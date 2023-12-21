Barbados could be the perfect winter destination for runners wanting that break away in the sunshine, while the island offers so much more than running

While England’s barmy army descended on Barbados to see their cricket team take on the West Indies at the island’s Kensington Oval, runners from around the world also visited the beautiful Caribbean destination to soak up the sun and make the most of the balmy conditions to take part in the 40th edition of the marathon weekend (Dec 8-10).

With a mile, 5km, 10km, half-marathon and marathon to choose from over the three-day weekend of events runners aren’t short of options, while those non-runners travelling with them can also take part in a 5km nature walk route.

The nature walk takes part during the marathon and many of those taking part felt it gave them a glimpse of hidden treasures away from the beaten track on the west coast of the island.

On Friday evening events get underway with the fun mile. While there’s fun in the name it was a competitive affair at the front of the field as local athletes toed the line with others from around the world. Many runners choose to visit for the weekend of events thanks to the great weather and of course, the fact Barbados makes a fantastic holiday destination.

Nicholas Romany of Trinidad & Tobago took the win in the mile, which was a loop course around the Garrison Racecourse. This made for a spectacular setting as an evening meeting was taking place to horses tackled the flat meeting in one direction while the runners raced the outer circuit in the other.

Romany was to have a successful weekend, picking up prize money on each day of the three-day event, with a win in the 5km on Saturday afternoon and half-marathon on Sunday morning.

Perhaps a more impressive feat was that of marathon winner Alex Ekesa of Kenya. The winner of the marathon in 2022 finished third in both the mile and 10km before defending his marathon title and leading Romany, the half-marathon winner, through the first of the two laps of the marathon course.

Conditions for the marathon and half were particularly humid and despite a 5.30am start time the finishing times were affected. The course, with three out-and-back sections on each of the two laps, featured two particularly steep sections that at their peak reduced many of even the leading runners to little more than a jog.

That said, the course has to be among the most scenic in the world, with the lush countryside on one side of the course contrasting the Atlantic waves crashing on the rugged coastline on the other.

As well as road running and of course, cricket, the island offers a variety of other sporting activities and prides itself on its inclusivity whatever the sport or pastime.

An annual masters football tournament attracts teams of ex-pros as well as regular players each year, with the shortened match time format proving the perfect recipe to keep the pace and competition intense.

For more adventurous athletes the Barbados Adventure Race is an annual event created by Bajan athlete, George Griffith. The former sprinter was a member of the UK’s Team Solvent while studying in the UK and has been involved in sports and fitness since his return to the island. The adventure race creates aims to allow anyone to take part, with varying degrees of difficulty up to those who take part in international level adventure and obstacle racing events.

Another adventurous challenge available on the island is the Ninja Throwdown. This Ninja Warrior-type event again boasts inclusivity in its line-up of races with something suitable for everyone to get involved.

Barbados certainly proves to offer something for every visitor when it comes to sporting activities and whilst away from the competition, this culinary capital of the Caribbean offers mouth-watering delights to keep even the most discerning appetites satisfied.

Could the Barbados Marathon weekend 2024 be part of your winter travel plans next year? If it is, you’ll come for the run and certainly want to hang around for the rum!

Full 2023 results – sportstats.one/event/run-barbados-festival

Barbados Tourism- visitbarbados.org

Barbados Masters Football – bdsmfc.org

Barbados Adventure Race – barbadosadventurerace.org

Ninja Throwdown – barbadosninjathrowdown.com