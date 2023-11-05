New winners of senior titles at a muddy Berry Hill Park in Mansfield on Saturday in the Saucony-sponsored championships

An overcast day with a persistent drizzle did not dampen the spirits in the 10 races which saw first-time wins at a national level for Belgrave Harriers in the senior women’s race and Cambridge & Coleridge in the senior men’s event.

Elsewhere, Aldershot won three of the other age group races as well as picking up silver team medals in the two senior races.

Building work adjacent to the old clubhouse buildings have meant that the course had to be altered and the organisers took the chance to eliminate the need for slightly shorter opening laps in all races.

Senior men

Cambridge & Coleridge had a steady start before Jonathan Escalante-Phillips advanced them to ninth mid-race and then Jack Gray took them ahead on the penultimate double lap totaling 5km.

Then it was down to Callum Elson to hold on, which he did with a 15:10 split that saw off a final lap challenge by Will Barnicoat whose 14:58 was good for second quickest overall at the final reckoning.

His Aldershot club had an even steadier start and were 16th at the half-distance. A fastest stage time of 15:12 by Ellis Cross took them up to fifth before Barnicoat tried to repair the earlier damage.

Third-placed Highgate also had a steady race but never really challenged for the lead and were there at the end of the third stage before passing City of York and losing a slot to Barnicoat’s Aldershot.

Shaftesbury were also down on the opener before a 15:07 split from Jeremy Dempsey gained 29 places to seventh with a 15:07 effort. They inched closer before their Dylan Evans just missed out on the sprint for third.

Earlier, City of York had been the surprise package of the race after Angus McMillan, the Inter-Counties 11th placer, had ‘won’ the double lap opener with 14:55. He said: “I made a break going into the woods and relays are my favourite.”

York kept ahead through Sam Dickenson and Tim Stratton, who admitted they would lose out on the final stage, but there was no fairy tale as they drifted back by the line.

Dickenson revealed that he acts as ‘domestique’ for Kent AC’s triathlon Olympic gold medallist in major events. He said: “I look after Alex in the swim and on the bike.”

Another flatterer was Gateshead Harriers after Calum Johnson took them to third mid-race with a 15:02 split. It was a similar story for the Milton Keynes Distance Project outfit. Twins George and Charles Wheeler took them up to second after two stages before they fell back.

For Cambridge & Coleridge, their team manager and coach Mark Vile noted that this was a first national title for his men’s squad.

Men (4x5km): 1 Cambridge & C 62:05 (T Keen 15:49 J Escalante-Phillips 15:38 J Gray 15:29 C Elson 15:10); 2 Aldershot Farnham & District 62:07 (J Blacknell 16:02 C Charleston 15:55 E Cross 15:13 W Barnicoat 14:58); 3 Highgate 62:37 (T Fawden 15:58 J Allen 15:25 A Lepretre 15:40 R Poolman 15:35); 4 Shaftesbury 62:37 (T Butler 16:06 J Dempsey 15:07 K Clements 15:58 D Evans 15:27); 5 Bristol & West 63:07 (J Millar 15:12 B Robinson 16:10 W Battershill 15:46 K Taylor 16:00); 6 Morpeth 63:31 (W Cork 15:55 C Avery 15:26 L McCourt 16:45 S Beattie 15:26); 7 Leeds 63:39 (L Taylor 15:27 G Rush 15:39 J Woodcock-Shaw 16:21 R Allen 16:14); 8 City of York 1:04:13 (A McMillan 14:56 S Dickinson 15:26 T Stratton 16:28 M Bolland-Cage 17:24); 9 Oxford U64:20 (J Morrow 15:30 N Moulton 15:49 D Bundred 16:51 A Gruen 16:12); 10 Tonbridge 64:45 (B Murphy 15:37 J Kingston 15:16 A Kinloch 17:23 C Chambers 16:30); 11 Bedford & C64:52 (E Blythman 15:36 H Brodie 15:58 S Winters 16:38 J Minter 16:41); 12 Blackburn 64:57 (M Ramsden 15:36 D Bebbington 15:40 B Fish 17:06 L Betts 16:37); 13 Leeds B 65:08 (A Smith 16:15 J Sagar 16:23 W Tighe 16:10 M Grieve 16:21); 14 Hallamshire 65:09 (T Power 15:54 M Fuller 16:23 J McCrae 16:27 E Brown 16:27); 15 Cornwall 65:22 (C Jones 15:38 S Goodchild 16:22 J Rowe 16:24 E Mitchell 16:59); 16 Birmingham U 65:35 (T Bilyard 15:33 O Smart 15:35 M Stevens 17:50 M Cunningham 16:38); 17 Bristol & W B65:58 (O Jones 16:04 J Thewlis 16:59 L Burgess 16:53 M Davis 16:05); 18 Highgate B 66:08 (S Ghafari 15:39 R Wilson 16:23 P Chambers 17:11 S Renfer 16:57); 19 Western Tempo 66:30 (D Owen 16:53 D James 15:58 B Price 16:50 D Gillett 16:51); 20 Gateshead 66:30 (L Minale 15:41 C Johnson 15:03 L Liddle 17:56 D Richardson 17:52); 21 Liverpool 66:33 (A Sharif 16:51 M Jackson 15:52 M McCarthy 17:13 J O’Farrell 16:38); 22 Leeds C 66:34 (G Chalmers 16:32 N Marsh 16:42 F Hutchinson 16:29 S Flanagan 16:52); 23 Notts 66:36 (G Phillips 16:08 J Holland 17:23 S Moakes 15:53 M Williams 17:13); 24 Cambridge & Coleridge 66:46 (T Bridger 16:25 W Newcombe 16:49 M Bartram 16:35 T Harrison 16:58); 25 Hercules W 66:52 (H Silverstein 16:30 C Wyllie 16:33 A Walton 16:42 A Sutton 17:07); 26 Birchfield 66:52 (T Dodd 15:39 J Bennett 16:42 D Swain 17:06 M Scarsbrook 17:27); 27 Southampton 67:07 (H Smith 16:05 P Hart 16:33 S Costley 16:37 S Pulley 17:55); 28 North Somerset 67:13 (B Hamblin 16:25 A Hocking 16:31 J Wilkinson 16:57 T Gostelow 17:21); 29 Warrington 67:20 (J Jones 16:40 D Fox 16:55 C Field 16:38 B Quinton 17:09); 30 Keighley & Craven 67:35 (J Carnelley 16:30 J Lund 17:29 M Kenneth 16:52 T Barrett 16:46); 31 Huntingdonshire 67:43 (C Smith 16:31 I Ellard 16:27 J Orrell 17:23 J Croft 17:24)’ 32 Milton Keynes DP 67:46 (G Wheeler 15:07 C Wheeler 15:17 M Sidhu 19:35 M Nicolle 17:49); 33 Tonbridge B 67:48 (W Beeston 16:45 S Coppard 17:06 C Crick 16:59 M Ellis 17:00); 34 Hallamshire B 68:00 (D Lewis 17:21 E De Mello 16:16 J Crickmore 16:57 J Birch 17:28); 35 Birmingham R&T68:01 (J Tuffin 15:34 D Robinson 17:45 D Bissuel 18:21 J Stolberg 16:23); 36 Salford 68:23 (R Smyk 16:31 R Worland 16:22 O Cook 17:11 P Henderson 18:21); 37 Milton Keynes 68:29 (J Tuttle 16:46 J Pocock 16:59 I Wood 17:39 M Dicks 17:06); 38 Vale Royal 1:08:32 (J Brown 17:01 S Stephens 18:04 A Dight 16:45 A Doyle 16:43); 39 Mansfield 69:02 (P Wright 16:23 A Hampson 16:17 L Boswell 18:06 J Boam 18:17); 40 Reading 69:05 (J Davies 15:25 M Booth 17:50 M Kunov 17:31 B Rollings 18:21); 41 Tonbridge C 69:07; 42 Highgate C 69:08; 43 Herne Hill 69:08; 44 Rossendale 69:18; 45 Loughborough U 69:28; 46 Halifax 69:37; 47 Newham & Essex Beagles 69:41; 48 Long Eaton 69:57; 49 Bracknell 70:22; 50 Rotherham 70:48; 51 Bedford & CB 70:53; 52 Kent 70:55; 53 Bedford & C C 70:56; 54 Norwich 70:58; 55 Bristol &W C 71; 56 Leamington 71:16 (B Kandola 16:37 J Hunter 17:52 A Ibbs 18:22 S Doxey 18:25); 57 Sunderland 71:16; 58 AFD B 71:30; 59 Invicta East Kent 71:55; 60 Blackheath & Bromley 7

