Knowles and debutante McGowan-Jones win on the south coast plus more impressive runs from Olivia Forrest in our UK-wide round-up

BRIGHTON MARATHON WEEKEND, April 7

Brighton enjoyed a highly successful event and it was a close race in the men’s event in breezy conditions.

Ben Short led at halfway (74:59) and was still ahead at 30km (1:47:08).

Matthew Alderson, who had been ahead at 15km, was second at halfway, but Short and Alderson were both overtaken by Oliver Knowles who ran his fastest 10km between 20km and 30km of 35:00 to get into contention.

Knowles then pushed clear at 35km (2:05:16) and, although Alderson was the stronger over the last 7km, Knowles held on to win by 18 seconds.

Petts Wood athlete Knowles, who had been almost exclusively a parkrunner until 2023, had only been 17th last year and was only 20th in February’s Brighton Half-marathon but a 1:50:51 in the Essex 20 in March showed he was in form to go close to breaking 2:30.

James Cook caught Short late for third.

Hannah McGowan-Jones is a very light racer and was making her marathon debut having won all the three half-marathons she had previously contested.

She won in Victoria Park in a PB 80:53 in February and her last defeat was back in 2021 in a 10km at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

She ran a steady race initially in Brighton, putting together 10km splits of 40:16, 40:51 and 40:45 before slowing after 30km to 43:19 but she won by over nine minutes from Victoria Cartmell.

Tom Higgs won the BM 10km in 31:29 with Alex Richer first woman.

Unusually 1524 women finished the 10km compared to just 1177 men.

The marathon was the more traditional 7682 men and 3552 women with 39 declaring themselves non binary making it the biggest edition of the event since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands more lined the streets as the city came alive to cheer on those taking on both the Brighton Marathon and the BM 10km which was held earlier in the day.

Among those offering support was former marathon world record-holder Paula Radcliffe who started the Brighton Marathon in Preston Park and then gave out medals to finishers at Hove Lawns.

She said: “The Brighton Marathon is a great event which shows off the city in all of its splendour. I started the event in 2014 and it was great to come back. For me, there’s nothing better than marathons. From being around the atmosphere at the start to seeing everyone again at the Finish having completed their marathon journeys. It really is special.”

This year’s Brighton Marathon also included a wheelchair category for the first time. Staged as a pilot event, Dale Muffett became the first person to complete the course in a racing chair, finishing in 2:26:00.

Joe Carter, event lead for the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “It’s been amazing to see so many people getting involved in the Brighton Marathon Weekend – from everyone who took on the Brighton Miles, BM10K and the Brighton Marathon, to all our incredible volunteers and the thousands of supporters lining the streets.

“What we’ve seen today is a real celebration of the city: fun, vibrant, engaging and welcoming. We’re delighted by the way the community has embraced the event once again and are excited to introduce even more improvements for next year’s event on April 6.”

Men (Mar): 1 O Knowles 2:32:27; 2 M Alderson 2:32:45; 3 J Cook 2:36:19; 4 B Short 2:37:58; 5 G Wright 2:38:39; 6 L Briscoe 2:39:45

Women: 1 H McGowan-Jones 2:54:43; 2 V Cartmell 3:03:55; 3 A Soper 3:04:59; 4 R Kelly 3:07:03; 5 L Barnes 3:07:16; 6 A Carter 3:08:55

Men (10km): 1 T Higgs 31:29; 2 B Savill 32:04; 3 A Mussett 32:30

Women: 1 A Richer 38:44; 2 K Scott 38:53; 3 C Millar 39:04

PORT OF BLYTH 10km, April 7

The women’s winner Stacey Smith finished fifth overall in this event in 34:53.

Jordan Bell was the men’s winner.

Men: 1 J Bell Blackhill 33:48; 2 A Heppell M45 34:11; 3 L Taylor 34:21

Women: 1 S Smith 34:53; 2 I Bungay 38:34; 3 G Manford 39:25

LONDON LANDMARKS HALF-MARATHON, London, April 7

In the latest of the capital city’s non-licenced major events, nearly 20,000 took part and Cambridge & Coleridge’s Ben Leaman won in 69:02, Martin Duff reports.

His club had been just outsprinted for the bronze medals in the previous day’s National 12-stage road relay where his presence may perhaps have yielded a medal.

The women’s race was won by Kate Moulds but, further down the field, there was a useful outing for BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth who was listed as third W55 in 97:25.

Overall: 1 B Leaman (C&C) 69:02; 2 D Smale (S’end) 69:46; 3 N Harris-Fry (Orion) 72:16; 4 M Mohun 72:40; 5 W Ng 73:49; 6 P Corcoran (K&P) 74:14

Women: 1 K Moulds (Vale R) 82:06; 2 D Eperjesy 82:32; 3 T Woodhouse (Herts P, U20) 83:14

W55: 1 A Spencer (Vall St) 90:16; 2 A Suzan 90:45; 3 S Raworth (Fulham) 97:25; 4 N Laitner (St Alb) 98:10

W60: 1 J Masterman (Goole V) 97:32

W65: 1 J Kemp (Norw) 1:58:36

W70: 1 J Jaffe (D Lloyd) 1:58:11

ESSEX & SUFFOLK ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Colchester, April 7

The two counties came together for their championships for all age groups and ran together and it was Havering who came out on top of the men’s race, with a blended team of three 24-year-olds and one veteran, Martin Duff reports.

They were behind Colchester’s James Moreley and Ilford’s Tom Gardner on the first three lap three-mile stage but then came through to win comfortably and were anchored by their vet, James Connor.

Lizzie Wellsted, the 2023 Southern under-20 cross-country champion and 2024 Inter-County fifth placer, was quickest in the three stage women’s race and anchored the Colchester Harriers dominant trio with a 16:01 clocking.

It was no surprise to see Olivia Forrest again turning out to race and she anchored her Brentwood Beagles club to the Essex under-15 title with yet another fastest leg just 24 hours after a win in the ERRA Young Athletes’ 5km at Sutton Park.

