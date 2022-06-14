Angela Copson, Sally Cooke, Jane Horder, Alastair Walker and Joe Appiah smash world age group records in our domestic weekly round-up

BMAF (British Masters) Championships, Derby, June 9-11

Sally Cooke ran a stunning 400m of 57.55 to break the world over-50 record of 57.66 set by Marie Lande Mathieu set 15 years ago in Riccione in Italy.

Cooke had previously ran a 57.9 hand-timed but her best electrical time as a W50 was 58.31. Now 52 years old, it gave her 102.98 per-cent on age-grading and she won the gold medal by 12 seconds.

Cooke also won the 800m in 2:23.50, her first serious attempt at the distance and at the bell (68) she was on target for Clare Elms’ British record of 2:18.95 but she slowed on the second lap but still won the combined W45 and W50 race by over ten seconds.

The Luton athlete has improved her stamina this year with her parkrun going from 23:54 to 19:43 in April.

Angela Copson entered the W75 category in April and she added to her reputation as one of the greatest masters of all time as her 6:20.93 1500m took 13 seconds off of American Sharon Gerl’s 6:38.30 and well over a minute off of Jose Waller’s UK mark of 7:29.3 set 25 years ago.

She also set a British record in the 800m with 3:16.04 bettering Kathleen Stewart’s 3:27.45 2015 mark.

Jane Horder smashed the listed world W65 mark of 14.03 from 2008 in the W65 80m hurdles with a time of 13.22 though she had run a 13.48 British record in April with the UK being far faster to ratify records than the world governing body which can take many months.

She also set a world record of 52.70 in the 300m hurdles which took over a second off of Karla Del Grande’s world record set last year and it took seven seconds off of the British best.

Neil Tunstall set a British record in the M60 100m hurdles with a 15.33/0.5 clocking to beat Tony Wells’ 15.49.

Dot Fraser’s 23.99/0.6 100m was an UK W85 best and she also ran 56.16 at 200m which appears to be the first mark at the event in the age group.

Caroline Marler broke the UK W70 200m hurdles mark with a time of 39.45.

Another Masters legend Steve Peters ran 25.57/1.8 at the age of 68 and also won the M65 100m in 12.78/-0.8.

England Commonwealth Games athlete Jill Harrison won the W60 1500m in 5:49.11 while 1976 Olympian Penny Yule won the W70 800m in 3:28.47 and 1500m in 6:39.33 and 1973 European Cup winner Chris Monk won the M70 100m in 13.49/0.2 and 200m in 28.45/2.1.

Olympic 50km walker Ian Richards was first M70 in the 3000m walk in 17:03.89.

In the field there were notable efforts from 58 year-old jumper Jo Willoughby whose 10.54m triple jump and 4.89/2.0 long jump added nine and seven centimetres to her respective British W55 records.

69 year-old Sue Yeomans cleared 2.31m in the pole vault.

Warwick Dixon, now aged 87, came close to some of his British records as he won M85 golds in the discus (24.26m), Hammer (20.78m), Javelin (20.95m) and shot (7.93m).

London Schools Championships, Battersea, June 11

Joe Appiah competed as a guest in this event and broke the world M50 100m hurdles record with a time of 13.49 though Power of 10 have yet to recognise the times for this meeting.

Castle 5km, Carlisle, June 8

Finishing eighth overall, M65 Alastair Walker set a world best of 16:36 in a race won by James Douglas (15:15).

His previous best was 17:08 so it was a whole half minute off his previous mark and according to Power of 10, it is a PB and certainly his fastest time as a Vet though it is possible he ran quicker as a youngster.

Fiona Todd (18:49) was the leading woman.

Track & field

Welsh Championships, Cardiff, June 11

There was a Scottish record in the discus for Nick Percy with 64.95m, improving on his 64.35m PB set in Cyprus set last month.

Commonwealth Games-bound Heather Lewis won the 10,000m walk in a PB 45:27.98 from Bethan Davies’ 46:11.26.

Other Welsh Birmingham team members to win included hammer throwers Osian Jones (70.26m) and Amber Simpson (61.91m) and shot putter Adele Nicoll (16.91m).

Jenny Nesbitt dropped down to win the 1500m by 20 seconds in 4:24.57,

The 100m races were won by Hannah Brier (11.38) and Sam Gordon (10.50).

In the under-15 races, Nell Desir won the 200m in a championships best 24.30.

Thomas Williams was another record-setter with a 55.67m hammer throw.

Buckinghamshire Schools Championships, Milton Keynes, June 11

Ayesha Jones added almost four metres to her PB as she set a UK under-17 lead and went third all-time in the age group with a 51.81m throw.

North East Grand Prix Stan Long Mile, Jarrow, June 8

Alex Brown was first man in 4:13.82 while Danielle Hodgkinson was fastest woman in 4:46.84.