Fastest: McMillan 14:55; Barnicoat 14:58; Johnson 15:02; G Wheeler 15:06; Dempsey 15:07; Elson 15:10

Senior women

Belgrave Harriers dominated from the start after Kate Axford, who only began running seriously last year after a career in hockey, gave them a first-lap advantage over Aldershot that was to extend as the race went on.

Her time of 9:58 was just three seconds ahead of Aldershot’s Lauren Hall and was to stand up as the second best of the race.

Talking about her prospects in the Euro Cross Trials at Sefton Park, Axford said that she was not sure whether to go for the long or short race.

After the first-lap skirmish, a close race for gold looked to be in progress, but it was not to be as Gemma Astin, who was prominent in university running circles 10 years ago before dropping out of the sport, put on a Belgrave vest for the first time.

A useful 10:05 resulted with a big extension to her club’s lead. This was over the Aldershot B team, for whom Niamh Brown was not only her club’s best runner but her 9:56 was also the best of the soggy afternoon.

Astin said: “I am a year back after 10 years out of running and ran 71:55 in the Manchester Half-Marathon.”

That was in the colours of Manx AC but here she joined younger sister Sarah for a first run out in Belgrave’s vest.

Multi-medalled Louise Small had been given the AFD A team role but slipped back to third on the penultimate lap.

It was then Sarah Astin who took the Belgrave margin out to 40 seconds as Amy Griffiths restored some order to the Aldershot squads with a 32-second advantage over their B team.

Team selection is always difficult for managers but it is worth noting that the three fastest Aldershot runners would have more or less equalled the Belgrave time had they all been in the same team.

There was jubilation in the Belgrave camp with team manager Charlie Dickinson pointing out that this was a fist ever national title of any sort for his club’s women.

Axford’s 9:58 was matched mid-race by Leeds BUCS cross-country champion Bethan Morley, who had gained 23 places to fifth but her club could not build on that momentum and slipped back.