Essex men (4x3M): 1 Havering 59:56 (S Atkins 15:16, S Stewart 15:16, B Davis 14:47, J Connor (M40) 14:38); 2 Ilford 61:09 (T Gardner 15:04, J Adler 16:35, J Nixon 14:38, A Richards 14:50); 3 Braintree 61:28; 4 Southend 61:45

Fastest: J Morley (Col H) 14:32; Connor/Nixon 14:38

M40 (3x3M): 1 Colchester H 48:24 (N Filer 15:36, B Frost 16:19, A Other 16:28); 2 Havering 50:08’ 3 Grange F & D 51:15

Fastest: R Warner (Havering) 15:30

M50 (3x3M): 1 Colchester H 51:01 (M Russell 16:49, A Smalls 17:09, J Scaife 17:01); 2 Ilford 52:57

Fastest: Russell 16:49

M60 (3x3M): 1 Colchester H 52:53 (P Spowage 17:05, P West 18:08, P Mingay 17:39) 2 Ilford 58:27

Fastest: Spowage 17:05; I Cardy (S’field) 17:09

U17 (3×1.5M): 1 Southend 24:16 (N Walker 8:07, L Dyer 8:09, T Jones 7:59); 2 Brentwood Beagles 25:11; 3 Basildon 26:13

Fastest: Jones 7:59

U15 (3×1.5M): 1 Chelmsford 26:18 (J Eida 9:02, J Parrott 8:53, A Kelly 8:22); 2 Colchester & T 27:23

Fastest: Kelly 8:22; K Turner (C&T) 8:27

U13 (3×1.5M): 1 Colchester & T 28:22 (E Zinzan 9:35, J Clarke 9:18, T Ketterer 9:28; 2 Basildon 28:49

Fastest: M Meadows (Bas) 9:28

Women (3x1M): 1 Colchester H 49:58 (R Vickers 16:53, L Callan 17:03, L Wellsted 16:01); 2 Col H B 53:47; 3 Springfield 53:55

Fastest: Wellsted 16:01

W40 (3x3M): 1 Grange F&D 62:08

Fastest: S Williams (Grange F&D) 17:46

W50 (3x3M): 1 Colchester H 60:18 (A Oakman 19:39, K Gibson 20:48, D Morley 19:50); 2 Grange F & D 63:32

Fastest: Oakman 19:39

W60 (3x3M): 1 Ilford 75:05

Fastest: P Tester (Ilf) 23:49

U17 (3×1.5M): 1 Colchester H 28:36 (A Begg 10:00, B Slyver 10:24, L Belshaw 8:10); 2 Southend 29:56

Fastest: Belshaw 8:10

U15 (3×1.5M): 1 Brentwood Beagles 27:25 (E Warn 9:21, I Forrest 9:43, O Forrest 8:20); 2 Southend 31:00

Fastest: O Forrest 8:20

U13 (3×1.5M): 1 Chelmsford 27:54 (F Phiilips 9:37, A King 9:01, E Kelly 9:14); 2 Chelmsford B 29:31

Fastest: 1 King 9:01

Suffolk Men (4x3M): 1 St Edmunds P 61:34 (O Hitchcock 14:34, A Richardson 16:10, L Sullivan 16:59, R Shearer 15:49); 2 Ipswich J 68:09; 3 Haverhill 69:18

Fastest: Hitchcock 14:34; C Hopkins (H’hill) 15:31

M40 (3x3M): 1 Newmarket J 50:30 (M Hayward 16:03, P Holley 17:57, J Smith 16:29); 2 Ipswich J 55:04

Fastest: Hayward 16:03

M50 (3x3M): 1 Ipswich J 54:12 (J Thorpe 18:29, D Simpson 18:58, M Allen 16:43); 2 Stowmarket St 58:20

Fastest: Allen 16:43

M60 (3x3M): 1 St Edmunds P 59:23 (R Morgan 20:33, T Lewis 19:40, H Beasley 19:09); 2 Capel 65:26

Fastest: Beasley 19:09

U17 (3×1.5M): 1 St Edmunds P 23:35 (T Taylor 7:51, S Melero 7:48, L Gambling 7:55); 2 St Edmunds B 24:33

Fastest: Melero 7:48

U15 (3×1.5M): 1 St Edmunds P 24:50 (S Blackwell 7:53, A Jeffrey 8:30, R Gambling 8:26); 2 Ipswich J 28:41

Fastest: Blackwell 7:53

Women (3x1M): 1 St Edmunds P 56:02

Fastest: K King (St Ed) 17:29

W40 (3x1M): 1 Ipswich J 58:11

Fastest: H Davies (Ips J) 17:02

U17 (3×1.5M): 1 St Edmunds P 31:31

Fastest: I Moore (St Ed) 9:16

U15 (3×1.5M): 1 St Edmunds P 29:56 (E Stewart 9:35, O Taylor 10:13, I Whiting 10:07); 2 Ipswich J 33:08

Fastest: Stewart 9:35

U13 (3×1.5M): 1 St Edmunds P 30:30 (E Stewart 9:36, L McNeill 11:11, S Bolton 9:32); 2 St Edmunds P B 33:40

Fastest: Bolton 9:32

ABP SOUTHAMPTON MARATHON, April 7

Men (Mar): 1 J Beaton 2:33:42; 2 J Griffiths 2:35:21; 3 J Price 2:38:13

Women: 1 H Traylen 3:08:11; 2 E O’Toole 3:16:23; 3 A Lees 3:25:05

Men (HM): 1 R Waldron 74:34; 2 N Besson 76:39; 3 J Crombie 76:40

Women: 1 L Short 90:11; 2 N Whitehead 93:18; 3 N Nelson 94:50

ROTARY CATHEDRAL TO CASTLE MT 10, Lichfield, Staffordshire, April 7

Overall: 1 A Bradbury (R’cliffe, U20) 56:34; 2 D Floyd (Lich) 58:47; 3 J Syres (TriSmart) 59:57

