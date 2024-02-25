Britain’s leading marathon man goes No.3 on the UK all-time rankings for 13.1 miles with 60:01 in Italian race

Emile Cairess narrowly missed the one-hour barrier as he ran a near half-minute PB of 60:01 at the Napoli City Half Marathon on Sunday (Feb 25). In his first race of the year and wearing a strapping on a broken right hand after a recent training fall, the 25-year-old went No.3 on the UK all-time rankings behind Callum Hawkins’ 60:00 and Mo Farah’s 59:32.

With the British Olympic Association surely poised to name both Cairess and training partner Phil Sesemann in the team for the Paris Games, they will do so in the knowledge that he is in the form of his life.

In a race won by Brian Kirui of Kenya in 59:26, Cairess lost contact with the leaders in the final kilometres to finish fourth.

After a successful stint of training in Iten, Kenya, in recent weeks, Cairess arrived in Italy in great shape and aiming for Farah’s national record. Unlike Josh Kerr, though, who took down Farah’s two miles world indoor best at the Millrose Games this month, Cairess found Farah’s half-marathon mark a little beyond him.

“Today was a good step forward for me and I’m pleased with how I committed to the race,” Cairess told the organisers. “It’s frustrating not to have quite gone under the one-hour barrier, which was a big focus for me, but it proves I’m in good shape at this stage in my training.

“We hit 10km in 27:58 and 15km in 42:05, but the last 5km I got detached and was on my own, but I’m happy with how I continued to stay engaged in the race and closed the last section well. The Olympics are a major target this year, and my training is therefore focused on the marathon, so this is a good indicator towards that.”

With 6000m runners from 70 nations in the race, Kirui won by 19 seconds from fellow Kenyans Antony Kimtai (59:45) and Bernard Biwott (59:47).

Not only is the course scenic – with the Bay of Naples on one side and Vesuvius in the background on the other – but it can also now lay claim to being Italy’s fastest half-marathon. In 2022 Yeman Crippa ran an Italian men’s record of 59:26, whereas this weekend Sofiia Yaremchuk equalled the Italian women’s record of 68:27 as she finished runner-up to Angela Tanui of Kenya, who ran 67:04.

“The race was easy at the beginning but then there was a bit of wind that slowed me down. However, I am satisfied, this is my new personal best,” said Tanui.

Yaremchuk added: “It’s a wonderful emotion, Naples is always in my heart and brings me luck. The people are wonderful, the cheering of the crowd took me to the finish line with the Italian record. The race went very well, the preparation we did in Kenya paid off, it is a performance that gives us hope for the future, when we fly to Paris for the marathon.”

Carlo Capalbo, president of the organising company Napoli Running, said:”I am the happiest man in the world with 6000 people here at our beautiful race. Today we had the full package, we equalled the men’s race record, equalled the new Italian women’s record. Naples as the first city that holds them both.

“There were as well, many important personal bests, such as that of the winners, both male and female, and the final times of the winners were of the highest standard.

“These emotions are the result of a lot of work. If I go back to six years ago, when running stopped in Rome… Commitment, perseverance, collaboration, resources and a pinch of luck, today I can’t wait anymore.

“I want to thank all the institutions, the volunteers, my collaborators, the runners, the public for the trust they have placed in participating in this event, today all together we have written a new chapter in the history of this wonderful world of road running.”

Results here.