Britons in sparkling form in the United States and Germany as Dina Asher-Smith breaks Nicole Yeargin’s national mark with 36.77

Martin Luther King Invitational, Albuquerque, USA, January 20

Former world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith showed excellent endurance as she ran a British indoor record over 300m of 36.77.

Asher-Smith beat Nicole Yeargin’s time of 36.80, which was set in Fayetteville last year, although Nicola Sanders has a quicker intermediate time from her British indoor record 400m of 50.02 in 2007.

Asher-Smith, who is now based in Austin, Texas, under coach Edrick Floreal, ran 36.41 outdoors in 2019, the year she set British records at 100m (10.83) and 200m (21.88) and won her world title.

Yusuf Bizimana continued his excellent start to 2024 with a world-leading 1:46.47 800m victory. Last week he also set a short lived NCAA record over 1000m.

Rhasidat Adeleke set Irish records with 7.15 in the 60m and 22.49 in the 200m, the latter also being an European under-23 record as she trailed Julien Alfred from St Lucia’s 22.28.

Alfred and Asher-Smith are set to meet over 60m at the Millrose Games on February 11.

Jack Rowe, who has run three strong half-marathons since the summer including a 61:08 PB, showed good speed with a sub-four-minute mile at altitude.

Men: 200: 1 Dominick Yancy 20.60; 2 Nolton Shelvin 20.78. B: 1 Marcellus Moore 20.62; 2 Trayvion White-Austin 20.64. D: 2 Joseph Harding GBR 21.57.

300: 1 Brian Herron 32.84; 3 Brodie Young GBR 34.28. D: 1 Samir Williams GBR 33.70

400: 1 Jonah Vigil 46.54

800: 1 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 1:46.47; 2 David Cardenas 1:48.99

Mile: 1 Amon Kemboi KEN 3:58.30; 2 Habtom Samuel ERI 3:59.12 NR; 3 Jack Rowe GBR 3:59.82

60H: 1 Abel Alejandro Jordán ESP 7.72. Ht1: 1 Daniel Harrold 7.70

PV: 1 Garrett Brown 5.57

LJ: 1 Leo Neugebauer GER 7.90

SP: 10 Donovan Capes GBR 13.87

Invitational 60: 1 Marcellus Moore 6.59; 2 Bryan Levell JAM 6.60; 3 Nolton Shelvin 6.60. Heat 2: 1 Nolton Shelvin 6.63. Heat 3: 5 Samir Williams GBR 6.77,

Women: 200: 1 Julien Alfred LCA 22.28; 2 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 22.49

300: 1 Dina Asher-Smith GBR 36.77 NR; 2 Kevona Davis JAM 37.28; 3 Dejanea Oakley JAM 37.43; 4 Jhana Downie 37.79. B: 1 Ziyah Holman 37.69; 2 Alyssa Conyers 37.73; 3 Ackelia Smith JAM 37.93

400: 1 Lanae-Tava Thomas 51.97; 2 Shaquena Foote JAM 53.30; 3 Candice McLeod JAM 53.31

600: 1 Olivia Baker 1:27.55; 2 Sadi Henderson 1:30.50

Mile: 1 Alicja Konieczek POL 4:42.17

LJ: 1 Ackelia Smith JAM 6.73; 2 Tyra Gittens TTO 6.28

SP: 1 KeAyla Dove 17.83; 2 Nina Ndubuisi GER 17.63; 11 Omolola Kuponiyi GBR 14.49

Invitational 60: 1 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 7.15 NR; 2 Micayah Holland 7.23; 3 Kristina Knott PHI 7.28 NR

Sparkassen Indoor Meeting, Dortmund, Germany, January 20

Georgia Bell excelled as she won the 1500m in a meeting record and world indoor lead of 4:03.54 and she was closely followed home by Revee Walcott-Nolan (4:03.93).

Both times were world indoor qualifiers for Glasgow. The latter set an indoor best and just missed her outdoor best, but the much improved Bell easily bettered her outdoors PB of 4:06.20.

Sweden’s Henrik Larsson seemingly clocked an initial meeting record 6.55 in the 60m but was disqualified for an earlier false start.

European under-20 bronze medallist Laura Raquel Mueller jumped 6.81m to win the long jump.