M40: 1 A Evans 59:57

Women: 1 C Davis 72:43; 2 J Smithyman 76:42; 3 J Carpay 76:37

WHITCHURCH 10km, Shropshire, April 7

Overall: 1 R Weston (Shrews) 34:47; 2 R Kerr (Shrews, M45) 36:40; 3 D Barlow (M45) 37:54

Women: 1 V Hopwood 40:03; 2 B Jones (Osw, U20) 41:22; 3 J Watson (Newc Staffs) 43:45

DK MILE, Blythe, April 5



Overall: 1 S Morley (Tyne Br, M35) 4:48; 2 J Malley (NSP) 5:02; 3 J Butters (Morp, M45) 5:12



Women: 1 L Chapman (Jes J) 5:41; 2 J Killock (J&H) 5:44; 3 V Simpson (NSP) 5:44

EALING MILE, Ealing, April 5



Overall: 1 B Lynch 5:03; 2 A Ismaili (THH, M35) 5:13; 3 M Muers (ESM, U13) 5:17



Women: 1 A Johnson (ESM, U15) 5:21; 2 E Johnson (ESM, U13) 6:14; 3 V Ross (W40) 6:16

ASSEMBLY LEAGUE MT 5km, Beckenham Place Park, April 4

Overall (hilly MT 5km): 1 R Armstrong (Dulw R) 17:00; 2 D Wymer (Dulw R) 17:30; 3 A Bond (Dulw R, M50) 17:56; 4 P Coales (VP&TH) 18:02; 5 N Acfield (Kent) 18:04; 6 E Scott (Crystal P) 18:09

M45: 1 C Compton (Kent) 18:31

M60: 1 S Moss (Beck) 20:36

M75: 1 M Mann (Dulw R) 26:05

TEAM: 1 Dulwich Runners 16; 2 Kent AC 34 3 Eton Manor AC 93

Women: 1 C Oxlade (Kent) 20:34; 2 N Sabanci (Kent, W40) 21:48; 3 S Swaine (Crystal P, W40) 21:50

W45: 1 A Osborn (Beck) 22:03

W50: 1 V Carter (Stock E) 22:09; 2 A Pickup (Beck) 22:56

W55: 1 M Lennon (Dulw R) 23:02; 2 O Balme (Dulw R) 23:12

W60: 1 A Norris (Dulw R) 23:47

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw R) 28:15

TEAM: 1 Kent 21; 2 Dulwich 45; 3 Beck 71

POOLE RUNNERS 5km, Poole, April 2



Overall: 1 R Arkell (Poole R, M35) 17:23; 2 L McKenzie (Poole R) 17:28; 3 T Andrews (Poole R, M35) 17:34



M75: 1 I Barnes (Poole R) 22:45



Women: 1 H Higgins (Poole R, W40) 21:30; 2 L Charlton (Poole R, U17) 22:32; 3 S Swift (Poole R, W50) 22:46



W70: 1 P Jarvis (Poole R) 24:54

VETERANS AC 5km, Battersea Park, April 2



W40 Rebecca Luxton won the women’s race in 18:33 just a few seconds ahead of top W60 Clare Elms’ 18:36.

The men’s race was also close with M50 Steve Shaw kicking past M45s Phil Cooper and long-time leader Adrian Russell near the finish.

Overall (5km): 1 S Shaw (ESM, M50) 16:26; 2 P Cooper (Brain, M45) 16:30; 3 A Russell (Dulw, M45) 16:34



M50: 2 A Spooner (Best Athletics) 17:08

M55: 1 R Tomlinson (M&M) 17:25; 2 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2) 17:40

M60: 1 A Leach (N Herts) 16:51; 2 M Tennyson (G&G) 17:56; 3 S Corfield (SoC) 18:38

M65: 1 D Pitt (Serp) 19:56

M70: 1 G Ruffle (Hart RR) 20:21; 2 M Forder (Vets) 20:39; 3 I Kitching (S Lon) 21:18

M75: 1 P Giles (HW) 22:08; 2 M Mann (Dulw) 23:46

M80: 1 M Johnson (THH) 27:12



Women: 1 R Luxton (Chelm, W40) 18:33; 2 C Elms (Kent, W60) 18:36; 3 B Morrish (Padd W, W35) 18:50



W55: 2 A Critchlow (W4H) 19:40; 56 V Filsell (THH) 20:41.

W60: 58 L Woolhouse (Vets) 20:42; 2 C Helder (Wimb W) 22:49

W75: 1 S Garner (Vets) 26:59



Walks (5km): 1 M Peddle (Loughton, W55) 28:46; 2 S Bennett (Ilf, M65) 31:12; 3 A Millbank (Herne H, M60) 31:35



Women: 1 Peddle 28:46; 2 C Kwok (Vets, W45) 32:43; 3 S Baum (Herne H, W55) 33:11



W60: 1 F Bishop (Woking) 33:48

SUSSEX ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Preston Park, Brighton, East Sussex, March 30

The Preston Park course with its double out and back legs was again pressed into service and Brighton and Hove came out on top in both men’s and women’s events, Martin Duff reports.

Adam Dray from rivals Brighton Phoenix had firstly taken the opening double lapper with 9:16, after heading the eventual winners’ Alex Riley’s 9:17, which was also the best under-20 time.

Matthew Grindrod then took Brighton & Hove ahead and they then went on to win by well over a minute.

Marina Hardman led for Phoenix on the opening women’s two-mile stage before junior Emily Muzio gave Brighton & Hove a narrow lead on leg two. Triathlete Sophie Coleman, the former World Junior Duathlon Champion, then completed the win with the fastest women’s time of the day at 11:07.

The outstanding masters run came from Kurt Hoyte, who has raced less than a dozen times in the past five years. His 11:11, for the winning Phoenix M60 team, was only a few ticks slower than Marcus Kimmins best M50 split of 11:05.

