Age group competitors Caroline Powell and Clare Elms in record-breaking action plus details of the Veterans AC Championships

YEOVIL GAMES, Yeovil, September 9



World Masters indoor champion Caroline Powell, who hits the W70 age group in December and still holds the UK records as a W55 and W60, ran a 14.55/30.77 sprints double.

The 100m time is the fastest electrical time in 2023. The British W70 records are 15.51 and 33.05 and look a mere formality for one of the greatest British master sprinters of all time.

Men: 100: r1 (0.0): 1 A Armstrong (Yeov O, U17) 11.11; 4 W Launder (B’mth, U15) 11.60. r3 (0.4): 2 T Turner (Glouc, U13) 12.73; 4 P Guest (Yeov O, M60) 12.96. r5 (0.2): 6 S Faulkner (Yeov O, M70) 15.44. 400: r2: 1 M Morant (Bath, M45) 54.70. LJ: 2 L Sinnott (B’mth, M40) 5.83/-1.5; 4 P Guest (Yeov O, M60) 4.94/-0.6. SP: 1 J Tyler (Tav) 14.58. DT: 1 O Garrett (Yate, U17) 43.59. JT: 1 B Jones (Taun, U20) 62.03; 2 L Angell (Team K) 57.88; 3 J Dibble (Yeov O) 57.28; 4 T Spurrell (Yate, U20) 57.05. JT: 1 O Boon (Yate, U15) 49.69; 2 C Summers (Bath, U15) 45.58



Mixed events: 800: r1: 6 J Hodge (B&W, M50) 2:14.57. r2: 4 O Beck (Wells, U13) 2:14.99; 5 P Quinn (Torb, U15W) 2:15.99; 6 B Soper (Sale, U13W) 2:21.16. r3: 3 J Chetwood (Poole, U13W) 2:24.18; 5 P York (ESM, M60) 2:31.31. r4: 5 J Harrison (B&W, W65) 2:56.25; 6 L Jeffries (Bath, W60) 2:58.21. Mile: 1 S Wyatt (Bath, U15) 4:38.27. HJ: 8 S Faulkner (Yeov O, M70) 1.26



U20: DT: 1 J Foord (Taun) 42.80



U17: JT: 1 H Watson (W’bury) 53.05



U15: DT: 1 G Hedderly (BMH) 39.25



Women: 100: r1 (0.0): 1 K Little (Torb, U15) 12.49. r4 (1.3): 2 C Powell (B&W, W65) 14.55. 200: r3 (-0.6): 4 C Powell (B&W, W65) 30.77. DT: 1 H Clemo (N&P, U20) 31.35; 2 L Deegan (B’mth, W45) 29.77. DT: 2 L Myers (Poole, U13) 22.29



U20: JT: 1 C Wade (Taun) 36.21



U17: 300: 1 K Little (Torb, U15) 40.35; 2 G Blewitt (Bath, U15) 42.07. JT: 1 E Roe (Yate) 36.12; 2 A Gordon (Yate, U15) 32.04



U15: HT: 1 H Scott (Swin) 39.87



U13: JT: 1 M Desborough (W’borne) 33.62; 2 L Myers (Poole) 28.54

SOUTH LONDON HARRIERS ENDURANCE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS, Coulsdon, September 5

Multiple world masters champion and record-setter Clare Elms went top of the UK W55 1500m rankings with her 4:57.10 clocking. But more noteworthy, a few months before turning 60, this made her the oldest ever woman worldwide to break five minutes for the distance.

She did so in a South London Harriers event where the majority of her opponents were more than 45 years younger and it produced one of the highest known age-graded scores of 105.14 per cent which is Elms’ best ever grading over any event.

Her fastest 1500m as a W55 is 4:46.64 which was a world age group record at the time in 2019 but this winter she will be looking more toward the current world W60 indoor mark of 5:08.88 which was set by American Susan McDonald in the World Masters Championships in Poland this year.

The British indoor age group record is Fiona Matheson’s 5:09.58.

