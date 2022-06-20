Max Burgin’s UK U23 record and Keely Hodgkinson’s Oslo win were not the only British successes over two laps this week as Kyle Langford and Neil Gourley ran PBs in Germany

European meetings

Pfungstadt, Germany, June 18

Kyle Langford smashed his PB with a world qualifying mark of 1:44.61 to finish two metres up on Neil Gourley who improved his PB by well over a second to 1:44.82 well clear of German Christoph Kessler’s 1:45.27.

The Commonwealth silver medallist was always well placed (third just inside 52 at bell) and carrying on his bolder tactics of late, took the lead at 600m and kicked strongly. His previous best was 1:44.83 and comes after a string of good runs without the necessary fast times.

Gourley’s improvement was also even more notable as he finished fast and closed on the Shaftesbury Harrier in the finishing straight as he also added his name to Britain’s Eugene qualifiers.

His previous best was 1:46.12 from 2019 and come in a year he has also run 7:48.94 indoors at 3000m to bounce back from an injury ravaged 2021 which cost him a chance to make the team for Tokyo.

Fourth in the Oslo Dream Mile in a PB 3:52.08, the 2019 world 1500m finalist will be looking for a good run in Manchester this week to gain a place in Britain’s metric mile team but is up against three Olympic finalists, who all head him in the 2022 rankings.

Turku, Finland, June 14

Max Burgin’s UK under-23 record 800m took all the plaudits but Jamie Webb set a season’s best 1:45.32 in seventh though Dan Rowden dropped out.

Daryll Neita won the 100m in 11.10/-0.6 after a 11.10/-0.8 heat and Imani Lansiquot was second in the final in 11.36.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl moved to second on the 2022 lists for the discus with 70.62m as he beat Andrius Gudzius (68.09m), Kristjan Ceh (67.76m) and Lukas Weisshaidlinger (67.16m).

Oliver Helander won the javelin with PB 89.93m to surprisingly beat Neeraj Chopra’s Indian record of 89.30m who was in his first competition since the Olympics.

Anderson Peters was third with 86.60m.

Rasmus Magi set an Estonian record and European lead of 47.82 to win the 400m hurdles.

Nicola Olyslagers won the high jump with 1.96m.

Tobi Amusan won the 100m hurdles with 12.57/0.2 just ahead of Britany Anderson (12.59).

Italian Elena Bellò was first in the 800m in 1:59.84 ahead of Ellie Baker’s season’s best 2:00.66.

David King was third in the 110m hurdles in 13.45/0.0 easily getting the better of Andrew Pozzi’s 13.68 in seventh.

Phil Norman was ninth in the steeplechase in a season’s best of 8:26.28.

Albacete, Spain, June 18

Briton Dewi Hammond won the 100m in 10.22/3.4 after a 10.24/2.6 heat.

Balkan Championships, Craiova, Roumania, June 18-19

Greece (8 golds, 7 silvers and 6 bronzes) narrowly topped the medals table ahead of hosts Romania (8-5-6) and Turkey (6-6-10).

Serbia’s double world indoor champion Ivana Vuleta not only won the long jump with a 6.83/2.6 leap but she also took triple jump gold in a PB 14.24m.

There were home wins for Romanians Gabriel Bitan (8.07m long jump), Andrei Toader (20.75m shot), Alexandru Novac (83.01m javelin) and Alin Firfirica (64.95m).

Barletta, Italy, June 18

Sandi Morris equalled her pole vault world lead with a 4.81m ahead of Emily Grove’s 4.7m5 and Roberta Bruni’s Italian record of 4.71m.

Bern, Switzerland, June 14

European indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji set a Swiss 200m record of 22.18/0.0 and also won the 100m in 11.11/-1.3.

In the 100m hurdles in Sister Ditaji set a PB of 12.77/0.1

Olympic long jump medalist Ese Brume easily won with a 6.92/0.0 throw.

Kevin Borlee beat brother Dylan in the 400m with 45.12 to 45.18

Kyle Langford won the 800m in 1:47.34.

The 400m hurdles was won by Julien Watrin in a Belgian record 48.90.

Castello, Spain, June 16

Ethiopian Lemlem Hailu won the 1500m in 4:00.32 just ahead of Australian Linden Hall’s 4:00.58

Hirut Meshesha won the 800m in 1:58.54.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake won the 200m in 20.33/1.6 ahead of Yancarlos Martinez’s 20.36.

Cuban Lester Lescay won the long jump with a wind-assisted 8.24/2.2 ahead of Eusebio Caceres’s 8.15/1.8.

Briton Amelia Strickler won the shot with a PB and UK lead 18.18m.

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 16

Briton Alex Haydock-Wilson won the 400m in 45.69.

