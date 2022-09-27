Nigel Rackham sets UK M60 marathon record in Germany while Charles Hicks returns to cross-country racing in the United States
BMW Berlin Marathon, Germany, September 25
Nigel Rackham was first M60 in a superb 2:41:23 and that took four minutes off of Paul Mingay’s previous British age-group record of 2:45:14 set in Valencia in 2019.
Rackham’s PB of 2:32:13 was set in 2015 at the age of 52.
Jon Cross won the M65 event in Berlin and went fourth all-time in Britain with a 2022 UK lead of 3:00:15 but he was just inside three hours with his chip time.
At the age of 43, the 2016 Olympic marathoner Sonia Samuels just missed her PB but went second all-time in the UK W40 marathon rankings behind the 2:26:51 by Priscilla Welch set 35 years ago.
Annette Newton won the W70 race in 4:06:06 but her chip time was almost 10 minutes faster with 3:56:48.
For a full report of the event click here
Men: Mar:
1 Eliud Kipchoge KEN 2:01:09 WR
2 Mark Korir KEN 2:05:58
3 Tadu Abate ETH 2:06:28
4 Andamlak Belihu ETH 2:06:40
5 Abel Kipchumba KEN 2:06:49
6 Limenih Getachew ETH 2:07:07
7 Kenya Sonota JPN 2:07:14
8 Tatsuya Maruyama JPN 2:07:50
9 Kento Kikutani JPN 2:07:56
10 Zablon Chumba KEN 2:08:01
11 Haftom Welday ERI 2:09:06
12 Daisuke Doi JPN 2:09:40
13 Rintaro Takeda JPN 2:10:18
14 Yuji Nonaka JPN 2:10:27
15 Yuki Matsumura JPN 2:10:29
16 He Jie CHN 2:11:18
17 Atsumi Ashiwa JPN 2:11:39
18 Ryu Takaku JPN 2:11:41
19 Gantulga Dambadarjaa MGL 2:12:00
20 Samuel Russom ERI 2:12:16
21 Peter Herzog AUT 2:12:16
22 Ilie Alexandru Corneschi ROU 2:13:39
23 Frank Schauer 2:13:41
24 Johannes Motschmann 2:14:02
25 Hirohito Inoue JPN 2:14:09
26 Konstadínos Gelaoúzos GRE 2:14:15
27 Erik Hille 2:14:18
28 Ati Nianzhe CHN 2:14:52
29 Abraham Kipyatich KEN 2:15:04
30 Dongzhibu Renqing CHN 2:15:17
31 Koshiro Hirata JPN 2:15:22
32 Mike Sayenko USA 2:15:33
33 Fuma Nakamura JPN 2:15:43
34 Brendan Martin USA 2:16:02
35 Filip Vercruysse BEL 2:16:05
36 Andreas Myhre Sjurseth NOR 2:16:05
37 Leonard Barsoton KEN 2:16:33
38 Conor Duffy IRL 2:17:11
39 Jonathan Mott USA 2:17:20
40 Jesper Lundberg SWE 2:17:54
41 Tadashi Isshiki JPN 2:17:57
42 Josh Kalapos USA 2:18:00
43 Godfrey Kosgei KEN 2:18:20
44 Mauricio Mendez MEX 2:18:40
45 Moath Al-Khawaldeh JOR 2:18:43
46 Floris Willeboordse NED 2:19:10
47 Oscar Medina USA 2:19:16
48 Byambajav Tseveenravdan MGL 2:19:55
49 Nick Bester RSA 2:20:08
50 Kazuto Kawabata JPN 2:20:13
66 Nicholas Barry GBR M35 2:23:30
68 Arthur Dickson-Bell M35 GBR 2:24:12
70 Cooper Berry M35 GBR 2:24:32
C Xenos (VP&TH, M35) 2:24:39
S Renfer (High) 2:25:35
B McElvanna (Armagh, M45) 2:27:13
98 Moctare Simpore BUR 2:27:20 NR
99 Nicholas Coyle GBR M35 2:27:26
106 Gary Hegarty GBR M35 2:27:41
126 Nick Harris-Fry GBR 2:28:45
149 Andrew Humphries GBR 2:29:51
155 Rob Michaelson-Yeates GBR M40 2:30:16
172 Harald Thorstein GBR M40 2:30:51
176 Richard Johnston GBR 2:31:07
189 Timothy Swinn GBR 2:31:54
193 Thomas Almond GBR 2:32:14