Newham Summer Series, Stratford, June 10

Jeriel Quainoo won his heat in a UK under-20 lead of 10.28/1.8 which is also well inside the World Junior standard of 10.40.

Quainoo also got a world under-20 qualifier at 200m with another UK age group lead of 20.65/1.0 with a very clear victory.

British relay stalwart Harry Aikines-Aryeetey showed sharp form to win his first 100m race in a barely over the legal limit 10.20/2.2 ahead of Ojie Edoburun’s 10.27.

In another race Edoburun improved to 10.11/2.9 ahead of Aikines Aryeetey in 10.16 while Quainoo ran his fastest ever time of 10.20 to go with his two world under-20 qualifiers.

Richard Akinyebo and Andrew Robertson shared an over the limit 10.20/3.3 in another heat.

Imani Lansiquot ran 11.23/-0.2 to win her 100m heat and also ran 23.29/2.0 to win her 200m race.

Nuneaton Open Night of 400’s, June 8

Luke Lennon Ford ran the fastest time of 46.59 ahead if Lee Thompson’s 46.83.

Yasmin Liverpool’s 53.97 was the quickest women’s time.

Loughborough EAP Meeting, June 7

Joe Ferguson won the 100m in 10.28/-0.9 and also set a PB 20.62/1.1.

Craig Murch won the hammer with a 72.69m throw ahead of Mark Dry’s 70.49m.

Bekah Walton threw 54.46m for second place in the javelin.

Onyekachukwu Okoh set a UK under-20 400m hurdles lead with a 51.63 clocking.

Seventeen-year-old Etty Sisson ran 54.17 for the women’s 400m.

Road race results

Swansea Half-Marathon, June 12

Omar Ahmed continued his winning form with a 64:01 course record win ahead of Phil Sesemann’s 64:07.

Ollie Lockley (64:31) and Josh Griffiths (64:53) were also inside 65 minutes while first M40 Andrew Davies ran his fastest time for a few years with a 65:12.

Natasha Cockram easily won the women’s race in 72:48 well clear of Naomi Mitchell (75:11) and Dani Nimmocvk (76:36).

Aldridge 10km, June 12

Oliver Harradence won the men’s race in 32:58 by just a second from Dominic Smith’s 32:59.

Olivia Harris was first woman by over two minutes in 39:32.

Blast Running 10km, Edinburgh, June 12

Finishing third overall Nicola Macdonald was the leading woman in 38:28 as Patryk Kasperek (36:07) was first man.

Chew Valley 10km, June 12

David Eagon (33:35) and Victoria Ratcliffe (39:33) was leading woman.

Doncaster Half-Marathon, June 12

There were victories for Jake Stephens (72:45) and Della Hatfield (78:23).

Dorking 10, June 12

Former English National medallist Andy Coley-Maud was a clear winner in 51:40 from Nick Bowker (52:58). Coley-Maud also won the adjoining Surrey Championships.

In fifth Simon Baines went second in the UK M50 rankings with 54:56.

Judia Bijl was first woman in 58:47 from Emily Wicks (60:01) with the latter winning Surrey gold.

In fifth former W50 marathon record-holder Sue McDonald went top of the UK W55 rankings with her 65:13.

Fraserburgh 10km, June 12

The races were easily won by Max Abernethy (31:59) and Claire Bruce (36:37).

Port Sunlight 10km, June 12

Ben Taylor (32:39) had a 100 metre plus win over Dejene Gezimu (32:58).

Fay Hughes was the leading woman in 38:57.

Hanley Economic Potters Arf Half-Marathon, Hanley, June 12

There were wins for M40 Carl Moulton (72:51) and Emma Taylor (83:36).

Hull Run for All 10km, June 12

The 2010 England Commonwealth Games representative John Beattie, a past winner of big 10kms at Cardiff, Eastleigh, Telford and Ribble Valley, easily won in 31:23 from Jonathan Harding’s 32:52.

W40 Elzbieta Lisowska was the leading woman in 39:33

Hull Run for All Half-Marathon, June 12

Jonathan Walton (72:19) and Lindsay Skinner both finished well clear of the opposition.

Roon the Toon 10km, Kilmarnock, June 12

A quality race for an event that included the Scottish Championships saw the first 14 inside 31 minutes.

Sean Chalmers was first man in 29:58 ahead of James Donald (30:05) and Michael Christoforou (30:17) with World marathon fourth-placer Callum Hawkins 16th in 31:20.

Annabel Simpson (33:22) was a clear women’s winner ahead of under-20 Meredith Reid (35:05) with Eve Mackinnon third in 35:46.

Two Castles 10km, Kenilworth, June 12

The race winners were Callum Hanlon (32:01) and Julie Emmerson (36:20).

Run Dorney Lake 10km & Half-Marathon, June 12

The race winners were at 10km Eoin Pierce (33:13) and W50 Katherine Streams (39:41) and at half-marathon, Tom Hole (75:21) and Ella Waldman (83:36).

