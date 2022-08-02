Welsh sprinter springs surprise in women’s T37-38 100m as Hannah Cockroft is also in flying form in Birmingham

Olivia Breen won the first track gold of these Games when she beat red-hot favourite Sophie Hahn in the T37-38 women’s 100m.

The 26-year-old Welsh athlete won the long jump title at the 2018 Games in Australia and is perhaps best known as a horizontal jumper, but on Tuesday night at the Alexander Stadium she powered past Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth champion Hahn in the final metres to claim sprint gold in 12.83 (0.6) as Hahn ran 13.09.

“It’s taken nine years and I’ve waited for this day,” said Breen. “I feel absolutely on top of the world. This is the best day of my life.”

“I was just like Livvy, keep on going and don’t tense up, you’ve got this. And I did it!” @BreenOlivia is proud to win the first T&F gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, for @WelshAthletics 🥇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🎙 @TimAdams76 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/7sRfmLS2XV — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 2, 2022

Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker of England won the men’s T45-47 100m title in 10.94, whereas Hannah Cockroft brought the house down in the final event of the night when she clocked 16.84 to win the women’s T33-34 100m final on a night when para-athletics events were integrated into the Commonwealth Games programme for the first time.