197 Fred Davies GBR 2:32:27
199 Peter Mackrell GBR M40 2:32:31
224 David Leahy GBR 2:33:38
228 Gareth Cooke GBR 2:33:43
247 Orran Smith GBR M40 2:34:30
9 M45 G McGlinchey (Derry) 2:34:31
249 Lee Stopford GBR 2:34:33
272 Edward Brooks GBR 2:35:28
280 Ben Goddard GBR 2:35:39
M45: 19 J Tole (Metro) 2:37:59; 21 J Mackie (Wirr) 2:38:10; 29 S Warburton (Salf) 2:39:24
M50: 4 K Sambridge (Ware J) 2:39:24; 5 P Freary (Belg) 2:39:43; 8 S Pennington (Lon Hth) 2:42:02; 18 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2) 2:44:59; 25 J Maddocks (W4H) 2:47:35; 27 P Kunwor 2:48:09
M55: 3 S Mills (Uck) 2:44:00; 13 R Soutar 2:51:44; 23 S Ramek (26.2) 2:55:40
M60: 1 N Rackham (Metros) 2:41:23; 18 S Low 3:09:47; 13 P Wright (Hatt D) 3:10:57; 23 A Potter (VPCG) 3:15:40; 35 I Roots (Barnes runnets) 3:16:24; 30 S Crook (Gosp) 3:16:54; 25 S Wooldridge (Ports J) 3:19:12
M65: 1 J Cross (Hart RR) 3:00:15; 7 J Orden (Arena) 3:19:55
Women: Mar:
1 Tigist Assefa ETH 2:15:37 NR
2 Rosemary Wanjiru KEN 2:18:00
3 Tigist Abayechew ETH 2:18:03
4 Workenesh Edesa ETH 2:18:51
5 Meseret Gola ETH 2:20:58
6 Keira D’Amato USA 2:21:48
7 Rika Kaseda JPN 2:21:55
8 Ayuko Suzuki JPN 2:22:02
9 Sayaka Sato JPN 2:22:13
10 Vibian Chepkurui KEN 2:22:21
11 Guteni Shone ETH 2:22:28
12 Natasha Wodak CAN 2:23:12 NR
13 Meseret Belete ETH 2:23:14
14 Gudeta Bekelech ETH 2:23:37
15 Lisa Weightman AUS 2:24:00
16 Maurine Chepkemoi KEN 2:25:12
17 Yukari Abe JPN 2:25:17
18 Risper Chebet UGA 2:25:22
19 Hikari Onishi JPN 2:25:54
20 Kanako Takemoto JPN 2:28:15
21 Sonia Samuels GBR W40 2:28:15
22 Tesfaye Nigsti ETH 2:28:38
23 Andrea Pomaranski USA 2:33:10
24 Emilie Jacquot-Claude FRA 2:35:40
25 Kaitlyn Peale USA 2:35:40
26 Brittany Moran CAN 2:35:42
27 Erin Gregoire USA 2:37:36
28 Beata Popadiak POL 2:37:42
29 Ide Nic Dhomhnaill IRL 2:38:11
30 Grace Lynch IRL 2:38:18
31 Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill IRL 2:38:19
32 Samira Schnüriger SUI 2:38:45
33 Kristin Colard FRA 2:39:15
34 Lily Anderson USA 2:39:58
35 Maaike Van Gelder NED 2:40:19
36 Leigh Sharek USA 2:40:52
37 Madeline Britton USA 2:42:15
38 Kristin Waaktaar Opland NOR 2:44:44
39 Katie King GBR 2:45:06
40 Romane Lemiere FRA 2:45:11
41 Amanda Tyndall USA 2:45:12
42 Deena Kastor USA 2:45:12
43 Jolijn Swager NED 2:45:55
44 Kim Knox AUS 2:46:00
45 Briana Boehmer USA 2:46:06
46 Silvia Luna ITA 2:46:08
47 Dana Scott USA 2:46:12
48 Mary Andrews USA 2:46:13
49 Amanda Chang USA 2:46:26
50 Amy Fry GBR 2:46:26
56 Niamh Clifford IRL 2:47:36
64 K Raczkiewicz (N Der, W40) 2:49:36
76 Suzanne London GBR 2:52:44
78 Helen Mccreadie GBR 2:52:49
79 Lauren Cooper GBR 2:52:58
87 Victoria Ratcliffe GBR W45 2:53:59
89 Rachel Hillman GBR W35 2:54:30
97 Rachel Boswell GBR 2:55:13
104 Katy Woodward GBR W40 2:55:47
112 Claire Bruce GBR 2:56:39
147 Victoria Cole GBR 2:59:41
S Trahair-Williams 2:59:59
155 Karima Harris GBR W50 3:00:09
163 Teresa Murphy GBR W45 3:00:59
164 Ashley Woods USA 3:01:00
W35: 30 S Gage (Ballym R) 3:01:03
W40: 37 J Knass (Stock H) 3:07:15.
