Nigel Rackham sets UK M60 marathon record in Germany while Charles Hicks returns to cross-country racing in the United States

BMW Berlin Marathon, Germany, September 25

Nigel Rackham was first M60 in a superb 2:41:23 and that took four minutes off of Paul Mingay’s previous British age-group record of 2:45:14 set in Valencia in 2019.

Rackham’s PB of 2:32:13 was set in 2015 at the age of 52.

Jon Cross won the M65 event in Berlin and went fourth all-time in Britain with a 2022 UK lead of 3:00:15 but he was just inside three hours with his chip time.

At the age of 43, the 2016 Olympic marathoner Sonia Samuels just missed her PB but went second all-time in the UK W40 marathon rankings behind the 2:26:51 by Priscilla Welch set 35 years ago.

Annette Newton won the W70 race in 4:06:06 but her chip time was almost 10 minutes faster with 3:56:48.

Men: Mar:

1 Eliud Kipchoge KEN 2:01:09 WR

2 Mark Korir KEN 2:05:58

3 Tadu Abate ETH 2:06:28

4 Andamlak Belihu ETH 2:06:40

5 Abel Kipchumba KEN 2:06:49

6 Limenih Getachew ETH 2:07:07

7 Kenya Sonota JPN 2:07:14

8 Tatsuya Maruyama JPN 2:07:50

9 Kento Kikutani JPN 2:07:56

10 Zablon Chumba KEN 2:08:01

11 Haftom Welday ERI 2:09:06

12 Daisuke Doi JPN 2:09:40

13 Rintaro Takeda JPN 2:10:18

14 Yuji Nonaka JPN 2:10:27

15 Yuki Matsumura JPN 2:10:29

16 He Jie CHN 2:11:18

17 Atsumi Ashiwa JPN 2:11:39

18 Ryu Takaku JPN 2:11:41

19 Gantulga Dambadarjaa MGL 2:12:00

20 Samuel Russom ERI 2:12:16

21 Peter Herzog AUT 2:12:16

22 Ilie Alexandru Corneschi ROU 2:13:39

23 Frank Schauer 2:13:41

24 Johannes Motschmann 2:14:02

25 Hirohito Inoue JPN 2:14:09

26 Konstadínos Gelaoúzos GRE 2:14:15

27 Erik Hille 2:14:18

28 Ati Nianzhe CHN 2:14:52

29 Abraham Kipyatich KEN 2:15:04

30 Dongzhibu Renqing CHN 2:15:17

31 Koshiro Hirata JPN 2:15:22

32 Mike Sayenko USA 2:15:33

33 Fuma Nakamura JPN 2:15:43

34 Brendan Martin USA 2:16:02

35 Filip Vercruysse BEL 2:16:05

36 Andreas Myhre Sjurseth NOR 2:16:05

37 Leonard Barsoton KEN 2:16:33

38 Conor Duffy IRL 2:17:11

39 Jonathan Mott USA 2:17:20

40 Jesper Lundberg SWE 2:17:54

41 Tadashi Isshiki JPN 2:17:57

42 Josh Kalapos USA 2:18:00

43 Godfrey Kosgei KEN 2:18:20

44 Mauricio Mendez MEX 2:18:40

45 Moath Al-Khawaldeh JOR 2:18:43

46 Floris Willeboordse NED 2:19:10

47 Oscar Medina USA 2:19:16

48 Byambajav Tseveenravdan MGL 2:19:55

49 Nick Bester RSA 2:20:08

50 Kazuto Kawabata JPN 2:20:13

66 Nicholas Barry GBR M35 2:23:30

68 Arthur Dickson-Bell M35 GBR 2:24:12

70 Cooper Berry M35 GBR 2:24:32

C Xenos (VP&TH, M35) 2:24:39

S Renfer (High) 2:25:35

B McElvanna (Armagh, M45) 2:27:13

98 Moctare Simpore BUR 2:27:20 NR

99 Nicholas Coyle GBR M35 2:27:26

106 Gary Hegarty GBR M35 2:27:41

126 Nick Harris-Fry GBR 2:28:45

149 Andrew Humphries GBR 2:29:51

155 Rob Michaelson-Yeates GBR M40 2:30:16

172 Harald Thorstein GBR M40 2:30:51

176 Richard Johnston GBR 2:31:07

189 Timothy Swinn GBR 2:31:54

193 Thomas Almond GBR 2:32:14

197 Fred Davies GBR 2:32:27

199 Peter Mackrell GBR M40 2:32:31

224 David Leahy GBR 2:33:38

228 Gareth Cooke GBR 2:33:43

247 Orran Smith GBR M40 2:34:30

9 M45 G McGlinchey (Derry) 2:34:31

249 Lee Stopford GBR 2:34:33

272 Edward Brooks GBR 2:35:28

280 Ben Goddard GBR 2:35:39

M45: 19 J Tole (Metro) 2:37:59; 21 J Mackie (Wirr) 2:38:10; 29 S Warburton (Salf) 2:39:24