Women (3x3km): 1 Belgrave 30:12 (K Axford 9:58 G Astin 10:05 S Astin 10:10); 2 AFD 30:52 (L Hall 10:01 L Small 10:37 A Griffiths 10:15); 3 AFD B 31:24 (K Estlea-Morris 10:38 N Brown 9:56 M Jordan-Lee 10:51); 4 Leeds 31:48 (H Townsend 10:47 E Curran 10:30 G Malir 10:33); 5 Cambridge & Coleridge 31:52 (L Shanahan 10:11 K Lowery 10:32 E Leggate 11:10); 6 Leeds C 32:21 (S Potter 10:58 B Morley 9:58 K Ballantyne 11:25); 7 Norwich 32:29 (M Gadsby 10:24 S Peach 11:44 K Willis 10:22); 8 Reading 32:34 (L Church 10:26 E Howsham 10:57 V Hiscock 11:11); 9 Loughborough U 32:42 (J Norkett 10:51 C Dannatt 10:44 H Fisher 11:07); 10 Belgrave B 32:44 (K Popadich 10:56 L Adamson 10:48 F Harrison 11:01); 11 Durham 33:25 (J Wood 10:47 L Mitchell 11:10 N Burlinson 11:28); 12 Bracknell 33:28 (A Wills 11:03 L Ambridge 12:18 A Quirk 10:08); 13 Blackheath & Bromley 33:32 (C Sharp 10:43 M Squibb 10:57 J Keene 11:53); 14 Birmingham U 33:37 (E Palmer 10:40 C Vaughan 11:31 F Bennett 11:26); 15 Kendal 34:09 (L Lewis 11:13 R Robinson 11:24 R Woodhams 11:33); 16 Hallamshire 34:13 (L McNeil 10:30 C Slack 11:50 C Allen 11:54); 17 Highgate 34:19 (Y Goater 11:27 H Viner 11:04 A Scott-Wilson 11:49); 18 Thames Valley 34:30 (C Buckley 10:54 S Short 11:26 L Blythe 12:11); 19 Wakefield 34:31 (A Brooke 10:56 S Brooke 11:51 L Greatorex 11:45); 20 Herne Hill 34:31 (L Biemolt 11:30 S Tooley 11:15 K Hewitt 11:47); 21 Sale 34:37 (E Finney 12:57 A Cunningham 11:24 M Davies 10:18); 22 Holmfirth 34:44 (R Sykes 11:12 J Jagger 11:33 H Croft 12:00); 23 Bedford & County 34:53 (T Wilson 10:11 L Nichols 11:31 E Smith 13:13); 24 Tonbridge 35:00 (A Carter 11:41 K Goodge 11:37 P Pitcairn-Knowles 11:43); 25 Belgrave C 35:09 (K Xiang 11:24 E Gordon 11:39 C Cooper 12:07); 26 Birchfield 35:16 (M Beesley 12:12 S McDonald 10:28 D Jansen Van Rensburg 12:36); 27 Manchester 35:20 (B Barlow 10:45 G Fazakerley 12:15 A Stiles 12:21); 28 St Theresa’s 35:32 (S Kemshall 11:17 E Ballantyne 12:16 J Grant 11:59); 29 Wolverhampton & Bilston 35:43 (M Mastrolonardo 11:36 H Baddeley 12:13 B Tabor 11:55); 30 Hallamshire B 36:00 (L Robertson 11:06 E Crownshaw 12:59 N Squires 11:56); 31 Warriors Pentathlon 36:16 (G Phelan 11:47 J Yorke 13:27 E Haggard Kearney 11:03); 32 Rotherham 36:26 (M Taylor 11:24 N Hatswell 10:41 N Clegg 14:22); 33 Mansfield 36:36 (P Roadley 12:36 C Dinescu 13:07 L Coleman 10:55); 34 Charnwood 36:39 (H Seager 10:44 A Foord 15:11 Juliet Potter 10:45); 35 Newark 36:48 (A Owens 11:58 R Taylor 11:53 A Monaghan 12:58); 36 Holmfirth B 36:49 (C Leaver-Hewitt 12:24 E Byram 11:55 J Jones 12:31); 37 Elswick 36:52 (S Pikett 10:48 J Heslop 11:40 A Banner 14:25); 38 Steel 37:01 (C Brock 11:47 K Scott 13:08 S Young-Alls 12:07); 39 Tamworth 37:09 (E Bush 11:56 R Hobbs 12:46 A Halcarz 12:27); 40 St Albans 37:16 (K Stern 10:46 L Seach 12:19 D Steer 14:12); 41 Wirral 37:17; 42 Trafford 37:29; 43 Rushcliffe 37:40; 44 Derby 37:40; 45 Liverpool B 38:32; 46 Daventry 38:38; 47 East Cheshire & Tameside 38:48; 48 Huntingdonshire 38:58; 49 Vale Royal 39:00; 50 Sutton in Ashfield 39:43; 51 Mansfield B 39:49; 52 Peterborough & Nene Valley 39:51; 53 Halifax 39:52; 54 North Derbyshire 40:03; 55 Beeston 40:11; 56 Matlock 40:19; 57 Wreake & Soar Valley 40:27; 58 Warrington 40:37; 59 Wakefield B 41:05; 60 Redhill RR 41:13

Fastest: Brown 9:56; Axford/Morley 9:58; Hall 10:01; G Astin 10:05; Quirk 10:08

102 teams finished

Junior men

Aldershot took the race but only after a thrilling battle with Radley, who led them after the first lap as Ben Cumberland had two seconds to spare over Tom Chandler but both were down on the leaders.

Up ahead were Taunton’s Jon Ponter and Louis Small for Loughborough then it was two of the four Miell-Ingram brothers, Quinn and Rowan, who just about sealed matters for Radley.

The two clubs were second and third with just a lap to go but, finally it took a race best 8:46 from the previous week’s Hampshire League winner James Dargan to swap things around with victory by just four seconds.

After his run, Dargan admitted that he “felt quite good, although the mud was quite deep in the woods.”