Mixed events: 1500: r1: 2 T Tuohy (Dulw, M60) 5:02.61. r2: 9 C Elms (Kent, W55) 4:57.10. r3: 1 P Canavan (S Lon, M35) 4:13.11; 4 D Woolmer (Walton, M40) 4:17.29. 5000: r1: 3 D Ogden (S Lon, M60) 17:52.94. r2: 9 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2, M50) 16:51.54

YORK OPEN MEETING, York, September 10



English Schools champion Jack Holmes high jumped 2.00m to go top of the UK under-17 rankings for 2023.

U20 mixed events: 400: P: 1 R Whittaker (York, U15) 52.15



Mixed events: 100 (0.0): 7 G White (York, M70) 15.27



Men: 200 (-0.6): 3 G White (York, M70) 32.63. 300: 1 M Coogan (E Ches, M50) 37.66. 800: 4 T Matthews (H’gate, U15) 2:05.40



U17: 200 (-0.4): 1 R Whittaker (York, U15) 23.55. HJ: 1 J Holmes (City of Sheffield & D) 2.00. HT: 1 B Farmer-Beasley (York) 46.57



U15: HT: 1 O Kearns (York) 34.73



U15 girls: 300: 1 K Setchell (York) 42.77; 2 A Gilday (York) 42.90



U13: 70H (-1.0): 1 J Callau (York) 11.40; 2 S Horsfall-Samb (York) 11.85. HJ: 1 J Callau (York) 1.40; 2 S Horsfall-Samb (York) 1.40. LJ: 1 J Macquin-Jones (York) 4.34. DT: 1 P Moore (KuH) 24.05. JT: 1 S Horsfall-Samb (York) 26.42

VETERANS AC TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS, Finsbury Park, September 9



The 2015 world masters 10,000m champion Kojo Kyereme showed good speed with wins at 800m and 1500m.

Men: 100: r1 (0.0): 1 A Long (Herne H, M80) 15.66; 2 G Lustig (B&H, M75) 16.06. r2 (-0.2): 1 B Morris (Vets, M65) 13.88; 4 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 14.61; 5 D Hinds (Serp, M70) 14.66. r3 (0.0): 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 12.13. r4 (-1.1): 1 L Braithwaite (E&H, M50) 12.31; 2 S Sutherland (SB, M50) 12.61; 3 B Steene (B&H, M60) 12.96. r5 (-0.5): 1 M Elliott (Met P, M45) 11.43; 2 T Ossai (Southern CV, M45) 11.58; 3 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 12.00. 200: r1 (0.0): 1 A Long (Herne H, M80) 33.91; 2 G Lustig (B&H, M75) 34.42. r2 (0.0): 1 B Morris (Vets, M65) 28.98; 3 D Hinds (Serp, M70) 30.49. r3 (-1.0): 1 B Steene (B&H, M60) 26.87. r4 (-0.3): 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 24.86. 400: r1: 1 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 70.72. r2: 1 C Bates (Dartf, M60) 64.94. r4: 1 J Hiorns (Walton, M35) 53.11; 2 M Louise (WSEH, M40) 53.91. 800: r1: 1 K Lowe (Phoe, M65) 2:42.35. r2: 3 A Gannaway (Win, M60) 2:26.77; 4 D Angell (Horsh J, M60) 2:30.50. r3: 1 K Kyereme (SB, M45) 2:03.66; 2 E Adigwe (Camb H, M45) 2:05.09; 5 J Whittaker (EMAC, M40) 2:06.39. 1500: r1: 1 D Angell (Horsh J, M60) 4:58.49; 2 A Jordan (St Alb S, M60) 5:01.87; 3 S Taylor (Wirr, M65) 5:03.01. r2: 1 K Kyereme (SB, M45) 4:14.20; 7 M Cursons (Harrow, M60) 4:43.92; 8 A Macdonald (VP&TH, M55) 4:44.68. LJ: 1 E Ogunniyi (Worth, M50) 5.43; 2 V Ramsay (Rane, M50) 5.01; 5 B Morris (Vets, M65) 4.33. SP: 1 J Fenton (Dartf, M65) 11.18. DT: 1 C Privett (Belg, M60) 37.71; 3 T Richards (High, M70) 29.26; 5 P Hawney (Bexley, M70) 25.88. HT: 1 S Talbot (Dartf, M55) 36.99. HT: 1 C Privett (Belg, M60) 40.32; 2 A Rushbrook (Bexley, M60) 36.56. JT: 1 S Langdon (B&B, M65) 41.68; 2 J Fenton (Dartf, M65) 40.76