M50: 4 K Sambridge (Ware J) 2:39:24; 5 P Freary (Belg) 2:39:43; 8 S Pennington (Lon Hth) 2:42:02; 18 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2) 2:44:59; 25 J Maddocks (W4H) 2:47:35; 27 P Kunwor 2:48:09

M55: 3 S Mills (Uck) 2:44:00; 13 R Soutar 2:51:44; 23 S Ramek (26.2) 2:55:40

M60: 1 N Rackham (Metros) 2:41:23; 18 S Low 3:09:47; 13 P Wright (Hatt D) 3:10:57; 23 A Potter (VPCG) 3:15:40; 35 I Roots (Barnes runnets) 3:16:24; 30 S Crook (Gosp) 3:16:54; 25 S Wooldridge (Ports J) 3:19:12

M65: 1 J Cross (Hart RR) 3:00:15; 7 J Orden (Arena) 3:19:55

Women: Mar:

1 Tigist Assefa ETH 2:15:37 NR

2 Rosemary Wanjiru KEN 2:18:00

3 Tigist Abayechew ETH 2:18:03

4 Workenesh Edesa ETH 2:18:51

5 Meseret Gola ETH 2:20:58

6 Keira D’Amato USA 2:21:48

7 Rika Kaseda JPN 2:21:55

8 Ayuko Suzuki JPN 2:22:02

9 Sayaka Sato JPN 2:22:13

10 Vibian Chepkurui KEN 2:22:21

11 Guteni Shone ETH 2:22:28

12 Natasha Wodak CAN 2:23:12 NR

13 Meseret Belete ETH 2:23:14

14 Gudeta Bekelech ETH 2:23:37

15 Lisa Weightman AUS 2:24:00

16 Maurine Chepkemoi KEN 2:25:12

17 Yukari Abe JPN 2:25:17

18 Risper Chebet UGA 2:25:22

19 Hikari Onishi JPN 2:25:54

20 Kanako Takemoto JPN 2:28:15

21 Sonia Samuels GBR W40 2:28:15

22 Tesfaye Nigsti ETH 2:28:38

23 Andrea Pomaranski USA 2:33:10

24 Emilie Jacquot-Claude FRA 2:35:40

25 Kaitlyn Peale USA 2:35:40

26 Brittany Moran CAN 2:35:42

27 Erin Gregoire USA 2:37:36

28 Beata Popadiak POL 2:37:42

29 Ide Nic Dhomhnaill IRL 2:38:11

30 Grace Lynch IRL 2:38:18

31 Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill IRL 2:38:19

32 Samira Schnüriger SUI 2:38:45

33 Kristin Colard FRA 2:39:15

34 Lily Anderson USA 2:39:58

35 Maaike Van Gelder NED 2:40:19

36 Leigh Sharek USA 2:40:52

37 Madeline Britton USA 2:42:15

38 Kristin Waaktaar Opland NOR 2:44:44

39 Katie King GBR 2:45:06

40 Romane Lemiere FRA 2:45:11

41 Amanda Tyndall USA 2:45:12

42 Deena Kastor USA 2:45:12

43 Jolijn Swager NED 2:45:55

44 Kim Knox AUS 2:46:00

45 Briana Boehmer USA 2:46:06

46 Silvia Luna ITA 2:46:08

47 Dana Scott USA 2:46:12

48 Mary Andrews USA 2:46:13

49 Amanda Chang USA 2:46:26

50 Amy Fry GBR 2:46:26

56 Niamh Clifford IRL 2:47:36

64 K Raczkiewicz (N Der, W40) 2:49:36

76 Suzanne London GBR 2:52:44

78 Helen Mccreadie GBR 2:52:49

79 Lauren Cooper GBR 2:52:58

87 Victoria Ratcliffe GBR W45 2:53:59

89 Rachel Hillman GBR W35 2:54:30

97 Rachel Boswell GBR 2:55:13

104 Katy Woodward GBR W40 2:55:47

112 Claire Bruce GBR 2:56:39

147 Victoria Cole GBR 2:59:41

S Trahair-Williams 2:59:59

155 Karima Harris GBR W50 3:00:09

163 Teresa Murphy GBR W45 3:00:59

164 Ashley Woods USA 3:01:00

W35: 30 S Gage (Ballym R) 3:01:03

W40: 37 J Knass (Stock H) 3:07:15.