U20 (3x3km): 1 AFD 26:44 (T Chandler 9:09 J O’Connell 9:00 J Dargan 8:37); 2 Radley 26:48 (B Cumberland 9:07 Q Miell-Ingram 9:03 R Miell-Ingram 8:39); 3 Loughborough U 27:04 (L Small 8:49 A Sproston 9:20 J Small 8:55); 4 Cambridge & Coleridge 27:12 (I Morgan 9:10 K Green 9:23 L Buchallet 8:40); 5 Invicta East Kent 27:19 (J Stevens 9:03 J Bowley 9:17 J Keir 9:00); 6 AFD B 27:31 (L Stone 9:02 M Pickering 9:13 D Shattock 9:17); 7 Wirral 27:36 (E Brady-Jones 9:13 W Sutcliffe 9:10 A Poulston 9:15); 8 27:41 (Z Houghton 9:17 H Smith 9:09 T Bongaerts 9:15); 9 Chelmsford 27:41 (W Steadman 9:23 W Nuttall 9:15 J Perry 9:04); 10 Birchfield 27:43 (D Smith 9:14 M Price 9:08 J Vaughan 9:21); 11 York 27:52 (T Shaw 9:02 E Brown 9:46 G Mastrolonardo 9:04); 12 Swindon 27:55 (I Mould 9:14 F Hart 9:07 H Woods 9:35); 13 Rotherham 27:55 (Z Ferguson 9:17 S Hughes 9:25 J Wragg 9:14); 14 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 27:58 (H Johnston 9:02 W Goddard 9:31 G Thomas 9:26); 15 Rugby & Northampton 28:03 (N Bennett 9:11 F Ward 9:18 J Comerford 9:34); 16 Shaftesbury 28:03 (L Stubbs 9:24 S Greenstein 9:24 A Hamud 9:17); 17 Cambridge & Coleridge 28:08 (I Rothwell 9:18 M Morgan 9:19 A Melloy 9:32); 18 Vale Royal 28:09 (I Leydon 9:37 W Ashfield 9:19 P Griffith 9:14); 19 Tonbridge 28:18 (M Taylor 9:15 B Pearce 9:44 E Coutts 9:20); 20 Bedford & C28:24 (E Supple 9:35 N Campion 8:47 E Cairns 10:03); 21 AFD C 28:30 (C Norman 9:22 O Emment 9:13 R Man 9:55); 22 Herts Phoenix 28:35 (E Primett 9:03 C O’Neill 9:59 G Ward 9:34); 23 Bromsgrove & Redditch 28:35 (L Richardson 9:26 H Gibbs 9:53 A Adams 9:17); 24 Stockport & 28:43 (H Pickard 9:08 T Clark 9:49 T Manton 9:47); 25 Tonbridge B 28:47 (A Currie 9:35 M Selby 9:31 J Sharpe 9:41); 26 Southampton U 28:47 (J Atwal 9:27 C Hudson 9:18 J Jewell 10:03); 27 Norwich B 28:52 (H Jonas 9:17 D Adams 9:48 J Kandola 9:48); 28 Tonbridge C 28:56 (T Claridge 9:23 G Hopkins 9:53 I Arnott 9:40)’ 29 Morpeth B 28:59 (L Roche 9:28 B Marr 9:34 M Walton 9:57); 30 Reading 29:00 (C Parker 9:17 A Methven 9:48 E Lewis 9:56); 31 Salford 29:06; 32 St Albans 29:07; 33 Derby 29:10; 34 Birmingham U 29:23; 35 Epsom & Ewell 29:35; 36 Milton Keynes 29:37; 37 Huntingdonshire 29:38; 38 Herne Hill 29:41; 39 Trafford 29:53; 40 Rugby & N B 29:59

Fastest: Dargan 8:37; R Miell-Ingram 8:39; Buchallet 8:40; L Small 8:49; J Small 8:55; O’Connell 9:00

61 teams finished

Under-17 men

Southern clubs dominated, as Chelmsford, who were fourth on the opening lap, took the lead through Joseph Grange, who said: “We’ve got Sam Plummer on the last leg” – and his team-mate duly finished the job.

Earlier it had been Windsor’s Alden Collier who had ‘won’ the first leg race with what stood up to be the fastest of the age group at 9:06.

Second placed City of Norwich had a steady race and slowly took themselves up before Zac Dunne ensured Tonbridge stayed third at the death. Norwich had been headed by Noah Paterson’s Taunton with a lap to go but the Somerset trio were pushed back by the line.

Earlier, Gianleo Stubbs had followed Collier home on lap one and his 9:10 was the second-best under-17 effort.

U17 (3x3km): 1 Chelmsford 28:02 (J Hurrell 9:19 J Grange 9:23 S Plummer 9:21); 2 Norwich 28:27 (T Ash 9:29 M Clark 9:28 Z Dunne 9:31); 3 Tonbridge 28:37 (H Fraser 9:29 T Bawtree 9:26 J Hunt 9:43); 4 Cambridge & Coleridge 28:53 (G Christmas 9:49 E Taylor 9:34 L Conway 9:31); 5 Taunton 28:58 (D Millard 9:21 N Heal 9:35 C Goodridge 10:02); 6 Invicta East Kent 29:03 (A Dack 9:21 N Paterson 9:31 A Whitlock 10:12); 7 Saint Edmund Pacers 29:04 (J Trangmar 9:20 S Melero 10:01 T Taylor 9:45); 8 Shaftesbury 29:14 (G Stubbs 9:10 R Gayer 9:51 A O’Gorman 10:14); 9 Trafford 29:16 (F Meredith 9:19 J Walton 10:14 J Hutchinson 9:44); 10 Salford 29:16 (B Burton 9:47 A Simons 9:42 H Peacocke 9:48); 11 Chiltern 29:23 (A Hughes 9:28 I Jessop-Tranter 10:01 E Pinder 9:56); 12 North Shields Polytechnic 29:27 (B Sproats 9:36 E Moore 10:04 D Watson 9:47); 13 Highgate 29:28 (T Chadwick 9:37 F Kent 9:57 A Mulvihill 9:55); 14 Tonbridge B 29:30 (T Beghein 9:50 J Hunt 9:52 M Bridger 9:49); 15 AFD 29:34 (W Smith 9:53 O Smith 9:33 J Pearce 10:09); 16 Birchfield 29:36 (A Burgess 9:35 J Bradley 10:00 G Astbury 10:01); 17 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 29:37 (A Collier 9:06 C Welch 10:23 S Toqeer 10:09); 18 Luton 29:41 (J Hampson Wallace 9:34 N Davis 10:04 H Johnson 10:04); 19 Rotherham 29:45 (J Hughes 9:30 R Hughes 10:07 W Platts 10:08); 20 Norwich B 29:48 (W Percival 9:54 M Rose-Brown 9:58 M Parsley 9:57); 21 Chelmsford B 29:49 (G Martin 9:44 H Wright 10:11 A Durham 9:55); 22 Vale Royal 29:51 (H Parker-McLain 10:03 T Taylor 10:11 R Price 9:38); 23 Cambridge & Coleridge B 29:56 (C Benyan 9:29 C McBrien 10:27 R Cowell 10:01); 24 Blackburn 29:56 (D Smith 9:54 O Gill 9:37 L McCredie 10:27); 25 AFD B 29:56 (T Rollins 9:42 B Everingham 9:55 A Rattray 10:20); 26 Preston 30:03 (M Clark 9:20 G Rainford 11:03 M Fraser 9:42); 27 Peterborough & Nene Valley 30:04 (T Goodwin 10:01 F Bowling 10:27 T Preston 9:37); 28 York 30:09 (I Stabler 9:46 C McAndrew 10:19 B Jamieson-Wannell 10:06); 29 Wirral 30:12 (L Hatton 10:08 J Heap 10:00 B Cronshaw 10:04); 30 Tonbridge 30:22; 31 Rugby & Northampton 30:29; 32 Warriors Pentathlon 30:33; 33 Blackheath & Bromley 30:35; 34 Herts Phoenix 30:36; 35 Sale 30:39; 36 Stoke 30:47; 37 Kendal 30:47; 38 Wreake & Soar Valley 30:55; 39 Saint Edmund Pacers B 31:10; 40 Kettering 31:10

