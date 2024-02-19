British runner clocks 2:08:04 on Sunday to qualify for Paris Games while Jonny Mellor runs big PB of 2:09:09

Phil Sesemann is now poised to be named in the British marathon team for the Paris Olympics after finishing just six seconds inside the Olympic qualifying mark of 2:08:10 at the Seville Marathon on Sunday (Feb 18).

In a dramatic finish, Sesemann collapsed across the line in 2:08:04. This follows a near miss in Valencia in December where he ran 2:08:48.

“It’s overwhelming just how much love and support I’ve felt during my marathon career,” he said. “I poured everything in to this and asked so much of others too. I couldn’t have done this without the support of so many people but none more so than: my coach Andy Henderson, my partner Jess, my family, my friends and my training partners – especially Emile Cairess.”

Cairess is also likely to be named in the GB marathon team as he ran 2:08:07 in London last year. The first wave of the team will be picked this week with a second wave after the London Marathon on April 21.

It was bittersweet for Mellor, though, as he beat his best of 2:10:03 with 2:09:09 but was unable to stay with Sesemann in the latter stages.

Sesemann, 31, is a junior doctor who is known for doing much of his running with his dogs – the self-styled “mileage mutts” Haile and Kipchoge – although he did much of his preparation for Seville abroad and therefore not with his usual four-legged training companions.

After growing up in the South of England and running for Blackheath & Bromley, he has been based in Leeds for a number of years now where training partners include Cairess and others. In addition to steadily progressing in the marathon, he is also no slouch at shorter distances and among other things out-kicked Jake Wightman to win an indoor 3000m race just over 12 months ago.

Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta won the men’s race with a course record of 2:03:25, as fellow Ethiopian Azmera Gebru won the women’s race in 2:22:13.

Geleta ran splits of 61:50 and 61:37 ahead of Morhad Amdouni, who set a French record of 2:03:47 to move No.2 on the European all-time rankings.

In a race full of PBs and Olympic qualifying marks, Gashau Ayele ran an Israeli record of 2:04:53, Yeman Crippa set an Italian record of 2:06:06 and Suldan Hassan a Swedish record of 2:07:36.

In the women’s race Meline Rollin clocked a French record of 2:24:12 and Florencia Borelli of Argentina set a South American record of 2:24:18.