Men: 60: 1 Joshua Hartmann 6.59; 2 Aleksandar Askovic 6.63; 3 Ertan Özkan TUR 6.65; 4 Samuele Ceccarelli ITA 6.65; 7 Ojie Edoburun GBR 6.70; Henrik Larsson SWE DQ (6.55). Heat 2: 1 Joshua Hartmann 6.58; 2 Ojie Edoburun GBR 6.62

400: 1 Boško Kijanović SRB 46.99. B: 1 Ben Higgins GBR 47.57

800: 1 Robert Farken 1:47.00; 2 Luis Oberbeck 1:47.61; 3 Malik Skupin-Alfa 1:47.61

1500: 1 Marius Probst 3:40.18

60H: 1 Yaqoub Al-Yoha KUW 7.58; 2 Job Geerds NED 7.63

PV: 1 Ersu Şaşma TUR 5.72

Women: 60: 1 Magdalena Stefanowicz POL 7.22; 2 Alexandra Burghardt 7.22; 3 Lorène Dorcas Bazolo POR 7.23; 4 Boglárka Takács HUN 7.24

400: 1 Alice Mangione ITA 52.82; 2 Cátia Azevedo POR 53.18; 3 Phil Healy IRL 53.61

1500: 1 Georgia Bell GBR 4:03.54; 2 Revee Walcott-Nolan GBR 4:03.93; 3 Jetske Van Kampen NED 4:09.58; 4 Marissa Damink NED 4:09.93

LJ: 1 Laura Raquel Müller 6.81; 2 Mikaelle Assani 6.72; 3 Milica Gardašević SRB 6.69; 4 Malaika Mihambo 6.65

Simmons-Harvey Invitational, Ann Arbor MI, January 20

Ivory Coast’s Cheickna Traore won the 60m with 6.63 and was second in the 200m in a national record 20.42 behind Cameron Miller’s 20.40.

Men: 60: 1 Cheickna Traore CIV 6.63

200: 1 Cameron Miller 20.40; 2 Cheickna Traore CIV 20.42 NR

400: 1 Dubem Amene NGR 46.17

600: 1 Miles Brown 1:17.10;

Mile: 1 Nick Foster 3:59.89

3000: 1 Tom Brady 7:54.84

TJ: 2 Bera Ajala GBR 14.93

Women: 600: 1 Hayley Kitching AUS 1:28.18

3000: 5 Grace Molloy GBR 9:33.03

WT: 1 Shelby Frank 23.06

Ted Nelson Invite, College Station TX, USA, January 20

Williams Jones set a world lead of 45.90 in the 400m while there was a 7.10 world lead in the 60m for Jacious Sears.

Jamaican Lamara Distin produced the best effort in the field with a 1.94m high jump clearance.

Men: 60: 1 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 6.65; 6 Medwin Odamtten GBR 6.77;

200: 1 Kaleb Simpson 20.81. D: 2 Medwin Odamtten GBR 21.97

400: 1 William Jones 45.90; 2 Emmanuel Bynum 46.05

800: 3 Charles Crick GBR 1:50.67

PV: 1 Jacob Wooten 5.82

4×400: 1 Arizona State 3:05.54

Women: 60: 1 Jacious Sears 7.10; 2 Dennisha Page 7.23; 3 Semira Killebrew 7.27; 4 Jassani Carter 7.29; 5 Gabby Thomas 7.29. Heat 1: 1 Jacious Sears 7.12

200: 1 Jassani Carter 23.15

400: 1 Madison Whyte 52.59; 2 Jan’Taijah Jones 52.80; 3 Yemi Mary John GBR 52.95

60H: 1 Jasmine Jones 8.02; 2 Layla Anderson 8.06

HJ: 1 Lamara Distin JAM 1.94

LJ: 1 Joniar Thomas GRN 6.56

Corky Classic, Lubbock, Texas, USA, January 19-20

There was a world lead of 7.75 in the 60m hurdles by Devynne Charlton which was also a Bahamas record.

Michaela Rose ran 600 yards in the fastest ever indoor time of 1:16.76 bettering Delisa Walton-Floyd’s 1:17.38 from 1982.

Nigerian hurdler Nathaniel Ezekiel clocked the second best men’s time indoors with 1:07.44 ahead of Sean Burrell’s 1:08.23. The best time is 1:06.93 by Kenyan Moitalel Mpoke in 2020.

Another Nigerian performance came from Temitope Simbiat Adeshina who set a national record 1.96m in the high jump.

Men: 60: 1 Myles Thomas 6.62; 2 De’montray Callis 6.62; 3 Nazzio John GRN 6.63 NR. Heat 3: 1 Terrence Jones Jr. BAH 6.56

200: 1 Kennedy Lightner 20.42; 2 Demar Francis JAM 20.67. B: 1 Laurenz Colbert 20.67

400: 1 Zarik Brown 46.03; 2 Shaemar Uter JAM 46.04; 3 Dubem Nwachukwu NGR 46.30

600Yds: 1 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 1:07.44; 2 Sean Burrell 1:08.23

60H: 1 Michael Dickson 7.52; 2 Caleb Dean 7.55; 3 Antoine Andrews BAH 7.62; 4 Matthew Sophia NED 7.68; 5 Demario Prince JAM 7.69;