Mixed events: HJ: 1 V Ramsay (Rane, M50) 1.55; 3 S Sutherland (SB, M50) 1.55; 4 G Palmer (SMR, M55) 1.50; 8 A Garnier (THH, W65) 1.05. PV: 1 B Ahmet (K&P, M35) 3.80; 4 R Zeffertt (SB, W60) 2.20; 5 S Pedley (Hunts, W55) 2.10. TJ: 2 V Ramsay (Rane, M50) 10.75/-0.1



M35: 110H (0.0): 1 M Elliott (Met P, M45) 14.72; 2 K Kazemaks (Woking) 15.38; 3 M Louise (WSEH, M40) 15.70; 4 D Awde (Woking) 16.26. 400H: 1 K Kazemaks (Woking) 56.6; 3 R Holt (B&B, M50) 67.6



M50: 100H (0.0): 1 C Firstborn (Mid M, M55) 16.34



Women: 100: r1 (-0.3): 3 S Yeomans (St Alb, W70) 17.37. r2 (0.2): 1 M Watson (Herne H, W40) 12.94. 200: r1 (0.0): 1 M Watson (Herne H, W40) 26.62; 3 J Albrow (Belg, W40) 27.67; 4 S Loades (Brack, W50) 28.09. 800: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH, W50) 2:35.92. 1500: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH, W50) 5:15.96; 2 V Carter (Veterans AC, W50) 5:20.18; 3 A Critchlow (W4H, W55) 5:24.70; 5 L Woolhouse (Vets, W60) 5:46.26. LJ: 3 R Zeffertt (SB, W60) 3.49. SP: 2 A Garnier (THH, W65) 6.67. HT: 1 N Mann (Camb H, W35) 35.15. HT: 2 G Clarke (Ryst, W60) 24.97



W40: 80H (-1.0): 1 J Albrow (Belg) 12.48



W50: 300H: 1 S Loades (Brack) 50.6

SHEFFIELD THROWS SERIES, Sheffield, September 9



Mixed events: PV: 1 N Cole (Shef/Dearn) 4.85; 2 R May (Shef/Dearn, U17) 4.40; 3 A Reilly (Shef/Dearn, U17) 4.25; 4 A Scott (Shef/Dearn, U20W) 3.10



M65 men: WT: 1 M Fenton (W Norf) 14.87; 2 I Cooley (Roth) 13.26. HT: 1 M Fenton (W Norf) 41.96; 2 I Cooley (Roth) 38.83