Gothenburg, Sweden, June 17-19

British under-13 mile record-holder Rhuairidh Laing won the under-13 1500m in a PB 4:29.42.

Ignatyev Memorial, Cheboksary, Russia, June 18

Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene won the high jump with a 1.91m leap.

Kladno, Czech Republic, June 14

Poland’s Ewa Swoboda won the 100m in 11.14/0.9.

New Zealand´s James Preston set a 800m PB in 1:45.37.

In the women’s shot there was a Dutch record for Jessica Schilder with a 19.19m throw.

There was a British win for Kevin Metzger (46.28) in one of the 400m heats.

Scott Lincoln (20.41m) was second in the shot while Chris Bennett set a season’s best in the hammer with a 73.48m throw.

Andrew Robertson was second in the 100m in 10.28/1.5 while Laura Zialor was fourth in the high jump (1.87m).

Kuortane, Finland, June 18

In cold and wet conditions, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won a high quality javelin with 86.69m just ahead of former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (86.64m) and world champion Anderson Peters (84.75m).

Olympic winner Daniel Stahl led a Swedish one-two in the discus with 66.26m ahead of Simon Pettersson (62.92m).

Canada’s Liz Gleadle won the women’s javelin with 63.33m.

Briton Naomi Metzger was fourth in the triple jump with a season’s best 14.14/1.2 leap.

Madrid, Spain, June 18

Sara Fantini improved her Italian hammer record to 75.77m ahead of Laura Redondo’s Spanish record of 72.00m.

In the triple jump, Neele Eckhardt-Noack set a European lead of 14.48m

Mette Graversgaard improved her Danish record in the 100m hurdles to 12.89 ahead of Ireland’s Sarah Lavin (12.93 PB).

Arthur Cisse won the 100m in 10.06/0.2.

Former Olympic silver medallist Luguelin Santos won the 400m in 45.09 ahead of Ireland´s Chris O´Donnell 45.26 PB.

Ethiopian Kesanet Alemu won the 1500m in 4:06.29 over Briton Ellie Baker’s 4:06.64.

Magdeburg, Germany, June 16

Henrik Janssen won the discus with a 66.25m throw while Shanice Craft was the women’s winner with 64.20m.

Marseille, France, June 15

Ethiopian Axumawit Embaye won the 1500m in 4:02.78.

Thomas Staines was third in the 800m in 1:46.87 just ahead of Elliot Giles’ 1:46.9 with Jake Heyward seventh in 1:47.72.

George Mills was second in the 1500m in 3:36.63 with James West fourth in 3:38.47.

Laviai Nielsen was third in the 400m in 51.73.

Zak Seddon was sixth in the 300m steeplechase in 8:29.58.

Polish Multi-event Championships, Warsaw, Poland, June 19

Adrianna Sulek won the heptathlon with a score of 6423 points.

Salerno, Italy, June 18

Olympic 400m hurdles eighth-placer Alessandro Sibilio made a sensational debut to his 2022 season by improving his flat 400m PB from 46.13 to 45.08.

Strasbourg, France, June 17

Algerian Djamel Sejati improved his PB to 1:43.69 ahead of compatriot Yacine Hathat’s 1:44.06 PB. Moroccan Hamza Belmer was third in 1:44.80.

Viimsi, Estonia, June 18

Slovenian World leader Kristjan Ceh won the discus with a 68.96m meeting record.

Non-European meetings

Havana, Cuba, June 18

Yaime Perez won the discus with a 63.30m throw.

Vancouver, Canada, June 14

American Maggie Malone won the javelin with a 65.73m throw ahead of Kara Winger’s 63.08.

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner achieved a 13.68/-0.4 hurdles and a 7.69/-1.1 long jump.

Road results

Grandma’s Marathon, Duluth, June 18

Dakota Dakotah Lindwurm successfully defended her title and improved her PB by around four minutes to 2:25:01 ahead of Sarah Sellers (2:25:43) and Susanna Sullivan (2:26:56).

In the men’s race, Dominic Ondoro won in 2:09:34

Briton Rosie Edwards won the half-marathon in 1:12:45.

Olomouc, Czech Republic, June 18

There were Ukrainian wins for Vitaliy Shafar (65:31) and Valeria Zinenko (72:57).

Iten, Kenya, June 18

There were wins for Josphat Chumo (28:56) and Miriam Chebet (32:55).

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18

Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento won the half-marathon in 61:03.

Off-road

WMRA World Cup, Montemuro Vertical Run, Portugal, June 19

There was a Kenyan double for Patrick Kipngeno (50:45) and Joyce Njeru (60:33). Ireland’s Zak Hanna (52:37) was second man.