PV: 1 Keaton Daniel 5.80; 2 Zach Bradford 5.60

TJ: 1 Luke Brown JAM 16.80; 2 Russell Robinson 16.59

4×400: 1 Texas Tech 3:04.71

Invitational 60: 1 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 6.63; 2 Ronnie Baker 6.64; 3 Adam Clayton GBR 6.64. Ht 1: 1 Baker 6.62; 2 Clayton GBR 6.72

Women: 60: 1 Leah Bertrand TTO 7.20; 2 Alyssa Colbert 7.21; 3 Rayniah Jones 7.25. Heat 4: 3 Marcia Sey GBR 7.55. Heat 5: 1 Colbert 7.20

200: 1 Tamara Clark 22.71; 2 Lynna Irby-Jackson 23.28. C: 1 Iyana Gray 23.02;

600yds: 1 Michaela Rose 1:16.76 rec; 2 Kayla Jones 1:20.80. B: 1 Garriel White JAM 1:19.13. C: 3 Hannah Taylor GBR 1:23.81

60H: 1 Alia Armstrong 7.90; 2 Rayniah Jones 8.01; 3 Leah Phillips 8.07; 4 Emmi Scales 8.19; 5 Marcia Sey GBR 8.19. Heat 1: 1 Sey 8.31. Heat 4: 1 Alia Armstrong 7.99

HJ: 1 Temitope Simbiat Adeshina NGR 1.96 NR

PV: 1 Anicka Newell CAN 4.63

TJ: 1 Ruth Usoro NGR 13.89

SP: 12 Samantha Callaway GBR 14.41

WT: 5 Charlotte Williams GBR 17.54

4×400: 1 LSU 3:32.96

Invitational 60: 1 Tamara Clark 7.21; 2 Lynna Irby-Jackson 7.25; 3 Cambrea Sturgis 7.27

60H: 1 Devynne Charlton BAH 7.75 NR; 2 Tia Jones 7.80; 3 Masai Russell 7.88; 4 Christina Clemons 7.89; 5 Rushelle Burton JAM 8.09. Heat 1: 1 Devynne Charlton BAH 7.82; 2 Alaysha Johnson 8.01; 3 Rushelle Burton JAM 8.06. Heat 2: 1 Tia Jones 7.82; 2 Masai Russell 7.89; 3 Christina Clemons 7.98

CMCM Indoor Meeting, Luxembourg, January 21

Patrizia Van Der Weken won her 60m heat in a Luxembourg record of 7.11 and then improved to a world lead of 7.09 while another home athlete Bob Bertemes threw 21.71m to win the shot

In the 200m double European Under-20 champion Marek Zakrzewski broke the European indoor under-20 record with 20.80 in second place.

Men: 200: 1 Albert Komański POL 20.77. B: 1 Marek Zakrzewski POL 20.80 NU20R; 2 Felix Svensson SUI 20.92 NR

1500: 1 Isaac Nader POR 3:37.80; 2 Pieter Sisk BEL 3:38.90; 3 Benoit Campion FRA 3:39.72

3000: 1 Mahadi Abdi Ali NED 7:47.32; 2 Romain Mornet FRA 7:47.80; 3 Filip Sasínek CZE 7:51.81; 4 Santtu Heikkinen FIN 7:52.12 NR; 5 Simon Bedard FRA 7:53.24; 6 Florian Bremm GER 7:53.25; 7 Luca Noti SUI 7:57.90

60H: 1 Elie Bacari BEL 7.62; 2 Krzysztof Kiljan POL 7.66

HJ: 1 Adónios Mérlos GRE 2.21

SP: 1 Bob Bertemes 21.71; 2 Mesud Pezer BIH 20.61; 3 Tsanko Arnaudov POR 19.83

Women: 60: 1 Patrizia van der Weken 7.09 NR; 2 Orlann Oliere FRA 7.17; 3 Krystsina Tsimanouskaya POL 7.21; 4 Remona Burchell JAM 7.28; 5 Mélissa Gutschmidt SUI 7.29. Heat 1: 1 Patrizia van der Weken 7.11 NR; 2 Orlann Oliere FRA 7.29

800: 1 Naomi Korir KEN 2:02.79; 2 Lore Hoffmann SUI 2:02.82; 3 Lena Kandissounon FRA 2:03.71; 4 Charline Mathias 2:03.80 NR

1500: 1 Elise Vanderelst BEL 4:07.03; 2 Salomé Afonso POR 4:07.25; 3 Giulia Aprile ITA 4:07.32; 4 Weronika Lizakowska POL 4:09.24; 5 Agathe Guillemot FRA 4:09.24

60H: 1 Amber Hughes USA 7.96; 2 Cortney Jones USA 8.02; 3 Sacha Alessandrini FRA 8.09

PV: 1 Angelica Moser SUI 4.60; 2 Jacqueline Otchere GER 4.40; 3 Imogen Ayris NZL 4.40; 4 Kitty Augusta Friele Faye NOR 4.40

Coach Alsup Open, Maryville, USA, January 20

US record-holder KC Lightfoot equalled his indoor PB with a 6.00m vault.