Among the women veterans, Julie Briggs’ fastest W50 time of 11:48 stood out while among the younger runners, Isabella Buchanan’s fastest under-13 time, of 5:23, was quicker than her 5:25 from last year. It was the Hy Runner’s first outing since finishing second in the London International at Parliament Hill more than two months earlier.

Men (4x2M): 1 Brighton & Hove 39:16 (A Riley (U20) 9:17, B Savill 9:39; M Grindrod 9:54, C Ferris (U20) 10:24); 2 Phoenix 40:41 (A Dray 9:16, R Clark (U20) 10:01, J Chrichton 10:57, H Swindells 10:25); 3 Horsham BS 40:46 (N Boniface (M45) 10:16, L Burgess 10:09, B Burke 10;14, L Triccas 10:05); 4 Hastings 41:15; 5 Lewes 41:48; 6 Eastbourne R 43:27

Fastest: Dray 9:16; Riley (U20) 9:17; Grindrod 9:39

U20: Riley; L Newton (Craw) 9:49; F Pearce (E’brne, U17) 10;13

M40 (4x2M): 1 Chichester R 31:25 (J Corbett 10:27, M Jolly 10:39, M Houston 10:18); 2 B&H 31:55; 3 Phoenix 32:38

Fastest: Boniface 10:16; Houston 10:18; H Bristow (B&H) 10:31

M50 (3x2M): 1 Lewes 34:18 (M Sida 11:12, C Gilbert 11:31, J Burrell (M60) 11:33); 2 Run Academy (Worthing 36:13; 3 Chich R 36:51

Fastest: M Kimmins (Hay H) 11:05; Sida 11:12; S Eastty (R Ac Worth) 11;27;

M60 (3x2M): 1 Phoenix 36:20 (K Hoyte 11:11, G Pike 12:38, P Grabsky 12:30); 2 B&H 37:43; 3 Horsham J 38:30

Fastest: Hoyte 11:11; D Angell (Horsh J) 12:26; Grabsky 12:30

63 men’s teams finished

U17 (3x2M): 1 B&H 30:36 (T Matthews 9:58, A Khursheed 10:16, F Matthews 10:21): 2 Phoenix n/s 30:49; 3 B&H B 31:56

Fastest: E Willis (Phoe) 9:52; Matthews 9:58; Khursheed 10:16

U15 (3x1M): 1 B&H 14:44 (G Gilbert 4:50, A Roberts 5:01, S Bennett 4:53); 2 Chich R 15:01; 3 Eastbourne R 15:16

Fastest: 1Gilbert 4:50; A Other (Phoe) 4:52; Roberts 4:53

U13 (3x1M): 1 Eastbourne R 16:21 (J Webster 5:18, A Franklin 5:36, B Roberts 5:25); 2 Crawley 16:42, Chich R 16:47)

Fastest: M Gayle (Chich R) 5:14; Webster 5:18; Franklin 5:25

Women (3x2M): 1 B&H 34:18; (J Corbett (U20) 11:44, E Munroe (U20) 11;26, S Coleman 11:07); 2 Phoenix 34:54 (M Hardman 11:09, K Scott 12:05, Y Kashdan (U20) 11:40); 3 Lewes 35:22 (R Whyte-Wilding 11:39, E Navesey 11:29, D Knotkova-Hanley 12;13); 4 Worthing 35:43; 5 Crawley 36:29; 6 Phoenix B 37:32

Fastest: Coleman 11:07; Hardman 11:09; Muzio (U20) 11:26

W40 (3x2M): 1 Phoenix 38:25 (S Rushforth (W50) 12:09, S Latchman 12:54, B Knight 13:21); 2 Chich R 40:19; 3 Steyning 40:51

Fastest: E Brooks (Lewes) 12:34

W50 (3x2M): 1 B&H 37:43 (P Blackledge 12:38, J Kenneally 13:31, L Schofield 11:43); 2 Arena 39:30; 3 Worthing n/s 42:29

Fastest: J Briggs (Arena, W55) 11:48

W60 (3x2M): 1 Arena 44;17 (J Hughes 15:02, J Rymell 15:17, C Wood 13:57); 2 Arena B 47:56; 3 Portslade 57:09

Fastest: Wood 13;57

47 women’s teams finished

U17 (3x2M): 1 Lewes 34:37 (I Sommerville 12:15, E Stephensen 11:32, A James 10:48); 2 Worthing 36:05, Chich R 38:00

Fastest: James 10:48; Stephensen 11:32; E Carman (Worth) 11:45

U15 (3x1M): 1 Lewes 17:12 (A Bedford 5:44, F Tuesday 5:57, E Winton 5:30); 2 Crawley 17:21; 3 Eastbourne R 17:30

Fastest: F Pearce (E’brne) 5:23; J Walsh (B&H)/Winton 5:30

U13 (3x1M): 1 Hy R 17:16 (A Cole 5:56, F Tewkesbury 5:57, I Buchanan 5:23); 2 B&H 18:06; 3 Crawley 18:25