Fastest: Collier 9:06; Stubbs 9:10; Hurrell/Meredith 9:19; Trangmar 9:20; Dack/Millard/Plummer 9:21

79 teams finished

Under-15 boys

Trafford took the title but only after Pio Aron had moved them up from 14th on the opening lap to the lead, with the second fastest time of the race at 6:48.

Finlay Dobson-Emmas then went quicker with 6:45 for a narrow team win over St Albans. Their two lads were only fifth and sixth fastest overall as a final lap 6:30 by Blackheath and Bromley’s Joe Scanes took them to third, from sixth, with the fastest lap.

Hallamshire were also moving on the final lap as Thomas Thake’s 6:39 raised then 16 places to sixth and second best.

U15 (3x2km): 1 Trafford 20:38 (A Greenwood 7:05 P Aron 6:48 F Dobson Emmas 6:45); 2 St Albans Striders 20:43 (J Hirst 6:55 L Carlin 7:08 O Nagalingam 6:42); 3 Blackheath & Bromley 20:52 (J Hill 7:06 N Clark 7:17 J Scanes 6:30);4 Wreake & Soar Valley 21:10 (N Homer 6:59 S Ball 7:15 S Collins 6:57); 5 Tonbridge 21:15 (B Catchpole 7:12 P Fitzmaurice 6:51 J Petrie 7:12); 6 Hallamshire Sheffield 21:22 (E Shkul 7:14 H Kirkman 7:29 T Thake 6:39); 7 Rotherham 21:23 (M Bacon 6:53 L Johnson 7:48 A Bedford 6:42); 8 Shaftesbury 21:28 (E Phillips 7:05 J Morris 7:26 A Phillips 6:58); 9 Herne Hill 21:34 (L Roch 7:22 T Clerkin 7:16 C Holmes 6:57); 10 AFD 21:52 (D Orbell 7:16 L Shattock 7:12 B Rivero-Stevenet 7:24); 11 Wreake & Soar Valley B 21:57 (J Tyrrell 6:57 K Gilbody 7:32 K James 7:30); 12 Sale 22:00 (L O’Brien 7:09 A Fraser 6:57 M Cullen-Brown 7:55); 13 Saint Edmund Pacers 22:01 (M Jeffery 7:19 A Jeffery 7:42 R Gambling 7:02); 14 Tonbridge B 22:04 (H Cleary 7:11 C Warren 7:21 S Galliard 7:32); 15 Trafford B 22:04 (E Lewis 7:34 T Austin 7:10 B Keeley 7:21); 16 Derby 22:09 (L Fairey 7:32 O Blake 7:13 S Watson 7:24); 17 Stoke 22:09 (A Elliott 6:52 A Harrison 7:44 M Loton 7:34); 18 Norwich 22:10 (F Haynes 7:22 J Crowle 7:30 J Linstead 7:18); 19 Huntingdonshire 22:12 (O Loveday 7:02 O Albone 7:45 F Benstead 7:25); 20 Burton 22:12 (E Withnall 6:41 L Boyce 7:42 W Kelsall 7:50); 21 Macclesfield 22:12 (J Dickinson 7:33 T Wood 7:31 J Ireland 7:09); 22 Cambridge & Coleridge 22:13 (R Buchallet 7:20 A Johnson 7:09 H Pearson 7:45); 23 Newquay & Par 22:14 (L Trubridge 7:26 S Dyson 7:36 W Pearce 7:13); 24 Cambridge & Coleridge B 22:18 (S McDonald 7:16 E Bowstead 7:22 N Lemanski 7:41); 25 Milton Keynes 22:22 (M Bunn 7:37 H Wood 7:32 J Smith 7:14); 26 Peterborough & Nene Valley 22:25; 27 Sedbergh School; 28 Tonbridge C 22:27; 29 Blackheath & Bromley B 22:29; 30 Halifax 22:33; 31 Hillingdon 22:39; 32 Blackburn 22:44; 33 WGEL 22:45; 34 Norwich B 22:47; 35 East Cheshire & Tameside 22:49; 36 Rugby & Northampton 22:59; 37 G Yarmouth 23:09; 38 Blackheath & Bromley C 23:12;; 40 Kendal 23:14

Fastest: Scanes 6:30; Thake 6:39; Withnall 6:41; Nagalingam 6:42; Emmas 6:45; Aron 6:48

77 teams finished

Under-13 boys

Bracknell were always there or thereabouts in the under-13 group as Jasper Legg lay in third behind before Eliott Langley-Aybar took them ahead. A jog around by Oliver Pullen then ensured victory over Cambridge & Coleridge and Windsor.

Ahead on the opener had been Norwich’s Finlay Winship and West Suffolk’s Craig Culver whose official times were both given as 12:12. The three first leg runners were the quickest of their age group.

