Unfortunately, problems with the results system and the A and B declarations meant it took 10 days for the results to be fully processed by Power of 10 and there are still possible errors in the results relating to declarations.

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE PREMIERSHIP, Round 2A, West Archer Athletics Centre, Kingston-upon-Thames, Surrey, June 4

The two club teams who came out on top of the first-round matches were drawn together in this second-round fixture but it was Thames Valley Harriers who totally dominated and even headed their 612 points from that match, Martin Duff reports.

The other first-round winners had been Blackheath and Bromley but they never really challenged so, just as in their first match, it was Harrow who wound up second in the final tally. Thames Valley, the current league champions, notched up a dozen first places.

Like Harrow, Birchfield had six A string wins but had far fewer good back ups and wound up in seventh spot overall.

It was Newham and Essex Beagles who had got off to the best start as Katie Head was out to 67.33m in the first women’s event to complete, the hammer. Jessica Mayho was second with 63.68m.

This was Head’s fourth best result behind her two 69.12m efforts from back in February, which rank third on the UK all-time list.

George Armstrong added the discus for Newham, but their good start was not followed up and they slipped down the table as the afternoon progressed.

Also starting at 11am had been the women’s long jump where the Thames Valley took the A string with Lilsa-Maria Truupold, out to 5.50m and then Rubem Miranda was over 5.25m in the pole vault.

Thames Valley continued to put in a good showing as Pippa Rogan, was over 1.76m in the high jump.

The first track event had been the men’s 400m hurdles and Blackheath started their day with a victory from 17-year-old Luke Dronfield, the England under silver medallist who was in new territory with 51.24.

For the women’there was only one 400m hurdler inside the minute as Jessica Tappin got the Valley’s campaign off to a good start with 57.24.

A tight women’s 800m saw Birchfield’s Danel Jansen van Rensburg just get home ahead of Charlotte Buckley in 2:13.74 and Birchfield continued their good start when Valerio Duah got the nod in the men’s 100m in 10.59 against a breeze. During this time Craig Murch was again over 70m when taking the men’s hammer.

As the afternoon wore on Bernice Coulson was out to 12.96m in the women’s triple jump for Birchfield’s fourth win of the day. It was her first outing in the event for four years.

The stag’s wins continued as Emma Hamplett threw the javelin out to 46.18 for their fifth win.

Harrow then took the women’s 100m as a 3.5m/sec blast saw Nia Wedderburn-Goodison blown to an 11.38 victory. They also took the men’s long jump and a double steeplechase win before Miguel Perera overcame a wind against to win the 110m hurdles in 13.81.

Harrow, who were second behind TVH in their opening match again had Jade Spencer-Smith take the women’s pole vault, albeit at the lower height of 4.01m. This came after they had taken the men’s 1500m through Dan Howells.

Meanwhile Thames Valley continued to post more first places and, on the track Kosana Weir won the 3000m in 9:42.40. Then Angelita Broadbelt-Blake’s 100m hurdles in 13.45 was their seventh win and their eighth came when Daniel Offiah added the 200m in 21.24. However, Birchfield’s Peter Shand battled a stronger wind to take the B 200 in 20.98 to beat his six-year-old best.

Zoey Clark had been second in the women’s 100m earlier in the day but, later in the afternoon won the 200m for Thames Valley to all but cement their overall victory. Despite being a relay specialist Clark was not needed in the 4x100m which they also won.

Looking now like potential league champions, albeit after only two matches, the Valley continued with a double in the men’s triple jump as Jude Bright-Davies again came out on top with a 15.38m effort against a wind. Sam Trigg-Petrovic was close with 15.23m.

The other first round winners Blackheath had been having a lean time until Pat Apantaku added the men’s shot with 17.30m. and then Niamh Bridson-Hubbard won the women’s 1500m in 4:33.47, just ahead of Harrow’s Suzannah Monk.

Bristol and West had been also-rans for much of the day and eventually propped up the table, but in Oliver Biddle they had a top class 400m winner in 46.56 as Blackheath’s Sam Reardon and Broadie Young, both under-20s, were also inside 47 seconds. It was the first time inside that mark for 26-year-old Biddle. The west country outfit also had Tristan Jamieson add the high jump with 2.06m.

Birchfield, who had enjoyed that good start to the day., took the final men’s field event through Greg Millar’s 67.21m Javelin, but TVH’s Gavin Johnson-Assoon kept close with 66.76m.

It was, though, Thames Valley who had the last laugh in the field events as Amelia Strickler was five metres better than the rest with her 17.22m shot victory.

Harrow crossed the line first in the men’s 4x100m but their disqualification let in TVH for yet another first place.

It had been a long wait but the Glasgow combo finally saw a victory thanks to Emily McNichol’s 7:03.5 in the 2000m steeplechase but there were only seven takers from the possible 12 and the Scottish team also took the women’s 4x400m relay.

MATCH: 1 TVH 618; 2 Harrow 508; 3 Blackheath & B 398; 4 Glasgow 376.5; Newham & EB 352.5; 6 Notts 323; 7 Birchfield 321; 8 Bristol & W 260

Men:

100: A (-1.1): 1 P Shand (Bir) 10.59; 2 D Offiah (TVH) 10.62; 3 O Grant (Harrow) 10.62; 4 J Ellington (NEB, M35) 10.71; 6 Y Afirifah-Mensah (Notts, U17) 10.96. B (-0.6): 1 J Williams (Harrow) 10.64. ns2 (0.4): 1 E Pottie (VPCG) 10.62. ns3 (0.9): 1 C O’Donnell (Glas C) 10.65. 200: A (0.9): 1 D Offiah (TVH) 21.24; 2 J Williams (Harrow) 21.43; 3 N Pryce (RSC) 21.59. B (1.6): 1 V Duah (Bir) 20.98; 2 M Fotheringham (Giff N, U20) 21.45; 3 O Grant (Harrow) 21.58; 5 J Houslin (TVH, U20) 21.82. 400: A: 1 O Biddle (B&W) 46.56; 2 S Reardon (B&B, U20) 46.69; 3 B Young (Aird, U20) 46.81; 4 V Dos Santos Soares (TVH) 47.21; 5 R Yousif (NEB, M35) 47.39; 6 M Buckner (Brack) 47.96; 7 M Fagbenle (Harrow) 48.01; 8 N Pryce (RSC) 48.63. B: 1 L Lennon-Ford (TVH) 47.69; 2 D Putnam (B&B) 48.55; 3 B Snaith (NEB) 48.57. 800: A: 1 S Reardon (B&B, U20) 1:55.42. B: 1 V Nutakor (NEB, M35) 1:58.34; 3 J Hiorns (Notts, M35) 2:00.49. 3000: 1 J Cann (NEB) 8:06.79; 2 M Walk (Bir) 8:18.45; 3 K Taylor (B&W) 8:20.47; 4 J Millar (B&W) 8:29.83; 9 D Nevins (Harrow, M40) 8:49.60. 110H: A (-1.5): 1 M Perera (Harrow) 13.81; 2 A Al-Ameen (NEB) 14.01; 3 R Cottell (B&B) 14.67; 4 S Clarke (C&C) 14.71; 5 S Ram (Amber) 15.79. B (1.9): 1 T Wilcock (N’pton) 14.40; 2 D Aryeetey (Harrow) 15.00. 400H: A: 1 B Stickings (B&B) 51.24; 2 S Clarke (C&C) 52.87; 3 T Watson (Bir, U20) 53.33; 4 D Aryeetey (Harrow) 54.90; 5 L Thompson (NEB) 55.70. B: 1 A Ajube (TVH) 55.60; 2 L Dronfield (B&B, U20) 56.18. 3000SC: 1 J Edgerton (C&C) 9:17.8; 2 T Fawden (High) 9:21.6; 3 R Ollington (THH) 9:32.7; 4 M Tkue (Notts, U20) 9:36.2; 5 O Newton (TVH) 9:49.1. HJ: 1 C Husbands (B&R) 2.06; 2 J Ennis (Croy) 2.01; 3 R Dwyer (Strat) 1.96; 4 M Morton (Glas C) 1.96; 5 C Forbes (Edin, U20) 1.96; 8 N Mahmoud (TVH, U20) 1.91; 10 T Nichols (Harrow, M35) 1.91. PV: 1 R Miranda (ESM) 5.25; 2 B Corry (B&B, U20) 4.31; 3 G Hopkins (Woking, U20) 4.11; 7 B Kingman (NEB, M45) 3.51. TJ: 1 J Bright-Davies (TVH) 15.38/-1.5; 2 S Trigg-Petrović (Erme) 15.23/-0.9; 3 J Lelliott (Harrow) 14.40/-0.3; 4 T Dronfield (B&B, U20) 14.00/-2.5; 5 C Cribb (Harrow) 13.93/-2.1; 6 Z Moore (Bir, U20) 13.45/-0.2. SP: 1 E Pawliw (TVH) 16.73; 2 K Aubrey (Harrow) 16.52; 3 M Young (Harrow) 15.71; 4 D Cartwright (Bir) 15.44; 5 F Wright (TVH) 14.61; 6 J Hedger (Bir, M35) 13.03. DT: 1 G Armstrong (NEB) 54.40; 2 N Moses (TVH) 52.05; 3 J Hedger (Bir, M35) 48.80; 4 A Peck (Glas C) 48.60; 5 D Aladese (B&B) 48.18; 6 K Aubrey (Harrow) 48.01; 7 M Young (Harrow) 45.78; 8 A Mackay (I’ness) 42.93; 9 D Cartwright (Bir) 40.91. HT: 1 C Murch (Bir) 70.19; 2 J Paget (TVH) 68.88; 3 K Ikeji (Bas) 64.94; 4 A Warner (NEB) 61.14; 5 T Head (NEB) 60.99; 6 S Mace (Walton) 53.45; 7 P Cassidy (G&G) 51.77. JT: 1 G Millar (Bir) 67.21; 2 G Johnson Assoon (TVH, M35) 66.76; 3 A Padaruth (Hill, U20) 65.22; 4 J Foot (Orion) 63.41; 5 D Sketchley (Harrow, M45) 56.55; 6 K Kalwarski (Bir) 56.00; 7 E Parry (Rush, U20) 55.48; 8 R Palmer (Notts) 54.41



Mixed events: 200: ns (1.1): 1 C O’Donnell (Glas C) 21.62



Women:

100: A (3.6): 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow, U20) 11.38; 2 R Miller (TVH) 11.45; 3 A Bell (Giff N, U20) 11.49; 4 F Akinbileje (B&B, U17) 11.56; 5 A Sibbons (NEB) 11.60; 6 S Skervin (Notts) 11.68. B (3.5): 1 Z Clark (TVH) 11.46; 2 S Malone (Edin) 11.71; 3 D Kuypers (B&B) 11.98; 4 E Bowell (B&W, U17) 11.99; 6 S Gumbs (Bir, W40) 12.93; 7 G Skervin (Notts, W45) 13.65. ns1 (4.4): 1 D Kuypers (B&B) 12.06; 3 R Tapper (Harrow, U17) 12.37. ns2 (1.1): 1 R Miller (TVH) 11.70; 6 L Vallins (B&B, W40) 13.40. 200: A (0.0): 1 Z Clark (TVH) 23.72; 2 S Skervin (Notts) 24.18; 3 M Shokunbi (B&B) 24.32; 4 A Sibbons (NEB) 24.43. B (3.8): 1 P Malik (Notts, U20) 24.38; 3 A Broadbelt-Blake (TVH, W35) 25.31; 4 R Tapper (Harrow, U17) 25.42. 400: A: 1 L Killander (TVH) 55.30; 2 S Banjo (NEB) 55.43; 3 S Downie (Edin, W35) 56.98. B: 4 C Taylor-Green (Cleve, W35) 61.29. 800: A: 3 C Taylor-Green (Cleve, W35) 2:14.75. B: 2 K Roy (Chep, W35) 2:21.97. 3000: 1 K Weir (TVH) 9:42.40; 2 N Bridson Hubbard (B&B) 9:44.14; 3 Y Lock (TVH) 9:57.72. 100H: A (0.8): 1 A Broadbelt-Blake (TVH, W35) 13.45; 2 M Cluley (B&B) 13.68; 3 E Russell (Harrow) 13.83; 4 H Wallace (C’nauld, U20) 15.01. B (3.0): 1 J Tappin (TVH) 14.26. 400H: A: 1 J Tappin (TVH) 57.24; 2 E Craig (Edin) 60.52; 3 S Elliss (B&B) 60.60; 4 S Kearsey (Poole) 63.26; 5 H Cooke (Harrow) 66.00; 8 S Gumbs (Bir, W40) 68.99. B: 1 A Hill (B&B) 62.92; 2 J Bytheway (Lough S) 65.46. 2000SC: 1 E McNicol (Law) 7:03.5; 2 S Ainley (TVH) 7:11.4; 3 L Stoddart (Edin) 7:13.7; 4 E O’Grady (Harrow) 7:25.1; 5 L Da Silva (TVH, W35) 7:41.2; 6 J Clamp (Notts, W40) 8:57.0. HJ: 1 J Browne (Bir) 1.76; 2 P Rogan (TVH) 1.76; 3 B Coulson (Bir) 1.66. PV: 1 J Spencer-Smith (Harrow) 4.01; 2 F Miloro (SinA) 3.91; 3 G Tutton (Lewes, U20) 3.81; 4 I Smith (Notts) 3.71; 5 M Bailey (Harrow) 3.61; 6 E Oakden (Lewes, U20) 3.21. LJ: 1 L Truupold (TVH) 5.50/1.2. TJ: 1 S Gutzmore (Bir, W35) 12.96/-1.1; 2 A Gray (And, U20) 11.88/-1.5; 3 A Adeyanju (Harrow, U20) 11.42/-0.9; 4 R Otaruoh (TVH, U20) 11.39/-0.3; 6 K Harvie (Edin, U17) 11.03/-2.0. SP: 1 A Strickler (TVH) 17.22; 2 P Wingate (TVH) 12.87; 3 M Joseph (Harrow, U20) 12.05; 4 O Austin (NEB, U20) 11.83; 5 R Rennie (B&B, U20) 11.23. DT: 1 N Fogarty (TVH) 49.05; 2 T Tunstall (Harrow) 47.68; 3 Z Obamakinwa (B&B, U20) 47.30; 4 S Mace (TVH) 45.78; 5 H MacAulay (B&B) 41.88; 6 K Maxwell (VPCG) 41.54; 7 E Beardmore (Harrow) 41.14; 8 A Merritt (NEB) 39.32; 9 O Austin (NEB, U20) 35.82; 10 H Elliott (VPCG, U20) 34.31. HT: 1 K Head (NEB) 67.33; 2 J Mayho (Bir) 63.68; 3 P Wingate (TVH) 59.90; 4 C Beatty (B&W) 54.59; 5 C Coleman (G&G) 53.69; 6 P Bean (Notts) 52.36; 7 A Merritt (NEB) 51.71; 8 K Ord (VPCG) 49.79; 9 A Crossdale (Notts) 48.75; 10 P Baggott (Bir) 48.54; 11 E Beardmore (Harrow) 46.22; 12 K Lambert (K&S) 46.17; 13 G Nash (B&B, U20) 45.49; 14 D Russell (Kilb, U20) 43.06. JT: 1 E Hamplett (Bir) 46.18; 2 L Britane (TVH, W35) 42.30; 3 O Jones (Bir) 41.70; 4 D Russell (Kilb, U20) 40.65; 5 E Nwofor (NEB) 39.64; 6 C Coleman (G&G) 38.15

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE PREMIERSHIP, Round 2b, Thames Valley Athletics centre, Eton, Buckinghamshire, June 4

Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow took full advantage of competing at home to move up from fifth in the May match to narrowly come out ahead of Shaftesbury Barnet, Martin Duff reports.

They took the first event on the programme, the women’s long jump, through Alice Hopkins 5.92m leap.

The first match track event was again the men’s 400m hurdles and Windsor’s Jacob Paul repeated his first match victory albeit in a slightly slower 50.34 as the hosts made a good start to the match.

Shaftesbury had got their campaign away early too as Philippa Davenall, in her first competition of the year, won the women’s hammer with 57.57m at the same time as their Greg Thompson was adding the men’s discus with 57.19m.

Hayley McLean was the only women’s 400m hurdler inside the minute with a 57.58 clocking for her club’s third victory and Shaftesbury built on that when under-20 Leo Roncarati added the men’s 800m.

Thompson then took his second win for Shaftesbury, who then extended their match with a final round throw of 60.56m, in the hammer, although any one of his other four legal efforts would have taken the competition as he was 12 metres better than the rest.

Windsor now began to fight back as Amy Holder just got the better of Shadine Duquemin with a 56.39m discus victory and it was the same story in the men’s 100m as Toby Makoyawo, who had run 10.12 in the Texas relays meet, back in March, just got the better of Shaftesbury’s Zanson Plummer in 10.91, as they battled a near gale 5.1m/sec wind.

Later in the afternoon it was a similar story in the 200m where Makoyawo battled the wind again to win in 21.46 before helping his clubs sprint relay victory, after Shaftesbury had been disqualified.

Earlier Shaftesbury again posted A string wins as Daniel Reece jumped into a breeze to win the men’s 110m hurdles in 14.11 before Jade Ive was over 4.21m in the pole vault and Alan Coward was over 2.06m in the men’s high jump.