Fastest: Buchanan 5:23; E Hutchinson (Hast) 5:46; E Aston (Worth) 5:48

TRACK & FIELD

BLACKHEATH & BROMLEY HARRIERS AC SPRING OPEN, Bromley



U15 mixed events: LJ: 5 Z Dixon (B&B, U13W) 4.68



U17: PV: 1 E Brooker (B&B, U15W) 2.72; 6 F Matten (B&H, U13W) 2.12



Mixed events: 100: r1 (-1.7): 1 M Clark (B&B, U17) 10.86. r4 (-0.1): 4 W Floyd Wilks (Ton, M55) 12.62. 200: r4 (-0.8): 5 W Floyd Wilks (Ton, M55) 26.12. 300: r1: 1 H Kendall (Ton) 34.49; 7 S Harry (Belg, W) 38.37. r2: 2 L Brown (Herne H, U17W) 40.42; 3 A Firla (B&B, U17W) 40.99; 7 K Bryan (B&B, U15W) 42.52. 400: r1: 5 C Harvey (K&P, U20W) 56.89. 800: r1: 1 J Starvis (B&B, U17) 1:59.24. 1500: r1: 1 C Loudon (Camb H, M35) 4:02.96; 4 E Nicholson (B&B, U20W) 4:34.38. 3000W: 1 L Legon (Bexley) 13:34.03; 3 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 16:04.57; 6 M Ellerton (B&B, M50) 17:48.74. PV: 1 L Church (Ton) 4.52; 2 O Witcombe (B&B, U20) 4.52; 4 A Hayes (Lewes, U17W) 3.32; 5 R Platt (B&B, M50) 3.22; 6 J Adegbola (Bexley, U15) 3.12; 7 E Pawson (B&B, U17W) 3.02; 8 M Dodd (E&E, U17W) 2.72. LJ: 1 H Ko (WG&EL) 7.48; 3 T Yue (WG&EL, W) 6.32



Men: 110H (-0.3): 1 L Church (Ton) 14.72. SP: 1 L Church (Ton) 14.42. DT: 1 L Church (Tinbridge) 44.07



U20: 110H (-0.3): 1 A Dingley (Ply) 14.16; 2 R Mourtada (B&B) 14.31; 3 E Ferguson (B&B) 14.76



U15: 80H (-1.0): 1 K Rogan (Dartf) 11.66. HT: 1 R Witcombe (B&B) 45.64



M35: HT: 1 N Barton (S Lon, M60) 35.28; 2 S Talbot (Dartf, M55) 34.87



M50: 100H (0.0): 1 P Davey (Ashf) 15.08



Women: 100H (0.0): 1 H Liu 14.35. SP: 1 C Aboagye (Croy) 12.59. DT: 1 C Aboagye (Croy) 37.74; 2 E Simpson (B&B, U17) 31.60. HT: 1 A Stewart (B&B) 49.77; 2 J Agyepong (Camb H, W55) 37.42; 4 C Capon (Dartf, W35) 35.52



U15: HT: 2 J Nzekwe (B&B) 33.06



U13: DT: 1 M Cook (Camb H) 21.68

HUMBER OPEN SERIES MEETING, Grimsby, April 7



Men: SP: 1 G Pell (Scunt, M50) 13.17



U13: SP: 1 L Cowling (Scunt) 13.88



Women: SP: 3 J Wilson (Read, W60) 8.96. JT: 2 J Wilson (Read, W60) 19.70

BASINGSTOKE & MID HANTS OPEN, Basingstoke, April 6



U13 boys: SP: 1 T Adeniran (BMH) 10.90



U17 women: LJ: 1 L Zamani (WSEH) 5.53

READING AC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS, Reading, April 6



U17 mixed events: 300: r2: 1 B Musa (Read, U15W) 40.96



Mixed events: LJ: B: 8 W Franklyn (Read, M70) 3.90



Men: JT: 1 M Dzandu (Read, M45) 44.34



U17: DT: 1 S Das (Read) 40.19. HT: 1 S Das (Read) 44.48; 2 E Guta (Read) 41.07



M70: DT: 1 J Drzewiecki (Brack, M65) 32.95. HT: 1 T McCreery (Read) 21.61

WEST CHESHIRE AC OPEN MEETING, Ellesmere Port, April 6



Men: Mile: 12 S Taylor (Wirr, M65) 5:58.4. HT: 1 R Bate (Traff, M40) 41.23



U17: DT: 1 D Xue (W Ches) 40.24. JT: 1 F Savage (Stock H) 53.10



Women: DT: 1 J Bate (Traff, W40) 36.53; 2 M Brown (Dees, U20) 32.13. HT: 1 J Bate (Traff, W40) 43.14; 2 L Brown (Dees, W45) 41.46



U17: HT: 1 J Wilkins (Traff) 45.34. JT: 1 K Badrock (Liv H, U15) 32.89



U15: 300: r1: 1 R McHugh (Sale) 41.9. HT: 1 I Beca (Bolt) 38.07

WATFORD HARRIERS OPEN GRADED MEETING, Watford, April 3



Two days after running a 3000m in Yeovil and a few days before a weekend which saw her win the ERRA 5km title on Saturday and run the fastest leg in the Essex relays, Olivia Forrest smashed her 3000m PB with 9:27.92 to go top of the UK under-17 rankings for 2024.

The time is well within British Athletics European Under-18 Champs standard of 9:35.00 but needs to be achieved within an all-women’s race.

This year the 15-year-old has on the country also won the UK Inter Counties, South of England, English Schools, Schools International, Essex, South East Schools, National ISA Championships plus Cross Challenge wins at Parliament Hill and Renfrew plus on the track the England under-17 1500m title, the Eastern and Essex 1500m title and the Southern 5km road title.

Jorjia March, the reigning National under-13 cross-country champion, ran a PB 4:30.49 in the 1500m to go top of the under-15 rankings.

In fact the seven fastest age-group times of the year were set at Watford with AFD trio Matilda Robertson, Kitty Scott and Naomi Walmsley also going sub 4:36 in the same race.