U13 (3x2km): 1 Bracknell 22:32 (J Legg 7:15 E Langley-Aybar 7:20 O Pullen 7:58); 2 Cambridge & Coleridge 22:41 (H Cantell 7:22 F King 7:42 T Jones 7:39); 3 WSEH 22:49 (A Evans 7:43 J Brooker 7:42 T Bainbridge 7:26); 4 Hallamshire 22:54 (M Taylor 7:38 B Pronesti 7:43 J Dawe 7:34); 5 Norwich 22:57 (F Winship 7:12 B Nunn 8:04 E Dafforn 7:42); 6 Swindon 23:00 (J Mayneord 7:57 F Byrne 7:38 J Bryant 7:26); 7 Warrington 23:06 (E Lawton 7:50 O Davenport 7:37 I McGuffie 7:40); 8 St Albans Striders 23:10 (I Gibson-Dunt 7:17 Z Jones 7:59 E Goodwin 7:55); 9 Blackheath & Bromley 23:14 (J Martin 7:47 A Smith 7:50 Z Kelman 7:39); 10 Liverpool 23:15 (P Herring 7:39 S Lambert 7:56 B McEvoy 7:42); 11 Portsmouth 23:17 (T Baker 7:28 L De Giovanni 7:34 O Cameron 8:16); 12 Bingley 23:19 (C Porteous 7:37 T Griffiths 7:51 T Jebb 7:52); 13 Warriors Pentathlon 23:33 (H Redhead 7:44 C Bibby 8:07 O Oswick 7:43); 14 WSEH B 23:34 (B Hilliar 7:45 T Fay 7:47 F Fraser 8:02); 15 Burton 23:35 (L Shaw 7:27 O James 8:07 S Roberts 8:01); 16 Notts 23:36 (J Groves 7:42 H Tonks 7:40 H Sayers 8:16); 17 Elswick 23:37 (D Kelso 7:48 E Eland 8:11 N Surtees-Brown 7:39); 18 Wreake & Soar Valley 23:37 (C Adkins 8:27 E Rudkin 7:47 K James 7:24); 19 Sale 23:46 (G Horsfall 7:52 O Howell 8:00 J Harrison 7:55); 20 Wirral 23:47 (F Reese 7:37 M Lightfoot 8:19 T Smout 7:52); 21 Ipswich Jaffa 23:49 (A Kelly 7:31 J Seaman 7:31 E Hobson 8:49); 22 Charnwood 23:55 (H Fletcher 7:33 W Norman 8:00 F Melbourne 8:23); 23 Herne Hill 24:06 (L Boulton 7:29 R Octave 8:18 H Kucerov 8:19); 24 West Suffolk 24:09 (C Calver 7:12 G Slater 8:29 C Cass-Courtney 8:28); 25 Rushcliffe 24:09; 26 Blackheath & Bromley B 24:15; 27 Wakefield 24:16; 28 Bedford & C 24:20; 29 Liverpool B 24:27; 30 Leeds 24:27; 31 Newquay & Par 24:28; 32 Derby 24:28; 33 Tamworth 24:32; 34 Keighley & Craven 24:38; 35 Trafford 24:39; 36 Salford 24:39; 37 Rugby & Northampton 24:47; 38 Birchfield 24:49; 39 Warrington B 25:01; 40 Liverpool PS 25:08

Fastest: Calver/Winship 7:12; Legg 7:15; Gibson-Dunt 7:17; K James 7:24; Bainbridge 7:26

55 teams finished

Under-20 women

Just as in the Manchester University relays the previous week it was all student teams at the front as two squads each from Birmingham and Loughborough universities filled the first four places. It has always been thus in this age group and left their home-town clubs short of runners in some cases.

Nevertheless, gold went to Birmingham from the two Loughborough outfits and all three of their runners were within two seconds of each other. It was not until Alice Bates ran the last leg that they finally took the lead. “I won the first leg for Kettering here last year, but I’ve been ill for two weeks,” said Bates.

In second, Loughborough were always in the hunt after their fastest, India Barwell, brought them home third on stage 1 with 8:26. Finally, it was Kiara Brady-Jones who secured second, by passing Birmingham’s second squad.

The two fastest laps were on that first leg where Emily Parker and Pippa Roessler ran 8:24 and 8:25 respectively.

Parker said: “It went really quick but I don’t normally do cross-country. I reached the woods and saw the front pack and then went for it.”

U20 (3×2.5km): 1 Birmingham U 26:00 (A Ives 8:40 R Chesterfield 8:39 A Bates 8:41); 2 Loughborough U 26:18 (I Barwell 8:26 C Martin 8:46 K Brady-Jones 9:07); 3 Loughborough B 26:38 (E Parker 8:24 M Wilmer 9:19 E Muzio 8:57); 4 Birmingham U B 26:39 (E Weir 8:33 Z Hunter 8:33 E Yelling 9:34); 5 Cambridge & Coleridge 26:48 (J Leggate 8:51 E Loosley 8:56 L Jones 9:02); 6 Chelmsford 27:01 (M Harris 8:50 R Vinton 9:20 K Atkinson 8:53); 7 Loughborough U C 27:15 (C Muzio 8:57 A Cox 8:44 A Young 9:35); 8 Epsom & Ewell 27:33 (S Lomas 9:03 A Bloomfield 9:16 M Laidlaw 9:15); 9 AFD 27:34 (P Roessler 8:25 K Webb 9:11 M Misirli 10:00); 10 Blackburn 27:41 (I Holt 8:27 E Taylor 9:22 E Charnley 9:53); 11 Salford 27:46 (E Grime 8:59 N Mason 9:18 A Bratt 9:30); 12 Derby 27:58 (E Jones 9:09 R Challender 9:47 S Bourne 9:03);13 St Albans Striders 28:15 (A Hedge 9:22 S McGrath 9:37 L Tse 9:18);14 Blackheath & Bromley 28:22 (H Clark 8:47 O Magee-Brown 9:56 C Kelly-Gordon 9:40); 15 Cambridge & Coleridge B 28:38 (I Mansley 9:10 H Clayton 9:34 A Reed 9:55); 16 Birmingham U C 28:43 (S Latham 9:23 A Nicholls 9:30 E Hawkesford-Johnson 9:52); 17 Chelmsford B 29:14 (H Watson 9:30 M Drane 9:51 S McCallum 9:53); 18 Barnet 30:07 (E McCluskey 9:28 C Harris 9:21 F Humphrey 11:18); 19 Mansfield 30:13 (A Corke 10:10 G Manson 9:49 S Toyn 10:15); 20 Warrington 30:14 (E Turnbull 10:11 O Gregory 9:26 J Connolly 10:38)

Fastest: Parker 8:24; Roessler 8:25; Barwell 8:26; Holt 8:27; M Freeland (Mil K)/K Maher (Prest) 8:38

28 teams finished

Under-17 women

St Albans took the race mainly thanks to a final leg run by Phoebe Gill that moved the Hertfordshire squad up to gold from 10th with an 8:18 clocking.