Over under the trees in the triple jump pit, the wind also blew and Shaftesbury’s Jay Herbert???? had a 2.3m/sec gust on his back with a sixth round 15.77m effort. He also had a legal 15.06m in the fifth round.

Veteran Tosin Oke, the 1999 European junior champion) bounded out to 15.18m, for second, in the opening round, but there was no wind gauge, which was a pity as it headed Julian Golley’s British Masters M40 record of 15.10m.

Windsor, were not out of it and had Hannah Johnson take the women’s javelin with 46.47m and Alexandra Barbour, the BUCS cross-country silver medallist, add the women’s 2000m steeplechase in 6:54.78.

Elsewhere, the wins were generally spread around and Sheffield & Dearne had men’s pole vault and women’s 100m first places before Joseph Dunderdale repeated his first match win with a 68.05m second round Javelin throw.

Southampton too had their moments, as Mary Elcock repeated her first match triple jump victory, this time with a fourth round 12.23m bound.

Woodford Green with Essex Ladies also got in on the winning act as, after a women’s 800m double, they repeated the feat in the men’s long jump with Che Richards was out to 7.57m albeit without a wind speed noted, but his second best 7.41m was legal. Sam Kogali backed up well with a legal 7.34m.

They continued with a men’s steeplechase double before Youcef Zatat took the men’s shot with 18.67m. and Yemi Mary John, the European under-20 bronze medallist won the women’s 400m with 53.16.

Trafford had a series of A string wins too and Jasmine Moss must also have been against a wind with her 24.66 victory but there was no wind reading taken.

That men’s steeplechase had been a sad affair as just nine barrier men began their race and that included two over-50 veterans as just one broke the modest 10 minutes timing. The women’s ‘chase was no better as just eight women took part from a possible 16. There was also a lack of interest in the women’s 3000m flat race as only seven women bothered to take part.

Shaftesbury and Windsor now move up to second and sixth in the overall premiership standings after two matches, with Woodford Green & Essex Ladies fifth.

MATCH 2: 1 WSEH 577.5; 2 Shaftesbury 560.5; 3 WG&EL 499.5; 4 Trafford 432; 5 Sheffield & D 402; 6 Swansea 388.5; 7 Soton 299; 8 Cardiff 271

Men:

200: A (-3.4): 1 T Makoyawo (WSEH) 21.46; 2 J Watson-Brown (SB) 21.51. 400: A: 1 L Thorn (Brain) 47.69; 2 Z Curran (WSEH) 47.70; 3 H Hillman (Card) 48.13; 4 O Abiodun (WG&EL) 48.20; 5 S Hazel (SB) 48.52; 6 J Higgins (Soton) 48.54. B: 2 T Hockley (Soton, U20) 49.24. ns: 2 A Richards (WG&EL, M35) 52.10; 3 T Grantham (Shef/Dearn, M35) 52.50. 800: B: 5 A Brown (WG&EL, M40) 2:01.38. 3000: 1 A Abdulle (Ilf) 8:22.42; 2 J Smith (Card) 8:25.18; 3 Z Mahamed (Soton) 8:31.48; 4 A Durant (Shef/Dearn) 8:34.04; 8 K Kyereme (SB, M45) 9:02.04. 110H: A (-1.7): 1 E Gomes (SB) 14.11; 2 O Cresswell (WG&EL) 14.92; 3 J Armstrong (Lisb) 15.15; 4 L Lima (Traff) 15.35. B (-1.7): 1 G Vaughan (WG&EL) 15.40. 400H: A (-1.6): 1 J Paul (WSEH) 50.34; 2 G Vaughan (WG&EL) 53.22; 3 R Yates (Traff, M35) 53.44; 4 B Schofield (Gate) 53.72; 5 S Garrett (SB) 54.60; 6 J Houghton (Swan) 56.53. B (-2.5): 1 T Donovan (WSEH) 53.73; 2 J Greenhalgh (Shef/Dearn) 54.18; 3 D Rees (SB) 56.46; 4 D Gall (WG&EL) 56.61. 3000SC: 1 A Kirk-Smith (WG&EL) 9:38.33; 2 B Price Davies (Brec) 9:45.10; 4 A Conradie (SB, U20) 10:05.90. HJ: 1 L McGuire (SB) 2.06; 2 L Owona (WSEH) 2.01; 3 J Bailey (Card) 2.01; 4 A Coward (SB) 1.96. PV: 1 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 4.90; 2 T Walley (Wrex) 4.70; 3 E Walsh (SB) 4.50; 5 M Johnson (Leeds C, M55) 3.90. LJ: 1 C Richards (WG&EL) 7.57/0.0; 2 S Khogali (WG&EL) 7.34/1.0; 3 P Ogun (Croy) 7.14/0.0; 4 M Lawrence (Swan) 7.14/2.0; 5 D Ryan (WSEH, U20) 7.08/0.8. TJ: 1 A Mason (SB) 15.77/2.3; 2 T Oke (WG&EL, M40) 15.19/0.0; – A Mason (SB) 15.06/0.7; 3 D Akinradewo (Traff, U20) 14.99/0.7; 4 J Aki-Sawyerr (WSEH) 14.15/1.6; 5 N Odeh (Leic C) 13.95/1.4; 6 D Ryan (WSEH, U20) 13.39/0.1; 8 J Ashiru (WG&EL, U20) 13.05/0.0. SP: 1 Y Zatat (WG&EL) 18.67; 2 C Osammor (Shef/Dearn) 16.46; 3 P Swan (Corn) 16.35; 4 G Thompson (SB) 15.10; 5 C Mathews (Card) 14.29; 6 J Douglas (Soton) 14.22; 7 C Charlton (WG&EL, M35) 14.21; 8 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 13.76; 9 S Jones (Traff) 13.22. HT: 1 J Hamblin (Lon Hth) 60.56; 2 J Robinson (Shef/Dearn) 48.46; 3 J Taylor (Shef/Dearn, M40) 47.68; 4 L Norris (WSEH) 47.24; 5 M Finn (WSEH) 46.36; 6 R Bate (Traff, M35) 45.71. JT: 1 J Dunderdale (Shef/Dearn) 68.05; 2 D Bainbridge (SB) 66.21; 3 M Allison (WSEH, U20) 63.49; 4 M Trajkovic (SB, U20) 56.29; 5 A Morgan (Carm) 56.18



