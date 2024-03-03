Shocks in the Japanese event with Sutume Asefa Kebede winning women’s race as Sifan Hassan is fourth

Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan went into the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday (March 3) as the big-name favourites to win, but they were both humbled as Benson Kipruto and Sutume Asefa Kebede emerged winners.

Kipchoge was only 10th and Hassan fourth as they both endured a difficult day on the roads of Japan.

Kipruto stormed to a course record of 2:02:16 with Kipchoge, 39, finishing well adrift in 2:06:50. “That’s how it is. Not every day is Christmas Day,” he said.

Kipchoge, who held the course record with 2:02:40 previously, began to struggle from 20km onwards. By half-way, which the leaders reached in 60:20, Kipchoge was already dropped.

The big question now, of course, is whether the Kenyan athletics federation will still pick him to defend his Olympic title in Paris.

Kenyans swept the men’s podium, though, with Timothy Kiplagat runner-up in 2:02:55 and Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich third in 2:04:18.

“I don’t know what happened to Kipchoge and I haven’t met him up until now,” Kipruto said of Kipchoge’s surprising collapse. “I’m so happy for the course record today. It was fast enough for a record and I’m happy about today.”

Kipchoge said: “I was fit enough but something happened in the middle of the race. I think it’s early to say now (about Paris). I can go back, relax and start training.”

Kebede also ran a course record with 2:15:55 as Hassan clocked 2:18:05 as the Dutch athlete lost her unbeaten record in the marathon after victories last year in London and Chicago.

Rosemary Wanjiru was runner-up in the women’s race in 2:16:14 with Amane Beriso Shankule third in 2:16:14 as American Betsy Saina ran 2:19:17 in fifth.

“I am so happy, I don’t really have words for it,” said Kebede. “It’s my first victory and I don’t have the words to express how happy I am about that.”