Gill said: “I didn’t realise that I was taking the lead but in the woods it was very muddy.”

Earlier they had been second on the opener through Sophie Jacobs who had trailed Florence East’s 8:41 for Portsmouth, who said of the short lap: “It was basically a sprint.”

That time was later headed by Aldershot’s Katie Pye, who gained nine places to eighth on the last leg, with 8:28.

U17 (3×2.5km): 1 St Albans 27:06 (S Jacobs 8:42 R Cray 10:06 P Gill 8:19); 2 Salford 27:18 (S Roiditis 8:46 J Wright 9:13 M Caldwell 9:19); 3 Warrington 27:33 (E Heavey 8:45 H Hull 9:43 I Wharton 9:05); 4 Portsmouth 27:39 (F East 8:41 E Smart 9:27 C Jones 9:32); 5 Rotherham 27:43 (L Harris 8:54 C McCloy 9:29 K Battle 9:22); 6 Bedford & C 27:48 (L Farr 8:58 L Danobrega 8:57 M Dunger 9:54); 7 WSEH 27:51 (E Bartlett 9:06 S Massie 9:42 E Davey 9:04); 8 AFD 27:57 (L Quinn 10:01 E Orbell 9:29 K Pye 8:28); 9 Trafford 28:07 (S Clough 9:16 A Clough 9:12 E Sinclair 9:40); 10 Norwich 28:16 (S Barrett 9:10 G Shirley 9:36 C Easter 9:31); 11 Wreake & Soar Valley 28:32 (A Fearn 9:19 R West 9:44 I Saunders 9:29); 12 Reading 28:43 (Z Rennie 9:23 A Marden 9:55 G Langdon 9:27); 13 Milton Keynes 29:02 (M Pearce 8:46 I Gregg 9:56 E Willis 10:20)’ 14 Chelmsford 29:15 (S Shipton 9:47 L Nuttall 10:08 K Atkinson 9:21); 15 Derby 29:19 (I Clarke 9:48 A Nicholson 9:55 K Gardner 9:38) 16 Warriors Pentathlon 29:28 (H Brearton 9:56 E Smith 9:53 S Smith 9:40); 17 Tonbridge 29:38 (E Geake 9:42 L Slack 9:45 P Moses 10:12); 18 Gateshead 29:38 (A Milburn 10:18 A Bell 9:40 I Johnstone 9:40); 19 Epsom & Ewell 29:44 (L Brown 9:49 Z Girling 9:38 L Williams 10:18); 20 WSE B 29:46 (A Saha 9:45 A Passos 10:02 A Manek 10:00); 21 North Shields Poly 9:56 (P Old 9:19 F Johnson 10:41 D Tullis 9:58); 22 Blackheath & Bromley 29:56 (C Gilodi-Johnson 9:54 M Barlow 9:44 M Collins-Smith 10:19); 23 York 30:02 (K Savkovic 10:06 K Keens 10:31 S Robertson-Dover 9:25);24 Kettering 30:15 (M Gancheva 10:16 L Turner 9:46 C Locker 10:14); 25 Rotherham B 30:17 (A Sibley 9:27 M Powell 11:06 E Bott 9:45); 26 Tamworth 30:18; 27 Swindon 30:24; 28 Hallamshire 30:38; 29 Lincoln Wellington 30:38; 30 Herne Hill 31:01

Fastest: Gill 8:19; Pye 8:28; East 8:41; Jacobs/8:42; Pearce/ Roiditis 8:46

45 teams finished

Under-15 girls

Aldershot took both of the two youngest girls’ age groups and here it was with victory over Rotherham and Chelmsford.

Maya Jobbins had brought them home second on the first stage, a second behind Brentwood’s Evangelina Warn’s 7:35. Then Kitty Scott bettered that with 7:21 and Aldershot were ahead with one stage to go and said: “It was very boggy.”

Matilda Robertson then did enough to secure the win on the final circuit.

Scott’s time was the second best of the race as it was Brentwood’s Olivia Forrest with a final lap 7:16 that took the plaudits.