Women: HT: 1 K Presswell (TVH) 62.76



U17: HT: 1 E McIntosh (H’gate) 43.59

WATFORD HARRIERS OPEN GRADED MEETINGS, Watford, September 6



Mixed events: 800: r1: 2 I McGowan (Banb, U17W) 2:11.79; 7 L Wilkinson (Chilt, U17W) 2:14.09. r2: 3 L Belshaw (Col H, U17W) 2:05.91; 9 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B, U20W) 2:10.87. r3: 4 J Madden (Hast, M40) 2:05.91; 5 H Parker (E&H, W) 2:06.31; 11 N Wynn (WG&EL, U15W) 2:12.75. r4: 3 A Lewis (Soton, M40) 2:05.55; 7 R McClay (Brack, W) 2:06.60; 8 L Newell (Abing, M45) 2:06.65. r5: 3 C Lamb (R&N, M35) 2:01.40; 6 M Russell (Col H, M50) 2:02.40; 7 R Macaulay (Lon Hth, M35) 2:02.70. r6: 5 E Skaarup (Mil K, U17) 1:59.62; 6 J Hiorns (Walton, M35) 1:59.96. r7: 3 M Newman (Mil K, U17) 1:57.86; 4 N Davis (Lut, U17) 1:57.92; 6 G Stubbs (SB, U17) 1:58.44; 8 R Bethell (St Alb, U17) 1:59.92. r8: 3 E Pinder (Chilt, U17) 1:57.43; 4 J O’Connor (Dac, U17) 1:57.77; 5 M Cummings (Herne H, M35) 1:57.90. r9: 1 D Smith (St Alb, U20) 1:54.06. B5: 8 K Gorman (Chilt, U13W) 2:24.94; 9 E McGinley (Wat, U13W) 2:25.98. B8: 6 V Rudkin (W&SV, U15W) 2:11.78. 3000: r1: 3 J Richardson (Oxf C, M55) 9:53.52; 5 S Hewitt (Belg, W) 9:57.02; 11 J March (Barn, U15W) 10:10.01; 17 O Geary (Mil K, U15W) 10:55.94. r2: 3 A Pickett (Dartf, M40) 9:08.07; 8 A Suleyman (Chilt, U15) 9:10.18; 15 K Pye (AFD, U17W) 9:19.54; 18 L Newell (Abing, M45) 9:29.05; 19 C Wilson (Win, U15) 9:29.30; 21 A Phillips (SB, U15) 9:35.36; 23 J Holdsworth (Chilt, U15) 9:40.97; 24 B Rivero-Stevenet (AFD, U15) 9:42.46. r3: 1 O Lill (Bas) 8:25.92; 3 E Taylor (C&C, U17) 8:35.13; 4 C Foley (K&P, U20) 8:35.49; 6 F Rowe (Have, U15) 8:38.88; 12 S Plummer (C&T, U17) 8:47.57; 21 T Gardner (Ilf, M40) 9:05.95. HJ: 4 M Webb (Radley AC) 1.50; 5 P Stansbury (Dac, M55) 1.45

Women: 800: 1 A Roskilly (Mil K, W35) 2:13.04; 2 O Chilton (Mil K, U15) 2:15.99; 3 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15) 2:16.06; 6 Z Doyle (Wyc P, W45) 2:16.61; 7 M Mullett (W&SV, U13) 2:17.21

STAN ALLEN MILES, Tooting Bec, September 6



W50 Nikki Sturzaker went top of the UK W50 rankings at the mile with a PB 5:15.26 while under-15 Isabella Harrison now heads her age-group rankings after a 4:50.33 clocking.

Chloe Sharp’s PB 4:48.18 was the best of the senior miles.

Mixed events: Mile: r3: 12 L Woolhouse (Vets, W60) 6:06.92. r6: 11 T Tuohy (Dulw, M60) 5:31.66. r7: 4 N Urquia (Herne H, M55) 5:10.69; 8 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W50) 5:15.26. r8: 3 B Millar (Herne H, M45) 4:59.62; 5 L Roake (Woking, U15W) 5:08.31. r9: 3 C Sharp (B&B, W) 4:48.18; 5 I Harrison (HW, U15W) 4:50.33; 13 F Marsh (N Down, M55) 5:00.82; 14 E Cunniffe (Herne H, U13) 5:01.91. r10: 7 C Holmes (Herne H, U15) 4:35.07; 13 N Shasha (Orion, M45) 4:42.97

TRAFFORD CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS, Stretford, September 7



Mixed events: 800: r4: 1 J Walton (Traff, U17) 1:59.95; 2 F Dobson Emmas (Traff, U15) 1:59.99. LJ: 4 I Scholes (Traff, M65) 4.32. SP: 1 S Jones (Traff) 13.84. SP: 1 C Unsworth (Traff, U20) 15.38. SP: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff, U15W) 11.07



U15 girls: 75H: 1 G Aimiuwu (Traff) 11.79



U13: 70H: 1 J Seddon (Traff) 11.27