W50: 2 K Harris (QPH) 3:00:09; 6 L Dixon (Newc S) 3:08:20; 9 S Atkinson (Dronfield RC) 3:10:44
W55: 3 S Harrison (G&G) 3:16:18
W60: 8 C Kluth (Hedge End) 3:25:17
W65: 7 S Masters (W’bury) 3:51:25
W70: 1 A Newton (BRJ) 4:06:06
W75: 3 G Little (Plum) 4:34:04
Brasov, Romania, September 25
The top three finishers broke the 27 minute-barrier with Nicholas Kimeli (26:51) narrowly ahead of Weldon Langat and Isaac Ndiema (both 26:55) as they moved to fifth and equal seventh on the world all-time list.
Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s race in 30:07 to just miss the women’s only world record by six seconds.
Agnes Ngetich was runner-up in 30:30 with Sarah Chelangat third in a Ugandan record of 30:31.
Men: 10km:
1 Nicholas Kipkorir KEN 26:51
2 Weldon Kipkirui KEN 26:55
3 Kibet Ndiema KEN 26:55
4 Daniel Kosen KEN 27:19
5 Denis Kibet KEN 27:35
6 Shadrack Kipchirchir KEN 27:44
7 Egide Ntakarutimana BDI 27:45
8 Fredrick Domongole KEN 28:07
9 Brian Kwemoi KEN 28:11
10 Josphat Kipkorir Meli KEN 28:14
11 Dorin Andrei Rusu 28:38
12 Alex George GBR 28:40
Women: 10km:
1 Sheila Kiprotich KEN 30:07
2 Agnes Ngetich KEN 30:30
3 Sarah Chelangat UGA 30:31
4 Brenda Tuwei KEN 31:35
5 Faith Cherono KEN 31:49
6 Veronica Loleo KEN 31:52
7 Stella Jepkosgei KEN 32:04
8 Sheila Jebiwott KEN 32:27
9 Elle Twentyman GBR 33:58
10 Liliana Maria Dragomir 34:02
COWBOY JAMBOREE XC, Stillwater OK, USA, September 24
European under-23 champion Charles Hicks lost out in the final kilometre to Alex Maier in this high quality event.
Men: 8km: 1 Alex Maier 23:17; 2 CHARLES HICKS 23:20; 17 RORY LEONARD 23:44; 32 ISAAC AKERS 23:57; 39 CONNOR NISBET 23:58; 87 CHRISTOPHER MCLEOD 24:33
Women: 6km: 47 STEPHANIE MOSS (U20) 21:15
LAKE CHARLES TOYOTA MCNEESE COWBOY STAMPEDE XC, Lake Charles LA, USA, September 24
Women: 5km: 1 YASMIN AUSTRIDGE 17:56; 5 NIA CLATWORTHY (U20) 18:24; 8 GRACE SULLIVAN (U20) 18:55; 14 ASHLEIGH WILLIS (U20) 19:45
TED OWEN INVITATIONAL XC, New Britain CT, USA, September 24
Women: 5km: 95 JESSICA COOK 21:01
BILL DELLINGER INVITATIONAL XC, Springfield OR, USA, September 23
Men 8km: 14 JAMES GORMLEY GBR 24:00; 61 BENJAMIN REYNOLDS (U20) GBR 25:28
Women 6km: 14 ALEX BARBOUR GBR 20:34
COAST-TO-COAST BATTLE IN BEANTOWN XC, Boston MA, USA, September 23
Men:
5km: 43 WILL CRISP GBR 16:42
8km: 23 LEO BREWER (U20) 24:41; 96 LIAM GARRETT 26:14
GRIAK INVITATIONAL XC, Minneapolis MN, USA, September 23
Men: 8km: 5 JACK MEIJER 24:19; 12 CHARLES WHEELER 24:27; 16 THOMAS CHASTON 24:29
Women: 6km: 65 EMILY CHASTON 22:10
QUEEN CITY INVITATIONAL XC, Charlotte NC, USA, September 23
Men: 8km: I: 5 BRYN WOODALL (U20) 24:44; 6 WILL STOCKLEY 25:02; 30 ARRAN KEARNEY 26:18
O: 1 JACOB PARKINSON 25:25; 3 LEWIS BUDGEN (U20) 25:40
Women: 5km: I: 2 ELLEN MARY KEARNEY (U20) 17:36; 16 TALIA SULLIVAN (U20) 18:29
O: 14 EVIE WILD (U20) 20:39
» For more recent results, CLICK HERE