U15 (3x2km): 1 AFD 22:51 (M Jobbins 7:36 K Scott 7:21 M Robertson 7:55); 2 Rotherham 23:01 (M Schofield 7:36 G Turner 7:47 G Igoe 7:38); 3 Chelmsford 23:03 (E Harrold 7:40 L Wilkin 7:50 D Stollery 7:34); 4 Brentwood Beagles 23:10 (E Warn 7:35 M Tiller 8:20 O Forrest 7:16); 5 Sale 23:21 (I Hill 7:52 I Hall 7:51 O McManus 7:39); 6 Milton Keynes 23:26 (E Jacobs 8:14 S Chapman 7:37 K Webb 7:37); 7 Lincoln Wellington 23:30 (I Porter 7:43 M Grant 8:08 E Whitworth 7:40); 8 Blackheath & Bromley 23:52 (I Williams 7:47 L Smith 8:11 A McDonagh 7:54); 9 Liverpool 24:05 (E Fay 7:49 V Teare 8:00 I Doran 8:16);10 Wreake & Soar Valley 24:13 (R West 8:11 N Stretton 8:24 V Rudkin 7:39); 11 Rugby & Northampton 24:16 (P Almond 8:15 C Terrell 8:44 O McGhee 7:18); 12 Portsmouth 24:17 (B North 7:57 C Oakley 8:01 A Klidjian 8:20); 13 Saint Edmund Pacers 24:32 (A Winstanley 8:16 E Stewart 8:20 B Taylor 7:57); 14 Herne Hill 24:37 (S Jack 8:04 F Mills 8:10 M Minielly 8:25); 15 Warriors Pentathlon 24:39 (I Pastor 7:57 L Vesey 8:30 H Coates 8:13); 16 York 24:48 (K Setchell 8:26 A Keefe 8:07 I Madden 8:16); 17 Milton Keynes B 24:51 (O Chilton 8:19 L Webb 8:06 O Enright 8:26); 18 AFD B 24:52 (K McBride 8:12 R Riedlinger 8:18 K Ealden 8:23); 19 Milton Keynes C 24:54 (T Bosley 8:22 L Freeland 8:18 O Geary 8:15); 20 Stoke 24:55 (T Thursfield 7:58 L Dundas 8:35 L Smith 8:23); 21 Cambridge & Coleridge 24:55 (J Christmas 8:07 J Hames 9:01 C Hughes 7:47); 22 Lincoln Wellington B 24:58 (F West 8:38 A Norris 8:08 F Prestwood 8:12); 23 Chelmsford B 25:04 (H Harrison 8:08 A Shipton 7:42 N Roberts 9:14); 24 WSEH B 25:09 (S Sabbah 7:41 E B806 8:23 E C806 9:06); 25 Keighley & Craven 25:09 (I Wright 8:11 B Buckley 8:12 I Patefield 8:48); 26 Rotherham B 25:13; 27 Mansfield 25:17; 28 Blackheath & Bromley B 25:17; 29 Rossendale & 25:23; 30 AFD C 25:33; 31 Derby 25:35; 32 Charnwood 25:43; 33 Cornwall 25:44; 34 Blackburn 25:44; 35 Rushcliffe 25:45; 36 Shaftesbury 26:04; 37 Tonbridge 26:05; 38 Salford 26:10; 39 Kendal 26:13; 40 Trafford 26:17

Fastest: Forrest 7:16; Scott 7:21; Stollery 7:34; Warn 7:35; Jobbins/Schofield 7:36

71 teams finished

Under-13 girls

It was again Aldershot in the later youngest girls’ age group race as they gradually moved up before Poppy Guest’s 7:24 fastest lap on the last stage gave them victory over Chelmsford, who led with a lap to go.

Maisie Mullet’s 7:30 for Wreake & Soar Valley was next best but, unlike on the road, her club was not figuring much in this championship.

U13 (3x2km): 1 AFD 23:25 (F Croucher 7:57 K Dover 8:05 P Guest 7:24); 2 Chelmsford 23:31 (H Woodley 7:49 A King 7:47 E Kelly 7:57); 3 Birtley 23:38 (P Phillipson 7:49 K Graham 8:12 O Murphy 7:39); 4 Warriors Pentathlon 24:09 (I Beddow 8:00 I Yorke 8:29 E Beddow 7:41); 5 WSEH 24:19 (Z Allan 7:35 O Watson 8:13 F Wouters 8:32); 6 Mansfield 24:31 (C Whysall 8:01 E Clifton 8:03 I Millns 8:27); 7 Hallamshire 24:37 (F Hill 8:10 N Watkinson 8:26 J Thake 8:01); 8 Liverpool 24:39 (E Worrall 7:58 M Williams 8:24 M McGuirk 8:18); 9 Wreake & Soar Valley 24:40 (A Walczak 8:45 A Kemp 8:26 M Mullett 7:30); 10 Sale 24:42 (R Heywood-Young 7:59 I Anderson 8:15 A Gubas 8:29); 11 Sale B 24:49 (M Boyer 8:00 G Hill 8:18 I Connolly 8:31); 12 Blackheath & Bromley 24:52 (E De Bruyn 8:12 S Mossi 8:08 F Pearson 8:34); 13 Kettering 24:53 (T Guthrie-Brown 8:13 C Booth 8:14 E Bennett 8:27); 14 Liverpool B 25:03 (D Rushton 8:13 I Parry 8:24 B Rawcliffe 8:27); 15 Lincoln Wellington 25:05 (E Goulsbra 8:20 F Lilly 8:06 F Goulsbra 8:39); 16 AFD B 25:20 (H Robertson 8:11 S Hooper 8:37 D McGlashan 8:33); 17 Leeds 25:25 (E Keeler 8:00 D Glover 8:40 E Hodgkinson 8:47); 18 Rossendale 25:27 (A Carr 8:26 H Nicholls 8:31 L Duffy 8:31); 19 Liverpool C 25:27 (A Ball 8:44 M Ford 8:39 E Cameron 8:06); 20 Birchfield 25:31 (T Conway 7:48 S Longworth 8:38 F Brady 9:05); 21 Herne Hill 25:35 (S Mendes 8:16 I McLennan 8:52 S Giordano Imbroll 8:27); 22 Chelmsford B 25:39 (B Cooke 8:20 I Kehoe 8:48 O Martin 8:33); 23 Saint Edmund Pacers 25:52 (S Bolton 8:18 E Stewart 8:39 L McNeill 8:56); 24 Stoke 25:56 (E Marsh 8:26 M Forrester 8:50 A Harrison 8:41); 25 York 26:06 (H Lovett 8:21 I Brown 8:35 C Stewart 9:12); 26 Rugby & Northampton 26:29; 27 Warrington 26:47; 28 Reading 26:48; 29 Norwich 26:58; 30 Valley Striders 26:59; 31 East Cheshire & T 26:59; 32 Solihull & Small Heath 27:03; 33 WSEH B 27:05; 34 Portsmouth 27:10; 35 Hallamshire B 27:31; 36 Derby 27:35; 37 West Suffolk 27:38; 38 Charnwood 27:42; 39 Milton Keynes 27:46; 40 Birchfield B 27:47

Fastest: Guest 7:24; Mullett 7:30; Allan 7:35; Murphy 7:39; E Beddow 7:41; King/R Friend (Vally St) 7:47

51 teams finished