Women:

100: A (-2.5): 1 L Ashmeade (Wake) 11.99; 2 T Taylor (Traff, U20) 12.24. B (-1.9): 1 E Booker (Shef/Dearn) 11.96. 200: A: 1 J Moss (Gate) 24.66; 2 G Datey (WG&EL, U20) 24.78. B: 1 R Matheson (WG&EL) 24.74; 2 H McLean (SB) 24.78. 400: A: 1 Y John (WG&EL, U20) 53.16; 2 H Kelly (Bolt) 53.35; 3 L Beckford (SB) 53.61; 4 A Odunaiya (Wrex) 55.89. B: 1 R Grieve (Pit, U20) 55.81; 2 B Reed (Traff) 56.37. 3000: 2 R Clutterbuck (WSEH, U17) 10:08.21; 3 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 10:36.63. 100H: A (-3.6): 1 M Jessop (SB, U20) 14.43; 2 C Granville (Swan) 14.64; 3 J Clark (Traff) 14.88; 4 K Chapman (Card, U20) 15.08. 400H: A: 1 H McLean (SB) 57.58; 2 C Granville (Swan) 60.22; 3 O Brennan (WSEH) 60.94; 4 N Desai (Morp, W35) 62.70; 5 L Keisler (Law, U20) 62.90; 6 L Clifford (Soton) 63.02. B: 1 C Esegbona (Traff) 65.33; 2 J Mitchell (WG&EL) 65.41. 2000SC: 1 A Barbour (WSEH) 6:54.78; 2 L Cooper (Parc BB) 7:11.73; 3 A Sharp (Soton) 7:14.94; 4 J Antoniazzi (Swan, U20) 7:40.24; 7 C Jacobs-Conradie (SB, W40) 8:35.99. HJ: 1 E Madden Forman (Strat) 1.76; 2 H Ferguson (Traff, U20) 1.71; 2 H Tapley (Card) 1.71; 4 C Coates (Shef/Dearn, U20) 1.66; 5 J Smith (WSEH) 1.66; 5 C McGarvey (SB) 1.66. PV: 1 J Ive (Sutt) 4.21; 2 C Jones (Swan) 3.81; 3 M Baines (SB, U20) 3.51; 4 E Rees (WSEH, U17) 3.21; 5 R Harris (WSEH, U20) 3.01. LJ: 1 A Hopkins (Oxf C) 5.92; 2 E Thomas (Card Arch) 5.88; 3 R Chapman (Card) 5.80; 4 E Kruger (SB) 5.73; 5 A Warre (WSEH, U20) 5.60. TJ: 1 M Elcock (Soton) 12.23/0.7; 2 A Warre (WSEH, U20) 11.85/0.8; 3 J Hulland (Shef/Dearn) 11.72/0.7; 4 K Walters (SB, U20) 11.69/0.4; 5 H Ferguson (Traff, U20) 11.67/1.6; 6 A Ryan (WSEH) 11.56/1.2; 7 E Madden Forman (Strat) 11.27/1.5; 8 E Thomas (Card Arch) 11.23/1.1; 9 D Rocastle (WG&EL) 11.21/1.7. SP: 1 O Okereke (WG&EL) 11.68; 2 J Smith (WSEH) 11.59; 3 P Davenall (SB) 11.29; 7 J Bate (Traff, W40) 10.18; 12 L Marshall (WG&EL, W40) 9.54. HT: 1 P Davenall (SB) 57.57; 2 J Bennett (Soton, U20) 56.23; 3 L Marshall (WG&EL, W40) 55.03; 4 A Clemens (SB) 45.94; 5 S Sikiru (WG&EL) 43.81; 7 J Bate (Traff, W40) 41.13. JT: 1 H Johnson (WSEH) 46.47; 2 J Larsen (Soton, U20) 42.15; 3 F Witheat (WSEH, U20) 38.66

Standings after 2 matches 1 TVH 16; 2 Shaftesbury 14 (999); 3 Harrow 14 (990); 4 B&B 14 (855); 5 WG&EL 12 (964); 6 WSEH 12 (914.5); 7 Trafford 11; 8 Sheffield 9; 9 Swansea 7 (783.5); 10 Glasgow 7 (693.5); 11 Cardiff 6 (674); 12 Notts 6 (617.5); 13 Birchfield 5 (641); 14 NEB 5 (589); 15 Soton 4; 16 B&W 2

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 2a, Bedford, June 4

Crawley comfortably came out on top of their opening second-tier match and repeated the feat here against a different set of clubs as they comfortably headed Havering, Martin Duff reports.

Their women were actually outscored by Herts Phoenix but their men saw them through, albeit with a series of wins with modest performances that may not auger well if they proceed to the top flight next summer.

Crawley called on English Schools silver medallist, Harriette Mortlock, in the javelin and the 18-year-old won with 43.41m. Matthew Overall added the men’s 400m in 47.85 before leading off the winning 4x400m combo, as junior Timi Esan battled a headwind to win the A string 200m in 22.28.

Natasha Corkerton-Purchas had just one valid jump in the pole vault at 3.51m and the winners called on 16-year-old Lauren Wormley to win the women’s 1500m in 4:40.97.

The Crawley men had Morgan Hayward take the triple jump with a windy 14.41m and Jack Woods the 3000m, while Jo Rowland added the women’s shot with 13.21m.

Herts Phoenix’ women had Eloise Harvey take the long jump with a windy 5.62m leap, Libby Taylor the hammer and Ellie-Mae Bandy the 100m in 11.99. Their women’ A string wins continued as Lauren Rule added the 400m in 55.83, Ellie-Mae Bandy the 200m in 24.12 and they also won the 4x400m relay, but their men let were only the eighth best outfit.