W50: 2 K Harris (QPH) 3:00:09; 6 L Dixon (Newc S) 3:08:20; 9 S Atkinson (Dronfield RC) 3:10:44

W55: 3 S Harrison (G&G) 3:16:18

W60: 8 C Kluth (Hedge End) 3:25:17

W65: 7 S Masters (W’bury) 3:51:25

W70: 1 A Newton (BRJ) 4:06:06

W75: 3 G Little (Plum) 4:34:04

Brasov, Romania, September 25

The top three finishers broke the 27 minute-barrier with Nicholas Kimeli (26:51) narrowly ahead of Weldon Langat and Isaac Ndiema (both 26:55) as they moved to fifth and equal seventh on the world all-time list.

Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s race in 30:07 to just miss the women’s only world record by six seconds.

Agnes Ngetich was runner-up in 30:30 with Sarah Chelangat third in a Ugandan record of 30:31.

Men: 10km:

1 Nicholas Kipkorir KEN 26:51

2 Weldon Kipkirui KEN 26:55

3 Kibet Ndiema KEN 26:55

4 Daniel Kosen KEN 27:19

5 Denis Kibet KEN 27:35

6 Shadrack Kipchirchir KEN 27:44

7 Egide Ntakarutimana BDI 27:45

8 Fredrick Domongole KEN 28:07

9 Brian Kwemoi KEN 28:11

10 Josphat Kipkorir Meli KEN 28:14

11 Dorin Andrei Rusu 28:38

12 Alex George GBR 28:40

Women: 10km:

1 Sheila Kiprotich KEN 30:07

2 Agnes Ngetich KEN 30:30

3 Sarah Chelangat UGA 30:31

4 Brenda Tuwei KEN 31:35

5 Faith Cherono KEN 31:49

6 Veronica Loleo KEN 31:52

7 Stella Jepkosgei KEN 32:04

8 Sheila Jebiwott KEN 32:27

9 Elle Twentyman GBR 33:58

10 Liliana Maria Dragomir 34:02

COWBOY JAMBOREE XC, Stillwater OK, USA, September 24



European under-23 champion Charles Hicks lost out in the final kilometre to Alex Maier in this high quality event.

Men: 8km: 1 Alex Maier 23:17; 2 CHARLES HICKS 23:20; 17 RORY LEONARD 23:44; 32 ISAAC AKERS 23:57; 39 CONNOR NISBET 23:58; 87 CHRISTOPHER MCLEOD 24:33



Women: 6km: 47 STEPHANIE MOSS (U20) 21:15

LAKE CHARLES TOYOTA MCNEESE COWBOY STAMPEDE XC, Lake Charles LA, USA, September 24



Women: 5km: 1 YASMIN AUSTRIDGE 17:56; 5 NIA CLATWORTHY (U20) 18:24; 8 GRACE SULLIVAN (U20) 18:55; 14 ASHLEIGH WILLIS (U20) 19:45

TED OWEN INVITATIONAL XC, New Britain CT, USA, September 24



Women: 5km: 95 JESSICA COOK 21:01

BILL DELLINGER INVITATIONAL XC, Springfield OR, USA, September 23



Men 8km: 14 JAMES GORMLEY GBR 24:00; 61 BENJAMIN REYNOLDS (U20) GBR 25:28



Women 6km: 14 ALEX BARBOUR GBR 20:34

COAST-TO-COAST BATTLE IN BEANTOWN XC, Boston MA, USA, September 23



Men:

5km: 43 WILL CRISP GBR 16:42



8km: 23 LEO BREWER (U20) 24:41; 96 LIAM GARRETT 26:14

GRIAK INVITATIONAL XC, Minneapolis MN, USA, September 23

Men: 8km: 5 JACK MEIJER 24:19; 12 CHARLES WHEELER 24:27; 16 THOMAS CHASTON 24:29



Women: 6km: 65 EMILY CHASTON 22:10

QUEEN CITY INVITATIONAL XC, Charlotte NC, USA, September 23



Men: 8km: I: 5 BRYN WOODALL (U20) 24:44; 6 WILL STOCKLEY 25:02; 30 ARRAN KEARNEY 26:18

O: 1 JACOB PARKINSON 25:25; 3 LEWIS BUDGEN (U20) 25:40

Women: 5km: I: 2 ELLEN MARY KEARNEY (U20) 17:36; 16 TALIA SULLIVAN (U20) 18:29

O: 14 EVIE WILD (U20) 20:39