Mixed events: 100: r2 (1.5): 2 H Ryan (SB, U15W) 12.40. 1500: r3:3 V Muralidhar (ESM, U13W) 4:57.02. r4: 5 M Tiller (B Beagles, U15W) 4:45.65. r5: 3 L Johnson (Dac, U17W) 4:44.10. r6: 5 M Kindler (B Beagles, U13W) 4:44.86; 9 A Evans (WSEH, U13) 4:47.22. r7: 4 E Harrold (Chelm, U15W) 4:37.86; 5 K Gorman (Chilt, U15W) 4:38.78; 6 C Campbell (Oxf C, U15W) 4:39.52; 7 I Porter (Linc W, U17W) 4:39.54; 11 J Christmas (C&C, U15W) 4:46.36. r8: 4 J March (Barn, U15W) 4:30.49; 6 H Cross (Liv H, U17W) 4:32.48; 7 M Robertson (AFD, U15W) 4:33.06; 8 K Scott (AFD, U15W) 4:33.85; 9 L Martin (Chelm, M50) 4:34.37; 10 N Walmsley (AFD, U15W) 4:35.15; 13 E Whitworth (Linc W, U17W) 4:37.03; 14 I Mansley (C&C, U20W) 4:37.25. r9: 4 J Wood (Dur, W) 4:25.73; 8 O McGhee (R&N, U17W) 4:35.41; 9 V Rudkin (W&SV, U17W) 4:35.96. r10: 6 K Pye (AFD, U17W) 4:23.42; 15 E Davey (WSEH, U20W) 4:38.23. r13: 2 T Jacobs (Win, U17) 3:59.79; 4 A Khursheed (B&H, U17) 4:01.75; 5 M Sanderson (B Beagles, U17) 4:02.10; 8 A Hughes (Chilt, U17) 4:04.78. r14: 1 A Collier (WSEH, U20) 3:53.18; 2 J Hurrell (Chelm, U17) 3:54.42; 3 T Waterworth (Hunts, U20) 3:55.54; 6 D Smith (St Alb, U20) 3:56.62; 7 G Christmas (C&C, U20) 3:57.96. 3000: r1: 1 J Parrott (Chelm, U15) 9:44.18; 2 S Smith (B Beagles, U15W) 9:47.35; 4 L Russell (High, U20W) 10:04.41; 7 J Ridley (WSEH, U20W) 10:08.07; 8 D Stollery (Chelm, U17W) 10:12.38; 10 E Kelly (Chelm, U15W) 10:14.24; 12 L Jones (C&C, U20W) 10:15.20; 13 A Van Zyl (Harrow, U17W) 10:21.07; 14 E Smart (Ports, U17W) 10:27.74. r2: 7 J Wood (Dur, W) 9:24.87; 8 A Barbour (WSEH, W) 9:25.70; 9 O Forrest (B Beagles, U17W) 9:27.92; 10 G Watkins (Harl, U15) 9:33.87; 13 D Arnold (WG&EL, U15) 9:45.16; 14 F East (Ports, U17W) 9:51.36; 16 R Clutterbuck (WSEH, U20W) 9:55.99; 19 M Hughes (Chilt, U20W) 10:16.60; 20 E Spencer (Swin, U17W) 10:20.37. r3: 2 L Conway (C&C, U20) 8:32.52; 3 E Taylor (C&C, U20) 8:33.51; 9 S Scrase-Field (Camb H, U17) 8:53.46; 16 O Buck (Camb H, U17) 8:58.26.

HJ: 3 P Stansbury (Dac, M55) 1.45

DADA MIDWEEK OPEN SERIES, Derby, April 2



U13 mixed events: 600: r1: 2 H Birtwistle (Der, U13W) 1:47.46



Mixed events: 1500: r1: 9 R Parkin (Der, M60) 5:01.93. DT: 1 J Hedger (Bir, M35) 45.74; 2 S Tarbit (Der) 41.04. DT: 1 A Baltazar-Hall (SB, W) 43.11; 5 B Renshaw (Roth, M70) 25.11

PETERBOROUGH & NENE VALLEY AC MIDDLE DISTANCE NIGHT, Peterborough, April 2



Mixed events: 1500: r3: 2 D Lewis (PNV, M45) 4:26.4

CRAWLEY ATHLETIC CLUB EASTER MONDAY OPEN MEETING, Crawley, April 1



U23 mixed events: HJ: r1: 1 I Machin (B&H, U13) 1.50



Mixed events: 300: r1: 1 N Burge (E’bne, U15) 38.13. 400: r1: 1 S Osborn (K&P, U20W) 57.27. 800: r6: 9 P Kennedy (Lewes, M70) 2:51.39. 3000: r1: 5 A James (Lewes, U17W) 9:33.30; 7 T Moore (BMH, U15) 9:41.43; 8 E Navesey (Lewes, W35) 10:16.48. r2: 4 R Gasson (B&H, U20W) 10:16.30. r3: 4 I Wheeler (Horsh BS, U15W) 10:57.04



U18 men: JT: r2: 1 B Hastings (B&H, U17) 54.62; 2 H Long (Craw, U17) 49.89



M50: JT: r1: 1 R Maguire (Reig) 35.97



U23 women: JT: r2: 1 K Mackison (Craw) 43.11; 3 P Meekings (Craw) 37.10

TONBRIDGE AC NORMAN FOWLER MEMORIAL EASTER OPEN MEETING, Tonbridge April 1



U20 mixed events: HJ: r2: 7 V Watling (Ton, U13) 1.45



Mixed events: 150: r6 (0.0): 5 D Wright (Ton, W50) 22.46. r7 (0.7): 4 B Armory (Ton, W40) 20.69. r9 (0.4): 1 M McAllister (Ton, M50) 18.94; 4 M Woods (Padd W, M60) 19.71. r11 (0.2): 6 W Wilks (Ton, M55) 19.47. r12 (0.2): 3 P Spencer-Simms (B&B, U15) 17.47; 4 S Tester (Ton, M40) 17.58. 300: r3: 3 B Armory (Ton, W40) 44.99. r4: 2 W Wilks (Ton, M55) 41.92. r6: 1 B Smith (E’bne) 33.99. 400: r5: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 47.56. 600: r4: 1 O Van Zyl (S’oaks, M50) 1:38.58; 2 M Jessup (Ton, M55) 1:39.78. r6: 1 F Gibson (M&M, U15) 1:26.54; 6 L Unwin (Reig, U20W) 1:35.74. r8: 6 S Tester (Ton, M40) 1:28.23. 1500: r9: 2 C Loudon (Camb H, M35) 4:06.09. 5000: 2 M Heslop (Ton, W55) 19:03.91; 4 S Humphries (Ton, W50) 20:43.38. 3000W: 1 L Legon (Bexley) 13:21.16; 2 H Hopper (Camb H, W) 15:14.95; 3 J Wilton (Ashf, U20W) 15:29.20; 4 J Ellerton (B&B, U20) 15:56.78; 6 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 16:24.27; 8 C Harle (Belg, M65) 17:37.55; 9 E Wilson (Ashf, U15W) 17:48.56. PV: r1: 2 J Adegbola (Bexley, U15) 3.10; 4 I Crawley (Ton, M60) 3.00; 6 E Brooker (B&B, U15W) 2.80; 9 A Crush (Ton, W45) 2.20. r2: 1 L Church (Ton) 4.20; 4 L Williams (Have, M35) 3.50