Southend Half-Marathon, June 12

David Smale headed the men’s race by around half a mile as he won in 70:07.

Stephanie Migliorini was the women’s winner in 85:49.

St Albans Half-Marathon, June 12

In a very close men’s race Mohammed Elbayan (72:12) narrowly got the better of Matt Cooper (72:17) as they led home 1600 runners with an additional 265 walkers also participating.

W40 Kate Rennie was the top woman in 80:33.

Strathearn Marathon, June 12

Eliot Sedman (2:43:25) and Tammy Wilson (3:09:14) both enjoyed victories in this small event that attracted 148 finishers.

Staplehurst Whites Landscaping 10km, June 12

William Knight (32:30) and Amy Seager (40:58) were the race winners.

Market Harborough 10km, Northamptonshire, June 11

Former European cross-country winner Gemma Steel won the race outright in 33:54, her fastest time for four years when she finished second in the Vitality London 10,000m to Stephanie Twell .

This year she has recorded fastest laps in the three Sutton Park relay championships (Midlands, National and Masters) and she beat the first man French-based Kyle Barber by 10 seconds though this event did not have a UKA licence and won’t appear in the rankings.

Isle of Skye Half-Marathon, June 11

Gordon Lennox (73:36) and Sarah Attwood (86:37) took the honours in this scenic Scottish event.

London Spring 10km, June 11

Hugo Donovan clearly held the advantage in the men’s race in 32:14 while Jessica Furness was first woman in 40:52.

Assembly League 3.5 miles, Victoria Park, June 9

This League which began in 1976 saw a win in one of the quickest ever times in the last 46 years for Jack Ramm (16:50) who outsprinted Robert Wilson (16:55) with race one winner Ed Chuck third in 17:07.

Megan Marchant, a member of Cambridge Harriers winning Southern six-stage team, won the women’s race in 19:23 ahead of race one winner Sarah Hanley (20:21).

Dulwich’s men and Kent’s women again dominated the team event.

Blaydon Race, June 9

UK Inter-Counties champion and former English National winner Calum Johnson won a high quality race in 29:19 from Graham Rush (29:29) and Carl Avery (29:36) as over 3300 finished this popular historic midweek event.

Danielle Hodgkinson was easily first woman in 33:38 from Olympic marathoner Alyson Dixon’s 35:08.

Speedy Steeds 5km, Battersea, June 7

Ross Broomfield (14:59) led home the men’s field from James Ross (15:11).

Harriet Bloor (16:12) won the women’s race from Caroline Ford (PB 16:30) and Niamh Brown (17:02).

Welsh Castles Relay, Llandudno to Cardiff, June 11-12

After more than 200 miles of racing over 20 legs it went down to the final leg and it was in doubt until Pontyprdd’s Juan Delgado suffered from an injury trying to make up the necessary three minutes and had to drop out giving the win to Swansea in 19:16:16 with Pontypridd’s penalty giving them 19:53:08 with Kent third on 20:09:36.

Hosts Les Croupiers won the M40 (23:08:57) and women’s races (24:29:07).

Individual highlights included Dewi Griffiths of Swansea running a record 62:02 on stage three’s 12.3 miles and Pontypridd’s James Thie winning leg 19 having commentated the previous night at the BMC meeting at Watford.

Wirral’s Emily Kearney set a women’s record of 55:39 on the 10 mile leg 20.

Multi-terrain & fell

Bradford Millennium Way Relay, June 12

Wharfedale won the 76km event which consists of five stages in pairs with over 1920m of climbing. They won by half a hour in 5:35:31 as Ilkley won the mixed (7:17:52) and Valley Striders the women (7:34:21).

Whole Earth Man v Horse 22 mile, Llanwrtyd Wells, June 11

Ricky Lightfoot became only the third runner in history to win this Welsh fell event that has 4000ft in climbing as his 2:22:33 gave him victory over the leading horse Invictus by two minutes and the next runner Sam Humphrey by six.

Victoria Nealon was the leading woman by six minutes in 2:56:49.

The race took place almost 18 years to the day since Huw Lobb won £25,000 for becoming the first man to beat the horses in this annual race.

South Downs 100, June 10

There were wins for Richard McDowell (14:49:35) and Bethan Male (16:49:57).

Parkrun, June 11

Jonathan Cornish (14:53 at Bushy) was the weekend’s fastest from former English National winner Adam Hickey (15:00 at Southend).

Lily Partridge – 16:57 at Alveaston in finishing second overall was the fastest woman.

W45 athlete Kirsty Longley (17:16) at Southport was the second quickest woman.

The best age-graded performance was W55 Kate Wright with her 18:29 at Straford Upon Avon picking up 102.07%.

Though there were 23 women given higher age-gradings, M55 Phil Parry with a 17:38 at Eastville was the top-scoring man, recording 90.17%.