Men: PV: 1 KC Lightfoot 6.00

Carolina Challenge, Columbia, USA, January 20

Men: 1M: 1 Carson Williams 3:55.46

RADD Invitational, Gainesville, USA, January 19-20

Trey Cunningham set a world lead in the 60m hurdles of 7.47.

Men: Mile: 1 Dan Schaffer 3:57.98

60H: Heat 1: 1 Trey Cunningham 7.47

Women: 300: 1 Tamari Davis 37.32. B: 1 Tyra Wilson 37.54; 2 Shakima Wimbley 38.08

60H: 1 Charisma Taylor BAH 8.10. Heat 1: 1 Taylor 8.08

TJ: 1 Kimberly Williams JAM 13.55;

Villanova Invitational, Staten Island, USA, January 20

Men: 3000: 1 Casey Comber 7:46.85

Jablonec, Czech Republic, January 20

Men: 60: 1 Kayhan Özer TUR 6.63; 2 Zdeněk Stromšík 6.64; 3 Richard Kilty GBR 6.65

LJ: 1 Radek Juška 7.94; 3 Samuel Khogali GBR 7.48

SP: 1 Hamza Mohamed EGY 20.91; 2 Tomáš Staněk 20.83; 3 Eric Favors IRL 19.99;

Women: 60: 1 Karolína Maňasová 7.23 =NR; 2 Monika Weigertová SVK 7.30; 3 Leonie Ashmeade GBR 7.36

60H: 1 Tereza Elena Šínová 8.06. Heat 1: 5 Jasmine Clark GBR 8.67

Flagstaff AZ, USA, January 19

Men: 400: 1 Dylan Gibson 46.56

Mile: 1 Nico Young 3:57.33

60H: 1 Freddie Crittenden 7.55. Heat 1: 1 Crittenden 7.63

PV: 1 Tray Oates 5.65

Women: 60: 1 Destiny Smith-Barnett 7.24; 7 Kiah Dubarry-Gay GBR 7.52; Heat 1: 1 Dubarry-Gay GBR 7.57

200: 1 Madeline Wilson 23.29

Mile: 1 Maggi Congdon 4:40.34

WT: 5 Hannah Blood GBR 16.84; 7 Olivia Austin GBR 15.91.

Chelyabinsk, Russia, January 19

Men: HJ: 1 Danil Lysenko 2.28; 2 Ilya Ivanyuk 2.28; 3 Nikita Anishchenkov 2.26; 4 Maksim Nedasekau BLR 2.23

PV: 1 Matvey Volkov BLR 5.81; 2 Mikhail Shmykov 5.61; 2 Aleksandr Solovyov 5.61; 4 Ilya Prosvirin 5.51

Women: HJ: 1 Karyna Demidik BLR 1.92; 2 Natalya Spiridonova 1.90; 3 Mariya Lasitskene 1.90; 4 Tatyana Yermachenkova 1.90; 5 Kristina Korolyova 1.88

PV: 1 Polina Knoroz 4.71; 2 Aksana Gataullina 4.51

Tata Mumbai Marathon, India, January 21

On her marathon debut, former world under-18 3000m champion Aberash Minsewo won in 2:26:06.

Men: Mar: 1 Hayle Lemi ETH 2:07:50; 2 Haymanot Alew ETH 2:09:03; 3 Mitku Tafa ETH 2:09:58

Women: Mar: 1 Aberash Minsewo ETH 2:26:06; 2 Muluhabt Tsega ETH 2:26:51; 3 Medhin Bejene ETH 2:27:34

Belgium CrossCup, Hannut, Belgium, January 21

Megan Keith continued her superb winter form with a third place behind Edina Jepitok and Pamela Kosgei.

Men: XC: 1 Yves Nimubona RWA 28:29; 2 Merhawi Mebrahtu ERI 28:30; 3 Kibet Kandie KEN 28:42; 4 Santiago Catrofe URU 28:43, 5 Guillaume Grimard 28:56; 6 Isaac Kimeli 29:14; 7 Rogers Kibet UGA 29:14; 8 Nicolai Sake 29:14

Women: XC: 1 Edina Jebitok KEN 31:01; 2 Pamela Kosgei KEN 31:40; 3 Megan Keith GBR 31:48; 4 Faith Chepkoech KEN 32:34; 5 Jana Van Lent 33:18; 6 Lili Anna Vindics-Tóth HUN 33:46; 15 Naomi Taschimowitz GBR 35:27