Men: SP: 1 L Church (Ton) 13.76



U20: HT: 1 W Larkins (Harrow) 58.66



U17: HT: 1 E Tyler (Ton) 44.80



U15: HT: 1 R Witcombe (B&B) 40.67



M50: JT: 1 M McAllister (Ton) 36.69



M60: SP: 1 N Grover (B&H) 12.81; 2 W Paine 11.95. JT: 1 K Baker (B&H) 33.95



Women: 80H (-1.1): 1 S Westrap (Ton, W45) 15.81. 100H (0.3): 1 A Rabbidge (Ton, U20) 15.05; 2 M Secker (Ton, U20) 15.39. 400H: 1 J Tappin (TVH) 58.92. DT: 1 E Simpson (B&B, U17) 33.10; 4 M Malagala (Chelm, U15) 28.99



U17: SP: 1 M Hewitt (Chelm) 12.62; 2 M Malagala (Chelm, U15) 11.49



U15: HT: 1 M Malagala (Chelm) 36.93



U13: JT: 1 M Cook (Camb H) 32.73



W55: JT: 1 S Vine (Ton) 21.73

TRAFFORD AC MEDAL MEETING, Stretford, April 1



U13 mixed events: 75: r6: 1 D Mullett (Ips, U13W) 10.11. 150: r5: 2 D Mullett (Ips, U13W) 19.90. LJ: C: 1 D Mullett (Ips, U13W) 4.98; 2 M Forrester (Stoke, U13W) 4.38



U17: 300: r1: 3 M Nelson (Pend, U15W) 42.28. r2: 1 G Bomba (Liv H, U15W) 42.50. 800: r5: 2 A Taylor (B’burn, U15W) 2:16.39



U15: 1500: r1: 7 P Boyle (Lev V, U15W) 4:42.39. HJ: B: 1 S Grundy (Wirr, U15W) 1.57



U15 boys: 80H: 1 A Angilletta (Dees) 11.58; 2 T Lamprecht (Macc) 11.83. JT: 1 A Angilletta (Dees) 46.46



U13: 75H: 1 T Kerr (Sale) 12.16



U17 women: 80H: 1 G Aimiuwu (Traff) 11.96



U15: 75H: r1: 1 O Crawford (Warr) 11.49. DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff) 36.48. HT: 1 I Beca (Bolt) 41.46; 2 A Bate (Traff) 37.90

Fell

ALAN KIRK MEMORIAL LAD’S LEAP (English championships counter), Woodhead, April 6

Men (9.5km/518m): 1 D Haworth (Mat) 45:37; 2 B Rothery (Ilkley) 45:45; 3 T Lamont (Helm H) 45:59; 4 F Grant (Dark Pk) 46:02; 5 B Houghton (Dark Pk) 46:06; 6 T Wood (Oxf U) 46:07; 7 T Spender (Bux) 46:12; 8 M Howard (Calder V) 47:13; 9 M Elkington (Amble) 47:45; 10 J Wright (Amble) 47:48; 11 C Richards (Helm H) 48:32; 12 C Williams (Dark Pk) 49:06; 13 H Bolton (Kesw) 49:13; 14 A Thornton (Howg) 48:19; 15 T Saville (Dark Pk) 49:24; 16 J Oldfield (Mat) 49:29; 17 W Gratton (Dark Pk) 49:35; 18 R Hope (P&B, M45) 49:38; 19 S Holding (C’land F) 49:45; 20 B Nikolich (Penn) 49:52

M50: S Godsman (Calder V) 52:56

M55: I Holmes (Bing) 53:27

M60: D Prosser (Kesw) 60:13

M65: B Foreman (Mat) 65:29

M70: B Thompson (Helm, H) 73:01

Team (provisional): 1 Dark Pk 36; 2 Amble 70; 3 Helm H 76; 4 Calder V 90; 5 Kesw 93; 6 Mat 110

Women: 1 E Whitaker (Leeds U) 51:54; 2 N Jackson (Kesw) 53:51; 3 C Lambert (Kesw) 54:11; 4 R Mather (Knave) 54:50; 5 S Willhoit (Mercia) 55:35; 6 C Taylor (B Combe) 55:41; 7 E Pannone (Amble) 58:02; 8 L Whitaker (Amble) 58:15; 9 L Browne (B Combe) 58:32; 10 M Browne (Wharf) 59:10; 11 I Trinder (G’dale) 59:54; 12 K Lord (Amble) 60:25

W40: R Pilling (P&B) 62:57

W45: S Richmond (Penn) 64:29

W50: L Osborn (Amble) 64:58

W60: E Batt (Dark Pk) 67:41

W65: J Searle (Dark P) 73:29

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 84:23

TEAM: 1 Kesw 24; 2 Amble 27; 3 B Combe 39; 4 P&B 79; 5 Calder V 82; 6 Dark Pk 82

BLAKEY BLITZ, Blakey, April 7

Overall (9.5M/2370ft): 1 E Sewell (Knave) 83:55; 2 D Bateson (Scar, M40) 84:44; 3 M Sword (Pock) 86:11; 4 R Jarman (SSh, M45) 86:39; 5 H Carrick (Dur F0 88:16; 6 J Cavill (Pick, M45) 88:55

M50: M Hayes (E Hull) 90:14

M55: K Mcloughlin (N Yrk M) 96:30

M60: D Hughes (N Yrk M) 1:40:55

M65: Barry Edwards 1:56:50

TEAM: Scar

Women: 1 C Williamson (Loft, W40) 91:00; 2 V Sewell (Knave) 91:51; 3 R Marshall (Scar, W40) 95:58; 4 J Murdy (SSh, W55) 1:42:17

W65: S Haslam (Scar) 2:03:42

TEAM: SSh

PENDLE, Burnley, April 6

Under-20 Alex Poulston was a clear men’s winner in 32:57 though it was runner-up Joseph Hopley who won the Lancashire title that was included in the event.