Bedford and County relied on home advantage to finish third in the match and had Gracie Wall the South of England under-17 champion, take the women’s high jump with 1.69m while club mate Sam Winters was winning the men’s 800m in 1:54.51.

Havering too got in on the A string victories with a series of good performances and their best was Peter Brinton-Quinn’s first round men’s javelin throw of 62.54m, his second best ever launch.

There was again a lack of offers to run in the steeplechases, with the men’s having just seven takers from a possible 16, and there were just five in the women’s event won by Lily Newton in 7:36.24, for Herne Hill.

They also had Sophie Harris win by a street in the 3000m flat, where only six out of 16 took part.

MATCH: 1 Crawley 538.5; 2 Havering 462; 3 Bedford & C 399; 4 Herts P 327; 5 P’boro * NV 314; 6 Kingston & P 256; 7 Herne H 252.5; 8 Reading 141

Men:

400: A: 1 M Overall (Craw) 47.85; 2 R Henry-Daire (Read, U20) 49.42; 5 D Brown (PNV, M40) 53.02. 800: B: 2 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 2:00.47. 1500: 3 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 4:03.88. 3000: 1 J Hobbs (Craw) 8:35.88; 3 J Connor (Have, M35) 8:46.66; 6 P Martin (PNV, M40) 9:12.44. 110H (-1.6): 1 C Holder (Sutt) 15.25. 400H: A: 1 I Ogunlade (Herne H) 54.02; 2 J Blanc (Have, U20) 54.65; 3 P Lockwood (Lewes) 55.23; 4 E Laws (SNH, U20) 56.94; 5 S Reidy (PNV, M40) 57.42. 3000SC: 1 H Brodie (Bed C) 9:54.51; 5 B Creed (Craw, M60) 12:03.70. HJ: 5 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 1.61. PV: 1 D Tierney (Craw, U20) 4.41. LJ: 7 J Appiah (Kent, M50) 5.74/2.0. TJ: 1 M Hayward (Craw) 14.41/2.2; – M Hayward (Craw) 14.13/1.4. SP: 1 N Owen (K&P, M40) 13.56; 5 S Achurch (PNV, M45) 11.58. DT: 1 D Jibunoh (Have) 41.67; 5 S Achurch (PNV, M45) 32.60. HT: 1 M Lasis (Craw) 48.55; 2 S Achurch (PNV, M45) 40.87. JT: 1 P Brinton-Quinn (Have) 62.54; 2 M Lasis (Craw) 60.29; 3 R Chambers (Woking, M35) 46.81



Women:

100: A (-0.3): 1 E Bandy (Herts P) 11.99. B (-0.5): 1 T Rizzo (Herts P, U17) 12.29. 200: A (-0.8): 1 E Bandy (Herts P) 24.12. B (-3.5): 1 H Williams (Herts P) 24.25. 400: A: 1 L Rule (Herts P) 55.33. B: 1 J Astill (SNH, U20) 56.00. 1500: 1 L Wormley (Craw, U17) 4:40.97. 3000: 1 S Harris (Herne H) 9:58.47. 100H: A (-1.5): 1 C Williams (Have) 14.74; 2 K Holt (K&P, U20) 15.14; 6 L Buxton (Bed C, W40) 16.99. 400H: A: 1 F Clarke (Have) 63.11; 2 S Okoro (Have, U17) 63.55; 3 M O’Hara (Craw, U20) 66.50; 4 L Buxton (Bed C, W40) 67.66. B: 1 M Swingler (B&H, U20) 66.04. 2000SC: 1 L Newton (Herne H) 7:36.24; 5 S Millward (Ware J, W45) 9:02.22. HJ: 1 G Wall (Bed C, U17) 1.69. PV: 1 N Corkerton-Purchas (Craw) 3.51; 2 S Rapacchi (SNH) 3.51; 3 J Eastwood (Bed C, W40) 3.11. LJ: 1 E Harvey (Dartf) 5.62/2.9; 7 L Buxton (Bed C, W40) 4.97/3.8; – L Buxton (Bed C, W40) 4.83/1.5. TJ: 1 B Sergent (Bed C) 11.23. SP: 1 J Rowland (Craw) 13.21; 2 Z Acton (Burt) 12.31; 3 L Church (PNV) 11.85; 6 L Buxton (Bed C, W40) 10.07. DT: 1 J Rowland (Craw) 35.37; 9 J Wilson (Read, W55) 24.95. HT: 1 L Taylor (SNH) 48.17; 2 A Jenkins (PNV, W45) 44.25. JT: 1 H Mortlock (Bas, U20) 43.41; 2 E Meakins (Herts P) 41.09; 3 L Odell (Read, U20) 38.48; 4 J Rowland (Craw) 36.97

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 2b, Manchester, June 4

Sale and Liverpool, who finished third and fourth respectively in their opening round matches battled things out throughout the day which, as is now customary here, began early at 9:45 in the morning, Martin Duff reports.

After toiling all day, it was Liverpool who just scraped a match victory. Tonbridge, who were a first-round match winner battled for third spot with the winner of the other Championship opening match, Chelmsford. but had to concede.

Liverpool began well with Zoe Price mzaking an early morning start by winning the hammer, with 57.56m, as Michael Bomba made a double with 57.80m.

Then James Webster added the men’s 400m hurdles in 52.57 before Eoin Sheridan won the A string discus with 52.46m.

Liverpool then had England under-17 champion Meg Corker win the women’s 100m hurdles in 14.29 against a breeze. James Kelly then took men’s shot with 16.56m. and Emily Dibble, the BUCS silver medallist, the women’s javelin with 46.95m.

Chelsea Walker had started Sale’s winning campaign with a women’s 400m hurdles win in 59.03, before Nicholas Walsh gave them an A string 100m victory against a breeze, in 10.47, before Jordan Broome made it a double with a B string victory in 10.53.

