturday (Nov 25), with some outstanding performances winning not just kudos but also places on the British team that will head to next month’s European Cross Country Championships in Brussels.

As if that didn’t add enough of an extra dimension to proceedings, though, then the rather unlikely presence of Carl Lewis – in an athletic domain about as far removed as it is possible to be from the sprinting and long jumping world which he ruled over for so long – made it a truly unforgettable afternoon for many of the throng which had gathered in Sefton Park.

The nine-time Olympic champion, in his second year as Track and Field Head Coach at the University of Houston, was in town to help distance coach Kyle Gibson on an athlete recruitment drive. With two English athletes already on the books, they are looking to add more and widen their reach.

Lewis was only too happy to chat with the rather surprised and occasionally bemused well-wishers who approached him, as well as hand out some of the winners’ medals.

“It’s interesting to see cross country,” he told AW. “It’s obviously so different to what we’re used to dealing with on the track. I always say that I don’t run further than I can hold my breath so this is not for me but that doesn’t mean that I can’t respect it and like it – and see the hard work and dedication [involved].”

That hard work was very much in evidence across the range of races, with the programme coming to a climax with the senior men’s and women’s races.

Keith stands out while Milner takes it “easy”

At the recent Cardiff Cross Challenge, Megan Keith showed she was in form with a fine front running victory. This time around, the European under-23 5000m champion “tried to turn the screw and see who could stick with it” during the senior women’s race.

The plan worked to perfection and hers was a thoroughly dominant overall win, the under-23 athlete coming home over the 8.1km course in 26:02, fully 53 seconds clear of Abbie Donnelly, the first senior athlete over the line. Izzy Fry was third, with last year’s winner, Jess Warner-Judd, following closely behind.

“I was trying to turn the screw to see who could stick with it”. Megan Keith was a dominant winner of the senior women’s race at the Liverpool Cross Challenge. She now has high hopes of adding to her Euro Cross silver from last year 📹 @euancrumley pic.twitter.com/158FkhQ7Lo — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) November 25, 2023

Keith will now head to Brussels focused on building, perhaps even bettering, the individual under-23 silver she won 12 months ago.

There was also a convincing win for Hugo Milner in the men’s contest, his winning margin was 24 seconds after covering the 9.8km course in 28:38. Behind him, the tight battle for second was won by Matthew Stonier (the first under-23 athlete home), who pipped Jack Rowe to the line. Hot on their heels were the European under-23 10,000m champion Rory Leonard, as well as former English National cross country champion Calum Johnson and Zak Mahamed.

Milner insists his switch to triathlon has made the running races he takes part in “just seem easy” and it certainly looked that way in Liverpool.

He will head to Australia in the new year for a triathlon training camp, hoping to fulfil his ambition of making it on to the British Olympic team. However, first will come another crack at the European Cross Country, where he intends to improve on his 32nd place from last year.

Lay on the comeback trail, while Morley springs a surprise

The other senior action of the day came right at the start of the programme, with the men’s and women’s senior short course relay trial, with each of the winners qualifying for the European Cross mixed relay line-up.

Josh Lay ran out winner of the men’s race, earning a first senior GB call-up and proving he is very much on the comeback trail following three years of shin injury problems. In a sprint finish, he saw off Tom Dodd and Alex Melloy in the 1.5km contest.

There was something of a surprise in the women’s race as Bethan Morley ran out a convincing winner. Race favourite and member of last year’s relay team Khahisa Mhlanga had to settle for second, with Kate Axford third.

“It’s been a long time coming!”. After a difficult few years with injury @josh_lay_ reflects on landing a British best with victory in Liverpool pic.twitter.com/JAPfOhjXMA — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) November 25, 2023

Hard work pays off for Dover, while FitzGerald settles her nerves

Henry Dover had time to enjoy the moment, flapping his arms like a bird as he strolled across the line to secure the most significant win of his career thus far. Victory in the men’s under-20 race brings with it his first ever British international vest – and the Shaftesbury Barnet athlete could barely contain his emotion as the achievement sank in.

After establishing a sizeable lead before then being reeled in, Dover fought back to see off Cardiff winner Sam Hodgson, with Louis Small coming home in third.

“That’s what hard work brings you,” grinned an elated Dover.

“That’s what a lot of hard work does.” An elated Henry Dover will wear a British vest for the first time at the Euro Cross in Brussels after winning the men’s u20 race in Liverpool 📹 @euancrumley pic.twitter.com/pGoM1Pp1rJ — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) November 25, 2023

Even though she admitted to having some pre-race nerves, there was never any doubt that Innes FitzGerald was going to add another cross country victory to her growing list in the women’s under-20 race.

As has become something of a trademark, the Exeter athlete blasted away from the opposition and didn’t let up, coming home half a minute clear of Jess Bailey, with Zoe Hunter completing the podium. Under-17 athlete Shaikira King finished fourth in front of Lizzie Welstead, with another under-17 competitor Katie Pye completing the top six.

After just missing out on a medal in the U20s Euro Cross race at last year, FitzGerald clearly has her sights set on some silverware this time around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AW (@athletics.weekly)

Eventful age groups

Giffnock North’s Craig Shennan won a closely fought under-17 men’s race, following a tremendous battle with Oscar Schofield which ebbed and flowed throughout the contest. Only a second separated the pair in the end, while Andrew McWilliam took third.

For the under-15 girls, Olivia Forrest enjoyed a clear win over Libby Hale, who edged out Kitty Scott. The under-15 boys race went to Evan Grime, who had a four-second winning margin over Calum Dick as Ray Taylor follow close behind.

Maisie Mullett and Jack Baranowski were the under-13 winners, while Sebastian Palmer and Madison Kindler took the under-11 honours.

» Full results here