Ruth Jones won the women’s race and though competing for Leeds City, she did win the Lancashire title.

Overall (7.5km/457m): 1 A Poulston (Wirr, U19) 32:57; 2 J Hopley (Ross) 33:10; 3 S Bentham (Ilkley, U19) 33:28; 4 J Ormrod (Ross, U19) 34:00; 5 O Murphy (Ilkley) 34:05; 6 H Pagett (S’earn) 34:24

M40: M Malyon (Bail) 36:14

M50: S Livesey 38:58

M60: C Reade (Bowl) 43:20

M70: Dave Roberts 55:14

Women: 1 R Jones (Leeds C) 40:41; 2 V Peel (Barl) 42:05; 3 L Powell-Smith (B’burn, W40) 43:38; 4 I Wharton (Warr, U19) 45:46

W50: M Ralphson (Traw) 46:07

W60: B Savage (Clay) 52:52

W70: K Thompson (Clay) 61:51

WARDLE SKYLINE, Rochdale, April 6

Overall (11.3km/381m): 1 N Sheard (Sadd) 51:22; 2 M Boocock (P&B) 51:43; 3 K Walshaw (Holm, W) 53:13; 4 P Brennan (Ross, M40) 53:32; 5 Rob Mills 53:44; 6 M Fawthrop (Horw) 54:46

M55: P Crabtree (Wharf) 55:44

M60: A Poole (Sadd) 6:11

M65: W Lowe (Ross) 64:59

M70: K Taylor (Ross) 75:30

Women: 1 Walshaw 53:13; 2 A Wilson (Sadd) 58:03; 3 G Keane (Sadd, W45) 63:16; 4 S Kelly (Horw, W55) 65:57

W60: J Ransome (Roch) 68:45

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 77:54

BRUCE’S CROWN, Glentrool, April 5-6

Overall (72km/420m, age not declared): 1 Lisa Watson (W) 14:46:05; 2 Nicky Spinks (W) 15:55:31; 3 Alasdair Meldrum 18:19:11; 4 Fiona Horsfield (W) 20:04:16 (only 4 finished)

PETE HARTLEY MEMORIAL LIVER HILL RACE, Rawtenstall, April 2

Overall (7km/260m): 1 J Ormrod (Ross, U21) 34:48; 2 C Parkinson 37:43; 3 M Hartley (B’burn) 38:30; 4 S Livesey (M50) 38:38; 5 D Ryder (Ach ClC, M45) 39:18; 6 S Bent (Salf, W) 40:57

M55: P Needham (Traw) 41:44

M65: M Keys (Ross) 44:01

Women: 1 Bent 40:57; 2 E Richardson 44:42; 3 M O’Gorman (Bowl) 50:11; 4 K Forster (Ross, W60) 52:46

BUNNY RUN 1, Keighley, April 2

Overall (2.7M/300ft): 1 M Boocock (P&B) 16:56; 2 J Craig (Barl) 17:12; 3 A Wolfenden (Ilkley, U17) 17:26; 4 S Chotai (Ilkley) 17:28; 5 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 17:37; 6 W Cattermole (Hali) 17:39; 7 D Drake (Wharf) 17:40; 8 A Robinson (Bail) 17:45; 9 D Hurd (Wharf) 18:02; 10 W Thornhill (P&B, U17) 18:03

M50: S Smithies (Calder V) 20:26

M60: I Ferguson (Bing) 22:15

M70: M Pickering 25:03

U15: R Carter (Ilkley) 18:47

TEAM: Ilkley 18

Women: 1 M Browne (Wharf) 18:33; 2 S Pickering (Bing) 19:46; 3 A Hassell (Wharf) 19:54; 4 H Fitch (Wharf, U17) 20:27; 5 R Pilling (P&B) 20:55; 6 S Reid (Bing) 21:08

W60: A Eagle (Upper Wh) 24:37

W70: Baldwin (Stain) 26:20

U15: A Gamesby (P&B) 23:21

TEAM: Wharf 8

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, April 1

Overall (6.4km/208m): 1 Dominic Fielding 26:33; 2 J Harding (H&R) 26:35; 3 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 26:58; 4 Matt Catchpole 28:06; 5 P Morris (Clowne) 28:11; 6 A Turner (W’sop) 28:44; 7 D Wainer (Askern) 29:16; 8 Kattie Walshaw (W) 29:24; 9 S Buckley (Sheff TC) 30:22; 10 J Street (Clowne, M40) 30:29

M50: A Frost (Dark Pk) 31:44

M60: C Earl (K’worth) 32:07

M70: P Young (Dews) 42:03

Women: 1 Walshaw 29:24; 2 N Drakeford (Barns) 32:55; 3 P Bramley (H&R) 34:09; 4 L Lacey (H&R) 34:19; 5 S Pritchard (H&R) 35:17; 6 Jaimie Buckley (Totley, W40) 36:05

W50: H Morgan (Ack) 38:29

W60: Bernadette Edge 49:05

U16 (3km/80m approx.): 1 E Frost (Dark Pk, W) 14:12; 2 O Mannion (E Ches) 14:51; 3 Jack Isley 15:10

U16 women: 1 Frost 14:12; 2 Sophie Brady 15:38; 3 B-M Minichiello (Dark Pk) 15:39