Success Eduan is all set for the World junior championships later this year and here followed up victories in both the first-round match and the Loughborough international with a 100m win in 11.86.

Shauna Thompson continued Sale’s wins with a 14.45m shot top spot, whilst Olivia Green was winning the 3000m in 9:52.15 and Lucy Armitage the women’s 1500m in 4:46.11.

Sale’s wins continued with Jordan Broome battling a wind to take the 200m in 21.70 and Paulius Vaitiekus leading a 1-2 in the Javelin, with 59.87m.

A sprint relay double then followed as Eduan ran a mid-race leg, having passed on her 200m speciality. Sale then finished their day with a women’s 4×400 win but it was not quite enough and they just lost the match.

Being a good distance running club, Tonbridge took good points in the longer events and they started with Ben Murphy’s middle-distance double with 1:54.92 for 800m before 3:54.71 for the 1500m and then running a leg in his club’s 4x400m victory. Stephen Strange took the 3000m, for Tonbridge, in 8:26.36.

Chelmsford, however, had been building up points with a series of A string wins before Onyekschukwu Okoh, the 2021 English Schools 400m hurdles champion, won the 400m in a PB 47.73 then Thomas Hewes added the men’s high jump with 2.06m and they eventually took third in the match.

Bournemouth too joined the A string winners party as Brooke Ironside, the England indoor under-20 bronze medallist, won the women’s 200m in 24.49.

Then Danielle Broom repeated her first match discus victory, this time with 46.95m, after a 55.56m second spot in the hammer.

For Wigan, Ava Lloyd repeated her opening round 800m victory in the same stadium with a faster 2:14.52.

Match 2b: 1 Liverpool 515.5; 2 Sale 511.5; 3 Chelmsford 427.5; 4 Tonbridge 402.5; 5 Basingstoke 369; 6 Wigan 279; 7 Bournemouth 276.5; 8 Enfield 203

Men: 100:

A (-1.0): 1 N Walsh (Sale) 10.47. B (1.1): 1 J Broome (Sale) 10.53. ns1 (-1.6): 1 N Walsh (Sale) 10.52. 200: A (-3.0): 1 J Broome (Sale) 21.70. 400: A: 1 O Okoh (Chelm, U20) 47.73; 2 T Adeyeye (E&H) 48.52; 3 B Arrey (Liv H) 48.74. 800: A: 3 P Grange (Ilf, M40) 1:56.46. B: 1 E Savage (Sale, U20) 1:54.23. 1500: 4 D Ragan (BMH, M35) 3:55.82; 6 E Savage (Sale, U20) 3:55.99; 8 P Grange (Ilf, M40) 4:09.98. 3000: 1 S Strange (Ton) 8:26.36; 3 N Martin (Sale, M35) 8:31.43; 5 M Smith (Ashf) 8:34.75; 6 D Ragan (BMH, M35) 8:35.30. 110H: A (0.1): 1 B Reed (Chelm) 14.70; 2 L Church (Ton) 14.70; 3 O Sproston (Stoke, U20) 15.26; 4 J Cunningham (Liv H) 15.71; 5 R Bonifas (BMH) 15.95. B: 1 E Bradley (W Ches) 14.76; 2 A Wort (Sale) 15.62. 400H: A: 1 J Webster (Liv H) 52.57; 2 O Okoh (Chelm, U20) 53.65; 3 O Adnitt (KuH, U20) 55.48; 4 J Messenger (BMH) 56.57. B: 1 M Sizer (Wake) 56.93; 2 W Hodi (Liv H, U20) 57.08; 3 D Awde (Woking, M35) 57.82. 3000SC: 1 N Hardy (Tip) 9:46.34. HJ: 1 T Hewes (Chelm) 2.06; 2 S Jones (Liv H) 2.01; 5 O Early (Chelm, U20) 1.91. PV: 1 L Church (Ton) 4.31; 3 C Williams-Stein (Leam, U20) 4.11; 5 A Ashurst (Sale, M55) 4.11; 7 D Awde (Woking, M35) 3.51. TJ: 1 S Sinclair (Prest, U20) 14.22; 2 J Benson (Liv H) 14.22; 3 C Mahon (Liv H) 13.69; 4 O Goldthorp (Wig D) 13.53; 5 C Winter (Norw, U20) 13.50. SP: 1 J Kelly (IRL) 16.56; 2 E Sheridan (Liv H) 13.63; 3 K Wilson (Chelm) 12.97. DT: 1 E Sheridan (Liv H) 52.46; 2 K Wilson (Chelm) 44.05; 3 L Church (Ton) 40.53. HT: 1 M Bomba (Liv H, M35) 57.80; 2 D Nixon (Gate) 52.91; 3 A Reynolds (Chelm) 50.76; 4 Y Bobash (Chelm) 45.57. JT: 1 P Vaitiekus (Sale) 59.87; 2 S Dean (Sale) 56.91; 6 B Hazell (BMH, M35) 46.79; 7 A Brown (B’mth, M35) 46.45



Mixed events:

200: ns (0.9): 4 N Adusei (Leeds C, W40) 27.20; 5 M Thomas (Bir, W50) 27.45



Women:

100: A (-1.3): 1 S Eduan (Sale, U20) 11.86; 2 B Ironside (B’mth, U20) 11.92; 3 E Modeste (E&H) 12.02. B (-0.9): 2 E Ekhuemelo (Liv H, U17) 12.41. ns (-1.4): 2 M Thomas (Bir, W50) 13.36; 3 N Adusei (Leeds C, W40) 13.49. 200: A (0.8): 1 B Ironside (B’mth, U20) 24.49; 2 C Walker (York) 24.73; 3 G Pritchard (Wig D, U20) 24.95. 400: A: 1 M Abichi (E&H) 54.76; 2 A Nemits (Wig D, U20) 55.39; 3 E Alderson (Liv H) 55.74. 800: A: 1 A Lloyd (Wig D, U20) 2:14.52. 3000: 1 O Green (Sale) 9:52.15. 100H: A (-0.7): 1 M Corker (Liv H, U20) 14.29; 2 L Parris (Chelm, U20) 14.37; 3 K Slade (B’mth) 14.41; 4 J Morrish (Brack) 15.08; 5 C Savva (E&H, U20) 15.23. 400H: A: 1 C Walker (York) 59.03; 2 S Driscoll (Liv H) 61.00; 3 C Clark (Chelm) 61.56. B: 1 H Mason (Sale, U20) 63.82. 2000SC: 1 L Milling (S’port W, U20) 7:33.08. HJ: 1 J Morrish (Brack) 1.75. PV: 1 J Carey (BWF) 3.61; 2 L White (Ton, U20) 3.41; 2 F Hockey (BWF) 3.41. LJ: 1 B Ironside (B’mth, U20) 5.63/-0.9; 2 S Jones (Sale, U20) 5.58/-1.1. SP: 1 S Thompson (Sale) 14.45; 2 S Merritt (B’mth) 14.28; 3 J Hopkins (Chelm) 12.95; 4 A Adeniji (Chelm) 12.02; 5 F Dooner (Wig D) 11.52; 6 D Broom (B’mth) 11.41; 10 M Harrison (E&H, W35) 9.76. DT: 1 D Broom (B’mth) 46.95; 2 F Dooner (Wig D) 41.37; 3 K Ebbage (Ton) 40.90; 4 S Merritt (B’mth) 36.13; 5 T Fayle (Manx, U20) 34.18; 6 M Harrison (E&H, W35) 33.24. HT: 1 Z Price (Liv H) 57.56; 2 D Broom (B’mth) 55.56; 3 L Fileman (Tav) 48.64; 4 R MacLennan (I’ness) 48.03; 5 J Richardson (Sale, U20) 43.95; 12 S Quinn (Chelm, W65) 22.50. JT: 1 E Dibble (Liv H) 46.95; 2 L Hillman (Wig D) 39.27; 3 R Semenytsh (Sale, W35) 39.10

Championship standings after 2 matches: 1 Crawley 16; 2 Chelmsford 14 (980.5); 3 Sale 14 (948); 5 Liverpool 13 (954.5); 5 Havering 13 (944); 6 Tonbridge 12 (861.5); 7 Basingstoke 12 (853); 8 Herts P 9; 9 Bedford & C 8; 10 Herne H 7; 11 Bournemouth 5 (609); 12 Wigan 5 (528); 13 P’boro & NV 5 (520); 14 Enfield 5 (498); 15 Kingston & P 4 (489); 16 Reading 4 (390.5)

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE National 1, Round 2, Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, Hampshire, June 4

In what essentially used to be known as the fifth tier of the National league, performances were well below what ought to be expected, Martin Duff reports.

Portsmouth hosted the match and took two of the morning scheduled events, before posting more than a dozen A string wins that yielded an overall victory in the match, although as we went to post the results, four events had still to be added to the team scores but such was the host’s advantage they will still come out on top.

One of their best performances came from women’s shot winner Serena Vincent, the 2022 BUCS indoor and out and England 2021 under-23, champion who threw 15.53m.

However, it was top ranked under-20 javelin man Callum Taylor who, despite being below his 67.69m best from the Hampshire championships, at this same venue last month, was in a class of his own with a 61.03m launch. Portsmouth finished off their victory celebrations with a double in the women’s relays.

Naomi Lenane had won the women’s 3000m for Belgrave, who had won the opening match last month, but there were only five runners when there should have been 12. She returned to add the 1500m. Then Sam Inge again scored a men’s sprint double, albeit in modest times against a wind, before helping with his Belgrave’s sprint relay win, before the 4x400m event was also theirs.

The women’s 100m hurdles is a technical event but surely the six clubs present could have mustered more than just the three women who toed the line. The men’s 110m event had just six out of 12 and two of them were outside 20 seconds!

It was a similar story in the women’s 400m hurdles with just five taking part and there were only two takers in the women’s steeplechase and three in the men’s race, which is a disappointing state of affairs for a National League.

Match: 1 Portsmouth 575; 2 Yeovil 392; 3 Belgrave 341; 4 Yate 340; 5 Mil K 284; 6 Southend 262

Men:

400: B: 1 D Bray (Ports, M35) 49.68. 3000: 1 S Charig (Ports) 8:32.26. 110H: A: 1 J Agbodza (S’end) 14.80. 3000SC: 2 B Maguire (S’end, U20) 10:14.47. HJ: 1 L Ball (Yate, U20) 2.00. LJ: 9 M Muggeridge (Yate, M45) 5.52. TJ: 1 L Guest (Yeov O) 13.65. DT: 1 M Plowman (Yeov O, M35) 49.75; 3 A Stanley (Belg) 41.23; 4 S Thurgood (Ports, M45) 34.73. HT: 1 B Praim-Singh (S’end) 56.95; 2 J Ericsson-Nicholls (Mil K) 51.92; 4 S Thurgood (Ports, M45) 47.47; 6 M Roberson (Mil K, M45) 41.55. JT: 1 C Taylor (Ports, U20) 61.03; 2 J Taylor (Mil K, U20) 52.85; 5 M Muggeridge (Yate, M45) 38.74; 6 C Privett (Belg, M60) 35.18



Women:

400: A: 3 C Hunt (Yeov O, W40) 1:02.87. 400H: A: 1 C Hunt (Yeov O, W40) 1:06.45; 2 S Brooks (Yate, U20) 1:06.53. SP: 1 S Vincent (Ports) 15.63. DT: 1 N Holdsworth (Ports, U20) 34.98. JT: 1 J Dale (Yate) 40.71

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Belgrave 10; 2 Yeovil 9; 3 Portsmouth 8; 4 Yate 7 (766); 5 Mil K 7 (731); 6 Southend 2